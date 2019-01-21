Zuerlein kicks Rams past Saints in OT, into SB LIII
Zuerlein kicks Rams past Saints in OT, into SB LIII
After forcing overtime with a 48-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in regulation, Greg Zuerlein nailed a 57-yard field goal 4:17 into overtime to lift the visiting Los Angeles Rams to a controversial 26-23 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday and a berth in Super Bowl LIII.
Zuerlein’s game-winning field goal came after the Rams intercepted a Drew Brees pass on the fourth snap of overtime. Brees’ right arm was hit by linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., and his fluttering pass was picked off by safety John Johnson at the Los Angeles 46.
Jared Goff found tight end Tyler Higbee for a 12-yard gain on first down to the New Orleans 42, and the Rams got 3 more yards in three plays before Zuerlein, who has career field goals of 60 and 61 yards, came in to connect on the game winner.
Overtime came after a wild final two minutes in regulation.
With the game tied at 20 with 4:57 left, the Saints drove inside the Rams’ 15 — with Ted Ginn Jr. outleaping safety Lamarcus Joyner for a 43-yard catch.
Three plays later, New Orleans appeared to be the victim of a blown pass-interference call that would have allowed them to run the clock down and kick a game-winning, chip-shot field goal. On third-and-10 from the Los Angeles 13, Brees threw for Tommylee Lewis on the right side, who was clobbered by safety Nickell Robey-Coleman just before the ball arrived. The ball fell incomplete, and no penalty was called.
Instead, the Saints had to settle for a 31-yard field goal by Wil Lutz, for a 23-20, lead with 1:41 left.
The Rams then drove 45 yards to the New Orleans 30, where Zuerlein tied it with 15 seconds left with a 48-yard field goal, sending the game to overtime.
Brees put the Saints up 20-10 midway through the third quarter with a 2-yard screen pass to Taysom Hill, Hill’s first career TD reception. But the Rams came right back to make it 20-17 on Goff’s 1-yard toss to a wide-open tight end, Tyler Higbee, on third down.
The Saints wasted a great scoring opportunity after taking over at the Rams’ 46 with 12:22 left, but they could not overcome a first-down holding penalty on left tackle Terron Armstead.
Goff then drove the Rams 90 yards to the Saints’ 1. Instead of gambling for the touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Rams coach Sean McVay sent in Zuerlein for the tying 24-yard field goal, 24-24, with 5:03 left.
Goff converted two big throws on the drive — for 39 yards to tight end Gerald Everett and 33 yards to wide receiver Josh Reynolds.
The Saints jumped out to a 13-0 lead with field goals of 37 and 29 yards Wil Lutz and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Brees to tight end Garrett Griffin, but the Rams settled in and scored 10 straight points to make it 13-10 at halftime.
Goff seemed rattled by the crowd noise in the first quarter, but he led the Rams 81 yards in seven plays just before halftime to set up Todd Gurley’s 6-yard touchdown run 23 seconds before intermission.
Goff set up the touchdown with two tough throws to former Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks — a 17-yard completion on third-and-10 and a 36-yarder down the left sideline to the New Orleans 6, where Gurley scored on the next play.
Gurley’s jitters had a lot to do with the Rams’ 13-0 hole. Trailing 3-0, Gurley dropped a pass from Goff that fell into the arms of Saints linebacker Demario Davis at the Los Angeles 16. But the Rams’ defense held the Saints to a field goal, and a 6-0 lead.
Brees made it 13-0, driving the Saints 68 yards in eight plays, and finding the little used Griffin for the score. It was Griffin’s second career reception and first TD catch.
Trailing 13-0 and faced with a fourth-and-5 from their own 30, the Rams had punter Johnny Hekker throw a sideline pass to cornerback Sam Shields for 12 yards and a first down.
The fake punt extended the drive and led to Zuerlein’s 36-yard field goal, cutting the deficit to 13-3 and giving the Rams some momentum.
–Field Level Media
Long birdies 18 at Desert Classic for first career win
Long birdies 18 at Desert Classic for first career win
Adam
Long birdies 18 at Desert Classic for first career win
Adam Long sunk a 14-foot birdie putt at No. 18 to clip Phil Mickelson and Canada’s Adam Hadwin on the final hole Sunday at the Desert Classic in La Quinta, Calif., claiming his first title in his sixth career start on the PGA Tour.
The trio came to the 18th hole on the Stadium Course — the site for Sunday’s action after three courses were used on Thursday, Friday and Saturday — tied at 25 under. Hadwin’s approach found the back left bunker, while Mickelson, from the right rough, put his approach to 38 feet. Approaching from the left rough and about 35 yards closer than Mickelson, Long dropped his shot to 14 feet.
After Mickelson missed, Long buried a slight right-to-left breaker in the center of the cup, capping a bogey-free round of 7-under-par 65, Long’s lowest career round on the PGA Tour.
“Honestly, I got a pretty good read off Phil’s putt,” Long said afterward. “It was one of those putts that you just stand over it and you just know you’re gonna make it. You can’t control that, but when you have that feeling, it’s a good one, and I’m in disbelief right now.”
The 31-year-old Long turned pro in 2010 but made just one PGA Tour start — a missed cut at the 2011 U.S. Open — before October. He tied for 63rd at the Safeway Open in October and was cut in all three events since before this week. Ranked 417th in the world entering the tournament, Long is projected to jump to No. 205 and to No. 12 in the FedEx Cup Standings. He also will take home winnings of $1.063 million after earning $13,568 the rest of the season to date.
Long had to be resourceful to chase down Hadwin, who used a 5-under 31 on the front nine to get to 25 under and take a two-stroke lead over Mickelson, who was 1 under on the front. Three strokes off the pace entering the back nine, Long chipped in from 16 feet for birdie at the 12th and then again from 20 feet at No. 15, which came just after he sunk a short putt for birdie at the 14th.
“The chip-ins were huge, and some putts on the front nine as well to just hang in there,” Long said. “It was a huge thrill to play with Phil obviously. I’ve looked up to him my whole life, and I’m a big fan of his and he couldn’t have been greater to me.”
Mickelson began the day with a two-shot lead, but he opened and closed his front nine with bogeys, including a three-putt at No. 1. With two precise approaches, he made short birdie putts at Nos. 15 and 16 to regain a share of the lead, before a par-par finish left him a stroke short.
“I had a terrible putting day, I mean, one of the worst I can recall in a while,” said Mickelson, who matched his career-low score with a 12-under 60 at La Quinta Country Club in the opening round. “…I missed a bunch of short ones on the front and some birdie opportunities. It felt awful with the putter. I hit a lotta good shots today, though. I just couldn’t get the ball to go in the hole.”
Hadwin went cold after the turn, following a birdie at No. 11 with a bogey at No. 13 before five pars to finish. He missed birdie opportunities from five feet on No. 12 and just under 10 feet on No. 15.
Talor Gooch, the only player to go lower than Long on Sunday, fired an 8-under 64 to claim fourth place alone at 24 under for the tournament.
Dominic Bozzelli (66) finished two strokes back in fifth, with defending champion Jon Rahm (67) at 21 under for sixth place.
–Field Level Media
Report: Mahomes could sign $200M deal
Report: Mahomes could sign $200M deal Report: Mahomes could sign $200M deal
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in just his second year in the NFL, but the talk already has started that he could become the league’s first $200 million man.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Chiefs are expected to extend Mahomes’ rookie contract after the 2019 season and that the deal could break league records. He said it likely would eclipse Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ contract, which has an annual average payout of $33.5 million.
After next season, Mahomes will have two years left on his contract, including the fifth-year team option.
And regardless of whether the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots in Sunday’s AFC championship game to earn a berth in the Super Bowl, Mahomes will be more visible this offseason. His agent, Leigh Steinberg, wanted him to stay in the background until he’d proved himself on the field, Schefter said. In his rookie year, he backed up Alex Smith.
“He’s a fresh face,” Steinberg told ESPN this weekend. “By holding him back, we haven’t overexposed him.”
Steinberg said Mahomes will be seen more in the offseason with new television commercials and marketing deals.
The 23-year-old Mahomes in an MVP candidate. He led the Chiefs to a 12-4 record and threw for 5,097 yards. His 50 touchdown passes led the league, and only Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (5,129) threw for more yards.
–Field Level Media
Report: Kitna to become Cowboys QB coach
Report: Kitna to become Cowboys QB coach
Former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna is in line to become the new
Report: Kitna to become Cowboys QB coach
Former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna is in line to become the new quarterbacks coach of the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN reported Sunday.
Kitna is currently the offensive coordinator for the San Diego Fleet in the Alliance of American Football, a league that begins play next month.
Current Cowboys quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore is the leading candidate to become the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, according to ESPN.
Dallas recently parted ways with offensive coordinator Scott Linehan after four seasons in that role. Linehan spent five seasons as the primary play caller.
There is a possibility that Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will call plays in 2019.
Kitna spent seven seasons as a high school football coach before agreeing to join the Fleet, who are coached by former NFL head coach Mike Martz.
Kitna, 46, played 14 NFL seasons, including two with the Cowboys in 2010-11. He also came out of retirement to be on the roster for one game in 2013. He passed for 29,745 yards, 169 touchdowns and 165 interceptions with the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Cowboys.
The 2018 season was Moore’s first as quarterbacks coach after retiring as a player.
Moore, 29, played in three NFL games for Dallas in 2015 and passed for 779 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions in 104 passing attempts.
–Field Level Media
Report: NFL to wrap up Hunt investigation by March
Report: NFL to wrap up Hunt investigation by March Report: NFL to wrap up Hunt investigation by March
The NFL is expected to finish its investigation into three different off-field incidents involving running back Kareem Hunt and decide on a final punishment before free agency opens in March, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport reported Sunday that Hunt is expected to face a suspension of six-plus games but is likely to be back on the field at some point in the 2019 season.
The former Kansas City Chiefs running back was released by the team in November after TMZ released a video showing Hunt pushing and kicking then-19-year-old Abigail Ottinger from Berea, Ohio, in Cleveland last February.
Hunt also allegedly was involved in an altercation at a restaurant last June, an incident the NFL was aware of and questioned the running back about. However, TMZ also reported that Hunt was involved in a violent incident last January at a nightclub in Kansas City, an altercation the NFL did not previously know about, according to ESPN.
In that incident, TMZ reported that Hunt and others — including then-Chiefs running back George Atkinson — beat a man to the point of unconsciousness at a nightclub in Kansas City on Jan. 11.
The NFL placed Hunt, the 2017 rushing leader, on the commissioner’s exempt list while it investigates all three incidents, meaning Hunt is unable to play for any team that might sign him.
Hunt went unclaimed on waivers and is officially a free agent.
Hunt, 23, is from the Cleveland suburb of Willoughby and spends a significant part of his offseason in the area. He played college football at Toledo and burst onto the scene as a third-round draft pick in 2017.
Hunt rushed for an NFL-best 1,327 yards as a rookie. He had 824 yards through 11 games this season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Berry to play, but surgery likely after season
Report: Berry to play, but surgery likely after season Report: Berry to play, but surgery likely after season
Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry is expected to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, but he’ll likely need surgery to repair a lingering heel injury after the season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
Rapoport said the heel will be examined further whenever the Chiefs’ season ends, and that corrective surgery is the likely outcome.
Berry was removed from the injury report following Friday’s practice, his third straight day as a full participant.
“I feel pretty good,” Berry told reporters after the practice.
The five-time Pro Bowl selection missed the preseason and the first 13 regular-season games because of the heel injury. He played in two regular-season games in December before missing the finale after reinjuring it, and he also missed last weekend’s divisional-round victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
“I wanted to go in that game,” Berry told reporters of the Colts’ game. “Just a lot of complications that I can’t really explain. Hopefully this weekend it will be different.
“Right now, I just know it’s moving in the right direction and I want to get on the field on Sunday.”
–Field Level Media
NFL fines Colts DL Autry, Rams CB Peters
NFL fines Colts DL Autry, Rams CB Peters
The NFL has
NFL fines Colts DL Autry, Rams CB Peters
The NFL has fined Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Denico Autry and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters for separate incidents in last weekend’s divisional playoffs, NFL Network reported Saturday.
Autry was fined $13,369 for his hip-swiveling celebratory dance after sacking Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter of the Colts’ 31-13 loss, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Autry, whose performed his celebration directly in front of an official, was also penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Peters was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness during the Rams’ 30-22 win against the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Peters drew a 15-yard flag after shoving receiver Amari Cooper out of bounds after a fourth-down run by Ezekiel Elliott.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals hire Clements, won’t have OC
Report: Cardinals hire Clements, won't have OC
The Arizona Cardinals will hire former
Report: Cardinals hire Clements, won’t have OC
The Arizona Cardinals will hire former Green Bay Packers assistant Tom Clements as their passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, NFL Network reported Saturday.
The network also reported the Cardinals are not expected to hire an offensive coordinator, despite interviewing a number of candidates.
New head coach Kliff Kingsbury will run his own offense and call plays, but he said at his introductory press conference he hoped to hired a veteran coordinator with NFL experience. Clements, who was the Packers’ OC from 2012-2014 and led the Buffalo Bills’ offense from 2004-05, brings experience to the staff, without the coordinator title.
Clements, 65, helped groom Aaron Rodgers while serving as the Packers’ quarterbacks coach from 2006-11 before his promotion to coordinator, and he was the team’s assistant head coach from 2015-16. Clements will now be charged with developing 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen, a friend of Rodgers’ who struggled behind a poor offensive line as a rookie.
According to various reports, the Cardinals interviewed at least five other former offensive coordinators before hiring Clements:
–Jim Bob Cooter, ex-Detroit coordinator, whose contract was not renewed by the Lions.
–John DeFilippo, fired by Minnesota late in the season but hired by Jacksonville to be OC.
–Steve Sarkisian, ex-Atlanta coordinator who reportedly turned down the Cardinals’ job to return to Alabama.
–Ben McAdoo, former coordinator and head coach with New York Giants.
–Hue Jackson, former Cleveland head coach and Cincinnati coordinator.
Jackson reportedly interviewed for the job on Friday. He spent the second half of the 2018 season with the Bengals after being fired in October by the Browns, ending a tenure of two-plus years in which he went 3-36-1.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars sign S Wilson to 3-year extension
Jaguars sign S Wilson to 3-year extension
The Jacksonville Jaguars have
Jaguars sign S Wilson to 3-year extension
The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed safety Jarrod Wilson to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.
Wilson, who turns 25 next month, was set to become a restricted free agent in March.
Originally signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in May 2016, Wilson has appeared in 47 games and has 26 tackles, two passes defensed, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble in his career.
Wilson played all 16 games in 2018, starting the last two. He played 222 snaps on defense and 262 snaps on special teams, after logging 592 of his 673 snaps from 2016-17 on special teams.
–Field Level Media
S Burnett seeking release from Steelers
S Burnett seeking release from Steelers S Burnett seeking release from Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Morgan Burnett told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday he would like the team to release him before free agency.
Per Rapoport, Burnett wants to join a team that will use him in a pure safety role, after he played what he believes was out of position at dime linebacker in Pittsburgh.
Burnett, who turned 30 last Sunday, joined the Steelers on a three-year, $14.4 million deal as a free agent last March, but he started just two of 11 games this season as the third safety. Sean Davis primarily played free safety, with rookie first-rounder Terrell Edmunds at strong safety and Burnett playing in sub packages, logging 55.7 percent of the defensive snaps.
Burnett is set to cost just under $6.5 million against the cap in 2019. His release would save Pittsburgh about $3.6 million in cap space, while bringing a $2.8 million dead-money hit.
After eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Burnett registered 30 tackles and six passes defensed in his first season with the Steelers in 2018. In 113 career games (104 starts), he has 747 tackles, 50 passes defensed and nine interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Ravens, Harbaugh finalizing extension
Reports: Ravens, Harbaugh finalizing extension Reports: Ravens, Harbaugh finalizing extension
The Baltimore Ravens are finalizing an extension with head coach John Harbaugh, according to multiple reports Saturday, a month after the team announced its plans to retain him and work on a new deal.
Harbaugh was set to enter the final year of his contract, but the Ravens announced Dec. 21 that they planned to keep him and begin discussing an extension. Prior to that announcement, many had speculated about Harbaugh’s job security, and some had speculated in the weeks since that another team might pursue him via trade.
Harbaugh, 56, has spent 11 seasons with the Ravens, making him the fourth-longest-tenured head coach in the NFL behind Bill Belichick (19 years), Mike Tomlin and Sean Payton (12 each). The Ravens have had just three head coaches since arriving in Baltimore in 1996.
After winning a playoff game in each of his first five seasons at the helm — culminating in a Super Bowl XLVII victory — Harbaugh and the Ravens had missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including three straight years, before winning the AFC North in 2018. After winning six of their final seven regular-season games behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, they were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Harbaugh is 114-78 with the Ravens, including 10-6 in the postseason.
His extension will maintain some continuity as the team undergoes its first change at general manager since it arrived in Baltimore. Longtime assistant GM Eric DeCosta took over the lead job last week as Ozzie Newsome retired to take a smaller advisory role in the organization.
–Field Level Media
Texans sign RT Henderson to 1-year extension
Texans sign RT Henderson to 1-year extension Texans sign RT Henderson to 1-year extension
The Houston Texans have signed right tackle Seantrel Henderson to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the deal was worth a maximum value of $4.5 million.
Henderson started the Texans’ 2018 season opener at New England, but suffered a broken left ankle in the first quarter and missed the rest of the season.
Henderson, who turns 27 on Monday, played the previous four seasons with Buffalo. A seventh-round pick out of Miami in 2014, he appeared in 34 games for the Bills with 27 starts from 2014-17.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Ravens, Harbaugh reportedly near extension
NFL notebook: Ravens, Harbaugh reportedly near extension
The Baltimore Ravens are
NFL notebook: Ravens, Harbaugh reportedly near extension
The Baltimore Ravens are finalizing an extension with head coach John Harbaugh, according to multiple reports Saturday, a month after the team announced its plans to retain him and work on a new deal.
Harbaugh was set to enter the final year of his contract, but the Ravens announced Dec. 21 that they planned to keep him and begin discussing an extension. Prior to that announcement, many had speculated about Harbaugh’s job security, and some had speculated in the weeks since that another team might pursue him via trade.
Harbaugh, 56, has spent 11 seasons with the Ravens, making him the fourth-longest-tenured head coach in the NFL behind Bill Belichick (19 years), Mike Tomlin and Sean Payton (12 each).
After winning a playoff game in each of his first five seasons at the helm — culminating in a Super Bowl XLVII victory — Harbaugh and the Ravens had missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including three straight years, before winning the AFC North in 2018. They were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Chargers.
–Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles fell four snaps shy of earning a $1 million bonus this season, but the Eagles reportedly paid him anyway in a good faith gesture.
Playing for injured starter Carson Wentz, Foles went 4-1 in five regular-season starts and finished with 357 snaps — 32.69 percent of the team’s 2018 total. He needed to play 33 percent of the snaps to earn the $1 million incentive, leaving him four snaps short.
ESPN’s Field Yates reported Philadelphia opted to pay the Super Bowl LII MVP despite the shortfall.
–The Arizona Cardinals will hire former Green Bay Packers assistant Tom Clements as their passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, NFL Network reported.
The network also reported the Cardinals are not expected to hire an offensive coordinator, despite interviewing a number of candidates.
New head coach Kliff Kingsbury will run his own offense and call plays, but he said at his introductory press conference he hoped to hired a veteran coordinator with NFL experience. Clements, who was the Packers’ OC from 2012-2014 and led the Buffalo Bills’ offense from 2004-05, brings experience to the staff, without the coordinator title.
–Pittsburgh Steelers safety Morgan Burnett told NFL Network he would like the team to release him before free agency.
Per Rapoport, Burnett wants to join a team that will use him in a pure safety role, after he played what he believes was out of position at dime linebacker in Pittsburgh.
Burnett, who turned 30 last Sunday, joined the Steelers on a three-year, $14.4 million deal as a free agent last March, but he started just two of 11 games this season as the third safety.
–The Houston Texans have signed right tackle Seantrel Henderson to a one-year contract extension, the team announced.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the deal was worth a maximum value of $4.5 million.
Henderson started the Texans’ 2018 season opener at New England, but suffered a broken left ankle in the first quarter and missed the rest of the season.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed safety Jarrod Wilson to a three-year contract extension, the team announced.
Wilson, who turns 25 next month, was set to become a restricted free agent in March.
–The NFL has fined Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Denico Autry and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters for separate incidents in last weekend’s divisional playoffs, NFL Network reported.
Autry was fined $13,369 for his hip-swiveling celebratory dance after sacking Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter of the Colts’ 31-13 loss, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Peters was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness during the Rams’ 30-22 win against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Rapoport.
–Field Level Media
Mickelson maintains 2-stroke lead at Desert Classic
Mickelson maintains 2-stroke lead at Desert Classic Mickelson maintains 2-stroke lead at Desert Classic
Phil Mickelson’s strategy for the third round at the Desert Classic on Saturday was a simple one: use his driver off the tee whenever he could to hit the ball as far as possible, then go find it and try to score.
That approach worked well for Mickelson, who fired a bogey-free 6-under-par 66 to maintain a two-shot lead after 54 holes of play at the 60th edition of this event, contested at a trio of courses in La Quinta, Calif.
Mickelson, playing for the first time this week at the Stadium Course at PGA West, enters the final round at 22-under-par 194. He had three straight birdies on holes six through eight and two more on the 13th and 14th before making a gutsy 6-foot putt for par on the 15th.
Mickelson then rolled in a 45-foot putt for birdie on the daunting par-3 17th hole, the water- and rock-surrounded “Alcatraz,” to re-establish the two-shot advantage he held after 36 holes. Sunday’s final round will be held on the Stadium Course.
“I played okay,” Mickelson explained. “My goal or game plan was to hit drivers and bomb the ball down there as far as I could to set up wedges or short irons in, even if I was off the fairway. It seemed to play out okay. I missed some putts, but I also made some long ones that were little bonuses.”
Canadian Adam Hadwin fired a 7-under 65 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course to pull into solo second place while rookie Adam Long ripped off a 9-under 63 at La Quinta Country Club to move into third at 19 under.
Steve Marino carded a 5-under 67 at Nicklaus to end up alone in fourth, four shots off Mickelson’s lead. Michael Thompson (65 at Stadium) and Patrick Cantlay (66 at La Quinta CC) are tied for fifth five shots back.
The 48-year-old Mickelson matched his career-low score with 12-under 60 at La Quinta CC in the opening round and had a 68 at Nicklaus to reach 16 under after 36 holes.
Mickelson, whose most recent win was at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship last year for his 43rd PGA Tour title and first since the 2013 British Open, will sleep on the lead for the 38th time in his career.
He will stick to his third-round strategy for the final 18 holes Sunday.
“This is a course you don’t have to be perfect on,” Mickelson said. “You have to hit a lot of good shots in certain spots, but if you miss it and miss it properly, you can still play this course. I want to come out and play aggressive and get as close to the greens as possible to make some more birdies.”
If there is a horse for the course, or courses in this case, this week, it’s Hadwin. He began Saturday’s round three shots behind Mickelson and took advantage of the easiest of the three courses in use this week to sweep to the lead while Mickelson was making the turn at Stadium.
This is the fourth consecutive year Hadwin has been in contention in the Coachella Valley, after finishing sixth in 2016, runner-up in 2017 (after shooting a third-round 59 at La Quinta) and third last year.
“I was playing one of the easier golf courses, so I knew I had to keep the pedal down,” Hadwin said after his Saturday round. “I had kind of a slowish start, and then just kind of caught fire midway, made a couple putts, hit some good shots. I’ve been playing really solid all week, and luckily I’ve got a chance going into Sunday.”
Defending champion Jon Rahm of Spain opened with back-to-back 66s in a bid to join Johnny Miller as the only player to successfully defend his tournament title (1975-76) at the event. Rahm fired a 68 on Saturday at Stadium to finish in a tie for seventh at 16 under.
“I played solid, but didn’t take advantage of chances, especially early on in the round,” Rahm said. “I’m not surprised I’m as far back as I am, but it makes me think about the shots I missed during today’s round that could have made a difference. The course is there for the taking.”
Curtis Luck, the 2016 U.S. Amateur champion from Australia who was second after a 66 at Nicklaus on Friday, struggled to a 4-over 76 at Stadium on Saturday, finishing the third round at 10 under and tied for 46th.
The field was cut to the top 73 players at 9 under after 54 holes rather than after the first two rounds as in most PGA Tour events. Jamie Lovemark withdrew from the event before start of the third round. Former Desert Classic champion Pat Perez also withdrew after four holes of the third round with a thumb injury.
–Field Level Media
Report: Eagles pay Foles $1M bonus despite shortfall
Report: Eagles pay Foles $1M bonus despite shortfall Report: Eagles pay Foles $1M bonus despite shortfall
Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles fell four snaps shy of earning a $1 million bonus this season, but the Eagles reportedly paid him anyway in a good faith gesture.
Playing for injured starter Carson Wentz, Foles went 4-1 in five regular-season starts and finished with 357 snaps — 32.69 percent of the team’s 2018 total. He needed to play 33 percent of the snaps to earn the $1 million incentive, leaving him four snaps short.
ESPN’s Field Yates reported Saturday that Philadelphia opted to pay the Super Bowl LII MVP despite the shortfall.
“Philly does right by the clutch QB,” Yates tweeted.
Foles completed 72.3 percent of his passes for 1,413 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions in the regular season. He set a franchise record with 471 passing yards in a Week 16 win against Houston and tied an NFL record with 25 consecutive completions at Washington in a Week 17 win.
Foles, who turns 30 on Sunday, also led the Eagles to a 16-15 wild-card victory at Chicago. The defending champions fell short in the division round last Sunday, losing 20-14 at New Orleans.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cards interview ex-Browns coach Jackson for OC role
Report: Cards interview ex-Browns coach Jackson for OC role Report: Cards interview ex-Browns coach Jackson for OC role
The Arizona Cardinals on Friday interviewed former two-time head coach Hue Jackson for their offensive coordinator opening, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Jackson was fired by the Cleveland Browns midway through this past season after winning just three games in parts of three seasons, going 3-36-1. Jackson also spent one season as head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2011.
Such a hire by the Cardinals would give the team two deposed head coaches helming both coordinator positions. The Cardinals hired former Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph to be their defensive coordinator under new head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who has no coaching experience in the NFL.
Jackson and Joseph worked together for two years in Cincinnati under former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.
Though Kingsbury plans to call the plays in Arizona, he has said he would like to hire a veteran offensive coordinator with NFL experience. And the Cardinals have reportedly interviewed a host of former coordinators, including:
–Jim Bob Cooter, ex-Detroit coordinator
–John DeFilippo, fired by Minnesota in midseason but hired by Jacksonville to be OC
–Steve Sarkisian, ex-Atlanta coordinator who returned to Alabama
–Tom Clements, former coordinator in Green Bay
–Ben McAdoo, former coordinator and head coach with New York Giants
Jackson, 53, was hired by Lewis in Cincinnati for the remainder of last season until both were fired by the Bengals.
–Field Level Media
Mickelson to end 28-year streak playing Torrey Pines
Mickelson to end 28-year streak playing Torrey Pines Mickelson to end 28-year streak playing Torrey Pines
Phil Mickelson is ending his 28-year relationship with Torrey Pines, his hometown course.
The left-handed star will skip next week’s Farmers Insurance Open, the PGA Tour event that will be held at Torrey Pines Golf Course in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego. Mickelson has participated in the tournament each year since 1991.
Mickelson, a three-time winner of the event who was born in San Diego in 1970, announced the development Friday on Twitter.
“I want to share my updated tour schedule: this week I will be playing here in the desert, Phoenix, Pebble Beach, and then defending my title in Mexico,” the 44-time PGA Tour winner wrote. “My streak of 28-straight Farmers Insurance Opens will end next week. I will try to make it up to the great community of SD!”
Not counted among the 28-tournament streak is his first appearance there as a 17-year-old amateur in 1988. Mickelson also tied for 18th when the U.S. Open was played at Torrey Pines in 2008.
Since a 2001 redesign of the South course by Rees Jones, Mickelson has not been a winner at Torrey Pines. (His victories there came in 1993, 2000 and earlier in 2001.) He indicated on Thursday that it’s no longer “a good place for him” and that he was not sure if his game could currently handle one of the longest courses on tour.
Not that Lefty is struggling right now. He is leading through two rounds of the Desert Classic in La Quinta, Calif., following up his 12-under 60 on Thursday with a 4-under 68 on Friday for a two-shot cushion.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals’ Fitzgerald one-ups Obama with ace during golf round
Cardinals' Fitzgerald one-ups Obama with ace during golf round
Cardinals’ Fitzgerald one-ups Obama with ace during golf round
Even when he isn’t playing football, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald knows how to make an impression as a professional athlete. On Friday during a round of golf at Seminole Golf Club near Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, he made a hole-in-one while playing a round of golf with former President Barack Obama.
The news spread quickly as Jimmy Dunne, the president of the golf club, waived a rule and allowed cellphone use so Fitzgerald could reveal his good fortune. His shot turned out to one-up Obama, who hit his approach to 20 feet at the par-3 13th.
Golf Channel analyst Tim Rosaforte offered his quick report on Twitter about Fitzgerald’s ace using an 8-iron on the 162-yard hole, saying in part, “The elation coming from All Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on the 13th hole at Seminole GC at 1:30 this afternoon was unreal. But it was very real. … ‘I’m playing with the President of the United States and I just made a hole in one!’ shouted the host to Barack Obama’s first go around The ‘Nole. ‘This is unbelievable!'”
Also, according to Rosaforte, “Among the high fives was the one coming from the 44th President of the U.S.”
Fitzgerald was playing in a foursome with Obama, Dunne and Glenn Hutchins, part owner in the Boston Celtics and a board member of Obama Foundation, and recently played golf with Tigers Woods, perhaps in preparation to defend his title next month at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Last February, he teamed with friend and PGA pro Kevin Streelman to win the event with a score of 41-under par, including a 12-under for their final round.
“It was me being completely out of my comfort zone, not being a professional, just dealing with what comes I think that’s what made it special for me,” Fitzgerald told Bay Area News Group then. “This game is so difficult, and I think you even have more respect for the guys who win and play consistently at a high level because this is the hardest game out there.”
Fitzgerald, with 1,303 catches and 16,279 yards, third and second all-time, respectively, hasn’t decided yet whether he’ll continue playing football next season.
He did give thumbs-up to Arizona’s recent hire of Kliff Kingsbury as head coach.
“Hell of a coach,” Fitzgerald told TMZ, via Pro Football Talk. “Look at his resume. He’s innovative offensively. That’s somebody with a future right now. So, I’m excited for the chance to meet him.”
However, the 35-year-old All-Pro could be contemplating another career move after 15 NFL seasons. His opponents on the golf course don’t seem to be nearly as intimidating.
–Field Level Media
Lucas Glover’s wife gets probation in domestic violence case
Lucas Glover's wife gets probation in domestic violence case Lucas Glover’s wife gets probation in domestic violence case
Krista Glover, the wife of golfer Lucas Glover, agreed to 25 hours of community service and to undergo a substance abuse and mental health evaluation in charges relating to a domestic violence incident in May, multiple news outlets reported Friday.
As part of the deferred prosecution agreement reached Friday, she will be on probation for 12 months — during which she must complete the community service, follow any treatment guidelines and not violate any laws.
Krista Glover was arrested in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., after her husband missed the 54-hole cut at The Players Championship.
According to the incident report, she attacked her husband’s mother when the latter tried to intervene during an altercation between Lucas Glover and his wife. After being arrested, police said Krista Glover became combative and unruly and repeatedly kicked the car door.
The arrest reports stated that Lucas Glover told the deputy his wife calls him a “loser” among other insults after he plays poorly in a tournament, and that she had been drinking. She was charged with domestic violence battery and resisting an officer without violence.
Lucas Glover won the 2009 U.S. Open and has two other career PGA wins, with the most recent coming at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2011. He is playing at this week’s Desert Classic in La Quinta, Calif.
–Field Level Media
Saints TE Watson could miss NFC title game
Saints TE Watson could miss NFC title game Saints TE Watson could miss NFC title game
Tight end Benjamin Watson is expected to be inactive when the New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, according to a report by ESPN.
ESPN reported that Watson’s missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday were because of appendicitis. He has not had surgery to remove his appendix.
However, the Saints listed Watson as questionable on Friday’s injury report. The team said Watson was a limited practice participant on Friday.
New Orleans ruled out receiver Keith Kirkwood (calf) after he missed the week’s three practices.
Watson, 38, announced in December he planned to retire after this season.
If Watson doesn’t play, that will leave quarterback Drew Brees without one of his offensive weapons. On the season, Watson had 35 catches for 400 yards with two touchdowns.
In his career, he has played in 195 games for the New England Patriots (2004-09), Cleveland Browns (2010-12), New Orleans (2013-15, 2018) and Baltimore Ravens (2017). He has played in 12 playoff games and won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in his rookie season.
The Rams didn’t list any players on Friday’s injury report.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Linehan out as Cowboys offensive coordinator
NFL notebook: Linehan out as Cowboys offensive coordinator
Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan will not
NFL notebook: Linehan out as Cowboys offensive coordinator
Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan will not return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019 season, head coach Jason Garrett announced on Friday.
“This was not an easy decision because of how highly we regard Scott Linehan as a football coach and as a person,” said Garrett in a statement. The Cowboys coach described the move as “very much a mutual decision.”
Linehan’s future had been a subject of debate throughout the week in Dallas. On Monday, two days after the Cowboys’ season ended in a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Garrett told 105.3 FM in Dallas that he expected no changes to his coaching staff, including Linehan.
Later that day, Garrett stepped back from his commitment to Linehan at the Cowboys’ season-ending press conference. Linehan was the focus of fan criticism, especially when the team was 3-5 at the halfway point of the season. Dallas ranked No. 22 in both total and scoring offense in 2018.
–Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry appears to be ready to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots after the team removed him from the injury report following practice.
Berry, who has a heel injury, was a full participant for the third straight day. The five-time Pro Bowl selection missed the preseason and first 13 regular-season games due to the heel injury. He played in two regular-season games in December before missing the finale after reinjuring it.
Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (ankle) was ruled out and was the lone player remaining on the injury report on Friday. O’Daniel also missed the game against Indianapolis.
–Tight end Benjamin Watson is expected to be inactive when the New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, according to an ESPN report.
ESPN reported that Watson’s missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday were because of appendicitis. He has not had surgery to remove his appendix. However, the Saints listed Watson as questionable on Friday’s injury report after he was a limited practice participant.
Watson, 38, announced in December he planned to retire after this season. New Orleans also ruled out receiver Keith Kirkwood (calf) after he missed the week’s three practices. The Rams didn’t list any players on Friday’s injury report.
–Temperatures during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night should be much warmer than previously thought.
Earlier this week, predictions were that the Chiefs would host the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium with arctic game-time temperatures in the single digits and falling to below zero.
On Friday, the Weather Channel forecast a high of 32 degrees on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo., with a low of 21.
–A record 135 college football players are bypassing remaining eligibility to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.
The NFL released the official list on Friday and said 103 players were granted special eligibility. Another 32 players graduated while still having college eligibility. Nine others are eligible without the need for special eligibility.
Among the players who declared prior to Monday’s deadline were Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray of Oklahoma and quarterback Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State. Murray has previously signed a baseball contract with the Oakland Athletics.
–The Chicago Bears have signed receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert to a contract, the team announced.
Williams-Lambert, a product of Ball State, played in the Canadian Football League in 2018 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He caught 62 passes for 764 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. He was named the most outstanding rookie in the CFL’s West Division.
The 6-3 Williams-Lambert signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent the season on the practice squad. The Saints waived him in August 2017. He becomes the third player from the CFL to join the Bears this offseason.
–During a round of golf at Seminole Golf Club near Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver made a hole-in-one while playing a round of golf with former President Barack Obama.
The news spread quickly as Jimmy Dunne, the president of the golf club, waived a rule and allowed cellphone use so Fitzgerald could reveal his good fortune. His shot turned out to one-up Obama, who hit his approach to 20 feet at the par-3 13th.
Fitzgerald was playing in a foursome with Obama, Dunne and Glenn Hutchins, part owner in the Boston Celtics and a board member of Obama Foundation, and recently played golf with Tigers Woods, perhaps in preparation to defend his title next month at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
–Field Level Media