WR Brown rejoins Raiders after helmet grievance
Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown returned to training camp Tuesday in Napa, Calif., one day after losing his helmet grievance with the NFL.
Brown had not been with the team since he left practice early on July 30.
The 31-year-old veteran had sought permission to wear his old helmet, which is no longer certified. He revealed his feelings about the decision on his Instagram account.
“While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field,” Brown wrote Monday.
Pro Football Talk reported Monday that the NFL will let Brown wear his preferred Schutt Air Advantage helmet if he can find one that is less than 10 years old.
On Tuesday, Brown turned to Twitter for help locating one. “I’m looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet.”
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
He caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Golf Glance: Race for top 30 heats up at BMW Championship
Field Level Media's Golf
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Northern Trust (Patrick Reed)
THIS WEEK: BMW Championship, Aug. 15-18
Medinah CC No. 3, Medinah, Ill. (Par 72, 7,657 yards)
Purse: $9.25 million (Winner: $1.665 million)
Defending champion: Keegan Bradley
FedEx Cup leader: Brooks Koepka
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12-3 p.m. (GC), 3-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12-2 p.m. (GC), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)
NOTES: The is the second of the three FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments and is a no-cut event. The top 30 players in the rankings after the BMW Championship will advance to next week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta, where the top-ranked player will begin the tournament with a two-shot lead over the No. 2 player. … Tiger Woods is No. 38 in the standings after withdrawing from The Northern Trust with an oblique injury. The defending Tour Championship winner is projected to need an 11th-place finish or higher to advance to Atlanta. Woods won the PGA Championship at Medinah in 1999 and 2006. … Kevin Na withdrew on Monday to be with his wife, who is expecting the couple’s second child. … Paul Casey returns after sitting out The Northern Trust to spend time with family. … Course No. 3 has held the Ryder Cup (2012), three U.S. Opens (1949, 1975 and 1990), two PGA Championships (1999, 2006) and three Western Opens (1946, 1962 and 1966).
BEST BETS: Koepka (8/1 by PointsBet) is a three-time winner this season and wants to secure the No. 1 spot for the coveted two-shot cushion entering Atlanta. … Despite missing two cuts in his last eight PGA Tour starts, Jon Rahm (10/1) is on a hot streak with a win, a pair of T-3s and two top-10 finishes in the other six events. He was leading on the back nine at The Northern Trust on Sunday but suffered another string of late errors to fall short. … England’s Justin Rose (16/1) is trying to become the first player to successfully defend as a FedEx Cup champion. He is coming off a T-10 at The Northern Trust and has not finished worse than T-20 in his past five events. … Byeon-Hun (Ben) An is a gut shot play at 80/1. He has finished T-13, T-32, 3rd and T-38 in his past four events while rising into the world top 50. An has three career international victories, with the most recent coming in 2015.
NEXT WEEK: Tour Championship, East Lake, Atlanta
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Ladies Scottish Open (Mi Jung Hur)
THIS WEEK: OFF
NEXT TOURNAMENT: CP Women’s Open, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 22-25
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Senior Open Championship (Bernhard Langer)
THIS WEEK: DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, Aug. 16-18
En-Joi Golf Course, Endicott, N.Y.
Purse: $2.05 million (Winner: $307,500)
Defending champion: Bart Bryant
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron
Television: Friday, 4-6 p.m. ET; Saturday, 2-4 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30-4 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)
NOTES: Bryant is a two-time winner of the event. His first Champions Tour victory came during his rookie season in Endicott in 2013. … Fred Couples, who won the 1991 B.C. Open at En-Joie, returns to compete at the course for the first time in 24 years. … Langer is fifth in Cup standings following his victory at The Senior Open. … Retief Goosen won the Senior Players and finished T-3 at the Senior Open in his past two events. He was also fourth at the Senior PGA Championship … Kevin Sutherland shot a 59 in the second round in 2014 at En-Joie.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.
–Field Level Media
Giants owner hopes rookie QB Jones won’t have to play
New York Giants owner John Mara is rooting for Eli Manning.
Asked by SNY what he thought an ideal 2019 season would look like, Mara said the 38-year-old Manning is the Giants’ present and rookie first-rounder Daniel Jones is the franchise’s future.
“I hope Eli has a great year and Daniel never sees the field,” Mara said. “That would be in an ideal world, you’d like to see that. At the end of the day it’s going to be a decision by the head coach as to when, or if, Daniel ends up playing this year.”
Manning is 8-23 as the starter over the past two seasons, throwing 40 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions during that span.
The four-time Pro Bowl selection enters his 15th NFL season ranked seventh all-time in passing yards (55,981) and eighth in TD passes (360).
The Giants selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was 5-for-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut last week.
Mara said he would be happy if Jones never took a snap this season.
“I’d be very happy with that because that means we’re having a great year and Eli’s having a great year,” he said.
–Field Level Media
Book removes Luck prop bets
The uncertain nature of Andrew Luck's injury situation and timetable
The uncertain nature of Andrew Luck’s injury situation and timetable for return has led DraftKings to remove the Indianapolis Colts quarterback from multiple 2019 player future prop bets.
Luck returned from shoulder surgery to throw for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2018. However, he injured his calf in April and has only taken part in three training camp practices.
DraftKings still listed his over/under total passing yards at 4,450.50 (-110 moneyline) last week. Only Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (4,650.50) and Atlanta’s Matt Ryan (4,575.50) were projected to throw for more yards this season.
But the sportsbook had removed multiple Luck-related future prop bets on Tuesday after Colts owner Jim Irsay said the soon-to-be 30-year-old quarterback has a “small little bone” injury in his left leg.
“I know everyone’s had their questions about Andrew and that sort of thing, but I really feel very confident that he’s going to find his way through this thing,” Irsay said. “I think after the (Kevin) Durant things (that) everyone’s erring on the side of caution, but quite frankly this is not even in the Achilles tendon. It’s in another area. It’s a bone. You know I’m not good at these things. … It’s a small little bone.”
Over/under prop bets on Luck are not being offered by DraftKings for passing yards or passing touchdowns in 2019.
However, he is still being offered at +650 to lead the NFL in passing yards, behind only Mahomes (+400) and Ryan (+475). He is +600 along with Ryan to lead the league in touchdowns, with Mahomes the clear betting favorite at +350.
Luck is also still listed as the second betting favorite to win the NFL MVP award (+900) behind Mahomes (+600).
PointsBets and FanDuel are not listing player-related over/unders, but Luck is +900 by FanDuel to win MVP (Mahomes is +600). He is offered at +700 by both books to lead the league in passing yards and +450 by PointsBet and +420 by FanDuel to lead the league in passing TDs.
Luck is also being offered at +2200 by FanDuel to win Super Bowl MVP honors.
–Field Level Media
Byrd seeking kidney donor for mother
Five-time PGA Tour champion Jonathan Byrd turned to social media hoping to find a kidney donor for his mother.
“Her best possible option is to find a living donor with O positive or O negative blood type,” Byrd said in a video posted Monday on Twitter. “Up to this point, she’s had 12 friends and family come forward to donate their kidney but unfortunately no one has been approved a match yet. This would greatly improve her quality of life.”
Byrd, 41, said his mother, Jo, is battling kidney disease. He lost his father, Jim, to brain cancer in 2009. His former caddie, Chuck Hoersch, passed away in 2012 after battling pancreatic cancer.
Byrd competed in 17 events on the PGA Tour in the 2019 season, posting his best finish in March when he placed fourth at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.
–Field Level Media
Colts owner says QB Luck has bone injury
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said the reason for star quarterback Andrew Luck’s extended absence from practice is related to a “small little bone” in his left leg.
Luck is known to be dealing with a calf injury, but Irsay’s comments Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio suggest the four-time Pro Bowl passer may have multiple ailments.
“I know everyone’s had their questions about Andrew and that sort of thing, but I really feel very confident that he’s going to find his way through this thing,” Irsay said. “I think after the (Kevin) Durant things (that) everyone’s erring on the side of caution, but quite frankly this is not even in the Achilles tendon. It’s in another area. It’s a bone. You know I’m not good at these things. … It’s a small little bone.”
Luck, who turns 30 next month, originally injured his calf in April and has only participated (in limited fashion) in three practices in training camp.
Luck was the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2018, passing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns after sitting out the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury.
The Colts open the regular season Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s possible a third quarterback would be kept on the 53-man roster behind Jacoby Brissett, who would start in Luck’s absence.
–Field Level Media
Buccaneers sign veteran S Stewart
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran safety Darian Stewart on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.
Entering his 10th NFL campaign, the 31-year-old Stewart won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos and made the Pro Bowl in 2016.
He has appeared in 130 games (91 starts) with the Broncos (2015-18), Baltimore Ravens (2014) and St. Louis Rams (2010-13) since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina.
Stewart has registered 439 tackles, 11 interceptions, six forced fumble and five sacks.
Denver released him in March in a cost-cutting move that saved the team nearly $3.5 million against the 2019 salary cap.
The team also announced that defensive lineman Dare Odeyingbo has been waived.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Raiders’ Brown loses grievance but will rejoin team
NFL notebook: Raiders' Brown loses grievance but will rejoin team
Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost
NFL notebook: Raiders’ Brown loses grievance but will rejoin team
Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost his helmet grievance against the NFL but plans to return to the team.
Brown sought to wear his old helmet, which is no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE).
Brown, who was traded to Oakland in the offseason, reportedly had a two-hour conference call with an independent arbitrator on Friday. He sought to convince the arbitrator that he should be able to maintain wearing the head gear that he was using as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field,” Brown wrote Monday on Instagram.
–Dak Prescott reportedly turned down an offer of $30 million annually from the Dallas Cowboys and wants to be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.
NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported Prescott is “seeking a contract worth $40 million per year.”
ProFootballTalk.com’s Charean Williams reported, citing her own sources, that Prescott did not demand $40 million per year.
–Tom Brady listed his home for sale, and the New England Patriots’ longtime quarterback is confident you shouldn’t care.
“You shouldn’t read into anything. I think it takes a long time to sell a house. My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelf in a couple weeks,” Brady said on WEEI radio.
Brady and Gisele Bundchen recently listed their Massachusetts mansion for $39.5 million as he turned 42 and signed a restructured contract with the Patriots in the span of about nine days.
–Rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins could still win the quarterback competition in Washington, but two veterans are ahead of him at this stage, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said.
Colt McCoy and Case Keenum hold an edge in the open battle based on experience, Gruden told MMQB.
“There’s a lot Dwayne still has to learn, but he can get there,” Gruden said.
–Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is expected to play at some point in the preseason, Denver coach Vic Fangio told reporters.
Sanders has returned to team drills as he recovers from a torn left Achilles, and he has consistently appeared on track to play in the regular-season opener.
According to 9News Denver, Sanders also had “tightrope” surgery on his right ankle this offseason to address pain from the past two years, but he is nearly recovered from both surgeries.
–A week after leaving practice early with a groin injury, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to the practice field.
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year sustained the injury during a joint practice session with Green Bay and did not play in Thursday’s preseason opener.
–Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was removed from the physically unable to perform list.
The move came two days after coach Doug Marrone was skeptical about Robinson being available for the season opener. Robinson is recovering from an ACL tear in his left knee that forced him to miss the final 14 games of the 2018 campaign.
–Cleveland Browns defensive end Chad Thomas was diagnosed with a sprained neck following a scary injury during practice.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens said Thomas was moving his arms and legs and was taken for testing as a precaution.
–Two days after being released by the New Orleans Saints, wide receiver Rishard Matthews announced his retirement from the NFL on Instagram.
Matthews, 29, appeared in 87 games over parts of seven seasons with Miami (2012-15), Tennessee (2016-18) and the Jets (2018).
Meanwhile, the Saints signed offensive tackle Chris Clark and fullback Shane Smith. Clark, 33, started 13 of the 15 games he played for the Carolina Panthers last season.
–The Atlanta Falcons traded third-year tight end Eric Saubert to the Patriots for a conditional seventh-round pick.
The 2017 fifth-round pick appeared in 30 games over the past two seasons and caught five passes for 48 yards.
–The NFL officially suspended Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson four games for violating its PED policy.
Lawson had announced the suspension last week on Twitter, saying he tested positive for Ostarine despite never knowingly taking the substance.
–The Detroit Lions released cornerback Marcus Cooper and signed former Alliance of American Football cornerback Jamar Summers.
Cooper, 29, played in four games for Detroit last season after being released by Chicago.
–The San Francisco 49ers placed offensive tackle Shon Coleman on injured reserve and signed tackle Sam Young.
Coleman, 27, reportedly broke his right fibula and dislocated his ankle in Saturday’s preseason opener.
Young, 32, has 21 career starts in 88 games over nine NFL seasons.
–Field Level Media
