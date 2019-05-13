WR Baldwin says his NFL ‘watch has ended’
Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and apparent “Game of Thrones” fan Doug Baldwin appeared to announce his retirement Sunday night, signaling in a series of tweets that his watch has ended.
The Seahawks terminated the 30-year-old’s contract last week after he failed a physical. Following an injury-plagued 2018 season, Baldwin underwent surgeries on his knee, shoulder and abdomen.
Through multiple posts on Twitter, Baldwin wrote a letter to a younger version of himself.
“Because the end of one journey sees the beginning of another,” he wrote. “And guess what..it will be one hell of a journey. You will feel emotional and physical pain you never knew existed. You will fail over and over again. But don’t worry, all of it will be the reason why you succeed.
“But when the journey finally comes to the end, you will reflect on what that little boy caught between Gulf Breeze and Pensacola really wanted: to be seen and to be loved.”
He also posted a “Game of Thrones” GIF reading, “My watch has ended.”
An undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2011, Baldwin had 493 catches for 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Seahawks, reaching the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 and playing in 123 of a possible 128 games (90 starts). He ranks third in team history in catches and yards and second in receiving touchdowns.
He was part of Seattle’s Super Bowl XLVIII winning team and the squad that lost Super Bowl XLIV to the New England Patriots a year later.
–Field Level Media
Former Chiefs head coach Cunningham dies at 72
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Gunther Cunningham died Saturday after a brief illness. He was 72.
Cunningham compiled a 16-16 record in two seasons at the helm of the Chiefs from 1999-2000.
He also served as defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Raiders (1992-93), Chiefs (1995-98, 2004-08) and Detroit Lions (2009-13).
Cunningham’s coaching career spanned six decades, starting as a defensive line coach at his alma mater Oregon in 1969 and ending with his role as a senior coaching assistant for the Lions from 2014-16.
“Gunther Cunningham will forever be remembered as one of the great men of our game,” the Lions wrote in a statement. “He left a lasting impact on every person who was fortunate enough to work alongside him during his more than 47 years as a coach — including 34 years in the National Football League.”
Cunningham retired from coaching after the 2016 season and took a position with the analytics website Pro Football Focus as its director of football oversight.
He is survived by his wife, Rene, and their two children.
–Field Level Media
Eagles sign OG Wisniewski
Stefen Wisniewski re-signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.
NFL Network reported Wisniewski signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract, with $500,000 in additional incentives.
A guard and center, Wisniewski has been a capable and valuable fill-in up front, starting at least six games each of the past three seasons. Guard Brandon Brooks is recovering from a torn Achilles, and Wisniewski could open training camp with the first unit.
The Eagles declined a $3.7 million option in Wisniewski’s contract in March. The 30-year-old tested free agency but opted to return to Philadelphia.
Originally a second-round pick by Oakland in 2011, he started 61 games with the Raiders (2011-14) and 16 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2015) before joining Philadelphia.
–Field Level Media
Bills sign TE Smith to $9M deal
The Buffalo Bills are bringing back tight end Lee Smith, agreeing Monday to a reported three-year, $9 million contract with the 31-year-old.
Smith played the last four seasons with the Oakland Raiders, catching 36 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns.
He spent his first four NFL campaigns with the Bills, tallying 20 receptions for 144 yards and three scores from 2011-14.
Originally drafted in the fifth round in 2011 by New England, he was cut just before his rookie season started and acquired off waivers by Buffalo.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the value of his new deal, a front-loaded contract that includes fully guaranteed money into the second year.
Smith becomes the seventh tight end on the Bills’ current roster, including 2019 draft choices Dawson Knox (third round) and Tommy Sweeney (seventh).
–Field Level Media
Report: Seahawks meeting with QB Smith
The Seattle Seahawks will reportedly meet with free agent quarterback Geno Smith on Wednesday.
“No contract talks yet, but a visit shows clear interest if everything checks out,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday.
The Seahawks would be the fourth NFL team for the 28-year-old Smith, the New York Jets’ second-round pick in 2013.
Smith was 12-18 as a starter in four seasons with the Jets, lost his only start with the New York Giants in 2017, and attempted just four passes with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.
In 40 career games, he has completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 6,182 yards with 29 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. Smith has also rushed for 661 yards and seven scores.
In addition to starter Russell Wilson, who last month became the NFL’s highest-paid player, Seattle has quarterbacks Paxton Lynch and rookie Taryn Christion on its current roster.
–Field Level Media
Kang wins Byron Nelson for first PGA Tour title
South Korea’s Sung Kang flourished down the stretch to win on the PGA Tour for the first time, completing a long day by capturing the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas on Sunday.
Kang shot a 4-under 67 in the final round to finish at 23-under 261 at Trinity Forest Golf Club, giving him a two-stroke victory.
For Kang, 31, it was his 159th tournament appearance on the PGA Tour. He’s the ninth first-time winner on tour this season.
Matt Every (66), who began the final round with five birdies and a bogey across the first six holes, and Scott Piercy (64) tied for second at 21 under.
Brooks Koepka (65), who goes into this week’s PGA Championship as the defending champion, finished fourth at 20 under.
Great Britain’s Matt Jones (67) bogeyed the final hole and dropped into a five-way tie for fifth place at 17 under.
Despite several golfers putting up scores to make them contenders, Kang didn’t flinch. He notched birdies on Nos. 14-16 to create a three-shot edge.
Most golfers had to finish the third round Sunday before the final round began, creating a long day for contenders. So while Every was the overnight leader, Kang held a three-shot advantage going into the final round.
Every had four straight bogeys while completing the third round. Meanwhile, Kang was back in front with three backside birdies Sunday morning.
Piercy and Koepka were five shots off the lead going to the last round.
Kang, whose second-round 61 allowed him to jump into the lead, took a nap at the course between the third and fourth rounds. He appeared plenty energized for the last task.
Spain’s Carlos Ortiz made a big move in the final round, with an eagle on the first hole and going 5 under through seven holes. He ended up with a 65 for the round and 15 under for the tournament.
–Field Level Media
NFL signings notebook: RB Walton returns to Miami
The Miami Dolphins signed former Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton on Sunday.
A fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by Cincinnati, Walton was released last month by the Bengals following his third arrest in 2019.
“I’m trying to leave an impression on the coaches. I’m trying to leave a lasting mark on them,” Walton told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel during his weekend tryout. “I can’t really say too much about the other stuff (off) the field. But I know what I got to do while I’m here. That’s all I can talk about right now.”
Walton appeared in 14 games for Cincinnati as a 2018 rookie, rushing 14 times for 34 yards and catching five passes for 41 yards.
–The Philadelphia Eagles will sign former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler on Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Kessler, 26, was cut by Jacksonville earlier this week. Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2016 has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in 17 games (12 starts) with the Browns (2016-17) and Jaguars (2018).
–The New York Jets signed edge rusher Jachai Polite, a third-round draft pick from Florida. Over The Cap reported the contract is for four years and $3.6 million with a $1.22 million signing bonus.
With the Gators, he had 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 2018.
–The Detroit Lions signed wide receivers Tom Kennedy and Jordan Smallwood following their rookie minicamp.
Kennedy is a former professional lacrosse player who played college football at Rhode Island’s Bryant University, tallying 57 catches for 888 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games in 2017. Smallwood was on the practice squads of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers after going undrafted out of Oklahoma.
–Field Level Media
Patriots’ Edelman reaches another milesone: college grad
New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman received something special to add to his collection of three Super Bowl rings.
A college diploma.
Thirteen years after he entered Kent State with a year of community college under his belt, Edelman was back in Ohio on Saturday, walking in the graduation ceremony and later posing for photos with his proud parents.
Edelman shared on Instagram earlier in the week that he had earned his degree and would put on the cap and gown.
“It is important to me that I make my parents proud as I fulfill a promise that I made to them that I would, one day, be a college graduate,” he said. “I also want to set a great example for my daughter, so that when I talk about the importance of a college degree, I can show her that earning my degree was important to me.”
He was back on social media Saturday, sharing a photo of himself flanked presumably by his parents, that read: “Kent State class of 2019… we did it!” followed by a graduation cap emoji and “#13YearSenior.”
Teammates and friends had their fun with Edelman on social media.
“Who ever knew it could take 14 years to graduate college?” Tom Brady commented.
Edelman, who turns 33 later this month, played quarterback for the Golden Flashes for three seasons, completing 54.5 percent of his passes for nearly 5,000 yards with 30 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.
The Patriots selected Edelman in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Steelers sign first-round LB Bush for reported $18.9M
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed linebacker Devin Bush to his rookie contract Sunday, a four-year deal with a fifth-year option reportedly worth nearly $19 million.
The Steelers traded three picks to the Denver Broncos to move up to the No. 10 slot to draft the 20-year-old Michigan star last month. The Broncos received Pittsburgh’s first- and second-round selections in 2019 and a 2020 third-rounder.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the total value of Bush’s deal at $18,871,768, all fully guaranteed.
Bush was a consensus All-American and named the 2018 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 66 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for the Wolverines. In 2017, he posted career highs with 95 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
“He’s an all situations linebacker,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “A three-down type of guy, versus the run, versus the pass, be it in coverage or in pressures. Those are just the tangible things.
“We were equally excited about his intangibles. He comes from a football family. He is a football guy. Everyone speaks very highly of him not only as a player, but a person. His leadership skills are unquestioned. The position he plays is like a defensive quarterback and I think that is something that comes very natural to him.”
Bush’s father, Devin Bush Sr., played safety in the NFL for eight seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (1995-98), St. Louis Rams (1999-2000) and Cleveland Browns (2001-02).
–Field Level Media
Every holds Byron Nelson lead as Round 3 suspended
Matt Every was 6-under par through nine holes Saturday to take a one-stroke lead before the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas was suspended due to darkness.
Every began his day by holing out for eagle from 97 yards on the par-5 first hole before adding four birdies in a span of five holes from Nos. 4-8. The 35-year-old will look to maintain his momentum when play resumes Sunday at 7:30 a.m. local time.
“It was like a normal round of golf for me,” he said.
“Felt like it was playing super easy, so it wasn’t like I had time to be nervous about anything. I just needed to keep making birdies. But I got into a rhythm. Didn’t have to wait on the group in front of us once, I think, which was kind of nice.”
Saturday’s play was delayed several times because of inclement weather.
Every, after shooting 65 in each of the first two rounds, is at 18-under-par for the tournament.
“I got to keep my head down and keep going,” he said. “Once you start looking over your shoulder out here, it’s not going to work … especially on a course like this where the guys are shooting the grass off of it.”
South Korea’s Sung Kang, who tied the Trinity Forest Golf Club course record with a 10-under 61 on Friday, is in second at 17 under. He was 1 under through his first nine holes of Round 3. Tyler Duncan is two strokes behind him, firing a 3-under par total through nine holes Saturday.
Scott Piercy, Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz and Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini are tied for fourth at 13 under and were on the back nine when play was suspended.
Brooks Koepka, the top-ranked player in the field, is in a tie for seventh at 12 under after being 1 under through his first 10 holes of the third round. Dallas native Jordan Spieth is tied for 16th at 10 under after shooting 3 under through 11 holes.
Only 12 of the remaining 83 players in the field finished their third round Saturday, including Patrick Reed, who shot 4 under and is tied for 35th at 8 under for the tournament.
–Field Level Media
Gruden: Haskins in mix for Redskins’ starting QB
Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden declared an open competition at quarterback, with first-round pick Dwayne Haskins joining Case Keenum and Colt McCoy after an impressive start in rookie camp.
“Yeah, for sure. We have to have that,” Gruden said Saturday. “I mean Case coming off the most experience is great. Colt has the most experience with this terminology in this system, and Dwayne was the 15th pick in the draft. We’ll see what happens.”
With Alex Smith expected to miss the 2019 season as recovers from a broken right leg, the Redskins traded a pair of late-round picks in 2020 to the Denver Broncos for the 31-year-old Keenum in March.
McCoy is still recovering from his own injury, a broken right fibula that has required three surgeries.
Haskins, 22, made the most of his lone season as the starter at Ohio State. He passed for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns, setting 28 Buckeyes records and seven Big Ten marks.
“I’ll be ready for whatever the coaches want for me, whether that’s starting right away or next year or during the season,” Haskins said. “I’m just going to prepare like I’m the starter, and that’s with me in the weight room, me in the meeting rooms, me with the younger guys, me with the older guys. Every opportunity for me is an opportunity for me to showcase that I’m the guy.”
Even if Keenum begins the season as the starter, he is likely just the bridge until Haskins is ready.
Keenum passed for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 and threw for 3,890 yards and 18 scores with the Broncos in 2018.
Gruden said Haskins is at “the very bare minimum” right now and still has much to learn.
“We’re going to go at it,” Gruden said. “Throw the ball out there let these guys compete really. I think he obviously displayed enough of a skill set to warrant the 15th pick in the draft and to give him an opportunity to see how far he can take this thing without a doubt.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Rosen, Fitzpatrick to compete in Miami
NFL notebook: Rosen, Fitzpatrick to compete in Miami
Will it be a journeyman or a former first-round draft pick who wins the starting quarterback job for the Miami Dolphins?
Coach Brian Flores said let the best man win.
The Dolphins begin organized team activities Monday, giving Flores his first look at his quarterbacks: Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is entering his 14th season and playing for his eighth team, and second-year player Josh Rosen, recently acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.
“As far as the quarterback position, like every other position, there’ll be competition there,” Flores told reporters.
“In that position, we’re looking for leadership, we’re looking for, obviously, accuracy, we’re looking for someone, who, for the most part, can lead the team. And put together successful drives and put us in good position in the run game and the pass game, from a protection standpoint. So there’s a lot that goes into it; it’s a leadership position and there’s going to be some competition at that position for sure.”
–Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy vowed to get on the field this season, but left in question whether that will be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The six-time Pro Bowl selection, who voiced his displeasure with trade rumors this week and hasn’t been attending voluntary workouts, spoke about it with Spectrum Sports 360 host Mike Cairns at the Dick Vitale Gala in Tampa.
“I will be playing football somewhere,” McCoy said.
Pressed about whether that meant in Tampa Bay, McCoy said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”
–Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden declared an open competition at quarterback, with first-round pick Dwayne Haskins joining Case Keenum and Colt McCoy after an impressive start in rookie camp.
“Yeah, for sure. We have to have that,” Gruden said. “I mean Case coming off the most experience is great. Colt has the most experience with this terminology in this system, and Dwayne was the 15th pick in the draft. We’ll see what happens.”
With Alex Smith expected to miss 2019 season as recovers from a broken right leg, the Redskins traded a pair of late-round picks in 2020 to the Denver Broncos for the 31-year-old Keenum in March. McCoy is still recovering from a broken right fibula. Haskins passed for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns last season at Ohio State.
–The New York Giants signed offensive lineman Mike Remmers to a reported one-year deal for $2.5 million with additional incentives.
After starting 16 games at right guard last season for the Minnesota Vikings, the 30-year-old will shift back to right tackle with the Giants.
–Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton was invited to try out with the Miami Dolphins, despite pending criminal charges against him. “I think people deserve a second chance,” Miami coach Brian Flores told the Palm Beach Post.
Last month the Bengals waived Walton, a 2018 fourth-round pick, following his third arrest of 2019. The latest incident involved charges of marijuana possession, reckless driving and carrying a concealed weapon.
–Dallas Cowboys running back Mike Weber will undergo an MRI exam after injuring his knee at rookie minicamp.
A seventh-round draft pick from Ohio State, Weber was injured during the morning session and did not participate in the afternoon workout.
–Field Level Media
Troubled RB Walton gets Dolphins tryout
Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton was invited to try out with the Miami Dolphins, despite pending criminal charges against him.
“I think people deserve a second chance,” new Miami coach Brian Flores told the Palm Beach Post. “I believe that. I think that’s the case. I don’t want to judge people based on one incident. Two incidents. I think it’s a case-by-case situation for a player and for people in general. That’s kind of my stance.”
The Bengals waived Walton on April 6 after his third arrest of 2019. He was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana charge in January, a misdemeanor battery charge in February, and in April on possession of marijuana, reckless driving and felony concealed weapons charges from an alleged incident in March.
“He’s here on a tryout,” Flores said. “Obviously, talented player. But we want to take a look at him and see if he was a fit for us, on the field and off the field. I think he’s done a good job, really in the one day that he’s been here. So we’ll see how it goes.”
Flores said that the Dolphins brass had discussed Walton’s legal issues.
“Again, it’s a tryout,” Flores said. “And just that’s kind of part of the process. Getting to know him. And getting to see him on and off the field.”
Walton, 22, played his college football at Miami and was taken by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He saw limited action last season, gaining 34 yards on 14 carries.
–Field Level Media
Fitzpatrick, Rosen begin QB competition in Miami
Will it be a journeyman or a former first-round draft pick who wins the starting quarterback job for the Miami Dolphins?
Coach Brian Flores said let the best man win.
The Dolphins begin organized team activities on Monday, which will give Flores his first look at his quarterbacks: Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is entering his 14th season and playing for his eighth team, and second-year player Josh Rosen, recently acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.
“As far as the quarterback position, like every other position, there’ll be competition there,” Flores told reporters. “In that position, we’re looking for leadership, we’re looking for, obviously, accuracy, we’re looking for someone, who, for the most part, can lead the team. And put together successful drives and put us in good position in the run game and the pass game, from a protection standpoint. So there’s a lot that goes into it, it’s a leadership position and there’s going to be some competition at that position for sure.”
Rosen, whom the Arizona Cardinals traded to make room for No. 1 draft pick Kyler Murray, is 22 and Fitzpatrick is 36. Flores said he isn’t in a hurry to rush Rosen into the starting job that was held by Ryan Tannehill the past six seasons.
“If [Fitzpatrick] wins the competition, absolutely I’m good with that,” Flores said. “I think that would be what’s best for the team and what’s best for the Miami Dolphins.”
If that happens, Flores still will have his eye on Rosen.
“Thankfully, we get to evaluate him every day in practice,” he said.
Flores said QB isn’t the only position that will have a competition.
“There’s going to be competition, really across the board on this team,” the first-year head coach said. “I don’t think that there’s any way to raise the level of a group than to create competition.”
The new-look Dolphins open the season Sept. 8 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.
–Field Level Media
Giants sign veteran OL Remmers
The New York Giants signed offensive lineman Mike Remmers, the versatile veteran’s agent announced Saturday on Twitter.
After starting 16 games at right guard last season for the Minnesota Vikings, Remmers will shift back to right tackle with the Giants, according to agent Brett Tessler.
Terms of the deal were not immediately available.
Remmers, 30, signed a five-year, $30 million deal with the Vikings in March 2017. He was released in March after two seasons in a cost-cutting move.
He has started 64 of his 65 NFL games over seven seasons with the Vikings, Carolina Panthers (2014-16) and San Diego Chargers (2013).
–Field Level Media
Cowboys RB Weber injures knee at rookie camp
Dallas Cowboys running back Mike Weber will undergo an MRI exam after injuring his knee Saturday at rookie minicamp.
A seventh-round draft pick from Ohio State, Weber was injured during the morning session and did not participate in the afternoon workout.
“Yeah, he hurt his knee in the practice so they’re going to get an MRI and just kind of check it out,” said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, per ESPN.
Weber rushed for 2,676 yards and 24 touchdowns in 38 games with the Buckeyes from 2016-18.
The Cowboys drafted Weber and Tony Pollard of Memphis (fourth round) as backups to two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott.
–Field Level Media
Bucs DT McCoy: ‘I will be playing football somewhere’
Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy vowed to get on the field this season on Friday night, but left in question whether that will be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The six-time Pro Bowl selection, who voiced his displeasure with trade rumors earlier this week and hasn’t been attending voluntary workouts at the team’s headquarters, spoke about it with SpectrumSports 360 host Mike Cairns at the Dick Vitale Gala in Tampa.
“I will be playing football somewhere,” McCoy said.
Pressed about whether that meant in Tampa Bay, McCoy said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”
McCoy, the third overall pick in 2010 NFL Draft, has three years left on his contract and has been a pillar on otherwise subpar defenses for most of his career in Tampa.
McCoy’s base salary in 2019 is $13 million as he crosses the midway point of the six-year, $95.2 million deal he signed in 2016. His base salary is $10 million next season and $10.432 million in 2021.
New head coach Bruce Arians might have set the rumor mill in motion, unintentionally. At the NFL Spring Meeting in Arizona, Arians said every player should be at One Buc Place for workouts in April and May if they’re committed to winning.
“I’ve gotta evaluate him,” Arians said of the 31-year-old McCoy in March. “Guy’s up there in age, it’s different. It’s usually the age when they’re getting paid the most, and production and [pay] don’t match. So we’ve gotta find that out.”
General manager Jason Licht responded to those comments and questions about where McCoy was during workouts by saying he’s “the last person I would worry about. He’s a consummate pro. He’s always been one.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Seahawks to sign DT Woods
On the same day the Seattle Seahawks officially announced the signing of defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, the team also reportedly plans to add veteran defensive tackle Al Woods.
Woods’ agency, SportsTrustAdvisors, posted news of the agreement on Twitter on Friday, with NFL Network reporting a deal to be signed that could be worth up to $2.5 million for next season.
Woods, 32, a captain last season with the Indianapolis Colts, has played for five NFL teams in his nine seasons in the league. That includes a two-game stint he spent with the Seahawks in his second year in 2011.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, Woods is known as a bulky run-stopper in the middle of the defensive line. He recorded 24 tackles in 14 games (eight starts) last season with the Colts.
Originally a fourth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of LSU by the New Orleans Saints, who cut him before the season began, Woods has played for Tampa Bay (2010), Seattle (2011), Pittsburgh (2012-13), Tennessee (2014-16) and Indianapolis (2017-18).
He has 172 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his nine-year career.
–Field Level Media
Wrong shoes hurt Cards’ Murray at minicamp debut
If quarterback Kyler Murray’s first day of rookie minicamp with the Arizona Cardinals didn’t start so smoothly, he has an excuse: It must be the shoes.
“My feet hurt a little bit,” Murray said. “It’s been a long time since I put cleats on. I’ve been running around. The cleats were pretty new.”
Murray was missing his usual cleats, which weren’t delivered to the practice facility in time for the start of minicamp, so the backup pair didn’t have a comfortable feel.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expects the proper pair to arrive for Saturday’s practice, so he wasn’t too worried about Murray’s quick feet. He basically liked what he saw Friday of the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma.
“Not bad,” Kliff Kingsbury said of Murray’s on-field debut. “Some familiarity with the system helps. He can really throw it. He’s got a presence about himself. I liked how he operated.”
The No. 1 overall draft pick who on Thursday signed his rookie contract, a four-year deal worth $35.1 million fully guaranteed, can buy all the shoes he wants now.
“It was good finally touching the field again,” Murray said. “A lot of this process has been just a lot of talk and evaluation and stuff like that. Just to actually be able to play football again, get out here with the guys and do what you love, it was fun.”
Other than the shoe issue, he was pleased with how the first day went, saying “it was great” to work with Kingsbury.
“Obviously, it’s only been day one, but I can already feel the rhythm going,” Murray added. “Hopefully, we can keep this thing going and do something good, do something great.”
Kingsbury, who began recruiting Murray during the quarterback’s sophomore year in high school, finally has the man he has wanted to coach.
“He’s been born and bred to do this. I’ve said it all along,” Kingsbury said Friday. “That’s his mentality. That’s what he’s always expected to do and be. So he’s kind of living it out right now. It might affect other people, but it doesn’t seem to affect him.”
With Murray jumping in feet first, there’s no telling how far he’ll take the Cardinals.
–Field Level Media
Jets’ Gase: RB Bell will be at mandatory minicamp
Despite raising eyebrows in the New York media by skipping voluntary team workouts two months after signing a contract with $27 million guaranteed, new Jets running back Le’Veon Bell intends to participate in the team’s mandatory minicamp in June.
According to the New York Daily News, head coach Adam Gase confirmed Friday that his star free agent pickup said he plans to show up when the Jets convene on a mandatory basis from June 4-6.
“We had a conversation about what was kind of his schedule,” Gase said. “We’ll kind of see how the (organized team activities) go. As of right now, I know the mandatory stuff … he said he was going to be here for that. So I don’t expect him to not show up.”
Bell preferred his Miami-area digs for offseason training as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, including his full year spent in relative exile as a holdout.
The Daily News on Friday characterized the Jets as not “particularly pleased” that Bell, 27, has not shown up for the voluntary portion of the Jets’ offseason schedule, despite most other veterans attending. Earlier this week the former Steelers Pro Bowler explained why he preferred to work out on his own at this time of the year.
“When it’s time to play football…” Bell wrote on Instagram. “I got to stick to the formula that I know works for me to be the best player I can be…I’m not just tryna win football games, I want a ring. I want to desperately show everybody what I can REALLY do…I’ll take the heat right now, everybody will forget about that once January comes around.”
His new coach tried to downplay the situation on Friday.
“It’s voluntary,” Gase said. “Everybody can get upset about it. There’s no point. We know where he is. He’s working out. He’s always been ready. Every year that he’s played, he’s been ready to go. So that’s just what it is. If somebody doesn’t like it, then talk to the NFLPA.”
–Field Level Media