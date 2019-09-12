WR Baldwin says his NFL ‘watch has ended’

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and apparent “Game of Thrones” fan Doug Baldwin appeared to announce his retirement Sunday night, signaling in a series of tweets that his watch has ended.

The Seahawks terminated the 30-year-old’s contract last week after he failed a physical. Following an injury-plagued 2018 season, Baldwin underwent surgeries on his knee, shoulder and abdomen.

Through multiple posts on Twitter, Baldwin wrote a letter to a younger version of himself.

“Because the end of one journey sees the beginning of another,” he wrote. “And guess what..it will be one hell of a journey. You will feel emotional and physical pain you never knew existed. You will fail over and over again. But don’t worry, all of it will be the reason why you succeed.

“But when the journey finally comes to the end, you will reflect on what that little boy caught between Gulf Breeze and Pensacola really wanted: to be seen and to be loved.”

He also posted a “Game of Thrones” GIF reading, “My watch has ended.”

An undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2011, Baldwin had 493 catches for 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Seahawks, reaching the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 and playing in 123 of a possible 128 games (90 starts). He ranks third in team history in catches and yards and second in receiving touchdowns.

He was part of Seattle’s Super Bowl XLVIII winning team and the squad that lost Super Bowl XLIV to the New England Patriots a year later.

–Field Level Media