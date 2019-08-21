Woods wins fifth Masters
Woods wins fifth Masters
Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters on Sunday in Augusta, Ga., and his first major tournament since the 2008 U.S. Open.
It was his 15th victory in a major tournament in his career, three off the record 18 held by Jack Nicklaus.
Woods finished the tournament at 13-under 275. He shot a final-round 70, closing out the victory with a bogey putt.
The 43-year-old Woods is the oldest Masters champ since Nicklaus won at age 46 in 1986.
“A big well done from me to Tiger,” Nicklaus said in a message read by Jim Nantz of CBS. “i am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic.”
Woods won his first major in the Masters in Augusta, Ga., in 1997.
It was his first major win after four back surgeries and a well-publicized personal scandal.
Xander Schauffele (68), Dustin Johnson(68), Brooks Koepka (70) finished one shot back.
–Field Level Media
The self-imposed deadline set by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hits Monday, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported he will not sign a long-term deal with the team once it passes.
With the NFL draft next week and reports franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark is on the trade block, it could be a busy two weeks ahead for the Seahawks.
Multiple outlets reported Clark, who is seeking a long-term deal worth more than $100 million, could be traded. The Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and other teams are reportedly kicking the tires on a trade after Clark recorded 32 sacks in the past three seasons in Seattle.
The Seahawks have only $12 million in available salary cap space.
Less certain is the direction the Seahawks are taking with Wilson as offseason workouts officially begin Monday.
Wilson informed the team he wanted a new long-term contract by April 15. According to reports, the two sides have engaged in discussions that would net Wilson one of the top deals — perhaps the highest-paying — in the NFL, approaching $30 million annually. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ deal pays more than $33 million per year and included $96 million guaranteed.
NFL Network reported Monday that “agent Mark Rodgers has been on the ground in Seattle for the last 3 days to negotiate with team brass. They are working on it, but time is running out before offseason conditioning begins.”
Wilson informed the Seahawks that he would report to the team facility Monday for the start of workouts with or without a new deal. His current contract expires after the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says the stress fracture in his back hasn't fully healed, but he still plans to be ready for the start of organized team activities next month.
"It's still getting there," Wentz told reporters Monday when the
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says the stress fracture in his back hasn’t fully healed, but he still plans to be ready for the start of organized team activities next month.
“It’s still getting there,” Wentz told reporters Monday when the Eagles began their voluntary offseason program. “Some of the stuff just takes time. That’s not really the main concern, it’s just kind of how I feel and I feel really good with where I’m at.”
Wentz, 26, was diagnosed with the injury in mid-December and missed Philadelphia’s last three regular-season games and both playoff contests.
He said he is taking things “week by week” and that he has been cleared to run and throw some, but he declined to discuss specifics of his recovery.
The Eagles begin OTAs on May 21.
“That’s the goal. That’s the goal,” Wentz said. “But there really is no timetable, no rush. But I feel good with the progression I’ve been on.”
Wentz, who also missed the Eagles’ Super Bowl run in 2017 with a torn ACL, was asked to comment on concerns about his overall durability. That is a greater concern about that entering 2019 because former backup Nick Foles is now the starter in Jacksonville.
“I get it. I get it,” Wentz said. “I’m looking forward to putting those behind me. I understand it’s a part of this league, it’s a physical league and things happen. Some of those things are out of my control and I look forward to putting that behind me.”
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Wentz is 23-17 through three seasons with 10,152 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
The impact of Tiger Woods' Masters victory continues to reverberate with President Donald Trump sending out a Twitter post Monday saying that the 15-time major winner is deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
"Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on
The impact of Tiger Woods’ Masters victory continues to reverberate with President Donald Trump sending out a Twitter post Monday saying that the 15-time major winner is deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” Trump’s post read.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to citizens who offer a significant contribution to national interests, world peace, cultural or other endeavors. Trump has awarded the medal seven times previously, all in 2018.
An avid golfer, Trump reportedly watched Woods’ Masters victory from his golf club in Virginia. Woods’ most recent victory came 14 years after his last Masters triumph in 2005.
Woods overcame physical setbacks and personal adversity to earn his most recent victory, five years after he was last ranked No. 1 in the world.
–Field Level Media
San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould was a no-show for the start of voluntary team workouts Monday, according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area.
The 36-year-old kicker has not signed his one-year franchise tender with the 49ers. The deal would
San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould was a no-show for the start of voluntary team workouts Monday, according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area.
The 36-year-old kicker has not signed his one-year franchise tender with the 49ers. The deal would be worth $4.97 million if Gould signs it.
Gould reportedly was not pleased when the 49ers placed the franchise tag on him in February instead of allowing him to become a free agent. He spent the bulk of his career with the Chicago Bears, who are searching for a kicker after releasing Cody Parkey during the offseason.
In 208 career games, Gould has connected on 87.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 97.6 percent of his extra-point attempts.
–Field Level Media
Quarterback Russell Wilson will not sign a long-term deal with the Seattle Seahawks if he and the team fail to reach agreement before his self-imposed deadline of midnight Monday passes, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier in the day.
With the NFL draft next
Quarterback Russell Wilson will not sign a long-term deal with the Seattle Seahawks if he and the team fail to reach agreement before his self-imposed deadline of midnight Monday passes, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier in the day.
With the NFL draft next week, reports that franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark is on the trade block, and the team having only $12 million in available salary-cap space, it could be a busy two weeks ahead for the Seahawks.
Wilson previously informed the team he wanted a new long-term contract by April 15. According to reports, the two sides have engaged in discussions that would net Wilson one of the top deals — perhaps the highest-paying — in the NFL, approaching $30 million annually.
Wilson’s current contract expires after the 2019 season.
–Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill was in attendance as the Chiefs opened offseason workouts, coach Andy Reid confirmed to reporters, as authorities investigate two alleged incidents of suspected child abuse last month at Hill’s home. Hill, 25, has not been charged with any crimes.
The second alleged incident occurred March 14 and involved a juvenile, according to multiple published reports. The Kansas City Star reported that Hill’s 3-year-old son sustained a broken arm in the incident. Overland Park police responded to the same address on March 5 to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. Hill’s name is listed on the report.
–Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray scheduled a visit with the Washington Redskins, and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins will meet with the New York Giants this week.
Murray is projected to be a top-10 draft pick, with speculation the Arizona Cardinals want the Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 overall pick. Haskins, ranked by most outlets as the No. 2 quarterback in the draft, has already worked out for the Oakland Raiders and visited with the Denver Broncos and Redskins.
–Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says the stress fracture in his back hasn’t fully healed, but he still plans to be ready for the start of organized team activities, which begin May 21.
Wentz, 26, was diagnosed with the injury in mid-December and missed Philadelphia’s last three regular-season games and both playoff contests. He said he is taking things “week by week” and that he has been cleared to run and throw some.
–Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has settled a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed his toddler was nearly hit by furniture Brown threw off a balcony last year, TMZ.com reported.
Ophir Sternberg said that his 22-month-old son was walking near the pool at a Florida apartment complex in April 2018 when “large objects started to fall from the building many floors above them.” Per TMZ, the settlement terms are confidential.
–Eagles running back Josh Adams reportedly will miss the start of the offseason conditioning program as he recovers from shoulder surgery he underwent following Philadelphia’s divisional-round playoff loss against the New Orleans Saints.
Adams, 22, was given a six-month timetable for his recovery and is expected to join the team for training camp in July. The undrafted free agent rushed for a team-high 511 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games in 2018.
–New England quarterback Tom Brady and newly acquired defensive end Michael Bennett were no-shows for the team’s first day of voluntary workouts, ESPN reported. Brady skipped the workouts last year while Bennett reportedly does his training at his offseason home of Hawaii.
–The Minnesota Vikings signed former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor. The team also announced that a pair of restricted free agents, safety Anthony Harris and offensive tackle Rashod Hill, had both signed their tenders.
–San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould was a no-show for the start of voluntary team workouts, according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area. The 36-year-old kicker has not signed his one-year franchise tender with the 49ers. The deal would be worth $4.97 million if Gould signs it.
–Field Level Media
The Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson agreed to a four-year extension worth a reported $140 million, making the franchise quarterback the highest-paid player in the NFL.
The deal, which includes a $65 million signing bonus and no-trade clause, was reached late Monday night. Wilson confirmed the new deal in a Twitter post early Tuesday.
“Hey Seattle, we got a deal,” Wilson said from his bed, next to his wife, Ciara. “Go Hawks. But I’ma see y’all in the morning. Time for y’all to go to bed.”
Wilson’s reported annual average of $35 million tops the blockbuster extension signed last summer by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers at $33.5 million. Rodgers’ deal included a $57.5 million signing bonus, also topped by Wilson.
ESPN and the Seattle PI reported the terms of the deal.
Wilson, 30, is contractually tied to Seattle through the 2023 season.
The Seahawks were up against a deadline of late Monday night to reach a deal with Wilson, who had vowed not to discuss an extension if the sides couldn’t reach a deal by midnight. Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, arrived at team headquarters last Friday to hammer out a deal, according to ESPN.
“At the end of the day, my guy wants to live, work, thrive in Seattle,” Rodgers told ESPN on Tuesday. “Loves this town and its fans. He compromised to stay here. I respect that.”
Wilson is a five-time Pro Bowl selection who posted career-highs in passing touchdowns (35) and passer-rating (110.9) in 2018. He has thrown for 25,624 yards and 196 touchdowns in his seven-year career. He has started all 112 games he has played for the Seahawks.
–Field Level Media
The Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson agreed to a four-year extension worth a reported $140 million, making the franchise quarterback the highest paid player in the NFL.
The deal, which includes a $65 million signing bonus and no-trade clause, was
The Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson agreed to a four-year extension worth a reported $140 million, making the franchise quarterback the highest paid player in the NFL.
The deal, which includes a $65 million signing bonus and no-trade clause, was reached late Monday night. Wilson confirmed the new deal in a Twitter post early Tuesday.
“Hey Seattle, we got a deal,” Wilson says from his bed, next to his wife, Ciara. “Go Hawks. But I’ma see y’all in the morning. Time for y’all to go to bed.”
Wilson’s reported annual average of $35 million tops the blockbuster extension signed last summer by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers at $33.5 million. Rodgers’ deal included a $57.5 million signing bonus, also topped by Wilson.
ESPN and the Seattle PI reported the terms of the deal.
Wilson, 30, is contractually tied to Seattle through the 2023 season.
The Seahawks were up against a deadline of late Monday night to reach a deal with Wilson, who had vowed not to discuss an extension if the sides couldn’t reach a deal by midnight. Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, arrived at team headquarters last Friday to hammer out a deal, according to ESPN.
“At the end of the day, my guy wants to live, work, thrive in Seattle,” Rodgers told ESPN on Tuesday. “Loves this town and its fans. He compromised to stay here. I respect that.”
Wilson is a five-time Pro Bowl selection who posted career-highs in passing touchdowns (35) and passer-rating (110.9) in 2018. He has thrown for 25,624 yards and 196 touchdowns in his seven-year career. He has started all 112 games he has played for the Seahawks.
–Field Level Media
Russell Wilson is on the verge of being the NFL's highest-paid player.
The 30-year-old quarterback shook on a four-year deal worth a reported $140 million with the Seattle Seahawks, ending days of negotiations around Wilson's self-imposed deadline.
Wilson
Russell Wilson is on the verge of being the NFL’s highest-paid player.
The 30-year-old quarterback shook on a four-year deal worth a reported $140 million with the Seattle Seahawks, ending days of negotiations around Wilson’s self-imposed deadline.
Wilson announced the deal in an Instagram video recorded from bed, lying next to his famous wife, Ciara.
“Hey Seattle, we got a deal. Go Hawks. But I’ma see y’all in the morning. Time for y’all to go to bed.”
The 2019 season would have been Wilson’s last on his existing contract – at $19 million – and market value has escalated rapidly in the past 13 months. Kirk Cousins (Vikings), Matt Ryan (Falcons) and Aaron Rodgers (Packers) helped push the new annual average value for franchise quarterbacks $35 million, which is where Wilson’s deal falls. Rodgers AAV is $33.5 million.
According to multiple reports, Wilson’s contract includes a new record for guaranteed money – $65 million – which pushes him past Rodgers ($57.5M).
Wilson had 35 touchdown passes and a 110.9 passer rating last season.
With his deal done, the Seahawks will be hard-pressed to find the cash under the cap to get market-value contracts for both Frank Clark and Bobby Wagner. Clark, currently under the franchise tag at $17.9 million for 2019, is the subject of trade speculation. Wagner played like an ascending linebacker in 2018 but this offseason has been kind to players at his position, too.
The Jets signed free agent linebacker C.J. Mosley to a five-year, $85 million deal in March.
-Field Level Media
The Minnesota Vikings signed former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor on Monday.
The team also announced that a pair of restricted free agents, safety Anthony Harris and offensive tackle Rashod Hill, had both signed their
The Minnesota Vikings signed former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor on Monday.
The team also announced that a pair of restricted free agents, safety Anthony Harris and offensive tackle Rashod Hill, had both signed their tenders.
Mannion, who turns 27 later this month, was the Rams’ third-round pick in 2015 and has appeared in 10 career games with one start. He has completed 33 of 53 passes for 258 yards with one interception.
Taylor, 27, appeared in 26 games with Denver in 2016 and 2017. He caught 29 passes for 351 yards with two touchdowns.
Harris, 27, is entering his fifth season with the Vikings and has appeared in 51 games (17 starts). He set career highs in 2018 with three interceptions, 46 tackles and nine starts.
Hill, 27, is heading into his fourth season with Minnesota and has played in 28 games (15 starts).
The team did not provide any contract details.
–Field Level Media
Tiger
Tiger Woods’ final-round rally to win the Masters on Sunday in Augusta, Ga., boosted him to No. 6 in the Official World Golf Rankings, which were updated Sunday evening.
Woods, 43, entered the tournament at No. 12 in the world, equaling his highest ranking since late in the 2014 season. In the time in between, he dipped as low as 1,199th in the rankings, while undergoing four back surgeries and believing he might never play again.
He climbed all the way to 26th within eight months of his lowest point before reaching 13th by the end of the 2018 season, following a victory at the Tour Championship.
Woods started Sunday two strokes back of Italy’s Francesco Molinari, a margin that remained through 11 holes, before overcoming the gap in the closing stretch to claim his fifth green jacket.
The last time Woods held the world’s top ranking was 10 weeks into the 2014 season. He holds the all-time records for most consecutive weeks (281) and most career weeks (683) atop the rankings.
Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the world after tying for second place, one stroke back of Woods. Johnson birdied four times in a five-hole span on the back nine to shoot 68.
England’s Justin Rose, who missed the cut by one stroke at 4 over through two rounds, had taken the title from Johnson last week, after Johnson took it from Rose in early March. Rose dropped to No. 2, with Brooks Koepka, who also tied for second on Sunday, moving from fourth to third.
–Field Level Media
Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins will
Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins will visit the New York Giants this week, he told Ohio-based website Eleven Warriors on Sunday.
Haskins, one of the top quarterback prospects available in this month’s draft, has already worked out for the Oakland Raiders and visited with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins, with the two visits coming this week.
The Giants, who hold the sixth and 17th picks in the first round, had dinner with Haskins the night before his Buckeyes pro day in March.
They brought Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray to their facility for a visit on Thursday, and they’ve also visited with Missouri’s Drew Lock, Duke’s Daniel Jones and West Virginia’s Will Grier.
Haskins, a one-year starter as a redshirt sophomore, grew up in Highland Park, N.J., rooting for the Giants as a kid.
“It would be a dream come true as far as being able to go back home where my family is and play for that franchise,” Haskins said at the NFL Scouting Combine of the possibility of being drafted by the Giants.
–Field Level Media
Italy's Francesco
Italy’s Francesco Molinari shot a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 on Friday to share first place after the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Brooks Koepka, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Australia’s Jason Day and Adam Scott are level with Molinari at 7-under-par 137. Ooosthuizen posted a 66 for one of the best scores of the round.
However, a big stir occurred late in the day when Tiger Woods pulled within one of the leaders. His 68 left him at 6 under in a four-way tie for sixth behind the top group.
Woods had pars on the final three holes with chance to make an even bigger splash.
Scott surged to the front with an eagle on No. 15 before giving back a stroke with a bogey on the next hole. He ended up with 68.
Day carded five birdies overall, including birdies on all four of the par-5 holes. His only two bogeys came on the back nine en route to a 67.
“The whole goal is to try and take advantage of the par 5s here this week,” Day said.
Day dealt with a sore back that limited some of his flexibility. His wife told him that he couldn’t use it as an excuse while at a major.
“You need to suck it up,” Day said was the message from his wife, Ellie.
Koepka, a first-round co-leader, had a slow start to the second round but finished with 71.
Koepka was 2 over on the day through six holes, with a double bogey, two bogeys and two birdies. His errant tee shot on the second hole led to the double bogey. He recovered to produce nine pars and three birdies over his last 12 holes.
Dustin Johnson (70), Xander Schauffele (65) South Africa’s Justin Harding (69) are level with Woods at 6 under.
Harding made four consecutive birdies (Nos. 12-15) and added another on No. 17 before finishing with a bogey.
Play was suspended for about a half-hour shortly after 5 p.m. EDT because of thunderstorms in the area.
Woods made a putt of about 40 feet on No. 9, then added a birdie on No. 11 before play was stopped.
Spain’s Jon Rahm was at 5 under for the tournament after 11 holes but never made another move and was stuck two strokes behind the leaders following a 70.
England’s Ian Poulter had grabbed the lead at 4 under early in the day, but he stalled with nine straight pars. Poulter shot 1 under on Friday to go to 5 under for the tournament after briefly reaching 6 under.
Phil Mickelson remained within range as he was 1 over for the round and at 4 under for the tournament.
Patton Kizzire was among the early finishers, notching a 70 for the second day in a row. His 4-under total made him the leader in the clubhouse before some golfers teed off for the second round.
Matt Kuchar shot 3 under for the round to join Kizzire and Mickelson among 4-under finishers.
First-round co-leader Bryson DeChambeau dipped to 3 under after notching a 75.
Defending champion Patrick Reed shot 70 to reach 1 under for the tournament to make the cut.
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods made a move and that garnered much of the attention during the second round of the Masters.
However, others did their parts to stake a claim to the top spot at Augusta National Golf Club.
Italy’s Francesco Molinari shot a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 on Friday to share first place going into the weekend in Augusta, Ga.
Brooks Koepka, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Australia’s Jason Day and Adam Scott are level with Molinari at 7-under-par 137. Oosthuizen posted a 66 for one of the best scores of the round.
However, a big stir occurred late in the day when Woods pulled within one of the leaders. His 68 left him at 6 under in a four-way tie for sixth behind the top group.
Woods had pars on the final three holes with chances to make an even bigger splash.
He used 30 putts on his round. Through two rounds, he has drained five putts of 20 or more feet — more than any other golfer in the field.
It all could be coming together for Woods.
“I feel like my body is good and my game is good, it’s sharp,” he said. “So just got to go out there and execute and I got to do the proper things, and if I do miss, I miss in a proper spot.”
Scott surged to the front with an eagle on No. 15 before giving back a stroke with a bogey on the next hole. He ended up with a 68.
“I know where and when my game is coming into really good shape, and I can see it coming back,” Scott said. “I think I got some good confirmation.”
Day carded five birdies overall, including birdies on all four of the par-5 holes. His only two bogeys came on the back nine en route to a 67.
“The whole goal is to try and take advantage of the par 5s here this week,” Day said.
Day dealt with a sore back that limited some of his flexibility. His wife told him that he couldn’t use it as an excuse while at a major.
“You need to suck it up,” Day said was the message from his wife, Ellie.
Others weren’t surprised that Day pulled it together.
“He seems to have a bad back all the time and plays great,” Scott said, “so I’m sure he knows what he’s doing.”
Koepka, a first-round co-leader, had a slow start to the second round but finished at 71.
Koepka was 2 over on the day through six holes, with a double bogey, two bogeys and two birdies. His errant tee shot on the second hole led to the double bogey. He recovered to produce nine pars and three birdies over his last 12 holes.
“Understanding where to miss it,” Koepka said. “I think sometimes maybe I was a little bit too aggressive. I’m super aggressive at a normal event, and that kind of backfires sometimes. But at a major, just know there’s 72 holes, so I kind of let things brush off my back a little bit easier.”
Dustin Johnson (70), Xander Schauffele (65) South Africa’s Justin Harding (69) are even with Woods at 6 under.
Harding made four consecutive birdies (Nos. 12-15) and added another on No. 17 before finishing with a bogey.
Play was suspended for about a half-hour shortly after 5 p.m. EDT because of thunderstorms in the area.
Woods made a putt of about 40 feet on No. 9, then added a birdie on No. 11 before play was stopped.
Spain’s Jon Rahm was at 5 under for the tournament after 11 holes but never made another move and was stuck two strokes behind the leaders following a 70.
England’s Ian Poulter had grabbed the lead at 4 under early in the day, but he stalled with nine straight pars. Poulter shot 1 under on Friday to go to 5 under for the tournament after briefly reaching 6 under.
Phil Mickelson remained within range as he was 1 over for the round and at 4 under for the tournament.
Patton Kizzire was among the early finishers, notching a 70 for the second day in a row. His 4-under total made him the leader in the clubhouse before some golfers teed off for the second round.
Matt Kuchar shot 3 under for the round to join Kizzire and Mickelson among 4-under finishers.
First-round co-leader Bryson DeChambeau dipped to 3 under after notching a 75.
Defending champion Patrick Reed shot 70 to reach 1 under for the tournament and make the cut.
–Field Level Media
Sitting just one shot off the lead after two rounds, Tiger Woods is looking to put a scare into the field at the Masters in Augusta, Ga. But that’s nothing compared to the scare an overzealous security official gave Woods — and the rest of the golf world — during Friday’s Round 2.
Less than an hour after players returned the course following a weather delay lasting more than half an hour, Woods hit his tee shot on the par-4 14th into the trees, left of the fairway. His approach from 168 yards was vintage Woods, the ball making its way to within 30 feet of the hole.
What was also vintage Woods was the gallery’s reaction. With the crowd standing only a few feet behind Woods, as soon as he hit his approach, the gallery closed in on him, cheering as he walked toward the fairway to watch his shot.
Though no spectators appeared to get particularly close to the golfer, with a member of the security staff quickly getting between Woods and the closest spectators, a second member of security sprinted in from behind Woods to help form a barrier. But as he was getting behind Woods, the security member slipped on the wet grass, slid to the ground and clipped the back of Woods’ right leg as the 43-year-old, four-time Masters winner walked toward the fairway.
Woods immediately jumped up and began hurriedly limping toward the fairway. He also leaned on his club like a cane multiple times as he limped off. While he could be seen flexing his ankle later on the hole, he drained the subsequent birdie putt to get to 5-under par at the time.
He birdied 15 as well, then finished with back-to-back pars to finish at 6-under par after 36 holes, tied with three other golfers in a group trailing five golfers at 7 under.
In the immediate aftermath, social media zeroed in on the security official, making note of the potential calamity he nearly caused. But Woods shrugged it off following his round.
“No, it’s all good. Accidents happen,” Woods told reporters of the incident. “I’ve had galleries run over me. It’s just, you know, when you play in front of a lot of people, things happen.”
–Field Level Media
The New England Patriots have agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season with safety Patrick Chung, according to multiple reports.
Chung, 31, has been a stalwart in the Patriots’ defense for much of the past decade. He has played nine of his 10 NFL seasons in New England, appearing in 128 games (100 starts) with 660 tackles, 11 interceptions and 51 pass breakups for the franchise.
He has been a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams and was a team captain for the Patriots’ title-winning squad last season. Chung spent the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to New England.
Chung was scheduled to earn a base salary of $1.9 million in 2019, with bonuses potentially taking him to around $3 million. He also was due $1.9 million in base salary in 2020.
The new deal includes a $4 million signing bonus and will be worth up to $12.9 million including bonuses over three years, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.
–Field Level Media
New England brought in
New England brought in a pair of top-five quarterback prospects last week for pre-draft visits, according to a report by the Boston Globe on Sunday.
The Patriots hosted West Virginia’s Will Grier and Duke’s Daniel Jones on Wednesday, according to the report, which detailed an “intriguing week” in Foxborough that also included a visit from Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger on Monday.
On Thursday, the Patriots reportedly brought in Iowa tight end Noah Fant, Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown, Baylor receiver Jalen Hurd and South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel. Still slated for visits are wide receivers N’Keal Harry (Arizona State) Miles Boykin (Notre Dame).
The Patriots have taken quarterbacks in the second and third rounds in recent years only to have them sit and learn behind Tom Brady and then leave the team: They picked Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 draft and took Jacoby Brissett in the third round in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Italy's
Italy’s Francesco Molinari shot 6-under 66 to hold first place after the third round of the Masters on a day that Tiger Woods moved to a share of the lead briefly Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Despite three pars to end his round, Molinari sits at 13-under 203 and holds a two-shot lead on Woods and Tony Finau going to Sunday’s final round.
Woods surged into a tie for the lead with three birdies in a four-hole stretch, capped by a 5-foot putt on the 16th hole. He finished the round with 67.
Shortly after Woods reached 11 under, Molinari moved alone to the top with his third straight birdie when he rolled in a putt on No. 14.
Finau posted 64 to rise to 11 under. He didn’t convert on the final three holes with pars.
Brooks Koepka shot 69 and is alone in fourth place at 10 under.
Webb Simpson shot 64 to move to 9 under. He’s joined by England’s Ian Poulter, who posted 68.
Sunday’s final round has been revamped because of weather concerns, creating some unprecedented moves by tournament officials. Two tees will be used and there will be threesomes, with leaders beginning before 9:30 a.m. and a goal of completing the round by mid-afternoon.
Finau played the round’s first eight holes in 6 under, capped by an eagle 3 on the par-5 eighth hole. He birdied the hole the first two rounds.
“I know it’s a golf course I can score on,” Finau said.
For Finau, it required some patience the first couple of rounds. He said he sensed he had a low number in him.
“I like how I’ve played thus far,” he said. “I’m draining it really good.”
Xander Schauffele (70) is among five players at 8 under. Schauffele said he has developed a comfort level considering what’s at stake and roars from the galleries coming from around the course.
“There’s so much noise around just trying to play golf,” Schauffele said. “And this year I felt I did a better job sort of hushing it down and sticking to ready golf.”
Matt Kuchar (68) moved to 8 under to stay in contention. As a Georgia Tech golfer, he was the tournament’s low amateur in 1998.
“I feel good about the way I’ve been playing this year,” Kuchar said. “And certainly coming into this week. So hoping to continue the good play.”
Saturday had become an historic day in the Masters with the third round beginning with five golfers tied for the top spot and four others a stroke back. The tournament’s leader board had never been so crowded at that stage.
There was an early buzz created by Patrick Cantlay, whose 64 was the best score of the Masters this year although the mark was later matched.
Cantlay was tied for 50th after two rounds, but he exited the course just one shot out of the lead and enters the final round tied for 14th and seven shot backs.
He didn’t have a bogey in the round. His previous best mark in the Masters was a 71.
–Field Level Media
The potential for severe weather in Augusta, Ga., has led to Sunday’s final round of the Masters being moved up.
Two tees will be used and players will be grouped into threesomes as officials hope to complete the round at Augusta National Golf Club by mid-afternoon ET.
Play will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees. The leaders are expected to tee off around 9:20 a.m. CBS is scheduled to begin its telecast at 9 a.m. ET.
Rain is forecast with thunderstorms and high winds likely around 4 p.m. ET.
“The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount,” Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, said in a statement. “We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone — the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world.
“Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow.”
Italy’s Francesco Molinari (13 under) holds a two-stroke lead over Tiger Woods and Tony Finau entering the final round. The trio will play together, with Brooks Koepka (10 under), Webb Simpson (9 under) and England’s Ian Poulter (9 under) in the penultimate group.
–Field Level Media
Sunday's green jacket
Sunday’s green jacket ceremony at the Masters, an iconic part of the tradition that’s unlike any other, has been canceled due to weather concerns in Augusta, Ga.
Augusta National Golf Club officials made the decision so that patrons and workers will be safely off the course before the inclement weather arrives. Strong winds and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the afternoon.
“There will not be a Green Jacket Ceremony on the terrace putting green this afternoon in order to expedite gate closures,” a club official wrote in an email. “Weather permitting, we will have photos with the champion on the putting green following the Butler Cabin Green Jacket presentation.”
The presentation traditionally features the previous year’s winner slipping the iconic green jacket onto the new champion. Patrick Reed won the 2018 Masters.
Forecasts of impending storms led the club to push up Sunday’s final round tee times, with threesomes starting on split tees at 7:30 a.m. ET.
If the weather forces early stoppage on Sunday, the Masters would have its first Monday finish since 1983 when Spain’s Seve Ballesteros won his second green jacket.
–Field Level Media
The NFL will release the 2019 schedule Wednesday night during a televised show on NFL Network, the league announced Tuesday.
The unveiling begins at 8 p.m., and it comes one week before the NFL Draft, which starts April 25.
The NFL previously
The NFL will release the 2019 schedule Wednesday night during a televised show on NFL Network, the league announced Tuesday.
The unveiling begins at 8 p.m., and it comes one week before the NFL Draft, which starts April 25.
The NFL previously announced that the season will kick off Sept. 5 with a game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, a storied rivalry to commemorate the league’s 100th anniversary.
The NFL released the preseason schedule last week.
–Field Level Media
