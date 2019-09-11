Woods scheduled for Tuesday TPC Sawgrass presser
Woods scheduled for Tuesday TPC Sawgrass presser
One week after withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Tiger Woods is at least making an appearance at The Players Championship.
The PGA Tour announced Sunday that Woods will be on hand for a Tuesday press conference at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Woods cited a “neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks” for pulling out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he said at the time he still hoped to play the following week.
“I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn’t improved enough to play,” he wrote. “My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players.”
Woods, 43, has played in three events in 2019, with three top 20 finishes, including a 10th-place finish in his most recent event, the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City, which ended Feb. 24.
The 14-time major winner won The Players Championship in 2001 and 2013.
Woods already has set his sights on the April 11-14 Masters Tournament, saying he is trying to be careful to not play in too many or too few events leading up to the first major of the year.
–Field Level Media
QB Murray takes pro day stage; Cardinals, others set to attend
QB Murray takes pro day stage; Cardinals, others set to attend QB Murray takes pro day stage; Cardinals, others set to attend
Kyler Murray will perform quarterback drills and other testing at his much-anticipated pro day workout in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday.
Among the teams expected to send a large contingent of coaches and personnel evaluators are the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft and speculation simmered during the NFL Scouting Combine that the Cardinals are primed to draft Murray and deal their 2018 first-round pick, Josh Rosen, for additional draft picks or a veteran.
Murray did not throw or take part in measurement tests at the combine, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump, but his height became headline news. Murray was rumored to be shorter than 5-foot-10. He measured 5-10 and 1/8.
While he erased worries about height and weight — Murray was 207 in Indianapolis — evaluators will want to gauge Murray’s ability to pass while dropping back from center and how he throws NFL-type routes.
All told, Murray proved he could pass in claiming the 2018 Heisman Trophy.
Only four of his passes were batted down — according to Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, citing the program’s film review — and Murray was one of the top three passers on throws from the pocket last season, per Pro Football Focus analysis.
The Cardinals had little skill talent around Rosen last season and the offensive line was a worry most of the year.
First-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who coached at Texas Tech last season, said of his then-conference rival in October that Murray was worthy of the No. 1 overall pick. Kingsbury since attempted to backpedal from those comments, given the new reality-based context.
Murray said he would covet the opportunity to follow Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield as the first players from the same program to win the Heisman Trophy, then go first overall in the draft.
“To be the No. 1 pick, that’s a kid’s dream come true,” Murray said. “If my name was called No. 1, I’d be ready to go for sure.”
Beyond the Cardinals, the Oakland Raiders (fourth overall), New York Giants (sixth), Cincinnati Bengals (11th) and Miami Dolphins (13th) could covet Murray. The Denver Broncos are a longer shot to look at Murray with the 10th pick after trading for Joe Flacco.
Oklahoma’s pro day is typically widely attended. Dozens of high-level NFL types, including Broncos vice president John Elway and then-Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, turned out for the event last spring.
Kingsbury’s infatuation with Murray is rooted in Texas football tradition. Murray went 43-0 as a starter in high school (Allen), was the 2014 Gatorade National Player of the Year and was recruited by Kingsbury before choosing to sign with Texas A&M.
But Murray ultimately transferred and wound up following Mayfield at OU. With the Sooners, he went 12-2 as a starter and led the team into the College Football Playoff. He’s a prize in the NFL draft only after spurning the Oakland Athletics, who drafted Murray in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft.
The familiarity between coach and NFL prospect is a two-way street.
“I know what type of offense he runs,” Murray said of Kingsbury.
“Obviously he recruited me out of high school; I have a great relationship with him. If I were to play under him, I think it’d be a great deal. But again, like I said, I don’t get to pick the players. All I can do is show up where I’m supposed to be, work hard and get after it.”
–Field Level Media
Broncos, Falcons to meet in 2019 HOF Game
Broncos, Falcons to meet in 2019 HOF Game Broncos, Falcons to meet in 2019 HOF Game
The Denver Broncos, who will have two new inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, will meet the Atlanta Falcons in the 2019 Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1.
The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and cornerback Champ Bailey — who spent 10 seasons in Denver — will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame two days later, as will tight end Tony Gonzalez, who spent the final five seasons of his 17-year NFL career with the Falcons.
Other members of the 2019 class are safety Ed Reed, cornerback Ty Law, safety Johnny Robinson, center Kevin Mawae and personnel executive Gil Brandt.
“With Mr. Bowlen and Champ Bailey part of this year’s induction class, it’s an honor for the Broncos to play in the Hall of Fame Game,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said in a statement.
“We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of Broncos fans in Canton, and it’s also special for us to help kick off the NFL’s 100th season. Football-wise, it gives our team an extra week of training camp and additional practices that we’ll use to our advantage.”
Teams selected for the preseason kickoff game are permitted to open training camp a week ahead of the reporting dates for the other 30 teams.
–Field Level Media
Bears restructure Mack’s deal, create $11M cap space
Bears restructure Mack's deal, create $11M cap space
Standout pass rusher Khalil Mack
Bears restructure Mack’s deal, create $11M cap space
Standout pass rusher Khalil Mack restructured his contract to create up to $11 million in salary cap space for the Chicago Bears in 2019.
The Bears converted $11 million of Mack’s 2019 base salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus to whittle more room under the cap.
Chicago is without a first-round draft pick — traded to Oakland in the deal for Mack — the next two years and reportedly will lose safety Adrian Amos to the Green Bay Packers in free agency.
The Bears have reportedly shown interest in free agent running back Le’Veon Bell, who is being pursued by as many as six teams after not playing last season in a contract dispute with the Steelers.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Dolphins keep WR Parker with two-year deal
Reports: Dolphins keep WR Parker with two-year deal Reports: Dolphins keep WR Parker with two-year deal
Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is reportedly staying in Miami with a new two-year deal that spares the team from paying his $9.3 million fifth-year option for 2019.
NFL Network and the Miami Herald reported Parker would ink a new two-year contract after selling himself to the new coaching staff headed by Brian Flores.
A first-round pick in 2015, Parker failed to meet expectations under head coach Adam Gase due to nagging injuries. He played 11 games last season.
Miami released Danny Amendola last week, and he signed with the Detroit Lions. The Dolphins are also reportedly interested in free agent wide receiver Chris Hogan.
Hogan played for new Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea with the New England Patriots.
–Field Level Media
Reports: S Bethea to sign with Giants
Reports: S Bethea to sign with Giants
The New York Giants, who
Reports: S Bethea to sign with Giants
The New York Giants, who let three-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins walk in free agency, will sign veteran safety Antoine Bethea in an attempt to rebuild their secondary.
Bethea is expected to sign a two-year contract as soon as Wednesday. His former teammate in Indianapolis, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, first broke the news of the deal on Twitter, with others confirming the move later on Tuesday.
Bethea, 34, is a 13-year NFL veteran who last season led the Arizona Cardinals with 121 tackles during the second year of a three-year, $12.75 million contract. The Cardinals released him Friday in a move that reportedly saved $4.75 million in cap space.
Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher was the Cardinals’ coordinator in 2017, when Bethea intercepted a career-high five passes.
Bethea has 24 career interceptions and nine forced fumbles in 13 seasons with the Colts (2006-13), San Francisco 49ers (2014-16) and Cardinals (2017-18). He was chosen to the Pro Bowl in 2007, 2009 and 2014.
–Field Level Media
Texans, CB Roby near one-year deal
Texans, CB Roby near one-year deal
Cornerback Bradley Roby agreed
Texans, CB Roby near one-year deal
Cornerback Bradley Roby agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Houston Texans, the Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday.
Roby had interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders, according to NFL Network, but instead is ticketed to trade places with former Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson. Jackson agreed to a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos on Monday.
Roby told 9News in Denver that the Broncos “didn’t want me,” and he instead opted for a prove-it deal with the Texans. He said he turned down offers form the San Francisco 49ers and Steelers.
Roby, 26, spent his first five seasons with the Broncos, who drafted the Ohio State product in 2014. He has seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles in 79 career games (29 starts).
“I feel like I should go back in (free agency) while I’m still young,” he said.
–Field Level Media
OL Saffold set to sign with Titans
OL Saffold set to sign with Titans
The Tennessee Titans intend
OL Saffold set to sign with Titans
The Tennessee Titans intend to sign offensive guard Rodger Saffold to a four-year, $44 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The deal reportedly includes $22.5 million in guaranteed money for Saffold, who has spent his entire nine-year career with the Rams, starting 111 of 114 games played. He can sign when the new league year starts Wednesday.
The Titans can slot Saffold, 30, at left guard next to left tackle Taylor Lewan, who tweeted at Saffold on Tuesday: “do you wanna be best friends? #NoBadDays”
Saffold responded: “I’m ready to be best friends now! Lol We’ll create something special. Thanks for the warm welcome bro!”
Tennessee had the seventh-best rushing attack in the NFL last season (126.4 yards per game), and Saffold’s signing is expected to boost that area.
Saffold, who played in college at Indiana, was the first pick of the second round in the 2010 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
C Paradis spurns Jets, joining Panthers
C Paradis spurns Jets, joining Panthers
Center Matt Paradis agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal
C Paradis spurns Jets, joining Panthers
Center Matt Paradis agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Paradis replaces retired center Ryan Kalil in Carolina, where head coach Ron Rivera said during the NFL Scouting Combine that stabilizing the front five to protect quarterback Cam Newton was an offseason priority.
Paradis appeared Tuesday morning on “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network and said he should be back for training camp. He suffered a broken leg and finished his final season with the Denver Broncos on injured reserve. Paradis missed the final seven games of the season.
“I think the level of play I’ve played at, the money needs to reflect that,” Paradis said. “Other than that, I’m trying to win. I got a taste of winning the Super Bowl in the past and my whole life I’ve been a part of winning teams and I don’t like losing. I need to be a part of a winning team.”
Paradis, 29, said doctors told him he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery from the leg injury.
Paradis started all 57 games he played in for the Broncos.
–Field Level Media
Reports: LB Bucannon reuniting with Arians in Tampa Bay
Reports: LB Bucannon reuniting with Arians in Tampa Bay
Reports: LB Bucannon reuniting with Arians in Tampa Bay
Linebacker Deone Bucannon is set to reunite with his former head coach, Bruce Arians, after agreeing to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports Tuesday.
Bucannon struggled last season and lost playing time with the Arizona Cardinals, making 38 tackles in 13 games (six starts). His deal with the Buccaneers, which he can sign Wednesday when the new league year begins, is expected to be for one year, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Bucannon, the Cardinals’ first-round pick in 2014, is hoping to regain his market value in Tampa Bay, where he will also have experience playing for defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who held the same role in Arizona in 2014. The Bucs’ outside linebackers coach is Larry Foote, one of Bucannon’s teammates during his rookie year.
Bucannon, a hybrid linebacker/safety, averaged 91.5 tackles a season from 2014 to 2017, when Arians was the head coach in Arizona. Bucannon has started 56 of his 70 career NFL games and intercepted two passes.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Murray to be star attraction at pro day
NFL notebook: Murray to be star attraction at pro day NFL notebook: Murray to be star attraction at pro day
Kyler Murray will perform quarterback drills and other testing at his much-anticipated pro day workout in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday.
The Arizona Cardinals are among the teams expected to send a large contingent of coaches and personnel evaluators. Arizona owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft and speculation simmered during the NFL Scouting Combine that the Cardinals are primed to draft Murray and deal their 2018 first-round pick, Josh Rosen, for additional draft picks or a veteran.
Murray did not throw or take part in measurement tests at the combine, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump.
Beyond the Cardinals, the Oakland Raiders (fourth overall), New York Giants (sixth), Cincinnati Bengals (11th) and Miami Dolphins (13th) could covet Murray. The Denver Broncos are a longer shot to look at Murray with the 10th pick after trading for Joe Flacco.
–The Denver Broncos, who will have two new inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, will meet the Atlanta Falcons in the 2019 Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio.
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and cornerback Champ Bailey — who spent 10 seasons in Denver — will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame two days later, as will tight end Tony Gonzalez, who spent the final five seasons of his 17-year NFL career with the Falcons.
Other members of the 2019 class are safety Ed Reed, cornerback Ty Law, safety Johnny Robinson, center Kevin Mawae and personnel executive Gil Brandt.
–The Atlanta Falcons have given themselves financial wiggle room this offseason by restructuring the contract of quarterback Matt Ryan, ESPN reported.
The team created $7 million in cap space by converting $8.75 million of his 2019 base salary into a signing bonus. Before the move, the Falcons had the least amount of cap room in the NFL at just more than $6 million, according to overthecap.com.
Ryan signed a five-year, $150 million contract last year.
–Dez Bryant could return to the New Orleans Saints when he’s recovered from the ruptured Achilles suffered in his second day of practice in 2018.
According to NFL Network, the Saints are hoping Bryant, 30, can play this season. He was signed last November as a free agent to a one-year, $600,000 contract after going months without interest following his release from the Dallas Cowboys in April 2018.
Bryant has 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career, but he hasn’t posted a 1,000-yard season since 2014.
–Standout pass rusher Khalil Mack restructured his contract to create salary cap space for the Chicago Bears in 2019. The team converted $11 million of Mack’s 2019 base salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus to whittle more room under the cap.
Chicago is without a first-round draft pick, which was traded to Oakland in the deal for Mack.
The Bears reportedly have shown interest in free agent running back Le’Veon Bell, who is being pursued by as many as six teams after not playing last season in a contract dispute with the Steelers.
— The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they will keep injured linebacker Ryan Shazier under contract for 2019, allowing him to retain his medical insurance as he continues to recover from a spinal injury.
Shazier, who suffered the severe injury late in the 2017 season, will remain on the physically unable to perform list for the 2019 season. He will be paid a salary commensurate with his years of service in the NFL, and he’ll accrue another year toward his pension.
“We will continue to support Ryan’s efforts to return to play,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said. “Although he won’t be able to help us on the field in 2019, his leadership, insight, and emotional support have always been very valuable to us, and we look forward to his contributions in our pursuit of a championship.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints want Dez Bryant back in 2019
Report: Saints want Dez Bryant back in 2019
Dez
Report: Saints want Dez Bryant back in 2019
Dez Bryant could return to the New Orleans Saints when he’s recovered from the ruptured Achilles suffered in his second day of practice in 2018.
According to NFL Network, the Saints are hoping Bryant, 30, can play this season. He was signed as a free agent after going months without interest following his release from the Dallas Cowboys in April 2018.
“I have to (play again). I got business and I got ball,” Bryant said last year. “I can’t end like this. I have to throw the X (symbol) up.”
Bryant, 30, suffered the injury on the final play of his second practice with the team and was placed on injured reserve.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection agreed to a one-year, $600,000 contract with New Orleans in November. He reportedly turned down a three-year deal from the Baltimore Ravens prior to the season.
Bryant has 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career, but hasn’t posted a 1,000 yard season since 2014.
–Field Level Media
Tiger: Neck ‘not painful’ entering The Players
Tiger: Neck 'not painful' entering The Players Tiger: Neck ‘not painful’ entering The Players
Tiger Woods said the neck injury that forced him to skip last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational feels good entering The Players Championship.
Woods, 43, spoke after playing a nine-hole practice round Tuesday. He said he first started experiencing the neck pain during the Genesis Open at Riviera, and that it gradually increased to the point where he needed to take time off to let it heal.
“It’s not painful now,” Woods said Tuesday. “It was getting to the point where it was affecting my setup, my backswing, my through-swing. Just gradually getting worse.”
Woods has undergone four back surgeries, the most recent one a spinal fusion procedure in 2017, and he continually has stated that he is learning what his body is capable of.
“It’s just the nature of the sport,” Woods said. “The forces have to go somewhere. I have to stay fit, I have to stay on it, and I have to stay as loose as I possibly can for as long as I play out here.
“In a repetitive sport, you’re going to wear out something. It’s just very important for me since the surgery to keep pliable.”
The Players being moved back to March was one of the key parts of the significant changes made to this season’s schedule by the PGA Tour. Woods is the only player to win the event in both March and May (2001, 2013).
“It’s so familiar to some of us who have played in March,” he said. “It’s soft, it’s wet with the rain last night. We were getting mud balls. It’s back to how it used to play.
“The course just plays so much shorter in May than it does in March. Knowing that I’ve been between 6-iron and 5-iron on 17 to hit the shot, not too many people can say that unless they’ve played in March.”
Woods has played in only three tournaments in 2019, but has placed in the top 20 in each of them: a tie for 20th at the Farmers Insurance Open, T-15 at the Genesis Open and T-10 at the WGC-Mexico Championship.
He wouldn’t commit to his schedule leading up to next month’s Masters, saying only, “We’ll see after this week.”
If healthy, Woods would be expected to play in at least one of the two lead-up events: next week’s Valspar Championship or the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play the following week.
Woods will be paired with defending champion Webb Simpson and Ryder Cup partner Patrick Reed for the first two rounds this week.
“I’ve played three tournaments this year, and that’s about right,” Woods said when asked if he feels prepared for this week. “I’m right there where I need to be. I think that everything is on track heading towards April.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Eagles bring back WR Jackson, sign Jags DL Jackson
Reports: Eagles bring back WR Jackson, sign Jags DL Jackson
Reports: Eagles bring back WR Jackson, sign Jags DL Jackson
The Philadelphia Eagles brought back a familiar face by trading for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Monday, according to multiple reports.
A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2008, Jackson spent six years with the Eagles (2008-13), catching 356 passes for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns in 87 games.
The 32-year-old was rumored to be a release candidate in Tampa Bay as he was scheduled to make $10 million in 2019, the final year of his deal.
“Tampa it was a great experience, but things didn’t work out !! Looking forward to my next destination .. Stay Tuned,” Jackson wrote on Instagram earlier Monday.
The Buccaneers will receive the Eagles’ sixth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-rounder in 2020, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.
The Eagles also signed defensive lineman Malik Jackson to a three-year deal worth $30 million, ESPN reported.
Jackson was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and the Eagles were pursuing help at defensive tackle with Haloti Ngata (free agent), Michael Bennett (trade with Patriots) and Timmy Jernigan ($13 million option likely to be declined this week) expected to move on in 2019.
Jackson, 29, can slide outside in certain packages and was asked to play a versatile role in previous stops with the Denver Broncos and Jaguars.
He has 11.5 sacks combined the past two seasons and was in the top 10 among defensive tackles in QB pressures in 2018, per Pro Football Focus, with 51.
Philadelphia also declined guard Stefen Wisniewski’s $3 million option for 2019, making him a free agent.
Wisniewski, who turns 30 later this month, played in 46 games (24 starts) for the Eagles over the last three seasons, primarily playing left guard and occasionally filling in at center.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Jets, Crowder agree for three years, $28.5M
Reports: Jets, Crowder agree for three years, $28.5M
The New York Jets have agreed
Reports: Jets, Crowder agree for three years, $28.5M
The New York Jets have agreed to sign free agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $17 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports Monday.
Crowder can’t officially sign until the new league year opens on Wednesday.
Crowder, 25, missed seven games to injury last season, finishing with 29 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns for the Washington Redskins.
However, he totaled 192 catches for 2,240 yards and 12 scores in the previous three seasons, after Washington took him in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of Duke.
The Jets gave nominal slot wideout Quincy Enunwa a four-year, $36 million extension in December. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound Crowder has primarily worked out of the slot in the past, but he also spent time on the perimeter in Washington.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bills sign veteran RB Gore
Report: Bills sign veteran RB Gore Report: Bills sign veteran RB Gore
Frank Gore is back for more in 2019.
The NFL’s oldest active running back, who turns 36 in May, agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Buffalo Bills on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Gore, who rushed for 722 yards with the Miami Dolphins in 2018, needs 252 yards to become the fourth player in NFL history with 15,000 rushing yards. He needs 522 to pass Barry Sanders for third place all time.
Gore joins a Buffalo backfield that already includes veterans LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory, who are both turning 31 this offseason.
A five-time Pro Bowl selection and nine-time 1,000-yard rusher, Gore has rushed for 14,748 yards and 77 touchdowns in 210 games with the San Francisco 49ers (2005-14), Indianapolis Colts (2015-17) and Dolphins.
Gore, a third-round pick out of Miami in 2005, also has 455 career receptions for 3,796 yards and 18 scores.
–Field Level Media
Report: LB Barr spurns Jets, stays with Vikings
Report: LB Barr spurns Jets, stays with Vikings
Report: LB Barr spurns Jets, stays with Vikings
Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr had a change of heart overnight and will remain with the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
As of Monday night, Barr reportedly was set to sign with the New York Jets on Wednesday, but he called the team Tuesday to tell them he was out, according to the NFL Network. He was still working out the details of his new contract with the Vikings, who are expected to lose free agent defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to the Cleveland Browns.
Barr has spent all five of his NFL seasons with Minnesota, earning Pro Bowl nods in each of the past four years. He has started all of his 71 career games, making 338 tackles, including 30 for loss and 13.5 sacks.
Barr was the ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft out of UCLA, where he made 23.5 sacks in his final two seasons. He hasn’t reached those kind of sack numbers in the NFL — his season-high is four, set in his rookie season — but Minnesota has used him as an all-around edge defender and not in a dedicated pass-rushing role.
Barr made 55 tackles, including three sacks, in 13 games last season, when he played on a $12.3 million team option.
–Field Level Media
Reports: LB Barr spurns Jets, stays with Vikings
Reports: LB Barr spurns Jets, stays with Vikings
Reports: LB Barr spurns Jets, stays with Vikings
Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr had a change of heart overnight and will remain with the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
He will sign a five-year, $67.5 million contract that could be worth $77.5 million with incentives, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The contract includes $33 million in guaranteed money.
As of Monday night, Barr reportedly was set to sign with the New York Jets on Wednesday, when free agents can finalize their deals, but he called the team Tuesday to tell them he was out, according to NFL Network. Keeping him is important for the Vikings, who are expected to lose free agent defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to the Cleveland Browns.
Barr has spent all five of his NFL seasons with Minnesota, earning Pro Bowl nods in each of the past four years. He has started all of his 71 career games, making 338 tackles, including 30 for loss and 13.5 sacks.
Barr was the ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft out of UCLA, where he made 23.5 sacks in his final two seasons. He hasn’t reached those kind of sack numbers in the NFL — his season-high is four, set in his rookie season — but Minnesota has used him as an all-around edge defender and not in a dedicated pass-rushing role.
Barr made 55 tackles, including three sacks, in 13 games last season, when he played on a $12.3 million team option.
–Field Level Media
Panthers bring back QB Heinicke on 1-year deal
Panthers bring back QB Heinicke on 1-year deal
Taylor Heinicke,
Panthers bring back QB Heinicke on 1-year deal
Taylor Heinicke, the backup quarterback in Carolina last season, signed a one-year contract with the Panthers, the team announced Tuesday.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Heinicke appeared in six games last season, starting in Week 16 against Atlanta in place of injured Cam Newton. Heinicke suffered an injured left elbow during the game but missed only one possession before being placed on injured reserve after the game.
“I’m excited to be back with the team,” Heinicke said. “It’s a relief, after the injury and a long offseason.”
He completed 37 of 57 passes for 320 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions last season, his first with Carolina, which claimed him off waivers from the Houston Texans in April. Heinicke, an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion in 2015, made his NFL playing debut in 2017 with Houston, attempting one pass.
Carolina also has Newton and second-year quarterback Kyle Allen under contract. Allen started the 2018 season finale.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals to sign LB Hicks to $36M deal
Report: Cardinals to sign LB Hicks to $36M deal Report: Cardinals to sign LB Hicks to $36M deal
Inside linebacker Jordan Hicks agreed to a four-year, $36 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports.
Hicks, 26, previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him 84th overall in the 2015 draft. He made $2.99 million on his initial four-year deal.
An outside linebacker at Texas, Hicks is a standout in pass coverage and can shadow tight ends and running backs even at 240 pounds.
Josh Bynes is likely to start alongside Hicks at inside linebacker as the Cardinals transition back to a 3-4 scheme that uses Markus Golden and Chandler Jones outside.
Haason Reddick has been a disappointment for Arizona and could be moved if the Cardinals can find a taker.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bills sign veteran RB Gore, TE Kroft
Report: Bills sign veteran RB Gore, TE Kroft Report: Bills sign veteran RB Gore, TE Kroft
Frank Gore is back for more in 2019.
The NFL’s oldest active running back, who turns 36 in May, agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Buffalo Bills on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Gore, who rushed for 722 yards with the Miami Dolphins in 2018, needs 252 yards to become the fourth player in NFL history with 15,000 rushing yards. He needs 522 to pass Barry Sanders for third place all time.
Gore joins a Buffalo backfield that already includes veterans LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory, who are both turning 31 this offseason.
A five-time Pro Bowl selection and nine-time 1,000-yard rusher, Gore has rushed for 14,748 yards and 77 touchdowns in 210 games with the San Francisco 49ers (2005-14), Indianapolis Colts (2015-17) and Dolphins.
Gore, a third-round pick out of Miami in 2005, also has 455 career receptions for 3,796 yards and 18 scores.
Buffalo also will be adding free agent center Mitch Morse, according to Schefter. Morse has started all 49 games in which he played for the Kansas City Chiefs in the past four seasons after being a second-round pick in the 2015 draft.
Morse started 11 games in the 2018 regular season and two more in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft is joining the Bills on a three-year deal, according to his agent, Mike McCartney.
Per NFL Network, Kroft’s deal will be worth $18.75 million and up to $21 million.
Kroft, 26, missed 11 games due to injury last season, posting just four catches for 36 yards. However, he had 42 grabs for 404 yards and seven scores in 2017 while starting all 16 games.
A third-round pick in 2015, Kroft has 67 career catches for 661 yards and eight touchdowns in 51 games (35 starts).
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment