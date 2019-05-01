Woods, Molinari, Koepka highlight PGA pairings
The rest of the field of the upcoming PGA Championship must wait until next week to learn their tee times and pairings, but three players already know their playing partners for the first two days of the tournament.
Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari will be playing together at Bethpage Black when the PGA tees off May 16, continuing the traditional pairing of the reigning champions of the three other major tournaments.
Woods won the Masters in April, Koepka the 2018 U.S. Open and Molinari The Open last July.
The PGA will be played in May for the first time in 70 years.
Tessitore, McFarland to make up ‘MNF’ booth
Play-by-play man Joe Tessitore and analyst Booger McFarland will make up the two-person booth for “Monday Night Football” in 2019 – the 50th season for the television institution.
Lisa Salters will continue as the sideline reporter, and recently retired NFL referee John Parry will serve as officiating analyst.
The network will not replace Jason Witten, who took over Jon Gruden’s role the primary analyst in the booth for the 2018 season. Witten quit to return to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.
McFarland was an analyst on the field level in 2018.
“Booger’s insight, personality and passion for the game make him the right person for the job. He and Joe have been close friends since they helped ESPN launch the SEC Network five years ago. Their chemistry together in the booth – and with Lisa – will give us a team that fans want to spend Monday nights with this fall,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN executive vice president, Event and Studio Production.
Multiple reports last week said the network wanted Peyton Manning as Witten’s replacement as the chief analyst, but Manning declined. Manning is reluctant to comment on games while his younger brother, Eli, is still playing, according to NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.
Eli’s New York Giants have two Monday night games scheduled in 2019.
The broadcast team of Tessitore and McFarland will debut Sept. 9 when the New Orleans Saints host the Houston Texans in the first game of a Monday night doubleheader.
Saints decline CB Apple’s fifth-year option
Eli Apple will be a free agent at the end of the 2019 season after the New Orleans Saints declined the cornerback’s fifth-year option.
Apple was drafted 10th overall in 2016 by the New York Giants and acquired by the Saints at the trade deadline in 2018.
Thursday is the deadline for teams to pick up fifth-year options for 2016 first-round picks. All draft picks sign four-year deals, and first-round draft picks have a fifth-year team option. Apple’s fifth season in 2020 would have been worth $13.7 million, which ranks among the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.
To acquire Apple from the Giants, the Saints gave up fourth- and seventh-round draft picks. Apple had two interceptions in 10 games for the Saints after intercepting one pass in 30 career games with the Giants. He also had nine passes defended with the Saints, more than in any single season with the Giants.
The Saints did pick up the fifth-year option for their own 2016 draft pick, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.
Giants draft pick Ballentine won’t be at minicamp
The New York Giants said Wednesday they have
The New York Giants said Wednesday they have advised sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballentine to stay home in Kansas to continue to recover from his gunshot wound and not attend this weekend’s rookie minicamp.
Ballentine, a 23-year-old cornerback, and Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons were shot early Sunday near the school’s campus in Topeka, Kan. Simmons was killed and Ballentine was shot in his gluteal muscle.
“We have been in communication with Corey since Sunday,” the team said in a statement. “We have encouraged Corey to stay in Kansas this week to be with his family and friends as they mourn the loss and celebrate the life of his good friend and teammate Dwane Simmons.
“Corey will be with us when it’s appropriate.”
General manager Dave Gettleman previously said Ballentine would arrive in the New York area on Thursday.
Simmons was remembered at a candlelight vigil Tuesday night on the Washburn campus.
Theismann passes on No. 7 to Redskins rookie Haskins
Retired Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann has given his blessing for rookie Dwayne Haskins to wear his No. 7.
The number hasn’t been worn since 1985 and is unofficially retired. The Redskins have retired just one number – Sammy Baugh’s No. 33 – but have kept several others out of circulation.
Theismann told 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday that he and Haskins talked about the number. Haskins, the former Ohio State quarterback, was selected by the Redskins at No. 15 overall last week in the NFL draft.
“I told him it was OK to wear No. 7,” Theismann told the radio station. “Given him permission. Not that I felt like I needed to, but he was respectful enough to ask.
“We had a really nice conversation. It’s important to him. And hey, I want the kid to be successful. He doesn’t need to worry about, ‘Well, I wish I could’ve worn a different jersey. I wish I could’ve worn a number.’ If this is one less thing that puts any problems out there or issues out there for him or statements or comments, let’s make his life as easy as possible, so that we can get the success from him that we’re hoping and expecting.”
The Redskins still must give final approval to the jersey number.
Former Pro Football Hall of Famer Marchetti dies
Former Baltimore Colts defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti died Monday night. Conflicting media reports listed his age as 92 or 93.
The Hall of Fame confirmed the news, which was met by an outpouring of support for the family in Indianapolis and Baltimore.
A veteran of the Battle of the Bulge against Nazi Germany, Marchetti was a nine-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selection. The Colts won back-to-back championships with Marchetti anchoring the defensive line.
“You’ll never know the sleepless nights I had when Green Bay was getting ready to play Baltimore,” the late Forrest Gregg, the Packers’ Hall of Fame offensive tackle, once said of Marchetti in an interview.
Marchetti was one of three defensive ends named to the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team in 1994. The others were Deacon Jones and Reggie White.
Marchetti played for the Colts from 1953-66 after one season with the Dallas Texans in 1952; he was a second-round pick of the New York Yanks, but that franchise moved to Dallas before the 1952 season. The Texans folded after a 1-11 season and moved to Baltimore.
A three-year starter after his tour in the U.S. Army, Marchetti was a two-way tackle and part of the undefeated University of San Francisco team in 1951.
Former Baltimore Colts defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti died Monday night. Conflicting media reports listed his age as 92 or 93.
The Hall of Fame confirmed the news of his death, which was met by an outpouring of support for the family in Indianapolis and Baltimore.
A veteran of the Battle of the Bulge against Nazi Germany in World War II, Marchetti was a nine-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selection. The Colts won back-to-back championships with Marchetti anchoring the defensive line.
Marchetti was one of three defensive ends named to the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team in 1994. The others were Deacon Jones and Reggie White. Marchetti played for the Colts from 1953-66 after one season with the Dallas Texans in 1952.
–Jamaal Charles plans to sign a ceremonial contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, then formally announce his retirement from the NFL.
Charles spent 11 seasons in the NFL after the Chiefs drafted him 73rd overall out of Texas in 2008. He rushed for 7,563 yards and had 2,593 receiving yards on 310 career catches.
Charles is the Chiefs’ all-time leading rusher with 7,260 yards in a Kansas City uniform.
–New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine is out of the hospital and is expected to attend the team’s rookie minicamp starting Thursday.
Ballentine, a cornerback selected in the sixth round on Saturday, and Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons were shot early Sunday near the school’s campus in Topeka, Kan. Simmons was killed and Ballentine was shot in his gluteal muscle.
Multiple outlets reported that Ballentine had been released from the hospital, but it’s not clear when he will resume football activities.
–No one has worn No. 7 for the Washington Redskins since Joe Theismann retired in 1985, but that could change this season.
Theismann told NBC Sports Washington he might just share it with Dwayne Haskins, the team’s first-round draft pick, who wore No. 7 while playing quarterback at Ohio State.
“I’m anxious to sit down and talk to Dwayne about that,” Theismann said. “I’m not opposed to it. I’m not saying yes yet, but I really want to sit down and talk to the young man and get a chance to meet him. I know he’s reached out and said he wants to ask me.”
–The Minnesota Vikings are expected to decline the fifth-year option for wide receiver Laquon Treadwell by Friday’s deadline, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
The option on Treadwell for the 2020 season would be for roughly $10 million.
Treadwell, who turns 24 in June, has largely been a disappointment since the Vikings made him the 23rd pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He has 56 catches for 517 yards and just one touchdown in 40 games.
–Free agent running back Spencer Ware agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard was with the Kansas City Chiefs when the team utilized Ware as its No. 1 running back.
Ware posted a career-high 1,368 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in 2016 but suffered a season-ending knee injury in August 2017. Rookie Kareem Hunt took over for Ware in 2017. The 27-year-old gained 470 yards from scrimmage in 13 games last season.
Giants draft pick released from hospital after shooting
New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine is out of the hospital and is expected to attend the team’s rookie minicamp starting Thursday.
Ballentine, a cornerback selected in the sixth round on Saturday, and Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons were shot early Sunday near the school’s campus in Topeka, Kan. Simmons was killed and Ballentine was shot in his gluteal muscle.
Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Ballentine had been released from the hospital, but it’s not clear when he will resume football activities.
“He’s a really bright kid and he’s a great kid,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said of Ballentine on Monday on SiriusXM NFL radio, via NJ.com. “What happened is tragic and unfortunate. That’s his best friend he was with. We spoke to him on Sunday. He’s coming along fine. He’ll be here Thursday for the minicamp this weekend.”
Ballentine, 23, paid tribute to his fallen friend on social media Monday.
“Thank you for being a true friend who uplifted me, corrected me when i was in the wrong, and accepted my flaws. Thank you for being a brother to me. Thank you for letting me experience your life,” Ballentine tweeted.
A candlelight vigil honoring Simmons was to be held on campus Tuesday night.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Report: Vikings unlikely to pick up WR Treadwell’s option
The Minnesota Vikings are expected to decline the fifth-year option for wide receiver Laquon Treadwell by Friday’s deadline, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
The option on Treadwell for the 2020 season would be for roughly $10 million.
Treadwell, who turns 24 in June, has largely been a disappointment since the Vikings made him the 23rd pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss.
He has 56 catches for 517 yards and just one touchdown in 40 games. Eighteen players who were also drafted in 2016 have gained more receiving yards than Treadwell, including four tight ends and four running backs.
Colts sign RB Ware
Free agent running back Spencer Ware agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard was with the Kansas City Chiefs when the team utilized Ware as its No. 1 running back.
Ware posted a career-high 1,368 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in 2016 but suffered a season-ending knee injury in August 2017. Rookie Kareem Hunt took over for Ware in 2017.
The 27-year-old Ware gained 470 yards from scrimmage in 13 games last season.
Also Tuesday, the Colts waived safety Isaiah Johnson and defensive tackle DeShawn Williams and released wide receiver James Wright.
RB Charles to join Chiefs, retire
Jamaal Charles plans to sign a ceremonial contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, then formally announce his retirement from the NFL.
Charles spent 11 seasons in the NFL after the Chiefs drafted him 73rd overall out of Texas in 2008. Charles rushed for 7,563 yards and had 2,593 receiving yards on 310 career catches.
He’s fourth all-time among players with at least 750 carries with a 5.4 yards-per-carry average.
Charles is the Chiefs’ all-time leading rusher with 7,260 yards in a Kansas City uniform.
A four-time Pro Bowl selection in nine seasons in Kansas City, he played sparingly for the Denver Broncos in 2017 and briefly was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
Now 32, Charles and the Chiefs are expected to announce plans for a formal retirement ceremony this week.
Theismann open to Haskins use of Redskins’ No. 7
No one has worn No. 7 for the Washington Redskins since Joe Theismann retired in 1985, but that could change this season.
Theismann told NBC Sports Washington he might just share it with Dwayne Haskins, the team’s first-round draft pick, who wore No. 7 while playing quarterback at Ohio State.
“I’m anxious to sit down and talk to Dwayne about that,” Theismann said. “I’m not opposed to it. I’m not saying yes yet, but I really want to sit down and talk to the young man and get a chance to meet him. I know he’s reached out and said he wants to ask me.”
Theismann said the two will meet when both are in the Washington area.
The Redskins have retired just one number – Sammy Baugh’s No. 33 – but keep some numbers on the bench, as they have with Theismann’s. Safety Landon Collins, signed as a free agent, wanted to wear No. 21, last worn by the late Sean Taylor. The team declined the request.
An OK from Theismann could help Haskins’ case, however.
“It’s what’s inside the jersey that makes a big difference,” Theismann said. “I’ve been very honored to have the Washington Redskins not have it issued to anyone over 30-plus years, and this is the first 7 that we’ve had come along, I think.
“So I really wanna sit down and have a visit with him and talk to him about it and then we’ll sort of decide going forward.”
Theismann, now 69, played his entire 12-year NFL career in Washington, following three seasons in the Canadian Football League. He led the Redskins to a victory in Super Bowl XVII in 1983.
Former Colts Hall of Famer Marchetti dies at 93
Former Baltimore Colts defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti died Monday night. He was 92.
The Hall of Fame confirmed the news, which was met by an outpouring of support for the family in Indianapolis and Baltimore.
A veteran of the Battle of the Bulge against Nazi Germany, Marchetti was a nine-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selection. The Colts won back-to-back championships with Marchetti anchoring the defensive line.
“You’ll never know the sleepless nights I had when Green Bay was getting ready to play Baltimore,” the late Forrest Gregg, the Packers’ Hall of Fame offensive tackle, once said of Marchetti in an interview.
Marchetti was one of three defensive ends named to the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team in 1994. The others were Deacon Jones and Reggie White.
Marchetti played for the Colts from 1953-66 after one season with the Dallas Texans in 1952; he was a second-round pick of the New York Yanks, but that franchise moved to Dallas before the 1952 season. The Texans folded after a 1-11 season and moved to Baltimore.
A three-year starter after his tour in the U.S. Army, Marchetti was a two-way tackle and part of the undefeated University of San Francisco team in 1951.
NFL notebook: Cardinals plan to start Murray
Arizona general manager Steve Keim said he remembers the moment he decided the Cardinals would make former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray the first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
“When I closed my eyes and I visualized Kyler Murray running around State Farm Stadium in red and white, for whatever reason, all I saw was just fireworks, excitement, a must-see [environment] where fans have to go and show up and see this thing. Him being the architect was a phenomenal fit for me,” Keim told NBC’s Peter King.
Earlier in the day, Keim said Murray will be the Cardinals’ Week 1 starter.
“We didn’t draft him No. 1 overall to ride the pine,” Keim said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I know it’s a lot to put on his back, but that’s why we drafted him. He’s a fierce competitor, and that’s what he did at Oklahoma this year. He put the team on his back. They didn’t have a great defense, and he knew he had to score almost every series to give them a chance to win.”
–Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock doubled down on Derek Carr as the team’s franchise quarterback after not selecting a signal-caller in the draft.
Mayock was widely panned by the media following his first draft as a GM. The second-guessing began with his first selection, using the No. 4 overall pick on Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell.
He told The Rich Eisen Show that he and coach Jon Gruden identified Ferrell as the player they wanted entering the first round, and they were comfortable taking him at No. 4 after an opportunity to trade down did not materialize.
“The bottom line is that we knew going in that he was going to be our guy,” Mayock said. “Whether that was at (No.) 4 … 7, 8, 10, whatever, he was going to be our guy.”
–A Florida judge again blocked release of surveillance videos related to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s visits to a spa in Jupiter, Fla.
Kraft is one of 25 men charged with paying for sexual acts at Orchids of Asia Day Spa. The 77-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting.
Palm Beach County judge Joseph Marx ruled that video and audio recordings that are part of evidence in the case against Kraft and the others are to remain sealed. A temporary order barring the release of the videos occurred earlier this month.
–Josh Rosen embraced a fresh start during his introductory news conference with the Miami Dolphins.
“Very rarely do you get a second chance to make a first impression,” Rosen said. “It felt like I got drafted twice.”
The former Cardinals quarterback will look to build upon a rookie season during which he passed for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He is expected to compete with veteran signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick for playing time in Miami, which acquired Rosen shortly after Arizona drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.
–New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine remains in the hospital after Sunday’s early morning shooting that also took the life of former Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons.
The two were shot outside an off-campus party as they celebrated Ballentine’s future with the Giants. Ballentine, a cornerback who was drafted 180th overall on Saturday, sustained a single gunshot wound to his glutes but he is expected to make a full recovery and make it to rookie minicamp on Thursday.
“He’s a really bright kid and he’s a great kid,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said on SiriusXM NFL radio, via NJ.com. “What happened is tragic and unfortunate. That’s his best friend he was with. We spoke to him on Sunday. He’s coming along fine. He’ll be here Thursday for the minicamp this weekend.”
–The Pittsburgh Steelers placed linebacker Ryan Shazier on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
It will mark the second straight campaign in which Shazier will spend the season on the PUP list. He hasn’t played since suffering a spinal injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017.
The 26-year-old has remained motivated toward playing in the NFL again. He reiterated that a few months ago when speaking to reporters shortly before the Super Bowl.
–The Cleveland Browns are bringing in some competition for punter Britton Colquitt.
The team worked out undrafted Scottish free agent punter Jamie Gillan before the NFL draft and they are on the verge of signing him. Gillan, nicknamed “The Scottish Hammer,” averaged 42.9 yards per punt last season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Born in England, Gillan played rugby growing up in Scotland but began playing football after his father, a member of the Royal Armed Forces, was transferred to the United States. He attended high school in Leonardtown, Md.
–Vincent Testaverde, the son of former Tampa Bay quarterback Vinny Testaverde, will try out for the Buccaneers during the team’s rookie minicamp.
His college coach at Albany, Greg Gattuso, made the announcement on Twitter.
The elder Testaverde, now 55, played at Miami, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1986. He was the No. 1 overall selection in the 1987 draft.
Rosen embraces fresh start with Dolphins
Josh Rosen always has carried a chip on his shoulder.
Imagine the 22-year-old quarterback’s desire to prove critics wrong after the Arizona Cardinals traded him to the Miami Dolphins after one season.
“I don’t think my chip has got to grow anymore. I might tip over,” Rosen said with a laugh Monday.
Rosen spoke during an introductory news conference less than a week after the Dolphins acquired him for a pair of draft picks. The Cardinals shopped Rosen after selecting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall draft pick.
Only a year ago, Rosen was the Cardinals’ first-round pick, selected No. 10 overall out of UCLA.
“Very rarely do you get a second chance to make a first impression,” Rosen said. “It felt like I got drafted twice.”
Rosen will look to build upon a rookie season during which he passed for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He is expected to compete with veteran signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick for playing time in Miami.
A fresh start offered plenty of reason for optimism, Rosen said. He was aware of critics who claimed he was a poor teammate and leader.
“I think I’m a really good teammate,” Rosen said. “What I’ve tried to do is not say or do anything extra, just kind of be me and keep my head down, and eventually the story will straighten out. I think it has for the most part. Time and consistency are the best medicine to cure the narrative.”
Here’s another narrative: A Dolphins quarterback has not been named to the Pro Bowl since Dan Marino in 1995.
“I’m aware of the situation,” Rosen said. “Hopefully I can follow in some semblance of his massive footsteps.”
Giants’ pick still hospitalized, pays tribute to teammate
New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine remains in the hospital after Sunday’s early morning shooting that also took the life of former Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons.
The two were shot outside an off-campus party as they celebrated Ballentine’s future with the Giants. Ballentine, a cornerback who was drafted 180th overall on Saturday, sustained a single gunshot wound to his glutes but he is expected to make a full recovery and make it to rookie minicamp on Thursday.
“He’s a really bright kid and he’s a great kid,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said on SiriusXM NFL radio, via NJ.com. “What happened is tragic and unfortunate. That’s his best friend he was with. We spoke to him on Sunday. He’s coming along fine. He’ll be here Thursday for the minicamp this weekend.”
On Monday, the 23-year-old Ballentine paid touching tribute, below four photos, to his fallen friend and college roommate on Twitter.
“God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. Thank you for being a true friend who uplifted me, corrected me when i was in the wrong, and accepted my flaws. Thank you for being a brother to me. Thank you for letting me experience your life,” Ballentine wrote, finishing with a yellow heart emoji.
Washburn will hold a candlelight vigil Tuesday night for Simmons.
After the shooting Sunday, the Giants released a statement.
“We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”
Topeka police are still investigating the incident.
Judge bars release of Kraft’s spa-visit videos
A Florida judge on Monday again blocked release of surveillance videos related to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s visits to a spa in Jupiter, Fla.
Kraft is one of 25 men charged with paying for sexual acts at Orchids of Asia Day Spa.
Palm Beach County judge Joseph Marx ruled that video and audio recordings that are part of evidence in the case against Kraft and the others are to remain sealed.
A temporary order barring the release of the videos occurred earlier this month.
Kraft, 77, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting.
Jupiter police said Kraft was caught on surveillance video receiving sexual acts in exchange for money on both Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.
Post-draft Super Bowl odds favor Patriots, Rams
Post-draft Super Bowl odds favor Patriots, Rams
Oddsmakers favor a Super Bowl rematch between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in post-draft odds to make it to Miami in February 2020.
The Patriots defeated the Rams in February and remain atop the heap based on post-draft lines at betus.ag.
New England is slightly ahead of the Rams — +800 to +900 — who nudged ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs in the listing of odds to win Super Bowl LIV.
The Chiefs and New Orleans Saints are +1000.
Another bookmaker, Las Vegas SuperBook, has New England on top and an over-under of 11 regular-season wins.
Behind the top four is a new kid on the block: the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland (+700) is also third to win the AFC Championship, behind only the Patriots (+450) and Chiefs (+500).
Both books installed the Browns as the favorite in the AFC North.
Betus.ag has Cleveland, the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles at +1400.
At +1600 stand the Chicago Bears — NFC North rivals Green Bay and Minnesota are both +2500 — and Indianapolis Colts.
The longshots in each division based on betus.ag are the Washington Redskins and Arizona Cardinals (+5000) in the NFC and the Miami Dolphins in the AFC. Miami has the NFL’s worst conference title odds at +6600. Cincinnati is +5000.
Raiders’ Mayock: ‘We’re ready to ride’ with Carr
Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock doubled down on Derek Carr as the team’s franchise quarterback after not selecting a signal-caller during the 2019 NFL Draft.
“We’re always going to do our homework at every position. That’s my job, that’s our job,” the former NFL Network analyst told The Rich Eisen Show on Monday. “And I have a head coach who loves quarterbacks, so we’re always going to evaluate and analyze quarterbacks.
“But, you kidding me? Derek Carr is our guy. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. We’re ready to ride with him.”
Mayock was widely panned by the media following his first draft as a GM. The second-guessing began with his first selection, using the No. 4 overall pick on Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell.
Mayock said he and coach Jon Gruden identified Ferrell as the player they wanted entering the first round, and they were comfortable taking him at No. 4 after an opportunity to trade down did not materialize.
“The bottom line is that we knew going in that he was going to be our guy,” Mayock said. “Whether that was at (No.) 4 … 7, 8, 10, whatever, he was going to be our guy.”
Mayock said Ferrell fits the mold of “foundational” players he is trying to get in the building to establish the team’s identity.
“That first pick, for me as a new GM, I felt like it was important to set a tone,” he said. “Jon Gruden and I talked a lot about this — foundation players. And to me, foundation is defined as talent and character. And underneath character has to be high football passion, a love of the game.
“That’s where Ferrell stood out on top of Clelin Ferrell the football player. He’s a leader.”
The Raiders’ 2019 draft haul included three players from Clemson and another polarizing choice with the selection of Alabama running back Josh Jacobs with the No. 24 overall pick.
Following an offseason that already includes the acquisition of enigmatic star wide receiver Antonio Brown and the expected retirement of running back Marshawn Lynch, Mayock has shown little fear as an analyst-turned-GM.
“It was all I kind of thought and hoped (for), and even more,” Mayock said of his first draft as a decision-maker. “I think having ownership, having skin in the game, takes it to a different level.
“I think every general manager, every pick, is open to inspection. It’s the world’s biggest reality show, right? And now that I’ve gone over to the ‘dark side,’ it’s open season on GMs, man.”
Mayock used to head out for vacation following months of intense lead-up to the draft as an analyst. But there’s no rest for the weary for an NFL GM, not with a rookie minicamp and offseason program on tap.
“It’s been a blast,” he said. “I’ve never been more energized. Jon Gruden brings more energy to a room than anyone I’ve ever met in my life. It’s all about football every day.”
Steelers place LB Shazier on PUP list
The Pittsburgh Steelers placed linebacker Ryan Shazier on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday.
It will mark the second straight campaign in which Shazier will spend the season on the PUP list. He hasn’t played since suffering a spinal injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017.
Shazier is slated to make $473,000 this season.
The 26-year-old Shazier has remained motivated toward playing in the NFL again. He reiterated that a few months ago when speaking to reporters shortly before the Super Bowl.
“I definitely want to play,” Shazier said during a media tour. “I try to tell people at the end of the day, just because I got hurt, doesn’t mean I lost the love of the game of football. I love football so much. I just care about the game. I really feel like the game has taken me places I never expected to go.
“I am putting everything into it. I feel like I was the best linebacker in the league. I don’t want to leave that as my legacy. I feel like I have so much to show.”
Shazier was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his last two playing seasons. Overall, he has 303 tackles, seven forced fumbles and seven interceptions in 46 career games (41 starts).
The first-round pick in 2014 also understands that he is now an inspirational figure to others who have faced similar challenges.
“Every day I am constantly trying to get better,” Shazier said. “One milestone after the next. I try to make goals for myself constantly, so I always have something to reach for. I have been knocking them off one step at a time.
“I have been working my tail off. Every day I am grinding.”
The Steelers selected Michigan linebacker Devin Bush with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in hopes that he could be a possible replacement for Shazier.
Pittsburgh also signed undrafted free agent P.J. Locke on Monday. He played at Texas.
Report: Browns plan to sign Scottish punter
The Cleveland Browns are bringing in some competition for punter Britton Colquitt.
The Cleveland Browns are bringing in some competition for punter Britton Colquitt.
The team worked out undrafted Scottish free agent punter Jamie Gillan before the NFL draft and they are on the verge of signing him. Gillan, nicknamed “The Scottish Hammer,” averaged 42.9 yards per punt last season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Born in England, Gillan played rugby growing up in Scotland but began playing football after his father, a member of the Royal Armed Forces, was transferred to the United States. He attended high school in Leonardtown, Md.
Colquitt was a Pro Bowl alternate last season when he established a team record with 32 punts inside the 20 and averaged 45.4 yards per kick.
