Wilson’s big hit sends Rams to 8-0 with 29-27 win over Pack
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ramik Wilson was not the most likely candidate on the Los Angeles Rams’ superstar-laden roster to make the decisive play late in the fourth quarter of a tight game with Green Bay.
Yet there went the backup linebacker, flying downfield on kickoff coverage and clobbering Ty Montgomery to force a fumble that he recovered himself.
“It was one of the biggest collisions I’ve been in,” Wilson said. “So we both felt it, and he fumbled.”
Halfway through a perfect regular season, these Rams are starting to feel like a big hit.
Greg Zuerlein made a 34-yard field goal with 2:05 left before Wilson forced the fumble that allowed the Rams to keep Aaron Rodgers stuck on the sideline in the final minutes of Los Angeles’ 29-27 victory over the Packers on Sunday.
Jared Goff passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns while the Rams (8-0) were sternly tested by the Packers (3-3-1). Both teams rallied from 10-point deficits to take a lead in front of a rollicking, bipartisan Coliseum crowd.
But the Rams extended their best start since 1969 by capitalizing on two crushing special-teams mistakes by Green Bay.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers with 8:50 left to put the Packers ahead 27-26, but Goff and Gurley drove the Rams into range for Zuerlein’s second field goal of the fourth quarter after a measly 25-yard punt by JK Scott.
Montgomery then coughed up his return, and Wilson pounced on the ball.
“That play didn’t lose the game, but it took away an opportunity to win,” Rodgers said.
Montgomery declined to talk after the game. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the return man was supposed to take a touchback.
“You trust your players on tough decisions, close decisions,” McCarthy said. “I think Ty was just trying to make a play.”
Rodgers threw for 286 yards, but he didn’t get a snap in the final 5:20.
Josh Reynolds caught two touchdown passes for Los Angeles. Gurley had 114 yards rushing and 81 yards receiving, and he scored a touchdown in his franchise record-tying 11th consecutive game on a 30-yard pass in the third quarter .
“That was probably my favorite (win) of the year,” said Goff, who went 19 for 35 without an interception.
HOLLYWOOD CHEESE
Both teams had loud contingents of fans at the Coliseum, where Green Bay won the first Super Bowl in 1967. The Packers were greeted by a rowdy bunch of California Cheeseheads in Green Bay’s first trip to Los Angeles since the NFL returned in 2016.
The Packers were grateful for the size of their fan base, which seemed similar to the turnout for the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season and the Philadelphia Eagles last season.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like it,” McCarthy said. “Obviously, I haven’t been to a game here in decades, but it was a great atmosphere.”
GOLDEN BEARS
Goff had a pregame chat with Rodgers, his fellow Cal product and one of his childhood idols while growing up in Northern California.
When asked what it felt like to beat Rodgers, Goff replied: “I don’t think of it that way. We beat the Packers today. It was fun competing with him on the same field. Hell of a player. A guy I’m a fan of. It was a fun one.”
RUN IT OUT
In the final minute, Gurley ran 17 yards for a key first down — but stopped before reaching the end zone, allowing the Rams to run out the clock instead of giving the ball back to Green Bay. His fantasy team owners likely lost their minds, and millions of dollars in bets were decided when the Packers covered the spread.
The NFL’s scoring leader doesn’t care.
“Man, forget fantasy,” Gurley said with a grin. “Forget Vegas. We got the win, so that’s all that matters.”
DOWN EARLY
The Rams faced their largest deficit of the remarkable season when they trailed 10-0 early in the second quarter. They even punted on their first three drives for the first time in coach Sean McVay’s two-season tenure.
GURLEY AND CRAZYLEGS
Gurley’s scoring catch put Los Angeles ahead in the third quarter. The grab also extended Gurley’s TD streak to tie the Rams record set by Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch in 1950-51. Gurley leads the NFL with 15 touchdowns, and he became the fourth player in league history to score at least 15 touchdowns in the first eight games of a season, joining Jim Brown (17 in 1958) and Priest Holmes (15 in 2002 and 2004).
SHIELDS SHINES
Sam Shields made several big plays for LA against his former team. The veteran defensive back caught a pass from Johnny Hekker on a fake punt, and he later downed a punt at the Green Bay 1 to set up the Rams’ defense for its safety. Shields played seven seasons with the Packers before his fourth concussion in 2016 nearly ended his career, but he returned to the NFL with the Rams this season.
Chants of ‘LAR-RY, LAR-RY’ mark Arizona’s comeback win
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals were winning. The crowd was chanting "LAR-RY, LAR-RY!"
For a few noisy minutes, it was just like the good old days in Glendale.
Forget that this was a game between teams with two of the worst records in the NFL, Arizona's come-from-behind 18-15 victory over San
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals were winning. The crowd was chanting “LAR-RY, LAR-RY!”
For a few noisy minutes, it was just like the good old days in Glendale.
Forget that this was a game between teams with two of the worst records in the NFL, Arizona’s come-from-behind 18-15 victory over San Francisco was reason for celebration, the first win at home for first-year coach Steve Wilks.
“It was great,” Larry Fitzgerald said. “Anytime you can beat the 49ers, for me, that’s the biggest win in our division.”
Fitzgerald caught eight passes for 102 yards. He was especially effective in the fourth quarter, catching four for 81 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown catch . He also caught a two-point conversion pass after Josh Rosen’s game-winning 9-yard TD pass to fellow rookie Christian Kirk with 34 seconds to play.
The Cardinals (2-6) beat the 49ers (1-7) for the eighth time in a row and second time in three weeks.
“Defensively, guys are putting their best foot forward and playing as hard as they can,” 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said. “We’re playing against other NFL guys. We’re playing against a Hall of Fame receiver in Larry and he made some plays down the stretch. We’ve got to find a way to make more plays.”
Here are some things to consider from Arizona’s comeback win over San Francisco.
SPIKING IT
Fitzgerald caught four passes for 81 yards in the final quarter, including a 13-yard TD catch. He also caught a two-point conversion pass after the game-winning TD, spiking the ball afterward, something he said he’s never done before in his 15 NFL seasons.
“Larry normally hands off the ball to the ref,” Arizona safety Antoine Bethea said, “but getting our second win, first at home, everybody’s excited.”
Fitzgerald joked that he was extra upset because his oldest son had decided to go to the state fair instead of the game.
State Farm Stadium was far from full, but it shook from the “LAR-RY, LAR-RY” chants.
Fitzgerald’s 112th career TD catch moved him ahead of Tony Gonzalez into seventh on the NFL career list.
LEFTWICH’S IMPACT
Arizona’s offense didn’t exactly light it up under new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, but there were signs about the direction he wants to take the team.
Leftwich took over play calling duties following the firing of Mike McCoy last week, in the wake of Arizona’s 45-10 home loss to Denver.
“I thought we did a great job,” Wilks said. “Byron had us into a rhythm. As you can see, the operations were great from a standpoint of just getting a play in, being able to get to the line of scrimmage, and ID-ing the defense and linebacker was outstanding.”
Rosen said there wasn’t time to make a lot of changes to the offense but cited Leftwich’s demeanor.
“I think he has really good timing with a lot of his play calls,” Rosen said. “He’s got really good poise.”
49ERS OFFENSE
San Francisco entered the game with the No. 2 rushing offense in the NFL but the 49ers had trouble moving it on the ground most of the day.
San Francisco had 107 yards rushing, averaging just 3.5 yards per attempt.
Arizona surprised the 49ers by sticking with a 4-3 base defense most of the time after usually going with a “nickel” scheme all season.
“We hadn’t seen any base all year from them,” 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard said, “it was all nickel going into it, even last game we played them.”
ROSEN’S POISE
Rosen was coming off a difficult game against Denver, when he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball away twice.
And he had a difficult first half against San Francisco. He caused a safety when he was called for intentional grounding from the end zone and threw an interception that set up a 49er field goal.
But he was poised when his team needed it most in those two late TD drives.
“Josh is not fazed by things like getting hit and bad plays,” Fitzgerald said. “His emotions never waver. He doesn’t get high, he doesn’t get low. He always stays even-keeled. That’s a great disposition to have as a quarterback because there are going to be bad plays.”
QUICK TURNAROUND
While Arizona is off this coming week, the 49ers are headed for a quick turnaround. They will host Oakland on Thursday night.
“Season’s not ending,” San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We’re not going to sit here and run away. I want guys who are going to come out and fight, and I thought our guys did fight today. We just didn’t do it well enough.”
Redskins off to best start since 2008; Giants 1-7 again
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There was a lot of laughter and smiles in the Washington Redskins' locker room, the exact opposite of what was happening down the hall where the New York Giants were dressing.
It's the difference between winning and losing.
The Redskins (5-2) are winning these days. They won their
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There was a lot of laughter and smiles in the Washington Redskins’ locker room, the exact opposite of what was happening down the hall where the New York Giants were dressing.
It’s the difference between winning and losing.
The Redskins (5-2) are winning these days. They won their third in a row and kept their 1½-game lead in the NFC East with a 20-13 win over the hapless Giants, who are 1-7 for the second consecutive season.
“We feel good, but, we can’t get too excited,” said Adrian Peterson, who rushed for 149 yards and scored two touchdowns, one on a 64-yard run and the other on a 7-yard reception. “We know there’s a lot we need to work on, and that we can improve on. So, we’ll take this win for what it is, and get ready for this next game.”
Washington, who got two interceptions by D.J. Swearinger, returns home to face Atlanta on Sunday. The Giants have a bye but their future may change in the next two days.
The NFL trading deadline is Tuesday. New York dealt cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle Damon Harrison last week. There could be more moves with cornerback Janoris Jenkins, linebacker Olivier Vernon and probably anybody else who will bring assets to help rebuild a team that has four wins in 24 games.
Quarterback Eli Manning, who was sacked seven times, indicated he wants to stay and won’t waive his no-trade clause.
“Everyone wants to win,” said Manning, who threw for 316 yards. “No one likes this feeling after a game. That is what you are fighting for. You prepare to feel good about the work that goes in. Guys are working hard, practicing hard and doing all of the right things.”
They just aren’t winning.
RUN DEFENSE
The key to the Redskins success has been their defense, particularly against the run. Washington has held opponents under 100 yards in four straight games and five of seven. A week after limiting Ezekiel Elliott of Dallas to 34 yards, rookie Saquon Barkley of the Giants was held to 38 on 13 carries, with a long of 9 yards.
Redskins linebacker Zach Brown said he was yappy with Barkley, the No. 2 pick in the draft.
“Come here rook,” Brown recalled. “We want to introduce you to this game real quick. We don’t care what round you are. You can be All Pro. We don’t care. We just emphasis the run. You are not running the ball.”
PETERSON-BARKLEY
The first meeting of Peterson and Saquon Barkley was clearly won by the veteran. The 33-year-old gained a season-high 149 yards on 26 carries, capped by a late 64-yard touchdown that iced the game. He also caught his first TD pass with Washington. He passed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 in league history and now has 12,863 yards. He is the fourth player in the NFL with at least 140 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a single game at age 33 or older, joining John Henry Johnson (1964), John Riggins (1984) and De Angelo Williams (2016). Barkley, the second pick overall in the draft, gained 38 yards rushing on 13 carries and caught nine passes for 73 yards.
MIFFED SWEARINGER
Swearinger was angry because Pro Football Focus listed him as their top safety and didn’t post his picture. He took it out on the Giants.
“This was the first week they didn’t put the number one’s picture up,” Swearinger said. “I feel like that was disrespect so I tweeted them and said make sure they watch this game today, because I wanted to show them that I am the best safety in this game and I’m going to keep doing that every game, week in and week out, so they just got to get mad at me.”
SACK CITY
The Giants offensive line has struggled all season, but this was their worst effort. They allowed Manning to be sacked a season-high seven times. He now has been sacked 31 times this season. “I didn’t know it was that many,” center Spencer Pulley said. “That’s ridiculous. That’s something we can’t allow, at all.”
Manning said each sack had its own story. Some were coverage sacks. Some were linemen getting beat. Some were him not getting the ball out fast enough.
“I think we’ve got to get the run game going,” tackle Nate Solder said. “There’s some other things we need to work at. If we could get that going, that would solve some other problems.”
BECKHAM PRODUCING
Odell Beckham, Jr. had eight receptions for 136 yards. He caught eight passes for 143 yards last week in Atlanta. This is the first time he’s had at least eight receptions in each of two consecutive games since Nov. 1-8, 2015, when he had eight and then nine at New Orleans and Tampa Bay. These are his first consecutive 100-yard games since he had six in a row in 2015.
Minnesota mistakes: Thielen, Diggs cause costly turnovers
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Thielen was putting together yet another stellar performance for the Minnesota Vikings, who were on the verge of extending a three-point lead late in the second quarter when Thielen plunged forward for extra yardage after a short first-down catch.
New Orleans defenders P.J. Williams and Alex Anzalone converged and
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Thielen was putting together yet another stellar performance for the Minnesota Vikings, who were on the verge of extending a three-point lead late in the second quarter when Thielen plunged forward for extra yardage after a short first-down catch.
New Orleans defenders P.J. Williams and Alex Anzalone converged and pried the ball loose at the 14, and Marshon Lattimore scooped up the fumble to start a 54-yard return . Two plays later, the Saints were in the end zone to complete that sharp momentum shift right before halftime in their 30-20 victory on Sunday night .
“That’s probably the biggest reason we lost the game,” said Thielen, who had seven receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. “When you have the momentum going into the half, you’re going to score points and then you get a chance to get the ball in the second half, that’s a huge play. It can’t happen, and obviously I’m going to take ownership of it.”
In the third quarter, the other half of Minnesota’s dominant wide receiver duo made a costly mistake, too. Stefon Diggs, who had his own standout game with 10 catches for 119 yards and a score, stopped a drag route too soon while an under-pressure Kirk Cousins tried to dump the ball off but had it intercepted by P.J. Williams for a 45-yard touchdown return .
“It was all on me, and the guy got an easy pick,” Diggs said. “Maybe if we could get that play back, things would be different.”
The last time the Vikings faced the Saints, Diggs famously turned a sideline catch into a 61-yard touchdown on the last play of their NFC divisional round playoff game to beat the Saints 29-24. The “Minneapolis Miracle,” it was called.
This time, for all the highlight-reel and chain-moving catches Thielen and Diggs made during this prime-time game, the moments that stood out the most were these twin Minneapolis mistakes.
“We turned the ball over, yes,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “This is still a good football team.”
Thielen, who matched the all-time NFL record set first by Calvin Johnson for Detroit in 2012 with his eighth straight 100-yard game, was having a hard time accepting any of his positive contributions afterward given the potential 14-point swing his fumble produced in a game the Vikings ultimately lost by 10.
“You’re the best player on our football team,” Cousins told Thielen immediately after the turnover. “It happens.”
Unfortunately for the Vikings (4-3-1), it happened at one of the worst possible times. The same went for Diggs on the second-and-8 play from the Minnesota 44 with New Orleans leading 20-13.
“What’s interesting about it is they have been so good, and you take for granted the fact that they’re human and mistakes happen,” said Cousins, who went 31 for 41 for 359 yards. He added: “We have a good locker room and a good group of guys who stay together and play hard for one another, and that’s going to be a big piece of our story here down the stretch the last eight games.”
Saints 30, Vikings 20
P.J. Williams returned a Kirk Cousins interception 45 yards for a touchdown after forcing a momentum-changing fumble, and Wil Lutz added three field goals to lift New Orleans to a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Lutz connected on field goals of 52, 42 and 42 yards for the Saints (6-1). Drew Brees (18 of 23 for a season-low 120 yards and one interception) opened the scoring with a 3-yard shovel pass for a touchdown to Alvin Kamara.
Minnesota’s Adam Thielen finished with seven receptions for 103 yards, his NFL-record-tying eighth consecutive game with triple-digit receiving yards. Calvin Johnson set the mark with the Detroit Lions in 2012. Stefon Diggs amassed 119 yards on 10 catches for the Vikings (4-3-1), who outgained the Saints 423-270 in total yards.
Chiefs 30, Broncos 23
Patrick Mahomes continued his torrid pace, passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns as Kansas City downed visiting Denver.
The win was the Chiefs’ 19th in their past 21 matchups against AFC West opponents, as the division leaders improved to 7-1 with their seventh straight win against the Broncos (3-5). The 300-yard aerial performance was the seventh straight for Mahomes, who padded his TD count to 26, best in the NFL.
Broncos quarterback Case Keenum was sacked five times, including three times by Dee Ford. Keenum finished with 262 yards passing, going 23 of 34. Phillip Lindsay and Devontae Booker added 95 and 78 yards rushing, respectively, as Denver generated 411 yards.
Steelers 33, Browns 18
James Conner ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown hooked up for two scores through the air as Pittsburgh overcame a slow start to down visiting Cleveland.
Roethlisberger passed for 257 yards for Pittsburgh (4-2-1). Baker Mayfield threw for 180 yards with touchdowns to Antonio Callaway and Seth DeValve for Cleveland (2-5-1).
Cleveland scored on its game-opening possession for the first time this season, on Greg Joseph’s 34-yard field goal. He added a 45-yarder with 2:34 left in the opening quarter to make it 6-0, but missed wide right 1:31 into the second quarter on a 41-yard attempt that would have made it 9-0. He also missed an extra-point attempt.
Bears 24, Jets 10
Mitchell Trubisky completed 16 of 29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and Chicago pulled away for a comfortable win over visiting New York.
Tarik Cohen and Anthony Miller each caught touchdown passes for the Bears, and Jordan Howard scored on the ground. Chicago (4-3) snapped a two-game losing streak and earned its first win in October.
Chris Herndon hauled in the lone touchdown for the Jets (3-5), who have dropped back-to-back games. Sam Darnold finished 14 of 29 for 153 yards and one touchdown.
Bengals 37, Buccaneers 34
Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired, lifting host Cincinnati over Tampa Bay, which benched quarterback Jameis Winston after his fourth interception.
Joe Mixon gained 123 yards on 21 carries, scoring on runs of 1 and 8 yards as Cincinnati (5-3) broke a two-game losing streak. Andy Dalton completed 21 of 34 passes for 280 yards, finding Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green for touchdown strikes of 9 and 17 yards, respectively.
The sailing wasn’t nearly as smooth for Winston, who was benched for backup Ryan Fitzpatrick after Jessie Bates returned Winston’s fourth interception 21 yards with 2:10 left in the third quarter for a score and put the Bucs (3-4) down 34-16. Fitzpatrick rallied Tampa Bay to a tie prior to Bullock’s winning boot.
Eagles 24, Jaguars 18
Carson Wentz threw three touchdowns, and Philadelphia held off a charging Jacksonville to hang on for a win at Wembley Stadium in London.
Wentz completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 286 yards and touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert, Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz as the Eagles (4-4) were victorious in their first trip to London.
The Jaguars (3-5) had won three straight times in London and had a chance late to potentially take the lead. However, Blake Bortles’ pass on fourth-and-2 from the Jaguars’ 48-yard line with 3:41 left was incomplete.
Panthers 36, Ravens 21
Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Carolina, buoyed by scoring drives of 99 and 85 yards, drubbed Baltimore in Charlotte, N.C.
Christian McCaffrey scored two touchdowns as the Panthers (5-2) built on a franchise-best comeback victory a week earlier at Philadelphia. Newton completed 21 of 29 passes for 219 yards without an interception.
Joe Flacco was 22 of 39 for 192 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for the Ravens (4-4). Backup quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst with 1:02 left when the game was well out of hand.
Seahawks 28, Lions 14
Russell Wilson completed 14 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns — and a perfect 158.3 passer rating — and Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards and a score as Seattle cruised in Detroit.
The Seahawks (4-3), who were coming off a bye, won for the fourth time in five games after an 0-2 start. The Lions (3-4) had won three of four entering Sunday.
Detroit’s Matthew Stafford was 27 of 40 for 310 yards and two touchdowns but committed two turnovers in the fourth quarter — a fumble while scrambling and an interception on first-and-goal with 3:08 remaining — to thwart a comeback bid.
Redskins 20, Giants 13
Adrian Peterson scored his first receiving touchdown since 2013 then added a late 64-yard TD run while the Washington defense sacked Eli Manning seven times in a divisional road win over New York.
Along with recording his sixth career touchdown reception late in the first quarter with a 7-yard catch on second-and-goal, Peterson rushed for 149 yards on 26 carries as Washington (5-2) won its third straight game since a blowout loss to New Orleans.
Manning has now been sacked 31 times — matching his total from last season and eight shy of his career high set in 2013. He completed 30 of 47 passes for 316 yards as the Giants (1-7) lost their fifth straight.
Cardinals 18, 49ers 15
Rookie Josh Rosen passed for a career-high 252 yards and led host Arizona on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to beat San Francisco and sweep the season series.
Larry Fitzgerald had eight receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown, passing Tony Gonzalez for seventh place in league history with 112 touchdown catches. David Johnson had 100 total yards for the Cardinals (2-6), who have yet to beat anyone other than the 49ers (1-7).
San Francisco reached the Cardinals’ 45-yard line with seven seconds remaining before a bad snap went over quarterback C.J. Beathard’s head. The clock ran out as he scrambled to pick the ball up and throw it away. The 49ers have lost six in a row.
Adam Vinatieri sets NFL all-time scoring record for Colts
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Adam Vinatieri has made plenty of tougher kicks in his career. The two last-second field goals to win Super Bowls, a 45-yarder through the snow to win a playoff game and 46 field goals from at least 50 yards in the regular season and postseason.
Vinatieri's 25-yarder at the
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Adam Vinatieri has made plenty of tougher kicks in his career. The two last-second field goals to win Super Bowls, a 45-yarder through the snow to win a playoff game and 46 field goals from at least 50 yards in the regular season and postseason.
Vinatieri’s 25-yarder at the end of the second quarter in Indianapolis’ 42-28 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday will surely be one he never forgets.
With that kick, Vinatieri passed Hall of Famer Morten Andersen to become the NFL’s all-time leading scorer. He added three extra points in the fourth quarter to give him 2,550 for his career — six more than Andersen.
“I never thought I’d play that long,” said the 45-year-old Vinatieri, who is in his 23rd NFL season. “I never thought I’d be standing here talking to you guys about all-time records. But I love my teammates — all of them — for the last 20-something years, unselfishly going out there and helping me do my job. A lot of great memories along the way. I think that’s the best part about this day — less the record and more that we got the record in a win.”
Vinatieri wasn’t sure the record would come this week after re-injuring his right groin last week against Buffalo. He was limited in practice this week but was healthy enough to play the game.
He made an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter to tie Andersen’s record before hitting the kick at the end of the half that made him No. 1 by himself.
“I played against him back in 2007, when he was in Atlanta and it might have been about his last year and I just thought, ‘Man, this is unbelievable. This is a record that will never be touched,'” Vinatieri said. “He’s done it so long for so many years and so prolifically, that you know I just thought, man, it’s untouchable. But I guess as you keep going and you just stack years upon years, the numbers start stacking up.”
Vinatieri entered the league with New England as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State. He won the job with the Patriots his first season and helped the team reach the Super Bowl.
Vinatieri reached legendary status in the 2001 season when his 45-yard field goal on a snowy night shortly after the Patriots were given a reprieve by the “Tuck Rule” against the Raiders forced overtime in a playoff game. He kicked a game-winner in overtime to send the Patriots to the AFC championship game.
He then made the winning 48-yard kick on the final play of the Super Bowl to lead the Patriots to their first championship and help launch a dynasty.
Vinatieri made the winning 41-yarder two years later with four seconds left to help New England beat Carolina for a second title. He won the Super Bowl again the following year with New England and then after the 2006 season with the Colts.
He’s still going strong more than a decade later.
“I really don’t think we fully appreciate what just happened, or really playing with Vinny,” quarterback Andrew Luck said. “He doesn’t make a big deal out of anything. He approaches everything with such a professionalism and humility and deflects attention, that I think we get blinded to how great — truly great, great — he is. I love playing with him. He’s taught me so much about how to handle yourself and about how to be a pro.”
Saints get revenge for ‘miracle’ in 30-20 win over Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints paid Minnesota back for their last-second loss in the playoffs last season, using two key turnovers, including a 45-yard interception return by P.J. Williams, to fuel a 30-20 victory over the Vikings on Sunday night.
Alvin Kamara had two touchdowns and Will Lutz
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints paid Minnesota back for their last-second loss in the playoffs last season, using two key turnovers, including a 45-yard interception return by P.J. Williams, to fuel a 30-20 victory over the Vikings on Sunday night.
Alvin Kamara had two touchdowns and Will Lutz made three field goals for the Saints (6-1), who needed only 120 passing yards by Brees to beat the Vikings (4-3-1) this time with far less tension down the final stretch.
Stefon Diggs had 119 receiving yards and a score in his curtain call after the “Minneapolis Miracle” catch in the NFC divisional round in January, but he stopped his drag route in a miscommunication with quarterback Kirk Cousins right before Williams picked the ball off for the pivotal third-quarter touchdown.
Adam Thielen had another record-setting performance for the Vikings with 103 yards and a score, but his red-zone fumble in the second quarter was returned 54 yards by Marshon Lattimore to set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Saints.
49ers founder late in 18-15 loss to Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — C.J. Beathard lined up in the shotgun with 7 seconds left, hoping to get one more completion to set up a potential tying field goal.
He and the 49ers never got the chance.
The snap sailed over Beathard's head and San Francisco's chances went with it, punctuating a disheartening
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — C.J. Beathard lined up in the shotgun with 7 seconds left, hoping to get one more completion to set up a potential tying field goal.
He and the 49ers never got the chance.
The snap sailed over Beathard’s head and San Francisco’s chances went with it, punctuating a disheartening 18-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
“Guys are really hurting in there and they should be,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “If they’re not, something’s wrong with them. But it’s our job, it’s what we do. We’re not happy at all with where the season’s gone. We need to step it up and we’re going to do something about it.”
Arizona won the NFC West rivals’ first meeting on Oct. 7 by forcing five turnovers.
The Cardinals completed the season sweep behind rookie quarterback Josh Rosen’s late-game poise.
Rosen spent the first three quarters frustrated by San Francisco’s near-constant pressure. He was sacked three times, including once for a safety in the first quarter, and often had to throw before he could go through his progressions with hands and bodies all around.
Once the fourth quarter started, the 49ers couldn’t get the same kind of pressure and Rosen flourished with the extra time.
He led Arizona on a pair of scoring drives in the quarter, hitting Larry Fitzgerald on a 13-yard touchdown pass early, then finding Christian Kirk on a 9-yard score with 34 seconds left.
San Francisco (1-7) has lost six straight, including three games by three points or less.
“We didn’t expect to start this way, obviously,” said Beathard, who threw for 190 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-28 passing. “But we have and this is where we’re at right now, and we’ve got to move forward.”
The 49ers put themselves in good position to end the losing streak by dominating Arizona on defense and doing just enough on offense through three quarters.
The Cardinals labored against San Francisco’s defense in their first game under new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, held to 135 yards and one field goal by Phil Dawson.
The 49ers had their own offensive problems in the first half, leading 5-3 despite gaining 61 total yards.
San Francisco finally revved up its offense in the second half, going up 15-3 after Beathard threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin and Robbie Gould kicked his second field goal, from 20 yards.
Nothing worked in the fourth quarter.
The offense sputtered when it could have helped run out the clock, managing a meager 59 yards. The defense scooped up a fumble after Rosen’s TD pass to Fitzgerald, but allowed the Cardinals to march for the winning score after getting the ball back at their own 27-yard line with 2:16 left.
The 49ers still had a chance for a tying field goal, reaching Arizona’s 45-yard line with 10 seconds left, but Beathard threw a completion and had to scramble for the ball after Erik Magnuson’s snap sailed over his head.
“Last time we played them, we dominated them,” said San Francisco receiver Kendrick Bourne, who had seven catches for 71 yards. “It’s just not finishing when we need to. We’ve got to figure out how to fix that.”
