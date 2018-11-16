Wilson caps Seattle’s rally past Green Bay for 27-24 win
SEATTLE (AP) — After a shaky beginning, Russell Wilson got hot in the fourth quarter and kept the Seattle Seahawks in the middle of the NFC playoff race.
Wilson threw for 225 yards and his 15-yard touchdown pass to Ed Dickson with 5:08 left was the difference in the Seahawks’ 27-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
In a key matchup in the battle for the two NFC wild-card spots, Seattle (5-5) snapped a two-game losing streak by overcoming an early 14-3 deficit. Wilson was shaky at times early game, but was outstanding in the fourth quarter, capping the winning drive by recognizing a blitz and hitting Dickson quickly for his second TD pass of the night. Seattle still has not lost three straight games since the middle of the 2011 season.
Aaron Rodgers had a huge first half for Green Bay (4-5-1) and threw for 332 yards, but the Packers had just one scoring drive in the second half, helped by a 57-yard strike from Rodgers to Davante Adams. Rodgers threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half, but never got the ball back after Green Bay punted with 4:20 left.
Seattle ran out the clock thanks to a pair of runs from Mike Davis.
Chris Carson rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown, overcoming the mistake of fumbling on the first play of the game and setting up Green Bay’s opening score. Tyler Lockett had two key receptions late in the fourth quarter and Doug Baldwin had his first TD catch of the season for Seattle.
Rodgers was 21-of-30 passing with 10 of those going to Adams for 166 yards receiving. Backup tight end Robert Tonyan had the first catch of his career go for a 54-yard touchdown to give Green Bay an early 14-3 lead. The Packers led 21-17 at halftime after Jones caught a 24-yard TD pass from Rodgers in the final minute of the half, but Green Bay’s offense was stymied in the second half.
The Packers gained just 114 yards in the second half, half coming on the one throw from Rodgers to Adams. That pass set up Mason Crosby’s 36-yard field goal with 8:23 left, but Wilson had one more answer.
Wilson hit Lockett on consecutive plays for 18 yards — to convert a third-down — and 34 yards to the Green Bay 16. Two plays later, facing another third-and-long, Wilson recognized the blitz and hit Dickson quickly over the middle to put Seattle in front.
That proved to be enough. On Green Bay’s next drive, Rodgers short-hopped a pass on third-and-2. Rather than going for it on fourth-down, Mike McCarthy opted to punt despite having just one time out. Seattle never gave the ball back.
INJURIES
Green Bay was down four starters with CB Kevin King, S Kentrell Brice, LB Nick Perry and WR Randall Cobb all out due to injuries. They lost two more in the first half when Bashaud Breeland — starting for King — aggravated a groin injury and Jimmy Graham injured his thumb. Graham had a 13-yard reception on Green Bay’s first offensive play in his return to Seattle, but that was his only catch.
Mike Daniels suffered a foot injury early in the second half and backup safety Raven Greene suffered an ankle injury. Neither returned.
UP NEXT
Packers: At Minnesota on Nov. 25.
Seahawks: At Carolina on Nov. 25.
___
Potential classic on Monday night in Chiefs-Rams, now in LA
What some are calling the NFL's Game of the Year already has made huge headlines by being moved out of Mexico City because of poor playing conditions. Chiefs-Rams is back in Los Angeles, in prime time and, if it lives up to its billing, could be a wild, high-scoring affair.
It’s the first meeting in NFL history this late in a season between two teams averaging 33 points per game.
“He’s made some plays that you sit back and you can’t help but just say, ‘Wow, what a great play,'” Rams coach Sean McVay says of Mahomes, who leads the NFL in yards passing (3,150). Rams QB Jared Goff is second (3,134).
Mahomes set a Chiefs record with an NFL-best 31st TD pass of the season last week. Len Dawson had held that KC record since 1964.
Gurley paces the NFL in scoring (108 points), yards rushing (988), carries (198), yards from scrimmage (1,390) and touchdowns (17). He has scored a touchdown in 13 consecutive games, extending his own franchise record.
“He is a heck of a player. A great player,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid says when asked how to slow Gurley. “You have to be disciplined. They’re a disciplined offense, so you have to be disciplined from a defensive standpoint. Then practice that way and then you go play.”
OK, guys, go play. Let America watch what could be a classic.
The weekend began Thursday night with Seattle’s 27-24 home victory over Green Bay. Russell Wilson threw for 225 yards and his 15-yard touchdown pass to Ed Dickson with 5:08 left was the difference. Seattle (5-5) snapped a two-game losing streak. Green Bay dropped to 4-5-1.
Off this week are New England (7-3), the New York Jets (3-7), Miami (5-5), Cleveland (3-6-1), San Francisco (2-8) and Buffalo (3-7).
MINNESOTA (5-3-1) at CHICAGO (6-3)
We soon will find out if the Bears are for real. They are on top of the NFC North, now face the defending division winners, then in a ridiculously short turnaround from Sunday night, they play the early Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit. They also have the Rams and Packers on the road in December.
Two of the NFL’s stingiest and most physical defenses should be main factors Sunday.
Minnesota has allowed an average of only 252.5 yards over last four games, winning three. It did so missing some starters. Safety Harrison Smith likes seeing the Bears: Smith has four interceptions and six passes defended in 10 career games vs. Chicago.
Chicago dropped 10 in a row against the NFC North before beating Detroit last Sunday. It leads the NFL with 16 interceptions, and ranks second with 24 takeaways.
HOUSTON (6-3) at WASHINGTON (6-3)
Two also-rans of 2017 now leading their divisions.
The Texans have won six in a row and come off a bye. Key personnel such as DE J.J. Watt and QB Deshaun Watson were injured last year and are now playing at peak efficiency.
If Watson gets time to throw — Houston has surrendered 30 sacks — DeAndre Hopkins will be the biggest challenge to cover. He has four games with 10-plus catches, 100-plus yards and a touchdown through the air. That’s most in the league since the start of 2017, and Hopkins has five TD catches over the past four games. .
Washington has showed some balance on offense, but the defense has been a major factor in its strong year. It has forced a turnover in 13 consecutive games, the NFL’s longest active streak.
TENNESSEE (5-4) at INDIANAPOLIS (4-5)
Suddenly, there’s a race in the AFC South, and the Colts could get even more involved with a fourth consecutive victory. But the Titans, coming off their best game by far in an upset of the Patriots, have won six straight within the division.
Of course, Andrew Luck was not in the lineup for any of those; Luck is 9-0 in starts against Tennessee.
“I’m aware of it,” Luck says. “But what’s happened has happened, and good, bad or ugly, it doesn’t really matter.”
The Titans have the league’s No. 1 scoring defense, allowing 16.8 points a game, and have yielded a league-low 16 touchdowns.
PHILADELPHIA (4-5) at NEW ORLEANS (8-1)
New Orleans looks like the NFL’s top team right now, and the Eagles don’t resemble their title-winning squad of last season.
Injuries are damaging Philly’s defense at a really bad time. A banged-up secondary takes on Drew Brees and his assortment of helpers. The Saints have scored at least 40 points in five games this season, the third team in NFL history to score 40 in five of the first nine. Brees is completing 77.1 percent of his passes, has thrown for 21 TDs with one interception, and has a 123.8 passer rating.
Michael Thomas is tied for the NFL lead with 78 catches, ranks second with 950 yards, while Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram form a formidable and versatile backfield.
PITTSBURGH (6-2-1) at JACKSONVILLE (3-6)
The Steelers will be wise to look forward and not back at their last encounter with the Jaguars. Jacksonville beat Pittsburgh twice last season, including a 45-42 playoff shocker at Heinz Field.
Thinking revenge would be foolish because the Steelers are on a roll. Well, so are the Jags: Pittsburgh has won five in a row, Jacksonville has dropped that many consecutively.
Steelers running back James Conner has not allowed the team to regret the contract impasse that has led to Le’Veon Bell sitting out the season. Conner is the eighth player in team history with at least 10 rushing touchdowns, leads the AFC in rushing, and is expected to play after being placed in concussion protocol following last week’s win over Carolina.
CINCINNATI (5-4) at BALTIMORE (4-5)
Cincinnati brings an historically leaky defense to Baltimore, which might be without regular quarterback Joe Flacco (hip). That would mean either first-round pick Lamar Jackson or veteran Robert Griffin III will try to further expose that Bengals unit.
The Bengals have won eight of the last 10 in the series, but they fired first-year defensive coordinator Teryl Austin after a 51-14 loss to the Saints, the second-most points allowed in franchise history. They became the first team in the Super Bowl era to give up 500 yards in three straight games and are on pace to give up an NFL-record 7,273 yards.
Head coach Marvin Lewis takes over defensive coordinator duties, too.
DALLAS (4-5) at ATLANTA (4-5)
The Falcons appeared ready to take a role in the playoff race with three successive wins. Then, they put forth a stinker at Cleveland.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys seemed headed toward irrelevance before they went into Philadelphia and outplayed the Super Bowl champions.
Dallas will want to run with Zeke Elliott, who’s second in the NFL in rushing behind Gurley after gaining 151 yards against the Eagles. Atlanta will want to throw: Matt Ryan has seven games with a QB rating over 100 and six games with more than 300 yards passing, while Julio Jones became the fastest player in NFL history with more than 10,000 yards receiving.
CAROLINA (6-3) at DETROIT (3-6)
Both teams would like to forget last week’s poor performances.
Carolina leads this infrequent series 6-2 and remains in good position in the wild-card race with a victory. Detroit needs an immediate turnaround to get into contention.
If this is close, expect Cam Newton and Co. to win. Since 2013, the Panthers are 26-14 in games decided by seven points or fewer. They have won five straight games decided by three or fewer.
Newton has thrown at least two TD passes in eight straight games, the longest streak in franchise history.
DENVER (3-6) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (7-2)
While the Rams grab the headlines in LA, the Chargers keep grabbing victories. They could get help in the AFC West if their neighbors knock off KC, too.
The Chargers are a league-best 13-3 since Week 9 of last season. Their six-game winning streak marks the 11th time since the merger they had a streak of six or more. Philip Rivers has thrown for two or more TDs in nine straight games. Only five quarterbacks in league history have a string of 10 or more games.
TAMPA BAY (3-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-7)
Saturday’s Notre Dame-Syracuse matchup in the New York area figures to be more fun than this, although the Bucs usually pile up the yards in passing offense and the Giants come off a stirring Eli Manning-led comeback win.
Tampa has lost three in row and six of seven, while New York broke a five-game slide on Monday night. Bucs wideouts Mike Evans (13 catches for 217 yards and a TD in two games) and DeSean Jackson (five touchdowns in the last six games) have feasted on the Giants’ defense.
OAKLAND (1-8) at ARIZONA (2-7)
The lowest-ranked teams in the AP Pro32 face off with the Cardinals coming off a solid effort at Kansas City. The Raiders? They seem to have fallen into the Black Hole, outscored 54-9 in the last two games.
Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald needs eight receptions to surpass Jerry Rice for the most catches for one team.
Packers-Seahawks Stats
|Green Bay
|14
|7
|0
|3—24
|Seattle
|3
|14
|0
|10—27
|First Quarter
GB_A.Jones 8 run (Crosby kick), 13:46.
Sea_FG Janikowski 39, 6:00.
GB_Tonyan 54 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:10.
|Second Quarter
Sea_Baldwin 6 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 8:03.
|Green Bay
|14
|7
|0
|3—24
|Seattle
|3
|14
|0
|10—27
|First Quarter
GB_A.Jones 8 run (Crosby kick), 13:46.
Sea_FG Janikowski 39, 6:00.
GB_Tonyan 54 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:10.
|Second Quarter
Sea_Baldwin 6 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 8:03.
Sea_C.Carson 1 run (Janikowski kick), 3:22.
GB_A.Jones 24 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :44.
|Fourth Quarter
Sea_FG Janikowski 43, 12:14.
GB_FG Crosby 36, 8:23.
Sea_E.Dickson 15 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 5:08.
A_69,007.
|GB
|Sea
|First downs
|14
|23
|Total Net Yards
|359
|378
|Rushes-yards
|13-48
|35-173
|Passing
|311
|205
|Punt Returns
|3-31
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-20
|2-47
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-30-0
|21-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-21
|3-20
|Punts
|6-47.3
|4-52.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-80
|6-30
|Time of Possession
|25:42
|34:18
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 11-40, J.Williams 1-5, Rodgers 1-3. Seattle, C.Carson 17-83, Penny 8-46, M.Davis 4-26, Wilson 5-17, Lockett 1-1.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 21-30-0-332. Seattle, Wilson 21-31-0-225.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 10-166, A.Jones 5-63, Kendricks 2-12, Tonyan 1-54, St. Brown 1-16, Graham 1-13, Valdes-Scantling 1-8. Seattle, Baldwin 7-52, Lockett 5-71, D.Moore 4-57, M.Davis 2-24, Vannett 1-17, E.Dickson 1-15, Wilson 1-(minus 11).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 47.
Giants seek rare win streak as Bucs visit
There’s plenty of string to be played out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants, and they’ll use up another week of it Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Tampa Bay is 3-6, losers of six of the past seven. New York is 2-7, and it needed a fourth-quarter comeback to earn its second win Monday night at San Francisco. Both teams are a lot closer to being on the clock for next spring’s NFL draft than they are of being in any kind of playoff race.
However, even bad teams still have things for which to play. In the Buccaneers’ case, it’s another week of trying to save the job of embattled coach Dirk Koetter. For the Giants, it’s a chance to win consecutive games for the first time this year.
“The thing is, we got to keep getting better, and I think we have gotten better,” New York left tackle Nate Solder said. “This has got to be another (positive) week. We can’t stay stagnant, we can’t get worse. We got to keep continuing to improve.”
The Sunday contest has the potential of being a high-scoring game. Coming off a three-TD game Monday night, Giants quarterback Eli Manning gets an opportunity to pick on a Tampa Bay pass defense that has been a blinking green light all year. What’s more, the Buccaneers might not have their best linebacker, Lavonte David.
A knee injury kept David off the practice field both Wednesday and Thursday.
Tampa Bay has an explosive offense with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick throwing to the likes of Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and emerging tight end O.J. Howard. However, the Buccaneers have been plagued by a failure to convert in the red zone and a league-worst minus-19 turnover ratio.
In a 16-3 home loss to the Washington Redskins last week, Tampa Bay accomplished the wondrous feat of gaining 501 yards yet managing just a field goal. Fitzpatrick completed 29 of 41 passes for 406 yards but mixed in two interceptions and a lost fumble.
“Turnovers are killing us right now,” Koetter said. “We’re last in the league with 13 in the last four games. Thirteen turnovers and no takeaways. That’s by far the No. 1 thing that’s hurting our team. We’ve talked about it many times.”
The game marks the return of Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the Meadowlands. Pierre-Paul notched 58 1/2 sacks in eight years for New York before being traded to Tampa Bay in March.
He sent a message Thursday to Manning: “I’m coming, Eli. … The new rules, you’ve got to lay him down, so I’ll lay him down if I get there. … I know one thing, if (Manning) is hot, he’s on, he’s going to continue to be hot. We’ve got to get after them early.”
Rams, Chiefs set to light up scoreboard in L.A.
The biggest storyline going into one of the biggest NFL clashes to date this season is that the game will actually be played in the United States.
Concerns over field conditions prompted league office to pull the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs (sporting matching 9-1 records) out of Mexico City. The Rams now get a Monday night home game in what promises to be an offensive showcase.
“We were excited about the opportunity to play in Mexico City,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, “but I think it’s a great demonstration of the league’s consideration for our players.”
Defensive prowess will be measured in punts forced in a game featuring quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff, who rank 1-2 in the NFL in passing yards, and running backs Kareem Hunt (the reigning NFL rushing champion) and Todd Gurley (the current leader in rushing yards).
“You want to compete against these teams because they are going to be the teams that are there at the end of the season,” Mahomes said.
The competition has seemed alarmingly easy for Mahomes to solve thus far. The Chiefs’ only defeat came in a last-second loss at New England. Their first-year starting quarterback leads the NFL in passing yards (3,150) and touchdowns (31) while showing off improvisational skills that accentuate dangerous targets such as tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
“Opponents are going to present something that you have to work on and get answered there pretty quick during a game and make your adjustments,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “That normally goes on for a couple years (with a young quarterback). He has done a nice job of working through it.”
The 34.5 passes the Chiefs attempt on average could spell trouble for Mahomes if the Rams’ defense generates pressure against a battered Kansas City offensive front. One counter against Rams standout Aaron Donald and his teammates along the Los Angeles defensive front could be to get Hunt rolling since the Rams are allowing 5.2 yards per carry.
Gurley is averaging 98.8 yards rushing with 17 total touchdowns and will look to do plenty of running for the Rams, who practiced in Colorado Springs while expecting to play in the Mexico City altitude.
Goff has thrown for 3,134 yards and 22 touchdowns.
The matchup could also factor into Most Valuable Player voting, as well — though more than month remains in the regular season and both teams still face strong challenges in their pursuits to become top playoff seeds in their respective conferences.
Adding to the intrigue is the presence of Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, who played in Kansas City the three previous seasons and was Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and first-team All-Pro in 2016.
“You don’t ignore the fact that this is his former team,” McVay said of Peters, whom the Rams acquired via a trade in the offseason, “and that naturally comes with some other feelings just based on the history and relationships that you have.”
Mahomes was listed with a foot injury on the Chiefs injury report but fully participated in practice. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) and linebacker Anthony Hitchens (ribs) should play.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL suffered last week against Seattle. Another receiver, Josh Reynolds (knee) is expected to play.
NFL notebook: Steelers actually secured Bell’s belongings
Unable to lock up Le’Veon Bell to a new contract, the Pittsburgh Steelers are making sure they at least lock up his belongings. Even if it is a day too late.
A day after video surfaced showing Steelers players purportedly raiding their former teammate’s locker, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday that most of Bell’s items were actually “packed up and placed in the back of team headquarters, with former teammates scoring a few pairs of cleats and not much more during Wednesday’s raid.”
Bell did not sign his $14.5 million tender before Tuesday’s deadline and will sit out the remainder of the season. On Wednesday, teammates reportedly removed Bell’s nameplate from his locker and treated themselves to numerous items in his locker, including cleats, CDs, shirts and a suit.
But center and team captain Maurkice Pouncey told Fowler that Bell’s items will likely be shipped directly to Bell, which is customary when a player is no longer with a team.
–Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice and there’s a “pretty good chance” he will play against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, coach Andy Reid said.
Watkins, who played with the Rams last season, missed last Sunday’s win against the Arizona Cardinals with a foot injury.
Watkins has 39 receptions for 515 yards and three touchdowns this season, including 100-yard games against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 and the Denver Broncos in Week 8.
Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (ribs) also returned to practice. Center Mitch Morse (concussion) did not participate.
–Former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Tim Green, later a broadcaster for Fox Sports, was diagnosed with ALS.
“While the football field is far away, I find myself in a formidable struggle,” Green wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. “For the past five years I’ve been coping with some neurological problems in my hands. At first the doctors thought the damage I’d done to my elbows in football was the culprit, so they operated to release the nerves, but the issue persisted and my voice began to weaken as well. That’s the only reason I’ve had to stop visiting schools to talk with kids. Finally, I was diagnosed with ALS.”
Green started 71 games in the NFL and retired in 1993. He worked for Fox and on Good Morning America, penned a book, “The Dark Side of the Game: My Life in the NFL,” and earned his law degree. Green was a two-time All-American at Syracuse and the 17th overall draft pick in 1986.
–The Indianapolis Colts signed former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins to their practice squad.
Collins, 25, has served multiple league suspensions since the Falcons drafted him in the second round out of LSU in 2015. Atlanta released him last November and he was suspended for the first 10 games in 2018. Collins has played in 24 games (eight starts) and registered 43 tackles and two interceptions.
In a corresponding move, the Colts released quarterback Phillip Walker from the practice squad.
–Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick, diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome before the start of the season, said he has regained feeling in his hands for the first time in months.
“It’s starting to come back in my hands a little bit here, which is good,” the four-time Pro Bowl player told the Dallas Morning News. “Now it’s more just numbness, no tingling, and it’s more in the tips.”
Frederick, 27, said he still has no sensation in his feet, but he remains optimistic about a full recovery. He has been with the Cowboys since they drafted him in the first round out of Wisconsin in 2013. He started all 80 regular season games and three playoff games in his first five seasons.
Defensive adjustments have fueled recent surge by Vikings
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's fumble gave Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions a fresh set of downs early in the fourth quarter two weeks ago, another opportunity to start climbing back into the game.
Though they held an 11-point lead, the Vikings had been unable to pull away. On the first play after the change of possession, Stafford faked a handoff to Kerryon Johnson and rolled out to his right.
With a hard stop, Stafford pivoted and threw back to his left where Johnson was waiting for the screen pass with four blockers within 5 yards of him. Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson wasn’t fooled, though.
He kept his eyes on the running back the entire time, closing in to make the tackle for a 6-yard loss as soon as the ball was caught. Five plays later, with the Lions still in their own territory, defensive end Danielle Hunter scooped up a fumble and returned it for a victory-sealing touchdown.
When the Vikings beat the Lions 24-9 that afternoon, the most encouraging development entering their week off was the start-to-finish dominance by a defense that didn’t look like its usual self in the first quarter of the season. That rollout screen play that Johnson blew up went for big gains against the Vikings a few times earlier in the fall. Coach Mike Zimmer and his staff put plenty of work into adjusting the scheme and the calls after in light of the vulnerabilities that arose in September.
The Vikings allowed a season-low 209 yards to the Lions. Their next three lowest totals all came over the three previous games.
“There’s a lot of teams now that are playing a style of defense similar to us. Now, all these offenses are attacking these defenses pretty much the same way. So we’ve had to adjust and change coverages,” Zimmer said, adding: “Luckily, our players have been able to execute it.”
The 4-3 system that Zimmer largely used throughout his time as defensive coordinator for Dallas and Cincinnati gained fame by the novel use of the double A-gap blitz that send the inside linebackers as pass rushers on both sides of the center.
As more and more teams began to integrate that concept, the added exposure around the league gave opponents more opportunities to strategize about how to block it. Zimmer estimated that 10 or 12 other teams around the NFL now use a form of what his original base defense was.
As for the Double-A gap blitz, Zimmer has rarely called one of those this season. One alternative that has worked well has been to overload one side of the line and use a defensive back to rush like Harrison Smith or Mackensie Alexander, who had the only one of 10 sacks of Stafford what wasn’t from a defensive lineman.
“Everybody copies if you’ve been good,” Zimmer said, adding: “You see a gradual thing. I’ve had many coaches say they watch our blitz tape every week to see what we’re doing. That’s kind of how it starts.”
General manager Rick Spielman will often join Zimmer for his 5:30 a.m. film review of the previous game on Monday mornings, and this season he’s been witness to perhaps more scheming than usual.
“It’s pretty incredible to see how they evolve things and why they evolve it,” Spielman said.
The Vikings (5-3-1) play at Chicago (6-3) on Sunday night for control of the NFC North, and they’ll need the defense to keep this up.
“We’re recognizing the plays and understanding the downs and distances, getting to the ball, getting to the quarterback,” cornerback Xavier Rhodes said. “We’re in great coverage. We’re aggressive. Once we call a blitz, we’re aggressive all the way around. We’re just being us. We’re finding our identity. We had it, but we were making errors in the beginning of the season and now we’re trying to minimize those.”
Surging Saints brace for desperate Eagles
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — If the Philadelphia Eagles are to snap out of their Super Bowl hangover and re-establish a measure of credibility to their title defense, this would be the week to do it.
The Eagles (4-5) visit the Superdome on Sunday to take on the Saints (8-1), whose eight straight victories
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — If the Philadelphia Eagles are to snap out of their Super Bowl hangover and re-establish a measure of credibility to their title defense, this would be the week to do it.
The Eagles (4-5) visit the Superdome on Sunday to take on the Saints (8-1), whose eight straight victories represent the longest active winning streak in the NFL.
When the season began, the Eagles’ visit looked like one of the tougher games on New Orleans’ schedule. Now, odds makers are listing the surging Saints, who lead the NFL in scoring with 36.7 points per game, as favorites by more than a touchdown.
Still, the Saints sound wary of underestimating the team that upended the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl just nine months ago.
“They’re still a good team no matter what their record is,” Saints running back Alvin Kamara insisted. “They wouldn’t have won last year if they didn’t have the talent.”
Kamara’s take is no surprise to Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, who asserted that when you’re the defending champs, “you get everybody’s best each week.”
Pederson even recalled pep-talks he gave his team last season in which he said, “Listen, if you want to be one of the best teams in the league, we have to beat the best. And I know teams are saying that about us, and we just haven’t lived up to how we’re capable of playing in a couple of situations this year.”
They need to start living up to their capabilities now. A loss in New Orleans, combined with a Washington win, would put the Eagles three games down in the NFC East with six games left.
That makes Philadelphia the more desperate team in this game, and in the NFL, a combination of talent and desperation can be dangerous.
“They are a prideful group. They know how to win,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. “They have a ton of playmakers over there. We have our work cut out for us and we know what type of game it’s going to be. We know they’re coming in hungry for a win. Both teams have a lot to play for.”
Some other key story lines in the Eagles-Saints matchup:
SLOW STARTS
The Eagles have scored only 21 points in the first quarter, including 14 against the Giants after a turnover set up a short field. Pederson scripts the first 15 plays and they have often resulted in more negative yards than positive.
Pederson said he bases his script on watching film of the opponent and tries to avoid repeating play calls and giving away indicators. It’s not working.
“In the case of some of our struggles, it has just been our execution,” Pederson said. “How we start games, that’s where the urgency, I think, coaches, players, everybody involved really needs to sort of heighten, so that we can stay on the field and go down and score points.”
BREES APPRECIATION
Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz didn’t have to spend a lot of time watching highlights of Brees throwing interceptions or getting sacked. Brees has one pick and he’s been sacked nine times, none in the past three games.
“He’s playing at an insane level right now,” Schwartz said. “Extremely accurate quarterback, smart, knows where to go with the ball. Still has good mobility, can buy time.”
It doesn’t help Philadelphia’s case that starting cornerback Ronald Darby went down with a torn ACL last week. Jalen Mills, the starter opposite Darby, has been limited by a foot injury. Starting nickel cornerback Sidney Jones has missed the past three games because of a hamstring injury. Also, starting safety Rodney McLeod already was lost for the season with a knee injury.
“We’ve got some young players that need to fill in and make their way in the league,” Schwartz said. “Our job as players and coaches is work to find a formula that works for the guys that we have.”
LINE ITEMS
The Saints enter the game without starting left tackle Terron Armstead, who left last week’s victory in Cincinnati with an unspecified shoulder injury. Coach Sean Payton declined to update Armstead’s condition this week, but he did not practice and reportedly could miss several weeks. Filling in is Jermon Bushrod, who was a first-year starter at left tackle on the Saints 2009 Super Bowl team. He left in free agency several years ago, only to return this season as a reserve.
“For him to step in, he’s ready for that,” Brees said. “We’re used to that and we’re ready to go.”
INGRAM’S INFLUENCE
The Saints are rushing for more than 140 yards per game since veteran running back Mark Ingram returned from a four-game suspension to start the season. His return has eased the workload on Alvin Kamara, leaving both players relatively fresh during games. In a 51-14 victory at Cincinnati last week, Ingram gained 104 yards on 13 carries to go with three catches for 58 yards, including a 28-yard TD.
“I feel like we’re getting in a groove,” Ingram said. “We have a great team, we have great players, and I just want to be on point so I can help us win.”
MARSHALL PLAN
The Saints have given 34-year-old free agent receiver Brandon Marshall a chance to join their prolific passing game . The 6-foot-5 Marshall has had eight 1,000-yard seasons, but he didn’t fit in with Seattle, which released him seven games into the season. Time will tell how he meshes with the record-setting Brees.
Steelers have reason to overlook Jaguars now
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Even if the memory is still fresh, the temptation is there for Pittsburgh to overlook the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Steelers might have been guilty of that in January in the AFC divisional playoffs. Mike Mitchell and Le’Veon Bell talked more about a rematch in the conference title game against New England than the Jaguars, who had beaten them soundly at home earlier in the year. The Jaguars beat them again, 45-42.
Never mind that both players are not gone, Mitchell signing with the Colts and Bell not signing his $14.5 million franchise tender and sitting out the season.
“Hopefully, people get the memo on that and respect these guys, because all they’ve done is kick our butt the last two times we’ve played them,” Steelers guard David DeCastro said. “I don’t know that there’s much to talk about, playing at their place. It’s going to be a tough game. They’re a really good defense, especially for us.”
But there is much to talk about.
The Steelers are soaring. After a sluggish start, they have won five straight games, including a 52-21 victory a week ago Thursday against the Carolina Panthers when Ben Roethlisberger had a perfect quarterbacking rating for the first time in nearly 11 years.
“They’re going to come in with a chip on their shoulder,” Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette said.
The Jaguars more closely resemble the team that went nine straight seasons without reaching the playoffs than a team that was one quarter away from beating New England and reaching its first Super Bowl.
From a 3-1 start, the Jaguars have lost five in a row. And while they still have the top-rated pass defense in the league, they looked bumbling at times last week in a 29-26 loss at Indianapolis thanks to busted coverages and confusion.
Jacksonville can’t afford another loss if it wants to return to the playoffs. And it can’t afford to live in the past, whether it’s the 30-9 victory at Heinz Field last year when it intercepted Roethlisberger five times and Fournette ran for 181 yards, or the postseason win.
“Our margin for error is zero,” Jacksonville defensive tackle Calais Campbell said. “But we have the ability to do something special. We have to bury the past and just look forward. With our team, our coaches and the way we prepare, I don’t see why we can’t make it happen.”
The Steelers are favored to win, just like the last two times. No one is talking about that on either side.
MOVING ON
The Steelers no longer have the absence of Bell hanging over them. He won’t play this season after declining to sign his one-year, $14.5 million franchise tag. They’ve managed just fine with second-year running back James Conner, second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage. His 10 rushing touchdowns are more than Bell ever had in a single season.
Conner’s rise put him in a bit of an awkward spot. He considers Bell a friend and wanted no part of the narrative that he and Bell would be at odds if Bell opted to return. Now that the possibility of them reuniting is out of the way, Conner feels free to just go about his business.
“I’m excited we’ve got more football to play,” Conner said. “I earn everything. Nothing was given to me. I’m going to be doing the same thing I’ve been doing every week.”
FOURNETTE FORGES AHEAD
One reason for the Jaguars’ sluggish start has been the absence of Fournette, not only a bruising runner but an explosive one. He broke off a 90-yard score last year against the Steelers in that 30-9 victory.
Fournette played parts of two games this year and had 20 carries. He returned last week and rushed 24 times and caught five passes.
“There no pitch count,” Fournette said, adding that his hamstring felt strong.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says the Jaguars’ turnover margin — minus 11 — is one reason for the 3-6 start. Another was the absence of Fournette.
“When you lose your feature runner, particularly one of his caliber, it affects you and it affects you in negative ways,” Tomlin said.
ON THE ROPES
The Jaguars are three games behind Houston in the AFC South and have lost to every team in the division, putting their playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.
“We put a lot of stuff in a lot of other people’s hands,” linebacker Tevin Smith said.
Quarterback Blake Bortles said Jacksonville needs a winning streak, but it has to start with one win first.
“We continue to let opportunities pass us by and eventually we’re going to have to change that and win a football game,” Bortles said. “That’s the only way to get hot and get a win streak going. You have to start with one. No better week to start than this week. … It’s a perfect game for us to get fired up.”
Cowboys C Frederick regains sensation in hands
Cowboys C Frederick regains sensation in hands
Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick, diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome before the start of the regular season, said he has regained feeling in his hands for the first time in months.
“It’s starting to come back in my hands a little bit here, which is good,” the four-time Pro Bowl selection told the Dallas Morning News. “Now it’s more just numbness, no tingling, and it’s more in the tips.”
Frederick said he still has no sensation in his feet, but he remains optimistic about a full recovery.
“I mean the fact there is some light at the end of the tunnel is definitely a positive,” Frederick said.
Frederick, 27, has been with the Cowboys since they drafted him in the first round out of Wisconsin in 2013. He started all 80 regular season games and three playoff games in his first five seasons.
Guillain-Barre syndrome is an autoimmune disease that causes the body to attack a network of nerves around the brain and spinal cord, according to the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
–Field Level Media
Streaking Chargers face challenge hosting Broncos on Sunday
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers offense have been sensational during their six-game winning streak. The veteran quarterback noted this week as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos that things can turn south quickly.
“We haven’t won six in a row in a while, but it can be a one-game losing streak just like that. So I think, again, it’s week to week,” Rivers said. “Again, now we’ve reset and get ready for the Broncos on Sunday.”
The Chargers (7-2) have one of the league’s most-balanced offenses. Rivers is third in the league with a 115.4 passer rating and running back Melvin Gordon is third in yards from scrimmage (1,033).
Rivers has been sacked only 12 times, third least among quarterbacks who have started nine or more games. But the Broncos have one of the NFL’s best pass-rushing duos in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, who have combined for a league-high 17 sacks.
Miller, who has nine sacks this season, has sacked Rivers 15 times since entering the league as the second overall pick in 2011. That is the most by an active player against an active QB.
“I’m a big Philip Rivers fan. I feel like he’s always played great, but the difference this year is he doesn’t have as many interceptions,” Miller said. “He can make all the throws but he don’t take all the shots. He is still accurate as hell, the running game is lights out, and he has a pretty good team.”
Miller added that the biggest difference with the Chargers this season is they are relying more on the running game with Gordon and Austin Ekeler, which has allowed Rivers to take fewer risks.
Chubb, the fifth overall pick in last April’s draft, has 6 1-2 of his eight sacks over the past four games. Chubb said he got to meet Rivers last season at North Carolina State when he came in to talk to the team.
“He throws the ball out quick. It’s making sure that when I get there, I make sure I try to get the ball out,” Chubb said. “He’s kind of a bigger guy, he’s not going to try to move around too much. But a lot of guys slip off of him. If I get to him, just make sure I secure it and get the ball up.”
Rivers is tied for fourth in the league with 21 touchdown passes and has thrown two or more in nine straight games. Only five quarterbacks have done it in 10 or more straight games. He has thrown two or more TDs the past three times the Chargers have faced the Broncos.
Denver (3-6) is rested after having its bye last week, while the Chargers return to StubHub Center for the first time in six weeks. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he sees a lot of similarities between this year’s Broncos and his team last year, which was 3-6 before winning six of its last seven.
“This team (Denver) has lost four of the six games to division leaders, and they were close games. So this is a good football team,” Lynn said. “So, you know, I think it’s a matter of time that this team gets going on a streak, but we’re just trying to prevent that from being this week.”
Here are other things to watch in the meeting of AFC West rivals:
GORDON’S STREAK
Gordon has five straight games of at least 120 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Only four players in NFL history have done it in six straight games or more. Coincidentally, the last to do it was the Chargers’ LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.
FREEMAN’S RETURN
Broncos RB Royce Freeman, who has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury, is likely to be back for this week. Freeman is part of a prolific rookie trio that also features RB Phillip Lindsay and WR Courtland Sutton. They have combined for 1,462 yards from scrimmage, sixth-most yards by a rookie trio through nine games since the 1970 merger.
CHALLENGING CORNERBACK
Broncos star Chris Harris Jr. is hardly being challenged by quarterbacks this season. In his last game, he locked down on Texans No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins and was only thrown at twice. But he knows that will change Sunday.
“Against Rivers, I’m excited this week because he always gives me a chance. I know Rivers is going to let me play ball.”
CENTER OF ATTENTION
With Matt Paradis on IR with a broken right leg, Connor McGovern will get his first start at center Sunday after moving over from right guard. QB Case Keenum said losing Paradis puts a lot more on everyone’s plate.
“Everyone needs to step their game up,” Keenum said. “What’s great is that nobody has to be anybody but themselves. Everybody’s confident in what their ability is and everybody’s confident in what their job is. I think everybody is going to step up on the offensive line, including me, too. I definitely can help out with those guys.”
KEEP AN EYE ON
Chargers DE Joey Bosa is back practicing and could he see action. Bosa has missed the first 10 games due to a bone bruise to his left foot, but will be a game-time decision. The Chargers struggled with their pass rush early this season, yet have 15 sacks over the past four games.
Vander Esch showing 1st-round talent as rookie for Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Leighton Vander Esch said it almost felt weird to have the ball in his hands again on the first NFL interception for the Dallas Cowboys linebacker.
The rookie from Boise State who used to play every down — offense and defense — for his eight-man high school team never said anything about it feeling strange to diagnose a screen pass before it was in the air, slip past a pair of blockers and make a critical open-field tackle for loss.
That defensive play of the game in a season-saving win at Philadelphia was a signature moment weeks in the making, through preparation and focus that Vander Esch said should be expected of any team’s first-round draft pick. At least that’s how he sees it.
“I’ve never really thought that I’ve been caught off-guard with anything,” said Vander Esch, taken 19th overall last spring . “I’m confident in my abilities and my athleticism, in my preparation. It’s going to put me in position to make plays on the field on game day.”
Vander Esch established a Cowboys rookie record with 19 tackles against the Eagles, according to the coaches’ count. He’s the first rookie Dallas linebacker with an interception since injured teammate and mentor Sean Lee had two in the same game eight years ago.
Barring a surge from Jaylon Smith, who figures to be his linebacking partner for years to come in Dallas, Vander Esch could become the first rookie to lead the Cowboys (4-5) in tackles since coaches starting tracking the stat in 1977.
Vander Esch has 96 through nine games going into Sunday’s trip to Atlanta (4-5), and Smith is second with 82.
“He’s going to be around here a long time,” Smith said. “He’s developing into a great player. He’s the best tackler on the team. I joke to him all the time. He’s finding ways to learn from his 96-inch arms.”
Smith, a first-round talent relegated to the second round in 2016 because of a knee injury in his final game at Notre Dame, watched as a rookie while recovering from the injury, so his second season was really his first.
Because of injuries to Anthony Hitchens and Lee, Smith had to play more than expected and struggled at times. More hamstring issues for Lee have forced the 6-foot-4 Vander Esch into essentially a full-time role — he and Smith played all 62 defensive snaps against the Eagles.
Vander Esch hasn’t struggled nearly as much, perhaps in part because he’s had Smith out there with him. And he’s had Lee in his ear on the sidelines — and in the meeting rooms all week. The Cowboys have raved about Lee’s preparation for years.
“He’s lucky to have a guy like Sean Lee in that room with him,” coach Jason Garrett said. “To see that example really each and every day in your room, up close, seeing how a guy like that does it, how he approaches it, I think that’s been really good for him.”
Apparently so.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without him,” Vander Esch said. “He’s right there to give us tips and to be on us right as we come on the sideline after being on the field. I love the guy. I feel like I’ve known him for my whole life.”
Lee has already missed four games with separate hamstring injuries and likely won’t be back until the final month because of the second one. Injuries have defined his career, and several times brought the Dallas defense down with them.
Smith’s improvement in his first year without a foot brace that he needed because of nerve damage from the knee injury is part of the reason the Cowboys, ranked seventh in the NFL in total defense, are in their best shape in several years to survive without Lee.
The rapid rise of the Vander Esch is the other reason, and perhaps isn’t that surprising considering he went from tiny Riggins, Idaho, to a Boise State walk-on who developed fast enough through a redshirt year and three seasons to enter the draft early.
“For a guy as big as he is, the things that we saw from him on tape in college that led him to be really intriguing prospect, it is showing up,” passing game coordinator Kris Richard said. “And it’s translating into this league.”
Vander Esch has a signature play to show for it.
Blake Martinez, Bashaud Breeland active for Packers
SEATTLE (AP) — The Green Bay Packers will have linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Bashaud Breeland available Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.
Martinez had been listed as questionable on the final injury report with an ankle injury and Breeland was questionable with a groin injury. Breeland’s availability was especially important after the Packers ruled out four starters on Wednesday including cornerback Kevin King and safety Kentrell Brice. Also ruled out were linebacker Nick Perry and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
Seattle is without linebacker K.J. Wright due to a knee injury that knocked him out of last week’s game against the Rams. Wright was listed as doubtful. Defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) and safety Delano Hill (quadriceps) were also inactive.
Green Bay also activated wide receiver Trevor Davis from injured reserve. Davis had been out since early September and could take over duties on kick returns for the Packers.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Lions back home but face tough matchup with Carolina
DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have three straight home games coming up — probably their last chance to turn their season around and make a run at a playoff spot.
The opposition is formidable, though.
The opposition is formidable, though.
After three consecutive losses, the Lions host Carolina on Sunday. That game is followed by a Thanksgiving matchup with Chicago and another home test against the NFC West-leading Rams. There’s time for Detroit to rally, but the path forward looks difficult.
“I think everybody’s doing everything they can to try and get us going,” said Stafford, whose team has scored only 20 first-half points over the past three games. “I think it’s a total team effort. Everybody’s trying to play better at all positions.”
The Lions (3-6) will face a Carolina team that’s in a much better spot, although the Panthers (6-3) are trying to rebound as well from their most recent outing, a 52-21 loss to the Steelers on Nov. 8. The 52 points allowed tied the most in franchise history. Pittsburgh scored on seven of its first eight possessions.
“I don’t think that is indicative of who we are as a football team,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “One game is not going to define who we are going forward. It is an example of what happens if we don’t play to our abilities and stick to our fundamentals, don’t play the defense, offense or special teams play the way that it is called.”
The Lions and Panthers are in different divisions, but they did meet last season, when Carolina won 27-24 in Detroit. Cam Newton threw for three touchdowns in that game, and Stafford threw for two.
A few more things to watch when the Lions host the Panthers:
MISMATCH?
The Lions are 28th in the NFL against the run, and now they’ll have to face Carolina’s versatile running back Christian McCaffrey, who has seven touchdowns in the past three weeks. McCaffrey has run 45 times for 201 yards and caught 14 passes for 150 yards during that span.
McCaffrey has been on the field for 96 percent of his team’s offensive snaps, more than any running back in the NFL.
ROLLING
Newton has thrown for at least two touchdowns in eight consecutive games, a franchise record.
“Obviously one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL and someone that can really change the outcome of the game all by himself,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “Still has obviously all the athletic ability, the arm strength now just kind of combined with the experience and his knowledge of the game. And he’s just really been able to take it to the next level and carry those guys around him.”
SPEED ON TURF
The Panthers will get to see how their much-improved team speed does in their first game this season on artificial turf.
Carolina added D.J. Moore from Maryland in the first round of the NFL draft, while fellow wide receiver Curtis Samuel back after an injury-plagued rookie season.
“It’s going to be fun to see,” Rivera said. “We’ve got some quick guys who will be even quicker on turf.”
PROTECTION
Detroit has allowed 16 sacks in the past two games, and the Lions put guard T.J. Lang on injured reserve this week. The Lions still have a couple of recent first-round draft picks on their offensive line in Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, but pass protection will be an area to watch this week.
Detroit’s running game has improved a bit, but it wasn’t of much use last week after the Lions fell behind 26-0 in the second quarter of a loss at Chicago .
MEETING AGAIN
DE Julius Peppers of the Panthers is still a factor at age 38. He had a sack in the game against Pittsburgh.
Back in 2010, Peppers sacked Stafford, injuring his right shoulder. Peppers played for Chicago then, and he’s also spent time with Green Bay, so the Lions have seen plenty of him.
“He’s 6-6, 295 pounds, whatever he is. Extremely athletic, very smart player,” Stafford said. “He’s seen a lot of football, he’s a smart rusher. We’ve seen him do just some things late in the pass rush, getting sacks, that’s pretty special.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Eagles have all the motivation needed vs Saints
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The standings give Malcolm Jenkins and the Philadelphia Eagles all the motivation they need against the New Orleans Saints.
Trash talk doesn't matter when your season is on the line.
Trash talk doesn’t matter when your season is on the line.
The Saints (8-1) were 10 seconds away from facing the Eagles in the NFC championship game last January before the “Minneapolis Miracle” ended their season.
Alvin Kamara used colorful language when he told a reporter in August the Saints would’ve defeated the Eagles, who ended up routing the Vikings and beating the Patriots for their first Super Bowl title.
“We won the Super Bowl,” Jenkins said. “The bulletin board material is more for you guys than us.”
Kamara explained his thoughts Thursday.
“I don’t care if we’re playing against the Monstars (from “Space Jam”). My team, whatever team I’m on, I’m going to say we’re going to win. Period,” the star running back said. “And I guarantee it’s the same way with any other guy in this league that feels strongly about the team they’re on. … It’s no disrespect, direct disrespect to, you know, I didn’t call a name or call like direct names. It’s just my team against your team. And that’s all I’m going to say about that.”
The Eagles (4-5) trail Washington (6-3) in the NFC East and need an upset to avoid falling further behind. That’s plenty of incentive when they face Kamara and the Saints on Sunday at the Superdome.
“I have a laundry list of reasons why I want to be excited for this game,” said Jenkins, who played his first five seasons in New Orleans. “One, is it’s our next game. Two, our season is kind of in the balance. I could go on for days, so I don’t need any more motivation.”
The Saints would’ve presented a different challenge for the Eagles 10 months ago for various reasons. Foremost, Drew Brees is an elite quarterback who already won a playoff game in Philadelphia’s hostile stadium.
Instead, Case Keenum led the Vikings to Philadelphia and tossed a momentum-changing pick-6 in the first quarter. Nick Foles and the offense did the rest in a 38-7 victory.
“It is done and gone,” Brees said about the team’s last-second loss to Minnesota in the divisional round. “I thought about it back then, but not now. It is a new season, new team. Here we are now, we’re playing now.”
While the Eagles are desperate for a win, the Saints are trying to keep pace with the Rams (9-1). They already own the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed because of a win over Los Angeles.
“We have our work cut out for us and we know what type of game it’s going to be,” Brees said. “We know they’re coming in hungry for a win. Both teams have a lot to play for.”
Falcons’ Jones declines to take much credit for milestone
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Julio Jones seems to take pleasure in shutting down questions about his accomplishments.
It comes to him as naturally as catching a pass over the middle and stiff-arming a defender for extra yards.
It comes to him as naturally as catching a pass over the middle and stiff-arming a defender for extra yards.
Jones, the Atlanta Falcons’ star wideout, last week became the quickest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 yards receiving. He accomplished the feat in 104 games, easily breaking Calvin Johnson’s mark of 115.
But Jones refuses to take much credit, pointing out that quarterback Matt Ryan, his teammate since the Falcons drafted him sixth overall in 2011, and many others played an equally big role.
“For me, I’m never an individual guy,” Jones said Thursday. “I couldn’t have done it by myself. It was just like Matt did a great job giving me opportunities, the offensive line. It’s like one of those things that I can’t go out there and play by myself — football is the ultimate team sport. I don’t know. I feel regular.”
Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, in his second season working with Jones, has a pretty good idea why his big playmaker causes so many matchup problems even as he’s constantly double-teamed. Linebackers often aren’t fast enough to cover him. Defensive backs are often too small to tackle the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder.
“It’s incredible how much ground he can cover,” Sarkisian said. “You can tell two guys to run a six-step route. He may get to 20 yards and another guy might run it at 14 or 15. He can just cover so much ground, and then his explosiveness to get in and out of breaks, for a man that size, is very impressive.”
Jones is more concerned with helping the Falcons (4-5) beat Dallas (4-5) to stay in the NFC playoff hunt. The Cowboys’ secondary has only two interceptions but is still a threat with cornerbacks Byron Jones, Chidobe Awuzie and safeties Jeff Heath and Xavier Woods having combined for 22 pass breakups.
“Cover-three team, mix in a little man, and they do have cover-two in there,” Jones said. “But who knows how they’re going to play us? They’re going to be who they are, and we can probably expect them to come in with one-high (safety).”
In last week’s loss at Cleveland, the Falcons couldn’t answer quickly enough when they trailed by 18 points midway through the third quarter. Knowing Atlanta was no longer a threat to run the ball, the Browns dropped back in coverage and kept everything in front of them.
Jones wants the Falcons to establish the run early and maintain it throughout the game. Ryan needs the threat of play-action to keep the linebackers up and let his receivers get open for big gains.
“Not taking anything away from Cleveland, but there were some opportunities that we’ve got to take advantage of,” Jones said. “There are always things out there that you miss on the field, but that’s more so on us. We’ve made the corrections.”
Notes: Thursday marked the first day that K Matt Bryant was listed as a full participant in practice since Week 6. Bryant, the career franchise scoring leader, has been sidelined with a sore hamstring. If he is able to play, the Falcons might release Giorgio Tavecchio to add depth at other positions. … MLB Deion Jones, returning from a foot injury that’s sidelined him since Week 1, was a limited participant for the second straight day. … Also limited were WR Mohamed Sanu (hip), S Damontae Kazee (shoulder), DE Derrick Shelby (groin), LBs De’Vondre Campbell (calf) and Bruce Carter (knee).
Miller embraces Rivers after becoming friends at Pro Bowl
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Try as he might, Von Miller just can't find anything bad to say about Philip Rivers anymore.
“I’ve always enjoyed going against Philip,” Miller said Thursday. “Well, I’m lying. I didn’t use to always like going against Philip. I really didn’t like the guy until like two years ago.”
That’s when the Broncos’ star pass rusher got to know the Chargers’ star quarterback at the Pro Bowl.
“When we kicked it at the Pro Bowl, I was just blown away about what type of guy he was on and off the football field,” Miller said. “And I got a lot of respect for him.”
Miller said that if Rivers were surrounded by the talent the likes of which Tom Brady, Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger have enjoyed throughout their careers, “he’d have multiple Super Bowls just like those guys.”
Miller and Rivers face each other for the 15th time Sunday when the reeling Broncos (3-6), losers of six of their last seven, face the red-hot Chargers (7-2), who have won six in a row.
Miller said the only reason he used to despise Rivers was the uniform he wears.
“I just didn’t like him because he played for the Chargers,” Miller said.
It wasn’t so hard for him to come around to liking the guy, however.
“You ride on the bus at the Pro Bowl and in the locker room you’re just around the guys and you’re like, ‘Man, this guy’s cool. I like this guy.’ He’s a great father. He’s a great leader for the Chargers,” Miller said. “I know some guys over there in Melvin Ingram and Melvin Gordon and they say the same thing about him.
“Everybody loves him. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and this game’s going to be a good one.”
Miller said so many other defenders are bothered by Rivers because of his talent and renowned trash talk.
“I wouldn’t say it’s trash because his trash talking really doesn’t bother me: ‘Got the first down, sucker!’ It really doesn’t bother me. Some guys it does, but not me,” Miller said. “I like playing against Philip. He’s a good guy.”
Miller has sacked Rivers 15 times , by far the most of any quarterback he’s ever faced and almost twice as many times as No. 2 on the list, Alex Smith, with eight.
Rivers said Miller is even more dangerous opposite rookie Bradley Chubb.
Combined, they have 17 sacks so far.
“Those are two really good rushers, really good football players,” Rivers said. “I think Von plays the heck out of the run. So does Chubb.”
Miller said Rivers has never been better.
He’s getting the ball out quicker than ever, the Chargers’ ground game is the best it’s been in years and L.A.’s O-line is playing exceptionally well, all reasons Rivers has only been sacked a dozen times so far.
“It’s the best Chargers team that I have played in my career,” said Miller, an eighth-year pro.
So, who’s replaced Rivers atop Miller’s enemies list?
“I don’t really have any enemies at quarterback,” Miller said. “Now, offensive linemen, it’s different. But you know quarterbacks, whenever I get close to them they fall or they run away. Those are the type of pants I like to wear.
“I’m pretty cool with quarterbacks. It’s a quarterbacks’ league, so I’m friendly with all the quarterbacks.”
And pretty good at buttering them up, too.
Vaunted offenses meet in Chiefs’ relocated clash with Rams
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay has looked up to Andy Reid for years. The Los Angeles Rams' young coach constantly studies video of his Kansas City counterpart's offensive sets during the season, marveling at their intricacies and ingenuity.
“Every single week they do something where you say, ‘That’s pretty good,'” McVay said with an understated smile. “I’d be lying if I said we haven’t stolen some of their stuff this year.”
McVay gets a close-up look Monday night in one of the biggest games of the regular season and a possible Super Bowl preview.
The Chiefs (9-1) are visiting the Rams (9-1) in a game originally scheduled for Mexico City before poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium prompted the NFL to move the game to California on six days’ notice.
Instead, the Coliseum will host a meeting of two prolific offenses masterminded by coaches separated by 28 years of age, but shoulder-to-shoulder on the cutting edge of football.
“He’s done a phenomenal job,” said Reid, a Los Angeles native who lives in Orange County in the offseason. “He came up through a good system. He’s put his own flair to it. He’s a smart kid. I am proud of him for the job he’s done.”
Two offenses averaging 33 points per game have never met this late in a regular season, and the game is only the fifth meeting since 1970 between two one-loss or unbeaten teams in Week 11 or later.
Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in yards passing with Jared Goff in second. The backfields contain Kansas City’s Kareem Hunt, last season’s NFL rushing champion, and Todd Gurley, the current runaway leader in the category.
Offensive fireworks seem inevitable in a matchup tailor-made for prime time, even if the late venue switch caused logistical hurdles for ESPN . Both teams expressed disappointment about the game being moved out of Mexico City, even though McVay said it was “clearly the right thing to do” given the field conditions.
“We’re certainly not going to complain about getting the chance to play at the Coliseum in front of a great atmosphere,” McVay said.
More things to watch in the first “Monday Night Football” game at the Coliseum since 1985, and the Rams’ first in the venerable arena since 1979:
ON THE MOVE
The late change of venue ruined a big night for thousands of Mexican fans and thrilled Rams fans who will get an eighth home game to cheer, but it had little effect on either team’s preparation. The Rams planned to spend the week in Colorado Springs to prepare for Mexico City’s altitude, and they decided to stay anyway — partly because several players and coaches wouldn’t be able to return to their homes this week because of wildfires surrounding the towns near the Rams’ training complex. The Chiefs merely altered their travel plans to take them west instead of south. “We really haven’t had to change much, other than going to a hotel in Los Angeles,” Reid said.
GETTING HEALTHY
The Chiefs should have WR Sammy Watkins (foot) and LB Anthony Hitchens (ribs) on the field against the Rams. Neither played last week against Arizona, though Hitchens was active in what Reid called “an emergency situation.” Undrafted rookie Ben Niemann got the start in Hitchens’ place and performed reasonably well. Watkins is returning to the Coliseum, where he spent last season as the Rams’ deep threat before getting a huge free-agent deal with the Chiefs.
MAHOMES MOURNS
Mahomes spent part of the week mourning the death of his longtime girlfriend’s stepfather. The man had a medical emergency during their game against Arizona last Sunday, and Mahomes learned after leading Kansas City to a 26-14 victory that he had died. The Chiefs were off Tuesday and Wednesday, giving Mahomes time to spend with family, but he did not miss any practice time. “They’ve got some things organized and settled down from that side of it,” Reid said, “so he can do what he’s got to do.”
OLD FRIENDS
Rams CB Marcus Peters spent his first three NFL seasons with Kansas City, making the Pro Bowl twice and establishing himself as an elite defender with 19 interceptions.
But the Chiefs traded Peters to Los Angeles last offseason, and Reid has been reluctant to talk about why the organization gave up on the talented, occasionally volatile cornerback. Peters has generally played well in LA, although he acknowledged that he struggled two weeks ago when the Rams went up against the NFL’s other dominant offense at New Orleans.
The Rams haven’t had any evident problems with Peters off the field, either. “He’s got a good feel for the game,” McVay said. “He’s passionate about it, and I think that I’ve been able to learn some things from him and enjoy being around him.”
PROTECTING PAT
The Chiefs allowed five sacks last week against Arizona, the first time all season that their hodgepodge offensive line has struggled that much. That’s not a good sign when the next opponent has NFL sacks leader Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh on the defensive line.
The Chiefs have been playing without C Mitch Morse (concussion) and RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (broken leg), forcing them to shuffle things around. “You know,” Reid said, “I thought it could be a positive for us. That group hasn’t played a bunch together, and so (the Cardinals) did a couple of things in there that will help us down the road here and we can learn from.”
Former Syracuse All-American Tim Green says he has ALS
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Former Syracuse and NFL defensive lineman Tim Green has revealed he has Lou Gehrig's Disease.
Green wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday night that for the past five years he’s been coping with “neurological problems” in his hands. He says doctors first thought the damage his elbows had received during his playing days in the 1980s and 1990s was the culprit. But the problems didn’t go away after surgery and his voice also began to get weak before he was diagnosed with ALS.
The 54-year-old Green, the Orange All-American who played eight seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, writes that the version of the disease, known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, that he has is slow-progressing and that he’s “extremely grateful” for that.
A best-selling author since his playing days, Green will appear on CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday night to tell his story. He’s one of at least 16 other former NFL players to have suffered from ALS. Former 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark died in June from the disease.
Green and his family have started a non-profit called Tackle ALS.
Titans keep opposing QBs guessing with defensive changes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Figuring out where the Titans are coming from defensively requires a lot of film study, and that might not even be enough to solve the riddle.
Defensive coordinator Dean Pees has consistently changed where players line up and seems to be constantly switching their responsibilities.
Defensive coordinator Dean Pees has consistently changed where players line up and seems to be constantly switching their responsibilities.
Linebacker Wesley Woodyard said it’s easy to see on game tape just how much Tennessee is confusing opponents.
“Some of the looks we give quarterbacks, you can clearly see once you watch film that they’re confused, don’t know where the blitz is coming from, don’t know which defensive system we’re in, so it’s cool man to keep that mixed-up look for the offense to keep them off balance,” Woodyard said.
Rookie coach Mike Vrabel talked about how the Titans would show multiple looks on defense after being hired in January. So did Pees.
Now the Titans (5-4) are putting all that talk into results on the field where they lead the NFL in scoring defense, allowing just 16.8 points per game. They’re also first inside the red zone, allowing touchdowns on only 34.8 percent of opponents’ possessions.
The Titans also have not allowed more than 23 points in eight straight games, the longest streak in the NFL this season. It’s the longest such streak for this franchise since the first 10 games of the 2008 season and faces a stern test Sunday when the Titans visit Andrew Luck and the Colts (4-5).
Pees said Thursday he believes the Titans are getting better and getting more comfortable with how he changes up defenses from week to week, even if the changes aren’t much different.
“I think they understand now kind of the philosophy what Mike wants, what I want, what we want, and that’s being multiple in the front, being multiple in the back end, disguise things,” Pees said. “I think they’re starting to feel comfortable with that, comfortable with the philosophy of how we’re going to attack the teams.”
Linebacker Brian Orakpo said the Titans now see exactly what Vrabel was talking about when he talked about multiplicity for the defense.
“Rather than just talking about it and putting it on the whiteboard, we can actually play on Sundays and distribute what we learn, and it shows,” Orakpo said. “We turn on the film, and guys are flying around. Quarterbacks don’t know what to do with the ball. It’s just satisfying to see when things start working.”
Making all that work requires players buying in and doing the studying, especially when they need to slide over to spots they might not normally play.
“Sometimes I’m over the center, sometimes I’m on the edge,” Orakpo said. “We’re all over the place. (Defensive lineman Jurrell) Casey may be on the edge, inside we got a linebacker blitzing in the middle, outside we got people all over the place. We got nickel Logan (Ryan) coming all the time now in certain situations. You have to know multiple positions to kind of make this defense thrive, which we’re doing so far.”
The Titans finished last season 17th in points allowed in Dick LeBeau’s final season as defensive coordinator.
So far, the Titans also rank sixth in total yards, tied for 10th in rushing and sixth in passing yards allowed even with some key starters missing games to injuries. Linebacker Derrick Morgan has missed the last three games with an injured shoulder. Woodyard was out the first two games in October with an injured shoulder. Safety Kenny Vaccaro missed all three October games.
“It’s definitely fun,” Orakpo said. “It keeps the offense and quarterbacks on their toes, and we can just go out there and make plays.”
Notes: RT Jack Conklin (concussion protocol) practiced fully for the first time since being hurt in Dallas on Nov. 5. LG Quinton Spain (ankle) was limited.
Bears back K Parkey, expect him to rebound from rough outing
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears continue to back kicker Cody Parkey and expect him to put aside a rough outing.
Coach Matt Nagy says Parkey is confident and "able to rebound." Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor agreed Thursday, saying he knows "what's under the hood with this kid."
Coach Matt Nagy says Parkey is confident and “able to rebound.” Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor agreed Thursday, saying he knows “what’s under the hood with this kid.”
The NFC North-leading Bears host Minnesota in a first-place showdown on Sunday night. Last week, Parkey hit uprights each time while missing two extra points and two field goals in a win over Detroit.
He was lampooned by Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show,” and TV news crews shot footage from helicopters when he practiced at Soldier Field on Wednesday. Tabor responded “no comment” when asked what he thought about that.
