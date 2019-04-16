Wilson agrees to $140M extension, now NFL’s top-paid
The Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson agreed to a four-year extension worth a reported $140 million, making the franchise quarterback the highest-paid player in the NFL.
The deal, which includes a $65 million signing bonus and no-trade clause, was reached late Monday night. Wilson confirmed the new deal in a Twitter post early Tuesday.
“Hey Seattle, we got a deal,” Wilson said from his bed, next to his wife, Ciara. “Go Hawks. But I’ma see y’all in the morning. Time for y’all to go to bed.”
Wilson’s reported annual average of $35 million tops the blockbuster extension signed last summer by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers at $33.5 million. Rodgers’ deal included a $57.5 million signing bonus, also topped by Wilson.
ESPN and the Seattle PI reported the terms of the deal.
Wilson, 30, is contractually tied to Seattle through the 2023 season.
The Seahawks were up against a deadline of late Monday night to reach a deal with Wilson, who had vowed not to discuss an extension if the sides couldn’t reach a deal by midnight. Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, arrived at team headquarters last Friday to hammer out a deal, according to ESPN.
“At the end of the day, my guy wants to live, work, thrive in Seattle,” Rodgers told ESPN on Tuesday. “Loves this town and its fans. He compromised to stay here. I respect that.”
Wilson is a five-time Pro Bowl selection who posted career-highs in passing touchdowns (35) and passer-rating (110.9) in 2018. He has thrown for 25,624 yards and 196 touchdowns in his seven-year career. He has started all 112 games he has played for the Seahawks.
–Field Level Media
The
The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday reunited with defensive end Chris Odom and signed offensive lineman John Wetzel, the team announced.
Odom’s deal is for two years, and the 24-year-old is coming off a halted season in the Alliance of American Football league where he registered 2.5 sacks for the Salt Lake Stallions.
Odom originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017 but was eventually cut. He went on to play in seven games with the Green Bay Packers.
Wetzel, 27, inked a one-year deal with the Falcons after spending the past three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Wetzel made 24 starts in Arizona. The 6-foot-7 combo guard/tackle was put on injured reserve last November with a neck injury.
–Field Level Media
The
The Oakland Athletics reportedly offered Kyler Murray, their 2018 first-round draft pick, a whole lot of money to give up his football dreams.
Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday that Oakland offered to add a guaranteed $14 million to his $4.6 million signing bonus to try to persuade the Heisman Trophy winner to play baseball. The A’s also would have added him to their 40-man roster.
Instead, the 21-year-old Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma last season, walked away from baseball to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. He could be the first player selected when the draft kicks off on April 25 in Nashville, Tenn.
When the A’s drafted him with the No. 9 overall selection last summer, they told him he could play one more season of college football before reporting to the club.
“Circumstances change,” Missy Murray, Kyler’s mom, told Sports Illustrated.
Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns in 14 games for the Sooners.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Chargers wideout
Los Angeles Chargers wideout Travis Benjamin received a one-year extension through 2020 as part of a reworked contract, ESPN reported on Tuesday.
Benjamin reportedly will receive a $3 million signing bonus in exchange for agreeing to reduce his 2019 base salary from $5.25 million to $1 million.
Benjamin’s 2020 salary wasn’t immediately known.
The new agreement creates $2.75 million in salary-cap space for the Chargers, according to ESPN.
Benjamin caught 12 passes for 186 yards in 12 games last season. He has 93 receptions for 1,430 yards and nine touchdowns in 42 games for the Chargers over the past three seasons.
The 29-year-old Benjamin played his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns and established career-highs of 68 catches for 966 yards and five touchdowns in 2015.
Overall, Benjamin has caught 202 passes for 3,113 yards and 19 scores in 96 games (35 starts). He also has returned four punts for touchdowns, three with the Browns and one for the Chargers.
–Field Level Media
The NFL will release the 2019 schedule Wednesday night during a televised show on NFL Network, the league announced Tuesday.
The unveiling begins at 8 p.m., and it comes one week before the NFL Draft, which starts April 25.
The NFL previously
The NFL will release the 2019 schedule Wednesday night during a televised show on NFL Network, the league announced Tuesday.
The unveiling begins at 8 p.m., and it comes one week before the NFL Draft, which starts April 25.
The NFL previously announced that the season will kick off Sept. 5 with a game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, a storied rivalry to commemorate the league’s 100th anniversary.
The NFL released the preseason schedule last week.
–Field Level Media
San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould was a no-show for the start of voluntary team workouts Monday, according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area.
The 36-year-old kicker has not signed his one-year franchise tender with the 49ers. The deal would
San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould was a no-show for the start of voluntary team workouts Monday, according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area.
The 36-year-old kicker has not signed his one-year franchise tender with the 49ers. The deal would be worth $4.97 million if Gould signs it.
Gould reportedly was not pleased when the 49ers placed the franchise tag on him in February instead of allowing him to become a free agent. He spent the bulk of his career with the Chicago Bears, who are searching for a kicker after releasing Cody Parkey during the offseason.
In 208 career games, Gould has connected on 87.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 97.6 percent of his extra-point attempts.
–Field Level Media
Quarterback Russell Wilson will not sign a long-term deal with the Seattle Seahawks if he and the team fail to reach agreement before his self-imposed deadline of midnight Monday passes, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier in the day.
With the NFL draft next
Quarterback Russell Wilson will not sign a long-term deal with the Seattle Seahawks if he and the team fail to reach agreement before his self-imposed deadline of midnight Monday passes, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier in the day.
With the NFL draft next week, reports that franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark is on the trade block, and the team having only $12 million in available salary-cap space, it could be a busy two weeks ahead for the Seahawks.
Wilson previously informed the team he wanted a new long-term contract by April 15. According to reports, the two sides have engaged in discussions that would net Wilson one of the top deals — perhaps the highest-paying — in the NFL, approaching $30 million annually.
Wilson’s current contract expires after the 2019 season.
–Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill was in attendance as the Chiefs opened offseason workouts, coach Andy Reid confirmed to reporters, as authorities investigate two alleged incidents of suspected child abuse last month at Hill’s home. Hill, 25, has not been charged with any crimes.
The second alleged incident occurred March 14 and involved a juvenile, according to multiple published reports. The Kansas City Star reported that Hill’s 3-year-old son sustained a broken arm in the incident. Overland Park police responded to the same address on March 5 to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. Hill’s name is listed on the report.
–Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray scheduled a visit with the Washington Redskins, and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins will meet with the New York Giants this week.
Murray is projected to be a top-10 draft pick, with speculation the Arizona Cardinals want the Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 overall pick. Haskins, ranked by most outlets as the No. 2 quarterback in the draft, has already worked out for the Oakland Raiders and visited with the Denver Broncos and Redskins.
–Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says the stress fracture in his back hasn’t fully healed, but he still plans to be ready for the start of organized team activities, which begin May 21.
Wentz, 26, was diagnosed with the injury in mid-December and missed Philadelphia’s last three regular-season games and both playoff contests. He said he is taking things “week by week” and that he has been cleared to run and throw some.
–Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has settled a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed his toddler was nearly hit by furniture Brown threw off a balcony last year, TMZ.com reported.
Ophir Sternberg said that his 22-month-old son was walking near the pool at a Florida apartment complex in April 2018 when “large objects started to fall from the building many floors above them.” Per TMZ, the settlement terms are confidential.
–Eagles running back Josh Adams reportedly will miss the start of the offseason conditioning program as he recovers from shoulder surgery he underwent following Philadelphia’s divisional-round playoff loss against the New Orleans Saints.
Adams, 22, was given a six-month timetable for his recovery and is expected to join the team for training camp in July. The undrafted free agent rushed for a team-high 511 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games in 2018.
–New England quarterback Tom Brady and newly acquired defensive end Michael Bennett were no-shows for the team’s first day of voluntary workouts, ESPN reported. Brady skipped the workouts last year while Bennett reportedly does his training at his offseason home of Hawaii.
–The Minnesota Vikings signed former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor. The team also announced that a pair of restricted free agents, safety Anthony Harris and offensive tackle Rashod Hill, had both signed their tenders.
–San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould was a no-show for the start of voluntary team workouts, according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area. The 36-year-old kicker has not signed his one-year franchise tender with the 49ers. The deal would be worth $4.97 million if Gould signs it.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was a no-show for the team’s first day of voluntary workouts, ESPN reported.
The entity also said defensive end Michael Bennett didn’t report for Monday’s start to the offseason program.
Brady’s absence wasn’t a major surprise since he skipped the voluntary workouts last year and the 41-year-old had hinted he was unlikely to take part this offseason either.
Not taking part in the voluntary workouts last year didn’t seem to hurt since the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl.
“My greatest challenge in 2019 is going to be continuing to prepare the way I want with my body, my mind,” Brady said back in February. “It always has its unique challenges. I’ve already got my offseason mapped out. … It will be a lot of time with my family and try to get ready for another year.”
Bennett reportedly lives in Hawaii in the offseason and does his training on the islands. The Patriots acquired the 33-year-old from the Philadelphia Eagles last month.
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods' victory at
Tiger Woods’ victory at The Masters also delivered strong TV ratings.
CBS Sports started its Sunday telecast five hours earlier than normal, at 9 a.m. ET, due to weather-shifted tee times. The final round became the highest-rated morning sports golf broadcast in at least 34 years (since metered market ratings began) with a 7.7 overnight rating/21 share.
Combined with an encore presentation, the final round combined for a 11.1 rating, which would be the best for the final round of The Masters since 2010, when Phil Mickelson won and Woods finished tied for fourth as he returned from a scandal that began with him driving into a fire hydrant.
Because of the early start, though, the live rating was the lowest for the final round of the Masters since 2004 (7.3). As it was, the 7.7 rating was still the best for any round of golf since last year’s final round in Augusta, Ga.
The live telecast peaked from 2:15-2:30 p.m. ET with a 12.1 rating as Woods earned his fifth green jacket — first since 2005 — and his 15th major title. It’s the highest peak rating for the Masters since 2013, according to CBS.
A rating is the percentage of homes watching a program out of total number of TV homes. Share is percentage of televisions in use.
–Field Level Media
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says the stress fracture in his back hasn't fully healed, but he still plans to be ready for the start of organized team activities next month.
"It's still getting there," Wentz told reporters Monday when the
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says the stress fracture in his back hasn’t fully healed, but he still plans to be ready for the start of organized team activities next month.
“It’s still getting there,” Wentz told reporters Monday when the Eagles began their voluntary offseason program. “Some of the stuff just takes time. That’s not really the main concern, it’s just kind of how I feel and I feel really good with where I’m at.”
Wentz, 26, was diagnosed with the injury in mid-December and missed Philadelphia’s last three regular-season games and both playoff contests.
He said he is taking things “week by week” and that he has been cleared to run and throw some, but he declined to discuss specifics of his recovery.
The Eagles begin OTAs on May 21.
“That’s the goal. That’s the goal,” Wentz said. “But there really is no timetable, no rush. But I feel good with the progression I’ve been on.”
Wentz, who also missed the Eagles’ Super Bowl run in 2017 with a torn ACL, was asked to comment on concerns about his overall durability. That is a greater concern about that entering 2019 because former backup Nick Foles is now the starter in Jacksonville.
“I get it. I get it,” Wentz said. “I’m looking forward to putting those behind me. I understand it’s a part of this league, it’s a physical league and things happen. Some of those things are out of my control and I look forward to putting that behind me.”
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Wentz is 23-17 through three seasons with 10,152 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
The Minnesota Vikings signed former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor on Monday.
The team also announced that a pair of restricted free agents, safety Anthony Harris and offensive tackle Rashod Hill, had both signed their
The Minnesota Vikings signed former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor on Monday.
The team also announced that a pair of restricted free agents, safety Anthony Harris and offensive tackle Rashod Hill, had both signed their tenders.
Mannion, who turns 27 later this month, was the Rams’ third-round pick in 2015 and has appeared in 10 career games with one start. He has completed 33 of 53 passes for 258 yards with one interception.
Taylor, 27, appeared in 26 games with Denver in 2016 and 2017. He caught 29 passes for 351 yards with two touchdowns.
Harris, 27, is entering his fifth season with the Vikings and has appeared in 51 games (17 starts). He set career highs in 2018 with three interceptions, 46 tackles and nine starts.
Hill, 27, is heading into his fourth season with Minnesota and has played in 28 games (15 starts).
The team did not provide any contract details.
–Field Level Media
The impact of Tiger Woods' Masters victory continues to reverberate with President Donald Trump sending out a Twitter post Monday saying that the 15-time major winner is deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
"Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on
The impact of Tiger Woods’ Masters victory continues to reverberate with President Donald Trump sending out a Twitter post Monday saying that the 15-time major winner is deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” Trump’s post read.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to citizens who offer a significant contribution to national interests, world peace, cultural or other endeavors. Trump has awarded the medal seven times previously, all in 2018.
An avid golfer, Trump reportedly watched Woods’ Masters victory from his golf club in Virginia. Woods’ most recent victory came 14 years after his last Masters triumph in 2005.
Woods overcame physical setbacks and personal adversity to earn his most recent victory, five years after he was last ranked No. 1 in the world.
–Field Level Media
Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray scheduled
Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray scheduled a visit with the Washington Redskins, and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins will meet with the New York Giants this week.
Murray is projected to be a top-10 draft pick, with speculation the Arizona Cardinals want the Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 overall pick.
Haskins, one of the top quarterback prospects available in this month’s draft, has already worked out for the Oakland Raiders and visited with the Denver Broncos and Redskins.
The Giants have 12 draft picks — they hold the sixth and 17th picks in the first round — and hosted Murray April 11. The team had dinner with Haskins the night before his Buckeyes pro day in March.
With Eli Manning approaching 40 years old, the Giants are looking for a long-term answer at the position. They have already visited with Missouri’s Drew Lock, Duke’s Daniel Jones and West Virginia’s Will Grier.
Haskins, a one-year starter as a redshirt sophomore, grew up in Highland Park, N.J., rooting for the Giants as a kid.
“It would be a dream come true as far as being able to go back home where my family is and play for that franchise,” Haskins said at the NFL Scouting Combine of possibly being drafted by the Giants.
The Redskins are carrying veterans Colt McCoy and Case Keenum, acquired via trade from the Broncos in March, on the current roster. Alex Smith, who suffered a broken leg and experienced complications following surgery, is not expected to play in 2019.
Other reports of quarterback prospects making the rounds this week include Lock visiting Green Bay and Jones working out for Miami.
The Packers have Aaron Rodgers under contract through the 2023 season, but they also have 10 total selections in the draft — including the 12th and 30th picks in the first round.
The Dolphins have the 13th pick and plan to evaluate Jones this week at Duke, according to NFL Network.
–Field Level Media
The self-imposed deadline set by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hits Monday, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported he will not sign a long-term deal with the team once it passes.
With the NFL draft next week and reports franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark is on the trade block, it could be a busy two weeks ahead for the Seahawks.
Multiple outlets reported Clark, who is seeking a long-term deal worth more than $100 million, could be traded. The Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and other teams are reportedly kicking the tires on a trade after Clark recorded 32 sacks in the past three seasons in Seattle.
The Seahawks have only $12 million in available salary cap space.
Less certain is the direction the Seahawks are taking with Wilson as offseason workouts officially begin Monday.
Wilson informed the team he wanted a new long-term contract by April 15. According to reports, the two sides have engaged in discussions that would net Wilson one of the top deals — perhaps the highest-paying — in the NFL, approaching $30 million annually. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ deal pays more than $33 million per year and included $96 million guaranteed.
NFL Network reported Monday that “agent Mark Rodgers has been on the ground in Seattle for the last 3 days to negotiate with team brass. They are working on it, but time is running out before offseason conditioning begins.”
Wilson informed the Seahawks that he would report to the team facility Monday for the start of workouts with or without a new deal. His current contract expires after the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
Franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark is on the trade block as the self-imposed deadline set by quarterback Russell Wilson hits, meaning a busy two weeks could be ahead for the Seattle Seahawks.
Multiple outlets reported Clark, who is seeking a long-term deal worth more than $100 million, could be traded. The Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and other teams are reportedly kicking the tires on a trade after Clark recorded 32 sacks in the past three seasons in Seattle.
Less certain is the direction the Seahawks are taking with Wilson as offseason workouts officially begin Monday.
Wilson informed the team he wanted a new long-term contract by April 15. According to reports, the two sides have engaged in discussions that would net Wilson one of the top deals — perhaps the highest-paying — in the NFL, approaching $30 million annually.
NFL Network reported Monday that “agent Mark Rodgers has been on the ground in Seattle for the last 3 days to negotiate with team brass. They are working on it, but time is running out before offseason conditioning begins.”
Wilson informed the Seahawks that he would report to the team facility Monday for the start of workouts with or without a new deal. His current contract expires after the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill was in attendance as the Chiefs opened offseason workouts Monday, Yahoo Sports reported.
Authorities have been investigating two incidents of suspected child abuse last month at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Hill, 25, has not been charged with any crimes.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro, Hill set career highs with 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Hill is under investigation for an alleged March 14 battery incident involving a juvenile, according to multiple published reports. The Kansas City Star reported that Hill’s 3-year-old son suffered a broken arm in the incident.
Overland Park police responded to the same address on March 5 to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. Hill’s name is listed on the report.
His fiancee, Crystal Espinal, is listed on the March 14 report under the category of “others involved.” The Star reported that Espinal is pregnant with twins and that she is the mother of the 3-year-old whose arm was broken.
Hill reportedly choked and punched Espinal when she was pregnant in December 2014. Hill was arrested and dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team. He later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation and received three years’ probation.
The Chiefs issued a statement last month acknowledging they were aware of the situation.
“We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities,” the team said. “We’ll have no further comment at this time.”
–Field Level Media
Philadelphia Eagles running back
Philadelphia Eagles running back Josh Adams will reportedly miss the start of the offseason conditioning program recovering from shoulder surgery.
Adams had surgery to repair a torn labrum following the Eagles divisional round playoff loss against the New Orleans Saints in January, NJ Advance Media reported Monday.
Adams, 22, was given a six-month timetable for his recovery and is expected to join the team for training camp in July.
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, Adams rushed for a team-high 511 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games as a 2018 rookie.
Healthy running backs on the Philadelphia roster include the recently acquired Jordan Howard, Wendell Smallwood, Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey. Corey Clement is recovering from a season-ending knee injury.
–Field Level Media
Oakland
Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has settled a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed his toddler was nearly hit by furniture Brown threw off a balcony last year, TMZ.com reported Monday.
Ophir Sternberg said that his 22-month-old son was walking near the pool at a Florida apartment complex in April 2018 when “large objects started to fall from the building many floors above them.”
Sternberg’s lawsuit claimed that items tossed by Brown, including vases and an ottoman, landed just feet from the child, who was allegedly traumatized by the event.
According to TMZ.com, Brown and Sternberg agreed to a confidential settlement and the matter has been closed.
Brown, traded to Oakland from Pittsburgh last month, was expected to report for the start of the Raiders’ offseason workout program Monday.
–Field Level Media
Tiger
Tiger Woods’ final-round rally to win the Masters on Sunday in Augusta, Ga., boosted him to No. 6 in the Official World Golf Rankings, which were updated Sunday evening.
Woods, 43, entered the tournament at No. 12 in the world, equaling his highest ranking since late in the 2014 season. In the time in between, he dipped as low as 1,199th in the rankings, while undergoing four back surgeries and believing he might never play again.
He climbed all the way to 26th within eight months of his lowest point before reaching 13th by the end of the 2018 season, following a victory at the Tour Championship.
Woods started Sunday two strokes back of Italy’s Francesco Molinari, a margin that remained through 11 holes, before overcoming the gap in the closing stretch to claim his fifth green jacket.
The last time Woods held the world’s top ranking was 10 weeks into the 2014 season. He holds the all-time records for most consecutive weeks (281) and most career weeks (683) atop the rankings.
Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the world after tying for second place, one stroke back of Woods. Johnson birdied four times in a five-hole span on the back nine to shoot 68.
England’s Justin Rose, who missed the cut by one stroke at 4 over through two rounds, had taken the title from Johnson last week, after Johnson took it from Rose in early March. Rose dropped to No. 2, with Brooks Koepka, who also tied for second on Sunday, moving from fourth to third.
–Field Level Media