Wentz threw 3 TD passes as Eagles defeated Jaguars 24-18
LONDON (AP) — Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes to different players as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Tight end Dallas Goedert caught one of the touchdown passes in the first half, and running back Wendell Smallwood and tight end Zach Ertz scored theirs in the second half for the Eagles (4-4), making their first appearance in England.
Blake Bortles, restored as the starter despite being pulled in a loss to the Houston Texans a week earlier, completed 24 of 41 passes for 286 yards for the slumping Jaguars (3-5), who lost their fourth consecutive game.
Despite Jacksonville’s familiarity with playing in England — it was the Jags’ sixth consecutive year of playing overseas, and they had won their last three — the record crowd of 85,870 formed a decidedly pro-Eagles crowd.
Philadelphia lost 2017 All-Pro RT Lane Johnson injured his left knee on the Eagles’ opening drive and did not return.
Star linebacker Khalil Mack is sitting out for the Chicago Bears against the New York Jets, the first game he’s missed since entering the NFL, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos are down three starters apiece for their AFC West matchup.
Chiefs center Mitch Morse is going through the league’s concussion protocol, while linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safety Eric Berry (heel) are also out Sunday.
The Broncos, trying to snap a six-game losing streak against the Chiefs, are without running back Royce Freeman (ankle), right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) and strong safety Darian Stewart (neck).
Mack is out with an injured right ankle for Chicago, while wide receiver Allen Robinson is sidelined by a groin injury. Mack had played in every game since he was selected by Oakland with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft; the Raiders traded him to the Bears before the start of this season.
The Jets are short a trio of starters: wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle), cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps muscle) and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle).
The NFC East-leading Washington Redskins take on the rival New York Giants without starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who is missing a second consecutive game with an injured shin. Washington is also without wide receiver Jamison Crowder, but two other offensive playmakers who sat a week ago are active: running back Chris Thompson and receiver Paul Richardson.
Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s early NFL games:
DENVER-KANSAS CITY
Broncos: RB Royce Freeman, SS Darian Stewart, WR DaeSean Hamilton, OL Jared Veldheer, LB Alexander Johnson, LB Shane Ray, OL Nico Falah
Chiefs: SS Eric Berry, LB Justin Houston, C Mitch Morse, RB Darrel Williams, LB Nate Orchard, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton
PHILADELPHIA-JACKSONVILLE
Eagles: S Corey Graham, CB Sidney Jones, RB Darren Sproles, LT Jordan Mailata, RG Matt Pryor, QB Nate Sudfeld
Jaguars: CB A.J. Bouye, RB Leonard Fournette, TE James O’Shaughnessy, CB D.J. Hayden, CB Tyler Patmon, DT Eli Ankou, DE Dawuane Smoot
BALTIMORE-CAROLINA
Ravens: QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, CB Marlon Humphrey, G/T Alex Lewis, G/T James Hurst, TE Maxx Williams, DT Zach Sieler.
Panthers: WR Torrey Smith, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, G Brendan Mahon, G Amini Silatolu, LB Andre Smith, S Rashaan Gaulden, DE Marquis Haynes.
TAMPA BAY-CINCINNATI
Buccaneers: G Alex Cappa, DE Vinny Curry, QB Ryan Griffin, DE Demone Harris, OL Michael Liedtke DT Gerald McCoy, RB Shaun Wilson.
Bengals: WR John Ross, CB Darqueze Dennard, RB Giovani Bernard, C Billy Price, LB Vontaze Burfict, LB Nick Vigil, TE Tyler Kroft.
CLEVELAND-PITTSBURGH
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR James Washington, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, OT Zach Banner, OT Marcus Gilbert, DE L.T. Walton.
Browns: QB Drew Stanton, WR Ra’Mari Scott, CB E.J. Gaines, LB Joe Schobert, TE Pharaoh Brown, WR Rashard Higgins, DL Carl Davis.
JETS-CHICAGO
Jets: WR Robby Anderson, CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Derrick Jones, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, G Dakota Dozier, WR Quincy Enunwa, DL Folorunso Fatukasi.
Bears: WR Allen Robinson, DB Marcus Cooper Sr., DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, LB Khalil Mack, OL Eric Kush, OL Rashaad Coward, DT Nick Williams.
WASHINGTON-GIANTS
Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, CB Tony Lippett, DB Karmin Moore, CB Michael Jordan, LB Alex Ogletree, C Evan Brown, WR Jawill Davis.
Redskins: CB Quinton Dunbar, WR Jamison Crowder, RB Samaje Perine, DB Kenny Ladler, C Casey Dunn, T Geron Christian Sr., WR Brian Quick.
SEATTLE-DETROIT
Seahawks: DT Nazair Jones, DE Rasheem Green, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, LB Maurice Alexander, CB Neiko Thorpe, C Joey Hunt, OG Jordan Simmons.
Lions: DE Ezekiel Ansah, RB Theo Riddick, WR TJ Jones, CB Lenzy Pipkins, DE Kerry Hyder, OT Andrew Donnal, OG Joe Dahl.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Thurman Thomas was in the midst of getting taped up before a Bills game at Chicago during his rookie season in 1988 when the running back recognized the unmistakable voice of one of his teenage idols, Walter Payton.
“I can still hear it,” Thomas recalled, before attempting to imitate Payton. “Yeah, a high-pitched voice like that: ‘Where’s that little No. 34?'”
Thomas certainly knew who Payton was, given the Bears’ just-retired star running back was one of two people who inspired him to wear No. 34 since high school. The other was Oilers running back Earl Campbell, whom Thomas grew up rooting for in Houston; all three are Pro Football Hall of Famers now.
What shocked him was someone such as Payton knowing Thomas even existed, never mind taking the time to search him out before the opening kickoff.
“He’s walking in and everybody stopped, and it was just like, ‘Holy crap, it’s Walter Payton,'” Thomas said. “I’m still trying to figure out how he knew me. I mean, I’m in Buffalo. I’m a rookie. And he comes in and it’s, ‘Where’s 34?’
“And I’m like, ‘I’m over here.'”
It won’t be difficult to spot 34 at halftime of Buffalo’s home game against New England on Monday night. That’s when Thomas will become the third Bills player — joining former teammates quarterback Jim Kelly and defensive end Bruce Smith — to have his number retired.
For all he accomplished during a 13-year Hall of Fame career, in which he was voted NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 1991 and led the league in yards from scrimmage from 1989-92, Thomas considers this one of his most notable achievements.
“The more I get closer to it, the more and more I feel like these butterflies are coming into my stomach,” he added. “And I’ve never really felt that way about a lot of things. But, definitely, this is one of them.”
Thomas would have preferred being honored during an afternoon game rather than a prime-time spectacle.
“I’m not Bruce,” he said, making a joke at the expense of Smith, who had his No. 78 retired during a night game in 2016.
His one concern is how the rebuilding and offensively challenged Bills, who have managed just 81 points in a 2-5 record, might fare against Tom Brady and the Patriots (5-2), who have won 31 of the past 36 meetings between the AFC East rivals.
“I just wish we could have a better record,” he said.
These are certainly not the Bills of Thomas’ 12-season tenure, which included Buffalo playing in four consecutive Super Bowls, losing them all.
He previously suggested the Bills might have been cursed for cutting him, Smith and Hall of Fame receiver Andre Reed after the 1999 season. What followed was a 17-year playoff drought, which finally ended last year.
Perhaps, Thomas said, his mere presence might spur the Bills to be competitive. Bills veteran defensive tackle Kyle Williams certainly hopes so.
Williams and his wife treated Thomas and his wife to dinner last week, during which Thomas cited Williams as saying: “Hey, we’re going to do whatever we can to make that night even more special.”
Williams didn’t deny being additionally motivated because of Thomas.
“That’s the plan, right?” Williams said. “Sure, anybody who knows him, and knows the kind of guy he is, and what he meant and means to this franchise, I think it should motivate you.”
The outcome is almost secondary to Thomas, who was busy reflecting back on a career in which his number has already been retired at high school and college.
He was motivated to succeed at Oklahoma State once he began sharing the backfield with another eventual Hall of Famer, Barry Sanders.
“He kept me on my heels. I couldn’t make any mistakes,” he said. “If we ran 10 sprints, I ran 11.”
If it wasn’t for Thomas tearing a left knee ligament before his junior season, he wouldn’t have elected to return for his senior year, when he met his wife, Patti, who just happened to be from Buffalo. Some eight months later, the Bills selected him in the second round.
His voice cracks with emotion when reminded no Bills player will ever wear No. 34 again. And no, Thomas said, no one should expect him to suit up one last time.
“I’ve been asked that question a lot this week. Oh my gosh, I’m like, ‘People, I’m 52 years old. There’s no way in hell I can get out there and do this,” he said, before a brief pause.
“Maybe,” Thomas said, breaking into a smile, “for 1 yard or something like that on the goal line.”
Running back Carlos Hyde is active and is expected to make his debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday when they face the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley Stadium in London.
Hyde, acquired via trade with the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 19, averaged 63.7 rushing yards per game in six appearances. He is expected to help strengthen a backfield that has averaged just 98.6 rushing yards and has failed to have a single player run for more than 58 yards in a game this season.
Philadelphia will mark the return of defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, who has missed the last three games with a calf injury.
The Jaguars ruled out two cornerbacks, starter A.J. Bouye and backup Tyler Patmon, earlier in the week because of calf and neck injuries, respectively, and will turn to undrafted rookie Quenton Meeks to start alongside Jalen Ramsey.
Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s first game:
___
PHILADELPHIA-JACKSONVILLE
Eagles: S Corey Graham, CB Sidney Jones, RB Darren Sproles, LT Jordan Mailata, RG Matt Pryor, QB Nate Sudfeld
Jaguars: CB A.J. Bouye, RB Leonard Fournette, TE James O’Shaughnessy, CB D.J. Hayden, CB Tyler Patmon, DT Eli Ankou, DE Dawuane Smoot
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Four Jags players detained after London incident
Four Jacksonville Jaguars players were detained following an incident that occurred in London on Friday evening, the team acknowledged Saturday.
“We are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill,” the Jaguars said in a statement to multiple media outlets. “The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally.”
The team did not confirm which players were detained. However, a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network lists safety Barry Church, safety Ronnie Harrison, cornerback D.J. Hayden and safety Jarrod Wilson as those involved.
According to the report, the players ran up a sizeable bill at a club in London on Friday night, believing the bottles of liquor sent their way were comped. When the bill arrived, the players refused to pay it, leading to local police making arrests.
None of the players were charged with a crime and the issue was resolved, according to the report.
The Jaguars (3-4) are in London to play the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (3-4) on Sunday. Jacksonville has lost four of its last five games.
–Field Level Media
NFL fines: Bucs’ safety docked for helmet hit on Mayfield
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead $26,739 for unnecessary roughness over his controversial hit to the helmet of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
The hit in question was delivered in Tampa Bay’s 26-23 overtime win last Sunday when Whitehead struck the Browns rookie QB as he began his slide at the end of a 35-yard scramble. One official initially called a penalty before being overruled, with first-year referee Shawn Hochuli announcing to the crowd that Mayfield “was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head.”
On Friday the league admitted in its weekly officiating video that the play should have been flagged.
“No words,” Mayfield told reporters when pressed by media members during the week about Hochuli’s announcement. “Honestly, no words. … I thought that’s why they put the rule in.”
The Buccaneers’ rookie fourth-round pick, Whitehead has the ability to appeal for a reduction of the fine amount because the figure is over 25 percent of his weekly game check.
Among other reported NFL fines this week, Cincinnati safety Shawn Williams was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness over a helmet-to-helmet collision in the Bengals’ loss to Kansas City. The sixth-year defensive back had also been fined $10,026 after a Week 1 hit on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid was docked $10,026 because of unnecessary roughness for his toppling hit on Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.
Two players were fined $10,026 for rule-breaking chop blocks: Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert and Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams.
–Field Level Media
49ers WR Garcon to miss game versus Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals due to shoulder and knee injuries, the team announced Saturday.
Garcon was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report before the team downgraded him on Saturday.
Garcon didn’t practice all week while nursing the ailments.
The 32-year-old Garcon has 21 receptions for 230 yards and no touchdowns this season.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Goodell says ‘No question’ London team could succeed
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday that there’s “no question” a team could be successful in London, though challenges remain.
Appearing from London, where the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, he said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” that “this market, without question, could have an NFL team.”
NFL teams first started playing games in the United Kingdom in 2007, and Sunday’s contest is the last of three there this year.
“I’ve always said this in the last few years: I believe that the fan base is here for a team,” Goodell said. “Just in numbers and passion, I think the business community/commercial community is strong enough. The political support we have for this is extraordinary. I think all of those elements are here.”
–San Francisco 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals due to shoulder and knee injuries, the team announced.
Garcon was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report before the team downgraded him on Saturday. Garcon didn’t practice all week while nursing the ailments.
The 32-year-old Garcon has 21 receptions for 230 yards and no touchdowns this season.
–Jeremy Maclin’s hopes of landing with a team this season are over, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo.
Maclin, 30, will have surgery to repair a nagging hamstring injury and focus on returning next year instead.
The free-agent wide receiver was cut in March after a disappointing season in Baltimore, finishing with 40 catches for 440 yards and three scores. The Ravens saved $5 million against the salary cap by releasing him.
–Field Level Media
LONDON (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars say four players were detained over restitution of a bill in London.
The Jaguars (3-4) play Philadelphia (3-4) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The incident reportedly happened early Saturday following what typically is an off night for players.
The teams says “we are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill. The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally.”
The Jaguars did not say which players were detained. The London-based Sun reported that the players were accused of trying to leave the London Reign Showclub, which features burlesque and circus performers, without paying their tab.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with injuries to his shoulder and knee.
The 49ers said Saturday that Garcon had been downgraded from doubtful to out for the game at Arizona.
Garcon has 21 catches for 230 yards and no touchdowns in seven games this season.
Rookie Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne will likely pick up the slack with Garcon sidelined.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead $26,739 for unnecessary roughness against Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The league had said Friday that Whitehead should have been penalized for striking Mayfield in the side of the helmet during last Sunday’s 26-23 overtime win for Tampa Bay.
Mayfield was sliding at the end of a 35-yard scramble when he got hit by Whitehead, who was initially penalized before the officials conferred and decided to pick up the flag — and one against Mayfield for taunting.
First-year referee Shawn Hochuli made the situation worse by incorrectly announcing Mayfield “was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head.”
Panthers safety Eric Reid was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness for his hit on Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in Carolina’s 21-17 win.
Also fined:
—Bengals safety Shawn Williams, $20,054 for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Chiefs. Williams also fined $10,026 for a Week 1 hit on Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.
—Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, $10,026 for a chop block.
—Cowboys guard Connor Williams, $10,026 for a chop block.
Goodell: ‘No question’ team could succeed in London
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday that there’s “no question” a team could be successful in London, though challenges remain.
Appearing from London, where the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, he said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” that “this market, without question, could have an NFL team.”
NFL teams first started playing games in the United Kingdom in 2007, and Sunday’s contest is the last of three there this year.
“I’ve always said this in the last few years: I believe that the fan base is here for a team,” Goodell said. “Just in numbers and passion, I think the business community/commercial community is strong enough. The political support we have for this is extraordinary. I think all of those elements are here. The one I’m still not comfortable (with) yet is the competitive side. How do we do this to not only be fair to the team that’s playing here, but the teams that have to come over to play?”
While trips to London often are built around a bye week, that wouldn’t be possible in the postseason.
“Where it’s most challenging in my view is in the playoffs, because you can’t really plan for that. So we could probably work the schedule in a fair way during the season, but when you get to the postseason it could be unfair to a team — if Seattle had to come over here for a playoff game — that’s a tough one. So we’ve got to find an answer to that. But other than that, I’m perfectly comfortable with this market and the size and passion for football. We wouldn’t have a problem.”
Would a Super Bowl wind up in London without an NFL team established there?
“That’s been talked about a lot,” Goodell said. “But the ownership really feels strongly that that’s a reward for our fans. I think if you had a franchise here, I think it would come into play. I think without a franchise it’s probably difficult.”
–Field Level Media
Free-agent WR Maclin to have hamstring surgery
Jeremy Maclin’s hopes of landing with a team this season are over, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo.
Maclin, 30, will have surgery to repair a nagging hamstring injury and focus on returning next year instead.
The free-agent wide receiver was cut in March after a disappointing season in Baltimore, finishing with 40 catches for 440 yards and three scores.
The Ravens saved $5 million against the salary cap by releasing him.
Maclin, a first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, has 514 career receptions for 6,835 yards and 49 scores.
–Field Level Media
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed running back De’Angelo Henderson from the practice squad, adding much-needed depth to their backfield.
Bilal Powell was lost for the season after injuring his neck last Sunday against Minnesota. That left New York with just Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon as healthy players at the position on the active roster.
The Jets also announced Saturday they released cornerback Juston Burris.
The 5-foot-7 Henderson was a sixth-round draft pick by Denver last year out of Coastal Carolina, where he set the Division I record with touchdowns in 35 straight games. He had 13 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for 36 yards and a TD in five games with the Broncos last season.
Henderson was among Denver’s final cuts out of training camp and signed with New York’s practice squad last month.
Burris was a fourth-rounder out of N.C. State in 2016. He had 37 tackles and two interceptions in 34 games but was inactive for three games this season and had no tackles.
