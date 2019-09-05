Wentz returns as Eagles open against Redskins

The Philadelphia Eagles will welcome quarterback Carson Wentz back into the starting lineup when they host the Washington Redskins in the season opener for both teams on Sunday.

Wentz was shut down with a stress fracture in his back for the final three regular-season games and two playoff games last year.

The 26-year-old Wentz sat out the entire preseason but has repeatedly stated that he’s completely healthy heading into the 2019 season.

“I think we’re all excited,” said Wentz, who recently signed a long-term contract extension. “You know, I think it’s been a long offseason as it always is. And you know, not fully having all the ones out there in the preseason, I think we’re all just really chomping at the bit to get out there Week 1 at the Linc (Lincoln Financial Field).

“And I think everyone’s really excited because we know we have a lot of talent.”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson doesn’t seem concerned that Wentz hasn’t played at all in the preseason.

“I don’t believe in that,” Pederson said of easing Wentz into the game. “I don’t ease anybody in. I think you have to go in fully prepared. That’s why you go through training camp, especially at that position.”

Wentz will have plenty of offensive weapons, led by Zach Ertz, who set an NFL record with 116 receptions by a tight end last season. The Eagles also brought back speedy wideout DeSean Jackson and traded for running back Jordan Howard.

Jackson (finger), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (foot) and cornerback Ronald Darby (knee) are all expected to play against the Redskins, though Pederson wouldn’t officially confirm it.

The coach, however, is ultra-excited about beginning his fourth season.

“It never gets old,” Pederson said. “Those emotions will never go away, and the passion and the desire and we have to keep it.”

The Redskins will face a daunting challenge during the initial month of September, beginning with their annual trip to Philadelphia.

They’ll open the season without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who is still holding out. Donald Penn, 36, is expected to start in his place, with Ereck Flowers at left guard. That’s a difficult way to start in protecting the blind side of quarterback Case Keenum.

“I’m kind of numb to the fact, so we’re just going to coach the guys we have,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said of Williams’ absence. “That’s all we can do right now.”

Gruden did say that he’s confident in the players who will protect Keenum.

“I feel good about it,” Gruden said. “We’ve just got to be ready. That’s a major (Philadelphia) pass rush. They’ve given us problems the last few times we’ve played.”

Keenum is with his fifth team in eight seasons but remains steadfast that he’s ready to lead the team.

“I’m excited. I really am,” Keenum said. “I don’t take that lightly. The opportunity, the position I’m in … I’ve been there before and I know it’s a tough job and there’s only 32 of them. I’m very honored, I’m excited to continue to earn the right to be the leader for this team, to be the quarterback of this team.”

The Redskins will be anchored on defense by cornerback Josh Norman, who will be matched up against wideout Alshon Jeffery. Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan has recorded at least 11 sacks in each of the past three seasons.

