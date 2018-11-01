Week 9 College Football Picks: LSU +15 Against No. 1-Ranked Alabama, And More
Each week we’ll be providing our top college football picks.
Also check out our NFL “Lookahead Lines” story, finding value (or not) by comparing earlier lines, and identifying recency bias.
This week we have six plays, including a rebound spot for Oregon and LSU getting over two touchdowns at home versus Alabama.
Week 9 College Football Picks: LSU +15 Over Alabama, Ducks -10 Over UCLA & More
Oregon -10 over UCLA
Oregon is my favorite play of the season so far, assuming quarterback Justin Herbert plays. Herbert suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to Arizona but returned to practice Wednesday.
Nothing went right for the Ducks in Tucson. It was an awful spot for them coming off two emotional games against Washington and Washington State. I looked hard at fading the Ducks last week but just couldn’t trust Arizona.
While last week was a terrible spot for Oregon, this week is the exact opposite. Chip Kelly returns to Eugene where he was the head coach for four years and led the Ducks to the National Championship Game. His UCLA Bruins are coming off a 31-point loss to Utah and have dropped 10 of their last 11 conference games on the road by an average of 16 points.
Oregon has Utah on deck but because they got hammered by Arizona, the Ducks can’t afford to look past the overmatched Bruins. Nothing went right for Oregon against Arizona. It’s one of those games you just throw away because Oregon simply didn’t show up. Expect them to show up Saturday with Kelly in town.
Oregon is 4-1 at home this season. The Ducks’ only loss was to Stanford when they fumbled running out the clock. I expect Oregon to roll at home on Saturday. This line should be up to two touchdowns by kickoff. It opened Oregon -13 then dropped to 7.5 when Herbert was questionable Tuesday. It’s back on the rise, so if you like the Ducks, grab them as soon as possible.
New Mexico Lottery to Offer Game Tied to Sports
The New Mexico Lottery Board on Tuesday voted to approve a game linked with the outcome of sporting events, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The game will mark the second venture for an entity in New Mexico to offer sports betting after the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports
The New Mexico Lottery Board on Tuesday voted to approve a game linked with the outcome of sporting events, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The game will mark the second venture for an entity in New Mexico to offer sports betting after the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in May. Just last month, the tribal-owned Santa Ana Star Casino & Hotel, with USBookmaking as its operator, launched a sportsbook.
Though details of the new lottery game were not made public, it’s likely it will involve parlay wagering, similar to Delaware’s sports lottery. In such a game, players must select the winners of at least three sports events and select each one correctly in order to win.
The driving force behind developing a sports-related lottery game is to generate more money for education, which the lottery funds. Lottery CEO David Barden told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the new game could produce $30 million a year, with $9 million to be directed to the lottery’s college tuition assistance program.
Read more New Mexico Lottery to Offer Game Tied to Sports on SportsHandle.
‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 9 Breakdown, Patriots-Packers, Rams-Saints
The post ‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 9 Breakdown, Patriots-Packers, Rams-Saints appeared first on SportsHandle.
On The Pro Football Handle, brought to you by PropSwap.com, Las Vegas-based sports talk voice Matt Perrault and veteran bookmaker Robert Walker of USBookmaking dive into select NFL games,
The post ‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 9 Breakdown, Patriots-Packers, Rams-Saints appeared first on SportsHandle.
On The Pro Football Handle, brought to you by PropSwap.com, Las Vegas-based sports talk voice Matt Perrault and veteran bookmaker Robert Walker of USBookmaking dive into select NFL games, line movements and bookmaker liabilities, plus greater sports betting topics and stories that may have nothing to do with football. Walker has seen it all behind the counter and Perrault the same from behind the microphone, so they’ll have you prepared for anything.
We’re over the halfway mark: Welcome to NFL Week 9. This week has two unwatchable games with Raiders vs. 49ers and Jets vs. Dolphins, but also has two monster games in Rams at Saints and Patriots at Packers. There’s also lots of teaser opportunities this week. Buckle up and dive in for a profitable and fun week.
Spotify fans go here to listen. Time codes for the episode follow below. Your feedback is welcome at @sports_handle.
1:20 — USBookmaking’s New Mexico launch review and NFL Week 8 recap.
6:22 — New Mexico sports betting kiosk roll out.
9:10 — L.A. Rams RB Todd Gurley’s smart football play (that upset some folks).
12:57 — PropSwap.com Future Focus: Rams to win the Super Bowl?
15:14 — Oakland Raiders +2.5 at San Francisco 49ers — You have to bet $10 on this game to even watch it.
17:53 — Detroit Lions +4.5 at Minnesota Vikings — Line dropped from 7 to 4.5, why so much movement?
20:31 — Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 at Cleveland Browns — Bettors are actually taking home dog Cleveland, but what does a change in coaching staff mean for the Browns? Anything over +7 is a play here.
24:25 — Pittsburgh Steelers +3 at Baltimore Ravens — Head says take the Steelers, but the Ravens may win this game.
[Right now, PropSwap is offering Pro Football Handle listeners 10% off their first purchase or sale. Just go to PropSwap.com/Handle to get 10% off.]
26:18 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6.5 at Carolina Panthers — Will we see an inconsistent Fitzpatrick or the the return of FitzMagic?
28:51 — L.A. Chargers +1.5 at Seattle Seahawks — Great teaser potential, this will be a tight football game.
31:24 — Chicago Bears -10 at Buffalo Bills — This isn’t a bet on the Bears, it’s a bet against the Bills.
34:33 — Atlanta Falcons +1.5 at Washington Redskins — Washington may be the worst 5-2 team ever.
36:07 — N.Y Jets +3 at Miami Dolphins — At least they are playing each other…
36:23 — Houston Texans +1 and Denver Broncos — Houston is overrated and this is a game Denver can win.
39:14 — L.A. Rams +1.5 at New Orleans Saints — NFC Championship preview and the best regular season game of the year. Would a loss benefit the Rams?
45:10 — Green Bay Packers +5.5 at New England Patriots — Primetime, at home? You don’t bet against the Patriots.
51:12 — Tennessee Titans +6.5 at Dallas Cowboys — Do you have the stomach to take the Titans? Perrault just might.
[Located in New Jersey and want to join a quality legal sportsbook with a generous sign up bonus? Read our review of SugarHouse Sportsbook here. Sign up using our link and you’ll get a 100% match bonus on up to $250 on your first deposit (with only a 1x wager requirement). Use code HANDLE when depositing.
[You can download the app for Android phones here and iOS devices here. Prefer the laptop/desktop experience? The web-based platform is accessible here.]
Have a profitable Week 9, folks. Follow Perrault on Twitter @sportstalkmatt and Walker @robertusfsports.
Thanks for listening and see you back next week, tell a friend, sign up for our newsletter and also stay tuned for this week’s Cover City Podcast with Eric Rosenthal.
The post ‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 9 Breakdown, Patriots-Packers, Rams-Saints appeared first on SportsHandle.
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 9 Picks
I like some road dogs this week, boys and girls. We’re riding a hot streak over the last several weeks, so let’s take some chances in Week 9. There are a handful of road dogs I like; I’ve boiled it down to the two I like the most along with three other solid
I like some road dogs this week, boys and girls. We’re riding a hot streak over the last several weeks, so let’s take some chances in Week 9. There are a handful of road dogs I like; I’ve boiled it down to the two I like the most along with three other solid picks for the week. Strap in, we’re officially past the halfway point of the season and this is when teams on the fringe start to make their move.
Steelers -3 at Ravens (-120)
Oddsmakers clearly are close to moving this line even lower since we’re getting this at -120 instead of the standard -110. In a game between two rivals, even though the game is in Baltimore, there’s every reason to believe it’s going to be a close game. Typically, that means a field goal deficit. That gives us the breathing room we always talk about that if Pittsburgh does fall by a field goal, we still earn a push.
Both these teams have been hard to figure out as of late and the Ravens have dropped two straight. The Steelers look to be the Steelers of old, but are they really? This game will tell us a lot. It looks like it will be James Conner back at tailback again with Le’Veon Bell not reporting to the team yet. Even so, I really like Pittsburgh getting three points. The bet: $3 for total payout of $5.50.
Falcons over Redskins (+110)
Here is our first road dog of the week that I love. Washington is not nearly as good as their 5-2 record would indicate. They have quality wins over the Packers and Panthers, but they allow teams to stay in games. Say what you will about the Falcons this season, but they are the more desperate team coming into this match up. If they lose, they can pretty much kiss their playoff hopes goodbye.
Every game is a playoff game for Atlanta for a while and this should be a good test of Matt Ryan and Co. I tend to put a lot of stock into which team “wants it more” and based on the standings, you have to think that’s the Falcons in this scenario. Atlanta also just has more pure talent. With them being an underdog paying out +110 for a win, this is a must bet this week. The bet: $5 for total payout of $10.50.
Texans over Broncos (+120)
Here’s our second road dog to jump on this week. Yes, Denver is at home, but I can’t imagine how Houston is +120 when they’ve been the better team and hotter team over the last five weeks. Case Keenum and the Broncos have shown me nothing to convince me they might be for real. Deshaun Watson and the Texans on the other hand? They’ve been red hot, winners of five straight games.
Some may tell you they’re due for a letdown game on the road in a tough environment, but I’m just not buying that. They will be without WR Will Fuller V, who tore his ACL in the team’s Week 8 win over the Dolphins, but DeAndre Hopkins is a one-man wrecking crew, plus RB Lamar Miller broke out against Miami, his former team. There’s a lot to like about this Texans team and the same can’t be said for Denver. Especially with a +120 money line, we have to throw money on this one. The bet: $5 for total payout of $11.
Rams-Saints UNDER 60 points (-110)
We move on to some over/unders and this one seems like a really good bet. The Rams and Saints might just be the best two teams in the NFC and they will be playing indoors and on turf at the Superdome, but 60 is a bit outrageous. Think for a second about the fact the Saints have the best rush defense in the league. That should at least hold Todd Gurley III in check by his extremely high standards. Their pass defense? Well, let’s not ruin a good story with facts (they rank 28th out of 32 teams).
L.A.’s pass defense ranks in the top 10, though, so don’t expect Drew Brees to just have his way. As usual with over/unders, this will largely be decided by the complexion the game takes on early. If both teams score early and it becomes a shootout, we’re in trouble. However, if each team is trying to set the tempo, potentially by trying to establish the run, then the clock keeps running and we’re likely to hit this under. The bet: $5 for total payout of $9.50.
Jets-Dolphins OVER 45 points (-110)
AFC East games not involving the Patriots can be pretty unpredictable. This seems to be the case again this weekend with New York and Miami. We just saw Miami give up 42 points to the Texans. No, the Jets don’t have nearly the firepower that Houston does, but they have to be licking their chops after mustering just 10 points against a top 5 defense in the Bears over the weekend.
You would imagine this game would be close, and if it is, that’s how our over is going to hit. If this somehow becomes a blowout one way or the other, we’re probably in some trouble. It’s easy to imagine a 27-20 type game and that puts us right at the over. This might be a bit of a reach, but a lot of the over/unders this week seemed to be spot on, so this is a pretty good option if you’re a fan of those types of bets. The bet: $2 for total payout of $3.80.
As usual, we’ll dare to dream and see what we’d make if we parlay these five games together with our $20 to spend. Since we took two road underdogs this week, the payout will be even higher than we’ve seen in recent weeks. On this five-game parlay, you would make $617.23 on a $20 bet. We’ve been close a few times with ⅘ picks correct, but we’ve yet to have a perfect 5/5 week. Here’s to hoping that changes this week. Happy betting!
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
Jets, MGM Resorts announce gaming deal partnership
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International have agreed on a multiyear deal that is the first of its kind in the NFL.
With the announcement Wednesday, MGM Resorts is now the official gaming partner of the Jets. The agreement is the most comprehensive and integrated gaming partnership in
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International have agreed on a multiyear deal that is the first of its kind in the NFL.
With the announcement Wednesday, MGM Resorts is now the official gaming partner of the Jets. The agreement is the most comprehensive and integrated gaming partnership in the league, and the first to go beyond a casino sponsorship.
The NHL announced a multiyear agreement Monday to provide MGM Resorts with data for use in betting. It was the second major U.S. professional sports league to strike a deal with the casino since the Supreme Court opened the way for expanded gambling last spring. Las Vegas-based MGM also is the first official sports betting partner of the NBA and WNBA, a deal that was reached in July.
The partnership with the Jets includes giving fans access to an enhanced mobile game that can be played through the team’s app. Marketing aspects, such as signage at MetLife Stadium and advertising, are also included.
MGM Resorts will also sponsor and receive access to the Jets’ production studio at the team’s facility, and Play MGM Studio will be the year-round multimedia home for team content. The casino giant will also provide various hospitality opportunities for Jets season-ticket holders and Jets Rewards members.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Harrah’s, Rivers and Sugarhouse Casinos Approved for PA Sports Wagering Certificates
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved applications for three more sports betting certificates at its Wednesday morning meeting, bringing the total number of casinos licensed for PA sports betting to five. Chester Downs and Marina, LLC (Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack), Holdings Acquisitions Co., LP (Rivers Casino) and SugarHouse HSAP Gaming, LP (SugarHouse Casino) all
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved applications for three more sports betting certificates at its Wednesday morning meeting, bringing the total number of casinos licensed for PA sports betting to five. Chester Downs and Marina, LLC (Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack), Holdings Acquisitions Co., LP (Rivers Casino) and SugarHouse HSAP Gaming, LP (SugarHouse Casino) all got board approval. Rivers and Sugarhouse are both owned by Rush Street Gaming.
Wednesday’s meeting went smoothly with all three applicants making detailed presentations. The petitions were approved immediately after the final presentation. Each company reviewed its gaming history, both in Pennsylvania and in other states, shared plans for what their temporary and permanent sportsbooks will look like and briefly touched on the desire to roll out internet and mobile gaming sooner than later. The focus on Wednesday, however, was the brick-and-mortar locations.
Pennsylvania initially made 13 sports betting certificates available — one for each licensed casino — and with Wednesday’s approvals, five have been claimed and approved.
Read more Harrah’s, Rivers and Sugarhouse Casinos Approved for PA Sports Wagering Certificates on SportsHandle.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 9
There was very little change from last week. The top four spots remained the same, and their odds barely changed.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative
There was very little change from last week. The top four spots remained the same, and their odds barely changed.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red means the player’s odds have regressed.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
The Deals Keep Comin’: New York Jets-MGM Strike Marketing Deal With Eye Toward Sports Betting
The post The Deals Keep Comin’: New York Jets-MGM Strike Marketing Deal With Eye Toward Sports Betting appeared first on SportsHandle.
The New York Jets have joined with MGM Resorts International (MGM) in a first-of-its-kind partnership making MGM Resorts the Jets’ official gaming partner in an arrangement that goes
The post The Deals Keep Comin’: New York Jets-MGM Strike Marketing Deal With Eye Toward Sports Betting appeared first on SportsHandle.
The New York Jets have joined with MGM Resorts International (MGM) in a first-of-its-kind partnership making MGM Resorts the Jets’ official gaming partner in an arrangement that goes beyond a basic casino sponsorship, the companies announced Wednesday.
The move is the latest in a recent flurry of transactions uniting the casino/sports wagering world with the U.S. professional sports leagues.
The multi-year agreement between the Jets and MGM is described as “the most comprehensive and integrated gaming partnership in the National Football League (NFL) to date.”
Read more The Deals Keep Comin’: New York Jets-MGM Strike Marketing Deal With Eye Toward Sports Betting on SportsHandle.
NFL Week 9: In ‘Lookahead Lines,’ Intrigue As Broncos Trade WR Thomas to Opponent
Every week, Sports Handle will look at NFL lines, specifically “lookahead lines” to see how they’re moving and why. Lookahead lines are those posted one week prior to a game or even before the season has begun, as CG Technology does.
By comparing changes between current lines and the numbers hung days earlier, we
Every week, Sports Handle will look at NFL lines, specifically “lookahead lines” to see how they’re moving and why. Lookahead lines are those posted one week prior to a game or even before the season has begun, as CG Technology does.
By comparing changes between current lines and the numbers hung days earlier, we can get a sense of where recency bias or overreactions are seeping in.
We’ll highlight the significant shifts, look for value and suggest when it’s a good idea to get behind or stay away from certain teams. Here’s a look at the NFL Week 9 line moves and what it means to bettors. (Note: odds indicated are based on current numbers at several Las Vegas sportsbooks.)
NFL Week 9 Lines, Before And After: Texans-Broncos, Rams-Saints in NFC Heavyweight Clash; FitzMagic Getting 7 At Carolina?
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (-1)
The Texans-Broncos matchup has the most notable line movement of the week. The SuperBook made the Texans a 1.5-point road favorite last week in its early lines. Houston then destroyed the Dolphins on national TV Thursday night, 42-23. Meanwhile, the Broncos fell (and covered) in Kansas City, 30-23.
The Texans have won five straight (3-2 ATS), while Denver is 1-5 in its last six games (3-3 ATS). The SuperBook opened this number as a pick ’em on Sunday night and within a couple hours it moved to the Broncos -2.5. The Texans did suffer a big loss against Miami when receiver Will Fuller tore his ACL. Deshaun Watson’s numbers are much better with Fuller in the lineup. But is Fuller worth four points? Traditionally only QBs cause moves like that.
The public has come out ahead the last two weeks and they’re certain to be on the Texans Sunday. The Broncos are 2-2 at home this year and 2-1-1 ATS.
But then on Tuedsay an hour after the Broncos traded for WR Demaryius Thomas to their opponent this week — the Texans! — the line dropped to Denver -1.5 and to -1 as of Wednesday morning. Don’t be surprised if Houston is a slight favorite by kickoff. The Texans are playing much better over the last month but the value may end up being on Denver if it becomes a home ‘dog.
NFL Week 9: Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we're making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we're offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we’re making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we’re offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Total: 54
The Carolina Panthers are rolling offensively. One week after putting up 21 fourth-quarter points on the Philadelphia Eagles, they scored 36 on the league’s top-rated scoring defense in a home victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
Little reason to believe they won’t push the 40 mark on Sunday against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers D that ranks dead-last in the league with 33.3 points per game allowed, especially in the comfy confines of their home stadium. The Panthers have scored at least 30 points in their last three home games, so look for another explosion against Tampa Bay.
And the Bucs shouldn’t have too much trouble scoring either. They’ve put up at least 27 points in all but one game this season and are in better shape with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback instead of Jameis Winston.
Even if Carolina pulls away, there’s a good chance we’ll see garbage-time points from a loaded Bucs offense, which should make it easy to push 60 here.
Predicted score: Panthers 38, Buccaneers 35
Under of the week: Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots
Total: 57
This number might be inflated by the fact it’s a high-profile game between two high-profile teams involving two high-profile quarterbacks in prime time, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended up with a relatively low-scoring tilt Sunday night.
The Green Bay defense hasn’t been good this year, but it still ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of points allowed and is coming off a strong showing against the league’s most potent offense in Los Angeles. Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels are playing superb football, and I don’t think that’ll change against a New England offense that wasn’t clicking in Week 8.
One thing that was clicking for the Patriots Monday night in Buffalo? The defense, which allowed seven or fewer points for the second time in five weeks. Trey Flowers is grooving up front, and you wonder if they’re going to start stringing strong performances together. After all, Bill Belichick is Bill Belichick.
I don’t expect New England to shut down the Packers the way it shut down the Bills, but I don’t think either team is coming close to the 30-point mark in what should be a closely contested Sunday nighter.
Predicted score: Patriots 24, Packers 23
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 1-1
2018 season: 10-6
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist’s work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
Expected Value In Sports Betting (EV), Explained In Understandable Terms
Editor’s Note: The article below originally appeared in Berryhorse’s (real name Kieran) free newsletter BetItUp, which you can (and should) subscribe to here to learn more about predictive sports modeling, betting, bankroll management and more. The article is published at Sports Handle with his permission.
It’s very easy to lose
Editor’s Note: The article below originally appeared in Berryhorse’s (real name Kieran) free newsletter BetItUp, which you can (and should) subscribe to here to learn more about predictive sports modeling, betting, bankroll management and more. The article is published at Sports Handle with his permission.
It’s very easy to lose money betting on sports. Losing wagers may still provide good entertainment for a few hours, but people wanting to actually make money need discipline and at least a basic understanding of math and probability.
Some bettors consider themselves “Positive EV” or +EV bettors, referring to positive expected value. There’s a bunch of articles on the subject that are too complex, especially for those not mathematically inclined. So if you’re encountering EV principles for the first time or need a refresher, we’re pleased to share what’s below by Mr. Berryhorse, which should be digestible by sports bettors of all levels.
Read more Expected Value In Sports Betting (EV), Explained In Understandable Terms on SportsHandle.
Examining Answers to Key Sports Betting Questions in Illinois
After hearing from a bevy of sports betting professionals, major professional leagues, players’ associations, and those opposed to sports betting, Illinois lawmakers continue slow and steady on their approach to legal sports wagering. While the state legislature has been considering different types of gaming for more than a decade, it has been slow
After hearing from a bevy of sports betting professionals, major professional leagues, players’ associations, and those opposed to sports betting, Illinois lawmakers continue slow and steady on their approach to legal sports wagering. While the state legislature has been considering different types of gaming for more than a decade, it has been slow to act. And it appears things will be no different when it comes to sports betting.
Illinois currently has 10 casinos and three active racetracks, and there has been discussion in the state legislature about approving additional venues, particularly in the city of Chicago. But politics and procedural questions have long slowed the process. Representative Bob Rita (D-District 28) organized and held two hearings on sports betting, the most recent in the state capitol of Springfield on Oct. 17. In the final analysis, the hearing may have provided more questions than answers:
- What will the tax rate be?;
- What will the mobile/internet component look like?;
- Will there be any kind of payout to the professional leagues? The players’ associations?;
- Where will the state’s cut of sports betting revenue go?; and
- Whose bill will make it to a vote?
Sports Betting Hearings Left IL Lawmakers With More Questions Than Answers, So Don’t Expect a Bill to Be Filed Until 2019.
Rita said last week that he doesn’t expect sports betting to come before the Illinois general assembly until the new session begins in late January. The state does have a two-week “veto session” around Thanksgiving, but it’s highly unlikely that any legislation will be far enough through the pipeline to be considered at that point. There’s multiple sports betting bills floating around the general assembly, some to do with sports betting, others to do with daily fantasy sports and still others to do with iGaming. But none, according to Rita, address all the relevant issues, and none have made it to a full vote.
Read more Examining Answers to Key Sports Betting Questions in Illinois on SportsHandle.
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 8 Results
We started off so promisingly. Our week began 3-for-3, giving us hope for hitting a big five-team parlay, but the primetime games let us down. First, the Vikings couldn’t defend home field and then the Patriots couldn’t convert field goals into touchdowns. All in all, though, we keep climbing further into the black
We started off so promisingly. Our week began 3-for-3, giving us hope for hitting a big five-team parlay, but the primetime games let us down. First, the Vikings couldn’t defend home field and then the Patriots couldn’t convert field goals into touchdowns. All in all, though, we keep climbing further into the black and we’ll take that as we move our percentage to the magical 60 percent mark.
WIN: Colts -3 at Raiders (-115): Colts 42, Raiders 28.
Like I said in the column this week, the Raiders have given up. Not only are they a bad team, they don’t have anyone buying in anymore. That’s pretty much how it’s going to be the rest of the season. How else do you expect a team to respond after it has traded three of its most valuable assets in a clear move toward a rebuild?
Indy, for their part, came back to life on offense as Andrew Luck showed this team can still contend for the playoffs. At -3, this game was way too hard to pass up and I’m happy we didn’t. The win: $7.48.
WIN: Packers +9 at Rams (-110): Rams 29, Packers 27.
You just can’t bet against Aaron Rodgers as a multiple-score underdog. No matter the deficiencies around him in Green Bay, Rodgers finds a way to keep the Packers in games and he did that in LA against the NFL’s most complete team. He ultimately didn’t get the win, but he kept it close, which is all we needed.
The Rams have been dominant, but they’ve been close in a handful of games this season. Watch out for oddsmakers overestimating them on the point spread just because they have an unblemished record. It will certainly be something to watch as they have teams like the Saints and Chiefs coming up on the schedule soon. The win: $7.64.
LOSS: Vikings -1 vs. Saints (-110): Saints 30, Vikings 20.
I thought the Saints would be flat on the road coming off an improbable win over the Ravens, but I was very wrong. Both teams felt each other out before New Orleans ignited in the second half and ran away with the game. They’ve been dealing with injuries, but this Minnesota defense just hasn’t been as good as expected so far this season.
This game also showed the Saints are right in the top tier of the conference and are a serious contender for a first-round bye in the playoffs. While their pass defense may leave something to be desired, their rush defense is tops in the league and when you group that with their high-powered offense, they start to look very scary. The win: $0.
WIN: Broncos-Chiefs UNDER 55 (-110): Chiefs 30, Broncos 23.
We just barely escaped on this one. Luckily, scoring slowed down in the second half or we would’ve been done for. Denver’s defense clamped down and kept things close and we can thank them for that as it saved this bet. If you bet Broncos +10, you can also thank the defense for helping you win that bet.
Despite the run-and-gun Chiefs’ offense, I thought this might be a week where they slow down slightly. As sad as it is, 30 points is slowing down for Kansas City. Even another field goal for either side would have hit this over, but we got just what we needed and we will certainly take it. The win: $7.64.
LOSS: Patriots-Bills OVER 44 (-110): Patriots 25, Bills 6.
This really wasn’t even as close as the final score would indicate. New England routinely stalled out in the red zone and was forced to kick field goals. As we know, field goals are the best friend of the under and it burned us tonight. If New England could’ve found the end zone a few times instead of settling for field goal tries, we probably woudl’ve gotten the over to hit.
A late pick six made it look close and gave us a shred of hope. However, the Bills offense is just anemic with Josh Allen injured and them scoring six points the entire game did us no favors. Playing at home, I thought they might be able to muster up enough points in a two-score loss that the over would it. As it turns out, I was wrong about that. The win: $0.
PIGGY BANK: $174.88 (9.3% return on investment)
PICK PERCENTAGE: 59.5% (22-15-3)
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
SuperContest Contestants Crush In Week 8, Average Over 3 Correct Picks Apiece
Westgate Las Vegas Supercontest players in NFL Week 8 turned in a season-high performance, averaging 3.04 points with nearly 10 percent of the field scoring a perfect 5-0. A total of 270 of the 3,123-entrant field notched 5 points as the top six most popular sides covered the spread this week.
Los Angeles
Westgate Las Vegas Supercontest players in NFL Week 8 turned in a season-high performance, averaging 3.04 points with nearly 10 percent of the field scoring a perfect 5-0. A total of 270 of the 3,123-entrant field notched 5 points as the top six most popular sides covered the spread this week.
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley’s wise football decision to hit the ground and kill the clock rather than cruise into the end zone against the Packers, while leading 29-27 in the waning seconds, had no impact on the 9.5-point SuperContest spread. Even if Gurley had punched it in, the Rams would have kicked the extra point, making the margin 9 at most.
And the Packers +9.5 coming off their bye at the undefeated Rams was the most popular side, by the way. Nearly 40 percent of the pool put their faith in Aaron Rodgers in a spot where his Packers were the biggest point-spread underdog in his career. Here’s the Week 8 sports betting snapshot, then we’ll dig into more of the key decisions this week.
- Favorites vs Underdogs (ATS): 8-6
- Home vs Away (ATS): 5-9
- Over/Under record: 45-9
- Straight up underdog wins: 3
Read More SuperContest Contestants Crush In Week 8, Average Over 3 Correct Picks Apiece on SportsHandle.
PGCB to Hold Hearings, Vote on Three More Sports Wagering Certificates Wednesday
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will hear and vote on petitions for three sports wagering certificates at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday. Should all three petitions be approved, the number of properties licensed to operate sportsbooks in Pennsylvania will increase to five.
At its Oct. 3 meeting, the board approved sports betting licenses
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will hear and vote on petitions for three sports wagering certificates at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday. Should all three petitions be approved, the number of properties licensed to operate sportsbooks in Pennsylvania will increase to five.
At its Oct. 3 meeting, the board approved sports betting licenses for Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing, LLC, operator of the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Track, and Greenwood Gaming, operator of the Parx Casino and South Philadelphia Turf Club.
On Wednesday, it will consider applications from Chester Downs and Marina, LLC (Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack), Holdings Acquisitions Co., LP (Rivers Casino) and SugarHouse HSAP Gaming, LP (SugarHouse Casino). Pennsylvania has 13 sports betting certificates available — one for each licensed casino in the state — and to date, five have been claimed or applied for and eight remain. The application fee is $10 million and gross sports betting revenue is subject to a 36 percent tax (34 percent state, 2 percent local).
Read more PGCB to Hold Hearings, Vote on Three More Sports Wagering Certificates Wednesday on SportsHandle.
Minnesota Lawmaker Cautiously Optimistic About Sports Betting Legalization
Sports wagering for Minnesotans should be on the way, but won’t happen unless local residents get behind the effort to make it happen, according to State Rep. Pat Garafolo (R), the seven-term legislator and avid sports bettor who’s currently leading efforts to get a bill before the state legislature when it reconvenes in
Sports wagering for Minnesotans should be on the way, but won’t happen unless local residents get behind the effort to make it happen, according to State Rep. Pat Garafolo (R), the seven-term legislator and avid sports bettor who’s currently leading efforts to get a bill before the state legislature when it reconvenes in January.
However, as he told the locally based Great Time Podcast with John Kriesel, just because something is popular doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. Garafolo said he’s optimistic that the various gaming interests in the state, tribal gaming, charitable gaming and others will reach common ground on the issue.
“We need flexible legislation that works for everyone,” said Garafolo, who represents District 58B, which includes portions southeastern Twin Cities metropolitan area in Dakota and Goodhue counties. “We have to have a low-tax, low-fee environment. We just can’t go in and tax the snot out of this industry. The illegal sports betting market is very robust, so we have to have the right kind of regulations to compete with that.”umber of sub-issues (including betting on local college teams) that needs to be resolved with gambling stakeholders in the state.
Read more Minnesota Lawmaker Cautiously Optimistic About Sports Betting Legalization on SportsHandle.
MGM Resorts Becomes NHL’s Official Sports Betting Partner In Historic New Deal
National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday announced that the league struck a multi-year sponsorship agreement with MGM Resorts International (MGM), making the gaming and entertainment giant an official sports betting partner of the NHL. This follows a similar announcement by the National Basketball Association in July, where the NBA presented MGM
National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday announced that the league struck a multi-year sponsorship agreement with MGM Resorts International (MGM), making the gaming and entertainment giant an official sports betting partner of the NHL. This follows a similar announcement by the National Basketball Association in July, where the NBA presented MGM as the NBA’s official gaming partner.
The NHL deal, aside from designating MGM as an official partner, will allow MGM use of the NHL’s trademarks in connection with sports wagering at its properties internationally, as well as access to “official league data” including advanced data — some of which is still getting hammered out in the lab.
“The data we’re in the process of inventing is a process that’s been ongoing,” Bettman said. “It wasn’t our vision to develop it for sports betting, but as a broadcast enhancement to bring fans closer to the game.”
With Major Announcement Forthcoming, NHL Reportedly Going ‘All In’ On Sports Betting
The National Hockey League (NHL) will make a major announcement on Monday regarding its participation in the sports betting marketplace.
Sportnet’s Chris Johnston, a Toronto-based hockey insider for the NHL Network and a senior hockey writer for Sportnet, a Canadian equivalent of ESPN, said via Twitter, “The NHL has decided to
The National Hockey League (NHL) will make a major announcement on Monday regarding its participation in the sports betting marketplace.
Sportnet’s Chris Johnston, a Toronto-based hockey insider for the NHL Network and a senior hockey writer for Sportnet, a Canadian equivalent of ESPN, said via Twitter, “The NHL has decided to dive head-first into the sports betting business. Official partnership(s) to be announced at a Monday morning press conference in New York. Word I’m hearing is “we’re going all in.”
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman sent out a media advisory Friday alerting news outlets that he’ll speak at a Monday news conference in New York City.
No Further Information Yet Released on NHL’s Sports Betting Move, But Bettman’s Presence Appears to Guarantee Some Importance to the News Conference.
In July the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver announced at a news conference in New York a 3-year, $25 million marketing and data deal with MGM Resorts International. The non-exclusive arrangement largely focuses on marketing, but does grant MGM access to the league’s official data feed.
NCAA Announces Establishment of New Committee to ‘Examine’ Sports Wagering
The NCAA announced on Friday the formation of a new committee to examine sports wagering.
“The Board of Governors Ad Hoc Committee on Sports Wagering will examine the sports wagering landscape and its potential impact on current NCAA rules, educational efforts, player availability reporting, and any associated risks as more states legalize sports
The NCAA announced on Friday the formation of a new committee to examine sports wagering.
“The Board of Governors Ad Hoc Committee on Sports Wagering will examine the sports wagering landscape and its potential impact on current NCAA rules, educational efforts, player availability reporting, and any associated risks as more states legalize sports wagering,” the statement reads.
This follows the Association’s announcement in July that the national office is examining the long-term impact on college sports with an “internal team of subject matter experts,” with generally the same objectives.
This all follows the United States Supreme Court’s decision on May 14 in Murphy v NCAA, in which the high court struck down the 1992 federal ban on full-fledged sports wagering outside Nevada on Tenth Amendment principles. Since that time, the NCAA’s fellow respondents in the case, the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and the National Football League, and some of those leagues’ teams, have announced new partnerships with casinos, sportsbooks, and overall relaxed its rules regarding such deals.
Read more NCAA Announces Establishment of New Committee to ‘Examine’ Sports Wagering on SportsHandle.
FANTASY PLAYS: Raiders, Rams offer attractive daily stacks
Guaranteed prize pool tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings have become a strategic focus for daily fantasy players at the same time the NFL becomes more of a passing league.
With scoring up, a strategy of stacking — pairing a QB with his pass-catchers — has shown to be the best way to win big tournaments.
Guaranteed prize pool tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings have become a strategic focus for daily fantasy players at the same time the NFL becomes more of a passing league.
With scoring up, a strategy of stacking — pairing a QB with his pass-catchers — has shown to be the best way to win big tournaments. Winning lineups last week featured Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (300-plus passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 80-plus rushing yards and a rushing TD) paired with tight end Trey Burton and running back Tarik Cohen. Many of the top lineups also featured another running back from the same game, as New England Patriots RB James White had eight catches and two receiving touchdowns with nearly 100 all-purpose yards.
The traditional method of stacking in daily fantasy tournaments has leaned on pairing a quarterback with a wide receiver or tight end. But the modern NFL has shown pass-catching backs to be valuable components of stacks. Using DailyRoto’s daily fantasy lineup optimizer we are able to identify a few unconventional stacks that focus on QB and pass-catching RB targets.
OAKLAND: QB Derek Carr plus RB Jalen Richard and WR Jordy Nelson or TE Jared Cook
Richard ranks 12th in the NFL in market share of targets this year, receiving 16.3 percent of all Oakland passing targets despite playing on just 35 percent of snaps this season. With Marshawn Lynch injured, Richard and Doug Martin will receive elevated playing time and with Amari Cooper traded to Dallas it is Richard that will see an expanded role and benefit even more in PPR formats. Oakland is projected to be playing from behind as a 3-point underdog at home and the game flow should leave Richard on the field. DailyRoto has Richard projected for 15 percent of his team’s targets and a top 5 value at the position.
The stack of Carr-Richard-Nelson or Carr-Richard-Cook will cost you less than $15,000 of total salary cap on DraftKings, provides top 5 values at each position and allows you to spend up at other positions.
LOS ANGELES RAMS: QB Jared Goff plus RB Todd Gurley and WR Robert Woods or WR Brandin Cooks
The Rams have a 32 1/2-point implied team total in the betting markets and Las Vegas expects either the Rams or Chiefs to finish as the highest scoring individual team. Gurley is on pace for 32 touchdowns this season, which would break the current record of 31, and already has three receiving touchdowns and 270 yards through the air. Gurley is averaging five targets per game and has a steady receiving floor.
If Goff is going to pay off his price tag ($8,500 on FanDuel and $6,000 on DraftKings) and win daily fantasy tournaments he will need to throw for 300-plus yards and generate three or more touchdowns. If he is to do that it will likely go through Gurley, Woods and Brandin Cooks. Cooper Kupp’s status for the Sunday matchup with the Packers is still on the unlikely side and if he sits, DailyRoto has Woods and Cooks projected to split 50 percent of the passing targets. Unlike last week’s matchup with the 49ers, when the Rams were able to take their foot off the gas in the second half, Sean McVay will want to keep the pressure on to stay ahead of Aaron Rodgers. Woods and Cooks are projected to top 180 yards receiving and can be stacked either together or with Gurley to generate tournament-winning upside.
___
For more in-depth daily fantasy advice and lineup tools, visit DailyRoto: https://dailyroto.com
Louisiana Lawmakers Eyeing Sports Betting Legalization In 2019
If in-state LSU fans want to legally bet on the home team as a double-digit home underdog to No. 1-ranked Alabama on Nov. 3rd, they’ll most likely drive to Mississippi to do it. Or wager offshore.
Meanwhile, Louisiana officials continue to discuss legislation that would allow local residents to join their Mississippi neighbors
If in-state LSU fans want to legally bet on the home team as a double-digit home underdog to No. 1-ranked Alabama on Nov. 3rd, they’ll most likely drive to Mississippi to do it. Or wager offshore.
Meanwhile, Louisiana officials continue to discuss legislation that would allow local residents to join their Mississippi neighbors in legal sports betting.
On Wednesday, State Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Kenner, told a state Senate Judiciary Committee he would again introduce a sports betting bill, however, he expects other legislators will do the same. Martiny tried last spring to begin the process of legalizing sports betting but lawmakers failed to act and the bill died in committee, never getting to the full State Senate for a vote.
Read more Louisiana Lawmakers Eyeing Sports Betting Legalization In 2019 on SportsHandle.