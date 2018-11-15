Week 12 College Football Picks: Syracuse-Notre Dame Yankee Stadium Clash, WVU at OK State
Each week we’ll be providing our top college football picks.
Also check out our NFL Week 11 “Lookahead Lines” story, finding value (or not) by comparing earlier lines, and identifying recency bias.
Back to the college game. (Season record: 20-15.)
Week 12 College Football Picks, Preview: West Virginia in a Great Spot on the Road and Syracuse Catching Points Against Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium
Memphis/SMU OVER 72.5 (Friday)
I grew up rooting for the old Pony Express so I’m a closet SMU fan. I know the team well and the Ponies have had little success against Memphis in recent years. In their last four games against SMU, Memphis has scored 48, 63, 51 and 66 points. The Tigers won last year’s meeting 66-45 and we should see another game that approaches 100 points.
SMU’s offense is finally starting to click under new coach Sonny Dykes. The Mustangs have scored 107 points in their last two games with wins over Houston and UConn. Memphis has scored 106 points in its last two games with victories over East Carolina and Tulsa.
While the Mustangs’ offense is rolling, their defense continues to struggle. SMU is allowing 242 rushing yards per game in conference play and now must face Memphis running back Darrell Henderson who is averaging 9.2 yards per carry on the season.
SMU ranks 115th in scoring defense allowing 36.8 points per game, while Memphis ranks 86th giving up 30.5 per contest. Both teams will put up points with ease Friday night in what could be the highest-scoring game of the college football season.
Read more Week 12 College Football Picks: Syracuse-Notre Dame Yankee Stadium Clash, WVU at OK State on SportsHandle.
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 11 Picks
We're starting to pick games with some swagger now. Being well in the black is nice, so let's keep the good times rolling. The lines are set pretty well this week, which makes our jobs a little tougher. There aren't a ton of spreads to like, but we picked out the three you
We’re starting to pick games with some swagger now. Being well in the black is nice, so let’s keep the good times rolling. The lines are set pretty well this week, which makes our jobs a little tougher. There aren’t a ton of spreads to like, but we picked out the three you should be able to bank on the most. As far as over/unders, we have one over and one under for you.
Panthers -4.5 at Lions (-110)
Carolina has never burned us before, right? Just kidding, we took them +4 against the Steelers in a game they lost 52-21 last week. That was the only pick we got wrong in Week 10. Even though they’re on the road, there’s plenty of reason to believe they’re a prime bounceback candidate, just like another team we’ll talk about in a minute.
The Panthers have everything to play for with an NFC Wild Card berth well within their grasp. Detroit, meanwhile, has spiraled into free fall and it seems like head coach Matt Patricia may already have lost that locker room. They waved the white flag the moment they traded Golden Tate and there’s no reason to believe they should be competitive. Detroit is 3-6, but two of those wins have come against the Patriots and Packers, so who knows, but the percentages tell us Carolina wins this game handily. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.60.
Falcons -3 vs. Cowboys (-120)
This is our biggest lock of the week. Atlanta is another prime bounceback candidate after randomly getting blown out by the Browns last week. They’re in desperation mode and at home. Yes, the Cowboys’ defense presents some issues for the offense, but Dak Prescott simply isn’t going to outgun Matt Ryan on his home field. It’s not happening.
If the Falcons hope to have any prayer of sneaking into the playoffs, they basically need to win every single one from here on out. Unless Dallas comes out with a crazy effort like they did against the Jaguars several weeks ago, it just doesn’t seem plausible for them to grab this road win. If you’re going to bank on any one of these picks this week, make it this one. The bet: $8 for total payout of $14.66.
Broncos +7.5 at Chargers (-120)
Even as I’m typing this, I don’t feel great about this pick, but the Broncos are a competent enough team to cover a multiple-score spread. Of course, that’s what this is. If Denver loses by a touchdown, they cover. The Chargers have been great this season and have flown under the radar, but they generally don’t score points in bunches.
Expect the Broncos to hang around at least for a bit and then we can hope they keep the game within a touchdown. It might be wishful thinking, but it’s our best bet amongst a group of other less promising spreads this week. The bet: $2 for total payout of $3.67.
Packers-Seahawks OVER 49.5 (-110)
This is a matchup of desperate teams. The Packers are 4-4-1, the Seahawks 4-5. The loser will start to slip out of the playoff picture entirely. Since the game is in Seattle, expect that to level the playing field a bit. These aren’t your older brother’s Seahawks, whose defense struck fear into their opponents. Green Bay’s defense, especially without Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the secondary is vulnerable as well.
When betting over/unders, you essentially need to guess what the game flow is going to be. This certainly seems like it will be a close game that is relatively high scoring. A 30-20 final score would get us our over and that seems perfectly reasonable for how we expect this game to go. It’s not our most confident pick, but it’s a pretty decent bet. The bet: $2 for total payout of $3.80.
Titans-Colts UNDER 49 (-110)
This one is dangerous with the Colts’ offense able to go off at any time, but hey, if the Titans can hold the Patriots defense at bay, they can do the same with the Colts. It’s actually looking more and more like Tennessee has a legit defense, capable of shutting an opponent down. Their offense, while it looked its best all season against New England, is still a work in progress.
All that adds up to a relatively low scoring game, one that keeps us under that 49-point mark. Would anyone be surprised if this game ended 20-17 or somewhere right around there? This over/under seems set really high, so jump on the under in anticipation of a low-scoring game. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.60.
As always, our pipe dream of 5-0 is on the table. We’ve had two 4-1 weeks in our last four, so we’re getting closer. If we nailed all these picks, our parlay payout would be $467.49. We’re going to ride our current hot streak and hope we can get a clean sweep for you this week. Best of luck in Week 11 and we will debrief after the weekend’s action is over.
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
NFL Week 11 Lookahead Lines: Eagles Now Big Underdogs At New Orleans, Carolina Bigger Faves at Detroit Despite Steelers Blowout
Every week, Sports Handle will look at NFL lines, specifically “lookahead lines,” to see how they’re moving and why. Lookahead lines are those posted one week prior to a game or even before the season has begun, as CG Technology does.
By comparing changes between current lines and the numbers hung days earlier,
Every week, Sports Handle will look at NFL lines, specifically “lookahead lines,” to see how they’re moving and why. Lookahead lines are those posted one week prior to a game or even before the season has begun, as CG Technology does.
By comparing changes between current lines and the numbers hung days earlier, we can get a sense of where recency bias or overreactions are seeping in.
We’ll highlight the significant shifts, look for value and suggest when it’s a good idea to get behind or stay away from certain teams. Here’s a look at the Week NFL 11 line moves and what it means to bettors. (Note: odds indicated based on current numbers at several Las Vegas sportsbooks.)
NFL Week 11 Lines, Before And After: Carolina Bigger Favorite At Detroit Despite Getting Crushed By Steelers, Meanwhile Steelers Move Past Key Number Against Reeling Jaguars
Carolina Panthers (-4 or -3.5) at Detroit lions
It’s not often a team gets blown out on national television 52-21 and the line moves in their favor, but that’s what we have in this matchup. Last week the Panthers were -3 at the SuperBook and -1.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Even after getting drilled by the Steelers, the line moved to Carolina -4.
That’s because the Lions are arguably the second worst team in the NFL right now. Detroit is 0-3 both SU and ATS in its last three games, losing by 14, 15 and 12 points over that span. Carolina didn’t show up last Thursday night in Pittsburgh but prior to that loss the Panthers were riding a three-game winning streak SU and ATS.
While the Lions look like they’ve waived the white flag on the season, it should be noted that the Panthers aren’t the same team away from home. Carolina is 1-3 SU and ATS on the road this season with its lone win being a come-from-behind victory over the Eagles. Meanwhile, the Lions are 2-2 SU and ATS at home with wins over the Patriots and Packers.
There seems to be some value here with the Lions. The problem is Detroit has looked lifeless in its last three games, so it may not matter.
Read more NFL Week 11 Lookahead Lines: Eagles Now Big Underdogs At New Orleans, Carolina Bigger Faves at Detroit Despite Steelers Blowout on SportsHandle.
New York’s Empire Resorts Joins Forces With Bet365 on Sports Betting
Empire Resorts, Inc., now an affiliate of bet365 Group Limited (bet365) and Resorts World Catskills today revealed a “strategic alliance” to join the rapidly expanding sports wagering business space in the U.S. by creating a physical and online sportsbook in New York State.
Sports wagering is not now legal in New York, however,
Empire Resorts, Inc., now an affiliate of bet365 Group Limited (bet365) and Resorts World Catskills today revealed a “strategic alliance” to join the rapidly expanding sports wagering business space in the U.S. by creating a physical and online sportsbook in New York State.
Sports wagering is not now legal in New York, however, rules and accompanying regulations are expected to come under close examination by New York State lawmakers in 2019, Democratic State Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow (89th District) told Sports Handle in an interview last week. Pretlow is the state lawmaker sponsoring enabling legislation that would legalize full-fledged sports betting in the state.
Resorts World Catskills in Kiamesha Lake, on the site of the former Concord Hotel, a “Borscht Belt” landmark, is New York’s newest and largest integrated commercial casino resort destination with closest proximity to Manhattan. Empire, as a bet365 affiliate company, is part of the world’s largest online sports bookmaker. The parties said in a media release that their deal 20-year agreement would become effective when permitted by applicable law.
Read more New York’s Empire Resorts Joins Forces With Bet365 on Sports Betting on SportsHandle.
NFL Week 10 Expert Handicapper Notes from Scott Spreitzer
We finished the weekend 9-5-1 this past week. We're also on a 24-11 CFB run the last 5 weeks and we're 40-21-1 with our last 62 NFL plays overall. We have a 7-Unit CFB Main Event Game of the Month on Saturday and 6- and 5-unit NFL plays going on Sunday! We enter on a
We finished the weekend 9-5-1 this past week. We’re also on a 24-11 CFB run the last 5 weeks and we’re 40-21-1 with our last 62 NFL plays overall. We have a 7-Unit CFB Main Event Game of the Month on Saturday and 6- and 5-unit NFL plays going on Sunday! We enter on a 12-1-1 CFB/NFL top plays run. Be sure to grab it all this week!
You can get a free $60 account and get Scott’s top College and NFL picks this week at docsports.com
NFL WEEK 10 RECAP:
JAGUARS 26-29 COLTS: Bortles 26-38-320-2. Fournette 53 yards 24 carries…56 rec yards, TD. Bortles still throwing too many passes for my blood. Indy 29 first half points…held scoreless in the 2nd half. Luck 21-29-285-3-1. Jags turnover inside the Colts 25 in the final minutes. Lost 5 straight games…trail Texans by 3 games in the division. Colts 36 ppg during 3 game winning streak. Luck 3 or more TD passes in 6 straight games.
BILLS 41-10 JETS: Bills 4 starting QBs last 5 games. Jets 4 straight losses. 4th losing streak of 4 or more games in 4 seasons under Todd Bowles. Barkley 15-25-232-2. L.McCoy 113 yards 26 carries 2 TD. Foster & Jones 11 combined rec 198 yards, 1 TD. Bills had 1 TD and 11 turnovers previous 3 games…5 TDs and 0 turnovers against the Jets. McCown 17-34-135-0-2.
FALCONS 16-28 BROWNS: ATL had 73 plays to Cleveland’s 50…but Browns averaged 8.5 yards per play…thanks in part to the 90+ yard run by Nick Chubb 20-176-TD. Mayfield’s best game as a pro 17-20-216-3-0. 9 different players with a catch – and the most by any player was 4. Jones, Hooper, Sanu 23 rec between the 3 of them…another big statistical day for Matt Ryan 38-52-330-2-0.
LIONS 22-34 BEARS: Bears snapped 10-game divisional losing streak. Trubisky 23-30-355-3-0…and 1 rushing TD (17 TD, 4 INT last 6 games). Big time miscommunication in the Lions’ secondary. Allen Robinson 6 rec 133 yards 2 TD. Miller 5 rec 122 yards, 1 TD. Stafford 25-42-274-2-2. Kerryon Johnson held in-check again 14 carries 51 yards, TD. Stafford sacked 6 times…(16 sacks in 2 games without Golden Tate to open up the field). Bears 6-3…11 points from a 9-0 record. 33 ppg during 3 game win streak. Bears 6 games with 3 or more takeaways — best in the NFL.
CARDINALS 14-26 CHIEFS: Mahomes 21-28-249-2. Kareem Hunt 16 carries 71 yards. Tyreek Hill 7 rec 117 yards 2 TDs. Kelce 6 rec 46 yards.
Rosen 22-39-208-1-2. David Johnson 21 carries 98 yards RD…85 rec yards, TD. AGAIN – YOU CAN RUN on the Chiefs. AZ is the only team without 100 yards rushing on the season…but if Johnson gets 1 more carry. AZ has failed to top 18 points in 8 of 9 games.
PATRIOTS 10-34 TITANS: Tennessee sacked Brady 3 times and put constant pressure on him. Brady 21-41-254 (Brady with just 1 TD pass last 3 games). Edelman 9 rec 104 yards. Gordon 4 rec 81 yards. Mariota 16-24-228-2-0 (3rd game with 2 or more TD passes…team is 3-0). Henry & Lewis 31 combined carries 115 yards 2 TDs. Davis 7 rec 125 yards TD. Pats failed to reach the red-zone in the 2nd half…0 points final 9 possessions. Worst loss since a 41-14 loss to KC in Sept 2014. The next week NE was +1 vs. Cincy and won 43-17…the 1st of a 7 game win streak…and won the SBOWL that season. 7-3 worst NE start in 5 years…lost in the conf championship to Denver that season. Tenn 13-3 last 16 home games. Out-rushed NE 150-40. Mike Vrabel knew to rush Brady up the middle and take away the middle. Tenny put a ton into this one win…@ Colts next week.
CHARGERS 20-6 RAIDERS: Big LAC TD pass with :20 left in the half to go up 10-3. Early 3rd…Melvin Gordon 66 yard TD pass and catch…screen…Raiders missed tackled inside the first 10 yards (Gordon 5 straight games with 120 or more scrimmage yards…first Charger since LT). Derek Carr 4th & 5 inside Charger 20 with 4 min to go…throws a pass in the turf to avoid a sack…4th down…Carr is all messed up between the ears at this point…making mental mistakes galore. Rivers only QB with 2 or more TD passes in every game this season. LAC 6 game winning streak. Held 5 straight opp’s to fewer than 20 points. Raiders 10 ppg during 5 game skid.
DOLPHINS 12-31 GREEN BAY: Packers got the ground game going early. Aaron Jones 145 yards 15 carries 2 TDs. Rodgers 19-28-199-2-0 (17 TDs 1 INT this season). Osweiler 23-37-213-0-1. Gore 13 carries 90 yards. 9 quarters without an offensive TD for Miami. Fins 5th double digit loss this season. Allowing 34 ppg during 4 game skid. Allowed 150 or more rush yards 5 times this season…worst in the NFL. GBAY 4-0-1 home…0-4 road. Packers @ Seattle on Thursday.
SKINS 16-3 BUCCS: Story of the game: Buccs 501 yards on 7.5 yards per play, but scored just 3 points (1st team in NFL history to score 3 points or fewer with 500 yards of offense). Held Skins to 286 yards. Alex Smith 19-27-178-1. A. Peterson 19 carries 68 yards. Ryan Fitzpatrick 29-41-406-0-2. Godwin & Rodgers 15 combined rec 205 yards. Buccs were 0-5 in the red zone. Skins 6-0 when rush for 100 or more yards. Held 6 opp’s to fewer than 18 points. Buccs -19 turnover margin this season…worst in the NFL. Buccs 7 straight games with -2 or more turnover margin…2nd longest in NFL history.
SAINTS 51-14 BENGALS: Brees 22-25-265-3-0…1 rush TD (Brees 21 TDs only 1 INT season). Ingram 13 carries 104 yards 58 rec yards 1 TD. Kamara 12 carries 56 yards 2 TD. Michael Thomas 8 rec 70 yards 2 TDs. Dalton 12-20-153-1-2. Saints 6 TDs 3 FGs first 9 possessions. 5-0 on the road this season. 5 games with 40 or more points. Cincy has allowed at least 30 points 5 games this season…allowing nearly 40 ppg last 4 games.
SEAHAWKS 31-36 RAMS: C.Kupp out for season. R. Wilson 17-26-176-3-0. 92 yards rushing. Wilson 6 TDs 0 INTs vs. Rams…62 points scored…0-2. Penny 12 carries 108 yards (you CAN RUN on the Rams). Seattle 273 rushing yards on 8 yards per carry (6 straight games with at least 150 yards rushing). Goff 28-39-318-2-0. Gurley 16 carries 120 yards TD. Cooks 10 rec 100 yards 1 rush TD. SEA 4-5…5 losses by 25 points. Rams can clinch NFC West next week with a win over KC and a Sea loss to GB. Aaron Donald 8.5 sacks last 4 games. (When Aqib Talib returns).
COWBOYS 27-20 EAGLES: Too many secondary injuries for the Eagles and the offensive line wasn’t healthy. Philly 421 yards and 6.8 yards per play. Dallas 171 yards on 6.1 yards per carry. Elliott 151 yards rushing on 8 yards per carry. Dak 26-36-270-1-0. Amari Cooper targeted 10 times…6 grabs…opens up the field. Wentz & Ertz had big numbers for Philly.
NY GIANTS 27-23 SAN FRANCISCO: Total combined yards played out like an Under…but the game went Over on the final TD. Eli 19-31-188-3-0. Nick Mullens 27-39-250-1-2 INTs. Giants had film on Mullens, which wasn’t the case the previous week. NYG offensive line finally protected Manning for the most part…and the team ran for 4 yards per carry.
Scott Spreitzer has spent 25+ years in the world of sports betting and he’s been one of the few bettors/handicappers to be accepted and sought after on several national radio shows as the key go-to analyst with a Vegas perspective. Scott dominates the ESPN national airwaves during football season. He’s the featured bettor/handicapper on the Dari and Mel show, appearing every football Saturday for the past four years with Dari Nowkhah and Mel Kiper, Jr., a show heard on over 300 ESPN affiliates. Scott doubles back every Sunday morning on ESPN National’s NFL Sunday Countdown with Kevin Winter (4 years running). And he kicked off this past football season each and every Friday as the regular betting expert on the Mike Golic, Jr., show. Scott’s even had his Vegas-centric information repeated on college football live game broadcasts by the likes of Kirk Herbstreit. If you tune into ESPN national on football weekends, you’re bound to hear Scott.
Physical DraftKings Sportsbook Set to Open At Resorts In Atlantic City
For the second time this week, DraftKings has announced the forthcoming opening of a physical sportsbook — this time where the post-PASPA U.S. sports betting expansion started, in New Jersey*.
“Construction is near completion on the DraftKings Sportsbook at Resorts, slated to open by late November 2018,” pending approval from the state’s
For the second time this week, DraftKings has announced the forthcoming opening of a physical sportsbook — this time where the post-PASPA U.S. sports betting expansion started, in New Jersey*.
“Construction is near completion on the DraftKings Sportsbook at Resorts, slated to open by late November 2018,” pending approval from the state’s Division of Gaming Enforcement. The Associated Press reports a more specific date — Tuesday, Nov. 20. According to the AP, the sportsbook will be situated in an area where patrons can access it via an entrance off the Atlantic City boardwalk.
But wait, didn’t Resorts already open a sportsbook over the summer, branded Resorts, in conjunction with SB Tech? Indeed it did, but apparently there’s room for more than one operation to co-exist under the same roof, same as the digital arms for each property, which can implement up to three “skins” online.
Read more Physical DraftKings Sportsbook Set to Open At Resorts In Atlantic City on SportsHandle.
NFL Week 11: Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we're making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we're offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we’re making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we’re offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
Total: 51
The main rationale behind this over is that I don’t believe the desperate Detroit Lions will go down without a fight in a must-win home game, while the Carolina Panthers are likely to bounce back on extra rest after a poor performance in Pittsburgh.
Basically, Detroit and Carolina are due for strong performances, and this should be a close game between two teams with star quarterbacks.
The Lions scored 26 points against the New England Patriots at home and then put up 31 on the Green Bay Packers two weeks later. They have it in them, but they’ve also given up at least 24 points in three consecutive games.
The Panthers defense has surrendered 28-plus points in back-to-back weeks, while the offense has averaged 33 points per game the last three weeks.
Don’t be surprised if both teams hit the 30-mark Sunday at Ford Field.
Predicted score: Panthers 35, Lions 30
Under of the week: Houston Texans at Washington Redskins
Total: 42.5
I was shocked to see Houston and Washington generating a total above 40. Four of Houston’s last five games have contained 36 or fewer points, while four of Washington’s last five games have contained 40 or fewer points. Why should we expect them to combine for more than that Sunday in Washington?
Both defenses rank in the top seven in terms of points allowed per game. And while the Houston offense has shown some signs of life, this’ll be a challenge on the road. Meanwhile, the Redskins’ offensive line is in shambles, which is why they’ve scored just 30 total points the last two weeks against awful defenses (Atlanta and Tampa Bay).
I don’t think either team will score 20 points in this one.
Predicted score: Texans 17, Redskins 13
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 2-0
2018 season: 14-6
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist’s work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
Here’s Why Rhode Island Sports Betting’s Launch Is Delayed
Rhode Island lawmakers were counting on an immediate windfall of revenue from sports betting when they legalized sports wagering in June. But five months later, neither of the state’s two commercial casinos have opened their sportsbooks, and the projected opening date of Oct. 1 has come and gone.
Why? Testing of software is
Rhode Island lawmakers were counting on an immediate windfall of revenue from sports betting when they legalized sports wagering in June. But five months later, neither of the state’s two commercial casinos have opened their sportsbooks, and the projected opening date of Oct. 1 has come and gone.
Why? Testing of software is still ongoing, and negotiations between the state’s two casinos and William Hill and IGT, who will operate the sportsbooks, is taking longer than expected, according to Rhode Island Department of Revenue chief of information and public relations Paul Grimaldi.
“Our expectation is for sports betting to begin around Thanksgiving. I cannot give you a specific date today as it is dependent on the completion of testing of the IGT/William Hill sports betting software,” Grimaldi told Sports Handle in an e-mail Tuesday. “They released the software to the Division of Lottery on Nov. 5 We expect two weeks +/- for completion of the testing. The sportsbook will start taking bets once the software is certified.”
Read more Here’s Why Rhode Island Sports Betting’s Launch Is Delayed on SportsHandle.
NFL Injuries and Sports Betting: Audibles at the Sight of Line Moves
Handicapping football injuries in the NFL, although similar to parsing less abundant injury information in the college game, requires a unique skill set and approach. It’s also an absolute imperative for any serious bettor as NFL lines have become sharper and less elastic in the information age.
Andy Iskoe of the Logical
Handicapping football injuries in the NFL, although similar to parsing less abundant injury information in the college game, requires a unique skill set and approach. It’s also an absolute imperative for any serious bettor as NFL lines have become sharper and less elastic in the information age.
Andy Iskoe of the Logical Approach, a handicapping and sports research service, has analyzed such injury information and contextualized it as long as he’s been in the business. The longtime Las Vegas professional handicapper, podcaster and featured columnist for numerous sports betting publications including Gaming Today, examined this topic for Sports Handle recently.
Iskoe says experienced handicappers and bookmakers sometimes assign a point value to each position if a starter is injured, but that in the pro game, as one would expect, most adjustment in terms of the point spread revolve around the quarterback.
Read more NFL Injuries and Sports Betting: Audibles at the Sight of Line Moves on SportsHandle.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 11
Tua Tagovailoa's odds decreased, but he's still the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red
Tua Tagovailoa’s odds decreased, but he’s still the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red means the player’s odds have regressed.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
Best Betting Scenes: In ‘Dirty Work,’ Dr. Farthing Bets Against Rocky
Time for another installment in Sports Handle’s ongoing series on The Best Best Gambling And Sports Betting Scenes. There’s a lot of high-quality movies centered on gambling, including on horse racing and poker ‘Let It Ride’ and ‘Rounders’). All quality gambling scenes, whether strictly sports betting or not, the focus of the film or
Time for another installment in Sports Handle’s ongoing series on The Best Best Gambling And Sports Betting Scenes. There’s a lot of high-quality movies centered on gambling, including on horse racing and poker ‘Let It Ride’ and ‘Rounders’). All quality gambling scenes, whether strictly sports betting or not, the focus of the film or a short aside, will be included/considered.
The very underrated, under-appreciated 1998 comedy “Dirty Work” stars Norm MacDonald (as Mitch) and Artie Lange (Sam) as co-founders of a “Revenge For Hire” business, in order to pay for a heart surgery for Sam’s father, Pops.
Directed by Bob Saget, the movie also has guest appearances by Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, Don Rickles and of course, Chevy Chase, who plays the heart surgeon and gambling addict Dr. Farthing, who will bump up Pop’s place on the heart transplant list in exchange for $50,000 — to pay back his bookie.
Chase delivers his classic deadpan humor in each of his scenes, including in this doctor’s office exchange when Dr. Farthing reveals just how terrible he is at betting sports:
Roy Bets Big On His Seven Iron In ‘Tin Cup’
The Long Con Begins in ‘Diggstown’
Read more Best Betting Scenes: In ‘Dirty Work,’ Dr. Farthing Bets Against Rocky on SportsHandle.
Poll: Most Maryland Voters Want Sports Betting, Will Have to Wait
A Washington Post poll conducted in Sept. 2017 showed that 55% of respondents approved of legalizing sports betting with only 33% disapproving — the highest level of support ever record by the Roper Center public opinion archive.
Now a brand new Post poll surveying Maryland registered voters found numbers in line
A Washington Post poll conducted in Sept. 2017 showed that 55% of respondents approved of legalizing sports betting with only 33% disapproving — the highest level of support ever record by the Roper Center public opinion archive.
Now a brand new Post poll surveying Maryland registered voters found numbers in line with the national figures — 53 percent are in favor of legal sports wagering on professional sports, against 37 percent opposed (10 percent had no opinion).
Unfortunately for those Marylanders approving and also desiring to make legal sports bets, they’ll probably be waiting more than two years to do so within Maryland borders.
The Maryland state constitution requires that any gambling expansion must go to the voters via ballot referendum. In March, the House of Delegates passed a bill 124-14 that would have put the matter on the Nov. 6 ballot, however the bill failed to make it out of committee in the Senate before the legislative session ended.
As proponents at the time advised, now the next opportunity to get it on the ballot won’t come until Nov. 2020, unless lawmakers have the motivation and find a way to bypass the state constitution. Unlikely.
Read more Poll: Most Maryland Voters Want Sports Betting, Will Have to Wait on SportsHandle.
DraftKings Set to Open Retail Sportsbook In Mississippi This Week
The post DraftKings Set to Open Retail Sportsbook In Mississippi This Week appeared first on SportsHandle.
DraftKings and the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville, Miss. announced a partnership on Monday that will put DraftKings in charge of the casino’s retail sportsbook.
Once live, this will mark two firsts for
The post DraftKings Set to Open Retail Sportsbook In Mississippi This Week appeared first on SportsHandle.
DraftKings and the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville, Miss. announced a partnership on Monday that will put DraftKings in charge of the casino’s retail sportsbook.
Once live, this will mark two firsts for the Boston-headquartered company: its first retail sportsbook and its official foray into a second state after New Jersey, where DraftKings operates under a license with Resorts Casino and so far has led the competition among NJ online sportsbooks — by a couple laps — in terms of handle and gross revenue.
“Opening Nov. 16, 2018, the sportsbook will transform Scarlet Pearl’s existing PRL Bar into a multi-screen betting and social destination for sports lovers,” reads Monday’s joint news release.
Read more DraftKings Set to Open Retail Sportsbook In Mississippi This Week on SportsHandle.
TN Lawmaker Files Sports Betting Bill Ahead of 2019 Session
One day after the mid-term elections, Tennessee state Representative Rick Staples (D-District 15) filed the state’s first piece of sports betting legislation ahead of the 2019 session, which begins Jan. 8. The bill, HB 0001, while an initial effort, covers many of the key points needed for meaningful legislation.
One day after the mid-term elections, Tennessee state Representative Rick Staples (D-District 15) filed the state’s first piece of sports betting legislation ahead of the 2019 session, which begins Jan. 8. The bill, HB 0001, while an initial effort, covers many of the key points needed for meaningful legislation.
The “Tennessee Sports Gaming Act,” filed on Nov. 7, calls for legal sports betting “only in jurisdictions that approve sports betting by local option election.” This language seems to infer that legal sports betting would be brought to Tennessee voters and could potentially be approved on a county-by-county basis. In a similar situation in Louisiana, voters in some parishes approved daily fantasy sports, while voters in other did not.
The Tennessee bill calls for a 10 percent tax on a licensee’s adjusted gross income. Nevada’s 6.75 tax on gross sports betting revenue is the lowest of all states with legal sports betting while new sports betting jurisdictions in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island impose rates of 34 percent or higher. The bill would set the licensing fee at $7,500.
Read more TN Lawmaker Files Sports Betting Bill Ahead of 2019 Session on SportsHandle.
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 10 Results
We are officially rolling. It's been more than a month since we've had a losing week and we are now into the 60 percent pick echelon. That's right, we've picked at the same rate as the pros over a 10-week period, no small sample size. Now that we're rolling, we're well into the
We are officially rolling. It’s been more than a month since we’ve had a losing week and we are now into the 60 percent pick echelon. That’s right, we’ve picked at the same rate as the pros over a 10-week period, no small sample size. Now that we’re rolling, we’re well into the black and will be looking to build on that even more in the coming weeks. Let’s recap our super successful Week 10.
LOSS: Panthers +4 at Steelers (-115): Steelers 52, Panthers 21.
This one got away from us in a hurry on Thursday Night Football. Everyone expected this to be a competitive game between two solid teams, but Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense really took things to another level, especially in the first half. The under was dead by halftime and it was quickly apparent Pittsburgh wasn’t going to give Carolina even a prayer down the stretch.
It happens sometimes and we can’t really predict an offensive performance like we saw Thursday Night. When something like that does happen, you just have to hope it works in your favor. It didn’t this week, but that’s about all that didn’t in an otherwise successful week of picks. Total win: $0.
WIN: Redskins +135 at Buccaneers: Redskins 16, Buccaneers 3.
This line actually somehow moved all the way up to +150 by kick off, but Washington proved why this was another great road underdog pick. Remember, we are now 3-for-3 in picking road underdogs on the money line over the past two weeks. Frankly, this was a gross game; it was 6-3 at half time.
Things got interesting in the second half and honestly, Tampa outplayed Washington for most of the afternoon. Ryan Fitzpatrick and company had more than 400 yards of total offense, but just three points to show for it, because they turned over the ball at the most critical points in the game. After betting against the Redskins successfully last Sunday, we got help from them in the other direction. Total win: $11.75.
WIN: Cardinals +17 at Chiefs (-110): Chiefs 26, Cardinals 14.
This is the second time this season we were handed a three-score spread and took it. I don’t think it’s a coincidence it’s also the second time we’ve won that bet. No matter how bad one team and how good the other, in the NFL 17 points is too much to ignore and Arizona came through for us on Sunday.
If you made this pick like I did, you had a mini heart attack at the end of the game when the Chiefs came up with an interception and started running it the other way. It came very close to turning into a debilitating pick six to push the deficit to 19, but they were pushed out of bounds a couple dozen yards before reaching pay dirt. We’ll thank our lucky stars for that one and move on to the next one. Total win: $7.60.
WIN: Seahawks +10 at Rams (-110): Rams 36, Seahawks 31.
The only dangerous part about this bet was how much worse Seattle plays on the road as opposed to at home. They already lost to L.A. at home, but they were also the more desperate team. Seattle certainly played like it and it put them in a position to be able to win the game. Ultimately, the comeback attempt from Russell Wilson and Co. came up short, but they did their job and covered for us.
It looked like disaster had struck when the Rams strip sacked Wilson, recovered, and then scored a few players later to go up by 12, but Seattle put together a really nice touchdown drive immediately after. They actually got the ball back with time to score, but weren’t able to convert. If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s bet on the Seahawks’ spread, they’ve been great against it. Total win: $7.60.
WIN: Saints-Bengals OVER 54 (-115): Saints 51, Bengals 14.
It sure helps your cause on an over when one team nearly hits the over by themselves. New Orleans was once again possessed on offense on Sunday, leading to a blowout of Cincinnati. Thankfully, each team continued scoring well into the fourth quarter, because even with the Saints’ onslaught, it seemed like scoring might stall out in the third quarter.
At this point, betting a Saints under seems crazy and we were lucky to get on this train before their over/under numbers soar against opponents with strong offenses. This rounds out a really solid week for us and makes us 1-for-1 on over/under picks this week. Total win: $7.40.
PIGGY BANK: $236.43 (18.2% return on investment)
PICK PERCENTAGE: 61.7% (29-18-3)
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
Updated KY Sports Betting Bill: 25 Percent Tax, Creation of Kentucky Gaming Commission, No Integrity Fee
Kentucky Senator Julian Carroll (D-District 7) refiled an updated version of his sports betting bill on Friday. The bill, which would create the independent Kentucky Gaming Commission, calls for a 25 percent tax on net sports betting revenue as well as allowing the Kentucky Lottery Association and existing horse racing associations to
Kentucky Senator Julian Carroll (D-District 7) refiled an updated version of his sports betting bill on Friday. The bill, which would create the independent Kentucky Gaming Commission, calls for a 25 percent tax on net sports betting revenue as well as allowing the Kentucky Lottery Association and existing horse racing associations to be granted licenses. Any other interested venues may also apply.
The tax rate applies to commercial sportsbooks and vendors, but not the Lottery Association’s license. And the bill would give all the regulatory power, including, it appears, determining what types of events could be bet on and whether mobile/online wagering is permitted, to the new Kentucky Gaming Commission. Unsurprisingly, there is no mention of any sort of fee or royalty benefiting professional sports leagues.
Kentucky lawmakers and stakeholders have had a busy few months studying sports betting, and it’s likely the state will be among the first to seriously consider legalizing sports betting in 2019. Carroll’s bill is likely just one of several that will be filed and considered when the state legislature goes back into session. Carroll, a former Kentucky governor, is a member of the state’s “working group” on sports betting.
Read more Updated KY Sports Betting Bill: 25 Percent Tax, Creation of Kentucky Gaming Commission, No Integrity Fee on SportsHandle.
Boomer Esiason: Former WFAN Co-Host Craig Carton A ‘Cautionary Tale’ For Gambling Addiction
In a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, former co-host Craig Carton of the popular WFAN morning sports talk show “Boomer & Carton” was convicted on all three charges he faced in connection with a multi-million dollar ticket brokering scheme, in which investors got fleeced.
Why’d he do it? At least in part, or in
In a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, former co-host Craig Carton of the popular WFAN morning sports talk show “Boomer & Carton” was convicted on all three charges he faced in connection with a multi-million dollar ticket brokering scheme, in which investors got fleeced.
Why’d he do it? At least in part, or in large part, due to gambling addiction, specifically casino table games such as blackjack. When federal agents knocked on Carton’s door in Sept. 2017 before the sun rose, the show that had run since 2007 effectively ended. Co-host and former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, as well as other show staffers, were caught by surprise and claim to have no knowledge whatsoever about Carton’s criminal activity. Ultimately Carton was found guilty of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. He now faces up to 45 years in prison.
On Thursday morning, Esiason, producer Al Dukes, and others reacted to the conviction on-air. Said Esiason (watch here):
“For anybody out there, who’s ever had anybody in their life who has dealt with any sort of addiction — drugs, alcohol, gambling — this is a cautionary tale of how your life can spiral out of control and how it can affect so many around you, including your own family, the people that you work with and the people that you try to do business with on the outside.
“Last night, there was a moment that I had where I just said, ‘You know, I can’t believe that it’s finally come to an end,’ and it led us to where we are today.”
After the charges came down, WFAN suspended Carton and later terminated him. Boomer stayed aboard and later Gregg “Gio” Giannotti replaced Carton, forming “Boomer and Gio.”
Read more Boomer Esiason: Former WFAN Co-Host Craig Carton A ‘Cautionary Tale’ For Gambling Addiction on SportsHandle.
How November Elections And A Court Ruling Will Impact Legal New York Sports Betting
Tuesday’s election results and a recent New York State Supreme Court ruling are both likely to impact the ability of state residents to soon enter a full-fledged, regulated sports wagering market, according to a New York legislator and a prominent local gaming attorney.
New Yorkers have a “better than 50 percent chance” to be
Tuesday’s election results and a recent New York State Supreme Court ruling are both likely to impact the ability of state residents to soon enter a full-fledged, regulated sports wagering market, according to a New York legislator and a prominent local gaming attorney.
New Yorkers have a “better than 50 percent chance” to be able to legally bet on sports in 2019, Democratic Assemblyman Member J. Gary Pretlow (89th District), told Sports Handle this week, despite the recent court decision that ruled part of the legislation legalizing Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) was unconstitutional and would require voter approval in a statewide referendum.
Pretlow is the state lawmaker sponsoring a bill to legalize sports betting in the Empire State, and plans to bring it up again in the state’s next legislative session in January.
Read more How November Elections And A Court Ruling Will Impact Legal New York Sports Betting on SportsHandle.
Cover City’: NFL Week 10 Picks, Preview, Prop Bets With Will Applebee
The post Cover City’: NFL Week 10 Picks, Preview, Prop Bets With Will Applebee appeared first on SportsHandle.
Brought to you by PropSwap.com, Sports Handle is pleased to present Cover City: A Pro Football Betting Podcast, hosted by Eric Rosenthal (@ericcports). Rosenthal is a professional sports bettor who
The post Cover City’: NFL Week 10 Picks, Preview, Prop Bets With Will Applebee appeared first on SportsHandle.
Brought to you by PropSwap.com, Sports Handle is pleased to present Cover City: A Pro Football Betting Podcast, hosted by Eric Rosenthal (@ericcports). Rosenthal is a professional sports bettor who focuses on NFL and college football. He’s wagered more than $25 million in the last nine years, getting banned from many sportsbooks along the way.
Will Applebee @NOTSCWill aka @NotSportsCenter joins the program to break down Week 10 action. The guys discuss which games to avoid (no matter how tempting) and where you should put your money for the best ROI. Don’t miss some surprising SuperContest picks, as well. Listen and go make some money this weekend.
Download the PropSwap app for iOS systems here and Android here, and right now, PropSwap is offering Cover City listeners 10% off their first purchase or sale. Just go to PropSwap.com/Handle to get 10% off.
Time codes for the episode follow below. Listen and subscribe on Spotify here.
1:50: Notre Dame -16.5 vs. Florida State.
7:54 Buffalo Bills +6.5 (or +7) at N.Y. Jets.
11:50 Atlanta Falcons -4 at Cleveland Browns.
14:10 New Orleans Saints -5 at Cincinnati Bengals.
15:40 Washington Redskins +2.5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
18:05 New England Patriots -6.5 at Tennessee Titans.
21:53 Miami Dolphins +9.5 at Green Bay Packers.
24:14 Jacksonville Jaguars -3 at Indianapolis Colts.
25:33 Detroit Lions +6.5 at Chicago Bears.
30:33 Arizona Cardinals +16.5 at Kansas City Chiefs
33:40 PropSwap.com Futures Focus.
36:26 L.A. Chargers -10 at Oakland Raiders.
39:30 Seattle Seahawks +9.5 at L.A. Rams.
41:45 Dallas Cowboys +7 at Philadelphia Eagles.
44:55 NY Giants +3 at San Francisco 49ers.
48:36 Rosenthal’s SuperContest picks.
Also check out this week’s Pro Football Handle podcast!
The post Cover City’: NFL Week 10 Picks, Preview, Prop Bets With Will Applebee appeared first on SportsHandle.
MGM GVC Interactive Taps Sportradar As Exclusive Supplier of U.S. Sports Data
The post MGM GVC Interactive Taps Sportradar As Exclusive Supplier of U.S. Sports Data appeared first on SportsHandle.
Sports data provider Sportradar, currently the only data provider working directly with the NBA and NHL as a distributor of league data, announced Thursday a deal through which it will
The post MGM GVC Interactive Taps Sportradar As Exclusive Supplier of U.S. Sports Data appeared first on SportsHandle.
Sports data provider Sportradar, currently the only data provider working directly with the NBA and NHL as a distributor of league data, announced Thursday a deal through which it will now be the exclusive betting data provider to MGM GVC Interactive LLC for certain leagues.
MGM GVC Interactive is a shared venture between British-controlled bookmaker GVC Holdings PLC, which owns the Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC gambling company, and MGM Resorts International.
Read more MGM GVC Interactive Taps Sportradar As Exclusive Supplier of U.S. Sports Data on SportsHandle.
Week 11 College Football Picks: Fresno Over Boise, Washington State A Short Road Favorite And More
Each week we’ll be providing our top college football picks. Season Record: 17-13.
This week we have six plays, including Fresno State laying a short number on the road in Boise and fading Duke as a big favorite.
Also check out our NFL Week 10 “Lookahead Lines” story, finding value (or not) by comparing earlier
Each week we’ll be providing our top college football picks. Season Record: 17-13.
This week we have six plays, including Fresno State laying a short number on the road in Boise and fading Duke as a big favorite.
Also check out our NFL Week 10 “Lookahead Lines” story, finding value (or not) by comparing earlier lines, and identifying recency bias. Back to the college game:
Week 11 College Football Picks: Fresno State Bulldogs -2.5 at Boise State, Fading Duke, And More Miami Dominance Over Georgia Tech
Fresno State -2.5 over Boise State (Friday)
This is a huge game in the Mountain West Conference. Fresno State is 8-1 and Boise State 7-2. It might be surprising to see the Broncos as the home dog here but there’s a reason for it. Fresno State is just a much better team.
The Bulldogs are 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings and won last year in Boise 28-17. Boise State has already lost at home to San Diego State and its offense struggles against better defenses. Fresno State is holding conference opponents to 93 yards below their season average, while quarterbacks hit just 48 percent of their passes against the Bulldogs.
A Las Vegas oddsmaker recently stated he would make Fresno State around a field goal favorite over UCF on a neutral field. The Bulldogs are the best non-Power 5 team this season. There’s value taking the Bulldogs under a field goal. They should win rather easily on the road in a showcase game.
Read more Week 11 College Football Picks: Fresno Over Boise, Washington State A Short Road Favorite And More on SportsHandle.