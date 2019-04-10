Wallace wins Masters Par-3 Contest in playoff

Masters rookie Matt Wallace won the Par-3 Contest in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Wednesday after Sandy Lyle had appeared to win the event.

Lyle, at 5-under-par over nine holes, was announced as the winner on the broadcast and in immediate news stories, but a scoring error was uncovered that also pushed Wallace to 5 under.

Wallace won on the third playoff hole — the eighth — by sticking his tee shot within an inch of the pin while Lyle went into the water. It was the same hole that Wallace aced in regulation to get to 5 under. Wallace denied the 61-year-old Lyle of his third win in the event, which would have tied Padraig Harrington for the most ever.

Wallace, an Englishman who turns 29 Friday, now will try to break the curse; no winner of the Par-3 Contest, first held in 1960, has ever gone on to triumph in the Masters in the same year.

“Went to the playoff and it got a little more serious than how the nine holes went,” Wallace told the media afterward. “And I guess I wanted to win this. I want to break history.”

While this is his first Masters, Wallace played in last year’s three other majors, posting a tie for 19th at the PGA Championship and missing the cut in the other two. He won three European Tour events last year and his tie for sixth at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational is his best finish in six PGA Tour events this season.

Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer and Devon Bling — a UCLA sophomore who was the runner-up in the 2018 U.S. Amateur — tied for third at 4 under.

Bling had one of four aces on the day, with others coming from Wallace, Shane Lowry and 1998 Masters champion Mark O’Meara. There have been 101 aces in the 59-year history of the event.

The Par-3 Contest is a fan- and family-friendly event featuring a combination of top golfers and Masters legends, including Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player. The event is played over a nine-hole layout nestled in the northeast corner of the grounds, with holes ranging from 70 to 140 yards and played over DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike’s Pond.

–Field Level Media