Vikings to ease Griffen in, unsure if he plays vs Saints
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will gradually work in defensive end Everson Griffen this week in his return from mental health treatment, with his playing status for the upcoming game against New Orleans yet to be determined.
Griffen rejoined his teammates for practice on Wednesday, his first time on the field in almost six weeks. He was scheduled to speak with reporters afterward.
Coach Mike Zimmer said the team will evaluate Griffen at the end of the week before determining whether he’ll suit up against the Saints on Sunday night. Stephen Weatherly has started in Griffen’s place at right end for the past five games.
Ravens top pick Hurst eager to contribute after foot injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Having finally put a disappointing injury behind him, Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst is ready to launch a career worthy of a first-round draft pick.
Drafted 25th overall by a team that usually relies heavily on its tight ends, Hurst fully expected to be an immediate contributor.
He caught a touchdown pass in the preseason opener and seemed on his way to becoming a primary target for quarterback Joe Flacco. Then, on Aug. 20, the former South Carolina star broke his foot against Indianapolis.
“It was really hard because I felt like I was in a very good position,” Hurst recalled Wednesday. “I was playing fast, getting in the flow of the offense, getting in rhythm with Joe. Then a freak accident. I’d never had a football injury before.”
Hurst had a screw inserted in the foot and was inactive for the first month of the regular season. He returned in Cleveland on Oct. 7 and caught one pass for seven yards before getting blanked over the next two games.
At this point in a frustrating rookie season, Hurst is still learning the playbook, adjusting to the speed of the game and striving to re-earn Flacco’s trust.
“I was a first-round pick. I want to be out there just as bad as people want to see me out there, trust me,” Hurst said. “It’s been a hard six weeks for me. But it’s just a little speed bump, and it’s going to be a pretty good career.”
The Ravens (4-3), who play at Carolina (4-2) on Sunday, are counting on it.
General manager Ozzie Newsome drafted the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Hurst with the notion that he would carry on in the tradition of former standout Baltimore tight ends Todd Heap, Shannon Sharpe and Dennis Pitta.
Coach John Harbaugh is eager to make that happen.
“It’s important to get Hayden involved moving forward,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a first-round pick, talented guy. The other side of it is, he’s a rookie and he missed a significant portion. We just have to keep bringing him along.”
Fortunately, Hurst gets it. The 25-year-old can’t wait to add some numbers to his one measly reception, but knows he’s got to be patient.
“It’s going to come,” Hurst said. “I mean, people forget that I had a screw put in my foot five or six weeks ago. It takes some time. I’m not too worried about the catches and things like that. Once I get in the flow of the game, get the game speed back, I’ll be fine.”
Flacco formed a tight rapport with Pitta and loves hitting his tight ends over the middle. Perhaps that can happen with Hurst, once he’s operating at peak efficiency.
“It’s a tough deal when you’ve been with us through training camp and get a lot of work and then you miss five weeks,” Flacco said.
At this point, Lamar Jackson — Baltimore’s other first-round pick at No. 32 — has proven to be more productive than Hurst and thus has received far more attention.
“Maybe it’s because he’s the quarterback,” Hurst said. “I feel like I’m a pretty good tight end, I have a lot of confidence in my ability. I’m excited to get back in there playing again.”
Patrick Peterson vows to help Cardinals ‘for years to come’
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson has issued a statement vowing to continue to give his all to his team for "years to come," adding "I am an Arizona Cardinal."
Peterson's statement, released through Twitter, is his first comment since an ESPN report said he had asked the Cardinals to
The statement did not directly address that report but Peterson said he has “been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone.”
Arizona is 1-6 heading into Sunday’s home game with San Francisco.
“But my energy is 100 percent focused on being part of the solution & helping us turn this around,” Peterson said. “I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization, my teammates and fans. That is what I intend to do for the years to come. I am an Arizona Cardinal and my focus is on this week’s game.”
The NFL has made 4 changes to the original league schedule
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has made four changes to the original league schedule.
On Nov. 11, the Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers game will move from 1 p.m. EST on CBS to 4:25 p.m. EST. The Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs game originally scheduled at 1 p.m. EST on FOX will be cross-flexed to CBS.
In Week 15, the two games played on Saturday, Dec. 15 will both be televised by NFL Network. The Houston Texans will be at the New York Jets at 4:30 p.m. EST, followed by the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos at 8:20 p.m. EST.
In Week 16, the two matchups on Saturday, Dec. 22 on NFL Network will be the Washington Redskins visiting the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. EST, followed by the Baltimore Ravens at the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 p.m. EST.
The Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins and New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts games that could have been moved to Saturday will instead remain on Sunday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. EST.
Former NFL, CFL, college coach Rod Rust dies at age 90
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — Rod Rust, who coached Hall of Fame defensive lineman "Mean" Joe Greene at North Texas and later served as defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots' 1985 Super Bowl team, has died. He was 90.
The Patriots announced Rust’s death Wednesday. He died Tuesday at his home in Ocean City, New Jersey, according to family friend Bobby April.
Rust spent more than four decades as a football coach, mostly as a defensive coordinator in the NFL with Kansas City, New England, Pittsburgh, the New York Giants and Atlanta. He spent one season as an NFL head coach with a Patriots team that went 1-15 in 1990. He also held several coaching jobs in the CFL.
He began his coaching career at the college level, serving as an assistant with New Mexico and Stanford in the early 1960s before landing his first head coaching job at North Texas in 1967. Rust moved to the CFL with Montreal in 1973 and took his first NFL job as linebackers coach with Philadelphia in 1976 under then-new head coach Dick Vermiel.
Rust left the Eagles to become the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator in 1978 and then took over the same post with the Patriots in 1983. Three seasons later, he was part of the first Super Bowl team in Patriots history. That New England team had defeated Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino’s Dolphins in the AFC title game in Miami before falling to the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl 20 in New Orleans.
Broncos cut Chad Kelly a day after trespassing arrest
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Chad Kelly's short stint as the Denver Broncos backup quarterback is over.
The Broncos waived the second-year pro Wednesday, a day after he was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass.
General manager John Elway huddled with coach Vance Joseph and team President Joe Ellis and "we agreed that releasing
General manager John Elway huddled with coach Vance Joseph and team President Joe Ellis and “we agreed that releasing Chad was the right thing to do,” Elway said in a statement.
“Even though Chad’s no longer part of our team, we’ve offered to help him however we can and are supportive of him in every possible way,” Elway added.
Before a court appearance Wednesday, Kelly drove up to team headquarters in a white SUV and sprinted in and out of the building without stopping to answer questions. He also declined to comment outside court.
He stood silently next to his lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, during his appearance at Arapahoe County District Court, where his next appearance was scheduled for Nov. 8.
Steinberg declined to comment on his way out of the courtroom and again when reached by the AP later Wednesday.
Kelly ignored questions on his way back to his SUV in the parking lot about half an hour before the Broncos announced they were waiving him.
Kelly attended a Halloween costume party hosted by Von Miller on Monday night that has long been a tradition for Broncos players and their significant others.
It was after the party that Kelly found himself in trouble.
According to court records, a couple reported that a stranger entered their home in the Denver suburbs after 1 a.m. Tuesday, sat down on their couch and was “mumbling incoherently.” Police say they found the 24-year-old Kelly afterward parked nearby. The man identified Kelly as the intruder and provided surveillance video to police.
Police and court records do not address Kelly’s physical state at the time, and there is no mention of testing for alcohol or substance use. Police said officers made the arrest “without incident.”
Kelly was released from jail Tuesday on $2,500 bond.
If he gets another chance with another team, Kelly could still face discipline from the NFL, which said Tuesday that it is reviewing the matter.
The Broncos chose Kelly with the final pick of the 2017 NFL draft. Although Kelly brought an attitude that had often crossed the line in college, Elway said fellow Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly personally vouched for his nephew, so Elway signed off on the selection.
Chad Kelly missed his rookie season while recovering from knee and wrist injuries, then beat out former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch last summer to serve as the backup for starter Case Keenum.
Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million deal in March but is off to a middling start for the Broncos. He has eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions after throwing for 22 TDs with just seven interceptions last season in Minnesota, where he led the Vikings to the NFC championship game.
Just 48 hours before the Broncos waived Kelly, Joseph said he’d be comfortable with Kelly at quarterback should anything happen to Keenum.
Kelly’s dismissal leaves third-year pro Kevin Hogan as Keenum’s backup with the Broncos (3-4) preparing to face the AFC West-leading Chiefs (6-1) in Kansas City on Sunday.
Kelly, who earned the nickname “Swag” in college and burnished it with terrific performances in the preseason last summer, ended up playing just one snap for the Broncos, a kneel-down just before halftime against the Rams on Oct. 14 while Keenum was being evaluated for a concussion.
Kelly’s spectacular college career at Ole Miss was marked by off-field slip-ups, although he hadn’t been in any trouble since the Broncos drafted him.
He was kicked off the Clemson team in 2014 after arguing with coaches during the spring game. He also was arrested after a bar fight in 2014, eventually pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
In October 2016, he was involved in a brawl at his brother’s high school football game in New York. He ran onto the field after his brother, Casey Kelly, apparently took a late hit and video shows several coaches restraining him on the field.
Although he didn’t play in the Senior Bowl after his final season at Ole Miss because of a right knee injury, he was in attendance all week in Mobile, Alabama, so he could talk with NFL teams about his off-field troubles.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Associated Press Writer Kathleen Foody contributed.
Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
Lions acquire NT Harrison from Giants
New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison was traded to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-round draft pick on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison was traded to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-round draft pick on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
The Giants traded former first-round pick Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday before unloading Harrison, signaling a shift toward unloading veterans for draft compensation as New York skids through a 1-6 start.
Detroit takes on a hefty salary to acquire the massive run-stuffer. Harrison is signed through 2020 and is due $7.2 million next season and $9 million in 2020.
The Lions are 30th in the NFL in run defense and have played since the middle of the season opener without their top defensive lineman, Ziggy Ansah, because of a shoulder injury. The 350-pound Harrison, lovingly known as “Snacks” in the Giants’ locker room, should be an upgrade in Detroit’s defense.
The Saints parted with a fourth-round pick in 2019 in the Apple deal, which also netted the Giants a seventh-round pick in 2020.
Broncos cut Chad Kelly after trespassing arrest
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have waived backup quarterback Chad Kelly a day after he was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass after a couple reported he came into their suburban home uninvited and sat down on their couch "mumbling incoherently."
General manager John Elway huddled with coach Vance Joseph and team president Joe Ellis and “we agreed that releasing Chad was the right thing to do,” Elway said in a statement.
Elway added: “Even though Chad’s no longer part of our team, we’ve offered to help him however we can and are supportive of him in every possible way.”
About half an hour before the Broncos released him, Kelly appeared in Arapahoe County Court, where a court date of Nov. 8 was set for filing charges.
Kelly declined to comment outside the courthouse.
The Broncos’ move leaves third-year pro Kevin Hogan as Case Keenum’s backup.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
Jets place RB Powell on IR with neck injury, sign S Campbell
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have placed running back Bilal Powell on injured reserve with a neck injury, likely ending the season for the franchise's 10th-leading rusher.
The team also announced Wednesday it signed safety Ibraheim Campbell, filling a need at another of the Jets' injury-plagued positions.
The team also announced Wednesday it signed safety Ibraheim Campbell, filling a need at another of the Jets’ injury-plagued positions.
Powell was hurt during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter of New York’s 37-17 loss to Minnesota last Sunday. He remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him before getting up and heading to the locker room. He had 20 yards on four carries in the game.
Campbell played in four games with Dallas this season after being claimed off waivers from Houston. The Cowboys waived him on Oct. 9.
The Jets had only Jamal Adams and Terrence Brooks as healthy players at the position.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Broncos’ Chad Kelly appears in court on trespassing arrest
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly has appeared in court after being arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass.
Kelly's appearance Wednesday in Arapahoe County District Court was brief. Wearing a jacket and tie, Kelly stood silently next to his attorney.
Kelly’s appearance Wednesday in Arapahoe County District Court was brief. Wearing a jacket and tie, Kelly stood silently next to his attorney.
Kelly and attorney Harvey Steinberg declined to answer reporters’ questions on their way out of the courtroom.
According to court records, a couple reported that a stranger entered their home in the Denver suburbs after 1 a.m. Tuesday, sat down on their couch and was “mumbling incoherently.”
Police say they found the 24-year-old Kelly nearby. The man identified Kelly as the intruder and provided surveillance video to police.
Kelly was released from jail Tuesday on $2,500 bond.
The Broncos have said they are considering Kelly’s future with the team.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
AP source: Giants trade Harrison to Lions for 5th-round pick
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are trading star defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison to the Detroit Lions, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
The Giants will receive a fifth-round draft pick in 2019 for the stalwart in the middle of the defensive line, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not been announced.
ESPN was the first to report the trade, which comes less than a week before the league’s trading deadline at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The trade is the second for the Giants (1-6) in less than 24 hours and indicates the organization is cleaning house after four wins in the last 23 regular-season games. New York sent cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round selection, to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday.
Last week, it waived offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, a 2015 first-round pick.
Harrison joined the Giants as a free agent in 2016, signing a five-year, $46 million contract. He was named an AP Pro in helping them make the playoffs in 2016. The seven-year veteran never missed a game in his 2½ years, starting 39 times. He had 31 tackles and a forced fumble this season.
The Lions (3-3) have one of the NFL’s worst run defenses. The line has been without end Ziggy Ansah most of the season. Former Giant Romeo Okwara has been in the rotation at end for Detroit.
Second-year pro Dalvin Tomlinson and rookie B.J. Hill will handle the Giants’ tackle spots, backed up by veterans Josh Mauro and John Jenkins. Rookie RJ McIntosh has started practicing after spending the season on the non-football injury list.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
AP source: DT Harrison traded to Lions for 5th-round pick
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are trading star defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the Detroit Lions, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
The Giants will receive a fifth-round draft pick in 2019 for the stalwart in the middle of the defensive line, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not been announced.
ESPN was the first to report the trade, which comes less than a week before the league’s trading deadline at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The trade is the second for the Giants (1-6) in less than 24 hours and indicates the organization is cleaning house after four wins in the last 23 regular-season games. New York sent cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round selection, to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday.
Last week, it waived offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, a 2015 first-round pick.
Harrison joined the Giants as a free agent in 2016, signing a five-year, $46 million contract. He was named an AP Pro in helping them make the playoffs in 2016. The seven-year veteran never missed a game in his 2½ years, starting 39 times. He had 31 tackles and a forced fumble this season.
The Lions (3-3) have one of the NFL’s worst run defenses. The line has been without end Ziggy Ansah most of the season. Former Giant Romeo Okwara has been in the rotation at end for Detroit.
Second-year pro Dalvin Tomlinson and rookie B.J. Hill will handle the Giants’ tackle spots, backed up by veterans Josh Mauro and John Jenkins. Rookie RJ McIntosh has started practicing after spending the season on the non-football injury list.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Giants housecleaning: Snacks traded to Lions for 5th rounder
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the New York Giants are trading star defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the Detroit Lions.
The person says the Giants will receive a fifth-round pick in 2019 for the stalwart in the middle of the defensive line. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not been announced.
The trade is the second for the Giants (1-6) in less than 24 hours and indicates the organization is cleaning house after four wins in the last 23 regular-season games. New York sent cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round, to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday.
Last week, it waived offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, a 2015 first-round pick.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jaguars insist London is financial windfall, not future home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars want to be London's team, at least on a part-time basis.
Playing an annual home game across the pond is imperative to the long-term viability of the franchise in Jacksonville. It boosts local revenue. It increases sponsorships. It masks some of the financial challenges associated with
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars want to be London’s team, at least on a part-time basis.
Playing an annual home game across the pond is imperative to the long-term viability of the franchise in Jacksonville. It boosts local revenue. It increases sponsorships. It masks some of the financial challenges associated with being in one of the league’s smallest markets.
It’s what the Jaguars (3-4) have done each of the last five years and what they will do for the sixth consecutive season Sunday against defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia (3-4). It’s also a game they hope to keep on the schedule well into the future.
It has nothing to do with the advantage Jacksonville believes it has against opponents unaccustomed to making the lengthy trip that tends to screw with internal body clocks. It’s about the all-important bottom line.
“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to make sure we don’t lose London as a key contributor to what we’re doing here in Jacksonville,” Jaguars team president Mark Lamping said last week.
Owner Shad Khan tried to strengthen the franchise’s foothold in London by bidding $790 million (£600 million) on Wembley Stadium in April. He withdrew his offer for the English Football Association’s main asset last week after recognizing the extent of opposition to the sale.
Khan and the Jaguars insist the move was never intended to create a potential relocation spot for the NFL team but rather a way to gain more control over American football in the burgeoning British market. It also would have funneled more money back to Jacksonville.
“Owning Wembley was never the silver bullet to financial stability for the Jaguars,” Lamping said. “It was one plank in a very long bridge that we’re trying to build, so we have to find a replacement plank.”
Down-the-road solutions are clear, yet complicated.
Khan has partnered with a real estate developer on a proposed $2.5 billion revitalization/entertainment district outside Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field and stretching along the St. Johns River. The project would require significant financial support from the city, including a massive cleanup of a parking lot built on petroleum-contaminated soil.
If it breaks ground, it would eventually give Khan another revenue source to go along with the 5,500-seat amphitheater the city and the Jaguars constructed outside the south end zone.
Khan already has spent $76 million on Jacksonville’s public-owned stadium, improvements that include renovations to premium seating areas, an indoor practice facility, the amphitheater, the installation of the world’s largest scoreboards, two pools and a revamped locker room and weight room.
The entertainment district could be years away, which is part of what made buying Wembley so appealing.
“The fact that it’s not going to happen, that puts pressure on us to find other ways to generate the revenue that would have come from there,” Lamping said. “I’m confident that we’ll do that. But from a financial standpoint, it’s not necessarily a positive; it’s certainly a negative. It’s a negative that through creativity we should be able to overcome.”
The Jaguars are under contract to play one home game at Wembley every year through 2020. The deal Khan struck with the NFL for those games grants the Jaguars extended territorial rights in the United Kingdom, as well as all the ticket revenue at the 90,000-seat stadium.
That gate accounted for 11 percent of Jacksonville’s local revenue in 2017.
Owning Wembley would have allowed the Jaguars to play there indefinitely and provided them additional revenue from food and beverage sales and suite rentals for any non-NFL events held there.
Other NFL teams have figured out the financial windfall of playing overseas, which is why there’s no longer a shortage of hosts willing to move home games abroad. After Sunday’s game, only three teams — Carolina, Green Bay and Houston — will have never played in London.
Jacksonville would be amicable to having back-to-back games over there, too, but only if one is as a visitor. It could happen next season since Oakland, which is without a home for 2019, hosts the Jaguars.
“The Jags have built exceptional relationships locally — with fans, with Wembley and the FA, with local boroughs, with the Mayor of London and the national government,” said Mark Waller, the NFL’s executive vice president of international and events. “We are thrilled with how their presence reinforces the NFL’s commitment to grow the sport here.”
Jacksonville has several full-time employees in London to handle year-round marketing, including a number of events designed to grow American football abroad, and has seen a 300-percent increase in the team’s London-based fan club over the last five years.
Still, there are no guarantees the team will be able to extend its deal with the NFL after 2020, which is the final season before the league’s collective bargaining agreement expires, or be able to maintain territorial marketing rights.
“Suffice to say their commitment is long-term and they are passionate about it, and we see that reflected in everything they do,” Waller said.
Relocation rumors and reports have been as much a part of the Jacksonville franchise as inaugural coach and current top executive Tom Coughlin.
It was Los Angeles for years and London of late. Since agreeing to buy the team for $770 million in 2011, Khan has maintained his commitment to keeping it in Jacksonville and finding creative ways to make it work in a market that ranked 29th in the NFL in population, 30th in per capita income and 30th in gross domestic product.
He took pride in Jacksonville not being mentioned in the conversations about L.A. before the St. Louis Rams and San Diego Chargers landed there and took exception to speculation that buying Wembley would prompt the team to move to logistically challenged London.
“I know it frustrates Shad,” Lamping said. “You don’t do the type of stuff of that’s he’s doing, you don’t invest the type of money that he’s investing, if you’re planning to leave.
“Hopefully, at some point in time, we’ll be judged fully by our actions and not what speculators choose to say.”
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
NFL notebook: Carr defends himself, refutes report
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr refuted the assertion that he cried on the field after taking a hit during the team's Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks in London.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr refuted the assertion that he cried on the field after taking a hit during the team’s Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks in London.
A report from The Athletic on Monday detailed what’s been termed a “fractured relationship” between Carr and his teammates and made reference to game film that appears to show Carr crying after being sacked and injuring his arm against the Seahawks.
Carr refuted the report Tuesday on Twitter, writing, “On the ground I yelled get me up get me. Then I got to the sideline and yelled again. Not one tear. Not one time. There is the Truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me.”
He added in a separate tweet: “I’m a Raider. It’s not a ‘popular’ thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it.”
–Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett anticipates Amari Cooper stepping on the field in two weeks as the team’s No. 1 receiver.
Cooper, acquired Monday from the Raiders in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick, is recovering from a concussion. Dallas is on bye this week, and Cooper was also off in Week 7 during Oakland’s bye.
“It’s going to require overtime by him, by the coaches, to get him going,” Garrett said in a radio interview with 105.3 FM in Dallas.
–Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, the team announced.
The minor procedure will give him a chance to be available when the Cowboys play the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 5. Garrett also told reporters that right guard Zack Martin won’t practice during the upcoming bye week due to a knee injury.
–Cornerback Eli Apple, a former first-round pick, was traded from the New York Giants to the New Orleans Saints.
In return, the Giants will receive a 2019 fourth-round draft pick and a 2020 seventh-rounder, pending the completion of Apple’s physical. The Saints are now without their first-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2019 draft.
–Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will resume team activities on Wednesday, the team announced, after an absence of more than a month while dealing with mental health issues.
In a statement, Griffen expressed excitement about rejoining the team, which he called “only the next step in a longer process” as he continues to focus on his personal health.
–The Cincinnati Bengals were within their rights to ask then-free agent safety Eric Reid if he planned to continue kneeling during the national anthem, an arbitrator has decided.
A grievance filed by the NFL Players Association on Reid’s behalf after his visit with the Bengals this spring was denied by arbitrator Shyam Das on Monday, the NFLPA announced Tuesday.
–The Miami Dolphins are likely to place wide receiver Albert Wilson on injured reserve due to a hip injury, multiple outlets reported.
Wilson, who sustained the injury Sunday during a loss to the Detroit Lions, was scheduled to meet with a specialist.
–Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett is undergoing shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season, ESPN reported.
Barnett, a 2017 first-round pick, initially injured the shoulder in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The NFL Network reported that he has a torn rotator cuff.
–The New York Jets signed free agent wide receiver Rishard Matthews, the team announced.
Matthews, 29, reportedly worked out with the Jets last week. He was granted his release from the Titans at the end of September.
–Atlanta Falcons right guard Brandon Fusco is done for the season after sustaining a broken right ankle Monday against the Giants.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn announced during a press conference that the injury is season-ending. Fusco is the sixth Atlanta starting player and second offensive lineman to be placed on injured reserve this year.
–The Raiders officially moved on from 2017 second-round safety Obi Melifonwu, waiving him from injured reserve.
Waived/injured by the team in August, Melifonwu is now a free agent and free to sign with a new team at any time. Oakland also swapped rookie kickers, signing Daniel Carlson and waiving Matt McCrane.
–Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing following an incident that occurred early Tuesday.
The Broncos released a statement expressing disappointment in Kelly, and general manager John Elway said the team would look into the situation before making any decisions about discipline or Kelly’s roster status.
–The Baltimore Ravens placed defensive tackle Willie Henry on injured reserve and promoted offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the practice squad.
Henry, the Ravens’ fourth-round pick in 2016, has played in three games this season and posted three tackles and one sack.
Shurmur: Giants won’t trade QB Manning
The New York Giants traded away a starter on Tuesday, but they won't be dealing their starting quarterback before the Oct. 30 deadline, head coach Pat Shurmur said.
The New York Giants traded away a starter on Tuesday, but they won’t be dealing their starting quarterback before the Oct. 30 deadline, head coach Pat Shurmur said.
After cornerback Eli Apple was shipped to the New Orleans Saints, Shurmur was asked on a conference call with reporters if he expects Eli Manning to remain on the roster past next Tuesday.
“Yes, I do,” Shurmur said. “I think Eli will be our quarterback. He has been, and he’ll continue to be here. He has been and he will continue to be here. I don’t know how that will play into the Eli Apple trade.”
Despite speculation about quarterback-needy teams having interest, Manning was always an unlikely trade candidate due to his no-trade clause, which he is reportedly unlikely to waive.
“I haven’t thought about the trade scenario and hey, this organization is the only team I played for and only thing I know,” Manning said on WFAN radio Tuesday. “I love the Giants. It’s hard to imagine being with another organization.”
Shurmur remained committed to Manning as the team’s starter following an ugly outing in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Manning responded with one of his better games of the season Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons, going 27 of 39 for a season-high 399 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers despite being sacked four times. However, New York lost 23-20 to fall to 1-6.
For the year, Manning has 2,061 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions while averaging 7.7 yards per attempt, a figure he hasn’t hit over a full season since 2011.
The Giants have fourth-round rookie Kyle Lauletta on the depth chart, but journeyman Alex Tanney has dressed as Manning’s backup this season. Earlier this month, Shurmur declined to speculate about potentially giving Lauletta an audition if the Giants are out of contention late in the season.
–Field Level Media
Surging Texans ready to tackle depleted Dolphins
Miraculous is too strong a word, but the early season turnaround orchestrated by the Texans has fashioned quite the unexpected result: Houston sits alone atop the AFC South.
Miraculous is too strong a word, but the early season turnaround orchestrated by the Texans has fashioned quite the unexpected result: Houston sits alone atop the AFC South.
The next obstacle for the Texans (4-3), who survived three consecutive white-knuckle conclusions before extending their winning streak to four games with a two-touchdown road victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday, is to overcome the difficulty of a short week of preparation for Miami.
The Dolphins (4-3) come to Houston’s NRG Stadium on Thursday.
Houston coach Bill O’Brien said he had a plan in place for managing this week’s challenges long before the Texans’ recent run of resourceful play.
“Obviously, when you’re in the previous week, as you get to later in that week, you’re wrapping up the Jacksonville game plan and now you begin to look ahead to Miami,” O’Brien said.
“The schedule came out six months ago, so you knew that this was going to be a short week. So, hopefully, you’re a little bit ahead of the game so that when you get back from Jacksonville, boom, you have a real good idea of what you want to do. You watch the last Miami game, (the) Detroit game, and try to wrap up what you want to do so you can be ready for the players on the next day.”
Already hamstrung by the loss of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who will miss his third consecutive game with a shoulder injury, the Dolphins’ 25th-ranked passing attack remains shorthanded with receivers Kenny Stills (groin) and Albert Wilson (hip) out.
Neither made the trip to Houston on Tuesday, with the Dolphins opting to leave earlier than they did for Thursday night games at Cincinnati in 2016 and Baltimore last year. Miami dropped both of those games.
“Yeah, obviously the last two years what we’ve done really hasn’t paid off,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said, “so we just felt like it was a good opportunity for us to change it up. Talking with some of our players, they thought it was a good idea with how we scheduled it with our workouts, meetings, leaving early, just do something different.
“(Wednesday) we’ll be able to do a walk-through. We have meetings kind of all over the place between (Tuesday) and tonight, tomorrow. We’re just trying to get our players all the information throughout the week and have as many walk-throughs as possible and just keep talking and covering things all the way up to the game.”
–Field Level Media
Chiefs place OL Devey, LB Smith on IR
The Kansas City Chiefs placed guard/center Jordan Devey (pectoral) and linebacker Terrance Smith (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.
The Kansas City Chiefs placed guard/center Jordan Devey (pectoral) and linebacker Terrance Smith (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Devey, who played all 70 snaps Sunday night against the Bengals, had started the past two games, one at right guard and one at center, after a pair of injuries to Kansas City starting offensive linemen.
Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is on IR after breaking his leg in Week 5, and center Mitch Morse missed Sunday’s game with a concussion. Andrew Wylie stepped in at right guard as Devey moved to center against the Bengals. It’s unclear if Morse will be ready for Week 8 against the Denver Broncos after not practicing at all last week.
A fifth-year pro, Devey is in his third year with the Chiefs, having played in 17 games (four starts) for Kansas City.
Smith, a former undrafted rookie in his third year, played 172 snaps on defense — mostly in nickel and dime packages — and 134 special-teams snaps over the first seven games this season, tallying 22 tackles.
Third-round rookie Dorian O’Daniel, who had played just 10 defensive snaps entering Sunday, filled in after Smith went down. He tallied four tackles in 24 snaps and drew praise from head coach Andy Reid.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Dolphins WR Wilson (hip) headed for IR
The Miami Dolphins are likely to place wide receiver Albert Wilson on injured reserve with a hip injury, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
The Miami Dolphins are likely to place wide receiver Albert Wilson on injured reserve with a hip injury, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
Wilson, who suffered the injury during Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions, was scheduled to meet with a specialist.
“It doesn’t look good right now,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Monday.
A source told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Wilson doesn’t need hip surgery, but will require extensive time for recovery and rehabilitation.
Wilson, 26, is in his first season with Miami after four years with the Kansas City Chiefs (2014-17). In seven games this season, he has 26 receptions for a team-high 391 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.
The injury leaves the Dolphins thin at receiver for Thursday’s game against the Houston Texans, with Wilson and Kenny Stills (groin) both sidelined.
–Field Level Media
Panthers S Reid’s grievance against Bengals denied
The Cincinnati Bengals were within their rights to ask then-free agent safety Eric Reid if he planned to continue kneeling during the national anthem, an arbitrator has decided.
The Cincinnati Bengals were within their rights to ask then-free agent safety Eric Reid if he planned to continue kneeling during the national anthem, an arbitrator has decided.
A grievance filed by the NFL Players Association on Reid’s behalf after his visit with the Bengals this spring was denied by arbitrator Shyam Das on Monday, the NFLPA said Tuesday.
Cincinnati chose not to sign Reid, who ultimately signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers in late September.
The NFLPA argued that the Bengals passed on Reid based solely on his answer to the anthem question. Such a precondition of employment would violate the collective bargaining agreement, according to the union.
Reports at the time said Reid was not willing to promise Bengals owner Mike Brown that he would not kneel during the anthem.
“We are disappointed in this decision, especially since the arbitrator affirms the facts which our filing was based upon and provides no in-depth analysis of why management can engage in behavior that violates fair hiring practices,” the NFLPA said in a statement. “Despite this decision, we are thrilled that Eric Reid is back with an NFL club doing the job he loves and our hope is that Colin Kaepernick follows him back to the playing field soon.”
The NFLPA said it would review the decision with Reid and his attorneys before considering the next step.
Reid, 27, has started three games and registered 16 tackles this year. He has continued to kneel during the anthem to protest social injustice and racial inequality.
Reid’s collusion grievance against the NFL is still pending and not expected to be resolved soon. The former San Francisco 49ers safety filed it in May after he went unsigned through the first six weeks of free agency.
Kaepernick, who first knelt during the anthem in 2016, filed a collusion grievance against the NFL last October. A motion by the NFL to dismiss the claim in late August was denied, clearing the way for a possible trial at some point.
–Field Level Media
Raiders waive K McCrane, sign Carlson
The Oakland Raiders swapped one rookie kicker for another, waiving Matt McCrane and signing Daniel Carlson on Tuesday.
The Oakland Raiders swapped one rookie kicker for another, waiving Matt McCrane and signing Daniel Carlson on Tuesday.
McCrane, an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State, joined the team before Week 4 after veteran Mike Nugent was placed on injured reserve. McCrane missed two field goals in his first game and one in each of the last two games, leaving him 5 for 9 this season.
Carlson was a fifth-round pick whom the Minnesota Vikings traded up to take in April, but he missed three field goals in a Week 2 tie with the Green Bay Packers, including attempts of 35 and 49 yards in overtime, and was released a day later.
Carlson was one of only two kickers drafted in 2018, going two rounds before the Miami Dolphins took Jason Sanders.
The Raiders could get rookie kicker Eddy Pineiro, who they signed as an undrafted free agent, back from injured reserve when he becomes eligible to be activated after Week 8. Pineiro was expected to be Oakland’s full-time kicker before going down with a groin injury in the preseason.
–Field Level Media