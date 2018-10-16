Vikings place CB Hughes on IR, re-sign DT Parry
The Minnesota Vikings officially placed rookie cornerback Mike Hughes on injured reserve with a torn ACL on Tuesday and re-signed defensive tackle David Parry.
Hughes, a first-round pick from Central Florida, was hurt during Sunday’s victory against Arizona.
Parry appeared in Minnesota’s first two games and recorded a sack at Green Bay in Week 2, but he was cut on Sept. 19 and replaced by defensive tackle Tom Johnson.
Parry, 26, was a fifth-round selection out of Stanford in 2015 and has played for Indianapolis (2015-16) and New Orleans (2017). He has five sacks in 35 career games.
After the NFL plays its Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2019, the wait for the next pro football contest will be very short.
That's because the Alliance of American Football will kick off its inaugural 10-week regular season just six days later.
The new league that features eight franchises, Steve Spurrier as a coach and Trent Richardson as a player kicks off Feb. 9 with two games — the Atlanta Legends visiting Spurrier’s Orlando Apollos and the San Diego Fleet playing at the San Antonio Commanders.
There will be two more games the following day with the Memphis Express visiting the Birmingham Iron, who employ Richardson, the former No. 3 overall pick in 2012 who was an NFL bust. The Salt Lake Stallion visit the Arizona Hotshots in the other game on Feb. 10.
“One of the driving factors behind the vision of The Alliance was the fact that millions of Americans simply stop watching sports and playing fantasy every February, the moment a Super Bowl champion is crowned,” said Charlie Ebersol, co-founder and CEO of the AAF. “There’s a significant void in the market that will now be filled with top-flight, professional football. The reception thus far in each of our eight markets has been tremendous, and unveiling our season one schedule is yet another significant milestone for the league.
“There are exciting matchups and storylines unfolding, and The Alliance is looking forward to giving fans exactly what they want — more football.”
The regular season concludes April 14 with playoffs to follow. The top two teams in the East and the top two teams in the West will make the playoffs.
In addition to Spurrier, the league’s other head coaches are Brad Childress (Atlanta), Dennis Erickson (Salt Lake), Tim Lewis (Birmingham), Mike Martz (San Diego), Rick Neuheisel (Arizona), Mike Riley (San Antonio) and Mike Singletary (Memphis).
Included in the list of regular-season matchups:
Professional football returns to San Diego in Week 2 when the Fleet host the Atlanta Legends.
Former Chargers coach Riley returns to San Diego when San Antonio visits the Fleet in Week 3.
Former NFL coaches Singletary (defensive legend) and Martz (offensive prowess) match wits when Memphis hosts San Diego in Week 4.
Offensive gurus Spurrier and Neuheisel do battle when Orlando visits Arizona in Week 6.
The Kansas City Chiefs will re-sign offensive lineman Jeff Allen assuming his physical goes well on Tuesday, according to an NFL Network report.
Allen was released by the Houston Texans in July after two disappointing seasons to open a four-year, $28 million
Allen was released by the Houston Texans in July after two disappointing seasons to open a four-year, $28 million contract. He had joined Houston as a free agent after playing 44 games (36 starts) over his first four seasons with the Chiefs, who drafted him 44th overall in 2012.
His signing would reinforce an ailing Kansas City offensive line. Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is on injured reserve with a broken fibula and center Mitch Morse is week-to-week with a concussion sustained Sunday night against the New England Patriots.
Duvernay-Tardif was originally expected to return later this season, but further evaluation revealed a spiral fracture and ligament damage that required surgery, putting a possible return in doubt.
Jordan Devey started at right guard Sunday night, but he moved to center after Morse was injured, with 2017 undrafted free agent Andrew Wylie stepping in at right guard.
Allen played primarily left guard in his first stint with Kansas City, but he moved to the right side in Houston.
The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Devonta Freeman on injured reserve with foot and groin injuries on Tuesday, though they are "hopeful" he can return late this season.
Head coach Dan Quinn said the team thought Freeman just had "general soreness" in his groin,
Head coach Dan Quinn said the team thought Freeman just had “general soreness” in his groin, but after further testing, the running back will need a procedure to repair the issue. Quinn expects to know more in a few weeks about whether Freeman can return this year.
Freeman has been banged up throughout the season, missing three games with a knee injury and then injuring his foot and groin after returning in Week 5. Quinn had already ruled Freeman out for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants.
The 26-year-old has just 91 total yards and no touchdowns on 19 touches in parts of three games this season. A two-time Pro Bowler, Freeman is in the second year of a five-year, $41.25 million contract that ranks him fourth in the NFL among running backs with a $8.25 million annual average.
The Falcons have relied heavily on Tevin Coleman, who has 71 carries for 260 yards (3.7 average) and a touchdown, along with 13 catches for 105 yards and two scores. Rookie fourth-rounder Ito Smith has 168 total yards on 42 touches with three rushing touchdowns. The team ranks 29th in rushing yards per game (86.0) and 27th in yards per carry (3.8) this season.
Freeman is Atlanta’s fifth starter placed on injured reserve this season, joining Pro Bowlers Deion Jones (foot) and Keanu Neal (ACL), free safety Ricardo Allen (Achilles) and left guard Andy Levitre (triceps). Jones is eligible to be recalled from IR in November, but each of the other three have been ruled out for the season.
Freeman could be recalled from IR in Week 15, assuming he would be healthy enough to return. Each team is allowed to recall two players from IR each season.
Meanwhile, the Falcons are expected to sign kicker Giorgio Tavecchio to kick against the Giants, according to multiple reports.
Primary kicker Matt Bryant injured his hamstring while making a 57-yarder late last week and is expected to sit out Monday. Tavecchio was with the Falcons during training camp and made 15 of 21 field goals last season with the Oakland Raiders.
The New York Jets worked out free agent wide receivers Rishard Matthews and Corey Coleman on Tuesday, according to ESPN reports.
Matthews visited the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals last week after being granted his release from the Tennessee Titans at the end
Matthews visited the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals last week after being granted his release from the Tennessee Titans at the end of September. Coleman spent short stints with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots this fall after being traded from Cleveland to Buffalo during training camp.
The Jets are expected to be without wideout Quincy Enunwa (high-ankle sprain) for a few weeks, while Terrelle Pryor is battling a groin issue for the second time this season.
Matthews, who turned 29 on Friday, had just three catches for 11 yards in three games with the Titans, but he tallied 161 grabs for 2,402 yards and 17 scores over the previous three seasons.
Coleman, 24, had 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns through two seasons with the Browns, who took him 15th overall in the 2016 draft. However, he has battled injuries in both seasons and has been let go by three teams in a span of two months.
Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is unlikely to play this week against the Indianapolis Colts due to an elbow injury and his status going forward could be in the hands of Dr. James Andrews.
ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Tuesday that
ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Tuesday that Allen is out for Week 7 with an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Dr. Andrews is reviewing MRI exam results of Allen’s throwing arm to provide guidance for the Bills’ handling of the prized first-round pick, per the report.
Without Allen, veteran Derek Anderson could leapfrog Nathan Peterman and start at Indianapolis.
That decision is one the coaching staff in Buffalo will “work through” Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott said.
Mortensen said Buffalo determined at the time of the injury that Allen would not be rushed back, and the Bills want to be certain his arm strength returns to 100 percent before considering putting him back on the field.
Allen left Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans in the third quarter after being hit on the elbow by Whitney Mercilus, a hit McDermott was upset the officials did not flag. Allen did not return and was replaced by Peterman, who threw a go-ahead touchdown before tossing a pair of interceptions in the final 90 seconds, including a pick-6 that proved to be the winning touchdown for the Texans.
Peterman has nine interceptions in 79 career pass attempts, raising questions about whether he should be the backup behind Allen. The team signed Anderson last week, but he remains a “work in progress” while learning the offense and developing chemistry with teammates. McDermott said all options are on the table at quarterback “at the moment.”
Asked if he could still start Peterman despite the turnover woes, McDermott replied, “I’m confident in every football player on our team.”
“With respect to Nate, it’s no different,” he continued. “I know he had some good plays yesterday, I know he had some plays he’d like to have back.”
As for Allen, McDermott lamented the reps the rookie had to miss in a critical moment due to the injury.
“That’s the hardest part about this is him not being able to be out there to finish the game, in those critical moments of the game to get the valuable experience,” McDermott said.
Giants owner John Mara is ready for Odell Beckham Jr. to start making headlines on the field and cease fire behind the microphone.
"I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking," Mara said
“I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking,” Mara said at the NFL fall owners meetings on Tuesday.
Off to a 1-5 start and with critics lining up to rip quarterback Eli Manning, Mara said the team is embarrassed to be at the bottom of the NFC East and NFL standings with one victory entering Week 7.
“It’s not just him,” Mara said of Manning, who took multiple questions last week about his ability to play at a high level in the aftermath of last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. “It’s pretty disappointing. I’m sick about it.
“When you’re 1-5, generally it means everybody has to play better.”
Mara said he did not confront Beckham about comments made to ESPN, but Fox Sports reported the wide receiver was fined. He also was asked by coach Pat Shurmur, described in the Fox report as ‘livid,’ to apologize to the team for being critical of Manning and the offense in general.
The Giants remain convinced they drafted the best player available at No. 2 in the 2018 draft when running back Saquon Barkley, and not USC quarterback Sam Darnold, was selected. Darnold went one pick later to the Jets.
With Manning’s production down, media coverage has focused on the Giants passing on a passer for a running back, a position at which difference-makers can historically be found later in the draft.
Mara said he still believes Barkley was “the best player in the draft.”
Beckham signed a six-year, $103 million contract before the start of the 2018 season and said at the press conference announcing the deal that he had learned from past flare-ups on and off the field.
In the latest episode of I AM MORE with Uninterrupted, Beckham said he will not apologize.
“I’m sorry that I’m not gonna apologize from my heart,” Beckham said. “I don’t feel like you deserve an apology for one, and I don’t feel like it’s necessary for me to apologize for how I feel.”
Beckham said in the episode his delivery could have been better.
“Like I really went hard this offseason to repair myself — mind, body and soul — and put me back together, to be able to come here and do what? Do the same thing that I was just doing?” he said. “I worked way too hard to just even be able to play football again. I’m not gonna be OK with being mediocre. I’m not gonna be OK with being average.”
Mara said Tuesday he has confidence the right staff is in place — general manager Dave Gettleman and Shurmur — to produce winning results.
Gettleman made multiple roster moves Tuesday, adding wide receiver Bennie Fowler from the practice squad and placing Cody Latimer on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (concussion) also went on IR, and cornerback Donte Deayon was waived. The Giants also elevated linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and cornerback Grant Haley from the practice squad.
Aaron Hernandez went from jovial to intense in an instant and his behavior and demeanor were wildly unpredictable on a given day, former teammates of the late New England Patriots tight end told the Boston Globe.
In the third of a six-part series
In the third of a six-part series on Hernandez, who committed suicide in a prison cell after being convicted of murder, The Globe described a troubled individual who reached out to teammates and coaches for help.
According to the Spotlight series, Hernandez approached coach Bill Belichick in 2013 in what was described as a “state of deepening paranoia.” The report states that Belichick “saw little reason to get more than minimally involved.”
Hernandez died in jail in 2017. He was serving a life sentence without possibility of parole for killing Odin Lloyd in 2013.
Former teammate Dane Fletcher said he came to blows with Hernandez and described him as selfish. Fletcher also said he dropped Hernandez off at his “side place” where he kept drugs and ammunition.
Brandon Lloyd, who played wide receiver for the Patriots, Rams, Broncos and 49ers, told The Globe he witnessed erratic behavior and more from Hernandez.
“There would be swings where he’d be the most hyper-masculine, aggressive individual in the room, where he’d be ready to fight somebody in fits of rage,” said Lloyd. “Or he’d be the most sensitive person in the room, talking about cuddling with his mother. Or he’d ask me, ‘Do you think I’m good enough to play?”’
Lloyd recalled a conversation with another former wide receiver on the team, Wes Welker, that touched on unpredictable and volatile mood swings and sensitive details regarding what Welker perceived as past history.
“He is looking at me wide-eyed,” Lloyd recalled of Welker, “and he says, ‘I just want to warn you that (Hernandez) is going to talk about being bathed by his mother. He’s going to have his genitalia out in front of you while you’re sitting on your stool. He’s going to talk about gay sex. Just do your best to ignore it. Even walk away.'”
Lloyd said quarterback Tom Brady snapped at Hernandez in one particular instance during a walk-through.
“(Hernandez) was out at the walk-through in flip-flops trying to run around,” Lloyd said. “He was laughing. He was loud. And Tom keeps it serious in the walk-through. And Tom says, ‘Shut the (expletive) up. Get the (expletive) out of here.”’
Lloyd said the change in Hernandez’s mood was almost always sudden.
“It was like he went from this child-like, laughing, disruptive behavior,” Lloyd said, “and he storms off in a fit of rage.”
The San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Tom Savage on Tuesday, making room on the roster by releasing tight end Cole Wick.
The team worked out Savage and other quarterbacks after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a torn ACL in Week 3, but no signing was made
The team worked out Savage and other quarterbacks after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a torn ACL in Week 3, but no signing was made until Tuesday.
Nick Mullens has been serving as the backup to C.J. Beathard, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team hoped to add a third QB. For now, Savage is not expected to pass Mullens on the depth chart as the primary No. 2 quarterback.
Savage, 28, spent training camp with the New Orleans Saints after joining them on a one-year deal in free agency.
He started nine games from 2016 to 2017 for the Houston Texans, who took him in the fourth round of 2014, going 2-7 in those games. In 13 career appearances, he has 2,000 passing yards on a 57.5 percent completion rate with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Wick played in five games for the 49ers this season, logging one target on 11 offensive snaps while mostly playing special teams (70 snaps).
Raiders release LB Derrick Johnson
Coach Jon Gruden announced the move Tuesday and said linebacker Jason Cabinda will be promoted from the practice squad to take Johnson's spot on the roster.
The Raiders signed Johnson in May to be the starting middle linebacker. But second-year player
The Raiders signed Johnson in May to be the starting middle linebacker. But second-year player Marquel Lee has earned the bulk of the playing time at the position and the Raiders decided to go in a different direction heading into the bye week this week.
Gruden also said that running back Marshawn Lynch is dealing with a groin injury and receivers Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts are still in concussion protocol. Gruden said he’s hopeful left guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) and safety Karl Joseph (hamstring) will be back when the team returns from the bye to host Indianapolis on Oct. 28.
49ers sign Tom Savage as backup quarterback
The 49ers waived tight end Cole Wick on Tuesday to make room on the 53-man roster and also released offensive lineman Zack Golditch from the practice squad.
San Francisco has
San Francisco has been looking for help at quarterback ever since starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending knee injury last month. Beathard was promoted to starter and Nick Mullens was elevated from the practice squad to be the backup.
Savage was originally drafted by Houston in the fourth round in 2014. Savage played 13 games with nine starts in four seasons with the Texans. He completed 181 of 315 attempts for 2,000 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He spent training camp with New Orleans before being cut Sept. 1.
FANTASY PLAYS: Potential waiver pickups for Week 7
Four or more teams will be off in each of the next five weeks. This is the stretch where depth either really pays off or can hurt your outlook if you are not informed and dedicated
Four or more teams will be off in each of the next five weeks. This is the stretch where depth either really pays off or can hurt your outlook if you are not informed and dedicated enough. But do take one week at a time, especially if you have superstars off this week. We’re most notably without the services of all the prime Pittsburgh skill position players, the Packers passing game pieces, plus Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson.
RUNNING BACKS
MARLON MACK, Colts (26.4 percent owned): Projected to be the lead back in Indianapolis this year, Mack finally returned from a hamstring injury last week and rushed for 89 yards on 12 carries. He is not going to be a regular starter for you but can be a good fill-in for bye or injury purposes. This week, faces Buffalo’s 18th ranked run defense, which makes him an adequate replacement play.
ITO SMITH, Falcons (13.7): The rookie remains widely available despite TD runs in three consecutive games. A total of 62 rushing yards during that span may be a prime reason he is still on many waiver wires. But the RB position is tough enough to deal with when there are not four-team byes and you may need to use Smith as a sub. On a very good offense, he should continue to get some opportunities to finish off scoring drives.
RAHEEM MOSTERT, 49ers (0.1): After flashing some spark in the preseason, Mostert surprisingly received some playing time against the 49ers Monday night and rushed for 87 yards on 12 carries. Mostert displayed good vision and patience and added some more speed to the Niners offense. Mostert may only be a part-timer going forward, but depth is obviously needed at this position right now.
NICK CHUBB, Browns (22.2): Carlos Hyde has only 12 total points in point per reception formats in his last two games and appears to have hit some sort of invisible wall. Hue Jackson has indicated he needs to get Chubb more work and Hyde could also force him into an expanded role at any time when you consider his injury history.
WIDE RECEIVERS
MARQUISE GOODWIN, 49ers (43.6): Injuries hindered Goodwin until this week, and he was cut in 8.9 percent of leagues last week. Goodwin, who was drafted as a potential WR3 with upside in the preseason, then re-emerged in a big way with four catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns on Monday night. Goodwin is not only back on the fantasy radar, but at a high cost as he may be the most sought-after waiver pickup of the week.
JERMAINE KEARSE, Jets (0.9): Quincy Enunwa is out for at least three weeks with a high ankle sprain and Kearse stepped into the void quickly in Week 6, catching nine passes for 94 yards. Kearse is a veteran receiver who should have the trust of rookie QB Sam Darnold, especially after he performed adequately at times for the Jets last season.
JOSH REYNOLDS. Rams (0.4): He is in the waiver conversation again with Cooper Kupp out with a knee injury. Reynolds may be third on the receiving ladder for the Rams this week, but you can consider him for bye week usage when you note he faces San Francisco’s 20th-ranked pass defense, a unit which has often looked even worse than that rating.
TAYLOR GABRIEL, Bears (32.6): The emergence of the Bears offense over the past two games has included the sudden rise of Gabriel as a featured playmaker. He has caught 12 passes for 214 yards and two TDs during that span. Gabriel is getting more volume than expected, which could quell some concerns that he may be a boom-or-bust type.
TIGHT END
O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (36.5): Considering the thin state of the position, if you need help at TE, Howard should be your top priority this week. He returned rather quickly from a knee injury this past week and caught four passes for 62 yards and a TD. Howard already has three double figure PPR performances this year. He was regarded as a top TE prospect coming out of last year’s draft and could be on the verge of a real breakout in a pass-happy offense.
QUARTERBACK
C.J. BEATHARD, 49ers (5.7): Beathard has played better than expected, having scored 18 to 19 fantasy points in standard scoring over the past three games, with two TD passes in each and 298 or more yards in two outings. He can keep his team in games or playing catch-up. Beathard is looking like a viable fantasy QB2, and against the Rams’ 29th-ranked pass defense this week, he is a good sub for Ben Roethlisberger or Aaron Rodgers.
Column: How about some other sports for Conor McGregor?
Conor McGregor couldn't win his fight, though he seemed to help the Dallas Cowboys win theirs.
"He just energized every place
“He just energized every place he went in the stadium,” Jones said. “You’d like to say we’re going to have to get him in here for every game in order to have a good first half, at least.”
McGregor not only wowed the crowd but inspired players to do his signature walk. The Cowboys responded like they were entering the octagon instead of playing football in a performance that was as dominating as it was surprising.
“I don’t know if it was Conor McGregor or whatever it was, but we came out and attacked,” Dak Prescott said.
Maybe the Cowboys should try to persuade McGregor to hang around. He’s got some free time, after all, after losing his much-hyped fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas.
No reason, though, to stick to combat sports when there is so much more to do in the ever-expanding sports world. McGregor has already tried boxing, but there are some other options should he decide to pursue something different.
Here are a few spots he just might fit in:
THE MASTERS: What could be more proper than McGregor selling his Proper No. Twelve whiskey on the iconic 12th hole at Augusta National? If that doesn’t get the patrons (they’re always called patrons at the Masters) buzzing, give McGregor a microphone and have him trash-talk the players as they come through Amen Corner. Imagine the fun on Sunday when Tiger Woods hits a ball into Rae’s Creek after McGregor threatens to put a hole in his skull if he misses the green.
WIMBLEDON: If there was ever a place that could use someone to break up the stuffiness, it’s Wimbledon. Forget wearing all white, how about McGregor in the royal box, tiara on his head and wearing a full-length mink to spice things up? “There are two things I really like to do and that’s whoop (rear ends) and look good,” McGregor crows.
KENTUCKY DERBY JOCKEY: Like humans, horses don’t like getting whipped by McGregor.
ANGELS MANAGER: No, McGregor knows nothing about baseball, but that shouldn’t be a problem with the Los Angeles Angels. Passing the two-hour test the team is requiring for applicants might prove problematical, but who in the organization is going to tell McGregor he failed?
SOCCER: This is a sport McGregor does actually know something about, and he’s not one to tolerate mediocrity. Put him in charge of the U.S. national team, then sit back and watch the fun begin. The Americans may not win the World Cup, but you can pretty much be guaranteed they’ll never lose to Trinidad — or Tobago — again.
OLYMPIC ATHLETE: Yes, McGregor could probably compete for a medal in judo or taekwondo but he likes to set records and, as Michael Phelps showed, there are more medals for the taking in the pool than anywhere else. True, McGregor would have to learn to swim and probably shave his beard, but imagine the fun when he parades to the starting block and screams out to his fellow swimmers that they’re petrified of him and should run home to their mommies.
MONDAY NIGHT ENFORCER: Security too lax at your stadium? Fans throwing beers in the faces of wide receivers? How about Conor and his guys pay them a visit to sort things out. It worked well in Brooklyn, as you might remember, with an assault that helped McGregor earn a $50 million payday. Fans may mess with big football players, but no one is going to toss a beer at McGregor as he’s throwing a hand dolly through a bus window.
NFL QB: Actually, maybe not. Anyone who saw McGregor’s attempt to throw a football before the game in Texas would know Prescott doesn’t have to worry about the UFC fighter taking his job. On the plus side, he usually gets up after a hit.
So there you have it. McGregor has a lot of options, a lot to bring to the table.
And after losing three of his last five fights, maybe he’s up for a new challenge.
Revamped Steelers secondary still a work in progress
PITTSBURGH (AP) — There's a certain kind of joyful mundaneness to Terrell Edmunds' first job out of college.
It’s much the same when the first-round pick gets back home. Edmunds will place his legs inside a pair of compression sleeves designed to help his muscles recover quickly, flip on his iPad and look at more tape. Typically, Edmunds lets the video run at normal speed. No need to slow it down.
“I just let it play,” Edmunds said. “Sometimes I don’t look into detail. I’ll see what pops up more than once and think ‘Oh I saw this before. Who are they throwing it to the most?’ Things like that.”
Edmunds is a quick study. Thrown immediately into the mix thanks to a preseason injury to free agent signee Morgan Burnett, Edmunds has been a bright spot for an uneven secondary.
Steady if not yet spectacular, Edmunds has earned the trust of defensive backs coach Tom Bradley and head coach Mike Tomlin for his conscientious approach to his work.
“He’s gotten better each and every game,” Bradley said Tuesday. “The thing that got him three games ago doesn’t get him now. Each week there’s something he picks up that becomes easier in his repertoire as we progress in this thing.”
Edmunds really hasn’t had much choice. He was supposed to spend his first season learning behind Burnett. It hasn’t quite turned out that way.
The Steelers (3-2-1) signed the former Green Bay Packer to a three-year deal in the offseason, hopeful Burnett could provide leadership and sure tackling, both things in short supply for a group in transition.
Instead, Burnett has spent most of his time in Pittsburgh watching from the sideline thanks to a steady stream of injuries, the latest a groin issue that’s forced him to miss each of the past four games.
There is no timetable for when Burnett might be able to return and given Edmunds’ rapid development, it’s uncertain what role Burnett might fill whenever he is healthy enough to play.
Burnett’s status is one of a handful Bradley has been forced to face in his first year on the job. The careful offseason plan he and Tomlin put together to revitalize Pittsburgh’s secondary makeover is in tatters. Burnett can’t stay on the field.
Cornerback Artie Burns is struggling and Coty Sensabaugh and Cam Sutton — the two most likely candidates to replace the erratic Burns — can’t put together enough good stretches to provide a compelling reason to sit Burns down and let him regroup.
“We’ve got to make a lot of adjustments just based on injuries and the guys that have been able to play,” Bradley said. “The things we worked on in preseason practice, we’ve been unable to play because of the different people playing different positions.”
Pittsburgh enters its bye week ranked 27th in passing yards and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed. Not exactly the step forward the organization had in mind when defensive backs coach Carnell Lake stepped away in the aftermath of a playoff loss to Jacksonville in January and veterans Mike Mitchell, Rob Golden and William Gay were released in March .
Bradley is quick to place the blame on his shoulders. He’s confident Burns — a standout as a rookie in 2016 — will get his swagger back.
“Artie has to play more consistently, he knows that,” Bradley said. “We’ve got to make sure we concentrate on every play, to get everything right, all the little things.”
And maybe the big things too. Burns was beaten badly by Cincinnati’s Tyler Boyd in Pittsburgh’s 28-21 victory last Sunday, standing several steps behind Boyd as Boyd hauled in a remarkably easy 14-yard touchdown reception. Burns was replaced for a spell in the third quarter, but any long-term solution for the Steelers relies on Burns returning to form.
“I think he’ll be fine,” Bradley said. “He’s got confidence in his ability and things he can do.”
If Burns needs inspiration, he doesn’t need to look far. Pittsburgh finds itself in the thick of the AFC North race despite its uneven play on defense thanks in large part to veteran cornerback Joe Haden. The 29-year-old kept Atlanta’s Julio Jones in check in a 41-17 victory two weeks ago and kept Bengals star A.J. Green out of the end zone.
“Joe’s athletic ability is still pretty sharp,” Bradley said. “But mentally he gets better as time goes on and I think he understands what people are trying to get done.”
It’s a path the rest of the secondary is trying to follow. Work — lots of work in some cases — needs to be done, but Bradley believes the communication problems and injury concerns that have hampered his group will level off going forward.
“Playing defense is a lot like driving a car,” Bradley said. “When you start out, we’re all (hands at) 10 (o’clock) and 2 (o’clock), staring constantly. Then as you start to drive more … you still see everything but you’re able to look around, talk to people and do different things. Now, as time goes on, we’ll start to play faster.”
Surprising Maryland excels under unusual circumstances
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — When he first got the job as Maryland's interim football coach, Matt Canada decided it would be best to handle the uncertainty of the position one day at a time.
The days turned into months. Now, with the Terrapins are halfway through their schedule, Canada’s status — and approach — remains unchanged.
“Right now, as a football program we’re working as hard as we can do the best job we can today,” Canada said Tuesday. “Tomorrow, we’ll see what tomorrow is.”
Working together under highly unusual circumstances, Canada and the Terrapins have put together a season that is far better than anyone could have reasonably expected.
Heading into Saturday’s game on the road against No. 19 Iowa, Maryland (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) has already matched last year’s win total and is just two victories away from becoming bowl eligible.
It’s quite an accomplishment for a football program that became unhinged in June, when offensive lineman Jordan McNair died of heatstroke two weeks after collapsing during a preseason workout.
School President Wallace Loh acknowledged mistakes were made in McNair’s treatment on the practice field, and an independent investigation confirmed that assertion.
The program was also rocked by charges that the coaching staff bullied the players. The strength and conditioning coach resigned, and head coach DJ Durkin was placed on administrative leave in August while an external commission investigates the behavior of the staff under his leadership.
Canada, in his first year as Maryland’s offensive coordinator, was thrust into the role of interim coach. His first college head coaching job has probably lasted longer than expected.
“We’re taking it day by day. We said that from the beginning and I think that was a good plan at the time,” Canada said.
The Terrapins been instructed by Canada to live in the moment and respect the past. The players honor McNair before every game by waving a big red flag with the No. 79 during introductions. When at home, they take a knee behind the end zone in a huge circle with No. 79 emblazoned in the middle.
“I’m certainly not an expert on the grieving process,” Canada said. “Everybody does it differently. I think our football players have worked very hard at trying to manage the loss of a friend and a teammate. They lean on each other, stick by each other, help each other through.”
Somehow, it’s all worked. Maryland remains the only team to defeat Texas this season, and the Terrapins also have blowout wins over Bowling Green, Minnesota and Rutgers.
The Terrapins hope the lessons they received in a 42-21 loss at Michigan will be helpful against Iowa (5-1, 2-1).
“We can take away that we played hard and I have to coach better,” Canada said. “You have to go play and beat those teams. The Michigan game, we didn’t do that.”
After that defeat, it was on to the next challenge. The Terps responded with a 34-7 rout of Rutgers — and almost immediately put that behind them, too.
“You don’t want to dwell in the past, whether it’s good or back,” senior defensive back Darnell Savage said. “After the game, you watch the film, make the corrections and you move on.”
In a very strange and difficult situation, the Terrapins have found a way to make it work.
“We are very proud of our players for the way they are doing it, and the way they’re playing hard,” Canada said. “It’s never going to be whatever we all want it to be, but it is going to be the best we can make it today. Do the best you can with what you’ve got and where you are.”
Emmanuel Sanders’ taunt comes back to haunt Broncos
DENVER (AP) — First, Emmanuel Sanders wagged his right index finger in the face of Rams cornerback Troy Hill . Now, he's pointing it right at himself after Denver's fourth consecutive loss.
After his taunt came back to haunt the Broncos, Sanders accepted the blame for Denver’s latest loss in a monthlong tailspin that has fans in the Rocky Mountains bracing for back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.
“I guess this loss is on me,” Sanders said after the Rams escaped frigid Denver as the league’s lone unbeaten team following a 23-20 win Sunday over the Broncos (2-4), who became the first team in NFL history to allow a 200-yard rusher in back-to-back games.
Sanders thought he had a 44-yard TD catch from Case Keenum as he tumbled into the end zone in the first quarter. He sprung to his feet and wagged a finger at Hill.
Side judge Brad Freeman threw the flag, calling a personal foul on Sanders for taunting.
Ordinarily, the flag wouldn’t have mattered much because the 15-yard penalty would have been enforced on the ensuing kickoff and Brandon McManus, after giving Denver a 7-6 lead with an extra point, undoubtedly would still have booted the ball out of the end zone for a touchback.
Upon review, however, it turned out Hill had the last laugh, having touched Sanders before he crossed the goal line.
That put the ball at the 1.
The penalty pushed them back to the 16.
After runs of 1 and 5 yards, Keenum’s throwaway on third-and-4 brought in McManus for a field goal instead of an extra point and his 28-yarder cut Denver’s deficit to 6-3.
They never did get the lead and those four points would have made the difference in a three-point loss.
“Me, honestly, I feel like the league is getting soft,” Sanders said. “I’m having fun. I didn’t do anything crazy to the guy besides say, ‘Hey, I got you on that play.’ I pointed my finger at him. And they threw the flag.”
Sanders said he’s done that his whole career and has never been flagged for it.
“It was a great throw by Case, I came down with it, big play, emotions are high. It’s not like I walked up to him and head-butted him or something,” Sanders said. “But it cost my team. We lost by three points. I feel like we could have easily punched that ball in and gotten four (more) points. I guess this loss is on me.”
Vance Joseph, who fell to 7-15 as head coach, talked to Sanders on the sideline.
“He can’t do that,” Joseph said. “He knows that.”
Well, he does now.
“I don’t think I did anything too crazy besides point a finger and tell the guy, ‘Hey I got you on that play.’ I don’t see the penalty in that,” Sanders said. “But I learned from it and like I said, it cost my team. I’ve just got to keep chugging along and don’t do it again.”
The costly foul from a nine-year veteran came one week after Sanders’ fellow SMU alum, rookie receiver Courtland Sutton , chased down Marcus Maye at the 1 following a 104-yard interception return at game’s end, leaving the Jets safety with the longest such play without a score in NFL history.
“We played two of the best teams in the league, the Chiefs and the Rams, and the games came down to crunch time. And that just shows you what kind of team that we are,” linebacker Shane Ray declared. “We’re a great football team.”
Not at 2-4 they aren’t.
Even Fox play-by-play man Dick Stockton dissed the Broncos by beginning the telecast saying, “the undefeated Rams take on the Denver Nuggets.”
Other takeaways from Week 6 included:
CUTTING OUT COLIN
The 49ers posted dozens of photos on its website of past games against the Packers in advance of their Monday night game without at first including any of Colin Kaepernick, who set an NFL record for QBs by rushing for 181 yards in a playoff win against Green Bay on Jan. 12, 2013, threw for 413 yards in a season-opening win against the Packers in 2013, and led a winning drive in a playoff game in Green Bay on Jan. 5, 2014.
“We have fond memories of those games and that should have been displayed on our website,” the team said in a statement after adding images of Kaepernick. “This oversight does not properly reflect the appreciation our ownership and this team have for Colin.”
GRONK HONK
Tom Brady made light of yelling at Rob Gronkowski in an Instagram post following the Patriots’ 43-40 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
In the second quarter, the sideline microphones picked up Brady yelling at Gronkowski to stand up out of his stance, and Brady ended up calling a timeout on the play.
Gronk came up big in the fourth quarter with a stiff-arm that helped him gain 42 yards and set up a field goal that gave New England a 40-33 lead.
“Gronk, you can line up however you want if you keep stiff-arming people like that,” Brady said.
MISSED CALLS
Al Riveron, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating, acknowledged for a second straight week that officials goofed in not calling a running back for lowering his head and barreling into a defender.
In his weekly video, Riveron said Patriots rookie Sony Michel should have been flagged for lowering his head to initiate contact with Colts safety Clayton Geathers in Week 5.
A week earlier, Riveron noted that Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt should have been flagged for doing the same thing to Broncos safety Justin Simmons.
Although Hunt got away without a penalty, his illegal hit did result in a $26,739 fine.
NO EXCEPTIONS
Riveron defended referee Clete Blakeman’s crew, which didn’t flag Steelers receiver Justin Hunter for blocking Bengals DB Tony McRae beyond 1 yard past the line of scrimmage on Antonio Brown’s 31-yard TD catch from Ben Roethlisberger with 10 seconds left that gave Pittsburgh a 28-21 win on Sunday.
“The contact is initiated by the defender,” Riveron said on Twitter , “and therefore the receiver is not responsible for this contact.”
NFL rule 8, Section 5, Article 4 states: “Blocking more than 1 yard beyond the line of scrimmage by an offensive player prior to a pass being thrown is offensive pass interference.”
The rule book, however, doesn’t specify an exception for defenders initiating contact.
Jets’ busy Beachum uses many life passions to help others
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Kelvin Beachum might be the NFL's most fascinating man.
He's certainly one of the busiest.
Beachum is a philanthropist, humanitarian, small-business investor and a big-time tech geek. Oh, and he's also responsible for protecting the blind side of the New York Jets' 21-year-old franchise quarterback.
Beachum is a philanthropist, humanitarian, small-business investor and a big-time tech geek. Oh, and he’s also responsible for protecting the blind side of the New York Jets’ 21-year-old franchise quarterback.
“Man, Beach is a very interesting guy,” right tackle Brandon Shell said. “He’s so smart and he’s always got something going on.”
Beachum’s offseason itinerary is loaded with a laundry list of interests and passions that would make even the most organized person sweat.
He’s a left tackle first, though, an invaluable part of rookie Sam Darnold’s offensive line.
“I’ve got to make sure I keep him clean,” Beachum said. “I take pride in that. I love it. The thing is, pressure either busts pipes or makes diamonds. I’m all about making diamonds.”
The 29-year-old Beachum is a big man with big blocks and an even bigger heart.
This week is an important one off the field for Beachum, who’s a public advocate in the fight against hunger. In conjunction with World Food Day on Tuesday, he has donated $5,000 to the Food Bank For New York City and challenged New Yorkers by pledging to double that amount if they matched his support. He has done the same with food banks in Texas — Mexia, where he grew up, and Dallas, where he went to college at SMU — as well as in the cities of his previous two NFL stops: Jacksonville, Florida; and Pittsburgh. The total contribution could reach $75,000 and provide 375,000 meals.
“What it does for me is it allows me to keep things in perspective,” said Beachum, whose interest in humanitarian efforts was sparked by a canned food drive in college. “I was one of those kids that was on food stamps growing up. We had to lean on the WIC program. We had people who helped us out. So, for me, that keeps me grounded, honestly, because I was there.”
While Beachum and his family didn’t have much growing up in Mexia, they had work ethic. Beachum’s grandfather was blind, but worked on cars — still does, even at 91 — and taught Beachum’s father to do so, too.
So, all Beachum knows is working hard and keeping busy. And helping anyone he can.
“When I set out to play ball, all I wanted to do was make sure my mother and dad didn’t have to work anymore,” he said. “Like, I could cut a check at any point in time and be like, ‘Hey, it’s done. Do what you want to. Go play with the cows out there.’
“And if I wanted to right now, I could. So, it’s like I’ve accomplished that. But, they still want to work, which is fine with me. But, I feel like I’d lose drive if I try to sit back and try to reflect on what’s happened.”
And there’s plenty.
Beachum focuses on two areas in his philanthropy: One, ending hunger domestically and worldwide, and two, advocating a STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — curriculum in schools across the country.
He partnered with the UT Tyler Ingenuity Center to launch his first annual STEM initiative in Mexia in 2016 as a part of his Kelvin Konnects program. Beachum has returned to his hometown every spring to reach underserved students in grades 3 through 12.
Through the World Vision organization, Beachum has also become a voice for global clean water access and pushed for the development of water systems that serve as pipelines for communities.
A trip a few years ago to Honduras gave him a firsthand look at how some areas of the world struggle with even bare necessities, seeing the paths young children would take to go up and down hills to retrieve clean water.
“When I think about what’s going on globally, you can’t even get into that hunger conversation because some countries don’t even have access to clean water,” Beachum said. “Even still in Flint, Michigan, they don’t have access to clean water, which I don’t understand being here in America, a very rich, very developed, very industrialized country, where a city in a very populated state doesn’t have access to clean water. So, if that’s going on here in America, just think about what’s going on globally.”
Beachum has also become a shrewd businessman, with an injury on the football field actually helping open some of those doors.
He was rehabilitating from a torn knee ligament while playing for Pittsburgh in 2015 when he considered getting an MBA from Carnegie Mellon. A chance meeting with John Donovan, CEO of AT&T Communications and a Steelers fan — Beachum sent him a jersey to initiate the conversation — changed all that.
“He was like, ‘Kelvin, just think about this: Instead of going to get your MBA, just listen to me and allow me to mentor you and think about business differently,'” Beachum recalled. “And, I took his advice.”
Beachum went to San Francisco in February 2016 during the week of the Super Bowl and set up meetings with people representing the likes of Facebook, Uber, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, to see how the backend of those companies worked. He visited with venture capital firms and listened to Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana speak about angel investing and early stage investing.
Beachum then continued to do more research and began networking — with anyone and everyone.
He has since invested in several small-business ventures, with one of his latest being Affinity, which created a smart CRM (customer relationship management) that is “like a LinkedIn on steroids,” according to Beachum.
“It’s great to have money, but for me, it’s bigger than money,” said the married father of two. “What can I hand down to my kids? What can I hand down to my kids’ kids? … In the African-American community, that’s not something that you hear about a lot is not only creating wealth, but how do you create generational wealth where you have something to pass down for a number of generations? So for me, that’s the type of thinking that really excites me.”
And, the kid in him also has him dabbling in drone technology. He’s fascinated by how companies can use them for business purposes, such as inspecting sites in industrial locations or delivering medicine and supplies to third-world countries.
“I think drones are kind of that new frontier technology that’s out there,” he said, “that’s going to make the world a better place.”
That’s also what Beachum has been striving to do.
One helping hand at a time.
“I feel like Beach is like a really wise guy, a wise man,” Jets teammate Spencer Long said. “He’s just got that vibe. He uses his platform really well and what he can do with what he’s been given.
“Beach truly understands the big picture.”
Mason Crosby’s emotional week ends on high note for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Mason Crosby smiled as he left the field.
It was quite the week for the Green Bay Packers' veteran kicker.
Crosby hit four field goals, including the winner from 27 yards as time expired to lift the Packers past the San Francisco 49ers 33-30 on Monday night.
Crosby hit four field goals, including the winner from 27 yards as time expired to lift the Packers past the San Francisco 49ers 33-30 on Monday night.
“This week was a grind, it was one of the tougher weeks of my career,” Crosby said.
It began with rare questions about Crosby’s reliability following four missed field goals and an extra-point try in a 31-23 loss in Detroit last week.
It ended with a perfect night against the 49ers. He also hit from 29, 39 and 51 yards, and made all three extra-point attempts.
“It’s very appropriate, what he went through last week, (for) the team to stick with him,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “And then he responded.”
The drive that led to Crosby’s winner was extended after cornerback Richard Sherman was flagged for illegal contact on third-and-15 that wiped out a sack with 43 seconds left.
Rodgers rushed up the middle for a 21-yard gain on the next play. The two-time NFL MVP completed two more passes for 19 yards to set up Crosby’s winner for Green Bay (3-2-1).
“It doesn’t matter if you agree with the call. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I didn’t agree with the call, they’re going to pick it up.’ They called it. I’ve got to find a way to do better,” Sherman said.
Other takeaways and key moments from the game:
CLUTCH RODGERS
Rodgers threw for 425 yards and two scores, both to Davante Adams. The second came with 1:55 left from 16 yards to tie it at 30.
The Packers didn’t waste a second chance to get into field-goal range after the penalty on Sherman.
After a spike to stop the clock with 19 seconds left following his 21-yard scramble to the Packers 45, Rodgers hit three straight passes to move Green Bay to the San Francisco 9. The receivers got out of bounds after each of play to buy more time.
“Just the time, and just really the menu (of plays) and the operation, that was a clinic,” coach Mike McCarthy said.
LATE PICK
C.J. Beathard passed for 245 yards and two long touchdowns to speedy receiver Marquise Goodwin for the 49ers (1-5).
For a while it looked like they might hold on for their first victory since quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the year in Week 3 with a torn ACL.
Turnovers hurt them again — three more on Monday night, but none bigger than cornerback Kevin King’s interception of a deep pass down the middle at the Packers 10.
“Very disappointed. We had a chance to win that game,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It hurts.”
A second-year cornerback, King was locked in 1-on-1 coverage with Goodwin, who had burned the secondary all night. This time, King kept up and pulled in a ball that looked slightly underthrown by Beathard.
King picked a nice time for his first career interception.
“I’ve just got to stay the course, keep doing your job, keep it going, and those types of plays are going to come,” King said.
GOOD GOODWIN
The Packers had 17-7 lead when Rodgers connected with Adams for a 9-yard touchdown with 1:58 left in the first quarter.
Then San Francisco just brushed past Green Bay.
Beathard connected with Goodwin for the 67-yard score down the middle of the field on the ensuing series.
Goodwin had a 30-yard score with 6:05 left in the second. Goodwin, who finished with four catches for 126 yards, celebrated by mimicking a long jump in the end zone.
Beathard was 16 of 23.
NO TAKEAWAYS
Another game without a takeaway for the Niners dropped them to an NFL-worst minus-11 in turnover differential. The defense had generated a league-low three takeaways coming into the night, the fewest for the franchise after five games since 1977.
RECEIVERS RUN AWAY
The Packers got the 49ers to bite on play-action early that resulted in open passes to Jimmy Graham and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Rodgers found Valdes-Scantling for a 60-yard completion on the Packers’ first play from scrimmage, setting up Ty Montgomery’s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:20 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7.
Graham and Valdes-Scantling each finished with more than 100 yards receiving. Adams had 10 catches on 16 targets with a game-high 132 yards and two scores.
It was a promising night for a passing game with receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison both sidelined again with hamstring injuries.
Niners give Packers 2nd chance late after flag on Sherman
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers turned the ball over three times but still had a chance to hold off the Green Bay Packers.
Then an illegal contact penalty on cornerback Richard Sherman with 43 seconds left wiped out a sack of Aaron Rodgers on third-and-15.
No way were the Green Bay Packers going to give away a second chance at victory.
Seven plays later, Mason Crosby kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to hand the young 49ers a 33-30 defeat.
“It’s part of the process and it’s part of going against the best quarterback in football,” Sherman said. “You give him a chance at the end — I can’t have that penalty on me … and give them a shot.”
It wasn’t just Sherman’s penalty that contributed to San Francisco’s downfall.
The Packers went 58 yards on a four-play drive that took just 1:05 to tie the game at 30 with 1:55 left on Davante Adams’ 16-yard touchdown catch.
The 49ers were in good shape with their next drive starting at midfield, but C.J. Beathard’s deep pass over the middle for Marquise Goodwin was intercepted by Kevin King at the 10. Under pressure, Beathard looked as if he might have underthrown the ball.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Beathard had four options on the play. He didn’t pick the right one.
“It’s a play that if you hit it, it looks great. If you don’t, then yes, it’s not great. But it is what it is,” Beathard said.
The Packers took over and had a tough start. Rodgers was sacked with 43 seconds left, and it looked initially as if the 49ers would get one more shot. Given how they had burned the Packers with deep plays to Goodwin earlier in the game, San Francisco figured to have a decent chance to at least get a late field-goal try.
The flag on Sherman, who was covering Adams, gave Green Bay a fresh slate.
“Nothing, really. I covered him,” Sherman said when asked what happened on the play. “He gave me an outside release, we kind of ran into each other a little bit. And then it looked like a sack on the play — I didn’t look back and see it — and there was a flag.”
Asked if he agreed with the call, Sherman passed.
“It doesn’t matter if you agree with the call,” he said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, I didn’t agree with the call, they’re going to pick it up.’ They called it. I’ve got to find a way to do better.”
So does the rest of the secondary after the Packers got the 49ers to bite on play-action early that resulted in open passes to Jimmy Graham and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Rodgers found Valdes-Scantling for a 60-yard completion on the Packers’ first play from scrimmage, setting up Ty Montgomery’s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:20 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7.
Graham and Valdes-Scantling each finished with more than 100 yards receiving. Adams had 10 catches on 16 targets with a game-high 132 yards and two scores.
“We kept fighting and I’ve got to give our guys credit,” Sherman said. “We’ve got to find a way to finish that.”
Denver Broncos: General manager John Elway didn't mince words on Monday when discussing the team's loss to the Rams, the Broncos' fourth straight following a 2-0 start. Speaking with the team's radio partner, Orange and Blue 760, Elway said, "At some point in time we have to
Denver Broncos: General manager John Elway didn’t mince words on Monday when discussing the team’s loss to the Rams, the Broncos’ fourth straight following a 2-0 start. Speaking with the team’s radio partner, Orange and Blue 760, Elway said, “At some point in time we have to play better football … we’re still making the mistakes we shouldn’t make to beat good football teams like the Rams.” Elway finished the interview saying he hopes the team can “take a mentality into [Thursday’s game at Arizona] where we’re fighting for our lives.” Head coach Vance Joseph did not shy away from the suggestion that he is fighting for his own job. “Absolutely, absolutely,” he told reporters. “That’s every coach in this league every week. If you don’t feel that way, you’re missing something.”
Kansas City Chiefs: Despite a poor start Sunday night in Foxborough that included a pair of interceptions, Patrick Mahomes rallied the Chiefs from 15 points down to a fourth-quarter lead before Kansas City ultimately fell to the Patriots by three points. Head coach Andy Reid was impressed with the second-year starter’s resolve, he told reporters Monday. “He’s a young guy, and for him to be able to overcome those things during the game tells you a little bit about him,” Reid said. “On the other hand, we need to get better at those things and we need to start better. He’s the type that will do that, and he knows that every day isn’t going to be perfect, but he needs to keep battling, and that’s what he does. I appreciate that about him.”
Los Angeles Chargers: A big-play specialist, wide receiver Tyrell Williams caught three passes for 118 yards and two scores on Sunday, including a leaping grab amid three Cleveland Browns defenders for a 45-yard touchdown. He told reporters Monday that contested catches and high-pointing the football were major focuses for him entering the season. “I’ve still been working on it and I work on it every day, being one of the things I really wanted to get better at,” Williams said. “It’s nice to see it come to fruition in a game.” The fourth-year pro has 16 catches for 310 yards (19.4 average, third in NFL) and three touchdowns as he prepares to hit unrestricted free agency after the season.
Oakland Raiders: Many Raiders fans were thrilled by the return of head coach Jon Gruden, but after the team’s 1-5 start, some have apparently already turned on the man who signed a reported 10-year, $100 million deal to again lead the team. A website has emerged at the domain “isgrudengoneyet.com” featuring only a title (Is Gruden gone yet?), an answer (an extra large “NO”), a ticking clock (counting the years, weeks, days, hours, minutes and seconds left in Gruden’s deal) and an updating counter of how much money Gruden has made and is still owed as part of his contract. The site’s emergence comes after the Raiders lost 27-3 to the Seahawks in London and amid rumors that recent first-round picks Amari Cooper and Karl Joseph are on the trade block.
The Oakland Raiders would be willing to part with wide receiver Amari Cooper if they can get a first-round draft pick in return, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Monday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported before the Raiders' game on Sunday in
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported before the Raiders’ game on Sunday in London that Oakland was shopping Cooper and fellow former first-round draft pick Karl Joseph ahead of the NFL’s Oct. 30 trade deadline.
After the game, which the Raiders lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-3, to fall to 1-5, coach Jon Gruden told reporters that such talk was news to him. Gruden said he was “sorry I have to deal with a lot of these reports” and that Cooper is “going to be a big part of our pass offense.”
Rapoport, speaking on the NFL Network program “The Aftermath,” said, “The Raiders have had some conversations about potentially trading him. My understanding is that they have asked for a first-round pick in exchange for Amari Cooper, which seems incredibly significant. And it might make it difficult if not impossible to trade him.”
Perhaps complicating matters for the Raiders and their asking price is that Cooper left Sunday’s game early in the second quarter with a concussion. On a pass play up the middle, Cooper went low to try to snag a pass from quarterback Derek Carr, when he was hit by Seahawks’ strong safety Bradley McDougald.
Cooper, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 draft, didn’t have a catch Sunday. He has 22 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown. He posted 100-yard receiving games against Denver in Week 2 and Cleveland in Week 4.
In 52 games, including 47 starts, Cooper has 225 receptions for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns. He had career bests in receptions (83) and yards (1,153) in 2016.
Cooper is represented by Joel Segal, the same agent as former Raider Khalil Mack, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year who was traded to the Chicago Bears on Sept. 1.
