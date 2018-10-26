Vikings DE Griffen set to return against Saints
Vikings DE Griffen set to return against Saints
Defensive end Everson Griffen is expected to make his return when the Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.
Griffen missed the last five games while dealing with mental health issues. He returned to practice Wednesday for the first of three consecutive workouts and is no longer listed on the injury report.
“It’s been hard to be away, but I’m happy to be back,” Griffen told reporters earlier this week. “It’s a good feeling right now, and I’m taking one day at a time and one thing at a time to get things back on track.”
The three-time Pro Bowl selection was involved in a series of incidents in September that concerned teammates, team personnel and family members. He had one sack in two games before taking time to deal with the situation.
Minnesota ruled out linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), offensive tackle Tom Compton (knee), running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) for the game against the Saints. Cook will be missing his fourth straight game and Sendejo will be sitting out his third in a row.
Offensive tackle Riley Reiff (foot) is listed as doubtful and is in danger of missing his third straight game. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (ankle/knee) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle) are questionable.
Ogletree has 48 tackles in seven games this season.
The loss of Ogletree comes after the Giants traded defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions and cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints earlier this week.
Receiver Jawill Davis (concussion) will miss his second straight game.
Wide receiver Will Fuller is out for the season with a torn ACL he suffered in the Houston Texans' 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
An MRI exam on Friday confirmed the injury, and Texans coach Bill O’Brien broke the news during a press conference.
In seven games this season, Fuller has 503 yards receiving on 32 catches with four touchdowns.
–Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will miss Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hip injury.
Burfict was injured during the third quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Burfict has played in just three games this season after missing the first four due to a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.
Also slated to miss Sunday’s game are running back Giovani Bernard (knee), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (shoulder), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot), receiver John Ross (groin) and linebacker Nick Vigil (knee). Center Billy Price (foot) is doubtful and also figures to sit out, while long snapper Clark Harris cleared concussion protocol and will play.
–Indianapolis kicker Adam Vinatieri, who has been slowed by a groin injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.
The Colts worked out three kickers — Kai Forbath, Cairo Santos and Taylor Bertolet — this week as Vinatieri received treatment. Vinatieri, 45, is five points shy of breaking Morten Andersen’s all-time NFL scoring record of 2,544 points.
The Colts also placed defensive lineman Jihad Ward on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and promoted rookie wide receiver Steve Ishmael, signed from the practice squad.
–The New York Jets will meet the Chicago Bears with a short-handed corps of wide receivers on Sunday with Robby Anderson listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.
Already ruled out was leading receiver Quincy Enunwa, who will miss a second consecutive week with a high ankle sprain. The wide receiver group this week will be Jermaine Kearse, who has 16 catches this season but no touchdowns, along with Andre Roberts, Charone Peake, rookie Deontay Burnett and Rishard Matthews, who signed Tuesday.
At least three other starters are expected to miss the game for the 3-4 Jets: running back Bilal Powell (season-ending neck surgery), center Spencer Long (knee/finger) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps). Long and Johnson are listed as doubtful, while free safety Marcus Maye (broken thumb) is questionable.
–Quarterback Blake Bortles said he isn’t going to be looking over his shoulder on Sunday, a week after Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone benched him.
“You’ve just got to go play. I don’t think you can worry about it,” Bortles told reporters after practice Friday in London, where the Jaguars will meet the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mistakes led to Marrone pulling Bortles for backup Cody Kessler last week in a 20-7 loss to Houston. Marrone made the switch after Bortles’ second lost fumble of the game, and Bortles also has thrown eight interceptions in the first seven games.
–Neither the Eagles nor the Jaguars will be at full strength when they meet Sunday.
For Philadelphia, running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and linebacker Nate Gerry (ankle/knee) have been ruled out. Safety Corey Graham (hamstring) also is out, although he did make the trip to London, while defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) is questionable.
Jacksonville is again without running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring). A key injury for the Jaguars is cornerback A.J. Bouye, who is sidelined this week by a calf injury. Tyler Patmon is also out, while fellow cornerback D.J. Hayden is listed as doubtful.
–Cowboys owner Jerry Jones broke his silence on Amari Cooper, saying he expects the young wide receiver to be in Dallas for the long haul.
Cooper, acquired Monday from the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 first-round pick, is recovering from a concussion. Dallas is on bye this week, and Cooper was also off in Week 7 during Oakland’s bye.
Jones, speaking on 105.3 The Fan, said that he wouldn’t have given up a first-round pick if he didn’t expect Cooper to have an impact. Cooper is under contract through the 2019 season.
The New York Jets will meet the Chicago Bears with a shorthanded corps of wide receivers on Sunday with Robby Anderson listed as doubtful with an ankle injury on Friday.
The wide receiver group this week will be Jermaine Kearse, who has 16 catches on the season but no touchdowns, along with Andre Roberts, Charone Peake, rookie Deontay Burnett and Rishard Matthews, who signed Tuesday.
“It’s a big test, but these guys have been champing at the bit to play,” coach Todd Bowles said Friday. “They’ve been practicing hard, and they’re getting their chance.”
The Jets released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor last week with an injury settlement, but Bowles said the team could look to bring him back next week. Pryor had a partially torn groin when he was released but his condition is believed to be improving.
At least three other starters are expected to miss the game for the 3-4 Jets: running back Bilal Powell (season-ending neck surgery), center Spencer Long (knee/finger) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps). Long and Johnson are listed as doubtful.
Free safety Marcus Maye has a broken thumb and is questionable.
Quarterback Blake Bortles said he isn't going to be looking over his shoulder on Sunday, a week after Jacksonville Jaguars' coach Doug Marrone benched him.
Marrone declared Bortles his starter for Sunday, but the 26-year-old will have a short leash.
“I’ve got to go play, be smart, take care of the football,” Bortles said. “Do the things that kind of we’ve always preached, things that are obviously important as far as playing quarterback. Get completions, be efficient, move the chains, score points and, most importantly, take care of the ball.”
A stable running game also could help Bortles and the offense for the Jaguars (3-4). Running back Leonard Fournette has played in only parts of two games with a hamstring injury and is out again this week. Carlos Hyde, acquired last week in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, is expected to make his debut for Jacksonville on Sunday.
Bortles seemingly has been a target of criticism since the Jaguars made him the No. 3 overall pick in 2014, but he said he doesn’t feel any different pressure this week knowing Marrone could pull him again.
“There’s been pressure it seems like since I got to Jacksonville, so it’s kind of normal,” Bortles said. “I think there’s pressure at every position at all times in the NFL. If you’re not getting the job done or playing well or being successful, they’ll eventually replace you and find somebody else that can.”
NFL admits penalty should have been called on Mayfield hit
CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL flagged itself for blowing the call on the nasty helmet-to-helmet hit put on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The league said Friday that Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead should have penalized for striking Mayfield in the side of the helmet in last Sunday's 26-23 overtime win. Mayfield was sliding
CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL flagged itself for blowing the call on the nasty helmet-to-helmet hit put on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The league said Friday that Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead should have penalized for striking Mayfield in the side of the helmet in last Sunday’s 26-23 overtime win. Mayfield was sliding at the end of a 35-yard scramble when he got blasted by Whitehead, who was initially penalized before the officials conferred and decided to pick up the flag — and one against Mayfield for taunting.
First-year referee Shawn Hochuli made the situation worse by incorrectly announcing that Mayfield “was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head.”
Senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron pointed out several mistakes in a video released by the league.
“I’ll tell you ahead of time that we had a flag on this play and we incorrectly picked it up after we had a conference by the officials,” Riveron said before showing Mayfield get blasted by Whitehead. “We’re watching the defender as he lowers his head to initiate contact, and he does make contact, so that right there is a foul within itself. No. 2, as we can see the quarterback starts to slide, and even though he slides late, he is still afforded protection from forcible contact to the neck and head area.”
Whitehead is expected to be fined, a person familiar with the league discipline told the AP earlier this week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because fines are announced Saturday.
The shot on Mayfield was making other reverberations Friday.
Browns coach Hue Jackson said he was “disappointed” with comments made by Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter, who felt Mayfield was taunting after he jumped to his feet and walked toward Whitehead. Mayfield admitted telling Whitehead he was going to have to hit him harder to knock him out of the game.
On Thursday, Koetter was asked for his take on the play and intimated Mayfield was equally guilty.
“What they said on the field was it’s a helmet-to-helmet hit and then (Mayfield) got up and taunted our guy, so then they threw the second flag,” Koetter told reporters in Tampa. “Somehow, they worked it out that they were picking up both flags. Where I was on the field, I didn’t see it as a helmet-to-helmet (hit). But when you look at it on tape, it clearly was, and I guess the fallout from that is what it is.”
Jackson was bothered by Koetter’s remarks, and defended Mayfield’s actions after the hit.
“That disappointed me,” he said. “The guy shouldn’t have hit our player in the head, first of all, and, obviously, our guy got up and he tossed the ball to the official. Obviously, the guy was close by, but the bottom line is our guy shouldn’t be getting hit in the head. I don’t care about some taunting foul. We’re talking about our quarterback taking a shot in the head and sliding. I think that’s wrong. Totally wrong.”
Jackson further explained his disappointment with Koetter, arguing that Whitehead’s hit triggered everything.
“The biggest thing that happened was the quarterback got hit in the head,” Jackson said. “Taunting? Does that really matter? I mean, really? That, to me, made no sense.”
Seahawks, Mychal Kendricks remain in limbo about suspension
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday he's been in contact with the NFL regarding a review of the indefinite suspension given to linebacker Mychal Kendricks and is hopeful some sort of decision will come early next week.
Kendricks met with league officials earlier this week, according to Carroll,
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday he’s been in contact with the NFL regarding a review of the indefinite suspension given to linebacker Mychal Kendricks and is hopeful some sort of decision will come early next week.
Kendricks met with league officials earlier this week, according to Carroll, and the Seahawks have been awaiting word on whether the suspension may be reduced and whether they might have the linebacker available at some point later in the regular season.
“I did hear some more and the league is still working on where they are going with it. I’m hopeful by the end of this week, maybe something early next week that they have some kind of decision here,” Carroll said. “That’s kind of hopeful on my part. They haven’t guaranteed us that at all. But they have gone through the process and they have come out of it with the direction that they’ve got to come up with where this fits and trying to measure what to do next. They’re on it, it should happen fairly soon.”
The league declined to comment about Kendricks on Friday.
Kendricks was placed on indefinite suspension by the league earlier this month after he pleaded guilty to federal insider trading charges. The suspension — which fell under the personal-conduct policy — had been anticipated following his plea in early September. Kendricks is not scheduled to be sentenced in his legal case until January.
“I’ve just been in support of him and tried to stay abreast of it,” Carroll said. “Really what I’m concerned about is Mychal and trying to keep him in tune of what is going on because it is a very difficult situation to kind of be in limbo. He’s got some big stuff coming up in January but this is different, this is a different set of circumstances and he’s working with the league and hoping he can get a sense for where it fits so he can get his mind right. I’ve just been trying to get information to help (Mychal) kind of make sense of all this.”
Seattle signed Kendricks prior to Week 2 because of a need at linebacker with K.J. Wright out following knee surgery. It was a controversial signing since Kendricks had pleaded guilty in federal court only days earlier.
Kendricks has started two of the three games he’s played with Seattle and played a significant amount of snaps at weakside linebacker for the Seahawks. He had 12 total tackles and a sack in the last two games he played for Seattle prior to his suspension.
NOTES: Carroll said the Seahawks expect both TE Ed Dickson and LB K.J. Wright to make their season debuts Sunday against Detroit. Dickson will need to be activated from the non-football injury list to the active roster in order to play. Wright has been out since having knee surgery in August. … Only CB Neiko Thorpe (groin) and reserve OL Jordan Simmons (calf) were listed as doubtful on Seattle’s final injury report. Thorpe, a major contributor on special teams, suffered a groin strain during Thursday’s practice.
Lions rule out Riddick for Sunday, Ansah questionable
DETROIT (AP) — Lions running back Theo Riddick will miss a second straight game with a knee injury when Detroit hosts Seattle on Sunday.
The Lions ruled Riddick out Friday. He has 23 catches on the season.
Ansah, a pass-rushing standout who is back with the Lions this season on the franchise tag, has not played since the season opener.
Steelers safety Morgan Burnett set to return against Browns
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Morgan Burnett is just happy to be back on the field.
The veteran safety will play Sunday at home against Cleveland after missing the previous four games with a groin injury.
Burnett, in his ninth season, played in the Steelers’ first two games against Cleveland and Kansas City, but he has been out since Sept. 16 with his injury. This week was the first time Burnett fully practiced three straight days without any setback.
“Everything felt good,” Burnett said. “Everything went well this week. I definitely feel prepared and ready. I’m just trying to take positive steps forward.”
Burnett tried to practice before the Sept. 30 home game against Baltimore and the following week against Atlanta, but wasn’t able to return.
“It wasn’t quite ready and my body made sure it let me know that,” Burnett said. “We went back to rehabbing and went from there. I just followed protocol, and I did what the trainers asked me to do to try and get back as quick as possible.”
The 29-year-old Burnett spent his first eight seasons in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $14.5-million contract with the Steelers in the offseason. He started 102 games for the Packers and won a Super Bowl ring in 2011, when Green Bay beat Pittsburgh.
The Steelers signed Burnett in hopes he could provide leadership to a young secondary group, but the veteran has spent most of his time in Pittsburgh watching from the sideline thanks to a steady stream of injuries. He missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury before his latest groin issue.
“I think it’s your job as a professional to stay locked in,” Burnett said. “You can’t physically go out there, so you have to stay in tune mentally with the game plan.”
Defensive coordinator Keith Butler is excited to have Burnett back in the fold.
“We miss him and I’m glad he’s back,” Butler said. “I think Morgan gives us a little bit more opportunity to do some things that we haven’t done. I think he’ll help us.”
Rookie safety Terrell Edmunds has started the last four games in place of Burnett. The Steelers’ first-round pick was supposed to spend his first season learning behind Burnett, but he has been thrown into the mix with favorable reviews.
Still, Edmunds is glad to see Burnett healthy again.
“It’s definitely nice to have him back, it’s nice to have everybody back,” Edmunds said. “It’s just a good thing to have another leader in the secondary.”
Burnett just wants to make an impression during his first season in Pittsburgh and put his injury struggles in the past.
“It’s tough, but that just comes with the business,” Burnett said. “The only thing you can do is take it one day at a time and do all you can do to get back on the field.
“I just want to be accountable as a teammate and do my job to the best of my ability.”
NOTES: Starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Second-year lineman Matt Feiler will fill in and make his second start of the season at right tackle. Feiler also started the Steelers’ first win of the season Sept. 24 at Tampa Bay.
Packers turn to rookie Looney to prepare for Rams, Darnold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers turned to rookie defensive lineman James Looney to get ready to face Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Still, Looney made for a solid Donald stand-in for the Packers this week.
“I think Looney actually did a really good job this week trying to emulate Donald,” left guard Lane Taylor said, “and being that elusive, athletic, active kind of guy for us.”
At 6-foot-1 and 285 pounds, Donald is equal parts speed and strength, tenaciousness and technique. The Rams’ first-round pick in 2014, his 4.68-seconds time in the 40-yard dash before that draft is tied for the fastest for any interior defensive lineman in the history of the NFL combine.
That speed is almost impossible to mimic on the practice field. But, Looney’s 4.89 time was among the fastest for an interior defensive lineman at this year’s combine.
“I think the biggest thing is you’ve got to have a guy fresh in there going full speed all the time,” center Corey Linsley said. “Looney was in there and did a heck of a job. He put in a good work week. He did a hell of a job. Kudos to him.”
No matter how opponents prepare during the week, Donald has been a terror.
After posting 11 sacks and five forced fumbles last season, he had four sacks in last week’s rout of San Francisco, the most by any player in the league this season. Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips moves him up and down the defensive line. Against the 49ers, he had sacks when lining up at left defensive end, left defensive tackle and right defensive tackle.
“He’s unique, there’s no doubt about it,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “He has the whole deal. He’s so powerful and quick. What he’s able to accomplish in phone-booth football is the challenge. He’s got great power (and) quickness, and he’s obviously very much in tune with what the other guy is doing. I think he has very good instincts and awareness, and his anticipation is very high.”
Green Bay has struggled to protect the quarterback this season. Playing through an injured left knee, Aaron Rodgers has been sacked 19 times in six games and Green Bay is No. 23 in sack percentage. Donald, a Pro Bowler following each of his four seasons, will provide a major challenge for the linemen, quarterback and coaches.
Coming off their bye week, Donald has been at the forefront of the coaches’ thoughts as Green Bay enters a challenging a five-game stretch against the Rams, Patriots, Dolphins, Seahawks and Vikings – teams with a combined record of 23-10-1.
“We’ve given a lot of thought to every single pass route that we put up on the board and we draw up and we diagram and we give to the players,” offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said. “We want to know where 99 is. We want to know how we’re going to handle 99.”
So does every offense, but Donald has sacked a lot of game plans in his four-plus seasons.
“You’ve got to be aware of where he’s at,” Rodgers said. “He’s one of the more dominant players that the league has seen in a number of years. . He’s a menace inside. You’ve got to find a way to try to get bodies on him, slow him down and get him some different looks.”
NOTES: The Packers are relatively healthy coming off their bye-week break. Rodgers is off the injury report, as are receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin). Receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) is questionable but fully participated in practice. Cobb missed the last three games, while Allison and Alexander missed the last two. … After practice, the team left for Los Angeles.
Gase set for troubling movie: game tape of Dolphins defense
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — With no game Sunday, Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase will spend much of the weekend watching bad movies.
That wasn't exactly the way he described the task Friday, but his study of the team's recent games won't be much fun.
After a 3-0 start, the Dolphins (4-4) reversed course
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — With no game Sunday, Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase will spend much of the weekend watching bad movies.
That wasn’t exactly the way he described the task Friday, but his study of the team’s recent games won’t be much fun.
After a 3-0 start, the Dolphins (4-4) reversed course and are gathering momentum in the wrong direction. They’ve been outscored 167-99 while losing four of their past five games, including Thursday’s 42-23 thumping at Houston .
Their next game is Nov. 4 at home against the New York Jets, followed by a bye. That means only one game in the next 16 days, giving Gase plenty of time to assess and address a myriad of problems.
“I’d like to say I’m actually going to see my kids this weekend,” said Gase, who has three young children. “But when we give up the amount of points we gave up and play as bad as we did on defense, and we have a lot of things to clean up on offense, I’ll probably spend most of my time working through all this stuff.”
The Dolphins have played the past three games without injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose status for next week is uncertain. And that’s not even close to their biggest issue.
The defense has been awful three weeks in a row. Over that span Miami has allowed 200 yards rushing per game and 5.9 per carry. During the same stretch, opposing quarterbacks have thrown for 751 yards with 10 touchdown passes, one interception and a passer rating of 143.9.
Questions are swirling about the job security of second-year defensive coordinator Matt Burke , but Gase said he’s not inclined to heap blame on his assistant.
“First, I always look at players,” Gase said. “To me, they have the final say on a lot of this stuff.”
And their performance speaks volumes. Five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake said the wide-open receivers and gaping holes for running backs make it clear blown assignments are the biggest issue.
“I’ll give you a pro tip: There is no defense from kiddie football, high school, college where players are uncovered,” Wake said. “There is no defense where gaps aren’t filled. So any time you see that, where there’s a guy running through the gap untouched or a receiver running free, there’s an error being made somewhere. Whether it’s miscommunication or a bad read, whatever, obviously there’s a few.”
On offense, the outlook is less gloomy. Backup quarterback Brock Osweiler had his worst game yet at Houston, but Tannehill may be close to beginning a throwing program that would test his right shoulder injury, Gase said.
Tannehill hasn’t been ruled out of the Jets game, but his rehabilitation will proceed cautiously, and it’s more likely he’ll return after the bye in Week 11.
“I want to make sure I’m not putting him in a position where he has some kind of relapse and goes through this all over again,” Gase said.
Tannehill can’t help the defense anyway. That unit ranks last in the NFL in yards and rushing yards allowed, and the per-game sack rate is second worst.
The Dolphins are tied for the league lead with 11 interceptions, but that source for success has dried up of late, and they have no takeaways in the past two games.
In short, the problem is a team effort.
“It’s not one position; it’s the whole group,” Gase said. “We have to use our hands better at linebacker. We have to stop running around blocks in the defensive line. In the secondary we have to know who we’re supposed to cover.”
Is the Dolphins defense simply overmatched physically? Maybe.
“It’s hard to tell,” Gase said, “because we don’t play what we’re supposed to play. When you don’t execute anything right, it’s hard to evaluate that.”
To make that determination, some bad movies will need to be watched more than once.
Jets could be without WR Anderson, CB Johnson, C Long
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is doubtful for Sunday's game at Chicago because of an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week.
Receiver Quincy Enunwa was previously ruled out this week with a high ankle sprain. That leaves rookie quarterback Sam Darnold without
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is doubtful for Sunday’s game at Chicago because of an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week.
Receiver Quincy Enunwa was previously ruled out this week with a high ankle sprain. That leaves rookie quarterback Sam Darnold without two top receivers against the Bears.
Center Spencer Long is questionable with finger and knee ailments, after originally being listed as doubtful. Either Jonotthan Harrison or Dakota Dozier would replace Long on the starting offensive line if he can’t play. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum is questionable with a back injury.
The secondary got a boost with cornerback Buster Skrine cleared from the concussion protocol. But New York could still be short-handed there. Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful and Morris Claiborne (shoulder/foot) is questionable — as is safety Marcus Maye (broken thumb).
New book examines greatness of Walsh, Gibbs, Parcells
Bill Walsh, Joe Gibbs, Bill Parcells. Hall of Famers all.
The three coaches who dominated the NFL in the 1980s and just beyond — Walsh coached the 49ers to three Super Bowl titles, Gibbs did the same with the Redskins, and Parcells won two with the Giants — are the subject of an
Bill Walsh, Joe Gibbs, Bill Parcells. Hall of Famers all.
The three coaches who dominated the NFL in the 1980s and just beyond — Walsh coached the 49ers to three Super Bowl titles, Gibbs did the same with the Redskins, and Parcells won two with the Giants — are the subject of an outstanding new book by longtime Newsday columnist Bob Glauber.
“Guts And Genius” includes interviews with more than 150 people who had close contact with the men who outshined all other coaches as NFC teams won 13 straight Super Bowls. Walsh popularized the West Coast offense, Gibbs won his trio of titles with three different quarterbacks, and Parcells was a defensive mastermind and superb motivator.
“These three coaches did things differently, yet they all arrived at the same place multiple times — holding the Lombardi Trophy aloft after the Super Bowl,” Glauber says. “Walsh was the intellectual who could outthink his opponents. Gibbs was the master technician who was perhaps the best strategist ever by winning three Super Bowls with three different quarterbacks, none of whom was close to Hall of Fame quality. And Parcells was the Jersey guy bully who willed his teams to victory.
“These coaches brought out the best in their players, and those players developed lifelong affection for them. I found it astonishing how influential Walsh, Gibbs and Parcells were on their players, many of whom call the coaches the greatest influences of their lives.”
One oddity about each of the three is they all struggled to get or hold onto their head coaching gigs. Gibbs began his career with the Redskins by losing his first five games and six of seven in 1981. Parcells got the Giants job when Ray Perkins high-tailed to Alabama, and the Tuna then went 3-12-1, looking outmatched at times.
Walsh was bypassed for the Bengals’ pro job and wound up as coach at Stanford before the 49ers reached out.
Soon, they were earning championship rings.
Glauber goes deep in detail about how all three were hired, built their teams, and had a profound influence on the sport. Indeed, Walsh’s impact has been most profound, with such proteges as Mike Holmgren, Andy Reid, Mike McCarthy and Jon Gruden either winning or reaching Super Bowls.
“The impact of these coaches, particularly Walsh and Parcells, continues in today’s game,” Glauber notes, “and their fingerprints are all over the NFL. All 32 of this year’s coaches — every single one of them — has either a direct or indirect connection with Walsh and Parcells, whose coaching trees are among the most productive in the history of pro sports.”
DISSING BORTLES
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins took a shot at Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles while trying to make a point that Colin Kaepernick belongs in the NFL.
“I can turn on the tape this week of our opponent and see that Colin Kaepernick deserves a job,” Jenkins said.
Bortles was benched during Jacksonville’s third straight loss last week, but will start against Philadelphia in London on Sunday.
Jenkins, co-founder of The Players Coalition, has maintained support for Kaepernick and the quarterback’s friend and former 49ers teammate, Panthers safety Eric Reid. They’re all fighting against racial and social inequality. However, Kaepernick and Reid disagree with Jenkins on how to do it. Reid and Jenkins had to be separated before the coin toss of Carolina’s 21-17 win at Philadelphia. Afterward, Reid called Jenkins a “sellout.”
HALL HONORING THE MILITARY
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will provide free museum admission and parking to all veterans and active military plus a guest throughout November. The offer is good for all United States active duty personnel, including National Guard reservists and retired military service members who show a valid military ID at the Hall’s ticket office.
The Hall of Fame’s annual Veterans Day event takes place Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. EDT. This year’s program is entitled “Honoring the Nation’s Heroes” and will include U.S. Army veteran and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rocky Bleier.
Bleier, a four-time Super Bowl champion who overcame a severe foot injury, losing part of his right foot during his service in the Vietnam War, will share his story of service at the event. In addition, several Medal of Honor recipients will be on hand for the program in Canton, Ohio.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been setting passing records through October. He’s also rooting for an interception.
Brees is working this year with the NFL and the American Cancer Society in their “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” initiative.
For the 10th year, the NFL and the ACS are working together in this program, which addresses early detection and risk reduction efforts for multiple cancers. Since 2009, more than $18.5 million has been raised and donated to ACS through the partnership.
As part of the campaign, the NFL and ACS created The Defender, a digital tool that provides consumers with personalized tips to reduce their cancer risk. The free, user-friendly tool allows fans to take control of their health and increase their understanding of how healthy lifestyle habits can help reduce their cancer risk.
A painting of Brees by Jon Moody is being auctioned off by the NFL to raise funds for “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer.” In addition, a signed Brees helmet is being auctioned off .
Fans who complete The Defender will have the option to donate to ACS and enter for a chance to win two tickets to February’s Super Bowl in Atlanta, inclusive of travel and other Super Bowl-related events, as part of an ACS contest.
___
NBC INNOVATIONS
Was that field goal good? By how much?
NBC will let fans know exactly that in Sunday night’s strong NFC matchup between New Orleans and Minnesota, both division leaders. The new “SNF Kicks Tracer” can map the flight of the ball on all field goal attempts. The SNF Kicks technology will provide additional data, including trajectory, speed of the football, and a “good from” statistic indicating the furthest distance from which a made field goal would have been successful.
The “good from” metric will be used for made field goals of 45 yards or longer. It uses TrackMan technology that has been popularized by NBC Sports golf coverage, and determines how far the kick would have been good from by tracking the football from when it is kicked until it hits the net behind the goal posts.
“As we continue to use the most cutting-edge technology to enhance our ‘Sunday Night Football’ broadcast, we are excited to add the tracer to our coverage,” says Fred Gaudelli, executive producer of SNF. “With many games coming down to field goals, this new element will illustrate the flight of the football, while also providing many statistics pertinent to the kicking game.
“And field goals are only the beginning. By the end of the season, we hope to be showcasing the technology on kickoffs and punts, and eventually make our way to the passing game.”
___
I REMEMBER YOU
Few NFL head coaches have deeper ties than Tampa Bay’s Dirk Koetter and Cincinnati’s Marvin Lewis. They both played at Idaho State, with Lewis a year ahead. Koetter was a high school quarterback when he first met Lewis on Idaho State’s field.
“We’d practice after them,” Koetter said. “He was the scout team quarterback. I’d watch Marvin my senior year. When I committed to go there, I originally thought Marvin and I would be in competition with each other, but Marvin moved to defense and had a terrific career as a defensive player.”
They became close friends and Lewis spent a lot of time with the Koetter family.
“It’s very unique, having sat in class with Dirk for years,” Lewis said. “I kind of grew up eating Thanksgiving dinner at his home, and I went to high school football games with his mother when his dad was coaching and his brother was the quarterback.
“So it’s a little bit unique.”
Their friendship extends beyond football.
“I was coaching high school and Marvin introduced me to my wife, Kim,” Koetter said. “I’ll be forever grateful.”
___
AP Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner, Simmi Buttar, Rob Maaddi and Sports Writer Joe Kay contributed.
Jets likely without WR Anderson, C Long, CB Johnson at Bears
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is doubtful to play at Chicago on Sunday because of an injured ankle that kept him out of practice all week.
Fellow receiver Quincy Enunwa was previously ruled out this week with a high ankle sprain. That leaves rookie quarterback Sam
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is doubtful to play at Chicago on Sunday because of an injured ankle that kept him out of practice all week.
Fellow receiver Quincy Enunwa was previously ruled out this week with a high ankle sprain. That leaves rookie quarterback Sam Darnold without two top receivers against the Bears.
Center Spencer Long is doubtful with finger and knee ailments, with either Jonotthan Harrison or Dakota Dozier expected to replace him on the starting offensive line. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum is questionable with a back injury.
The secondary got a boost with cornerback Buster Skrine cleared from the concussion protocol. But New York could still be short-handed there. Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful and Morris Claiborne (shoulder/foot) is questionable — as is safety Marcus Maye (broken thumb).
Browns coach Jackson flags Bucs coach for taunting remarks
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns coach Hue Jackson is "disappointed" Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter felt quarterback Baker Mayfield was taunting after being struck in the helmet by Tampa Bay's Jordan Whitehead.
Mayfield was hit while sliding in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. The blow was initially penalized and then waved off by referee
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns coach Hue Jackson is “disappointed” Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter felt quarterback Baker Mayfield was taunting after being struck in the helmet by Tampa Bay’s Jordan Whitehead.
Mayfield was hit while sliding in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. The blow was initially penalized and then waved off by referee Shawn Hochuli, who incorrectly announced Mayfield “was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head.”
On Thursday, Koetter said Mayfield “taunted our guy, so then they threw the second flag.”
Jackson was bothered by Koetter’s remarks, saying Friday, “the biggest thing that happened was the quarterback got hit in the head. Taunting? Does that really matter? I mean, really? That, to me, made no sense.”
Earlier this week, a person familiar with NFL discipline told The Associated Press that Whitehead will likely be fined. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league announces fines on Saturday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NF L and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jones sees a future for Cooper with Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones broke his silence on Amari Cooper on Friday, saying he expects the young wide receiver to be in Dallas for the long haul.
“He’ll definitely change the dynamics of the offense. There’s no question about it,” said Jones, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.
Jones also said that he kept quiet because he knew he couldn’t keep the trade secret.
Cooper, 24, went to the Pro Bowl in his first two NFL seasons after the Raiders took him fourth overall in 2015, but he had a disappointing 2017 campaign and has been up and down this year.
Cooper is under contract through the 2019 season. The former first-round pick is owed $13.9 million in 2019 on his fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury only, before being scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said earlier this week he expects to see Cooper stepping on the field in two weeks as the team’s No. 1 receiver.
“It’s going to require overtime by him, by the coaches, to get him going,” Garrett said Tuesday in a radio interview with 105.3 FM in Dallas. “But we do benefit from having the bye and having a few extra days.”
Dallas has been without a true lead receiver this season after tight end Jason Witten retired. Dez Bryant held the lead receiver designation in Dallas until he was released in April.
Wide receiver Will Fuller is out for the season with a torn ACL he suffered in the Houston Texans' 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
“I feel terrible for Will,” O’Brien said.
The 24-year-old Fuller caught a 73-yard touchdown pass earlier in the game and had five catches for 124 yards overall before leaving.
In seven games this season, Fuller has racked up 503 yards receiving on 32 catches with four touchdowns.
For his career, he has 107 catches for 1,561 yards and 13 touchdowns over 31 games.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will miss Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hip injury.
Burfict was injured during the third quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Burfict, who has 17 tackles this season, struggled against the Chiefs by missing four tackles prior to leaving with the injury.
“He hasn’t played as well as he has in the past,” Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis told reporters on Wednesday, before making it clear he didn’t want to discuss the topic further when he received a follow-up question.
“I don’t want to talk about Vontaze,” Lewis said. “It’s not relevant.”
Earlier this season, Burfict was fined $112,000 for two plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers that the NFL defined as unnecessary roughness.
Also slated to miss Sunday’s game are running back Giovani Bernard (knee), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (shoulder), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot), receiver John Ross (groin) and linebacker Nick Vigil (knee). Center Billy Price (foot) is doubtful and also figures to sit out.
Long snapper Clark Harris cleared concussion protocol and will play against Tampa Bay.
Kicker Adam Vinatieri, who has been slowed by a groin injury, is expected to play Sunday against Oakland.
The Colts worked out three kickers -- Kai Forbath, Cairo Santos and Taylor Bertolet -- this week as Vinatieri received treatment.
Vinatieri, 45, missed two extra points last week in a 37-5 win against Buffalo last Sunday. That’s the first time in his 23-year career that he missed more than one in a game.
He enters Sunday’s game five points shy of breaking Morten Andersen’s all-time NFL scoring record of 2,544 points.
Neither the Philadelphia Eagles nor the Jacksonville Jaguars will be at full strength when they meet Sunday in London.
The veteran Sproles, 35, played in the first game of the season but suffered a hamstring injury in practice and has been out since. Coach Doug Pederson told reporters he is confident Sproles will return this season, which is expected to be his last. He announced in July that he would retire after the 2018 season.
Jacksonville is again without running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring). The Jaguars expect Carlos Hyde, acquired Oct. 19 in a deal with the Cleveland Browns, to debut in London. Fournette is targeting a return in Week 11 after the bye week.
The key injury for the Jaguars is cornerback A.J. Bouye, who is sidelined this week by a calf injury. Fellow cornerback Tyler Patmon is also out for Sunday’s game, while D.J. Hayden is listed as doubtful.
Texans’ Will Fuller out for season with torn knee ligament
HOUSTON (AP) — Texans receiver Will Fuller has a torn knee ligament and will miss the rest of the season.
He was injured during the fourth quarter of Houston's win over Miami on Thursday night. He became entangled with a defender and tumbled to the ground.
