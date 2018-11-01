VICIS launching youth helmet with help from Aaron Rodgers
SEATTLE (AP) — VICIS, the top-rated helmet maker for pros according to an NFL survey, is bringing its youth helmet to market with investment from NFL players, including Aaron Rodgers.
The company announced Thursday that its ZERO1 YOUTH helmet is now available, capping several years of development and study in the attempt to make a safer youth helmet available for young football players.
“We looked at the scientific literature and we studied what is different about young players. Their anatomies, the sort of impacts that they impact on-field. And we’ve designed that helmet specifically for kids,” VICIS CEO Dave Marver said in an interview with The Associated Press. “The helmet, for example, is tuned to lower impact velocity. Its impact performance is extremely good in the front and side locations, which is where the scientific literature suggests they are experiencing the majority of the hits. It’s lighter in weight than other helmets, which reflects that kids their necks are not as well built as adults for example. This is the first helmet of its kind on the market that is truly designed and optimized for kids, whereas the other youth helmets that are out there are the adult helmets with lightweight shells.”
VICIS has been working toward getting into the youth market since refining the design of its helmet that is used at the professional, collegiate and high school level. The ZERO1 YOUTH is hitting the market on the same day the company announced a Series B investment of $28.5 million that includes contributions from Rodgers through his company Rx3 Ventures.
“We invested in VICIS because its commitment to player safety — specifically at the youth level — is one we wanted to support,” Rodgers said in a statement. “We look forward to working with VICIS as they continue to develop outstanding technologies for players at all levels.”
VICIS is also attempting to regulate the cost in bringing its technology to the youth helmet. Benefiting from increased volumes, this season VICIS reduced the price of its ZERO1 helmet for pros, colleges and high schools, called varsity, to $950. NCAA and high school programs that purchased the ZERO1 in volume qualified for pricing under $800 per helmet.
Marver said the youth helmet will cost between $450-495, which he says is about 20 percent higher than current youth helmets on the market.
VICIS isn’t alone in the youth development field. Riddell has its InSite Training Tool, which provides such specific data that it is applicable at the youth, high school, college and pro levels. Basically, it tells observers if an out of the ordinary impact happens on the field.
Marver said the feedback VICIS has received from the growing number of NFL players using the helmet helped contribute to the development of the youth helmet. Among the investors or advisers for the company are Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin, Jerry Rice and Roger Staubach.
“The NFL player investment has been very important to us as a company, It’s been highly validating, and that elite players at the top of the game have seen the technology and chosen to invest in us,” Marver said. “It has also I think given the confidence to other investors to also support our efforts to develop new technology in football and other sports. And it’s also led to a higher level of engagement from those NFL players than one would typically get from a garden-variety advisory relationship. These players are keenly interested in the technology, in providing feedback on helmet fit, helmet comfort, helmet performance. So we benefit a lot as a company from having those very close relationships.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 9 Picks
I like some road dogs this week, boys and girls. We’re riding a hot streak over the last several weeks, so let’s take some chances in Week 9. There are a handful of road dogs I like; I’ve boiled it down to the two I like the most along with three other solid
I like some road dogs this week, boys and girls. We’re riding a hot streak over the last several weeks, so let’s take some chances in Week 9. There are a handful of road dogs I like; I’ve boiled it down to the two I like the most along with three other solid picks for the week. Strap in, we’re officially past the halfway point of the season and this is when teams on the fringe start to make their move.
Steelers -3 at Ravens (-120)
Oddsmakers clearly are close to moving this line even lower since we’re getting this at -120 instead of the standard -110. In a game between two rivals, even though the game is in Baltimore, there’s every reason to believe it’s going to be a close game. Typically, that means a field goal deficit. That gives us the breathing room we always talk about that if Pittsburgh does fall by a field goal, we still earn a push.
Both these teams have been hard to figure out as of late and the Ravens have dropped two straight. The Steelers look to be the Steelers of old, but are they really? This game will tell us a lot. It looks like it will be James Conner back at tailback again with Le’Veon Bell not reporting to the team yet. Even so, I really like Pittsburgh getting three points. The bet: $3 for total payout of $5.50.
Falcons over Redskins (+110)
Here is our first road dog of the week that I love. Washington is not nearly as good as their 5-2 record would indicate. They have quality wins over the Packers and Panthers, but they allow teams to stay in games. Say what you will about the Falcons this season, but they are the more desperate team coming into this match up. If they lose, they can pretty much kiss their playoff hopes goodbye.
Every game is a playoff game for Atlanta for a while and this should be a good test of Matt Ryan and Co. I tend to put a lot of stock into which team “wants it more” and based on the standings, you have to think that’s the Falcons in this scenario. Atlanta also just has more pure talent. With them being an underdog paying out +110 for a win, this is a must bet this week. The bet: $5 for total payout of $10.50.
Texans over Broncos (+120)
Here’s our second road dog to jump on this week. Yes, Denver is at home, but I can’t imagine how Houston is +120 when they’ve been the better team and hotter team over the last five weeks. Case Keenum and the Broncos have shown me nothing to convince me they might be for real. Deshaun Watson and the Texans on the other hand? They’ve been red hot, winners of five straight games.
Some may tell you they’re due for a letdown game on the road in a tough environment, but I’m just not buying that. They will be without WR Will Fuller V, who tore his ACL in the team’s Week 8 win over the Dolphins, but DeAndre Hopkins is a one-man wrecking crew, plus RB Lamar Miller broke out against Miami, his former team. There’s a lot to like about this Texans team and the same can’t be said for Denver. Especially with a +120 money line, we have to throw money on this one. The bet: $5 for total payout of $11.
Rams-Saints UNDER 60 points (-110)
We move on to some over/unders and this one seems like a really good bet. The Rams and Saints might just be the best two teams in the NFC and they will be playing indoors and on turf at the Superdome, but 60 is a bit outrageous. Think for a second about the fact the Saints have the best rush defense in the league. That should at least hold Todd Gurley III in check by his extremely high standards. Their pass defense? Well, let’s not ruin a good story with facts (they rank 28th out of 32 teams).
L.A.’s pass defense ranks in the top 10, though, so don’t expect Drew Brees to just have his way. As usual with over/unders, this will largely be decided by the complexion the game takes on early. If both teams score early and it becomes a shootout, we’re in trouble. However, if each team is trying to set the tempo, potentially by trying to establish the run, then the clock keeps running and we’re likely to hit this under. The bet: $5 for total payout of $9.50.
Jets-Dolphins OVER 45 points (-110)
AFC East games not involving the Patriots can be pretty unpredictable. This seems to be the case again this weekend with New York and Miami. We just saw Miami give up 42 points to the Texans. No, the Jets don’t have nearly the firepower that Houston does, but they have to be licking their chops after mustering just 10 points against a top 5 defense in the Bears over the weekend.
You would imagine this game would be close, and if it is, that’s how our over is going to hit. If this somehow becomes a blowout one way or the other, we’re probably in some trouble. It’s easy to imagine a 27-20 type game and that puts us right at the over. This might be a bit of a reach, but a lot of the over/unders this week seemed to be spot on, so this is a pretty good option if you’re a fan of those types of bets. The bet: $2 for total payout of $3.80.
As usual, we’ll dare to dream and see what we’d make if we parlay these five games together with our $20 to spend. Since we took two road underdogs this week, the payout will be even higher than we’ve seen in recent weeks. On this five-game parlay, you would make $617.23 on a $20 bet. We’ve been close a few times with ⅘ picks correct, but we’ve yet to have a perfect 5/5 week. Here’s to hoping that changes this week. Happy betting!
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
Titans need young receivers to mature, hang on to passes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are doing their best to help their young group of wide receivers grow up.
General manager Jon Robinson's biggest personnel move before Tuesday's trade deadline was adding a fullback, not bolstering a receiving corps that includes a couple second-year players (Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor) and another (Tajae
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are doing their best to help their young group of wide receivers grow up.
General manager Jon Robinson’s biggest personnel move before Tuesday’s trade deadline was adding a fullback, not bolstering a receiving corps that includes a couple second-year players (Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor) and another (Tajae Sharpe) essentially in his second season after sitting out 2017 on injured reserve.
Tight end Jonnu Smith also is in his second season after being drafted in the third round last year.
Their youth is even more apparent after three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker broke his right ankle in the season opener followed by veteran receiver Rishard Matthews being released at his request in September.
Coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans are trying to help those receivers improve as quickly as possible.
“That’s why you draft them is to play them and get them better,” Vrabel said. “And so we just got to keep heading down that path of improving and making sure these guys understand where they fit in the scheme and how they can help us on third down.”
With the Titans at 3-4 and mired in a three-game skid, receivers need to start hanging on to more balls.
The Titans have dropped 10 passes this season, according to Stats .com. That’s 14th in the NFL but count much more in an offense 31st with only 126 total catches. Tennessee, which visits Dallas (3-4) on Monday night, is 30th in the league in passing offense.
One drop on a would-be touchdown pass late Oct. 7 in Buffalo led to a 13-12 loss and cost Nick Williams his job. A couple more dropped passes came in their last game, a 20-19 loss to the Chargers in London. Receivers coach Rob Moore said they won’t use youth as an excuse and have been working on technique, hand placement and getting the head around better to correct the problem.
“I believe that we have the guys in our room to get that done, and we just have to demonstrate that from week to week,” Moore said during the bye week.
Davis, the fifth overall pick in 2017, leads the Titans with 30 catches for 395 yards receiving. He had his best game with nine catches for 161 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s overtime win over Philadelphia on Sept. 30. He’s been held to a total of eight catches over the past three games.
Sharpe was the first pick of the fifth round in 2016 and started 10 games as a rookie. He has started six games this season, and the 6-foot-2 receiver is coming off his best game yet after a career-high 101 yards receiving catching seven of nine passes thrown to him. Each catch earned the Titans a first down, and five of Sharpe’s catches came on third down.
“He’s found ways to kind of get open,” Mariota said. “At the same time, he understands his routes. He understands the concepts. If we can find ways to kind of get everybody on the same page, just as Tajae is figuring it out, I think we can be even better on third down. I give credit to Tajae. I think he’s done a great job of understanding his role and finding zones or beating his man on third down.”
___
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bills sign QB Barkley
Quarterback Matt Barkley signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Wednesday as the possible backup to Nathan Peterman in the continuing QB carousel in Buffalo.
Barkley could be forced into the No. 2 role this week against the Chicago Bears. Nathan Peterman is scheduled to start with rookie first-round pick Josh
Quarterback Matt Barkley signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Wednesday as the possible backup to Nathan Peterman in the continuing QB carousel in Buffalo.
Barkley could be forced into the No. 2 role this week against the Chicago Bears. Nathan Peterman is scheduled to start with rookie first-round pick Josh Allen injured and Derek Anderson also hurt. Anderson started the past two games ahead of Peterman, but he left Monday’s loss to the New England Patriots with an arm injury and is now in the concussion protocol.
Head coach Sean McDermott did not rule out Anderson to make it back to face the Bears.
Barkley, 28, and punter Colton Schmidt were officially added to the roster on Wednesday.
Buffalo is Barkley’s sixth team since he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Allen has missed the two games with an elbow injury.
To make room on the roster for Barkley and Schmidt, running back Taiwan Jones (neck) and punter Corey Bojorquez (shoulder) were placed on injured reserve.
–Field Level Media
Jets, MGM Resorts announce gaming deal partnership
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International have agreed on a multiyear deal that is the first of its kind in the NFL.
With the announcement Wednesday, MGM Resorts is now the official gaming partner of the Jets. The agreement is the most comprehensive and integrated gaming partnership in
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International have agreed on a multiyear deal that is the first of its kind in the NFL.
With the announcement Wednesday, MGM Resorts is now the official gaming partner of the Jets. The agreement is the most comprehensive and integrated gaming partnership in the league, and the first to go beyond a casino sponsorship.
The NHL announced a multiyear agreement Monday to provide MGM Resorts with data for use in betting. It was the second major U.S. professional sports league to strike a deal with the casino since the Supreme Court opened the way for expanded gambling last spring. Las Vegas-based MGM also is the first official sports betting partner of the NBA and WNBA, a deal that was reached in July.
The partnership with the Jets includes giving fans access to an enhanced mobile game that can be played through the team’s app. Marketing aspects, such as signage at MetLife Stadium and advertising, are also included.
MGM Resorts will also sponsor and receive access to the Jets’ production studio at the team’s facility, and Play MGM Studio will be the year-round multimedia home for team content. The casino giant will also provide various hospitality opportunities for Jets season-ticket holders and Jets Rewards members.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Patriots place DB Eric Rowe on injured reserve
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed defensive back Eric Rowe on injured reserve with a groin injury.
Rowe sat out last week's win at Buffalo and has missed four of the past six games. He started the first two games of the season at cornerback opposite Stephon Gilmore, but has appeared
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed defensive back Eric Rowe on injured reserve with a groin injury.
Rowe sat out last week’s win at Buffalo and has missed four of the past six games. He started the first two games of the season at cornerback opposite Stephon Gilmore, but has appeared in just two other games as a substitute. He has nine tackles and one pass defense on the season.
A fourth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2015, he was traded to New England in 2016. He has appeared in 21 regular-season games with 12 starts for the Patriots, posting 49 tackles and one interception.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
FANTASY PLAYS: New key roles for those left after NFL trades
This has been one of the more active NFL trade deadlines for fantasy purposes.
Fans of Houston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore are assuredly excited by their new players, picking up Demaryius Thomas, Golden Tate and Ty Montgomery. However, it's the teams that traded those players that will likely provide the most opportunity for fantasy value.
DENVER
This has been one of the more active NFL trade deadlines for fantasy purposes.
Fans of Houston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore are assuredly excited by their new players, picking up Demaryius Thomas, Golden Tate and Ty Montgomery. However, it’s the teams that traded those players that will likely provide the most opportunity for fantasy value.
DENVER BRONCOS
The Broncos shipped Thomas to the Texans, which will condense the target share within this offense. The primary beneficiaries are Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton, as the Thomas departing removes 20 percent of the team’s targets this season and one of its top red zone threats.
Sanders’ role won’t change much. According to Pro Football Focus, Sanders has taken 64.5 percent of his snaps in the slot. He’s been very successful there, averaging 10 yards per target and catching 76 percent of his targets. Look for similar production for Sanders moving forward but with a better floor/ceiling combination on volume.
On the other hand, Sutton gets a huge boost. Despite being Denver’s third receiver, Sutton already accounted for 22 percent of the team’s air yards, just behind 25 percent for Thomas. With his target share likely moving from the low teens to around 20 percent and much of that volume coming down the field, the ceiling here has expanded significantly for the rookie out of SMU.
DETROIT LIONS
The Lions sent their most targeted wideout in Tate to the Eagles, removing a whopping 27 percent of the team’s targets from their offense. The clear beneficiaries here are Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay. Neither will take Tate’s role out of the slot, but they should each receive a boost in volume. Given the efficiency and profile of each wide receiver, that boost is going to have a meaningful impact.
Jones is averaging 8.2 yards per target and historically has a TD rate well above the league average for wide receivers. He’s the big play receiver with a 15.5 average depth of target (aDOT), which measures how far downfield players are when they are thrown the ball.
While the second year receiver Golladay also has big play ability down the field, his 12.3 aDOT indicates he runs more shorter routes than Jones, which accounts for the much higher catch rate. At 6-4 with speed, Golladay sees the larger jump in ceiling in this offense.
Tate’s direct role in the offense may be filled by T.J. Jones or undrafted free agent Brandon Powell. That will be an interesting situation to monitor moving forward, and both players are worth stashing in dynasty leagues.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
It’s finally going to be the Aaron Jones show in Green Bay. The second year back has the most athletic upside of the team’s options. He has burst and agility and produce well in college, both in terms of yards per carry and percentage of team yards and touchdowns.
Out of the bye week, Jones already looked like the primary back for Green Bay, playing 32 snaps to 13 for Jamaal Williams and six for Montgomery. With Montgomery sent to the Ravens, there’s one less competitor for touches in the Green Bay offense.
___
For more Week 9 daily fantasy advice and tips, visit DailyRoto: https://dailyroto.com
Business move: Mayfield, Browns go forward following firings
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield called coach Hue Jackson's midseason firing his "welcome to the business" moment.
Mayfield and his teammates regrouped Wednesday, two days after Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were dismissed by owner Jimmy Haslam, who cited "internal discord" in making the moves.
The Browns (2-5-1) have lost
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield called coach Hue Jackson’s midseason firing his “welcome to the business” moment.
Mayfield and his teammates regrouped Wednesday, two days after Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were dismissed by owner Jimmy Haslam, who cited “internal discord” in making the moves.
The Browns (2-5-1) have lost three straight games and regressed following a promising start.
Mayfield said the firings “caught me off guard” and added it’s vital for he and his teammates to stick together. The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft experienced something similar in college when Bob Stoops retired at Oklahoma and was replaced by Lincoln Riley.
While defensive coordinator Gregg Williams fills in, the Browns are looking for a new coach and Riley has emerged as a potential candidate.
Mayfield said Riley’s style would work in the NFL because “he is smart. He gets his guys to believe in him.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he’ll play for Redskins this weekend
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — New Washington Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he will "be suited up this weekend" to play for the NFC East leaders, whether it's on defense or special teams.
At his introductory news conference Wednesday, a day after arriving in a trade from the Green Bay Packers, Clinton-Dix said he is
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — New Washington Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he will “be suited up this weekend” to play for the NFC East leaders, whether it’s on defense or special teams.
At his introductory news conference Wednesday, a day after arriving in a trade from the Green Bay Packers, Clinton-Dix said he is “real close” with Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger. The two worked out together in Miami during the offseason.
Clinton-Dix also said he admired late Redskins safety Sean Taylor and models his game after him.
Washington acquired Clinton-Dix for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. His contract expires after this season.
The Redskins host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
___
https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 9
There was very little change from last week. The top four spots remained the same, and their odds barely changed.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative
There was very little change from last week. The top four spots remained the same, and their odds barely changed.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red means the player’s odds have regressed.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
NFL Week 9: Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we're making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we're offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we’re making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we’re offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Total: 54
The Carolina Panthers are rolling offensively. One week after putting up 21 fourth-quarter points on the Philadelphia Eagles, they scored 36 on the league’s top-rated scoring defense in a home victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
Little reason to believe they won’t push the 40 mark on Sunday against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers D that ranks dead-last in the league with 33.3 points per game allowed, especially in the comfy confines of their home stadium. The Panthers have scored at least 30 points in their last three home games, so look for another explosion against Tampa Bay.
And the Bucs shouldn’t have too much trouble scoring either. They’ve put up at least 27 points in all but one game this season and are in better shape with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback instead of Jameis Winston.
Even if Carolina pulls away, there’s a good chance we’ll see garbage-time points from a loaded Bucs offense, which should make it easy to push 60 here.
Predicted score: Panthers 38, Buccaneers 35
Under of the week: Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots
Total: 57
This number might be inflated by the fact it’s a high-profile game between two high-profile teams involving two high-profile quarterbacks in prime time, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended up with a relatively low-scoring tilt Sunday night.
The Green Bay defense hasn’t been good this year, but it still ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of points allowed and is coming off a strong showing against the league’s most potent offense in Los Angeles. Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels are playing superb football, and I don’t think that’ll change against a New England offense that wasn’t clicking in Week 8.
One thing that was clicking for the Patriots Monday night in Buffalo? The defense, which allowed seven or fewer points for the second time in five weeks. Trey Flowers is grooving up front, and you wonder if they’re going to start stringing strong performances together. After all, Bill Belichick is Bill Belichick.
I don’t expect New England to shut down the Packers the way it shut down the Bills, but I don’t think either team is coming close to the 30-point mark in what should be a closely contested Sunday nighter.
Predicted score: Patriots 24, Packers 23
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 1-1
2018 season: 10-6
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist’s work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
Steelers QB Roethlisberger dealing with broken index finger
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a broken index finger on his left hand.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger sustained the injury on his non-throwing hand at some point in Pittsburgh's 33-18 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. Tomlin does not expect the finger to be an issue for
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a broken index finger on his left hand.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger sustained the injury on his non-throwing hand at some point in Pittsburgh’s 33-18 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. Tomlin does not expect the finger to be an issue for Roethlisberger when the AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) travel to Baltimore (4-4) on Sunday.
Roethlisberger completed 24 of 36 passes for 257 yards passing and two touchdowns to Antonio Brown against the Browns as Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to three games. Roethlisberger could be limited in practice this week, though he occasionally does not practice on Wednesdays in general.
Pittsburgh cornerback Coty Sensabaugh is dealing with a toe injury that could limit his practice time. Sensabaugh played extensively against the Browns in place of Artie Burns. Tomlin said Burns was late to a walkthrough on Saturday and did not take any snaps on defense, though the former first-round pick did play on special teams.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Redskins get Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Packers for 4th-rounder
WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiming to improve a defense that's carried them to the top of the NFC East, the Washington Redskins added safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
Clinton-Dix, who can become a free agent after this season, joins D.J. Swearinger
WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiming to improve a defense that’s carried them to the top of the NFC East, the Washington Redskins added safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
Clinton-Dix, who can become a free agent after this season, joins D.J. Swearinger to give the Redskins (5-2) a pair of veteran safeties who rank at the top of the league in interceptions.
Second-year player Montae Nicholson has been starting at safety alongside Swearinger for Washington, which is on a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons.
Clinton-Dix was drafted out of Alabama in the first round in 2014 by the Packers and has appeared in all 71 games since, starting 65.
He has 14 interceptions, including three this season for Green Bay (3-3-1), which is in third place in the NFC North and also traded away running back Ty Montgomery on Tuesday to Baltimore.
With the Packers, Clinton-Dix accumulated 419 tackles, 5½ sacks and 38 passes defensed.
One of Clinton-Dix’s picks came in Green Bay’s 31-17 loss at Washington in Week 3. After grabbing the football when tight end Jordan Reed went one way and quarterback Alex Smith threw another in the second quarter, Clinton-Dix ended up by the Redskins sideline, where he slapped palms with Swearinger.
Currently, Swearinger leads the NFL with four interceptions, while Clinton-Dix is in a group of 14 players tied for second place right behind him.
Clinton-Dix, who tweeted “Much love y’all” with an emoji of a piece of cheese, joins a substantial core of defenders on Washington’s roster who played for coach Nick Saban at Alabama. That includes recent first-round picks Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne along the defensive line, and second-round pick Ryan Anderson at linebacker.
That side of the ball is where the Redskins are among the league’s best so far.
Only three teams are allowing opponents to gain fewer yards per game, and only four are giving up fewer points per game.
___
Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich
___
https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bills QB Anderson has concussion; Peterman next option
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Anderson has been diagnosed with a concussion, leaving open the possibility of the Buffalo Bills starting Nathan Peterman against the Chicago Bears this weekend.
Coach Sean McDermott wouldn't rule out Anderson being cleared to play this week in revealing the nature of his injury on Tuesday.
Anderson was hurt
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Anderson has been diagnosed with a concussion, leaving open the possibility of the Buffalo Bills starting Nathan Peterman against the Chicago Bears this weekend.
Coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t rule out Anderson being cleared to play this week in revealing the nature of his injury on Tuesday.
Anderson was hurt when he was sacked in the final minutes of a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Anderson was making his second start since rookie Josh Allen sprained his elbow on his right throwing arm in a 20-13 loss at Houston.
With Allen’s status uncertain, the Bills would have little choice but to turn to Peterman, who lost the starting job after faltering badly in the first half of a season-opening 47-3 defeat at Baltimore.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Falcons continue to bolster OL, sign veteran Zane Beadles
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have continued to fortify their offensive line by signing veteran tackle Zane Beadles.
Beadles spent the last two seasons with San Francisco following a combined six seasons as a starter with Denver and Jacksonville. The 2012 Pro Bowl selection with the Broncos was released by the 49ers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have continued to fortify their offensive line by signing veteran tackle Zane Beadles.
Beadles spent the last two seasons with San Francisco following a combined six seasons as a starter with Denver and Jacksonville. The 2012 Pro Bowl selection with the Broncos was released by the 49ers before the season.
The Falcons placed right guard Brandon Fusco on injured reserve last week with a broken right ankle after losing left guard Andy Levitre to a season-ending triceps injury last month.
The addition of Beadles comes after the Falcons (3-4), who play at Washington (5-2) on Sunday, signed offensive linemen Rees Odhiambo and Austin Pasztor last week.
The team waived defensive lineman Michael Bennett IV on Tuesday to clear a spot for Beadles.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Eagles trade 3rd-round pick to Lions for Golden Tate
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions for a third-round draft pick next year.
Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season. He joins Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews, giving Carson Wentz another target.
Tate wrote on Twitter: "It's been
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions for a third-round draft pick next year.
Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season. He joins Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews, giving Carson Wentz another target.
Tate wrote on Twitter: “It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!!”
The 30-year-old Tate averaged 93 catches, 1,056 yards receiving and five TDs the past four seasons in Detroit. He went to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season. Tate spent his first four seasons with Seattle.
The defending Super Bowl champions Eagles are 4-4 and have a bye this week.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Seahawks’ Kendricks banned 8 games for insider trading
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has suspended Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks for eight games for his role in an insider trading scheme.
The suspension announced Tuesday for a player who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia last season includes time served.
Kendricks pleaded guilty in September to one count of securities fraud and
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has suspended Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks for eight games for his role in an insider trading scheme.
The suspension announced Tuesday for a player who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia last season includes time served.
Kendricks pleaded guilty in September to one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. He faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced in December.
Kendricks was suspended indefinitely by Commissioner Roger Goodell on Oct. 2. He is eligible to rejoin Seattle for Week 12 at the end of November. But he can’t play again until Week 14, when the Seahawks host the Vikings for a Monday night game Dec. 10.
Cleveland had signed the 28-year-old Kendricks in the offseason, then released him in August after he was charged. Seattle signed him in early September and he played in three games, with 12 total tackles and a sack in the last two games for Seattle before his suspension.
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 8 Results
We started off so promisingly. Our week began 3-for-3, giving us hope for hitting a big five-team parlay, but the primetime games let us down. First, the Vikings couldn’t defend home field and then the Patriots couldn’t convert field goals into touchdowns. All in all, though, we keep climbing further into the black
We started off so promisingly. Our week began 3-for-3, giving us hope for hitting a big five-team parlay, but the primetime games let us down. First, the Vikings couldn’t defend home field and then the Patriots couldn’t convert field goals into touchdowns. All in all, though, we keep climbing further into the black and we’ll take that as we move our percentage to the magical 60 percent mark.
WIN: Colts -3 at Raiders (-115): Colts 42, Raiders 28.
Like I said in the column this week, the Raiders have given up. Not only are they a bad team, they don’t have anyone buying in anymore. That’s pretty much how it’s going to be the rest of the season. How else do you expect a team to respond after it has traded three of its most valuable assets in a clear move toward a rebuild?
Indy, for their part, came back to life on offense as Andrew Luck showed this team can still contend for the playoffs. At -3, this game was way too hard to pass up and I’m happy we didn’t. The win: $7.48.
WIN: Packers +9 at Rams (-110): Rams 29, Packers 27.
You just can’t bet against Aaron Rodgers as a multiple-score underdog. No matter the deficiencies around him in Green Bay, Rodgers finds a way to keep the Packers in games and he did that in LA against the NFL’s most complete team. He ultimately didn’t get the win, but he kept it close, which is all we needed.
The Rams have been dominant, but they’ve been close in a handful of games this season. Watch out for oddsmakers overestimating them on the point spread just because they have an unblemished record. It will certainly be something to watch as they have teams like the Saints and Chiefs coming up on the schedule soon. The win: $7.64.
LOSS: Vikings -1 vs. Saints (-110): Saints 30, Vikings 20.
I thought the Saints would be flat on the road coming off an improbable win over the Ravens, but I was very wrong. Both teams felt each other out before New Orleans ignited in the second half and ran away with the game. They’ve been dealing with injuries, but this Minnesota defense just hasn’t been as good as expected so far this season.
This game also showed the Saints are right in the top tier of the conference and are a serious contender for a first-round bye in the playoffs. While their pass defense may leave something to be desired, their rush defense is tops in the league and when you group that with their high-powered offense, they start to look very scary. The win: $0.
WIN: Broncos-Chiefs UNDER 55 (-110): Chiefs 30, Broncos 23.
We just barely escaped on this one. Luckily, scoring slowed down in the second half or we would’ve been done for. Denver’s defense clamped down and kept things close and we can thank them for that as it saved this bet. If you bet Broncos +10, you can also thank the defense for helping you win that bet.
Despite the run-and-gun Chiefs’ offense, I thought this might be a week where they slow down slightly. As sad as it is, 30 points is slowing down for Kansas City. Even another field goal for either side would have hit this over, but we got just what we needed and we will certainly take it. The win: $7.64.
LOSS: Patriots-Bills OVER 44 (-110): Patriots 25, Bills 6.
This really wasn’t even as close as the final score would indicate. New England routinely stalled out in the red zone and was forced to kick field goals. As we know, field goals are the best friend of the under and it burned us tonight. If New England could’ve found the end zone a few times instead of settling for field goal tries, we probably woudl’ve gotten the over to hit.
A late pick six made it look close and gave us a shred of hope. However, the Bills offense is just anemic with Josh Allen injured and them scoring six points the entire game did us no favors. Playing at home, I thought they might be able to muster up enough points in a two-score loss that the over would it. As it turns out, I was wrong about that. The win: $0.
PIGGY BANK: $174.88 (9.3% return on investment)
PICK PERCENTAGE: 59.5% (22-15-3)
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
NFL Week 8 Stat Recap Table: QB, RB and WR
Another day, another quarterback change in Tampa Bay. It's not often that teams bench a starter, try someone else at the position, and then go back to the original starter. And yet, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be starting next week vs. the Panthers. Keep in mind, he led the Buccaneers to a 2-0 start, beating the
Another day, another quarterback change in Tampa Bay. It’s not often that teams bench a starter, try someone else at the position, and then go back to the original starter. And yet, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be starting next week vs. the Panthers. Keep in mind, he led the Buccaneers to a 2-0 start, beating the defending champs and handing New Orleans their only loss. Then he almost led a miraculous 2nd half comeback following a dismal first half performance vs the Steelers. Week 4 is where it really went down hill. He went 9/18 for 126 yards and 1 interception, and was benched for Jameis Winston. Since then, it appeared that Tampa Bay was set on Winston as a starter, but here we are awaiting what Fitzmagic can produce vs. a hot Carolina team in week 9.
Also, the Houston Texans have won their last 5 games.
Notable Performances
- Deshaun Watson tossed 239 yards and 5 touchdowns
- Patrick Mahomes tossed for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns
- Marlon Mack, Joe Mixon, and James Connor all rushed for 100+ yards and 2 touchdowns
- 12 Players with 100+ receiving yards
- 6 Players with 2 receiving touchdowns
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
Seven from Sunday – Week 8 Highlights
- Indianapolis kicker
- Indianapolis kicker ADAM VINATIERI converted two field goals and all four of his point-after attempts for 10 total points scored in the Colts’ 42-28 win at Oakland.
Vinatieri, who has scored 2,550 total points during his 23-year NFL career, surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer MORTEN ANDERSEN (2,544) as the league’s all-time leading scorer.
- Philadelphia quarterback CARSON WENTZ completed 21 of 30 passes (70 percent) for 286 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 119.6 rating in the Eagles’ 24-18 victory over Jacksonville before a crowd of 85,870 at London’s Wembley Stadium, the largest single-game attendance in the London Series since the league began playing annual games in London in 2007.
Wentz became the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 30 pass attempts and a passer rating of at least 115 in four consecutive games, joining Denver’s PEYTON MANNING (2012).
Wentz, who had 28 rushing yards and caught a four-yard pass off of a deflection, is the first player with a passing first down, rushing first down and receiving first down in a London Series game.
- The LOS ANGELES RAMS defeated Green Bay, 29-27, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams, who are the league’s last remaining unbeaten team, advance to 8-0 for the first time since 1969.
Rams running back TODD GURLEY had 195 scrimmage yards (114 rushing, 81 receiving) and a receiving touchdown in the win. Gurley, who leads the league with 15 touchdowns this season, became the fourth player in NFL history with at least 15 touchdowns in his team’s first eight games of a season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM BROWN (17 touchdowns in 1958) and PRIEST HOLMES (15 touchdowns in both 2002 and 2004).
- Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES completed 24 of 34 attempts (70.6 percent) for 303 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for a 125 rating in the Chiefs’ 30-23 win against Denver.
Mahomes, who had four touchdown passes in both Week 6 and Week 7, became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw at least four touchdown passes in three consecutive games, joining DREW BREES (three consecutive games in 2011), PEYTON MANNING (five consecutive games in 2004) and Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (four consecutive games in 1984).
With 303 passing yards, Mahomes joined ANDREW LUCK (eight consecutive games in 2014) and DREW BREES (seven consecutive games 2011) as the only quarterbacks in league annals with seven consecutive games with at least 300 passing yards in a single season.
- Pittsburgh wide receiver ANTONIO BROWN had six receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns and running back JAMES CONNER rushed for 146 yards with two touchdowns in the Steelers’ 33-18 win over Cleveland.
Brown, who has eight touchdown receptions on the season, is the fifth player since 1970 to record at least eight touchdown catches in six consecutive seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers JERRY RICE (11 seasons from 1986-96), MARVIN HARRISON (eight from 1999-2006) and CRIS CARTER (six from 1995-2000), and ANTONIO GATES (seven from 2004-10).
Conner, who had two rushing touchdowns in Weeks 1, 5 and 6, is the third first-or-second year player to record four games with at least two rushing touchdowns in his team’s first seven games of a season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers STEVE VAN BUREN (1945), JIM BROWN (1958) and ERIC DICKERSON (1983).
- Washington running back ADRIAN PETERSON had 149 rushing yards on 26 attempts (5.7 average) and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the Redskins’ 20-13 win at the New York Giants.
Peterson, at 33 years and 221 days old, is the oldest player in NFL history to record at least 100 rushing yards and both a rushing and receiving touchdown in a single game. Miami’s RICKY WILLIAMS, at the age of 32 years, 182 days old, was previously the oldest player to accomplish the feat (November 19, 2009 at Carolina).
With a 64-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, Peterson joined STEVE BONO (76 yards on October 1, 1995), ROCKY BLEIER (70 yards on October 7, 1979) and Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM THORPE (80 yards on October 16, 1921) as the only players with a touchdown run of at least 60 yards at age 33 or older in NFL history.
Peterson is the fourth player in league annals with at least 140 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a single game at age 33 or older, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers JOHN HENRY JOHNSON (200 rushing yards and three touchdowns on October 10, 1964) and JOHN RIGGINS (140 rushing yards and one touchdown on September 23, 1984) and DE ANGELO WILLIAMS (143 rushing yards and two touchdowns on September 12, 2016).
- Seahawks quarterback RUSSELL WILSON completed 14 of 17 passes (82.4 percent) for 248 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 158.3 passer rating in the Seahawks’ 28-14 win at Detroit.
Wilson is the first quarterback in franchise history to register a 158.3 passer rating (minimum 10 attempts), the highest rating a passer can achieve. He is the second quarterback to accomplish the feat this season, joining Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback JARED GOFF (158.3 passer rating in Week 4).
Courtesy of NFL Communications
Giants coach Shurmur: ‘I think Eli’s our QB’
New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday that 37-year-old Eli Manning remains the team's starting quarterback "at this point."
However, he did leave himself a bit of wiggle room to change his mind following the bye week for the Giants (1-7).
"We'll see," Shurmur said. "But yeah, I think
New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday that 37-year-old Eli Manning remains the team’s starting quarterback “at this point.”
However, he did leave himself a bit of wiggle room to change his mind following the bye week for the Giants (1-7).
“We’ll see,” Shurmur said. “But yeah, I think Eli’s our QB. I know what you’re all trying to tease a headline out of. At this point, Eli’s our QB and we’re looking at all ways to improve.”
Shurmur also said Monday that he expects wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and safety Landon Collins will still be with the team after the NFL trade deadline passes on Tuesday. Multiple reports over the weekend indicated that other teams had inquired about both players.
Collins is in the final year of his rookie deal, and his low contract value would make him appealing to teams looking for help. Beckham, on the other hand, would be nearly impossible to trade since he’s in the first year of a $95 million contract.
On Sunday, Manning threw for 316 yards and a touchdown but also was intercepted twice in the 20-13 loss to the Redskins.
Shurmur, though, said Manning will need to improve.
“We’ve got to do what we can to help him be better,” he said. “There’s a handful of plays where he needs to be better. That’s obvious.”
The help can start with the offensive line. Manning has been sacked 31 times this season, already equaling last year’s total and putting him on pace for an astounding 62 sacks. He has never been sacked more than 38 times in a season.
“Each one has its own story,” Manning said Sunday. ” Some of them were coverage things, some of them were getting beat and some were that I have to do a better job getting the ball out.”
Manning’s name has been rumored in trade talks, but he said Sunday he doesn’t intend to waive the no-trade clause in his contract. On Monday, speaking to reporters in front of his locker, he said he expects he will start at quarterback after the bye week.
“I’ve always been a team player and do what I’m told,” he said. “I expect and want to be the starting quarterback until I’m told differently.”
The other options for the Giants are journeyman Alex Tanney and fourth-round rookie Kyle Lauletta.
–Field Level Media