USGA changes U.S. Open rule for amateur champs
The U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur champions will now receive exemptions into their respective U.S. Open tournaments, even if they turn pro.
The USGA announced the change Monday, scrapping the rule that the exemption could be used only if the winners retained their amateur status. The change is effective immediately as the U.S. Women’s Amateur begins this week in West Point, Miss., followed by the U.S. Amateur next week in Pinehurst, N.C.
“We believe this change gives our champions an important option as they choose whether and when to embark on their professional careers,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA senior managing director of championships.
“Given the significant purses awarded at the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open, we realize how important it is for players to make the most appropriate decision for his or her career, and the positive impact it could have at the outset of their professional careers.”
Four of the past 10 U.S. Amateur winners have turned pro rather than use the exemption, while three of the past 10 have done so on the women’s side.
The new champs won’t have to choose, as Viktor Hovland of Norway had to do after winning last year’s U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach. He was the low amateur at the 2019 Masters (T32) and U.S. Open (T12), which also was held at Pebble Beach. He turned pro after the U.S. Open and posted top 20s in his past four events, including a fourth-place finish at last week’s Wyndham Championship.
By playing in only five events as a pro, he potentially missed out on making the 125-man field for the FedEx Cup playoffs and earning his PGA Tour card. He will try to earn that card via the Korn Ferry Finals, a three-event series.
“I already knew that it wasn’t going to count. So I mean, it is what it is,” Hovland said, per GolfChannel.com about his amateur status not counting toward tour eligibility. “I just should have played a little bit better and it wouldn’t have been a problem. No, I don’t have any complaints.”
–Field Level Media
Browns’ Kitchens fires back at Wylie, warns leakers
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens dismissed criticism from
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens dismissed criticism from former offensive line coach Bob Wylie, telling reporters on Monday, “Bob doesn’t wear brown and orange anymore.”
“I had the opportunity to hire Bob,” Kitchens added. “I didn’t want to.”
Wylie, a fan favorite on HBO’s Hard Knocks last August whose contract wasn’t renewed by Kitchens in January, said Saturday on CBS Sports Radio he was shocked when Kitchens was named head coach. Wylie also credited former quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, and not Kitchens, for the Browns’ offensive turnaround in the second half of 2018.
“Baker (Mayfield) likes Freddie,” Wylie said on The Zach Gelb Show. “There’s a good relationship there even though Kenny Zampese did all the coaching there. Baker likes Freddie, so that had to (factor) into the decision.
“Freddie didn’t have any coordinator experience or head-coaching experience.”
Kitchens said Monday he’s not concerned about which coach deserves the credit for 2018’s success, when the Browns went 5-2 to close the season, but rather that the players get recognized.
“I know what happened, he knows what happened, the staff knows what happened,” Kitchens said. “… I don’t care what he says about me. I can take it. But the players turned it around.”
Wylie also said he found out he wouldn’t be retained by Kitchens from his daughter while he was in the hospital, recovering from a serious ankle and knee injury sustained in December.
“My daughter called me and said, ‘Hey, dad, you just got fired today,'” Wylie said. “That’s the first time I heard about it. I was laying in a hospital bed. They packed up my office and they put my office in storage because I was still in the hospital.”
Kitchens told reporters that Wylie wasn’t fired, noting his contract had expired, and added that the 68-year-old Wylie had “talked about retiring forever.” Kitchens also said he visited Wylie weekly in the hospital and FaceTimed with the coach before the games Wylie missed in December.
“Sometimes, when a person says something, they have to be made to feel relevant,” Kitchens said. “Bob’s a good person, and I don’t want to lose sight of that.”
A first-year head coach, Kitchens also praised his staff as a group that “will stay together no matter what” and “pull in the same direction” moving forward. And for anyone who isn’t on board and considers leaking information, he issued a warning.
“The days of inside information and the days of unnamed sources, stuff like that, have ended,” Kitchens said. “So you’re not going to get any information like that ever. Anybody. And if I ever see it, they’re fired, immediately. That’s the way we’re running this organization.
“And I can take it. (General manager) John Dorsey can take it. I promise you.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Clowney to join Texans after 3rd preseason game
Houston Texans’ pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who will play this season on a franchise tag, will end his camp holdout after the third game of the preseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
“That is my understanding of when Clowney is planning to show up,” Rapoport said on Inside Training Camp Live. “(He) wouldn’t play in the fourth preseason game. Would get a week to make sure he’s alright. And I am told he’s in great shape. And the Texans don’t have any worries there.”
Houston plays at the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 24 in the third preseason game before wrapping up Aug. 29 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Texans open the regular season on Monday, Sept. 9, at the New Orleans Saints.
Clowney, 26, is due $15.97 million this season on the franchise tag for outside linebackers. It was reported last month that the NFLPA was expected to file a grievance on his behalf, contending that he should have been tagged as a defensive end, which carries about a $1.7 million higher salary.
Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, has flashed his edge-rushing skills after being limited by injuries at the start of his pro career. Clowney had 9.5 sacks in 2017 while starting every game, and he posted nine sacks last season while appearing in 15 games (14 starts).
He has 29 sacks in the past four seasons and has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past three years.
He can be a free agent in March 2020, if the Texans don’t tag him again.
“It sounds to me like they are both going to use each other for good,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “Clowney is going to show up and ball. The Texans are going to get one year out of it, and then probably get a (compensatory) pick (if he signs elsewhere in free agency). Seems like both sides could benefit.”
–Field Level Media
Poston jumps to No. 77 in world rankings
JT Poston vaulted 87 spots
JT Poston vaulted 87 spots to a career-high No. 77 in the official world golf rankings on Monday, the day after capturing his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship.
Poston earned $1.116 million for the victory and continued his ascent after being ranked as low as 345th in November. He began the year still outside of the top 300, but a T7 at the Desert Classic in January moved Poston to No. 259.
He has had an up-and-down season overall, including six missed cuts in his past 14 events, but Poston also posted a T6 at the RBC Heritage and a T11 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to steadily climb the rankings before Sunday’s breakthrough victory.
With most of the top players taking last week off ahead of the FedEx Cup playoffs, there were no changes among the top 10 players, with Brooks Koepka still maintaining a comfortable lead at the top over Dustin Johnson. Webb Simpson did move up four spots to No. 13 with his second-place finish at the Wyndham, leapfrogging Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and Matt Kuchar.
South Korea’s Byeong Hun An also moved into the top 50, reaching No. 48 with his third-place finish despite a disappointing Sunday round as the overnight leader.
–Field Level Media
Six rings in, Brady counts dollars, digs into doubters
Tom
Tom Brady cashed in again with a contract extension that runs through the 2021 season, with a clause that could guide him to free agency in March 2020.
But the New England Patriots’ quarterback isn’t focused on finances or free agent visits, rather he’s digging in again to those who doubted he could become a great player when he emerged as a starter in 2001.
“I have a great opportunity here,” Brady said Monday, two days after turning 42 and as his reworked contract was finalized with the Patriots.
“It’s really the reality for most guys in the NFL. I don’t want anyone to think I’m any different from everyone else. Football is a tough business. It’s a production business. I’m ready to go this year, and that’s really what matters and that’s where my focus is.
“I’ve just had a great history here. I love playing quarterback here. I love this team, this organization, Mr. (Robert) Kraft, Jonathan (Kraft), Coach (Bill) Belichick, all the coaches, all the players. The focus is this year and what we have to do. That’s where I’m focused. That’s all that really matters in the end, and that’s what this team expects of me — to put everything into it, like I always have. I’m really excited for the year.”
The six-time Super Bowl champion will make $23 million in 2019, tied for sixth-highest among quarterbacks with Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints.
From there, the Patriots have void years for 2020 and 2021, potentially setting Brady free for the first time in his career. ESPN reported the Patriots agreed they will not use the franchise tag to keep Brady for the 2020 season. Signing him to another extension after the contract is voided would be an obvious option and keep Brady from the open market.
“It is what it is. That’s a good line. Whoever said it; it’s very pertinent. Like I said, there are a lot of guys who have one year left on their contract. So the situation — I have one year to go, we’ll see what happens,” Brady said.
Belichick, who is one to use the “it is what it is” phrase, declined to discuss specifics of Brady’s deal or any level of negotiations that took place on Monday. But he did seem genuinely excited to begin another season with No. 12 behind center.
“On the Brady contract, it’s always good to come to an agreement with any player,” he said.
“Tom’s been very consistent throughout the course of his career. Feel like we’re off to a good start in training camp. We all have a long way to go. But Tom’s worked hard. He’s put in a lot of time, a lot of work, as he always does. He’s very well prepared. We’re looking forward at building for this season and getting better on a daily basis.”
Brady posted a message to social media Sunday that he got a chance to hold his draft card from the 2000 NFL Draft, when the Patriots selected him 199th overall, with a message: “Never forget where you came from.” The chip on Brady’s shoulder is not a secret, and he said Monday that’s a reason he’s still around for a 20th season.
“It’s really, you’ve got to take care of your body. I wrote a book on it, literally,” Brady said. “Hopefully I can be an inspiration. I’ve got a great opportunity to prove to people that, you know, didn’t think I could do it.”
–Field Level Media
Giants WR Tate to appeal suspension on Tuesday
Wide receiver Golden
Wide receiver Golden Tate’s appeal of his four-game suspension will be heard Tuesday, New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said.
Tate was suspended last month for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The appeals hearing will be held in New York City.
“He is going to go to the City at some point tomorrow,” Shurmur said after practice on Monday. “He may have to leave practice a little early, but it’s kind of an important thing he has to go do.”
The arbitrator’s decision must be announced within three days, under terms of the collective bargaining agreement.
After the suspension was announced on July 27, Tate released a statement stating the failed test was linked to fertility drugs.
“This past April, during the off-season, my wife and I decided to see a specialist for fertility planning,” the statement began. “I started the treatment prescribed to me and just days later I discovered it contained an ingredient on the league’s banned substance list. I immediately discontinued use, I reported the situation to the Independent Administrator of the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, and I spoke with my coaches and general manager. I did all of this well before a failed test was even confirmed.”
The Giants signed Tate, 31, to a four-year, $37.5 million contract during the offseason. He spent the 2018 season with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, catching 74 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Raiders, Allegiant agree on stadium naming rights
The Raiders and Las Vegas-based airline Allegiant announced a naming rights agreement for the stadium under construction in the city on Monday.
The team is scheduled to move from Oakland to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 season. UNLV football also will play in what will be known as Allegiant Stadium.
Beginning in 2020, the domed stadium will be the site of the Las Vegas Bowl, which will pair a Pac-12 team with an opponent from either the Southeastern Conference or the Big Ten. The Pac-12 already has announced its football conference championship game will be played there in 2020 and 2021.
–Field Level Media
Jets trade for Ravens OL Lewis before release
The Baltimore Ravens, on the verge of cutting offensive lineman Alex Lewis, traded him Monday to the New York Jets, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.
Lewis, who was expected to compete for the starting spot at left guard, entered training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. And although he passed his physical, he announced on Instagram on Monday that he had been cut.
The Jets, however, came in with a trade offer before he was put on waivers. The Ravens will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to reports.
The Ravens selected Lewis in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He has played in just 20 games (18 starts) over three seasons because of injuries.
“It has been a memorable three years,” the 27-year-old posted to Instagram before the trade news. “Appreciate all my teammates and coaches I have met along this way. … Unfortunately, I was released today. Thank you Baltimore! ‘As one door closes another opens.'”
Trading Lewis will save the Ravens about $2.1 million in salary cap space.
The Jets, who lured former All-Pro center Ryan Kalil out of retirement last week on a one-year, $8.4 million deal, will take on the final year of Lewis’ contract at a base of $2.025 million.
–Field Level Media
Colts claim RB Foreman off waivers from Texans
The Indianapolis Colts claimed running back D’Onta Foreman on Monday, a day after he was waived by the Houston Texans.
The Colts waived running back Keith Ford in a corresponding move.
Foreman, a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas, missed nearly the entire 2018 season with a torn Achilles, an injury he suffered in a Nov. 19, 2017, win against the Arizona Cardinals.
He reported to Texans camp seemingly in shape, but coach Bill O’Brien had declined to tab him as the backup to starter Lamar Miller. The coaching staff was reportedly upset by his work habits and tardiness to meetings.
Foreman ran for 327 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie before the injury. In 11 total games with the Texans, Foreman had 326 rushing yards, 111 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.
Ford appeared in two games (one start) as a rookie last season for the Buffalo Bills, rushing 21 times for 79 yards. He signed with the Colts as a free agent on July 28.
Marlon Mack is the Colts’ leading returning running back, finishing last season with 195 carries for 908 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games.
–Field Level Media
Texans’ Johnson booted from practice with Packers
Houston Texans rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson was kicked out of Monday's
Houston Texans rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson was kicked out of Monday’s joint practice with the host Green Bay Packers after delivering a pair of violent hits.
Johnson, a second-round pick, first clobbered Packers third-round rookie tight end Jace Sternberger on a crossing route — knocking his helmet off — and stood over him flexing. Several Green Bay players immediately went after Johnson, and players from both teams converged, though the scrum was broken up before escalating.
Sternberger went inside to be evaluated for a concussion but returned to practice.
Johnson later hit Packers wideout/returner Trevor Davis during a kick-return drill. Davis was injured and did not return, and Johnson was sent packing by head coach Bill O’Brien.
“That’s between me and Lonnie,” O’Brien told reporters when asked about Johnson’s departure. “It’s not a big deal, it’s just a play that developed over there, and it was time for Lonnie to head to the showers.”
Both teams were in full pads, but players rarely escalate beyond “thud” tackling in practices. Several Packers players said afterward Johnson’s conduct was unacceptable.
“Obviously he’s a rookie and he needs to know you can’t be hitting guys live in practice,” tight end Jimmy Graham said. “That’s absolutely ridiculous. And we’re not going to stand for that here, obviously.
“… This isn’t a game. We’re going to play on Thursday. You can do that then. It’s one of those things, rookie on rookie, but (No.) 32 has to chill out.”
Green Bay wideout Davante Adams called Johnson’s play “unnecessary.”
“Be a coward when you do stuff like that in practice, it’s not a good look,” Adams said. “We take care of each other up here. I don’t know how they practice, I don’t know what they do over there, but there’s consequences for stuff like that.”
Sternberger did not sound as bothered, saying, “I still think it’s football,” but he added he didn’t know Johnson had stood over him celebrating after the hit.
Johnson did not meet the media Monday but tweeted after practice, “Not trying to hurt nobody just wanna be great.”
The sides have another joint session on Tuesday, leading up to Thursday’s preseason opener at Lambeau Field.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bills OT Waddle (quad) done for season
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle LaAdrian
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle tore his quad muscle in a weekend practice and likely will miss the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday.
Recuperation time is expected to be four to five months, Schefter said.
Waddle, 28, spent the first two-plus seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions being waived during the 2015 campaign. The New England Patriots acquired him off waivers, and he stayed with the team through their Super Bowl LIII victory.
He’s appeared in 61 career games, starting 31.
The Bills signed Waddle to a one-year, $2 million contract in the offseason to bolster the offensive line.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that veteran tackle Sam Young, 32, would work out for the Bills on Monday. He played for the Bills from September 2011 until he was waived early in the 2013 season.
The 6-foot-8 lineman also has played for the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, appearing in 12 games for the latter in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Ravens release OL Lewis
The Baltimore Ravens cut offensive lineman Alex Lewis, who was expected to compete for the starting spot at left guard, on Monday.
Lewis entered training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. And although he passed his physical, he announced on Instagram on Monday that he had been cut.
The Ravens selected Lewis in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has played in just 20 games (18 starts) over three seasons because of injuries.
“It has been a memorable three years,” the 27-year-old posted to Instagram. “Appreciate all my teammates and coaches I have met along this way. … Unfortunately, I was released today. Thank you Baltimore! ‘As one door closes another opens.'”
Releasing Lewis will save the Ravens about $2.1 million in salary cap space.
–Field Level Media
Jerry Jones: Amari, Zeke and Dak contracts “will happen”
Speaking after a Dallas Cowboys intersquad scrimmage Sunday, owner Jerry
Speaking after a Dallas Cowboys intersquad scrimmage Sunday, owner Jerry Jones said new contracts for quarterback Dak Prescott, running Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper will get done.
“Just know that like so many things, it’ll happen. It’ll happen,” Jones said. “There literally is no concern on my part at all about any time frame. That’ll happen. The results are too good for them and too good for the Cowboys. Think about it now. The results are too good for them and too good for the Cowboys. That always happens when it’s that good for both of us.”
Dallas has talked with Prescott and Elliott about new deals, while Cooper is waiting for Julio Jones to sign a new contract before he enters discussions.
Elliott is currently a holdout and working out on his own in Mexico.
In total, Jones said there are seven-to-eight players the Cowboys are currently negotiating with or expecting to negotiate with in the near future.
–Field Level Media
Colts QB Luck confident playing Week 1 is realistic
Quarterback Andrew Luck believes playing
Quarterback Andrew Luck believes playing Week 1 is a realistic expectation even after the Indianapolis Colts announced he would miss another week with a calf injury.
Luck told Peter King of NBC that he is planning for be in the lineup when the regular season begins Sept. 8 in Los Angeles against the Chargers.
“I certainly believe I will [be ready],” Luck told King. “That’s certainly the goal. . . . At times I do worry about it. It can be frustrating. The arc of an injury, whether it’s a big surgical one or something you’re rehabbing through. But no, because I’ve improved. Maybe I’m not improving as fast as I want and missing things is no fun. It eats at you. But I do know at the end of the day if I’m getting the most out of myself, if I’m being the best I can that day, then that’s what I need to do.”
Luck missed all of the 2017 season with a shoulder injury. He had surgery after originally trying to overcome the injury through treatment and rehabilitation.
The calf injury, Luck said, popped up in April and the team described it as a strain. King reported Monday that Luck has had three MRI exams on the calf, and none revealed anything of concern.
Head coach Frank Reich, starting his second season with the Colts and a former NFL backup quarterback himself, said he plans to have Luck but will prepare backup Jacoby Brissett accordingly.
“I really don’t lay awake at night thinking about it,” Reich told King. “When our players have injuries, I’m not the guy who’s asking every five minutes how they’re doing. That’s just the way I am. Part of that is because I think my 14 years of experience as a player … I know he wants to be there as bad as anybody. Me asking him every five minutes how he’s doing doesn’t help anything.”
Then again, Luck is at the center of what Reich believes could be a video-game productive offense in 2019.
“I don’t know if he’s ever been in an offense that wants to turn him loose like we’re going to turn him loose this year,” Reich said. “I use this illustration. It’s like if you’re playing a video game and there’s all these easy targets, worth 100 points. Every now and then there’s this little target that pops up and it just flashes for a brief second. It’s really small. That’s worth 1,000 points. And in NFL football, that’s what happens all the time. These little targets come up. The great ones can hit those 1,000-point targets. As a coach, I don’t know when they’re going to come up. Only he knows. So you want a guy pulling the trigger who can see them and know when it’s worth it to try to hit them, then go for them.”
–Field Level Media
Browns WR Beckham misses practice with illness
Odell Beckham Jr. missed the Cleveland
Odell Beckham Jr. missed the Cleveland Browns practice Monday because of an illness.
Beckham, 26, was kept inside the team’s facility during practice. He is the second player to miss practice because of an illness, with defensive end Chad Thomas missing multiple days of practice with a stomach virus.
In Saturday’s Orange and Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium, Beckham caught a 19-yard pass from Baker Mayfield.
–Field Level Media
Bucs LB David has torn meniscus, undergoes surgery
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David underwent
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David underwent a procedure to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, coach Bruce Arians said Monday.
Arians added that he expects David to be ready for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.
“We’re gonna hold him out for a while. Nothing serious,” Arians said. “He’ll be ready to go soon.”
David, 29, missed multiple days of practice last week. The team attributed his absence to a minor injury.
In seven NFL seasons, all with Tampa Bay, David has accumulated more than 100 tackles in each season but one. In 2018, David had 120 tackles, with 13 of them for loss, and 3.5 sacks.
–Field Level Media
McCoy is No. 1 on Redskins’ first QB depth chart
Colt McCoy held the No. 1 spot Sunday when the Washington Redskins released their first depth chart of training camp.
Coming back from a broken leg suffered last December, the 32-year-old veteran is followed by offseason trade acquisition Case Keenum at No. 2 and first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins at No. 3.
“Colt’s got the most experience in the system, but he still hasn’t played a whole lot,” coach Jay Gruden said. “He hasn’t taken a lot of reps. Last year it was all about Alex (Smith), the year before that it was all about Kirk (Cousins), and getting them ready.
“Case has all the reps, but he doesn’t have much experience in the system. He’s doing a nice job, and obviously Dwayne is a rookie. All three of them have shown flashes of being really good and really productive, and all three have shown flashes of, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get better.'”
McCoy, who is in his fifth season with the Redskins, appeared in three games (two starts) last season before suffering a fractured fibula in a Week 12 loss at Philadelphia.
McCoy has passed for 5,958 yards, 29 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in 38 games with the Cleveland Browns (2010-12), San Francisco 49ers (2013) and Redskins. He has a 7-20 record as a starter.
Keenum, 31, passed for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 picks and went 6-10 as the starter for Denver last season. The Broncos traded him to Washington in March.
Haskins, 22, was the 15th overall pick out of Ohio State. He passed for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns last season for the Buckeyes and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.
The Redskins open their preseason schedule Thursday night at Cleveland.
–Field Level Media
Longtime NFL reporter Banks dies at 56
Longtime NFL journalist Don Banks died Sunday in Canton, Ohio, at the age of 56.
Banks had just started a new job with the Las Vegas Review-Journal and had covered the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Saturday night.
Banks, who
Bogey-free Poston captures first title at Wyndham
J.T.
J.T. Poston won for the first time on the PGA Tour with a bogey-free tournament, capturing the home-state Wyndham Championship on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
Poston’s final-round 8-under 62 on Sunday gave him a one-shot victory, finishing at 22-under 258 for the tournament.
Past tournament champion Webb Simpson shot 65 for second place for the second year in a row.
Third-round leader Byeong Hun An closed with a 67 and ended up in third place a 20 under. He went to the par-4 18th hole with a chance to force a playoff but made a bogey.
It marked the final event of the PGA Tour’s regular season, moved up a few weeks from the past.
The last time a player won a PGA Tour event without a bogey was Lee Trevino in 1974 in New Orleans.
An’s first bogey of the week came on the par-5 15th when he took a penalty stroke after his wayward tee shot. The South Korean responded with a birdie on the next hole.
Poston, 26, won two individual state championships for Hickory High School, about a 90-minute drive away. He played collegiately for Western Carolina.
Poston began the final round tied for fifth place, and pulled into a share of the lead by the eighth hole.
Simpson, also competing in his home state, bogeyed two of the first three holes. He putted in from off the green for a birdie on No. 7, and later recorded birdies on four of the last five holes.
Viktor Hovland, a rookie out of Oklahoma State, shot 65, putting him alone in fourth place at 19 under.
“I feel like I got a lot better over the last month and a half,” Hovland said.
Si Woo Kim of South Korea shot 64 to finish 17 under and in fifth place.
England’s Paul Casey, the highest-ranked golfer in the field at No. 8, was within two shots going to the back nine. His next shot landed in a fairway bunker and it took a couple of attempts to get out, carding a double bogey on the hole. His 69 dropped him to a tie for 13th at 15 under.
Patrick Reed, the 2013 champion here, shot 63 on Sunday for his best round of the week. That vaulted him to 13 under and a tie for 22nd.
Patton Kizzire (67) and Andrew Landry (68) finished tied for 13th and 19th, respectively, both moving inside the top 125 to advance to the FedEx Cup playoffs.
“It’s a big relief off my shoulders,” Landry said.
–Field Level Media
