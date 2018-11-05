Unsure of Green’s health, Bengals promote practice-squad WR
The Cincinnati Bengals promoted wide receiver Auden Tate from their practice squad on Monday, unsure of the future availability of star wideout A.J. Green.
Green has an injured foot and is awaiting test results. Surgery is a possibility.
To make room on the roster, the Bengals put defensive end Carl Lawson on injured reserve. He suffered a torn ACL on Oct. 28 in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Meanwhile, running back Giovani Bernard and wide receiver John Ross participated in the Cincinnati Bengals’ first practice after their bye week.
Bernard has been sidelined since Week 5 with a knee injury. Ross has played in only one game since Week 4 because of a groin injury and has not caught a pass since Sept. 30.
Bernard has rushed for 155 yards this season, second on the team behind Joe Mixon. He ran for 69 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-36 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.
Ross, a first-round pick (ninth overall) in 2017, has seven catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season.
3 Skins starters out for season: Scherff, Lauvao, Richardson
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins lost more than a quarter of their starting offense in one fell swoop Monday, with receiver Paul Richardson and guards Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao all going on injured reserve because they need season-ending surgery.
Coach Jay Gruden said that Richardson has been playing through a shoulder injury that is now too much to bear, while Pro Bowl right guard Scherff tore a pectoral muscle and left guard Lauvao tore the ACL in his left knee in Washington’s 38-14 loss to the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
That setback ended a three-game winning streak for the NFC East-leading Redskins (5-3), who brought in several offensive linemen for tryouts Monday and signed tackle Austin Howard and guards Jonathan Cooper and Luke Bowanko.
Before the signings were announced, Gruden said he expected for at least one new player off the street to start next weekend at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5).
“We just have to make sure we stick with the plan. Keep it fairly simple but not too simple,” said Gruden, whose team has been at its most successful when Adrian Peterson runs the ball effectively but he had only 17 yards on nine carries against Atlanta. “Still going to challenge our guys to do some great things and hopefully the guys that we sign can fit right in and play.”
As it is, Washington already was facing injury issues along its line: Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams missed the game against Atlanta after having surgery on his dislocated right thumb and could be out another two or three weeks.
Plus, Morgan Moses’ status is considered day to day, Gruden said, after the starting right tackle hurt the MCL ligament in his right knee against Atlanta but returned to the game after limping off the field in the first half.
“This is something you don’t want to go through. But it is pro football, and you have to go through it,” Gruden said. “Fortunately we have a very good line coach in Coach (Bill) Callahan.”
Things got so bad against Atlanta that the one healthy starting lineman, center Chase Roullier, ran over to the sideline while Scherff was being tended to on the field to check in with Callahan about who should play where.
“Just to figure out where he wanted guys to go,” Roullier said. “Maybe they want me at guard. Maybe they want me at center.”
It turned out that he stayed at center, but otherwise, the shuffling went like this: Tony Bergstrom, who entered the game at left guard when Lauvao got hurt on the game’s third play, shifted to right guard in place of Scherff; Ty Nsekhe, the backup who started at left tackle in place of Williams, moved to left guard; and rookie third-round draft picks Geron Christian made his NFL debut at left tackle.
Washington essentially was out of linemen at that point, so if another injury had happened, Gruden said defensive end Matt Ioannidis would have been forced to play guard, something he said he’d never done at any level.
“We were about a hangnail away from that happening,” Roullier said. “That would have been interesting.”
Richardson’s first season with the Redskins after leaving the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent ends with 20 catches for 262 yards and two TDs.
“Paul’s been dealing with this thing all year,” Gruden said of the AC joint injury. “Toughed it out for eight weeks and I think the pain has been bothering him so much that he needs to get it fixed.”
Gruden said that starting slot receiver Jamison Crowder, who’s missed four games with an ankle injury, might practice Wednesday.
Jets’ Darnold shoulders blame, played ‘stupid football’
NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Darnold had a tough time sitting through film of the game. New York Jets fans certainly know the feeling.
After throwing four interceptions in an ugly 13-6 loss at Miami on Sunday , the rookie quarterback shouldered the blame and was looking for answers.
After throwing four interceptions in an ugly 13-6 loss at Miami on Sunday , the rookie quarterback shouldered the blame and was looking for answers.
“For me, it’s just not playing to the best of my ability and, quite frankly, just playing stupid,” Darnold said Monday. “I thought I played stupid football yesterday and I’ve just got to be better. I know that, the coaches know that and everyone knows that.”
Well, yeah.
But Darnold isn’t alone. Not by any stretch.
Most of the venom from frustrated fans on social media and sports talk radio was directed at coach Todd Bowles, whose hold on his job has become increasingly tenuous as the Jets (3-6) head toward another year — it would be eight straight — without making the playoffs.
“I’m sick of losing,” second-year safety Jamal Adams said after the game. “I’m not a loser. I want to get back on the winning track. We’ve lost three straight? Come on, man.”
This is now a franchise staring at a crossroads.
The Jets have a home game Sunday against the bumbling Buffalo Bills (2-7), who somehow look even more inept than their AFC East counterparts.
“I think it’s huge,” Bowles acknowledged. “It’s our next game. It’s a division rivalry. … Winning takes care of a lot problems and a lot of issues. It’s important for us to win the next ballgame.”
A loss at MetLife Stadium will raise the heat under Bowles’ seat to scorching levels. And, it could force owner Christopher Johnson to seriously re-evaluate things — especially with the team heading into a bye-week break.
“People are obviously a little upset, a little disappointed, coming off three straight losses,” defensive lineman Leonard Williams said. “We definitely needed this one. It was a division game and we talked all week about how important it was for us to get this win.”
And, they still lost.
But there are enough culprits to share the blame.
“It’s not just Sam, it’s the team, period,” Bowles said. “Yesterday, it was mainly the offense. It was tweaks here and there, but we just have to play better and execute as a whole.”
Darnold, of course, had his worst game to date. Center Spencer Long had several wayward shotgun snaps because of a reinjured right middle finger before Bowles finally pulled him from the game. Jeremy Bates’ offense seemed stuck in neutral, and wide receivers rarely gave Darnold a target. And, even the normally sure-handed Jermaine Kearse had a few drops and capped a bad day by forgetting where he was on the field before catching a pass late in the game while standing out of bounds.
“I’m very concerned because we didn’t score a bunch of points the last three weeks,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to find a way to execute better and get it right.”
Darnold’s OK with pointing the finger at himself. But it has raised the thought he might be best served sitting for a week just to clear his head while 39-year-old backup Josh McCown takes the field.
A quarterback change, however, doesn’t appear to be in the plans.
“Not at this time,” Bowles said, “no.”
Darnold, the No. 3 overall draft pick, leads the NFL with 14 interceptions and has struggled during the last three games. He said “I thought I played bad” on Sunday and added he thought the offensive line “blocked their butts off.”
Still, the Jets scored six points and have 33 in their last three games combined.
“I’ve just got to play smarter, play better,” he said. “Yeah, I definitely feel like I forced some things (Sunday), but at the same time, I feel like there were some throws where I was second-guessing myself and I could’ve pulled the trigger.”
The last thing the Jets want is for their still-developing franchise QB is to become increasingly gun-shy.
“I think it’s just me at some moments in the game getting in my own head,” Darnold said. “I’ve just got to stay true to my progressions, stay true to the confidence that I normally have, and just go out there and sling it.”
The defense was mostly solid, allowing just 168 total yards, the second fewest under Bowles. That included 104 yards passing, the lowest under Bowles.
Yet, the Jets still came up short in a game they all acknowledged they should have won.
“I think the biggest consensus overall, for the players and for the coaches and as an organization, we all know that sticking together is what’s going to help us continue the season,” Williams said. “If we start dividing now, if coaches start dividing from players and players from players and coaches from coaches — any type of division in this organization — is only going to hinder us.”
Patriots’ Patterson has become revelation out of backfield
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — To be a productive member of the New England Patriots, it's usually best to approach the game plan each week with adaptive eyes.
No one has learned that lesson more this season than receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.
No one has learned that lesson more this season than receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.
When he was traded by Oakland to the Patriots in March, Patterson arrived in New England hoping to land a place on Tom Brady’s receiving corps following an offseason shake-up that saw the departures of both Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola.
But after a Week 3 neck injury sent veteran running back Rex Burkhead to injured reserve and rookie Sony Michel’s knee injury in Week 7 stunted his strong start, it created a void at another position that itself was recovering from the free agency loss of Dion Lewis.
The natural solution seemed to be an increased role for veteran James White. Instead the coaching staff chose creativity over predictability.
Two productive games at running back later, Patterson has become the latest Patriots player to excel in an unconventional role in New England.
Patterson led the Patriots with 61 rushing yards, including a 5-yard touchdown in their 31-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers Sunday night . It was the second straight week he led the team in rushing and came two weeks after he had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Bears.
That’s just about right for a player called “Flash” early in his career.
“I said I wanted 25 carries this week,” Patterson said. “Whenever my number’s called I’m being ready for whatever I need to do on the football field.”
Using Patterson out of the backfield isn’t as much of a stretch as it might seem.
Coach Bill Belichick said he noted the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder’s ability to make plays from there when studying his 2017 film with the Raider. He rushed 13 times for 121 yards and two scores with Oakland last season, an average of 9.3 yards per carry.
Patterson was used by the Patriots on some reverses early in the season, again impressing his new coaches with his speed and power attacking holes.
“He’s worked really hard with the ball handling, the reads, but boy, he runs hard. He runs fast and he’s a hard guy to tackle,” Belichick said. “Like a lot of our guys have, they just step in, fill the role that we need for them and help the team win, and that’s really what it’s all about.”
That’s become the theme for role players under Belichick.
Fullback James Develin was an undrafted defensive end out of Brown before finding a home as the Patriots’ fullback. Matt Slater arrived in New England as a receiver but became its special teams captain and a seven-time Pro Bowler.
White said Patterson’s natural skillset and willingness to accept coaching have been his biggest attributes in acclimating to the Patriots’ culture.
“He’s a strong, fast, explosive guy,” White said. “He can score any time he touches the football and he’s been trying to get better and better at it each week. The more he does it, the better he gets.”
Michel was questionable heading into Sunday’s game with Green Bay and could return to action when the Patriots travel to Tennessee this week.
For now, Patterson said he’s trying to stay humble and hungry in the role he’s been given — however long it lasts.
“I mean it’s the next man up. It’s the NFL. If you can play, you can play,” He said. “We didn’t like that the guys weren’t ready, but every guy is going to step up because this is our job. This is our life.”
Harbaugh ‘not surprised or insulted’ over queries on future
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Ravens have a losing record and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, so coach John Harbaugh now finds himself fielding questions about job security as he tries to bring Baltimore back into contention.
Not long after the Ravens (4-5) lost their third straight, 23-16 to Pittsburgh on Sunday, Harbaugh was asked if he was apprehensive about his future with the team.
“I’ve never been someone who’s worried about keeping a job,” he said. “It’s always been, for me, doing the job.”
On Monday, Harbaugh was asked how it felt to deal with that line of questioning with two months left in the season.
“I’m not surprised or insulted,” he said. “I understand that’s part of it and probably not surprised because you have to win games in this league. That’s the bottom line.”
Harbaugh is in his 11th season with the Ravens. Since taking over for Brian Billick in 2008, he’s compiled a 108-76 record, reached the playoffs six times and won a Super Bowl.
But the Ravens are in the midst of a serious dry spell, and owner Steve Bisciotti acknowledged last February that firing Harbaugh after the 2017 season “was certainly a consideration.”
This year’s team jumped to a 4-2 start but has since stumbled. Entering a long-awaited bye week, Harbaugh spoke about how badly the Ravens needed the break to rest and heal.
“If you watch the tape, we played fast, we played hard,” Harbaugh insisted. “But are we as fast as we were early in the year? Probably not, probably a step off just because it’s Week 9. So this week is going to help us. It’s going to help us pick up that step back, and I’m really kind of excited about that.”
From here on out, Harbaugh might have to coach as if his job depended on it. He does not, however, apologize for how he’d guided the Ravens to this point.
‘I feel real good about the way this team has been coached for the last 11 years, and for the last number of weeks,” he said. “So, there are no regrets. Never been any regrets here with me. We’ll keep fighting. That’s what we do.”
The Ravens looked sensational in a 21-0 win over Tennessee on Oct. 14. After that, however, a botched extra point cost them a shot at overtime in a 24-23 loss to New Orleans, and Carolina put a 36-21 whipping on Baltimore before the Steelers avenged a Sept. 30 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
“It’s been a tough stretch,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve played three really good football teams the last three games. We haven’t won them. The plus part is they’re good football teams and our players have been playing hard.”
New Orleans and Carolina were coming off a bye before playing the Ravens. Now it’s Baltimore’s turn to sit back, reload, and tweak the playbook before hosting Cincinnati on Nov. 18.
“That’s what the bye is for,” Harbaugh said. “Teams use it for that purpose, and we’re going to get a chance to do that this week, too.”
Each of Baltimore’s last three opponents were coming off a bye week. Now it’s the Ravens’ turn.
Saints’ Payton: Red zone defense has to get better
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton expressed concern on Monday that his first-place team eventually will falter if it fails to improve the way it defends snaps from within 20 yards of its own goal line.
“There’s a ton of football left,” said Payton, whose Saints (7-1) are riding a seven-game winning streak as they prepare to travel to Cincinnati (5-3). “There’s a ton of things we have to improve on and we need to improve on, or it’s going to hurt us later. Red zone defense — that has to get better.”
While Payton emphasized that there are a number of corrections that need to be made from week to week, a half-season’s worth of poor numbers on red zone snaps is “the one area that is bothering me.”
Saints opponents have scored touchdowns on 20 of 28 drives (71.4 percent) that have included at least one play run from inside the Saints 20. That ranks 28th out of 32 teams in defensive red zone efficiency.
“You can’t find any team having success later in the season with the numbers that we currently have,” Payton warned. “We’ve got to find a way to improve that.”
Payton’s caution comes even as his team holds the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs following a 45-35 victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. In that game, the Rams ran red-zone plays on five separate possessions. Three of those drives ended with touchdowns, one ended with a field goal and another ended when the Rams were stopped just short of a first down on a fake field goal.
Technically, that represented an improvement in defensive red-zone efficiency relative to the club’s percentage over eight games. It just wasn’t good enough to allay Payton’s anxiety.
Because the Saints are scoring nearly 35 points per game, they’re likely to win even if their defense gives up a lot of yards, as long as it thrives at stopping opponents short of the end zone and forcing field goals — or creating turnovers.
Linebacker Damario Davis said the key to improving in the red zone is preparing better during the week for the plays that upcoming opponents have been most adept at running in that area of the field.
“It comes down to understanding how teams want to attack you down there and being locked into what they’re going to try to do,” Davis said. “Knowing your assignment and doing your assignment — I just think it comes down to that.”
But Davis also suggested that the Saints defense won’t want to become so preoccupied with its red zone play that it neglects other aspects of the game plan.
“We have our goals every week. All of them are important,” Davis said. “You’ve got to be good in the red zone. You’ve got to be good on third down. You’ve got to be good on first and second down in the pass game. You’ve got to stop the run. You’ve got to find a way to get takeaways. Those are our goals every week. When we do those, we’re usually successful. When we don’t, it’s not a good day.”
Ravens plot to expand Jackson’s role
Baltimore Ravens: The numbers don't lie when it comes to putting rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field. Head coach John Harbaugh said as much Sunday and repeated at his Monday press conference that the Ravens are turning their gears to attempt to find ways to use
Baltimore Ravens: The numbers don’t lie when it comes to putting rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field. Head coach John Harbaugh said as much Sunday and repeated at his Monday press conference that the Ravens are turning their gears to attempt to find ways to use Jackson. “I would like to find more of it,” Harbaugh said, adding the Ravens’ running game has been far better with the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner on the field. “I would like to see him out there more and find ways to get him on the field more, if we can.” Jackson played 13 snaps and was wide open for a touchdown pass, but quarterback Joe Flacco didn’t see him. Harbaugh said he’s confident Jackson will be a starting quarterback, but now is not the time.
Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. Green jammed his toe on the turf on a fourth-quarter catch in the Week 8 game against the Buccaneers that set up a game-winning field goal. After the bye, Green continued to experience inflammation and he consulted a specialist before deciding to rest the injury. While head coach Marvin Lewis did not rule out Green for Sunday’s game against the Saints, ESPN reported Green could miss two or more games. He sat for three games and part of a fourth with a similar injury in 2014. “A.J. will continue to do what A.J. does and bust his tail to get back out there as soon as he can,” Lewis said.
Cleveland Browns: Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward left Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a hip injury and might not be back when the Falcons visit this week. Interim head coach Gregg Williams, who had an active role in the team selecting Ward as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, said the defense would miss him — and might not yet understand just how badly. “We’ll see how long he’s out. People see how good you are when you’re not around, too,” Williams said. Injuries have hit hard at cornerback. E.J. Gaines and Terrance Mitchell were already out for Cleveland.
Pittsburgh Steelers: There is no disadvantage to playing on Thursday night in the opinion of head coach Mike Tomlin. After a win Sunday at Baltimore, Tomlin said he returned and stayed in his office to study the Carolina Panthers. Players were given the day off to recover unless they needed medical treatment, affording coaches a day to build the gameplan for the Panthers. “I really don’t care. As long as it’s a short week for the opponent, I don’t care,” Tomlin said of the short week.
Eagles DT Jernigan practices for first time this season
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan practiced Monday for the first time since having surgery in April to repair a herniated disc in his back.
The Eagles now have 21 days to decide whether to activate Jernigan from the non-football injury
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan practiced Monday for the first time since having surgery in April to repair a herniated disc in his back.
The Eagles now have 21 days to decide whether to activate Jernigan from the non-football injury list and add him to the 53-man roster. If they do not, he will not be allowed to play this season.
Jernigan, 26, tallied 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks and started 15 games in his first season in Philadelphia in 2017. He added two tackles during the postseason for the Super Bowl LII champions.
He spent the previous three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted the Florida State product in the second round in the 2014 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Former 2,000-yard rusher Johnson announces retirement
Former NFL running back Chris Johnson announced his retirement on Monday. He last played during the 2017 season.
Former NFL running back Chris Johnson announced his retirement on Monday. He last played during the 2017 season.
“After a great deal of thought and consideration, I have decided to close this chapter of my life and look forward to the new possibilities that have been afforded to me,” he wrote in a statement issued by his management company.
Tennessee selected Johnson in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of East Carolina. He spent his first six seasons in the league with the Titans, highlighted by a stellar 2009 season: 2,006 rushing yards and 2,509 yards from scrimmage. He led the league in both categories and was named first-team All-Pro that season.
The Titans cut Johnson before the 2014 season and he spent that year with the New York Jets, followed by three partial seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
For his career, Johnson appeared in 130 games and rushed for 9,651 yards (4.5 yards per carry). He had 2,255 receiving yards and 64 career touchdowns combined. He had six straight 1,000-yard seasons, all with the Titans.
Johnson, who turned 33 in September, ranks 35th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. He is one of only seven players to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season.
–Field Level Media
Battered Stafford bracing for Bears
Chicago Bears: Being flexed to Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 is another sign of progress head coach Matt Nagy refuses to let his team overlook. While Nagy said he will never utter the word "playoffs" until the Bears have earned a spot in
Chicago Bears: Being flexed to Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 is another sign of progress head coach Matt Nagy refuses to let his team overlook. While Nagy said he will never utter the word “playoffs” until the Bears have earned a spot in the postseason, he’s asking the team to pay attention to the signs around them. That includes being elevated to a showcase NFL game on Nov. 18. “The goal is to have a lot of those throughout the season … That means you’re doing well.”
Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford was hit 17 times, sacked 10 and his teammates were left “embarrassed” by the turn of events in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Entering Sunday, Detroit had allowed the least quarterback pressures in the NFL. But after a deluge, Detroit can expect teams to turn up the heat in the pocket. “You have a day like that, it’s a little bit on everybody, obviously,” Stafford said. “I’ve got to get the ball out faster. Got to find checkdowns a little bit faster, get the ball out.” Up next for the Lions is a Sunday date with the Bears at Soldier Field. Detroit and Chicago play twice in the next three weeks. “It comes down to winning your one-on-one matchups, and we got to do a better job of that,” left tackle Taylor Decker said.
Green Bay Packers: Hiding emotion is not a strength of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said Sunday night after a loss to the New England Patriots that he let the team down by not getting the ball to his No. 1 target, Davante Adams, in pivotal moments. “That’s what I’m most disappointed in myself about is (missing) him a couple times,” Rodgers said, after targeting Adams nine times in the game. “Davante is a tough cover, and I expect to play great every week. I’ve got to keep finding ways to get him the ball, I’ve got to keep moving him around. We did a good job tonight of moving him around (to) No. 2, No. 3 (spots in the formation). But I’ve got to keep looking his way.”
Minnesota Vikings: A preservation plan for running back Dalvin Cook on Sunday was never abandoned, but the second-year back did test his balky hamstring with a 70-yard run down the left sideline. On the play, Cook was clearly unbridled, reaching an NFL-high top speed of more than 22 miles per hour on the breakaway according to NFL advanced statistics. “He actually said that he was thinking about his hamstring and only kept it in fourth gear,” head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday. Zimmer said both running backs will continue to play, with Cook’s snap count plan being reduced as he gets healthier. Latavius Murray is likely to remain the short-yardage back even after Cook is at 100 percent.
NFL flexes Vikings-Bears into prime time in Week 11
Less than 10 months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars combined for one of the highest-scoring playoff games in NFL history. Now they've been relegated out of prime time.
The NFL on Monday announced a trio of games flexed in
Less than 10 months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars combined for one of the highest-scoring playoff games in NFL history. Now they’ve been relegated out of prime time.
The NFL on Monday announced a trio of games flexed in the Week 11 schedule, and the AFC divisional-round rematch between the Steelers and Jaguars has been moved from the Sunday night slot to a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Nov. 18.
Instead, the NFL is moving the NFC North matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears in the Windy City to its Sunday Night Football slot. The game originally was scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The upstart Bears (5-3) lead the Vikings (5-3-1) by a half game in the division standings.
The defending Super Bowl champions Eagles’ trip to play the red-hot New Orleans Saints was moved from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. ET, making it the only game to kick off at that time. The Eagles (4-4) have struggled to build any real momentum this season, while the Saints (7-1) have won seven straight and handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season in Week 9.
As for the Steelers, they have done their part to remain relevant following a slow start to the season, winning four straight following a 1-2-1 start to sit atop the AFC North. The Jags, however, are falling apart. Among the preseason favorites to reach the Super Bowl, Jacksonville has lost four straight following a 3-1 start to the season and is tied for last in the AFC South at 3-5.
In January, Jacksonville stunned many with its 45-42 win in Pittsburgh to advance to the AFC title game.
–Field Level Media
Thomas taunts Broncos: ‘We like to win over here’
After celebrating a victory in his Houston Texans debut against his former team Sunday, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas delivered a parting shot to the Denver Broncos.
"That's what they do over there," Thomas told NFL.com after the Broncos' Brandon McManus missed
After celebrating a victory in his Houston Texans debut against his former team Sunday, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas delivered a parting shot to the Denver Broncos.
“That’s what they do over there,” Thomas told NFL.com after the Broncos’ Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal attempt as time expired, allowing Houston to escape Denver with a 19-17 road win. “I ain’t a part of that no more. We like to win over here.”
It was the sixth straight win for the Texans after an 0-3 start. The Broncos have lost six of their last seven following a 2-0 start to the season.
Thomas, who was traded to Houston at last Tuesday’s deadline, caught three passes for 61 yards in his Texans debut.
Thomas, 30, had been with the Broncos since they drafted him in the first round in 2010. He made four Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl with Denver and ranks second in franchise history in receiving yards (9,055) and touchdown catches (60).
–Field Level Media
Jaguars RB Fournette returns to practice
Running back Leonard Fournette was on the field Monday when the Jacksonville Jaguars returned to practice after their bye week.
Fournette has not played since Week 4 because of a hamstring injury and has only appeared in two games this season, rushing for 71
Running back Leonard Fournette was on the field Monday when the Jacksonville Jaguars returned to practice after their bye week.
Fournette has not played since Week 4 because of a hamstring injury and has only appeared in two games this season, rushing for 71 yards on 20 carries.
He participated in individual drills Monday and did not appear to have any limitations, according to reporters who observed the session.
The Jaguars (3-5), who are on a four-game losing streak, return to action Sunday against the Colts in Indianapolis.
Jacksonville traded for Carlos Hyde while Fournette was out and also has T.J. Yeldon available in the backfield. Yeldon leads the team with 334 rushing yards on 81 carries.
As a rookie in 2017, Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 302 yards and one score.
–Field Level Media
Chargers cut struggling K Sturgis
The Los Angeles Chargers cut kicker Caleb Sturgis on Monday after he missed two extra points and a field goal in Sunday's win at Seattle.
Sturgis, who had missed the previous two games with a quadriceps injury, has made nine of 13 field-goal attempts and
The Los Angeles Chargers cut kicker Caleb Sturgis on Monday after he missed two extra points and a field goal in Sunday’s win at Seattle.
Sturgis, who had missed the previous two games with a quadriceps injury, has made nine of 13 field-goal attempts and just nine of 15 PATs in six games this season.
In his first five NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2013-14) and Philadelphia Eagles (2015-17), he missed a total of four extra points.
Rookie Mike Badgley, who had filled in for the injured Sturgis, was promoted from the practice squad.
Badgley made all seven PATs and all three field goals he attempted during the Chargers’ wins against the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans in Weeks 6 and 7.
In other roster news, ESPN also reported that Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has an outside chance of returning to the team next month. Henry tore his ACL during an offseason workout in May.
–Field Level Media
Redskins lose trio of players to season-ending injuries
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden delivered a triple dose of devastating news on Monday, confirming the club's worst fears -- and then some.
At his weekly news conference, Gruden informed the media that guards Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral) and Shawn Lauvao
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden delivered a triple dose of devastating news on Monday, confirming the club’s worst fears — and then some.
At his weekly news conference, Gruden informed the media that guards Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral) and Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL), along with wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. (AC joint), all will undergo season-ending surgery.
All three players suffered their injuries during Sunday’s 38-14 loss at home to the Atlanta Falcons. Reports entering Monday were that the team was fearing the worst for its linemen, both of whom underwent MRI exams on Monday. The severity of Richardson’s injury, according to reports, was more of a surprise.
Scherff, 26, was the Redskins’ first-round pick (fifth overall) in the 2015 draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 and has been one of the team’s most durable linemen, starting 54 of a possible 56 games since entering the league.
Lauvao, 31, is in his fifth season with Washington after spending his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2010-13).
The Redskins, already playing without starting left tackle Trent Williams after he had thumb surgery last week, also announced that tackle Morgan Moses has a sprained MCL and is day-to-day. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin) is also day-to-day.
Richardson, 26, is in his first season in Washington after spending the first four years of his career with Seattle. He had 20 receptions for 262 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season.
The NFC East-leading Redskins (5-3) go on the road Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
–Field Level Media
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both starting guards for the Washington Redskins, Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao, will have season-ending surgery, as will wide receiver Paul Richardson.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both starting guards for the Washington Redskins, Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao, will have season-ending surgery, as will wide receiver Paul Richardson.
Coach Jay Gruden announced Monday that Scherff, a Pro Bowl right guard, tore a pectoral muscle, while Lauvao, a left guard, tore the ACL in his left knee during Washington’s 38-14 loss to the visiting Atlanta Falcons.
That setback Sunday ended a three-game winning streak for the NFC East-leading Redskins.
Richardson has been dealing with a shoulder problem that now needs an operation.
Washington already was facing injury problems: Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams missed Sunday’s game after having surgery on his right thumb and could be out another two or three weeks, Gruden said, while starting slot receiver Jamison Crowder sat out the past four games with a bad ankle.
WRs Moore, Samuel bring ‘different dimension’ to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D.J. Moore has a running joke with Curtis Samuel before every game about which of the young Panthers receivers is "going to go off" that day.
Recently it's been one or the other with a big game — and sometimes both.
Recently it’s been one or the other with a big game — and sometimes both.
The two versatile and dangerous speedsters — Moore is a rookie, while Samuel is in his second season and essentially a rookie as well after an injury-plagued 2017 — still have plenty to learn in Norv Turner’s offensive system, but their skillset and big-play ability is making the Panthers (6-2) more unpredictable and difficult to defend.
Coach Ron Rivera said Samuel and Moore have brought a “different dimension” to a Carolina offense that has erupted for 99 points in the last nine quarters.
Both are tough to catch, let alone tackle with the ball in their hands in the open field.
So Turner is doing everything he can to get the ball in their hands, not just as receivers, but as rushers, too. Together Samuel and Moore have run 10 times for 159 yards with two touchdowns on reverses or double reverses. They also have 27 catches for 403 yards and three TDs receiving entering Thursday night’s game at Pittsburgh.
“When they’re focused, there are no young players that I wouldn’t put those guys up against in this league because they have the physicality, the playmaking ability, and the want-to,” quarterback Cam Newton said of the team’s young dynamic duo.
On Sunday, it was Samuel who had the bigger impact.
Despite playing only 17 plays, he scored on a 33-yard double reverse, a play in which he reversed field and covered 103 yards on the ground according to the NFL’s NextGen Stats. Later, he made a leaping 19-yard touchdown catch in the end zone with a defender draped all over him to help seal Carolina’s 42-28 win over Tampa Bay .
“He is just explosive and he is a dynamic playmaker,” Rivera said of Samuel. “A lot like in the mold of D.J., he is tough to bring down. … We have a couple of young guys who can be explosive.”
Moore played 53 snaps and chipped in with a 32-yard run and a 16-yard reception vs. the Bucs, one week after posting a career-best 129 yards from scrimmage in a 36-21 win over Baltimore.
Samuel is finally healthy after missing the first three games of this season with a heart issue and most of last season with a broken ankle.
“It’s amazing after what happened last year,” Samuel said of his production. “To go down unexpectedly and to fight through the offseason and preparing myself to get back from my ankle injury, and to come back and finally be out there to make plays and contribute to the team, it’s amazing.”
Tight end Greg Olsen, who has been with the team since 2011, said the Panthers have never had this many offensive players that can tear off big gains with the ball in their hands. He said Samuel and Moore are making a difference.
But Rivera is quick to point out the duo hasn’t arrived just yet. They’re still making too many “mental errors” for his liking.
“You see some of the mistakes they make on tape and you see certain things in terms of their route running, their alignments and their assignments,” Rivera said.
Newton joked it may be time to bring a “paddle” into the huddle with Moore’s name (Deniston) on one side and Samuel’s nickname (Cupid) on the other to “keep them focused.”
“If they don’t focus, they’ll let an opportunity like we had slip away,” Newton said. “They have to understand where their alignment is, what their assignment is. We ask a lot from those guys and for them to be so young and dynamic they have to be able to digest the things that we’re throwing at them.”
Rivera would like them to eliminate those mistakes before Carolina’s crucial final three-game stretch of the season, which includes two games against the NFC South leading Saints (7-1).
“They are learning and growing and their ceiling is high, so the potential for them to be better is exciting,” Rivera said. “Hopefully we can continue to watch them grow in the next few weeks — and grow quickly.”
Kicker carousel: Chargers release Sturgis, promote Badgley
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have released kicker Caleb Sturgis and promoted Michael Badgley from the practice squad.
Sturgis’ release Monday came after he missed two extra points and a field goal in Sunday’s 25-17 win over Seattle. The six-year veteran is the first kicker since the Raiders’ Jim Breech in 1979 to miss a PAT and field goal in three straight games.
Sturgis was 9 of 15 this season on extra points and 9 of 13 on field goals. He had missed only four extra points coming into the season since attempts were moved back in 2015.
Badgley kicked in two games when Sturgis could not play due to a quadriceps injury. He made all three of his field-goal attempts and was 7 of 7 on extra points in wins over Cleveland and Tennessee.
Badgley is the team’s sixth placekicker since the start of last season.
NFL flexes Vikings-Bears to prime time on Nov. 18
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved the Vikings game at Chicago from Sunday afternoon to prime time on NBC on Nov. 18.
That bumps Steelers at Jaguars to 1 p.m. EST on CBS. Also moving that days is the matchup between the Eagles and Saints in New Orleans, now a 4:25 p.m. game on Fox rather than at 1 p.m.
Chicago currently leads the NFC North at 5-3, a half-game in front of Minnesota, which has a bye this week.
It’s the second time this season the league flexed a Sunday game to prime time. Previously it did so to Cincinnati at Kansas City on Oct. 21.
Dolphins’ Gase says Jones will be back in lineup Sunday
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says communication issues between defensive coordinator Matt Burke and his players need to be addressed after safety Reshad Jones took himself out of a game.
Jones will be back in the lineup this week at Green Bay, Gase said Monday. They met hours after Jones watched the second half of Sunday’s 13-6 win over the New York Jets from the sideline.
The coach declined to say why Jones, a Pro Bowl safety in 2015 and 2017, removed himself from the game. But Gase indicated he’s not comfortable with communication between Burke and his players.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Report: Chargers cut struggling K Sturgis
The Los Angeles Chargers cut kicker Caleb Sturgis on Monday after he missed two extra points and a field goal in Sunday's win at Seattle, according to ESPN.
Sturgis, who had missed the previous two games with a quadriceps injury, has made nine of
The Los Angeles Chargers cut kicker Caleb Sturgis on Monday after he missed two extra points and a field goal in Sunday’s win at Seattle, according to ESPN.
Sturgis, who had missed the previous two games with a quadriceps injury, has made nine of 13 field-goal attempts and just nine of 15 PATs in six games this season.
In his first five NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2013-14) and Philadelphia Eagles (2015-17), he missed a total of four extra points.
Rookie Mike Badgley, who had filled in for the injured Sturgis, likely will be promoted from the practice squad. Badgley made all seven PATs and all three field goals he attempted during the Chargers’ wins against the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans in Weeks 6 and 7.
In other roster news, ESPN also reported that Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has an outside chance of returning to the team next month. Henry tore his ACL during an offseason workout in May.
