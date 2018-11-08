Uncertainty about Carson will test Seahawks running depth
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It’s become clear through the first half of this season the Seattle Seahawks offense functions best when running back Chris Carson is getting the bulk of the carries.
Yet it’s also becoming clear that Carson may be a spectator on Sunday when the Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams as he deals with a hip injury that could keep him sidelined for the second time this season.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Carson would not practice and his status for Sunday’s NFC West matchup was uncertain. Carson started last Sunday’s 25-17 loss to the Chargers and averaged 5.0 yards per carry, but did not play the final 2½ quarters after a lingering hip issue flared up.
While there is a chance Carson could be ready by Sunday, the Seahawks (4-4) also turn around and play a Thursday night game against Green Bay next week. And playing Carson on Sunday may make him unavailable against the Packers, which could end up being a more important game for Seattle’s playoff hopes.
“The soft tissue thing is kind of hanging with him a little bit,” Carroll said of Carson. “This hip thing is still kind of there and we’ve got to wait and see how it comes out at the end of the week.”
Carson has shown he’s the best option as Seattle’s primary running back when he is healthy. In the four games Carson has carried the ball at least 14 times this season, he’s averaging 4.2 yards per carry, 95.5 yards per game and the Seahawks are 3-1 in those four games.
In the three games where Carson has carried the ball fewer than 14 times either because of injury or game plan, the Seahawks are winless.
If Carson can’t play against the Rams, Mike Davis would likely get the bulk of the work at running back with a bigger role for rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny as well.
“We’ve got plenty of guys we can go to,” Carroll said. “We don’t have to just rely on one guy right now.”
Davis has shown an ability to be the primary ball carrier for the Seahawks, running for 101 yards on 21 carries in Seattle’s Week 4 victory over Arizona when Carson was out because of an unrelated groin injury. Davis had 62 yards on 15 carries last week carrying the bulk of the running after Carson was unable to continue.
“It’s like I do every week, prepare that I’m going to be the starter so if it does come up I don’t get blindsided,” Davis said.
Davis has proven he can handle the load. The same can’t be said of Penny, who has just 42 carries for 146 yards through eight games. In the first couple of weeks, Seattle made it a priority to force Penny into the game and get him some action. After they realized that wasn’t working, Penny disappeared for a couple of weeks before slowly being reintegrated to the offense.
Last week Penny had just four carries, but may see that number increase significantly if Carson can’t play.
“We’ve just got to get him out there. He just needs more turns,” Carroll said of Penny. “Mike has been very versatile in the throwing game and all the styles of runs, really good at it and very effective. We’re just going with what looks right. It has nothing to do with where you got picked or where you came from for the opportunities to present itself for the guys to show what they can do.”
Whoever is carrying the ball, the Seahawks will want to replicate the success they had from the first meeting with the Rams. Seattle rushed for a season-high 190 yards in the 33-31 loss, the most allowed by Los Angeles this season. But Carson was a big part of that success, running for 116 yards.
Davis expects the Rams to make changes, but also believes in his offensive line.
“We know what our guys can do up front and they’re killing it. I have no doubt,” Davis said.
NOTES: G D.J. Fluker didn’t finish last week’s game with a calf injury and sat out practice on Wednesday. Carroll said Fluker was a little more sore on Wednesday than he was earlier in the week. … S Bradley McDougald also didn’t practice with a knee injury that kept him out the second half against the Chargers. Delano Hill would start if McDougald can’t play.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Randall Cobb is out of detailed answers for now.
But the veteran receiver did have one simple solution to get the Green Bay Packers out of their first-half funk.
“Yeah, win a game. Win a game you get going,” Cobb said after practice on Wednesday when asked if there were lessons to draw from two years ago.
“We’ve just got to win one right now,” the veteran said.
The Packers aren’t quite yet in such dire straits as in 2016. But at 3-4-1, Green Bay has little margin for error if they want to avoid a second straight season without the playoffs.
Third place in the NFC North behind the division-leading Bears (5-3) and second-place Vikings (5-3-1) isn’t going to cut it. A bounce-back second half can start Sunday when the Miami Dolphins visit Lambeau Field.
“It’s always good to be at home. You have to take care of your home-field advantage,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “We also know what’s coming after it, too.”
It’s a quick turnaround back on the road after the Dolphins game with a Thursday night trip to Seattle.
“It’s great to be home and I can’t remember the last time, it’s been a while since we played there,” McCarthy added.
That would be in Week 6 on Oct. 15 over the San Francisco 49ers, a closer-than-expected, 33-30 victory that required the Packers to score 10 points over the final 1:55.
Following a bye, the Packers had trouble closing out road games the next two weeks, albeit in losses to two of the league’s best teams in the Rams and Patriots.
Last week, running back Aaron Jones’ fumble on the first play of the fourth quarter in New England territory was a turning point. The Patriots went on to sandwich two touchdown drives around a three-and-out for Green Bay.
“We’ve lost games before here. But this just feels different,” Cobb said. “And it doesn’t feel good. It’s not fun. But we’ve got to figure something out.”
Asked how this felt different, Cobb didn’t have any specifics.
“I wish I could. If I could then I would try to correct that ‘how,'” he added. “At this point, we’re not where we should be and where we want to be. We’ve got to figure out how to get there.”
At least quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems to be getting better each week from the left knee injury suffered in the season opener against Chicago.
He seems to be moving around much better. Last week against New England, he didn’t have to wear a sleeve or brace on the knee.
“Just grit,” Rodgers said. He was a full participant in a practice on Wednesday that was abbreviated by McCarthy in part because of the wear following two straight long road trips.
Rodgers has had a dip in his completion rate this year, at 60.6 percent through eight games, down from his career average of 64.8 percent. Rodgers said it had to do with “an unnatural amount of throwaways this year,” referring to passes thrown out of bounds or out of the defense’s reach if he can’t find an open receiver.
“We’ve got to keep finding ways to get guys into one or two spots, open on time,” Rodgers said, “and when they’re open, I’ve got to make the throws.”
The Packers lost 29-27 against the then-unbeaten Rams a couple of weeks ago. In that game, Ty Montgomery, who has since been traded , fumbled a late kickoff after being directed to stay in the end zone for a touchback. The turnover deprived Rodgers a chance to drive for a game-winning score.
Losing hasn’t been fun.
“I don’t think anybody’s happy about the position we’re in. So, yeah, I just want to have fun again,” Cobb said with a smile and slight chuckle.
NOTES: WR Trevor Davis, who has been on injured reserve since the start of the season with a hamstring injury, has returned to practice. He could be in line to be activated for the Nov. 15 game against Seattle to help replace injured wideout Geronimo Allison (groin). … Limited in practice on Tuesday were S Kentrell Brice and RT Bryan Bulaga, who have knee injuries, and LB Blake Martinez (ankle).
MIAMI (AP) — The NFL has fined the Miami Dolphins $30,000 and coach Adam Gase $15,000 for an injury report violation a month ago involving quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
“We have been fully cooperative and transparent with the NFL throughout this process,” the Dolphins said in a statement Wednesday. “We received the penalties imposed and will have no further comment.”
Tannehill will miss his fifth game in a row Sunday when Miami plays at Green Bay.
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — After taking a career-high seven sacks behind a decimated Oakland Raiders offensive line, Derek Carr got a phone call from someone who knows just what that's like to being repeatedly hit by bruising NFL defensive linemen.
“It’s not that bad,” Derek Carr said Wednesday. “It’s not that bad, my guys are awesome. The thing about him is there were times where they would have the right guys blocked, they just physically couldn’t do it. At least our guys fight, we have that going for us. He did mess with me a little bit, but no, it’s not like, ‘Oh man, how do you deal with this or that?’ It’s not like that at all.”
The situation in Oakland definitely isn’t on the level it was for the expansion Houston Texans, but it’s been a major drop-off from the solid protection Carr earned for most of his first four seasons.
Carr has already been sacked 24 times halfway through the season for the Raiders (1-7), a mark he has topped only once in an entire season in his first four seasons. His sack rate has doubled from 3.9 percent of pass plays his first four years — lowest in the NFL among players with more than 25 starts during that span — to 7.8 percent this year and he’s facing pressure at a much higher rate than he has in the past.
“It’s hard, there’s sometimes it’s gotten that way and it’s not a knock on those guys,” Carr said. “They’re trying their tail off. We have some young guys trying to play, we have our veteran guys who dominate and they’re great players, but we have some young guys that are just getting their feet wet against the best players in the world.
“It’s not easy for them. For me, I’ve always been one, I try to make it seven-on-seven as much as you can. There’s never a time where you’re ever looking down, you just try and feel things, move and make throws. You try and do it and as it’s happening you don’t notice it until you turn the film on like, ‘Oh, we can maybe adjust this or adjust that’ kind of a thing.”
Injuries on the line have played a big role with right tackle Donald Penn being placed on injured reserve following a Week 4 win against Cleveland. Rookie Brendan Parker has struggled since replacing Penn and had to be pulled for part of the game last week against the 49ers.
Rookie left tackle Kolton Miller also hurt his knee in that game against the Browns and has been in and out of the lineup. He has been hampered even when he has played and came out against the 49ers because the injury got too bad. The Raiders averaged more than 11 yards a play in the first six plays against San Francisco before the offense sputtered after Miller first got hurt.
The situation at left guard also hasn’t been good with Kelechi Osemele missing time with a knee injury and backup Jon Feliciano bothered by injured ribs.
The decimated line has hampered the play-calling and Carr did not complete a single pass more than 10 yards downfield in losses to Seattle and San Francisco the past three games. He was sacked 13 times combined in those games.
“No doubt it affects him,” coach Jon Gruden said. “It affects any quarterback. … I’m not going to make any excuses. I think Derek is doing some good things. It does make things difficult when you have the amount of injuries that we have had.”
NOTES: Miller practiced with a brace on his right knee. … DT Eddie Vanderdoes (knee) could return for the game against Arizona on Nov. 18. … DT Justin Ellis (foot) could return to practice next week.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have claimed running back Ameer Abdullah off waivers from the Detroit Lions.
The Vikings announced the move Wednesday.
The Vikings also waived rookie running back Roc Thomas.
Minnesota is off this week. The Vikings return to action Nov. 18 at Chicago.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns general manager John Dorsey is heading the team's search for a new coach.
Dorsey will collaborate with the Haslams on the hire.
Dorsey has overhauled Cleveland’s roster since he was hired in December. He has never been in charge of hiring a coach, but the Haslams are turning to their top football executive to help them find a replacement for Jackson, who was brought back for a third season despite going 1-31 in his first two.
Jackson was the third coach fired by the Haslams since they took over the franchise in 2012.
Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is serving as Cleveland’s interim coach.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears' offense refuse to become mired in mistakes or popular assessments.
While the Bears’ defense is generally regarded as the major reason for Chicago’s rise from last place, Trubisky sees the offense making stready strides forward heading into Sunday’s divisional battle with the Detroit Lions.
“There’s still areas I have to improve within my game and am still growing in that, but I feel comfortable and confident with where I am as a leader with command of this offense, getting in and out of the huddle, seeing things post-snap,” Trubisky said. “I think it’s all starting to slow down, so just trying to improve all areas of my game.”
Chicago’s defense ranks fifth, but the Bears are fifth overall in scoring and also rank first in scoring after opposing turnovers (82 points). And while Trubisky has suffered from fits of wildness, his 96.1 passer rating is just .04 below Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Trubisky completed 28 of 49 for 355 yards with three touchdowns and an interception the last two games, and had several possible interceptions dropped.
“The only thing that I can think of in regards to just our offense and not his accuracy, we’ve played some pretty solid defenses here the last few weeks,” Nagy said. “I think they’re underrated, especially the last two weeks with the Jets and Buffalo. Then you go back to the Patriots.
“There’s some good schemes and some good players, but that’s good for us, that’s good for him. There were a couple balls now and then that got away from him. He’ll be the first to tell you. I’ll be the first to let him know that, but that’s OK. We’ll keep improving.”
Teammates see improvement in Trubisky within the offense in so many ways, they’re getting tired of talking about it.
“This is like the 30th time I’ve had that quetsion,” running back Tarik Cohen said. “I say the same thing every time. It’s just him being more demanding of us as players and just his leadership outside of what the coaches are telling him — at the line of scrimmage, making those adjustments, audibles and things of that nature.”
Trubisky insisted at the outset of training camp that he’s off social media for this season, so he said he’s unaware of public criticism.
“I don’t really check it that often and I don’t really have it on my phone,” Trubisky said. “So I don’t hear any of the outside noise, whether it be positive or negative. I just have a lot more time, and my focus is elsewhere; within football and my family and everything else I’ve got going on.”
Some players spend much of their off time on social media.
“Most of it last year had been negative, so it’s just a lot of negativity that I blocked out of my life,” Trubisky said. “I’m able to just focus on what I needed to do and who I want to be as a player and as a person. It has been a good thing for me just getting off that.”
Trubisky’s accuracy has slipped at a time when he didn’t have wide receiver Allen Robinson as a target due to a groin injury. But that could change this week. Robinson went through a full Wednesday practice for the first time since before missing two games after he tried to play through his injury.
It’s also possible tight end Adam Shaheen could be back from a foot injury suffered in preseason.
The defense also had good injury news when linebacker Khalil Mack had his first full practice since suffering an ankle injury against Miami on Oct. 14.
Now it’s up to Trubisky and the offense to find a groove, even while heaviliy scrutinized.
“I think any time you are drafted as a quarterback early and high in the draft, you’re always gonna be critiqued,” Nagy said. “But again, the only thing that he needs to worry about is what I think about him and what people in this building think about him. Everybody’s entitled to their opinion and that’s OK, that’s fine, there’s nothing wrong with that.
“But as long as he just understands that the only thing that matters is what we think, nothing will affect him.”
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have signed offensive lineman Matt Tobin to the 53-man roster.
Tobin played four seasons in Philadelphia from 2013 to 2016 and spent 2017 in Seattle. He was inactive for the 49ers for two games this season before being released on Sept. 19.
Tobin was originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He was traded from Philadelphia to Seattle last August.
He has appeared 57 games with 21 starts.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons made a move to bolster their lackluster pass rush by agreeing to a one-year deal with defensive end Bruce Irvin on Wednesday, reuniting the veteran with coach Dan Quinn.
Irvin, 31, is an Atlanta native. He celebrated his return home by posting on his Twitter account “Man it’s time! You can’t put a price on the chance for me to play for my people and city! It’s bigger than money!”
Irvin was expected to arrive in Atlanta on Wednesday night and join practice on Thursday. Quinn said Irvin will play against Cleveland.
The Falcons rank 27th in the league with 17 sacks. Takk McKinley has a team-leading 5½ sacks, but Vic Beasley has only one. Beasley led the league with 15½ sacks in 2016.
The Falcons hope Irvin adds new punch to the pass rush.
“He’s definitely a big addition to our team,” said defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who has three sacks. “As a player and as a person, we know the personality he plays with matches what we want to portray or have up front, that dog mentality. We’re ready to go hunt.”
Quinn said the homecoming and the chance to play in a familiar scheme were motivating factors for Irvin.
“It’s pretty rare you get to play in your home city,” Quinn said. “He recognized that might be a special moment for him and he really is challenged.”
Quinn said Irvin also is motivated to show he can be a successful pass-rushing end after being waived by the Raiders.
“He really is ready to prove it,” Quinn said, adding often a player’s “most memorable competitive moments are in prove-it times, so I love it he feels he’s got some things to prove and really wants to play well. That’s what we talked about.”
The Falcons’ defense had more good news on Wednesday. Linebacker Deion Jones, who has been on injured reserve since suffering a foot injury in the season-opening loss at Philadelphia, returned to practice. He is not eligible to return until next week’s game against Dallas and has not been placed on the active roster.
“It’s going to be awesome,” said Beasley of Jones’ return. “We’ve been waiting on him to come back. He’s a definite leader on the defensive side of the ball and not just the defense, on this team. There are a lot of guys who look up to him.”
Quinn said Jones’ snaps in practice will be watched closely this week. He said he has no timetable on Jones being cleared for a game.
The Falcons (4-4) have won three straight despite losing starting safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal to season-ending injuries. Starting guards Andy Levitre and Brando Fusco and running back Devonta Freeman also are on IR.
Irvin played with Seattle when Quinn was the team’s defensive coordinator.
Irvin had three sacks with Oakland, but played only nine snaps in a 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.
Irvin (6-3, 250) played four seasons with Seattle before joining the Raiders in 2016. He had eight sacks as a rookie in 2012 and matched that career high with Oakland in 2017.
He set a career high with six forced fumbles in 2016. His 11 forced fumbles since the start of the 2016 season are the most in the NFL in that span.
For his career, Irvin has 40 sacks and 15 forced fumbles.
Oakland was expected to enter the season with Irvin and Khalil Mack leading the defense as bookend pass rushers.
Instead, Mack was traded to Chicago a week before the season for a package of draft picks following a lengthy holdout. The Raiders rank last in the league with seven sacks.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Darnold could be headed for the sideline this week — and maybe longer.
The New York Jets rookie quarterback has a strained right foot, coach Todd Bowles announced Wednesday, leaving Darnold's status for the team's game Sunday against Buffalo in doubt.
“It’s just adversity,” Darnold said after practice. “You’ve just got to deal with it, get better as soon as possible, get back on the field as soon as possible.”
Bowles said it was too early to rule out Darnold for the game, and clarified that the injury was a strain — not a sprain, contrary to published reports.
“They’ve got him listed as day to day,” Bowles said.
Darnold was surprisingly wearing a boot on his foot at the start of practice Wednesday, and watched in sweats and a green Jets cap as McCown and Davis Webb, currently on the practice squad, threw passes in individual drills.
“Obviously, I want to be out there with the guys,” Darnold said. “I want to go out there and play. Hopefully, if I’m able to go out there and play Sunday, I will. If not, I’m just going to treat it as another learning experience. When adversity hits, it’s up to me how to respond. That’s all I can worry about.”
Darnold was injured during the Jets’ 13-6 loss at Miami last Sunday , possibly on a fourth-quarter sack by Cameron Wake in which the quarterback came up limping. He took a few other big hits, so he was uncertain as to when the injury occurred.
Darnold finished the game, and said he was “a little dinged up,” but didn’t indicate he had any serious issues.
“Yeah, I feel fine,” Darnold said Monday. “Some bumps and some bruises, but everything is good.”
Bowles said Monday that Darnold had not expressed to him that he was “dinged up.” Bowles typically speaks to the team’s trainers later in the afternoon on the day after games.
“I mean, it was kind of in the midst of the action,” Darnold explained Wednesday. “Sometimes, you get hurt or nicked around and things just kind of happen. I just thought I was fine coming out of the game and went through protocol and that’s just kind of how it went. Went through some of the tests and something was obviously a little different than usual.”
Darnold dealt with a broken foot in high school that sidelined him for most of his junior season. He said this is not close to as serious an injury.
“Like any injury, I’m just going to go about protocol and do exactly what the trainers do and be in here as much as possible and get better,” he said.
If Darnold is unable to start, 39-year-old backup Josh McCown would take his place. McCown was the starter last season, but hasn’t taken a snap this year as Darnold won the job out of training camp — beating out both McCown and Teddy Bridgewater.
“When you’re in a backup role, you just go in and do your job,” McCown said. “That’s the main thing. We’ll prepare as if — like I do every week — I’m going to be the starter and we’ll go from there.”
Darnold has struggled mightily during the Jets’ three-game losing streak, and he leads the NFL with 14 interceptions.
The No. 3 overall draft pick in April has thrown for 1,934 yards and 11 touchdowns, but his 55.0 percent completion rate and 68.3 quarterback rating rank at the bottom of the league. In his past three games, Darnold has thrown two TD pass and seven interceptions.
The struggles had some fans and media wondering if perhaps Darnold would benefit from sitting a game or two.
Now, it appears he and the Jets might not have a choice.
New York has its bye-week break after the game Sunday against Buffalo, and then doesn’t play again until Nov. 25, when the Jets take on New England. That could give Darnold a few weeks to rest and heal the foot without missing much time.
“We don’t want to rush things,” Darnold said. “That’s one thing we don’t want to do. I’m eager to get back out there on the field with my guys, but at the same time, I’ve got to take care of my body, first and foremost.”
NOTES: WRs Robby Anderson (ankle) and Quincy Enunwa (ankle), TE Neal Sterling (concussion), S Terrence Brooks (illness), C Spencer Long (knee/finger) and NT Steve McLendon didn’t practice. … LBs Frankie Luvu (neck) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot), CB Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and LG James Carpenter (shoulder) were limited. … The Jets re-signed RB De’Angelo Henderson to their practice squad. A spot was vacated when Cleveland signed CB Juston Burris off the practice squad.
Browns lose defensive starters Kirksey, Gaines to injuries
On Wednesday, two defensive starters were added to the stack.
“Those two guys, they really set a precedent for what we wanted to do as a team, as a defense,” said cornerback T.J. Carrie. “And, of course, they’ll still be here sparingly in and out throughout the week, but it’s a lot different when they were on the field fighting with you, blood, sweat and tears with you, through the trenches.
“We’re going to definitely miss that. Those are two players that we can’t replace.”
One of the team’s captains, Kirksey injured his left hamstring in the second quarter Sunday as the Browns (2-6-1) lost their fourth straight game, 37-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Gaines sustained his second concussion in three weeks when he took a knee to the helmet while trying to make a tackle in the first quarter.
The loss of Kirksey is especially damaging because he’s one of the team’s leaders. The fifth-year pro has played on the weak side and in the middle this season, making 43 tackles and two interceptions.
“Kirko is kind of the heart and soul of the defense, heart and soul of the team in the locker room, on the field, just how he goes about his business,” said linebacker Joe Schobert, a 2017 Pro Bowler who returned to practice after missing three games with a hamstring injury. “It’s the next-man-up mentality, but there’s things that you’re going to miss.”
Schobert’s return will help ease the loss of Kirksey, and the Browns are expected to have defensive back Damarious Randall for Sunday’s game against Atlanta after he missed last week’s game with a groin injury.
Linebacker Jamie Collins (ankle) and rookie cornerback Denzel Ward (hip) were limited in practice, but interim coach Gregg Williams expects both back on the field Thursday.
Randall, who has played cornerback and free safety, felt he was healthy enough to play last week, but Williams kept him out so he would have the versatile defensive back for multiple games. Randall’s absence became magnified when Ward and Gaines went down on the Chiefs’ opening drive, forcing Williams to adjust his game plan against the NFL’s most electrifying offense and play seldom-used reserves Denzel Rice and Tavierre Thomas.
“It’s very hard,” Carrie said of losing two key players. “It changes the game plan. It changes a lot of things because you can only give practice reps to so many guys, and so you get guys that come in and they’re athletes, but it’s hard when you don’t know the schematics of the little details that we put in for that game.”
And, as luck would have it, the banged-up Browns will have to deal with a talented Atlanta team that has overcome its own injury issues and reeled off three straight wins.
Schobert’s return is vital to Cleveland’s defense as he’s the one responsible for calling out Williams’ pre-snap schemes and getting his teammates organized — an on-field coach.
After missing three weeks, getting back on the field will be a welcomed change for Schobert, who had played every defensive snap since the start of the 2017 season until he got hurt on Oct. 21 at Tampa Bay.
“It is just different. It is weird,” Schobert said of being inactive. “Especially with a hamstring. You just walk around on the sideline feeling good and watching people on the field thinking you can be out there — wishing you could be out there. You just have to kind of suck it up and take it into your own role however you can help a team in that aspect.
“That is what I was doing. Just kind of jumped right into more of a coaching aspect, trying to keep myself involved that way. I think it helped.”
NOTES: Rookie LT Desmond Harrison was limited in practice after missing last week’s game with an undisclosed illness. Greg Robinson stepped in and played well in his first start for Cleveland. Williams hasn’t decided who he’ll play against the Falcons. “What we will do is every day is an interview and both of them are taking reps,” he said. “By the end of the week, we will make what is best and it is good — the fact that you have depth. Guys can compete and get ready to roll.” … The Browns signed DB Juston Burris to the active roster off the Jets’ practice squad. A fourth-round pick in 2016, he appeared in 34 games for New York.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Vance Joseph says the Broncos and former Denver wide receiver Demaryius Thomas both need to just move on from their recent breakup.
Joseph said Wednesday he had “great respect for D.T.,” was “disappointed with how he recalls the conversations going,” and “we’ve got to move on.”
“He’s got to move on. We’ve got to move on,” Joseph said. “He’s no longer a Bronco and I can’t spend any time worrying about that. But as far as reading that stuff, I’m disappointed it was presented that way, I really am.”
Thomas aired his frustrations during an interview with former Broncos Rod Smith and Ray Crockett on Orange & Blue 760-AM in Denver, a Broncos broadcast partner.
Thomas said the day before he was traded, Joseph told him the trade talk wasn’t true.
“I said, ‘How is that not true? My agent called me today and said (general manager John) Elway wanted a fifth-round pick for me.’ So, are we telling stories to each other now? I thought we were going to be men about this,” Thomas said.
In his first comments about Thomas’ criticisms, Joseph said, “I’m disappointed with how he recalls the conversations going.”
“It was obviously a week and a half where the rumors and gossip were flowing, and we talked about the rumors and gossip — until something happened, we all had to focus on doing our jobs and winning football games,” Joseph said. “From my end, that was discussed.”
Thomas also complained in the interview that he wasn’t named a captain this year, something he’d been three times before, and suggested there were some shenanigans in the vote counting: “I go to a meeting room and it’s like every player came to me and were like, ‘How are you not a captain? We picked you.’ … It was heartbreaking.”
Free agent quarterback Case Keenum and longtime center Matt Paradis were named offensive captains this year, and Joseph said Thomas never conveyed his disappointment over his exclusion.
“No, no. And our players vote for the captains,” Joseph said. “They vote for the guys they see fit, who they want to lead their football team. So, I’m not sure where that came from or who discussed that with D.T. But again, I have great respect for him. The players vote for the captains. They voted for who they thought were the best guys to lead their football team. And that’s it.”
Thomas also said in his interview that new wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni told him he’d have to surrender playing time so the Broncos could give more snaps to rookie receivers Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton. He also said he was the only veteran receiver who was told this.
Thomas added, “I don’t understand that because I’ve never cried about getting the ball. I didn’t get (upset) about nothing … it just hurt me. I’m emotional. I’m empty. I’m empty still.”
Thomas caught three passes for 61 yards in the Texans’ win Sunday in Denver, where the Broncos honored their former receiver with a video tribute before the game and by putting a giant “Thank you” on the 10-story-high banner of Thomas outside their stadium.
“We have great respect for D.T.,” Joseph said. “He was a great player here and we honored him on Sunday. We didn’t win the game; he won the game. I think it’s a little frustration on his part, but I’m disappointed in how it came out because I don’t recall it being discussed that way. And that’s OK. The last point: we’ve got to move on.”
Notes: Paradis underwent surgery Wednesday to repair his right leg, which he broke Sunday. … The players were given a four-day furlough for their bye week after an indoor practice Wednesday.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss his fifth straight game on Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, head coach Adam Gase confirmed Wednesday.
With the Dolphins taking their bye in Week 11, Gase said the goal is to have Tannehill, who has battled weakness and discomfort in his right (throwing) shoulder, ready for a Week 12 trip to the Indianapolis Colts.
“We haven’t had the jump that he was looking for, so that’s why we’re kind of taking a step back,” Gase told reporters. “We have time now, now that we made the decision of him not playing this week.”
Tannehill has taken part in individual drills at practice without throwing, instead going through a throwing motion without a ball. Asked if the quarterback has made significant progress since he was first ruled out before an Oct. 14 game against the Chicago Bears, Gase said he was unsure.
“It’s hard for me to say, because I think [Tannehill is] tired of me asking him,” Gase said. “So I just quit asking him. I just know they’ll come to me if they feel like he’s had a big improvement.”
Brock Osweiler will make his fifth consecutive start. He’s thrown for 1,034 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. The Dolphins have gone 2-2 in Tannehill’s absence to sit at 5-4, a half-game out of the AFC’s second wild-card spot.
Elsewhere, starting offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil and Ja’Wuan James each took part in individual drills on Wednesday after leaving Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with knee injuries.
Gase was noncommittal on their statuses for Sunday’s game, noting that neither player was able to do much in team drills.
–Field Level Media
Dallas Cowboys standout linebacker Sean Lee will reportedly be sidelined four to six weeks after injuring his left hamstring during Monday night’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Lee pulled up while chasing Titans tight end Jonnu Smith on a pass play.
“We anticipate him to be out for a little bit, no question about that,” Dallas coach Jason Garrett told reporters without getting specific about how much time Lee would miss.
Lee missed three games with a pulled hamstring earlier this season. The 32-year-old has 27 tackles in five games this season.
Rookie first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch will move back into the starting lineup. The first-round pick ranks second on the team with 63 tackles in eight games (three starts).
Also, Cowboys offensive guard Connor Williams will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Garrett said the belief is Williams’ recovery will be a “short-term thing.” A timetable will be pinpointed after Williams undergoes the procedure.
Williams, a rookie, has started all eight games and hasn’t missed an offensive snap. The second-round pick suffered the injury during Monday’s game against the Titans. He reported additional knee soreness to team trainers on Tuesday.
Either Adam Redmond or Xavier Su’a-Filo will replace Williams in the starting lineup.
–Field Level Media
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette appears ready for a return to the field after practicing Wednesday, the team’s first full session since its bye week.
Fournette has not played since Week 4 because of a hamstring injury and has only appeared in two games this season, rushing for 71 yards on 20 carries. After aggravating the injury on multiple occasions, he has remained out as the team tries to avoid any future setbacks. He participated in individual drills Monday.
Also practicing on Wednesday was quarterback Blake Bortles, who is battling a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury sustained in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in London.
“It’s just banged up,” Bortles told reporters Wednesday. “No different than anybody else getting a nick or a bruise or whatever.”
Cornerbacks A.J. Bouye (calf), who sat out the game in London, and Quenton Meeks (knee) missed practice on Wednesday.
The Jaguars (3-5), who are on a four-game losing streak, return to action Sunday against the Colts in Indianapolis.
Jacksonville traded for Carlos Hyde while Fournette was out and also has T.J. Yeldon available in the backfield. Yeldon leads the team with 334 rushing yards on 81 carries.
–Field Level Media
New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has a significant right foot sprain and will miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, according to a New York Daily News report on Wednesday.
The report adds that the team hopes Darnold will return in Week 12 against the New England Patriots, after the Jets’ bye, but is not overly optimistic.
Darnold sat out Wednesday’s practice, observing in street clothes with a walking boot on his right foot. It was his first missed practice since a brief holdout during training camp, before he signed his rookie contract.
It’s unclear when Darnold was injured, but he told reporters on Monday that he felt “fine” despite taking a number of big hits in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. Miami totaled four sacks and seven QB hits on Darnold, forcing him into four interceptions, including three in the fourth quarter.
“Some bumps and some bruises, but everything is good,” Darnold said.
Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on a Monday conference call he wasn’t aware of any injury to the rookie.
Darnold, who has started every game this season, finished Sunday’s game in Miami 21 of 39 for 229 yards, no touchdowns and the four picks. His rating (31.8) was a career low, and his total of 14 interceptions this season leads the NFL by four.
Overall, Darnold has passed for 1,934 yards and 11 touchdowns but has completed just 55 percent of his throws.
If Darnold is out, 39-year-old Josh McCown would make his first start of the season. McCown threw for 2,926 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 starts in 2017 before breaking his hand late in the season.
–Field Level Media
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports.
He won’t have to wait long for a chance to show his old team what he has left.
The Saints (7-1, 1st in NFC South) play Dallas (3-5) on Nov. 29.
Bryant will sign the deal on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
A tweet by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport announcing the deal was shared by Bryant with the hashtag #ThrowuptheX, a reference to his celebration move.
Bryant, who turned 30 on Sunday, has been a free agent since he was released by Dallas in April. He has visited several teams, including a workout with the Cleveland Browns in August. When Bryant worked out with the Browns, he briefly negotiated with the team but never came to terms.
Bryant took part in a workout with the Saints on Tuesday.
Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has 7,459 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns in his career. Last season, he notched 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns in his eighth NFL year, all with the Cowboys.
Not long after his release from Dallas, Bryant turned down a three-year contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens, according to several media outlets. He intended to sign a one-year contract this season, then work on a longer-term deal starting next season, the reports said.
–Field Level Media
Philadelphia running back Darren Sproles could be back on the field for the first time since Week 1 when the Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
Sproles, who will retire after the season, had five carries for 10 yards and four catches for 22 yards in an 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 but has been sidelined by an injured hamstring since.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Sproles is ready to rejoin practice and should be in the lineup Sunday night.
Pederson also said right tackle Lane Johnson is expected to play, despite sustaining a sprained medial collateral ligament in his knee during a Week 8 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
Johnson went down in the first half against the Jaguars and was carted to the locker room. He did not return.
Philadelphia had its bye week after the London game, giving Johnson and Sproles extra time to get healthy.
The team also lost cornerback Jalen Mills to a foot injury against the Jaguars and say he’ll be re-evaluated later this week to determine whether he can play.
-Field Level Media
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darren Sproles returned to practice Wednesday for the Philadelphia Eagles after missing seven games because of a hamstring injury.
Wendell Smallwood leads the team with 257 yards rushing and has a 4.3 average per carry. Corey Clement has 167 yards but only a 3.3 average. Undrafted rookie Josh Adams had a breakout game in a win over Jacksonville in London, running for 61 yards on nine carries.
“We’ve got to make sure as this week goes that he’s healthy 100 percent and that he feels great,” Pederson said of Sproles. “Again, we’re going to just mix him in. I think we’re a different team from Week 1 to now. Obviously, we don’t have Jay, but Corey has done a great job, Wendell, and now the emergence of Josh. He’s kind of stepped up his game and he’s played well, particularly this last game, and now we get Darren back.
“I can’t tell you that we’re going to feature Darren. I can’t tell you that we’re going to feature Josh or any of those guys, but Darren is going to be a big part of the game.”
Sproles also would return punts. DeAndre Carter handled those duties during Sproles’ absence but was released on Tuesday.
Philadelphia (4-4) already boosted its offense during the bye week by acquiring wide receiver Golden Tate from Detroit. Tate spent time last week at the practice facility getting familiar with the offense while the rest of the team was away.
“We’ve kind of tackled him every single day, trying to get him caught up to just our terminology, the way we call things, how we line up,” Pederson said. “But he’s been awesome, been in here every day.”
Carson Wentz couldn’t get wait to throw passes to his new target. Tate joins Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Jordan Matthews and tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert to give Philadelphia another option.
“Adding a piece like that is exciting, a guy with big play ability that Golden brings,” Wentz said. “You see him make highlight plays all the time, just the things he can do after the catch is exciting. He fits in really well with this culture.”
Wentz should have his best blocker back this week. Right tackle Lane Johnson wants to play despite a strained MCL in his left knee. He was injured on the opening series against Jacksonville and was expected to miss significant time.
“Lane is a tough guy,” Pederson said. “In his mind, I think he would want to play, and our expectation is that he does play. But at the same time, I say that, and then I say I don’t want to put somebody out there that might be less than 100 percent, too. We’ll get him ready. We’ll get all our guys ready, like we do each week. The expectation would be that he plays.”
Notes: CBs Jalen Mills (foot) and Sidney Jones (hamstring) didn’t practice and seem unlikely to play Sunday. S Corey Graham (hamstring) returned to the field after missing the past three games. DT Tim Jernigan is also practicing, but probably needs more time after offseason back surgery.
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Green Bay because of a throwing shoulder injury, and replacement Brock Osweiler will make his fifth consecutive start.
Miami is 5-4 overall, and 2-2 with Osweiler starting.
Tannehill is throwing but hasn’t participated fully in practice in more than a month. The Packers game will be the 25th he has missed out of the past 30 because of injuries.
The Cleveland Browns placed linebacker Christian Kirksey and defensive back E.J. Gaines on injured reserve, leaving the defense shorthanded entering Week 10.
Kirksey injured his hamstring in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and has had multiple injuries this season. Gaines sustained his second concussion in less than a month. The Browns are also likely to be without rookie cornerback Denzel Ward, who was injured Sunday.
Cleveland signed Juston Burris to the 53-man roster off the Jets’ practice squad. Burris was a fourth-round pick in 2016.
Kirksey was starting in place of leading tackler Joe Schobert.
–Field Level Media