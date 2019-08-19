Trainer takes Puerto Rico Open for 1st PGA win
Trainer takes Puerto Rico Open for 1st PGA win
Martin Trainer finished his final round with a 5-under 67 on a windy day at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club to win the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday, the 27-year-old’s first career PGA Tour victory.
The PGA Tour rookie completed his four rounds at 15-under 273 to best four others by three strokes, firing four birdies over the final 10 holes to pull away from the pack. Trainer, who earned $540,000 with the win, earned a spot on the Tour this season by finishing fourth on the Web.com money list in 2018.
Australia’s Aaron Baddeley led after three rounds, but his final-day 72 dropped him into a second-place tie at 12 under with Daniel Berger (66), Canada’s Roger Sloan (67) and Johnson Wagner (69). Defending champion D.A. Points shot a 69 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 42nd.
–Field Level Media
Long admits marijuana use, points to flaws in NFL testing
Long admits marijuana use, points to flaws in NFL testing Long admits marijuana use, points to flaws in NFL testing
Recently retired defensive end Chris Long admits to using marijuana as an NFL player, saying that the league should move toward a place where testing positive does not result in a suspension.
“I certainly enjoyed my fair share on a regular basis throughout my career. I was never afraid to say that, but I’m able to say it more explicitly now,” Long said of his marijuana use on The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday.
“Listen, if not for that, I’m not as capable of coping with the stressors of day-to-day NFL life. A lot of guys get a lot of pain management out of it.”
Long, 34, announced his retirement Saturday night. He made 70 career sacks in 11 NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams (2008-2015), New England Patriots (2006) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017-18). He was the second overall pick in the 2008 draft.
The NFL announced earlier this week that the league and the NFL Players Association have created a committee that “will establish uniform standards for club practices and policies regarding pain management and the use of prescription medication by NFL players as well as conduct research concerning pain management and alternative therapies.”
Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, told the Washington Post: “We’ll look at marijuana.”
“We should be headed to a place where we allow players to enjoy what I would not even call a drug,” Long said. “It’s far less dangerous than guzzling a fifth of alcohol and going out after a game.
“I think from a standpoint of what’s safer for people and the player, certainly people in the spotlight, it is far less harmful than alcohol. It is far less harmful than tobacco, and at various points in the league’s history, they have engaged in partnerships on different levels with those respective industries.”
Long said he was able to easily beat once-a-year testing by the NFL.
“Players know when the test is. We can stop,” Long said.
“In that month or two that you stop, you’re going to reach for the sleeping pills, you’re going to reach for the pain killers and you’re going to reach for the bottle a little bit more. … If you’re serious about players not smoking, you’d be testing more often. I hope they go the opposite direction and just kind of realize how arbitrary doing that one test a year is.”
–Field Level Media
Raiders sign TE Swoope, release QB Jones
Raiders sign TE Swoope, release QB Jones
The
Raiders sign TE Swoope, release QB Jones
The Oakland Raiders continued to add offensive pieces to Jon Gruden’s roster puzzle by signing tight end Erik Swoope on Wednesday.
Swoope, who turned 27 earlier this month, was waived twice by Indianapolis last season after recording eight catches for 87 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in seven games (two starts) for the Colts. Swoope spent part of the season on the practice squad and missed several games due to injury.
Swoope was briefly picked up by the Saints in December, but released just two days after being claimed off waivers. For his career, he has played in 24 games (six starts) with 23 receptions, 384 yards and four touchdowns.
He was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2014 out of Miami (Fla.), where he also played on the basketball team and averaged 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 110 games over four seasons.
To make room on the roster, the Raiders released quarterback Landry Jones.
Jones, 30, spent five seasons with the Steelers (2013-17) as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup, playing in 19 games (five starts), passing for 1,310 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Steelers went 3-2 in games he started.
Jones began the 2018 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being cut by Pittsburgh before the season, but he was again released in November without playing in a game.
The Raiders have veteran Mike Glennon and ex-Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman on the roster behind starter Derek Carr.
–Field Level Media
Combine staying in Indy for now; prime time in 2020
Combine staying in Indy for now; prime time in 2020
The NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis
Combine staying in Indy for now; prime time in 2020
The NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis through at least 2021, while on-field workouts will be moved to the afternoon and prime time starting in 2020, the league announced Wednesday.
On top of a one-year extension through 2021, the agreement to hold the combine in Indianapolis includes a series of annual options in the future, with the league planning to evaluate the combine’s status in the city after 2021.
Starting next year, on-field drills and workouts — typically held during the morning and afternoon — will be bumped to the afternoon and prime time, with the goal of drawing more viewers.
“We are always looking at ways of bringing more football to a wider audience,” the league told NFL Network in a statement. “This will enable us to accomplish the goal of reaching more fans while still fully maintaining the football integrity of the event. We will adjust the schedule to ensure a positive experience for the players and clubs.”
The combine has been held in Indianapolis since 1987 as a centralized location for all teams to watch prospects and meet with them for interviews and medical testing, but there have been rumors and reports that the league is considering moving the event to a larger market. One possibility would be Los Angeles, where NFL Network will eventually have a large campus at the Los Angeles Rams’ new stadium and complex in Inglewood.
Many teams have pushed back against the idea of moving the combine, arguing in favor of the convenience of Indianapolis, where the events are centralized at the downtown convention center and Lucas Oil Stadium, with player physicals handled at nearby hospitals and everything running on a consistent schedule for years.
That schedule will change at least somewhat moving forward, with the workouts being pushed later, when players typically were meeting with teams in past years.
The NFL has shaken up the draft in recent years to garner more attention and viewers, splitting it into three days — with the first two in prime time — moving it around the country and featuring it in more places on television.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Panthers’ Newton not throwing, Olsen healthy
NFL notebook: Panthers' Newton not throwing, Olsen healthy
NFL notebook: Panthers’ Newton not throwing, Olsen healthy
Cam Newton was not cleared to throw as the Carolina Panthers worked out together Wednesday, four months after the quarterback had shoulder surgery.
Head coach Ron Rivera said the team remains focused on Newton returning at full strength for the start of training camp in July.
“We’ll just continue to go through the process,” Rivera said after the first day of organized team activities in Charlotte, N.C. “It’s really … not that big a deal.”
Tight end Greg Olsen, whose 2018 season ended in December with a foot injury, told reporters he can be a full participant at OTAs. Injuries have limited him to just 16 games combined over the past two seasons.
–NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has not been in touch with Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill as authorities continue to investigate allegations of child abuse.
“We will not interfere with that,” Goodell said at league meetings in Florida. “The priority is the young child. We will obviously be cooperative with whatever the court wants.”
Specifically, Goodell said any disciplinary action from the NFL will wait until the investigation concludes.
–A relative of Tyrann Mathieu has been accused of trying to extort $5 million from the Chiefs safety.
ESPN reported that Geourvon Keinell Sears, 21, allegedly threatened to reveal personal information to TMZ if he didn’t receive the money.
Mathieu’s lawyer, Denise White of EAG Sports, confirmed to KMBC 9 in Kansas City that Mathieu was the target, saying he is working through a “private and personal family issue.”
–Robert Kraft’s trial has been suspended indefinitely as prosecutors appeal a judge’s ruling over the admissibility of video surveillance footage.
The suppression of the key video evidence could end the case against Kraft, who was charged with a misdemeanor alleging he paid for sex at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla.
Judge Leonard Hanser in Palm Beach County postponed the trial indefinitely as prosecutors launched an appeal of Hanser’s decision to disallow secretly shot video of Kraft.
–Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph confirmed report that the team has offered him a five-year extension.
Rudolph, 29, told ESPN that Pro Football Talk’s report — which said the team’s offer would make Rudolph one of the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends — was accurate.
“That’s what they’re working at,” Rudolph said, per ESPN. “We’re in a tough situation. Everybody knows that. That’s why we (the Vikings) have the best salary-cap guy in the NFL and I believe I have one of the best agents.”
–The NFL awarded the 2021 draft to Cleveland and the 2023 draft to Kansas City.
The event in Cleveland will be centered downtown, around FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and on the shore of Lake Erie.
The 2023 draft in Kansas City will be centered on the Missouri side of downtown, around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial. The 2022 draft location has yet to be determined.
–The NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis through at least 2021, while on-field workouts will be moved to the afternoon and prime time in 2020.
The agreement to hold the combine in Indianapolis also includes a series of annual options in the future.
–NFL overtime rules will be unchanged for the 2019 season, the competition committee declared at its annual May meeting in Florida, with the proposal to be revisited in 2020.
The NFL also banned teams from using several well-known one-on-one practice drills, including the popular Oklahoma Drill and the Bull in the Ring.
–Recently retired defensive end Chris Long admitted to using marijuana as an NFL player, saying the league should move toward a place where testing positive does not result in a suspension.
“I certainly enjoyed my fair share on a regular basis throughout my career,” Long said on The Dan Patrick Show. “…Listen, if not for that, I’m not as capable of coping with the stressors of day-to-day NFL life. A lot of guys get a lot of pain management out of it.”
–The Washington Redskins placed linebacker Reuben Foster on injured reserve with a torn left ACL and signed free agent linebacker Jon Bostic.
Foster, 25, sustained the season-ending injury Monday. Bostic, 28, is on his fifth NFL team after spending last year in Pittsburgh.
–The Oakland Raiders signed tight end Erik Swoope and released quarterback Landry Jones.
–The New Orleans Saints signed offensive linemen Marshall Newhouse and Ryan Groy and released offensive tackle Derek Newton.
–The Arizona Cardinals signed defensive tackle Terrell McClain.
–Free agent wideout Jermaine Kearse visited the Detroit Lions, but the sides were unable to agree on a contract, according to multiple reports.
–Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Alex Redmond was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s PED policy, ESPN reported.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Vikings TE Rudolph confirms 5-year offer
Reports: Vikings TE Rudolph confirms 5-year offer
After weeks
Reports: Vikings TE Rudolph confirms 5-year offer
After weeks of trade rumors and prior broken-down negotiations over a contract extension, Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph confirmed a report that the team has offered him a five-year extension, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Rudolph, 29, was quoted by ESPN on the second day of the Vikings organized team activities (OTAs) as asserting the Pro Football Talk report was accurate. The PFT report stated that the team’s offer would make Rudolph one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.
“That’s what they’re working at,” Rudolph said, per ESPN. “We’re in a tough situation. Everybody knows that. That’s why we (the Vikings) have the best salary-cap guy in the NFL and I believe I have one of the best agents. So, like I said, they’re working really hard.”
One week earlier Rudolph, whose 41 touchdown receptions rank as the most in franchise history for tight ends, firmly told the Star-Tribune that he was “too young” to take a pay cut to remain a Viking.
Rudolph has one year left on his contact and is due $7.5 million in 2019. The Vikings have about $1.13 million left in cap space, which ranks as the second-lowest amount of available in their budget in the league, according to Over The Cap.
Despite his contract status being up in the air, the veteran has participated in all voluntary OTA workouts thus far.
“I don’t know what kind of example it would set if I wanted to be here and I wasn’t here,” he said. “And that’s not the kind of person I am. If I was at home right now and everybody else was out here at practice, that would be really hard for me.”
Minnesota drafted Alabama tight end Irv Smith in the second round as a potential replacement.
Rudolph, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent his eight-year NFL career in Minnesota, catching 386 passes for 3,787 yards and 41 touchdowns. He had 64 receptions for 634 yards and four scores last season. He ranks second in team history for catches and receiving yards among tight ends.
–Field Level Media
Bills backup QB Anderson retires
Bills backup QB Anderson retires
Backup quarterback Derek Anderson,
Bills backup QB Anderson retires
Backup quarterback Derek Anderson, who signed with the Buffalo Bills last October, has decided to retire from the NFL, the team announced Thursday.
“Derek let me know a few weeks back that he wasn’t sure if he could be committed (for the season) and wanted to still think about it,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said in a statement. “So I knew going into the draft that this was something that could potentially happen. But it wasn’t definite. We talked this week and he let me know today that he is going to retire.”
Anderson, 36, a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2005 who began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns in 2006, appeared in 78 career games, completing 909 of 1,674 passes for 10,878 yards with 60 touchdowns and 64 interceptions.
He led the Browns to a 10-5 record in 2007 — making the Pro Bowl for the only time in his career — then after two more seasons with the Browns, played for the Arizona Cardinals (2010) and Carolina Panthers (2011-17) before joining the Bills.
Last season, he played in only two games with Buffalo (both starts) and completed 42 of 70 passes for 465 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions.
Among the remaining Bills quarterbacks are starter Josh Allen and backups Matt Barkley and Tyree Jackson, an undrafted free agent.
–Field Level Media
Golf Glance: Race for Tour Champs’ $15M bounty
Golf Glance: Race for Tour Champs' $15M bounty Golf Glance: Race for Tour Champs’ $15M bounty
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: BMW Championship (Justin Thomas)
THIS WEEK: Tour Championship, Aug. 22-25
East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta (Par 70, 7,385 yards)
Purse: Winner: $15 million; 2nd: $5M; 3rd: $4M, 4th: $3M; 5th: $2.5M; 6th: $1.9M; 7th: $1.3M; 8th: $1.1M; 9th: $950,000; 10th: $830,000
Defending champion: Tiger Woods
FedEx Cup leader: Thomas
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. (GC), 2:30-7 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 12-1:30 p.m. (GC), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
NOTES: The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings advanced to the Tour Championship. … Woods failed to qualify and will not defend his title. … Thomas will start the tournament at 10-under par, with a two-shot advantage over Patrick Cantlay, who enters second in the Cup standings. World No. 1 Brooks Koepka will start at 7 under, followed by Patrick Reed (6 under) and Rory McIlroy (5 under). … The total bonus pool for this year’s FedEx Cup race is $70 million. … This is a no-cut event. … All players are guaranteed at least $395,000 for qualifying for the Tour Championship.
BEST BETS: Thomas (+221 by PointsBet) starts with a two-shot lead and is coming off a victory. However, despite a course-record 61 on Saturday, Thomas had a two-way miss off the tee on Sunday and managed to hold on. … Cantlay (+450) has a victory at the Memorial along with six other top-10s this season. If he can keep it straighter off the tee this week, no one is striking his irons better. … Koepka (+500) spent much of the season in the top spot and has a knack for bringing out his best in marquee events. … McIlroy (+750) has a pair of wins and more top-10s (13) than not (5) in 2019. He’s likely to make a strong run – but can he finish on Sunday?
NEXT TOURNAMENT: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Sept. 12-15
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Ladies Scottish Open (Mi Jung Hur)
THIS WEEK: CP Women’s Open, Aug. 22-25
Magna Golf Club, Ontario, Canada
Purse: $2.25 million (Winner: $337,500)
Defending champion: Brooke Henderson
Race to the CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko
Television: Thursday-Friday: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET; Saturday, 2:30-5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)
NOTES: Henderson was the first Canadian golfer to claim the women’s national championship since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973. … Ko leads the Tour in official money ($2,281,131), scoring average (69.034) and greens in regulation (79.6%). … Players from South Korea have won 11 of the first 24 tournaments in 2019. … Ko is the only three-time winner this season. … The average age of winners this year is 24.54. … Brittany Alomare (257.5 points) currently holds the eighth and final automatic qualifying spot for the United States Solheim Cup team. Ally McDonald (250.5) is No. 9, followed by Cristie Kerr (224.5).
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Cambia Portland Classic, Aug. 29-Sept. 1
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: DICK’S Sporting Goods Open (Doug Barron)
THIS WEEK: Boeing Classic, Aug. 23-25
The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Par 72, 7,264 yards)
Purse: $2.1 million (Winner: $315,000)
Defending champion: Scott Parel
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron
Television: Friday, 8-10 p.m. ET; Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sunday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)
NOTES: This is the 15th playing of the Boeing Classic. … Parel claimed his first Champions tour title with a closing 9-under 63 on Sunday last year, winning by three shots over Kevin Sutherland. … Seattle native Fred Couples is coming off a 63 in the final round last week. … Sutherland shot a 60 in the second round last year and led the field by hitting 47 of 54 greens in regulation. … Reteif Goosen has not finished worse than T-14 in seven Champions starts.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Aug. 30-Sept. 1
–Field Level Media
Cowboys agree to $64M extension with LB Smith
Cowboys agree to $64M extension with LB Smith Cowboys agree to $64M extension with LB Smith
The Dallas Cowboys have reached a long-term agreement with linebacker Jaylon Smith, the team announced Tuesday.
The five-year deal is worth $64 million with $35.5 million guaranteed, executive vice president Stephen Jones said during a press conference.
“I wanted to be a part of the most prestigious brand in the world,” Smith said at the press conference. “Eventually, I’m going to be a captain for the Dallas Cowboys.”
The contract extension is the latest success for Smith, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the 2016 second round after he suffered a devastating knee injury, including ligament tears and nerve damage, in a bowl game while at Notre Dame.
He sat out all of 2016, made 81 tackles in 2017 while making six starts and then started every game last season with 121 tackles, including six for loss and four sacks. He also forced two fumbles.
“He has never complained, never quivered, never missed a workout and he’s never quit,” owner Jerry Jones said during the press conference.
Smith, 24, would have been a restricted free agent after this season. He and second-year pro Leighton Vander Esch, 23, give the Cowboys a strong, young core at linebacker.
Smith’s extension comes amid much attention on the contract status of the team’s Big 3 on offense — running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Stephen Jones said he is “very confident” the club can sign the trio. He said there is enough money left to sign all three.
“Our doors are always open for business,” Stephen Jones said.
Elliott is holding out of training camp with two years left on his deal. Prescott reportedly turned down a $30 million per year extension and is seeking a contract worth $40 million per year. Cooper is playing in the final year of his rookie contract at $13.9 million.
Cooper isn’t holding out, but he hasn’t played in the preseason because of a heel injury, and he is likely to skip the final two games before the season-opener, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Smith is hoping the threesome will soon be landing their own new deals.
“They’re my brothers. I love them. I want to be teammates with them,” Smith said.
Also on Tuesday, the Cowboys moved defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford off the physically unable to perform list, allowing both to participate in individual drills at practice.
Lawrence, recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, signed a five-year, $105 million contract that includes $65 million in guarantees in the offseason. Crawford has been working his way back from hip surgery.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cowboys agree to extension with LB Smith
Reports: Cowboys agree to extension with LB Smith Reports: Cowboys agree to extension with LB Smith
The Dallas Cowboys have reached a long-term agreement with linebacker Jaylon Smith, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
Terms were not disclosed.
The contract extension is the latest success for Smith, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the 2016 second round after he suffered a devastating knee injury, including ligament tears and nerve damage, in a bowl game while at Notre Dame.
He sat out all of 2016, made 81 tackles in 2017 while making six starts and then started every game last season with 121 tackles, including six for loss and four sacks. He also forced two fumbles.
Smith, 24, would have been a restricted free agent after this season. He and second-year pro Leighton Vander Esch, 23, give the Cowboys a strong, young core at linebacker.
Smith’s extension comes amid much attention on the contract status of the team’s Big 3 on offense — running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Elliott is holding out of training camp with two years left on his deal. Prescott reportedly turned down a $30 million per year extension and is seeking a contract worth $40 million per year. Cooper is playing in the final year of his rookie contract at $13.9 million.
Cooper isn’t holding out, but he hasn’t played in the preseason because of a heel injury, and he is likely to skip the final two games before the season-opener, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, the Cowboys moved defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford off the physically unable to perform list, allowing both to participate in individual drills at practice.
Lawrence, recovering offseason shoulder surgery, signed a five-year, $105 million contract that includes $65 million in guarantees in the offseason. Crawford has been working his way back from hip surgery.
–Field Level Media
Broncos QB Lock thumb injury is ‘bad sprain’
Broncos QB Lock thumb injury is 'bad sprain' Broncos QB Lock thumb injury is ‘bad sprain’
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock will miss time with what the team said is a badly sprained thumb following tests conducted Tuesday.
Lock left Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, and X-rays taken at the scene were negative. Lock completed 7 of his 12 pass attempts for 40 yards before he landed on his thumb in the third quarter when he tried to pitch the ball as 49ers safety Marcell Harris took him to the ground.
“I’m definitely going to be careful. At the same time, the competitive side of me wants to get out there and keep proving myself to these coaches and to my teammates,” Lock said Monday night.
Lock, 22, was taken in the second round of the 2019 draft and is competing with Kevin Hogan to be the team’s backup quarterback behind Joe Flacco. Denver’s roster also includes Brett Rypien, an undrafted rookie who played collegiately at Boise State. His uncle, Mark, won two Super Bowls with the Washington Redskins.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Luck unlikely to practice this week
NFL notebook: Luck unlikely to practice this week
Andrew Luck's return to
NFL notebook: Luck unlikely to practice this week
Andrew Luck’s return to practice won’t happen this week, Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Tuesday.
Luck is dealing with injuries to his left calf and ankle and previously had been ruled out of playing in any preseason games. Reich has said he would like to identify a starting quarterback for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers by Monday.
Reich said the issue is a matter of “full speed movement vs. pain threshold” for Luck, according to The Athletic. Luck missed organized team activities in May because of the calf injury and began training camp last month on a limited basis before experiencing a setback.
–Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown practiced with an approved helmet, putting aside a second grievance with the NFL over his headwear — at least for one morning.
Brown reportedly filed a second grievance with the league on Monday in order to use his favored model — the Schutt AiR Advantage — hoping to get a one-year grace period. His old helmet is no longer approved for NFL use because it is more than 10 years old, and a newer model he found failed NFL testing.
An arbitrator will hear Brown’s grievance on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
–The Dallas Cowboys reached a long-term agreement with linebacker Jaylon Smith. The five-year deal is worth $64 million with $35.5 million guaranteed, executive vice president Stephen Jones said.
Smith sat out all of 2016 due to a knee injury sustained in college. In 2017, he made 81 tackles while starting six games. He started every game last season and finished with 121 tackles, including six for loss and four sacks, plus two forced fumbles.
–Zero yards, 0.0 passer rating and one first step to forget. That was Jimmy Garoppolo’s return for the San Francisco 49ers in Monday’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos, his comeback from a torn ACL.
Garoppolo was pulled after three series with one completion in six attempts for no gain, and coach Kyle Shanahan said the plan was definitely to get him more work. “Obviously a little frustrated, but it’s the NFL,” Garoppolo said.
C.J. Beathard spelled Garoppolo, but Shanahan said he expects to see his first-team offense for at least a few quarters against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.
–Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock will miss time with what the team said is a badly sprained thumb.
Lock left Monday’s game against the 49ers. X-rays taken at the scene were negative, but he had more tests Tuesday. Lock completed 7 of his 12 pass attempts for 40 yards before he landed on his thumb in the third quarter when he tried to pitch the ball as 49ers safety Marcell Harris took him to the ground.
–San Francisco wide receiver Shawn Poindexter likely sustained a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament on Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.
Poindexter, an undrafted rookie from Arizona, was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam to formally confirm the extent of the injury.
–Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. told Sports Illustrated the New York Giants had better trade offers but chose to trade him to Cleveland “to die.”
“This wasn’t no business move,” he told writer Ben Baskin. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”
Beckham was acquired by the Browns for the Nos. 17 and 95 draft picks in 2019 and safety Jabrill Peppers. The San Francisco 49ers were among other known suitors, but general manager Dave Gettleman opted for the deal with Cleveland.
–Baker Mayfield offered his usual no-holds barred opinion when discussing the Giants drafting Daniel Jones, telling GQ he “can’t believe” New York selected the Duke quarterback sixth overall in April. “Blows my mind,” Mayfield added.
Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and went 6-7 as a starter as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns. Jones was drafted by the Giants after Mayfield’s former Oklahoma teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray, went first to the Arizona Cardinals.
–Settlement of a class-action lawsuit that claimed the NFL’s Rams misled fans about the intention to stay in St. Louis could allow the team’s former Missouri-based fans to recoup a 25 percent refund on tickets and merchandise.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the details of the settlement include purchases from April 21, 2010, to Jan. 4, 2016. Refunds could be worth up to $25 million. Each of the former fans who filed the original suit will receive $5,000, and attorney fees are projected to be separate at a value of $7 million.
–Field Level Media
Report: Dolphins make Howard highest-paid CB
Report: Dolphins make Howard highest-paid CB
The Miami Dolphins have will
Report: Dolphins make Howard highest-paid CB
The Miami Dolphins have will make cornerback Xavien Howard the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $76.5 million extension, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
The deal reportedly includes $46 million in guarantees and $51 million over the first three seasons. Howard, 25, was set to earn $1.3 million in 2019, the final year of a four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract.
Washington’s Josh Norman was previously the NFL’s highest-paid corner at $15 million annually, signing a five-year, $75 million deal in April 2016 after the Carolina Panthers rescinded his franchise tag. Norman’s deal included $36.5 million in guarantees.
A second-round pick (38th overall) by the Dolphins out of Baylor in 2016, Howard tied for the league lead with seven interceptions last season despite missing the final four games to injury, earning the first Pro Bowl nod of his career. He had four interceptions in 2017 and has 31 career pass breakups in 35 games (34 starts).
Various reports earlier this offseason suggested Howard could be traded for the right price, as the Dolphins entered a rebuild under new head coach Brian Flores. Instead, the new deal puts him under contract through 2024.
–Field Level Media
Rookie signings: Cardinals’ Murray inks $35.1M deal
Rookie signings: Cardinals' Murray inks $35.1M deal Rookie signings: Cardinals’ Murray inks $35.1M deal
Arizona Cardinals quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray signed his rookie contract on Thursday, a four-year deal worth $35.1 million fully guaranteed. Like all first-round pacts, it includes a fifth-year team option.
Murray repaid a $4.66 million signing bonus to the Oakland A’s and, according to The MMQB, turned down more than $18 million in guarantees from the A’s when he announced his full commitment to football instead of baseball. His deal with the Cardinals includes a $23.59 million signing bonus and will count $6.39 million against the cap in 2019.
“This is just the beginning,” Murray told the team’s website. “I plan to work as hard as I can, lead this team to a lot of wins and, hopefully, a lot of rings.”
The Cardinals also signed five other rookie draft picks to four-year deals: CB Byron Murphy (second round), DE Zach Allen (third), WR KeeSean Johnson (seventh), OL Joshua Miles (seventh) and TE Caleb Wilson (seventh).
–The Washington Redskins signed 15th overall pick Dwayne Haskins to his rookie contract, worth $14.4 million over four years with a fifth-year team option.
Haskins was the first quarterback to sign in the first round, hours before the Cardinals announced Murray.
Washington also signed seven other picks to four-year deals: RB Bryce Love (fourth round), OLs Wes Martin (fourth) and Ross Pierschbacher (fourth), LB Cole Holcomb (fifth), WR Kelvin Harmon (sixth), CB Jimmy Moreland (seventh) and OLB Jordan Brailford (seventh).
–The Detroit Lions signed first-round tight end T.J. Hockenson to his rookie contract, which is worth $19.8 million over four years with a fifth-year team option.
Detroit took Hockenson eighth overall last month, making him the first tight end drafted in the top 10 since the Lions took Eric Ebron 10th overall in 2014.
The Lions also signed second-round LB Jahlani Tavai and fifth-round cornerback Amani Oruwariye to four-year deals.
–The Buffalo Bills signed first-round defensive tackle Ed Oliver to his rookie contract, which is worth $19.6 million over four years with a fifth-year team option.
Buffalo took Oliver ninth overall last month.
The team also signed six other draft picks — OT Cody Ford (second round), RB Devin Singletary (third), LB Vosean Joseph (fifth), S Jaquan Johnson (sixth), DE Darryl Johnson (seventh) and TE Tommy Sweeney (seventh) — to four-year deals, leaving TE Dawson Knox (third) as the only unsigned pick in the class.
–The Miami Dolphins signed five draft picks, including first-round defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
Taken 13th overall, Wilkins’ deal is worth $15.4 million over four years, with a fifth-year team option.
Signed to four-year deals were: LB Andrew Van Ginkel (fifth round), OT Isaiah Prince (sixth) and RBs Chandler Cox (seventh) and Myles Gaskin (seventh).
–The Philadelphia Eagles signed their full five-man draft class, led by first-round offensive tackle Andre Dillard.
Dillard, the 22nd overall pick, will make $12.33 million over four years, with a fifth-year team option.
Signed to four-year deals were: RB Miles Sanders (second round), WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (second), DE Shareef Miller (fourth) and QB Clayton Thorson (fifth).
–The Houston Texans signed first-round offensive tackle Tytus Howard to a four-year deal worth $12.3 million, according to the Houston Chronicle, plus a fifth-year team option.
Howard was drafted 23rd overall.
According to the report, Houston also signed fifth-round DE Charles Omenihu and sixth-round CB Xavier Crawford.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed five of their eight draft picks to four-year deals, including second-round cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.
Also signing were fourth-round DE Anthony Nelson, K Matt Gay (fifth), WR Scotty Miller (sixth) and DE Terry Beckner (seventh).
–The Carolina Panthers signed five of their seven draft picks, including third-round quarterback Will Grier, to four-year deals.
Also signing were fourth-round OLB Christian Miller, RB Jordan Scarlett (fifth), OT Dennis Daley (sixth) and WR Terry Godwin (seventh).
–Field Level Media
WR Maclin announces retirement
WR Maclin announces retirement
Two-time 1,000-yard receiver Jeremy Maclin announced his retirement
WR Maclin announces retirement
Two-time 1,000-yard receiver Jeremy Maclin announced his retirement Sunday.
Maclin, 30, made the announcement at his wife’s baby shower.
“I’m retiring from the NFL,” he said. “I’m done.”
Philadelphia’s first-round pick (19th overall) in 2009, Maclin played five seasons with the Eagles (2009-12, 2014), two with the Kansas City Chiefs (2015-16) and spent last year with the Baltimore Ravens.
Maclin sat out the 2013 season after tearing his ACL in training camp.
He caught 85 passes for a career-high 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Eagles in 2014 and then rejoined former Philadelphia coach Andy Reid in Kansas City, catching 87 passes for 1,088 yards and eight scores in 2015.
Maclin played in 12 games and tallied 40 receptions for 440 yards and three touchdowns in 2018 with the Ravens, who released him earlier this month.
In 114 career games, he caught 514 passes for 6,835 yards and 49 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Patriots TE Gronkowski announces retirement
Patriots TE Gronkowski announces retirement
New England
Patriots TE Gronkowski announces retirement
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday on Instagram, ending one of the league’s most dominant and colorful careers after nine seasons.
“It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today,” he wrote.
Gronkowski, who turns 30 in May, thanked the Patriots organization, teammates and fans in the lengthy post.
“Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward,” he wrote. “… Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.”
A three-time Super Bowl champion, four-time First Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Gronkowski caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 games from 2010-18. He added 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 postseason contests.
–Field Level Media
Steelers GM says Roethlisberger talks ‘ongoing’
Steelers GM says Roethlisberger talks 'ongoing'
The Pittsburgh Steelers' contract talks with quarterback Ben
Steelers GM says Roethlisberger talks ‘ongoing’
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ contract talks with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger are “still ongoing,” general manager Kevin Colbert told the NFL Network on Sunday.
“This is probably his last contract as an NFL player, so it’s significant,” Colbert said.
Roethlisberger, 37, is entering the final season of the $87.4 million deal he signed in March 2015. He is due a base salary of $12 million in 2019.
In his 15th season as Pittsburgh’s starter, Roethlisberger posted his best statistical season in 2018 as he led the league and set career highs in completions (452), attempts (675) and passing yards (5,129) and tossed a career-high 34 touchdown passes. The Steelers missed the playoffs, however, at 9-6-1.
The Steelers’ first-round pick (11th overall) in 2004, Roethlisberger is a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl selection. In NFL history, he ranks sixth in passing yards (56,194) and seventh in touchdown passes (363).
“We feel comfortable knowing Ben is our quarterback and our leader,” Colbert said.
Before the start of last season, Roethlisberger said he believed he could play another three to five years.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Patriots TE Gronkowski announces retirement
NFL notebook: Patriots TE Gronkowski announces retirement NFL notebook: Patriots TE Gronkowski announces retirement
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday on Instagram, ending one of the league’s most dominant and colorful careers after nine seasons.
“It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today,” wrote Gronkowski, who turns 30 in May.
Quarterback Tom Brady, who has thrown twice as many touchdowns to Gronkowski (78) as any other player (Randy Moss, 39) in his career, commented on the tight end’s Instagram post, writing, “Love u man!! The (GOAT)!! Couldn’t be a better person or teammate!!!!”
Gronkowski — who has battled serious injuries to his back and knee and missed 29 games in his career — openly pondered retirement last offseason. A three-time Super Bowl champion, four-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Gronkowski caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 games from 2010-18.
–The Pittsburgh Steelers’ contract talks with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger are “still ongoing,” general manager Kevin Colbert told the NFL Network.
“This is probably his last contract as an NFL player, so it’s significant,” Colbert said.
Roethlisberger, 37, is entering the final season of the $87.4 million deal he signed in March 2015. He is due a base salary of $12 million in 2019. In his 15th season as Pittsburgh’s starter, Roethlisberger posted his best statistical season in 2018 as he led the league in completions (452), attempts (675) and passing yards (5,129).
–If first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury knows who his Arizona Cardinals will select next month with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, he isn’t letting on. In an interview with NFL Media this weekend, Kingsbury said the team hasn’t made a decision.
“I think everything’s on the table,” he said. “When you have that first pick, you’ve gotta turn over every stone and look at every scenario that’s out there, and so we’re definitely doing that.”
One frequently mentioned possibility is that the Cardinals — who selected quarterback Josh Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick in 2018 — will choose Kyler Murray, the Heisman Trophy-winner from Oklahoma and trade Rosen. Arizona finished an NFL-worst 3-13 last season.
–Two-time 1,000-yard receiver Jeremy Maclin announced his retirement, making the announcement at his wife’s baby shower.
Philadelphia’s first-round pick (19th overall) in 2009, Maclin played five seasons with the Eagles (2009-12, 2014), two with the Kansas City Chiefs (2015-16) and spent last year with the Baltimore Ravens.
Maclin, 30, sat out the 2013 season after tearing his ACL in training camp. He caught 85 passes for a career-high 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Eagles in 2014 and then rejoined former Philadelphia coach Andy Reid in Kansas City, catching 87 passes for 1,088 yards and eight scores in 2015.
–New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been sued by the owners of the New Jersey home he rented, contending the value has fallen by 30 percent since a man’s body was found there.
In court documents filed last week, the owners said they are seeking $700,000 in damages, according to NorthJersey.com.
The body of music producer Roosevelt Rene was found in the basement of the home last June. Jenkins’ brother, William Jenkins, was charged with aggravated manslaughter and other charges related to Rene’s death.
–Former New England Patriots receiver Malcolm Mitchell has ended his short NFL career, he announced.
Speaking at an event at his alma mater, Georgia, Mitchell told attendees he was moving on to a “new chapter” of his life.
The oft-injured Mitchell was waived by the Patriots before the 2018 season and spent the year out of the league. He was continuing to battle a knee issue after missing all but one preseason game in 2017.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Dolphins make Howard highest-paid CB
Reports: Dolphins make Howard highest-paid CB
The Miami Dolphins will make
Reports: Dolphins make Howard highest-paid CB
The Miami Dolphins will make Xavien Howard the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $76.5 million extension, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
The deal reportedly includes $46 million in guarantees and $51 million over the first three seasons. Howard, 25, was set to earn $1.3 million in 2019, the final year of a four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract.
Washington’s Josh Norman was previously the NFL’s highest-paid corner at $15 million annually, signing a five-year, $75 million deal in April 2016 after the Carolina Panthers rescinded his franchise tag. Norman’s deal included $36.5 million in guarantees.
A second-round pick (38th overall) by the Dolphins out of Baylor in 2016, Howard tied for the league lead with seven interceptions last season despite missing the final four games to injury, earning the first Pro Bowl nod of his career. He had four interceptions in 2017 and has 31 career pass breakups in 35 games (34 starts).
Various reports earlier this offseason suggested Howard could be traded for the right price, as the Dolphins entered a rebuild under new head coach Brian Flores. Instead, the new deal puts him under contract through 2024.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals to be protected if Murray bolts to MLB
Report: Cardinals to be protected if Murray bolts to MLB Report: Cardinals to be protected if Murray bolts to MLB
The Arizona Cardinals and the agent for No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray have agreed to contract terms that will shield the team financially should Murray decide to leave football and play baseball, NFL.com’s Michael Silver reported Friday.
“For those wondering: the Cardinals, after conversations with Kyler Murray’s agent, are satisfied that there is a general philosophical agreement on contract language protecting the team in the event the QB decided to play baseball,” Silver tweeted.
Murray, who is represented by Erik Burkhardt, is expected to sign a four-year deal worth at least $35 million. The No. 1 pick last year, Baker Mayfield, received a $32 million contract.
Murray on Thursday night became the first person in history to be selected in the first round of both the NFL and MLB drafts. The Oakland A’s took Murray with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 baseball draft, and the A’s allowed him to play one final season of college football at Oklahoma.
He won the Heisman Trophy and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff. His success on the field led to him changing his mind and changing sports.
–Field Level Media
Broncos’ trade-up for Lock highlights Day 2 of draft
Broncos' trade-up for Lock highlights Day 2 of draft
The Denver Broncos made
Broncos’ trade-up for Lock highlights Day 2 of draft
The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest headlines of Round 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft on Friday in Nashville, Tenn., trading up to take Missouri quarterback Drew Lock with the 42nd overall pick.
The move came after a run on defensive backs (four) and offensive linemen (four) in the first nine picks of the second round. The last of those nine picks was also Denver’s selection, as the Broncos took Kansas State tackle/guard Dalton Risner 41st overall.
Denver then sent pick Nos. 52, 125 and 182 to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the 42nd pick, selecting Lock.
Considered the draft’s second- or third-best quarterback on most boards, Lock surprisingly went unselected in the first round on Thursday night, as Kyler Murray (No. 1), Daniel Jones (No. 6) and Dwayne Haskins (No. 15) came off the board. After watching Thursday’s action in the green room, Lock watched Friday from his agent’s nearby office in Nashville, celebrating with friends and family upon his selection.
“A king-size Pringles, that’s how big the chip on my shoulder is,” Lock told Denver reporters on a conference call after he was selected.
Lock had been connected to the Broncos during the draft process, with general manager John Elway rumored to be interested dating to the Senior Bowl in January, but Denver passed on him four times before taking him. The Broncos traded down from No. 10, then took Iowa tight end Noah Fant at No. 20 and Risner at No. 41 before the trade-up for Lock.
That wasn’t the only major move during Round 2 involving a quarterback, as the Arizona Cardinals dealt Josh Rosen to the Miami Dolphins.
After reports earlier in the day suggesting Miami could send the 48th overall pick to Arizona in return, the Dolphins traded down to No. 62 and then sent No. 62 to the Cardinals for Rosen and a 2020 fifth-round pick.
The move resolved an awkward situation, after the Cardinals took Murray first overall on Thursday, a year after trading up for Rosen at No. 10 overall.
Among other highlights of Round 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up for Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor at No. 35 overall. Taylor was widely considered a possible top-10 selection but slid out of Round 1.
Other offensive linemen quickly followed, with Mississippi’s Greg Little (37th to Carolina), Oklahoma’s Cody Ford (38th to Buffalo in a trade-up), Risner and Mississippi State center Elgton Jenkins (44th to Green Bay).
The first part of the second round also included a wealth of cornerbacks. After only one (Deandre Baker to the New York Giants) went on Thursday night, six came off the board in the first 14 picks of Round 2. The last of those was LSU’s Greedy Williams, who many considered the draft’s top cornerback before sliding to No. 46 overall, where the Cleveland Browns traded up to nab him.
Late in Round 2, the Kansas City Chiefs drew some attention by trading up to nab speedy Georgia wideout Mecole Hardman, who ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. The choice was interesting given Hardman’s similarities to Tyreek Hill, who was suspended indefinitely by the Chiefs on Thursday after a new development in his pending legal situation.
Round 2 finished with one of the draft’s biggest slides coming to an end, as the Seattle Seahawks traded up to grab Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. A combine star who ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 228 pounds, Metcalf was considered a contender to be the first wide receiver off the board but wound up as the ninth to go.
Among the Round 3 highlights:
-The New York Jets grabbed Florida defensive end Jachai Polite at No. 68 overall. Polite was once considered a likely first-round pick as one of the draft’s top pass-rushers before performing poorly at the combine and drawing negative reviews in interviews with teams.
-At No. 76, the Washington Redskins went with Ohio State wideout Terry McLaurin, reuniting him with his college quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.
-The New York Giants made defensive end Oshane Ximines the first-ever draft pick from Old Dominion, trading up to grab him 95th overall.
-After a drought of 58 picks without a signal-caller, the Carolina Panthers took the fifth quarterback of the draft, West Virginia’s Will Grier, at No. 100. Grier threw for 3,864 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games last season.
–The New England Patriots sent a draft pick — No. 101 overall — to the Los Angeles Rams as part of one trade before getting the same pick back from the Rams in a later trade. The Patriots ultimately took West Virginia offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste in that slot.
Every pick from Rounds 2-3:
33. Arizona Cardinals: CB Byron Murphy, Washington
34. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets): CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
35. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Oakland): OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
36. San Francisco 49ers: WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
37. Carolina Panthers (from New York Giants via Seattle): OT Greg Little, Ole Miss
38. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville via Oakland): OT/G Cody Ford, Oklahoma
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan
40. Oakland Raiders (from Buffalo): CB Trayvon Mullen, Clemson
41. Denver Broncos: OT/G Dalton Risner, Kansas State
42. Denver Broncos (from Cincinnati): QB Drew Lock, Missouri
43. Detroit Lions: LB Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii
44. Green Bay Packers: C Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State
45. New England Patriots (from Atlanta via Los Angeles Rams): CB Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt
46. Cleveland Browns (from Washington via Indianapolis): CB Greedy Williams, LSU
47. Seattle Seahawks (from Carolina): S Marquise Blair, Utah
48. New Orleans Saints (from Miami): C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
49. Indianapolis Colts (from Cleveland): LB Ben Banogu, TCU
50. Minnesota Vikings: TE Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
51. Tennessee Titans: WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
52. Cincinnati (from Pittsburgh via Denver): TE Drew Sample, Washington
53. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore): RB Miles Sanders, Penn State
54. Houston Texans (from Seattle): CB Lonnie Johnson, Kentucky
55. Houston Texans: OT Max Scharping, Northern Illinois
56. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago via New England and Los Angeles Rams): WR Mecole Hardman, Georgia
57. Philadelphia Eagles: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford
58. Dallas Cowboys: DT Trysten Hill, Central Florida
59. Indianapolis Colts: WR Parris Campbell, Ohio State
60. Los Angeles Chargers: S Nasir Adderley, Delaware
61. Los Angeles Rams (from Kansas City): S Taylor Rapp, Washington
62. Arizona Cardinals (from New Orleans via Miami): WR Andy Isabella, Massachusetts
63. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams): S Juan Thornhill, Virginia
64. Seattle Seahawks (from New England): WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
65. Arizona Cardinals: DE Zach Allen, Boston College
66. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Oakland): Diontae Johnson, Toledo
67. San Francisco 49ers: WR Jalen Hurd, Baylor
68. New York Jets: DE/OLB Jachai Polite, Florida
69. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Josh Oliver, San Jose State
70. Los Angeles Rams (from Tampa Bay): RB Darrell Henderson, Memphis
71. Denver Broncos: DT Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State
72. Cincinnati Bengals: LB Germaine Pratt, NC State
73. Chicago Bears (from Detroit, via New England): RB David Montgomery, Iowa State
74. Buffalo Bills: RB Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic
75. Green Bay Packers: TE Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M
76. Washington Redskins: WR Terry McLaurin, Ohio State
77. New England Patriots (from Carolina, via Seattle): DE Chase Winovich, Michigan
78. Miami Dolphins: G Michael Dieter, Wisconsin
79. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta): CB David Long, Michigan
80. Cleveland Browns: LB Sione Takitaki, BYU
81. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota): S Will Harris, Boston College
82. Tennessee Titans: G Nate Davis, North Carolina-Charlotte
83. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Justin Layne, Michigan State
84. Kansas City Chiefs (from Seattle): DT Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois
85. Baltimore Ravens: DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech
86. Houston Texans: TE Kahale Warring, San Diego State
87. New England Patriots (from Chicago): RB Damien Harris, Alabama
88. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia via Detroit and Minnesota): LB Cody Barton, Utah
89. Indianapolis Colts: LB Bobby Okereke, Stanford
90. Dallas Cowboys: G Connor McGovern, Penn State
91. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Trey Pipkens, Sioux Falls
92. New York Jets (from Kansas City via Seattle and Minnesota): OT Chuma Edoga, USC
93. Baltimore Ravens (from New Orleans via New York Jets and Minnesota): WR Miles Boykin, Notre Dame
94. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Los Angeles Rams): CB Jamel Dean, Auburn
95. New York Giants (from New England via Cleveland): DE Oshane Ximenes, Old Dominion
96. Buffalo Bills (from Washington): TE Dawson Knox, Ole Miss
97. Los Angeles Rams (from New England): OT Bobby Evans, Oklahoma
98. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): S Quincy Williams, Murray State
99. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Los Angeles Rams): S Mike Edwards, Kentucky
100. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Grier, West Virginia
101. New England Patriots (from New England via Los Angeles Rams): OT Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia
102. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore): RB Alexander Mattison, Boise State
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment