Titans place K Succop on IR, sign Santos
Titans place K Succop on IR, sign Santos
The Tennessee Titans placed Ryan Succop on injured reserve and signed kicker Cairo Santos on Wednesday.
The Titans open the season on Sunday at Cleveland.
Succop began training camp on the physically unable to perform list after having offseason knee surgery, but returned for Tennessee’s final two preseason games.
The 32-year-old will be ineligible to play until Week 9.
Succop converted 26 of 30 field goal attempts and 28 of 31 extra-point tries in 16 games last season. He is 235 for 281 (83.6 percent) in field goal attempts and 314 for 323 on extra-point tries in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs (2009-2013) and Titans (2014-18).
Santos spent the offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was cut in favor of rookie Matt Gay.
Santos was 9 of 12 on field goals and 17 of 17 on extra points with the Buccaneers in seven games last season.
–Field Level Media
Panthers’ Newton off injury report ahead of opener
Panthers' Newton off injury report ahead of opener Panthers’ Newton off injury report ahead of opener
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was left off Wednesday’s injury report entirely, less than two weeks after an injury scare in the team’s third preseason game.
Though Newton left the Aug. 22 game against the New England Patriots in a walking boot, head coach Ron Rivera said last week there was “no doubt” the quarterback would be ready for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, Rivera added that Newton won’t be limited on Sunday.
“I feel good about the work that he has done,” Rivera said.
Newton met the media Wednesday for the first time since the injury, but he declined to discuss it, saying only, “Focused on the Rams.”
The 30-year-old and 2015 MVP is also coming off of right shoulder surgery as he enters his ninth NFL season. He completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season.
–Field Level Media
Jets RB Bell wants plenty of carries in team debut
Jets RB Bell wants plenty of carries in team debut Jets RB Bell wants plenty of carries in team debut
Le’Veon Bell doesn’t want to be a spectator in his first NFL game in nearly 20 months. He wants to see the ball a lot.
Bell makes his debut for the New York Jets on Sunday when they face the Buffalo Bills, and he declared himself ready to go after sitting out last season due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The running back told coach Adam Gase, who calls plays, “don’t hold back.”
“I can carry 50 (times) if you ask me,” Bell said after Wednesday’s practice. “When I say, ‘Don’t hold back,’ I mean literally that. I don’t want to go out there and try to sprinkle me in or anything like that. I’m ready to play football.
“I’ve been waiting a long time for this moment. A lot of people are excited to see me play. Quadruple that, and that’s how I feel.”
Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in the offseason. He refused to sign the franchise tender of $14.5 million with Pittsburgh last season and ended up sitting out the entire season.
“I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong,” Bell said. “I’m not trying to prove the Steelers wrong. Everybody is trying to format me with the Steelers. I’m not talking about the Steelers anymore. I’m done talking about the Steelers. I want to worry about the Bills, and I want to worry about the Jets. That’s it.
“I’m going to go out there and prove to myself I’m the same player, if not better. I want to prove to my teammates I’m the same player, if not better — and the Bills.”
Bell rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven scores during five seasons with Pittsburgh. He rushed for more than 1,200 yards three times and was named to the Pro Bowl on each occasion.
He figures he is in the prime of his career at age 27 and he is feeling fresh after avoiding the pounding last season that a running back takes.
Gase is waiting to see Bell’s skills on display. He recently watched Steelers tape “to remind ourselves who that is back there.”
Gase said Bell is the best running back he has ever coached.
–Field Level Media
Steelers stare down Patriots in Sunday night opener
Steelers stare down Patriots in Sunday night opener
Tom Brady has
Steelers stare down Patriots in Sunday night opener
Tom Brady has never lost to Ben Roethlisberger at Gillette Stadium and is 8-3 all-time against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The New England Patriots and Brady, who is 5-0 at home in the matchup, will be celebrating their sixth Super Bowl victory in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday night before kicking off the 2019 season against Roethlisberger’s Steelers.
Roethlisberger said Wednesday it would be “an honor” to share the field again with Brady, who is opening his 20th season in the NFL.
“I will get nervous — more excited, nervous,” Roethlisberger said. “We’re going up there. I’m sure they’re dropping a banner or whatever they are going to do. What an exciting and awesome opportunity for us all. I think it’s cool to be a part of, honestly. You go out there and watch it. You try and channel it to say, ‘That needs to be us next year.’ That’s the way I look at it.”
A road win over the Patriots would be one small step forward. A home win for New England could get the ball rolling once again.
The biggest loss from the roster for each club from last season is on offense.
Pittsburgh isn’t sad to roll into Gillette Stadium and not see Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired after collecting 41 receptions for 685 yards and eight touchdowns in his career against the Steelers.
Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown, a favorite target of Roethlisberger’s for several years, is with Oakland after the equivalent of a messy divorce. The Steelers also severed ties with running back Le’Veon Bell, but he was last on the field for the team in 2017.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster steps in as the Steelers’ top receiving threat, with James Washington close behind.
“They’re mainly a three-receiver team,” Belichick said. “They play four guys, probably play five if (Diontae) Johnson’s healthy. But they have good depth at receiver, good depth at tight end, good depth at running back. So I’m sure we’ll see a lot of those guys, however they decide to play them. But they have good depth offensively and a very good offensive line.”
The only player on Pittsburgh’s injury report is safety Sean Davis (ankle), who did not practice Wednesday. The three players on the New England injury list — receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) and defensive back Obi Melifonwu (ankle) — practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday. Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, who dealt with a broken thumb during the preseason, was not on the report.
“It’s the first game of the year. They are the world champs,” Roethlisberger said. “We’re just trying to get to where they have been. It will be exciting for all of us. I know the crowd will be excited. Sunday Night Football, it’s not a 1 o’clock game. All those things add up to an exciting night.”
In their meeting last year, Dec. 16 in Pittsburgh, the Steelers prevailed 17-10. That left the Patriots 4-1 in the teams’ past five regular-season meetings. New England has won six of 10 home games between the teams.
“It’ll be good to get started, but (the Steelers) do a good job,” Belichick said. “They’re a tough team to prepare for, a tough team to play against, but it’s the National Football League. Everybody falls into that category. So we’ll start grinding through it here.”
–Field Level Media
Broncos rename stadium ‘Empower Field at Mile High’
Broncos rename stadium 'Empower Field at Mile High' Broncos rename stadium ‘Empower Field at Mile High’
The Denver Broncos officially renamed their stadium Empower Field at Mile High on Wednesday, ending a period of more than a year without a naming-rights sponsor.
The team announced the deal, which is subject to approval by the Metropolitan Football Stadium District and covers 21 years through 2039.
The venue had previously been called Broncos Stadium at Mile High since June of 2018, following the bankruptcy of former naming-rights sponsor Sports Authority. Sports Authority’s name remained on the building for two years after the company’s 2016 closure, before signs were taken down in January of 2018.
The stadium, which debuted in 2001, was originally called Invesco Field at Mile High before Sports Authority bought naming rights in 2011.
A Denver-based company, Empower is the nation’s second-largest retirement plan provider.
–Field Level Media
Jones: Cowboys glad to have ‘best player’ Elliott signed
Jones: Cowboys glad to have 'best player' Elliott signed
Running back
Jones: Cowboys glad to have ‘best player’ Elliott signed
Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract that ends his five-week holdout.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday that Elliott earned his massive payday.
“Zeke has been arguably our best player,” said Jones, who was in New York to ring the opening bell at the Stock Exchange, in an interview with CNBC. “I’m not trying to be unfair to anybody else. But he’s an incremental part to our success. We’re glad to get him booked in, we’re glad to have him on the team.
“And he plays a position that has some pretty interesting dynamics to it because running backs are short-lived, although we had what I consider to be one of the top five greatest ones in Emmitt Smith, and Emmitt ran the ball for 13 years. So you don’t have to have a four- or five-year career to be a running back. On the other hand, Zeke allows us to create such problems for the defense that then we can open it up to our passing, open it up for Dak Prescott.”
Elliott is in line to receive $50 million in guarantees, trumping the $45 million Todd Gurley received from the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN.
“Zeke has a big heart,” Jones said. “Now he’s got a thick pocketbook, too.”
Elliott is expected at practice on Wednesday, but head coach Jason Garrett reportedly plans to limit him to 25 snaps in Sunday’s opener against the New York Giants.
Elliott and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, left his holdout headquarters in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Monday with the expectation that a contract extension with the Cowboys would be finalized before the Week 1 home game against the team’s NFC East rival.
Elliott bolted for Mexico in July as the Cowboys boarded a team charter for Oxnard, Calif., site of their summertime training camp.
Elliott, 24, has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is scheduled to earn $3,853,000 in 2019 and $9,099,000 in 2020. The two-time NFL rushing champion was targeting a deal that would make him the highest-paid player at the position.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dallas’ five-year contract extension with right tackle La’el Collins that was made official on Tuesday freed up almost $6 million in salary-cap space. Even with Elliott signed, the Cowboys have a queue of skill-position talent waiting to be paid.
Prescott, who did not hold out, is reportedly chasing a contract worth $35 million or more per season.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper is in the final year of his deal, and the receiver market continues to escalate. New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas signed a five-year, $100 million deal in August, and Atlanta Falcons All-Pro Julio Jones is in line to raise the bar higher in his ongoing negotiations with Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys, Elliott agree to $90M deal
Report: Cowboys, Elliott agree to $90M deal
Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract that ends his five-week holdout and makes possible his presence in the starting lineup Sunday against the New York Giants.
ESPN reported Elliott is in line to receive
Report: Cowboys, Elliott agree to $90M deal
Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract that ends his five-week holdout and makes possible his presence in the starting lineup Sunday against the New York Giants.
ESPN reported Elliott is in line to receive $50 million in guarantees, trumping the $45 million Todd Gurley received from the Rams.
Elliott is expected at practice on Wednesday, not long after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team vice president Stephen Jones rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.
Elliott and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, left his holdout headquarters in Cabo San Lucas on Monday with the expectation that a contract extension with the Cowboys would be finalized before the Week 1 home game against the team’s NFC East rival.
Arceneaux told reporters at the DFW International Airport that a deal is “very close.”
“I think Zeke is showing he’s committed by coming back to Dallas,” Arceneaux said. “We didn’t come here not to do a deal. We’re talking. They’re committed and we’re committed. That’s why we are here.”
Elliott bolted for Mexico in July as the Cowboys boarded a team charter for Oxnard, Calif., site of their summertime training camp.
Elliott, 24, has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is scheduled to earn $3,853,000 in 2019 and $9,099,000 in 2020. The two-time NFL rushing champion is targeting a deal that would make him the highest-paid player at the position.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dallas’ five-year contract extension with right tackle La’el Collins that was made official on Tuesday freed up almost $6 million in salary-cap space. Some of that could be earmarked for Elliott, although the Cowboys have a queue of skill-position talent waiting to be paid.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, who did not hold out, is reportedly chasing a contract worth $35 million or more per season.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper is in the final year of his deal, and the receiver market continues to escalate. Saints star Michael Thomas signed a five-year, $100 million deal in August, and Falcons All-Pro Julio Jones is in line to raise the bar higher in his ongoing negotiations with Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
Report: Titans to place K Succop on IR, sign Santos
Report: Titans to place K Succop on IR, sign Santos
Report: Titans to place K Succop on IR, sign Santos
The Tennessee Titans placed Ryan Succop on injured reserve and signed kicker Cairo Santos, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.
The Titans, who open the season on Sunday at Cleveland, have not yet made the transaction official.
Succop opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list after having offseason knee surgery, but returned for Tennessee’s final two preseason games.
The 32-year-old will be ineligible to play until Week 9 should he head to injured reserve.
Succop converted 26 of 30 field goal attempts and 28 of 31 extra-point tries in 16 games last season. He is 235 for 281 (83.6 percent) in field goal attempts and 314 for 323 on extra-point tries in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs (2009-2013) and Titans (2014-18).
Santos spent the offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was cut in favor of rookie Matt Gay.
Santos was 9 of 12 on field goals and 17 of 17 on extra points with the Buccaneers in seven games last season.
–Field Level Media
WR Brown takes umbrage with fines from Raiders
WR Brown takes umbrage with fines from Raiders
Wide receiver
WR Brown takes umbrage with fines from Raiders
Wide receiver Antonio Brown voiced his displeasure over social media after being fined $53,950 by the Oakland Raiders for skipping a mandatory walkthrough on Aug. 22 as well as a training camp session four days earlier.
Brown shared the following two-graph letter signed by Raiders general manager Mike Mayock over Instagram:
“Dear Antonio: As you know, you did not participate in the Raiders’ walk through on August 22,” the letter begins. “Your absence from practice was unexcused. Accordingly, you are hereby fined $13,950 pursuant to Article 42, Section 1(a)(viii) of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Raiders’ Club Discipline Schedule.
“You were previously fined $40,000 for missing Raiders’ preseason training camp on August 18. Please be advised that should you continue to miss mandatory team activities, including practices and games, the Raiders reserve the right to impose additional remedies available under the Club’s Discipline Schedule, the CBA and your NFL Player Contract, including, but not limited to, additional fines and discipline for engaging in Conduct Detrimental to the Club.”
Brown wasn’t pleased with the letter, judging by his response.
“When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now devil is a lie,” Brown wrote in the caption. “Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”
Brown has dealt with blistering feet as a result of a frostbite mishap during cryogenic therapy as well grievances involving his helmet during the offseason.
The 31-year-old Brown, however, is expected play in the season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday.
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
Brown caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Agent: Cowboys, Elliott ‘very close’ to deal
Agent: Cowboys, Elliott 'very close' to deal Agent: Cowboys, Elliott ‘very close’ to deal
Don’t scratch Ezekiel Elliott from the Dallas Cowboys’ starting lineup for Sunday against the New York Giants just yet.
Elliott and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, left his holdout headquarters in Cabo San Lucas with the expectation that a contract extension with the Cowboys will be finalized before the Week 1 home game against the team’s NFC East rival.
Arceneaux told reporters at the DFW International Airport that a deal is “very close.”
“I think Zeke is showing he’s committed by coming back to Dallas,” Arceneaux said. “We didn’t come here not to do a deal. We’re talking. They’re committed and we’re committed. That’s why we are here.”
Initial chatter Tuesday indicated the sides were close to a deal for a $90 million, six-year extension that would tie Elliott to Dallas through 2026.
Elliott bolted for Mexico in July as the Cowboys boarded a team charter for Oxnard, Calif., site of their summertime training camp.
Elliott, 24, has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is scheduled to earn $3,853,000 in 2019 and $9,099,000 in 2020. The two-time NFL rushing champion is targeting a deal that would make him the highest-paid player at the position.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dallas’ five-year contract extension with right tackle La’el Collins that was made official on Tuesday freed up almost $6 million in salary-cap space. Some of that could be earmarked for Elliott, although the Cowboys have a queue of skill-position talent waiting to be paid.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, who did not hold out, is reportedly chasing a contract worth $35 million or more per season.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper is in the final year of his deal, and the receiver market continues to escalate. Saints star Michael Thomas signed a five-year, $100 million deal in August, and Falcons All-Pro Julio Jones is in line to raise the bar higher in his ongoing negotiations with Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
Falcons owner: Jones extension ‘very, very close’
Falcons owner: Jones extension 'very, very close'
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur
Falcons owner: Jones extension ‘very, very close’
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank told The Athletic on Tuesday that the team and wide receiver Julio Jones are “very, very close” to a new contract.
“I’d be surprised and disappointed if we didn’t get it done this week,” Blank said, per The Athletic. “I think it’s very reasonable to assume it will get done this week.”
Jones is scheduled to meet the media on Thursday, and the Falcons open the regular season at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Blank told reporters last week he was hopeful the sides could reach an agreement before the regular season began, saying the process had taken “a little more time than we’d like.”
Jones, 30, has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020.
He signed a contract adjustment as training camp opened last July — giving him $4.4 million, including $2.9 million from his 2019 salary, up front — and the team reportedly promised to do a full extension this offseason. That came after Jones missed the Falcons’ entire offseason program and threatened to hold out into training camp.
The 30-year-old again missed voluntary workouts this summer, but he showed for mandatory minicamp and has been present throughout the preseason. He told reporters in April he isn’t concerned with being the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.
But general manager Thomas Dimitroff said the Falcons fully expect that to happen in light of the new deal for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas worth $100 million.
Entering his ninth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection — fifth in a row — after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
–Field Level Media
Report: Chargers set price in trade talks for Gordon
Report: Chargers set price in trade talks for Gordon
The Los Angeles
Report: Chargers set price in trade talks for Gordon
The Los Angeles Chargers are seeking a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick in a potential trade for running back Melvin Gordon, according to ProFootballTalk.com.
Gordon is set to make $5.6 million in 2019 on the fifth-year team option of his rookie deal. The two-time Pro Bowl selection wants more than the roughly $10 million the Chargers have reportedly offered for this season.
The team informed his representation that talks regarding a contract extension for the holdout running back have been postponed until the end of the season, general manager Tom Telesco announced Sunday.
ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Tuesday that one team has had preliminary communication with the Chargers about a trade.
Gordon, a first-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2015, has rushed for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons. He also has 182 receptions for 1,577 yards and 10 scores.
Gordon’s best season was in 2017, when he played all 16 games and rushed for a career-high 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 476 yards and four scores.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Rams, Goff close to four-year extension
Reports: Rams, Goff close to four-year extension
Rams quarterback Jared Goff agreed
Reports: Rams, Goff close to four-year extension
Rams quarterback Jared Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension that would tie him to Los Angeles through 2024, according to multiple reports.
The deal “will be done in the coming days” and is expected to have an annual average value of $32 million per season, NFL Network reported Tuesday night.
Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, guided the Rams to the NFC Championship and a Super Bowl appearance last season.
Head coach Sean McVay said last week that Goff would be signed long term if the Rams had their way.
“If all things come together,” McVay said. “We’ll get a chance to look at that, but we that know Jared is very important. We feel great about him as our quarterback.”
Goff, 24, is scheduled to earn $4.3 million in 2019 as part of his rookie agreement. His cap figure was $8.9 million. His $22 million player option for next season was already picked up, meaning the new years on the deal are 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.
The deal puts him in the same ballpark as the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, Carson Wentz. He agreed to a four-year, $128 million contract with $107 million in guarantees. Goff and Wentz are represented by the same agency.
General manager Les Snead said at the start of training camp Goff was his top priority.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Rams, Goff reportedly close to extension
NFL notebook: Rams, Goff reportedly close to extension
Rams quarterback Jared Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension that
NFL notebook: Rams, Goff reportedly close to extension
Rams quarterback Jared Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension that would tie him to Los Angeles through 2024, according to multiple reports.
The deal “will be done in the coming days” and is expected to have an annual average value of $32 million per season, NFL Network reported Tuesday night.
Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, guided the Rams to the NFC Championship and a Super Bowl appearance last season.
Goff, 24, is scheduled to earn $4.3 million in 2019 as part of his rookie agreement. His $22 million player option for next season was already picked up. The deal puts him in the same ballpark as the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, Carson Wentz, who agreed to a four-year, $128 million contract with $107 million in guarantees.
–Running back Ezekiel Elliott and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, left his holdout headquarters in Cabo San Lucas with the expectation that a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys will be finalized before Sunday’s Week 1 home game against the New York Giants.
Arceneaux told reporters at the DFW International Airport that a deal is “very close.”
Initial chatter indicated the sides were close to a deal for a $90 million, six-year extension that would tie Elliott to Dallas through 2026.
–Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank told The Athletic that the team and six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones are “very, very close” to a new contract.
“I’d be surprised and disappointed if we didn’t get it done this week,” Blank said, per The Athletic. “I think it’s very reasonable to assume it will get done this week.”
Jones, 30, has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020. He caught 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
–The Los Angeles Chargers are seeking a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick in a potential trade for running back Melvin Gordon, according to ProFootballTalk.com.
Gordon is set to make $5.6 million in 2019 on the fifth-year team option of his rookie deal. The two-time Pro Bowl selection wants more than the roughly $10 million the Chargers have reportedly offered for this season.
ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Tuesday that one team has had preliminary communication with the Chargers about a trade.
–Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams could end his holdout in time to play in Week 2.
DeAngelo Hall, a friend and longtime teammate of Williams, said on The Athletic’s “Hail to the Pod” that he thinks Williams could return as soon as Week 2 at home against Dallas — or extend his absence to Week 8.
“I think he comes sooner rather than later,” Hall added. “I think he reports, and I think he’s a part of this football team.”
–HBO Sports and NFL Films unveiled plans for the release of a documentary featuring New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Titled “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching,” the film will air Dec. 10.
Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion, and Saban, a six-time NCAA national champion, will be featured in the 90-minute film highlighting their friendship of more than 30 years.
–San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa plans to play Sunday in the regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bosa, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been off the field for a month dealing with an ankle injury suffered Aug. 7 in practice.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been as motivated in my life to get back,” Bosa said. “I’ve had my sights set on playing my first NFL season. Every waking hour was spent getting my ankle right.”
–The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard to a two-year extension, putting him under contract through 2021. The NFL Network reported the total value of the deal is $10.3 million.
Bernard, 27, has gained 5,389 yards from scrimmage and scored 27 touchdowns in 83 games since the Bengals picked him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
–Right tackle La’el Collins agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.
The deal includes $50 million in new money, with the first two years and $20 million fully guaranteed and $35 million guaranteed against injury, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.
–The Green Bay Packers acquired fourth-year linebacker B.J. Goodson in a trade with the New York Giants. Multiple outlets reported the sides swapped conditional seventh-round picks.
–Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow returned from an ankle injury to practice, putting him on track for Sunday’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
–Field Level Media
Bengals sign RB Bernard to 2-year extension
Bengals sign RB Bernard to 2-year extension
The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard
Bengals sign RB Bernard to 2-year extension
The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard to a two-year extension on Tuesday, putting him under contract through 2021.
The team did not announce contract figures, but NFL Network reports the total value of the deal is $10.3 million and includes a raise from $3.4 million to $5.9 million for 2019, plus a $600,000 guaranteed bonus due in March.
“He’s an invaluable player for us,” head coach Zac Taylor told the team’s website of Bernard. “We define what a Bengal is and he fits that description. He’s a physical and hungry accountable teammate that will do everything he can to help his teammates and that’s exactly what Gio has done for us.”
“It’s a blessing, number one, to be able to play for a long time and, number two, to be at the same place so long,” Bernard added.
Bernard, 27, has gained 5,389 yards from scrimmage and scored 27 touchdowns in 83 games since the Bengals picked him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
He rushed for 211 yards and three scores and caught 35 passes for 218 yards in 12 games last season as the backup to starter Joe Mixon.
–Field Level Media
Packers acquire LB Goodson from Giants
Packers acquire LB Goodson from Giants
The Green Bay Packers acquired
Packers acquire LB Goodson from Giants
The Green Bay Packers acquired fourth-year linebacker B.J. Goodson in a trade Tuesday with the New York Giants.
The compensation was not announced, but multiple outlets reported the sides swapped conditional seventh-round picks.
The Packers, who kick off the season Thursday night at Chicago, were thin at inside linebacker with Oren Burks sidelined by a torn pectoral muscle.
Goodson, a fourth-round pick by the Giants in 2016 out of Clemson, registered 116 tackles in 37 career games with New York.
Goodson, 26, started 13 of his 15 games and tallied 61 tackles, two interceptions and a half-sack in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Redskins’ Williams could return Week 2
Reports: Redskins' Williams could return Week 2 Reports: Redskins’ Williams could return Week 2
Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams could end his holdout in time to play in Week 2, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.
DeAngelo Hall, a friend and longtime teammate of Williams, said on The Athletic’s “Hail to the Pod” that he thinks Williams could return as soon as Week 2 at home against Dallas — or extend his absence to Week 8.
“I think he comes sooner rather than later,” Hall added. “I think he reports, and I think he’s a part of this football team.”
NFL Network reported Williams will not return for this week’s regular-season opener at Philadelphia, but “there is a possibility” he could be back next week.
Hall said on “Hail to the Pod” last week that Williams had told him there was “zero chance” he would report for Week 1. But Hall said Tuesday that the sides could iron out their issues soon, noting that team president Bruce Allen has been amenable to Williams’ complaints about the team’s medical staff.
“Bruce said he’d make adjustments for Trent when it came to the medical staff,” Hall said. “It’s just about getting those two guys together and figuring out what that is. These guys aren’t very far off.”
Hall added that Allen offered to fire members of the medical staff with whom Williams has a problem, but the veteran does not want to be responsible for employees losing their jobs.
Williams, 31, has been absent all offseason, upset with the team following a tumor scare and also reportedly seeking an alteration to his contract. He has made seven consecutive Pro Bowls and has started 119 games for Washington since being drafted fourth overall in 2010.
Allen said last week he expected Williams to play for the Redskins this season. The team reportedly has rebuffed all trade offers for Williams, including a package from the Houston Texans that included Jadeveon Clowney before the edge rusher was dealt to Seattle over the weekend.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars, on Dorian watch, cancel Wednesday practice
Jaguars, on Dorian watch, cancel Wednesday practice Jaguars, on Dorian watch, cancel Wednesday practice
Hurricane Dorian watch is on, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to stay home on Wednesday.
The Jaguars announced practice would be canceled, and all team employees, including players and coaches, are encouraged to stay home with their families.
Evidence or Dorian’s devastation became more clear in the Bahamas, though the exact path of the storm remained uncertain Tuesday as it weakened from Category 5 status.
The current plan for the Jaguars will be to make a call on Thursday’s practice schedule in the next 24 hours. Tentatively the team plans to be at the facility for a noon practice.
The Jaguars are scheduled to open the regular season Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina are operating under a state of emergency until further notice, and other teams could be impacted later in the week.
–Field Level Media
Golf Glance: PGA gears for new season, LPGA for Solheim Cup
Golf Glance: PGA gears for new season, LPGA for Solheim Cup Golf Glance: PGA gears for new season, LPGA for Solheim Cup
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Tour Championship (Rory McIlroy)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Sept. 12-15
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Cambia Portland Classic (Hannah Green)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Solheim Cup, The Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, Sept. 12-15
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Shaw Charity Classic (Wes Short, Jr.)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich., Sept. 13-15
–Field Level Media
Lions C Ragnow practices, on track for opener
Lions C Ragnow practices, on track for opener Lions C Ragnow practices, on track for opener
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow returned from an ankle injury to practice on Tuesday, putting him on track for Sunday’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
Ragnow had not practiced since hurting his ankle in the Aug. 23 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. After initial concern about the injury, it was diagnosed as a minor sprain.
Ragnow, 23, moved to center this season after starting all 16 games at left guard as a rookie. He was the Lions’ first-round pick (20th overall) in 2018.
Linebacker Jarrad Davis, defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand and cornerback Rashaan Melvin stretched with the team but sat out the portion of practice that was open to the media. Hand has been out since the first week of camp, while Davis and Melvin were hurt against Buffalo.
The Lions don’t have to issue an official injury report until Wednesday.
Detroit also announced Tuesday it released wide receiver Andy Jones from injured reserve.
–Field Level Media
HBO, NFL Films unveil Belichick-Saban documentary
HBO, NFL Films unveil Belichick-Saban documentary
HBO Sports and NFL
HBO, NFL Films unveil Belichick-Saban documentary
HBO Sports and NFL Films unveiled plans Tuesday for the release of a documentary featuring New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Titled “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching,” the film will air Dec. 10.
Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion, and Saban, a six-time NCAA national champion, will be featured in the 90-minute film highlighting their friendship of more than 30 years. The pair met in the late 1980s and worked together on the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff from 1991-94, where Saban was the defensive coordinator under Belichick, the head coach.
The film’s goal is to provide viewers with a closer look into both men’s coaching blueprints and outline their lessons learned over the years.
“Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have become the modern versions of Vince Lombardi and John Wooden — symbols of success not just in sports, but in life,” NFL Films CEO Ross Ketover said in a statement. “Their lessons on leadership are an inspiration; not just for those of us who love football, but for anyone who wants to thrive at whatever passion they pursue.”
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment