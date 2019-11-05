Titans place CB Butler on injured reserve
Titans place CB Butler on injured reserve
The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after he suffered a left wrist injury.
Butler suffered a broken wrist and may undergo surgery, according to multiple reports. The team has not revealed the diagnosis but coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that it was possible Butler would miss the rest of the season.
Butler was hurt late in the first half in Sunday’s loss to Carolina when his wrist was landed on by Panthers wideout Curtis Samuel, who had elevated for a catch and landed inbounds for a touchdown.
Butler was quickly ruled out, and he was seen afterward with his wrist in a soft cast and arm in a sling.
Butler, 29, had two interceptions and 30 tackles in nine games (all starts) this season, his second in Tennessee. Overall, he has 13 interceptions and 310 tackles in 84 games (68 starts) with the New England Patriots (2014-17) and Titans.
Tennessee signed Butler to a five-year, $61.25 million contract in free agency in March of 2018. During his time with the Patriots, he made clinching a Super Bowl XLIX victory with a goal-line interception in the final seconds against the Seattle Seahawks and went to the Pro Bowl after the 2015 season.
Tennessee re-signed cornerback Tye Smith to replace Butler on the active roster. The 26-year-old Smith played in four games for the Titans this season and had one interception in 15 games last season.
Smith also played four games for the Seahawks in 2015.
Tennessee (4-5) hosts the Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Vikings claim vet Sendejo off waivers for 2nd stint
Vikings claim vet Sendejo off waivers for 2nd stint
Strong safety Andrew Sendejo on Wednesday
Vikings claim vet Sendejo off waivers for 2nd stint
Strong safety Andrew Sendejo on Wednesday returned to the Minnesota Vikings, who claimed him off waivers.
Sendejo, a 10-year veteran released Tuesday by the Philadelphia Eagles, previously played for the Vikings from 2011-18.
He started 40 games for Minnesota from 2015-17, totaling five interceptions and 15 pass breakups as Minnesota won the NFC North in 2015 and 2017. He intercepted six passes and recovered three fumbles in 93 games (58 starts) for the Vikings.
In nine games (one start) for the Eagles this season, Sendejo made 28 tackles, including two for loss, and made his only interception against the Vikings on Oct. 13.
Sendejo, 32, was signed by the Eagles after becoming a free agent in March, when the Vikings declined the $5.5 million 2019 option on his contract.
He only played in five games last season due to a groin injury. He had 27 tackles.
Sendejo also played in two games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2010.
–Field Level Media
–Field Level Media
Bears seeking faster starts on offense as Lions visit
Bears seeking faster starts on offense as Lions visit
Bears seeking faster starts on offense as Lions visit
The reeling Chicago Bears realize a sputtering offense has been a key culprit in the team’s four-game losing streak entering Sunday’s visit from the Detroit Lions.
If the Bears are to snap the skid against their NFC North rivals in a battle for third place in the division, they’re equally aware of what can take them back to the win column: Focusing on incremental improvement, then going beyond.
“You’re just looking for that one or two plays to kinda turn things around,” Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky said. “You kinda gotta feel where the guys are at. Maybe you go back to a simple play that our guys are really good at, the guys are confident with, just to kinda turn things around. You gotta have those conversations like that on the sideline and be real with each other and figure out where we’re at and how we could change things.”
Chicago (3-5) has eclipsed 17 points just three times this season and averages 17.8 points a game, ranked 27th in the NFL. Detroit (3-4-1) ranks 12th in that category at 25.5 points a game.
Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, shouldered much of the blame as his season-long struggles continued during the Bears’ Week 9 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Chicago gained just 9 yards of total offense in the first half, its lowest output in a first half over the past 40 years.
“We just got to come out better,” Trubisky said. “We’ve got to come out faster. We’ve got to come out with a different attitude, kind of like we did in the second half, with a little chip on our shoulder. I think if we start the game like that, we give ourselves a better chance. Right now, we’re not giving ourselves a chance, starting like that.”
The Lions, by contrast, faded down the stretch of their Week 9 road loss to the Oakland Raiders, as Oakland outscored Detroit 14-7 in the fourth quarter to claim a 31-24 victory.
Detroit has lost four of its past five games after starting the season 2-0-1, with three defeats coming by one possession. The Lions have allowed at least 420 yards in five games, and coach Matt Patricia has been quick to point the finger at himself as his team attempts to recover in the second half of the season.
“I’m going to start with me,” Patricia said. “I’m going to go back and see what I can do better, how I can teach it better and how I can coach it better. Again, it really doesn’t matter what I know — it’s what the players know and how they play out on the field, so obviously I got to get that across to them better.”
Improved run defense is a focus for Detroit this week after the team allowed 171 rushing yards to the Raiders.
“We didn’t finish some of those run fits very well,” Patricia said. “I thought we had some good initial alignments, good initial knock-back, tried to get rid of the offensive guys too soon, and they did a good job of staying on it.”
Chicago leads the all-time series 99-74-5 and has won two straight meetings following a stretch of nine Lions victories in 10 games.
Nose tackle Eddie Goldman (thigh) was Chicago’s most notable absence from Wednesday’s practice. For Detroit, left guard Joe Dahl (ankle), defensive end Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), punter Sam Martin (abdomen) and safety Tracy Walker (knee) sat out.
–Field Level Media
Winless Bengals unveil Finley vs. red-hot Ravens
Winless Bengals unveil Finley vs. red-hot Ravens
The winless Cincinnati Bengals will introduce a new starting quarterback
Winless Bengals unveil Finley vs. red-hot Ravens
The winless Cincinnati Bengals will introduce a new starting quarterback Sunday afternoon when rookie Ryan Finley steps into that role.
That shouldn’t faze the visiting Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off a conquering of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
This sets up as a different kind of meeting between the Bengals and Ravens.
“It’s a lot different, but I think I’m ready for it,” said Finley, who played in college for Boise State and then as a three-year starter for North Carolina State. “I’m confident in my ability to play, and I’m confident in this team’s ability to bounce back and get some wins.”
Finley was named the starter during the Bengals’ bye week, replacing longtime starter Andy Dalton.
The objective for the Bengals is to make it as easy as possible on Finley.
“Ryan is savvy. He’s one-11th of this offense,” guard Billy Price said. “We have to make sure we give him time. We have to do our job up front and make sure he stays clean.”
Baltimore (6-2) has a four-game winning streak. The stretch includes a 23-17 home victory Oct. 13 against the Bengals.
“We’ve continued to improve,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh sad. “I feel we’ve done that, and we have to continue to do that. … The second half of the season begins in Cincinnati. We have to be better than Cincinnati.”
With the Bengals having an extra week to prepare, Harbaugh said he expects “we’ll see some new things.”
Plus, the Bengals could have receiver A.J. Green in action for the first time this season as he comes back from an ankle injury, coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday. Taylor initially said he expected Green to play, but the wideout wound up not practicing Wednesday after experiencing discomfort during a morning walkthrough.
For Cincinnati (0-8), the NFL’s lone winless team, the result of the first meeting with the Ravens marks one of four outcomes decided by six points or less.
The Bengals are looking to Finley to change their fortunes.
“Hopefully he can take charge, and he’ll lead us,” Bengals running back Joe Mixon said. “It’s definitely a great test for him to see what he can do. I’m excited for him, and it will be a big week for him.”
For the Ravens, who are 3-1 on the road, this might look like a feast in facing an inexperienced quarterback. They caused trouble for Brady in Sunday night’s 37-20 home victory, delivering the Patriots their first loss of the season.
“It’s probably more than a good win. It’s behind us now,” Harbaugh said. “These players have been great with that, and I expect them to be even better. I expect (defeating New England) is going to motivate them and excite them.”
Still, Harbaugh has identified some potential trouble spots.
“(Cincinnati is) a rival game in their stadium,” he said. “They’re starting a new quarterback, a young quarterback.”
The Ravens’ approach is to take nothing for granted.
“Any given day, anything can happen,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what the record is.”
It’s like hitting a restart button for the Bengals, who lost 24-10 to the Rams in London on Oct. 27 and then had time off while the decision was made to change quarterbacks.
“Everybody came back feeling refreshed and focused and get ready for this next eight-game season,” Mixon said. “Hopefully I can make this the best eight games of my career so far. We’ve got to stay focused and figure out a way to come out with that (victory). … Everybody has got their hands full.”
–Field Level Media
Chiefs’ Mahomes practices in full; Reid playing it safe
Chiefs' Mahomes practices in full; Reid playing it safe
Chiefs’ Mahomes practices in full; Reid playing it safe
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice on Wednesday for the first time since dislocating his right kneecap last month.
Coach Andy Reid said before practice that Mahomes would be more involved, but added the reigning league MVP wouldn’t play in Sunday’s game at Tennessee “unless it’s safe to do so.”
During the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the media, Mahomes remained second through individual drills behind veteran Matt Moore, who has started the last two games.
Mahomes suffered the injury in a 30-6 victory at Denver on Oct. 17. He was expected to be sidelined 3-6 weeks. Thursday will mark three weeks since Mahomes was injured.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday that Tennessee was preparing to face Mahomes.
The Chiefs split two games with Moore staring in Mahomes’ place. Kansas City (6-3) lost at Green Bay 31-24 in Week 8 before defeating Minnesota 26-23 on Sunday.
Mahomes has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception.
–Field Level Media
Bears QB Trubisky wants TVs off at team facility
Bears QB Trubisky wants TVs off at team facility
Bears QB Trubisky wants TVs off at team facility
Apparently tired of hearing about how bad he and the Chicago Bears are playing, starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky hopes to eliminate that noise by turning off the TVs at Halas Hall, the team’s practice facility.
“Trying to get some of these TVs in the building turned off because you’ve got too many people talking on TV about us and what they think about us — what we should do, what we are and what we’re not — but they don’t really know who we are or what we’re capable of as people or what we’re going through or what we’re thinking, it’s just the outside viewers looking in,” Trubisky said Wednesday before the Bears practice.
“So tunnel vision, earmuffs and just come to work every day and try to get better and get back to what we know we’re capable of doing.”
Trubisky, 25 is taking most of the heat this season after the Bears (3-5) suffered their fourth straight loss to fall into last place in the NFC North. In seven starts this season, he has passed for 1,217 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Among NFL starting QBs, his 80.0 passer rating ranks No. 29, surpassing only the Cincinnati Bengals’ Andy Dalton, the Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield and the New York Jets’ Sam Darnold.
Meanwhile, the Bears are near the bottom in most NFL offensive statistical categories, and totaled 9 net yards in the first half in a 22-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. That’s coming off a 12-4 record in 2018 that included a playoff berth in Matt Nagy’s debut as head coach.
“It is totally different [this year in terms of expectations],” Nagy said on Wednesday. “Because last year there aren’t those outside expectations. No one knew exactly what we were getting in to [last season]. And then we made a little run. We ended up winning the division. And we put ourselves in a great opportunity to where now the expectations are meteoric.
“Now they’re just extremely high for a team that’s coming from where we were coming from. And that’s great. We’re not asking for anything different. We want that. If you don’t crave that pressure and you don’t crave that, then you shouldn’t be on this team.”
Wide receiver Anthony Miller summed up the Bears’ situation on Wednesday, saying via the Chicago Sun-Times, “It is now or never. It’s win or go home, really, for us.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Haskins expected to remain Redskins’ starter
Reports: Haskins expected to remain Redskins' starter
Rookie Dwayne
Reports: Haskins expected to remain Redskins’ starter
Rookie Dwayne Haskins is expected to remain the Washington Redskins’ starting quarterback when they return from their bye to face the New York Jets in Week 11, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
NFL Network first reported Haskins is expected to start. The MMQB later reported that Washington’s quarterbacks had been told the news, with veteran Case Keenum expected to be the backup and Colt McCoy as third string.
Head coach Bill Callahan told reporters Monday that no decision had been made, and that the team would take the bye week to evaluate the situation.
“He and I haven’t decided anything at this juncture yet, so I’m going to take my time on that and look at a lot of different things because we’ve got some time,” Callahan said. “We’ve got time this bye week to go back and look at a lot of different things, so that’s the posture this week.”
Haskins made his first career start in Sunday’s 24-9 loss at the Buffalo Bills, going 15 of 22 for 144 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and taking three sacks. He added three rushes for 14 yards.
“I thought he did a lot of positive, a lot of good things from a decision-making standpoint,” Callahan said of Haskins. “I’m sure there are plays in there from a protection aspect that we can straighten out, get into a better call, a better scheme. I think the reads were really good. I thought he focused on getting the ball on the outside lanes really well.
“Just building that confidence with him, progressing into fuller field reads, things of that nature will add to the development of his game.”
Haskins started because Keenum did not pass concussion protocol after getting hurt Oct. 24 at the Minnesota Vikings. Haskins filled in at Minnesota after doing so at the New York Giants earlier this season. He went 12 of 22 for 140 yards with three interceptions and four sacks taken across those two relief stints.
Washington drafted Haskins 15th overall out of Ohio State in April.
Keenum, 31, has started seven games this season, including the team’s only victory, beating the Dolphins 17-16 in Week 6 at Miami. He has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,343 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.
Meanwhile, another offensive weapon is expected to return against the Jets after the bye, as Washington officially activated running back Derrius Guice from injured reserve on Wednesday.
Guice, 22, had surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee after Week 1. He missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL.
–Field Level Media
Bengals WR Green (ankle) misses practice
Bengals WR Green (ankle) misses practice
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green did not practice Wednesday, casting
Bengals WR Green (ankle) misses practice
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green did not practice Wednesday, casting doubt on his expected return to the lineup Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Coach Zac Taylor said Green experienced discomfort during a walkthrough and sought treatment on his injured left ankle.
Downgrading his projection from earlier Wednesday, Taylor told NFL Network that Green is now considered “day by day.”
“I do think he’ll play on Sunday,” Taylor had said before practice. “He’s been making great progress this week. (Last) Wednesday was a good day, Monday was a good day, now he’s getting back in the fold. We’ll have a good plan in place for him on Sunday.”
Limited to nine games last season with a toe injury, Green suffered torn ligaments in his ankle on the first day of training camp and had “minor” surgery.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection hasn’t played since Dec. 2, 2018, but the veteran’s return would be a boost for rookie quarterback Ryan Finley, who will make his first NFL start in place of Andy Dalton.
Green, 31, has 602 receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He needs four touchdown catches to break the team record held by Chad Johnson.
Green, the subject of trade rumors last month, is playing in the final season a four-year, $60 million extension signed in 2015.
–Field Level Media
Raiders RT Brown, C Hudson questionable vs. Chargers
Raiders RT Brown, C Hudson questionable vs. Chargers
Raiders RT Brown, C Hudson questionable vs. Chargers
The Oakland Raiders’ offensive line could remain short-handed, as starters Trent Brown and Rodney Hudson are listed as questionable for Thursday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Brown, the starting right tackle, has been limited in practice this week with a knee injury. He left Sunday’s 31-24 victory against the visiting Detroit Lions and didn’t return.
Hudson, the starting center, was also limited in practice this week after missing Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Andre James started in his place.
Wide receiver/kick returner Dwayne Harris (foot) also is listed as questionable. Defensive end Arden Key is out after breaking his foot last weekend, and defensive end Josh Mauro will miss the game with a groin injury.
The Chargers will be without defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder), while nose tackle Brandon Mebane (knee) is questionable. Neither has played since Week 6, and both were limited in practice.
Also questionable for the Chargers are linebacker Denzel Perryman (knee) and right tackle Sam Tevi (knee), who were both hurt in Sunday’s win over Green Bay.
–Field Level Media
Rams WR Cooks out Sunday, seeing specialist again
Rams WR Cooks out Sunday, seeing specialist again
Los Angeles Rams wideout Brandin Cooks is making a second
Rams WR Cooks out Sunday, seeing specialist again
Los Angeles Rams wideout Brandin Cooks is making a second visit to a specialist in Pittsburgh and will miss at least one more game as he remains in concussion protocol, head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.
“No setbacks, anything like that, it’s all moving in the right direction,” McVay told reporters of Cooks’ progress, saying the wideout “feels good.”
Cooks saw a specialist in Pittsburgh last week during the Rams’ bye, after sustaining his second concussion in less than four weeks on Oct. 27 against the Cincinnati Bengals in London. The 26-year-old had at least three previous concussions in the NFL before this season, then sustained one Oct. 3 in Seattle.
“The first visit was very beneficial, got a lot of good information that I think gives him a peace of mind, gives us a clear-cut idea of how do we want to continue to progress moving forward,” said McVay, who added there has not been a discussion about Cooks’ career being in doubt.
Cooks did not miss a game after his Oct. 3 concussion, as the Rams had 10 days to prepare for a Week 6 matchup with San Francisco. Sunday’s game — coincidentally at Pittsburgh against the Steelers — will mark the first game Cooks has missed since his rookie season of 2014.
In his sixth NFL season, Cooks has 27 receptions for 402 yards and one score through eight games.
He topped 1,000 yards while catching at least five touchdowns in each of the last four seasons with the Rams (2018), New England Patriots (2017) and New Orleans Saints, who drafted him in the first round in 2014.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys DT Ross facing weed, weapon charges
Cowboys DT Ross facing weed, weapon charges
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross
Cowboys DT Ross facing weed, weapon charges
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday morning on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon.
The Frisco (Texas) Police Department confirmed the arrest to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Ross, 26, has been on injured reserve since the start of this season with a shoulder injury.
Ross played in a total of 16 games with the Cowboys in 2017 and 2018 and registered 19 tackles, nine quarterback hits, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.
–Field Level Media
Falcons Ryan, Trufant return to practice
Falcons Ryan, Trufant return to practice
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, sidelined
Falcons Ryan, Trufant return to practice
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, sidelined with an ankle sprain, returned to practice Wednesday.
Also back at practice was cornerback Desmond Trufant, who missed the past three games with turf toe.
“Matt will get some practice work today,” coach Dan Quinn said before practice. “(It) will be in a limited fashion today and Trufant as well. It will be great to have both of those guys back in action in some form of participation today. Hopefully, we’ll ramp them up as the week goes.”
Ryan, 34, sustained the injury in the Falcons’ Oct. 20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player had started every game for Atlanta since Dec. 20, 2009, before missing the loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 27.
Coming off a bye, the Falcons travel to New Orleans this week to meet the Saints. Ryan hasn’t been cleared to play yet, but Quinn said his quarterback wants to.
“Matt is definitely on the way back,” Quinn said. “He’s improving as the week’s going. He’s chomping at the bit.”
Ryan has completed a 202 of 285 passes this year for 2,170 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Trufant’s return also could help the struggling Falcons (1-7). He has the only two interceptions for a team that is giving up 31.2 points per game, third-most in the league.
–Field Level Media
Giants TE Engram (foot) won’t play Sunday
Giants TE Engram (foot) won't play Sunday
Giants TE Engram (foot) won’t play Sunday
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram said he won’t play Sunday against the New York Jets due to his sprained left foot.
The Giants have a bye next week, giving the 25-year-old Engram ample time to recover before a Nov. 24 game at the Chicago Bears.
“Timing works out,” Engram said, per ESPN. “So rest this week and obviously get a lot of rest next week.”
Engram said he “dodged a bullet” and that it was not a Lisfranc sprain. His MRI results reportedly were sent to specialist Dr. Robert Anderson for a second opinion.
Engram, who sustained the injury in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, leads the Giants with 44 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.
The 2017 first-round pick has 153 receptions for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns in 34 career games.
Without Engram, veteran Rhett Ellison is the likely starter with rookie Kaden Smith the backup when the Giants (2-7) face the Jets (1-7).
–Field Level Media
Bengals WR Green expected to return Sunday
Bengals WR Green expected to return Sunday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is expected to make
Bengals WR Green expected to return Sunday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the visiting Baltimore Ravens.
“I do think he’ll play on Sunday,” coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday. “He’s been making great progress this week. (Last) Wednesday was a good day, Monday was a good day, now he’s getting back in the fold. We’ll have a good plan in place for him on Sunday.”
Limited to nine games last season with a toe injury, Green suffered torn ligaments in his left ankle on the first day of training camp.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection hasn’t played since Dec. 2, 2018, but the veteran’s return is right on time for rookie quarterback Ryan Finley, who will make his first NFL start in place of Andy Dalton.
Green, 31, has 602 receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He needs four touchdown catches to break the team record held by Chad Johnson.
Green, the subject of trade rumors last month, is playing in the final season a four-year, $60 million extension signed in 2015.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs’ Reid playing it safe with Mahomes
Chiefs' Reid playing it safe with Mahomes
Chiefs’ Reid playing it safe with Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will see more practice time as he returns from a dislocated kneecap, though coach Andy Reid said Wednesday the star won’t play “unless it’s safe to do so.”
Mahomes suffered the injury in a 30-6 victory at Denver on Oct. 17. He was expected to be sidelined 3-6 weeks.
Thursday will mark three weeks since Mahomes was injured. The Chiefs play at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Asked about Mahomes on Wednesday, Reid told reporters that he won’t put Mahomes on the field if there is a risk.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday that Tennessee was preparing to face Mahomes.
The Chiefs split two games with veteran quarterback Matt Moore staring in Mahomes’ place. Kansas City (6-3) lost at Green Bay 31-24 in Week 8 before defeating Minnesota 26-23 on Sunday.
Mahomes has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception.
–Field Level Media
Report: Eagles bringing back WR Matthews
Report: Eagles bringing back WR Matthews
Report: Eagles bringing back WR Matthews
The Philadelphia Eagles will re-sign wide receiver Jordan Matthews to replace injured DeSean Jackson, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
It will be Matthews’ third stint in Philadelphia, which selected him in the 2014 second round.
Matthews caught 245 passes for 2,973 yards and 21 touchdowns in 60 games with Philadelphia (2014-16, 2018).
The 27-year-old Matthews played 10 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2017 and one game for the San Francisco 49ers this season before being released Oct. 26.
The Eagles said Monday that Jackson will have core-muscle surgery and be sidelined from 4-6 weeks.
–Field Level Media
Jets RB Bell (knee, ankle) expected to play Sunday
Jets RB Bell (knee, ankle) expected to play Sunday
Jets RB Bell (knee, ankle) expected to play Sunday
An MRI on New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell revealed no structural damage to his knee or ankle.
Coach Adam Gase said Bell is sore and won’t practice Wednesday, but he should be ready for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
Bell was banged up during Sunday’s 26-18 loss at Miami. He rushed for 66 yards and caught eight passes for 55 yards against the Dolphins.
Bell, 27, has started all eight games in his first season with the Jets. He has scored two touchdowns and leads the team with 657 yards from scrimmage.
–Field Level Media
Levy, Hart to share XFL play-by-play duties
Levy, Hart to share XFL play-by-play duties
Levy, Hart to share XFL play-by-play duties
Steve Levy and Tom Hart will lead the play-by-play teams calling the XFL’s 2020 season for ABC and ESPN.
The networks will broadcast 22 games, beginning with the XFL season opener on Feb. 8 featuring the Seattle Dragons and DC Defenders.
Levy will call that game, joined by analyst Greg McElroy, field analyst Tom Luginbill and reporter Dianna Russini. That group will announce all Saturday games, as well as the league’s West Final (April 19) and the XFL Championship (April 26).
The team of Hart, analyst Joey Galloway and field analyst Pat McAfee will broadcast Sunday games, beginning Feb. 9 with the St. Louis BattleHawks and Dallas Renegades.
“ABC and ESPN’s presentation of the XFL is going to be innovative and entertaining, and we have assembled a group of commentators that will be very familiar to our viewers,” said Lee Fitting, ESPN’s senior vice president of production. “By bringing together some of our most accomplished football experts, we look forward to introducing this exciting new league to fans.”
The eight-team league is divided into two four-team divisions (East and West). The XFL East features the Defenders, New York Guardians, BattleHawks and Tampa Bay Vipers. The Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Dragons make up the XFL West.
–Field Level Media
Chargers face surprisingly tough test at Oakland
Chargers face surprisingly tough test at Oakland
Chargers face surprisingly tough test at Oakland
The Los Angeles Chargers, coming off their best performance of 2019, will attempt to add another victory Thursday night when they visit the surprising Oakland Raiders.
The Chargers’ 26-11 home rout of Green Bay on Sunday wasn’t close. The Packers’ only touchdown came with just over six minutes left, after Los Angeles led 26-3.
The question now becomes whether this is the start of another second-half surge by a franchise known for them, or simply a blip in another underachieving season this franchise produces like few others. The trip to Oakland for an AFC West clash with the Raiders could provide a large clue.
At 4-5, Los Angeles is two games behind division-leading Kansas City with seven contests left, including two against the Chiefs. But first the Chargers will oppose Oakland (4-4), which has surpassed very low expectations behind the play of rookie running back Josh Jacobs and a strong offensive line.
If Sunday is any indication, the Raiders’ line might want to buckle up. The Chargers handcuffed Green Bay with dominant play from the front seven, unleashing pass rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers all day.
Los Angeles occasionally lined Bosa and Ingram side by side, and the Packers’ line looked way out over their skis trying to block them. The duo combined for three sacks and six hurries, helping limit Rodgers to just 161 passing yards on 23-of-35 accuracy.
“We expect to play like that,” Ingram said. “It’s not a surprise — it’s what we expect to do. We work day in and day out and know what type of players we have on this team, so we expect to play like that.”
A repeat performance on short rest and a short trip to the Bay Area might be a tough ask, particularly against one of the league’s most improved teams. Little was expected from Oakland after it went 4-12 last year and entered the season with one of the NFL’s least-heralded rosters.
But with Jacobs pounding away for 740 rushing yards in his first eight games (tops among NFL rookies) and quarterback Derek Carr enjoying a bounce-back from a moribund 2018, the Raiders have equaled last year’s win total at this season’s midpoint. And with their young players gaining confidence by the day, they are a tough out for anyone on the schedule.
“There’s a great belief because when you think about this team, we only won four games last year,” defensive back Lamarcus Joyner said after Oakland’s 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. “And at the halfway mark this year, we’re 4-4.
“When you look at the games we lost, they were all close games, except for Green Bay. By winning, for the morale of the team, it just helps us build that confidence that we really can win any given Sunday.”
This is the second game of three straight at home for Oakland. With winless Cincinnati coming to town in Week 11, a victory Thursday could put the Raiders in serious contention for an AFC playoff spot before they move to Las Vegas in 2020.
–Field Level Media
Golf Glance: Seniors battle for Cup; LPGA finishing Asia swing
Golf Glance: Seniors battle for Cup; LPGA finishing Asia swing
Field
Golf Glance: Seniors battle for Cup; LPGA finishing Asia swing
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: WGC-HSBC Champions (Rory McIlroy); Bermuda Championship (Brendon Todd)
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Mayakoba Golf Classic, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Nov. 14-17
LPGA TOUR
LAST WEEK: Taiwan Swinging Skirts (Nelly Korda)
THIS WEEK: TOTO Japan Classic, Nov. 8-10
Seta Golf Course, Otsu-shi, Shiga, Japan (Par 72, 6,659 yards)
Purse: $1.5M (Winner: $225,000)
Defending Champion: Nasa Hataoka
Race to the CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko
TV: Friday, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. ET; Saturday, 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET; Sunday 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
NOTES: This is the final of four events on the Tour’s Asia swing. … Jin Young Ko has clinched Player of the Year honors. She leads the Tour in official money ($2.714 million), scoring average (69.052) and greens in regulation (79.1%). … Jeongeun Lee6, who has secured Rookie of the Year honors, is also in the field, along with fellow rookies Kristen Gillman and Jennifer Kupcho. … Annika Sorenstam still holds the tournament scoring record of 192 set in 2003. … Players from South Korea have won 14 of the 30 events on Tour in 2019. … Ko and Brooke Henderson are tied for the Tour lead with 12 top-10 finishes this year.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: CME Group Tour Championship, Nov. 21-24
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Invesco QQQ Championship (Colin Montgomerie)
THIS WEEK: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Nov. 7-10
Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix (Par 71, 6,763 yards)
Purse: $2M (Winner: $440,000)
Defending champion: Vijay Singh
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron
TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET; Saturday, 3:30-7 p.m. ET; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
NOTES: The season-ending event features 34 players, with the top five in the standings mathematically eligible to win the championship. McCarron and Jerry Kelly can win the Cup with a victory this week, while Bernhard Langer, Montgomerie and Retief Goosen need a victory and some help from McCarron and Kelly. … Singh will not defend his title after finishing 44th in the standings after last week’s event and failing to qualify for the Championship. … Langer is seeking his sixth Cup championship. … The top five players in the standings at the end of the tournament will share the $2.1 million purse of bonus annuities: 1st – $1 million, 2nd – $500,000, 3rd – $300,000, 4th – $200,000, 5th – $100,000. … Montgomerie, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Tommy Tolles are tied with a 29-under par cumulative score through the first two playoff events.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: PNC Father Son Challenge, Dec. 5-8
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Panthers place Newton on IR
NFL notebook: Panthers place Newton on IR
The ongoing saga regarding the foot injury
NFL notebook: Panthers place Newton on IR
The ongoing saga regarding the foot injury of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has ended, with the veteran going on injured reserve to end his 2019 season.
“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot,” Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement Tuesday. “He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.”
Newton, 30, played in just two games this season, both defeats, and has not seen action since Sept. 12. The Panthers are 5-1 since then with Kyle Allen at quarterback.
The official diagnosis was a Lisfranc injury to the left foot, and surgery had not been recommended for Newton as of this past weekend, according to multiple reports.
–Nick Foles will return as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starting quarterback following their bye week, coach Doug Marrone said.
Foles has been out since breaking his left collarbone in the season opener, and he underwent surgery to install a plate and screws. He will return Nov. 17 when the Jaguars play at the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.
Foles’ replacement, rookie Gardner Minshew II, played well enough that Foles’ return to the starting lineup wasn’t a given. Marrone informed the quarterbacks and then the rest of the team Tuesday morning.
–Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos strongly denied a report that his team could move to London.
The Athletic reported Monday that the move was a possibility, and Spanos told the outlet that wasn’t happening. On Tuesday, he was more vehement in his feelings.
“It’s total f–ing bull–. We’re not going to London. We’re not going anywhere. We’re playing in Los Angeles. This is our home, and this is where we are planning to be for a long f–ing time. Period,” Spanos told local beat reporters.
–Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is not expected to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys because of a strained hamstring, according to NFL Network.
Thielen missed the Vikings’ Oct. 24 victory over the Washington Redskins with the same injury, and returned this past weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs. But the sixth-year wideout played just seven snaps before leaving the Chiefs game for good.
–The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on injured reserve, two days after he sustained a left wrist injury.
Butler broke his wrist and may undergo surgery, according to multiple reports. The team has not revealed the diagnosis.
–The New York Jets promoted running back Josh Adams to the active roster. According to multiple reports, the move was made to prevent another team from signing Adams off their practice squad, and it doesn’t necessarily signal any concern over the health of Le’Veon Bell.
Bell sustained a knee injury Sunday that led to him getting an MRI exam on Monday. On Tuesday, Jets head coach Adam Gase said Bell wouldn’t practice on Wednesday, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday tweeted that a source told him Bell is “good.”
–Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key is likely out for the remainder of the season after his injury in Sunday’s victory over the Detroit Lions was diagnosed as a broken foot, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Key, who has been the main backup to rookie Clelin Ferrell, has two sacks on the season, with one in each of the past two games.
–The Buffalo Bills signed free agent defensive tackle Corey Liuget to a one-year contract. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder was recently released by the Oakland Raiders, for whom he had three tackles in three games.
Buffalo is hoping the 29-year-old can provide a boost to the run defense that ranks 19th in the NFL, allowing 111.6 yards per game. He worked out for the Bills on Monday and has been known as a run-stopper throughout his career.
–The Miami Dolphins parted ways with defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche after the former first-round draft pick played in just two games with the team.
The Dolphins also signed cornerback/returner Marcus Sherels and running back De’Lance Turner, while rookie wide receiver Preston Williams (knee) was placed on injured reserve. Multiple reports say Williams tore an ACL in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.
–Former Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead apologized on social media for his postgame Twitter tirade following a loss to Denver on Sunday.
The fourth-year player, who was claimed off waivers by the Browns last season, went on a rant late Sunday that included threatening and profanity-filled comments which cost him his job when Cleveland released him.
–Field Level Media