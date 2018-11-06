Titans now face Patriots on short week after snapping skid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s three-game skid is over, and the Titans are back to .500 after a big road victory.
But before they can catch their breath, the Titans have a short week before they host the surging New England Patriots in what will be Tennessee’s lone home game in November.
Coach Mike Vrabel understands the challenge — and opportunity — the Titans have going against his old coach, Bill Belichick.
“We’ve just gotten ourselves to the surface where there’s a little bit of air, a little bit of water,” Vrabel said Tuesday. “You’re kind of taking a little bit of both in and you can’t survive there for long. But you can survive there for a few minutes. And so we got to make the next decision to see if we can get our heads completely above water.”
The Titans (4-4) still trail the Houston Texans (6-3) inside the AFC South, but their 28-14 victory in Dallas on Monday night put Tennessee into the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC for now. The Titans shook off a horrific start with two fumbles by Marcus Mariota on their first two drives to turn score a season-high in points after managing just 31 points all of October.
Vrabel credited the Titans with shaking off that start. Tennessee turned two turnovers into 14 points, came up with five sacks and held Ezekiel Elliott to just 61 yards rushing.
Offensively, the young Titans showed serious signs of progress in offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur’s scheme.
They converted 11 of 14 attempts on third down for a 78.6 percent rate that was the best in the NFL this season and tied for the league’s highest in the past three years. The Titans tied up the game at 7-7 with the franchise’s longest drive since Dec. 9, 2012, using up 8 minutes, 55 seconds.
Tennessee scored touchdowns on four of five trips inside the Dallas 20 against a Cowboys defense that came in as the NFL’s second stingiest in the red zone. Mariota also completed passes to nine different receivers and had a season-high 119.9 passer rating throwing for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 32 more yards and another score.
“I hope it’s that guys are understanding where they fit, what they need to do to get open and understand when they get open, Marcus is going to try to get them the ball,” Vrabel said of the Titans’ offense.
Left tackle Taylor Lewan, who spoke about the Titans deserving respect after a 3-1 start, said he is just relieved to win a game and get back to .500.
“I’ll definitely keep my (expletive) mouth shut from now on about that kind of stuff,” Lewan said. “Daddy learned his lesson.”
Cornerback Logan Ryan said the Titans knew they were in a must-win situation in Dallas and that one win in the NFL can turn things around.
“It was a huge win,” Ryan said after the game. “Now we know we’ve got a tough test next week, and we will be ready.”
The Titans host the Patriots (7-2) on Sunday before heading back on the road to Indianapolis and Houston. The Patriots routed Tennessee 35-14 in an AFC divisional game last January. Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk fired Mike Mularkey after that game and chose Vrabel to take this franchise further.
“We have to just get our players as ready as we can for the game,” Vrabel said.
Notes: Vrabel made it clear he didn’t like safety Kevin Byard celebrating his interception by running to the star at midfield and posing like Terrell Owens 18 years ago. The coach said he plans to talk again with the safety and the Titans on Wednesday, and Vrabel said he wants them to celebrate with each other.
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Saints on top of latest Pro32 poll; KC, Pats tied for 2nd
NEW YORK (AP) — Who Dat on top of the latest AP Pro32 rankings?
Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints knocked off the Los Angeles Rams 45-35 on Sunday, handing them their first loss of the season.
The Saints jumped three spots to No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll .
The Saints jumped three spots to No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll . They received seven of 12 first-place votes and 377 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
“Beat the Rams big time,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the surging New England Patriots are tied for No. 2. The Patriots, who have won six in a row, got two first-place votes and the Chiefs received the remaining three, giving both teams 364 points.
“Andy Reid has been a terrific coach for so many years, but Patrick Mahomes’ brilliance allows Reid’s true play-calling talents shine through like never before,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said of the Chiefs.
The Rams fell from the top spot to No. 4. They will look to get back to their winning ways when they host NFC West rival Seattle on Sunday.
“Although they couldn’t stop Drew Brees when it counted, the Rams are still in very good shape to secure an NFC playoff bye,” said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
The Carolina Panthers and the LA Chargers followed at No. 5 and No. 6. The teams flipped spots from the previous poll.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, who open Week 10 when they host the Panthers on Thursday night, remained at No. 7.
The Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans each moved up a spot to No. 8 and No. 9 as they enter their bye weeks. The Texans have won six in a row after a 0-3 start.
And the Chicago Bears climbed five spots to round out the top 10 after their 41-9 rout of the woeful Buffalo Bills.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Developing young QBs in NFL a tricky balancing act
NEW YORK (AP) — Start them right away? Ease 'em in? Have them sit a whole season?
When it comes to developing young quarterbacks in the NFL, it all depends on who you talk to.
Some teams think it's best to throw rookie QBs into the fire to learn on the job. Others prefer to
“I think every position is the same,” Jets offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates said. “If someone can’t handle it mentally, then you don’t want to put them on the field, because naturally they’ll play slower and be thinking instead of reacting.”
Sam Darnold clearly passed that test for New York, and the No. 3 overall pick in April was under center to start the season.
“If a player shows the athletic ability, the talent and has the mental capacity to handle a gameplan and go into a game and be successful,” Bates said, “then he’s ready to play.”
That doesn’t mean things have necessarily gone smoothly for the former USC star.
Darnold’s 14 interceptions lead the league and have contributed to the Jets’ 3-6 start. So have his 55.0 percent completion rate and 68.3 quarterback rating, which also rank among the worst in the league.
Still, some point to these early struggles as crucial building blocks for the future.
“I’m going to continue to learn,” Darnold said Sunday after a 13-6 loss at Miami in which he threw four INTs. “There’s always lessons to be learned.”
Of the 32 quarterbacks currently listed as starters for their teams, 12 were under center in Week 1 of their first season.
On the flipside, some veteran superstar QBs waited a while before they got their chances.
Aaron Rodgers was stuck behind Brett Favre in Green Bay before finally starting in his fourth season. Philip Rivers didn’t start with the Chargers until his third year, when Drew Brees went to New Orleans. Even Brees didn’t get his first NFL start until his second season.
Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Alex Smith weren’t Day 1 starters, either.
“In an ideal world, it gets to be like Drew, who had a chance to watch a little, or Tom Brady and Aaron,” said former quarterback Rich Gannon, the 2002 NFL MVP and now an analyst for CBS Sports and SiriusXM NFL Radio.
Patrick Mahomes sat behind Smith in Kansas City until Week 17 as a rookie last year, and now is a leading MVP candidate as one of the NFL’s top gunslinger s with a league-leading 29 TD passes for the 8-1 Chiefs.
“We knew that Patrick was very talented, but any time that an NFL team goes with a young quarterback, usually it’s a very challenging endeavor,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said. “Sometimes it takes time, several years, but as we’ve seen, Andy (Reid) had Patrick ready to go Week 1.”
Gannon thinks the Chiefs provide the perfect blueprint.
“Mahomes had a chance to watch a master of his domain for a year,” he said. “Alex Smith knew that system inside and out, has great huddle command and leadership skills. Maybe he doesn’t throw it like Mahomes does, but this is a guy who was willing to share and help him for that year, and we’re seeing the fruits of it now.
“That’s the best situation you can have.”
Again, that depends on who you ask.
In the past three drafts, 11 quarterbacks were taken in the first round — including Darnold, Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Arizona’s Josh Rosen and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson this year.
Jackson is the only one to not yet start at least one game. Baltimore has Joe Flacco leading the huddle, but Jackson has still been used in the offense and is the Ravens’ second-leading rusher.
The Browns wanted to have Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick this year, sit and learn behind Tyrod Taylor. But like most plans in Cleveland, it backfired.
Taylor got hurt in Week 3 and Mayfield was thrust into the lineup, helping the Browns rally to beat the Jets in a nationally televised game and end a 19-game winless streak. Mayfield has shown poise and promise, but lacks playmakers and is dealing with a coaching change after Hue Jackson was fired.
In Buffalo, the Bills weren’t anticipating Allen starting in the second week. They were taking what coach Sean McDermott called a “calculated” approach. But after AJ McCarron was traded before the season opener and Nathan Peterman bombed in Week 1, McDermott was left with no choice but to turn to Allen.
The rookie has been dealing with a sprained right elbow , and is uncertain to play Sunday against the Jets.
“When you draft a quarterback like we did, there’s a part of it where you have to say, ‘Hey, he’s going to play either A, B, or C — early, middle, or late or next year.'” McDermott said. “You have to be OK with all of that.”
The initial plan in Arizona was to have Rosen learn behind Sam Bradford. All that changed when the veteran was ineffective and benched in favor of the No. 10 overall pick.
Rosen took his lumps with some turnover-filled performances. Then, Mike McCoy was fired as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator and Bradford was later cut — leaving the job to Rosen.
“His demeanor allows him to have success,” new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said. “Quarterbacking in this league is hard and when things go bad, this kid tends to be fine.”
But, some say too many adverse situations could end up having long-term deleterious effects on a young player.
“When you put them in before they’re ready, they also get hurt: Josh Allen, Josh Rosen,” Gannon said. “The speed of the game is way too fast for them. … Or they have a bad experience, like what wound up happening with (the Jets’) Mark Sanchez and Geno Smith, or going back to Ryan Leaf (with the Chargers). They play right away before they are physically or mentally ready or maturity-level ready. They get benched and booed and maybe run out of town, the coach gets fired, and then the next thing, they’re on their third or fourth team. They think he will be a savior and he’s not ready to play.
“How is that being responsible from a coach and ownership standpoint? It’s doing a tremendous disservice.”
Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston and Tennessee’ Marcus Mariota started right away after being the top two picks in 2015, but the jury’s still out on both.
For those who preach patience, 25 of the 32 current QBs started a game at some point in their rookie season. And, several held on to the job from there.
Quarterbacks such as the Rams’ Jared Goff (No. 1 in 2016) and the Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky (No. 2 in 2017) started and struggled as rookies, but benefited from changes in coaching staffs and philosophies and took leaps in their second seasons.
So, who’s right?
Well, all of the above.
“There’s certainly valuable experience when you stand and watch,” McDermott said. “But we all know there’s no substitute for the experience when you’re actually behind the wheel. There’s a lot of value to that.”
AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner and AP Sports Writers Bob Baum, David Ginsburg, Dave Skretta, John Wawrow and Tom Withers contributed.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Report: Former Vikings DT Floyd suing Dr. James Andrews
Former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd plans to file suit against Dr. James Andrews over what the 27-year-old claims was a knee surgery gone wrong.
Floyd, according to multiple reports, will file the $180 million lawsuit in Florida on Tuesday against Dr. Andrews, the Andrews Institute for Orthopedic Surgery and others,
Floyd’s attorney, Brad Sohn, said the suit will outline the failure of those being named in the court documents, including Andrews, his anesthesiologist, two surgery assistants and the hospital where the operation took place.
Sohn said Floyd was expecting a scope of his knee in 2016 with a recovery time of no more than one month.
Once on the operating table, doctors determined Floyd needed microfracture knee surgery, Sohn described in interviews with multiple outlets.
When surgical assistants administered a pain blocker, muscle tissue and nerves around the knee were paralyzed, Floyd claims.
Sohn told ESPN.com the $180 million figure is based on projected career earnings.
Floyd, the 23rd overall pick in 2013, was placed on the Non-Football Injury List by the Minnesota Vikings. By rule, teams are not required to pay the full salary — $6.757 million in Floyd’s case — for players on NFI.
Floyd has field a grievance against the NFL Players Association, but not the Vikings.
FANTASY PLAYS: Immediate and future pickups for Week 10
The Vikings, Broncos, Texans and Ravens being off in Week 10 means there are plenty of bye week players to replace in lineups.
You'll be without the likes of Adam Thielen, Kirk Cousins, Phillip Lindsay, Emmanuel Sanders, DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson this week. Work the waiver wire aggressively and with a forward-looking focus.
RUNNING
DUKE JOHNSON JR., Browns (49.6 percent owned): He was cut in some very competitive leagues recently, but a coaching overhaul in Cleveland has led to Johnson quickly regaining fantasy relevance. Johnson caught nine passes for 78 yards on Sunday, and with the Browns lacking a quality second wideout he should remain in the flow going forward. Make him a top waiver priority or be willing to spend handsomely if your league uses a free agent acquisition budget. If you need RB help in a point-per-reception format, don’t hesitate to spend 50 to 60 percent of your budget.
MIKE DAVIS, Seahawks (18.5): He totaled 107 yards from scrimmage and caught seven passes on Sunday as Chris Carson could not make it out of the early stages of the game. Carson is already looking iffy this week with hip and groin problems and he has been a consistent injury concern. Davis is clearly preferred by the Seattle coaching staff over Rashaad Penny and faces the league’s worst run defense (the Rams) in Week 10.
JOSH ADAMS (3.0): We advised picking him up last week but he was only added in 2.5 percent of leagues. Many owners passed on him because Adams was on a bye week. Don’t overlook players who have byes, when you can get the jump on passive league mates. Adams may start for the Eagles coming off the bye.
WIDE RECEIVERS
MARQUES VALDES-SCANTLING (20.8): Not enough owners paid attention to injury news late last week, which indicated Geronimo Allison would likely be out with a groin injury, boosting Valdes-Scantling’s outlook again. Now Allison may be done for the season and Randall Cobb is oft-injured and only had 24 receiving yards last week. The rookie has either reached 100 yards or scored in his last four games and has quickly risen to fantasy WR3 status.
ADAM HUMPHRIES, Buccaneers (2.8): In the past, he had flashed some potential to be a decent fantasy player, then totally defied expectations in Week 9 with eight catches for 82 yards and two TD receptions. He used to be more of a Jameis Winston favorite, but Ryan Fitzpatrick can use him as a reliable option from the slot.
JOHN ROSS, Bengals (8.1): Ross has started to practice as he anticipates a potential return from a groin injury, and with A.J. Green possibly missing two games or more with a toe problem, Ross becomes a viable waiver target because of increased opportunity. Tyler Boyd may get extra defensive attention during Green’s absence, and Ross will likely be more targeted more frequently. His big-play promise is no secret to seasoned fantasy players.
TIGHT ENDS
C.J. UZOMAH, Bengals (18.2): He has disappointed since becoming the clear No. 1 at his position in Cincinnati because of injuries, but Uzomah also still has some lingering appeal because of the Green injury. Andy Dalton will always consider his tight ends when inside the 10-yard line, and Uzomah has some TD potential while Green is out.
JEFF HEUERMAN, Broncos (7.9): Here’s a guy on a bye that you need to add now if TE is a desperation need. Heuerman immediately stepped into the Demaryius Thomas void left by the WR’s departure, catching 10 passes for 83 yards and a TD in a career performance. While his statistical ceiling may not be as high as those numbers indicate going forward, you have to take a waiver chance on the improved production possibly lasting more than one game.
QUARTERBACK
LAMAR JACKSON, Ravens (1.5): This is a forward-looking waiver move where you possibly can get ahead of the rest of the league, as Baltimore is on a bye. Joe Flacco has four TD passes in his past five games and 398 passing yards with one TD and two interceptions in his last two outings. There could be a QB change coming in Baltimore soon. Jackson looked like an erratic passer in the preseason, but his rushing and playmaking skills point to some tantalizing fantasy possibilities if he gets inserted into the Ravens guiding role.
For more waiver and Week 10 advice, visit RotoExperts: https://rotoexperts.com
Week 11 Schedule Changes
|
Green Bay at Seattle
|
8:20 PM
|
FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|
Dallas at Atlanta
|
1:00 PM
|
FOX
|
Cincinnati at Baltimore
|
1:00 PM
|
CBS
|
Carolina at Detroit
|
1:00 PM
|
FOX
|
Tennessee at Indianapolis
|
1:00 PM
|
CBS
|
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
|
1:00 PM
|
CBS
|
Tampa Bay at New York Giants
|
1:00 PM
|
FOX
|
Houston at Washington
|
1:00 PM
|
CBS
|
Oakland at Arizona
|
4:05 PM
|
CBS
|
Denver at Los Angeles Chargers
|
4:05 PM
|
CBS
|
Philadelphia at New Orleans
|
4:25 PM
|
FOX
|
Minnesota at Chicago
|
8:20 PM
|
NBC
|
|
|
Kansas City at Los Angeles Rams (Mexico City)
|
8:15 PM
|
ESPN
NFL Week 9 Stat Recap Table: QB, RB and WR
Six straight wins for the Houston Texans. New Orleans ruins the the Rams perfect season. Tom Brady and the Patriots prove to be too much for Aaron Rodgers.
Notable Performances
- Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan and Drew Brees all tossed for 300+ yards and 3+ touchdowns
- Michael Thomas made 12 receptions for 211
- Travis Kelce, Adam Humphries, and OJ Howard all caught for 2 touchdowns
- Melvin Gordon and James Conner both rush for 100+ yards
- 5 Players with 2 rushing touchdowns
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 9 Results
Maybe I should stick to straight game picks and ditch the over/unders. We went 3-2 again this week, getting all three game picks right, including two road underdogs. However, we went 0-2 on over/unders and neither of them were particularly close. Luckily, the payouts on those road dog picks are higher, so we
Maybe I should stick to straight game picks and ditch the over/unders. We went 3-2 again this week, getting all three game picks right, including two road underdogs. However, we went 0-2 on over/unders and neither of them were particularly close. Luckily, the payouts on those road dog picks are higher, so we continue to build our stash. Certainly, 3-2 every week ain’t bad, but we’re still waiting for that big payout on a 5-0 week.
LOSS: Dolphins-Jets OVER 45 points (-110): Dolphins 13, Jets 6.
As soon as I read on Sunday morning about these teams being worried about field conditions in Miami, I knew we were in trouble. Poor field conditions never make scoring easier. Sam Darnold threw four interceptions, stopping multiple Jets drives in their tracks. A Dolphins defense that just allowed 42 points to the Texans magically showed up and balled out.
Field goals killed us as they always do with overs, but even if those field goals turned into touchdowns, we would likely still be doomed. There’s no way around it, this one wasn’t even close and that was due to a combination of factors. The win: $0.
LOSS: Saints-Rams UNDER 60 points (-110): Saints 45, Rams 35.
Ouch. Let’s just acknowledge that 60 points is an insane over/under number in NFL betting and the Saints and Rams still shattered it. Despite each team having a high-powered offense, I thought the solid rush defenses for each would limit scoring. Instead, what I said I feared in last week’s column came true: this game became a shootout.
L.A. was down big early and stormed back to tie it before New Orleans scored the last 10 points of the game to seal the win. This was one of, if not the best game of the year so far, it’s just a shame it had to come at our expense. The win: $0.
WIN: Steelers -3 vs. Ravens (-120): Steelers 23, Ravens 16.
Even without Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh is starting to hit its stride. Despite it being a one-score game in the end, the Steelers really controlled this game from the start. The defense is showing signs of life and this is not a team you want to mess with right now. Meanwhile, the Ravens are in a free fall, now losers of three straight games.
We knew getting a line that was under a field goal gave us a chance to win and Pittsburgh went one step further and covered for us. It was just the first of many solid picks we had on point spread and money line this week. The win: $5.50.
WIN: Falcons over Redskins (+110): Falcons 38, Redskins 14.
I was very high on Atlanta going into this match up, but even I did not foresee this flat-out domination by the Falcons. They bullied Washington from the opening kick and did whatever they wanted on offense. We picked this “upset” based on the Falcons having far more talent. That doesn’t always equal a win, but it sure did today.
When the lines came out at the beginning of the week, this one immediately stuck out as one to put some money down on. I’m glad we were wise enough to do it and reap the benefits. Total win: $10.50.
WIN: Texans over Broncos (+120): Texans 19, Broncos 17.
Just barely, Houston was able to hold off Denver for its fifth straight win and it won us some money in the process. The Texans are really starting to roll with the defense and offense seemingly each making strides each week. What should be scary to opposing teams is the fact this Texans team can win different styles of games: low-scoring affairs and shootouts.
Sunday afternoon was the former and Houston showed enough grit to pull it out in a very tough road environment. The Texans are starting to emerge as the clear best team in the AFC South and if they win a couple more, they might emerge as one of the best teams in the entire AFC. I wouldn’t bet against the Steelers, Patriots, or Chiefs right now, but we’re not talking about season-long bets here. All we’re talking about is our piggy bank continuing to grow week by week. Total win: $11.
PIGGY BANK: $201.88 (12.2% return on investment)
PICK PERCENTAGE: 59.5% (25-17-3)
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
Seahawks sit at .500 after step back from winning formula
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks figured out just how easy it is to get off track.
After successfully resetting its roster and figuring out a style and method for winning in the first half of the season, Seattle took a major step backward in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Seahawks
“We’ve found ourselves in most of the games we didn’t win right there at the end, so close to getting it done,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “I’m hoping the second half of the season will allow us to finish those games and get the wins that we want and turn this season into a really positive year for us.”
The 25-17 loss to the Chargers revealed how quickly the Seahawks can lose the style of play that led them to win four of the previous five games. They sit at 4-4, facing a challenging three-game stretch that starts this week with the Los Angeles Rams.
“I’ve never looked at this like it’s a rebuilding year. (GM) John (Schneider) and I didn’t look at this like that. We saw the opportunities to fill the spots and we thought we could keep moving and going,” Carroll said. “There’s always going to be some growing time and we saw that the first two weeks of the season. As far as expectations, our expectations are higher and that’s why we’re disappointed that we’re not in better shape than we are right now.”
Seattle still had a chance to force overtime against the Chargers until Russell Wilson’s pass for David Moore at the back of the end zone was tipped slightly and fell incomplete on the final play.
The Seahawks issues started long before that pass hit the turf.
Seattle did not stop the run, giving up 7.3 yards per carry to the Chargers and letting Melvin Gordon run for 113 yards and a touchdown.
It did not avoid offensive mistakes. Wilson was sacked four times, with several of those his fault for not getting the ball out or trusting the protection. He also made a critical turnover, throwing an interception that was returned 42 yards for a touchdown by Desmond King in the fourth quarter.
And Seattle’s own run game was spotty. The Seahawks finished with 154 yards rushing, but starter Chris Carson didn’t play the final 2 ½ quarters due to a lingering hip injury. After scoring a touchdown on their opening possession, the Seahawks got just three points out of the next nine drives.
The end result was too much reliance on Wilson for a fourth-quarter rally. While Wilson nearly pulled it off, the Seahawks fell to 5-6 at home over the past two seasons and have lost the last five games when Wilson has attempted 30 or more passes dating to last season.
Carroll was uncertain the status of Carson or strong safety Bradley McDougald for Sunday’s game against the NFC West-leading Rams. Carroll said Carson’s hip was a lingering problem coming out of last week’s victory over Detroit, and a light week of practice wasn’t enough for Carson to handle the load early against the Chargers. Carson had just eight carries, leaving Mike Davis as the primary back. Davis had 15 carries for 62 yards.
McDougald didn’t play in the second half with a knee injury that Carroll said was “pretty sore” on Monday. McDougald will likely be a very limited participant in practice this week, but Carroll said he was pleased with the performance of backup Delano Hill stepping in for McDougald, who has been one of Seattle’s top defensive players this season.
NOTES: Carroll said G D.J. Fluker (calf) appeared to be OK. Fluker didn’t play late in the game due to the injury and was replaced by C Joey Hunt playing out of position. … Carroll declined to comment on any speculation about a reunion with DE/LB Bruce Irvin, who was released by Oakland. Irvin spent his first four seasons in Seattle and the Seahawks could use a boost in the pass rush. “I’d prefer not to comment on that right now if you don’t mind. Let’s wait and see what happens,” Carroll said.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Resurgent Falcons back in playoff race with 3 straight wins
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Coach Dan Quinn says losing six starters to injured reserve never forced him to lose faith in the Atlanta Falcons, even before three straight wins revived the team's playoff hopes.
The Falcons (4-4) have recovered from a 1-4 start despite losing both starting safeties, both first-team offensive guards, running back
Sunday’s 38-14 win at NFC East-leading Washington showed the Falcons, who play at Cleveland this week, are back as a playoff contender.
Even after running back Devonta Freeman and right guard Brandon Fusco were the most recent starters to land on IR, Quinn continued to say the Falcons were a team on the rise who had not peaked.
“All along I’ve had real belief in what this ’18 team can be,” Quinn said Monday. “Although it started under some difficult circumstances, I like the way they’ve supported each other. I like the toughness they’ve shown and I feel like we’re starting to play like we’re capable of playing.”
The Falcons iced the win over the Redskins by holding the ball for 10 minutes in the fourth quarter, when Washington didn’t score. Quinn said the “ability to finish” was a highlight of the game.
With Ben Garland starting for Fusco and Wes Schweitzer continuing in his fill-in starting role for injured left guard Andy Levitre, the new-look offensive line played one of its best games.
The Falcons converted 10 of 13 third-down plays and scored touchdowns on two of three red-zone possessions. Matt Ryan threw for 350 yards with four touchdowns and one interception — only his third of the season and his first since a Week 2 win over Carolina.
Ryan said the Falcons have improved since losing four of their first five games.
“I think halfway through we were a better football team than we were at the start, and we have to keep it trending in that direction,” Ryan said after Sunday’s game.
Ryan has enjoyed a return to his 2016 form, when he was named the NFL MVP. Led by Ryan, the Falcons have scored touchdowns on 17 of their last 21 red-zone possessions since their opening loss at Philadelphia.
“I think red zone efficiency has been really good for us,” Ryan said. “We didn’t do a good job of that in the opener, but since then we’ve done a pretty good job of that. … When you’re scoring touchdowns and taking care of the ball, that’s a good recipe for success.”
Quinn said seeing Julio Jones finally score his first touchdown of the season “was probably the coolest part of the day” in the win over Washington.
Jones’ teammates rushed down the sideline to celebrate with him following his 35-yard touchdown pass from Ryan.
“It was a great experience having the team come out there,” Jones said.
Quinn said Jones “is the most selfless leader probably that any of us have been around.”
“They were so excited for him because of all the work he does behind the scenes that people don’t know about,” Quinn said. “… They know what he stands for as a teammate.”
Atlanta’s daunting injury outlook could be improving.
The Falcons already have had defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who had a sack on Sunday, return after missing two games with an ankle injury.
Jones is eligible to come off IR when the Falcons play Dallas on Nov. 18, though there has been no word on when he’ll be cleared from his foot injury. It’s not known if Freeman will be able to return from his groin injury when eligible in December.
Placekicker Matt Bryant has missed two games with a hamstring injury. More will be known on Wednesday about his chances to return against the Browns.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Patriots’ Patterson has become revelation out of backfield
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — To be a productive member of the New England Patriots, it's usually best to approach the game plan each week with adaptive eyes.
No one has learned that lesson more this season than receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.
When he was traded by Oakland to the Patriots in March, Patterson arrived in New
But after a Week 3 neck injury sent veteran running back Rex Burkhead to injured reserve and rookie Sony Michel’s knee injury in Week 7 stunted his strong start, it created a void at another position that itself was recovering from the free agency loss of Dion Lewis.
The natural solution seemed to be an increased role for veteran James White. Instead the coaching staff chose creativity over predictability.
Two productive games at running back later, Patterson has become the latest Patriots player to excel in an unconventional role in New England.
Patterson led the Patriots with 61 rushing yards, including a 5-yard touchdown in their 31-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers Sunday night . It was the second straight week he led the team in rushing and came two weeks after he had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Bears.
That’s just about right for a player called “Flash” early in his career.
“I said I wanted 25 carries this week,” Patterson said. “Whenever my number’s called I’m being ready for whatever I need to do on the football field.”
Using Patterson out of the backfield isn’t as much of a stretch as it might seem.
Coach Bill Belichick said he noted the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder’s ability to make plays from there when studying his 2017 film with the Raider. He rushed 13 times for 121 yards and two scores with Oakland last season, an average of 9.3 yards per carry.
Patterson was used by the Patriots on some reverses early in the season, again impressing his new coaches with his speed and power attacking holes.
“He’s worked really hard with the ball handling, the reads, but boy, he runs hard. He runs fast and he’s a hard guy to tackle,” Belichick said. “Like a lot of our guys have, they just step in, fill the role that we need for them and help the team win, and that’s really what it’s all about.”
That’s become the theme for role players under Belichick.
Fullback James Develin was an undrafted defensive end out of Brown before finding a home as the Patriots’ fullback. Matt Slater arrived in New England as a receiver but became its special teams captain and a seven-time Pro Bowler.
White said Patterson’s natural skillset and willingness to accept coaching have been his biggest attributes in acclimating to the Patriots’ culture.
“He’s a strong, fast, explosive guy,” White said. “He can score any time he touches the football and he’s been trying to get better and better at it each week. The more he does it, the better he gets.”
Michel was questionable heading into Sunday’s game with Green Bay and could return to action when the Patriots travel to Tennessee this week.
For now, Patterson said he’s trying to stay humble and hungry in the role he’s been given — however long it lasts.
“I mean it’s the next man up. It’s the NFL. If you can play, you can play,” He said. “We didn’t like that the guys weren’t ready, but every guy is going to step up because this is our job. This is our life.”
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower
Injuries make impact sidelining NFL stars at halfway point
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie head coach Mike Vrabel has no time to imagine how much better his struggling Tennessee offense might be if only three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker hadn't broken his ankle in the Titans' season opener.
Next man up is a necessity as much as a cliche in the NFL.
“You have to adjust,” Vrabel said of losing the tight end with the most receptions in the NFL between 2013 and 2017. “I think the one thing about winners is that they’re flexible and they’re able to adapt, among other things. We have to continue to move forward with the guys that we have.”
Marcus Mariota lost his favorite target, and the Titans are scraping along with the league’s 30th best passing offense after winning a playoff game last January.
“It’s asked a lot of the young guys to step up,” Mariota said.
Halfway through the NFL season, lots of stars, starters and key role players are sidelined by injuries with nobody topping the emotional departure of Seattle safety Earl Thomas after breaking his leg the same day Cincinnati tight end Tyler Eifert had his own gruesome leg injury. It’s making a big impact on the standings.
OH NO, JIMMY G
Trying to pick up an extra yard Sept. 23 cost San Francisco its quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, for the rest of this season with a torn left ACL when his leg buckled in the fourth quarter of a loss to Kansas City. That left the 49ers only three 2018 games with the man they signed to a $137.5 million, five-year contract after watching Garoppolo win five straight to wrap up last season.
Garoppolo’s injury came three weeks after 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon tore his own ACL for a team that had all five offensive linemen hurt knees in a game.
Now San Francisco’s playoff drought is assured of reaching a fifth straight season with the painful lesson for Garoppolo that a team needs its quarterback to be available.
“That’s something that Jimmy will probably look at differently going forward because now he’ll remember this the rest of his life,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Nothing against him. This happens with everyone. You see it every Sunday. It’s a reminder for everyone why it’s an obvious coaching point.”
SO MANY ACLS
When Texans receiver Will Fuller tore his ACL, he joined a list that includes Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee , who didn’t even make it to the regular season; Eagles running back Jay Ajayi; and Miami defensive end William Hayes, who tore his trying to avoid a roughing-the-passer penalty. Unfortunately, Hayes’ foot caught in the ground as he tried to keep his weight off Derek Carr during a sack.
MISSING ON DEFENSE
Derek Barnett recovered Tom Brady’s fumble to clinch the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory in February, but season-ending shoulder surgery has sidelined Philadelphia’s young defensive star. Green Bay lost defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson to an ankle injury.
WAITING FOR BOSA
Defensive end Joey Bosa has not played a snap this season for the Chargers because of a bone bruise in his left foot, an injury that happened Aug. 7 during training camp. Bosa, the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year, tried to get back for the regular season, then reinjured his foot Sept. 5 and has been sidelined since.
The Chargers hoped he might be back after their bye, but Bosa says he’s still facing a week-to-week situation, while people keep asking him when he’ll be ready. Being 6-2 has allowed the Chargers to stay patient and avoid rushing him back again after what happened in September.
“The second my foot is ready to practice on a Wednesday I will play that week,” Bosa said.
MISSING COOK
Luckily, the Minnesota Vikings still have Latavius Murray while they wait for the return of running back Dalvin Cook . He played three of the first four games this season after reconstructive surgery on his left knee ended his rookie season, but Cook hasn’t played since Sept. 27 because of a hamstring injury.
That’s not the only issue for Minnesota, which is second in the NFC North after playing in the NFC championship last January. Rookie cornerback Mike Hughes , the 30th pick overall last April out of UCF, tore up his left knee in October.
BATTERED FALCONS
Atlanta has simply been decimated across the board in a season that started with hopes the Falcons might be the first team to play the Super Bowl on their own field. Both starting safeties and both starting guards are out for the season, top running back Devonta Freeman (groin) is on injured reserve and can’t return until December. Even kicker Matt Bryant has been hurt.
That leaves Matt Ryan trying to carry the Falcons (4-4).
ANOTHER TANNEHILL INJURY
Ryan Tannehill has missed four straight games with an injured shoulder, the latest problem for the Miami quarterback who missed all of the 2017 season after tearing an ACL in training camp. That was the same knee that kept him out of the final four games of 2016. Tannehill hurt his throwing shoulder in Week 5 and is trying to work his way back to the field. Luckily for the Dolphins, Brock Osweiler is 2-2 as a fill-in — even with starting left guard Josh Sitton and center Daniel Kilgore both out for the season.
DISEASE NOT INJURY
Four-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick is off the Dallas roster as he deals with an auto-immune disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome, which attacks nerves and leads to weakness in parts of the body. He has no idea when his football career will resume after dealing with numbness in both feet and hands and one arm. “I was very relieved to finally have an idea of what it was,” Frederick said.
POSSIBLE RETURNS
Rams cornerback Aqib Talib is out at least until Thanksgiving after being placed on injured reserve after needing surgery on an ankle early this season, while the Raiders are in the same situation after putting running back Marshawn Lynch on IR last month after surgery to repair an injured groin.
AND THEY KEEP COMING
Denver lost center Matt Paradis to a broken right leg when his own quarterback rolled up on him in the Broncos’ 19-17 loss to Houston on Sunday. The 49ers lost running back Raheem Mostert to a broken arm and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to season-ending shoulder surgery in San Francisco’s win Thursday night.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
Bengals come out of bye missing top receiver A.J. Green
CINCINNATI (AP) — Receiver A.J. Green was getting his injured right foot examined on Monday while his teammates returned from a week of rest that helped some of them heal, but not one of their most valuable players on offense.
Green hurt his right foot during a 37-34 win over Tampa Bay heading into the
CINCINNATI (AP) — Receiver A.J. Green was getting his injured right foot examined on Monday while his teammates returned from a week of rest that helped some of them heal, but not one of their most valuable players on offense.
Green hurt his right foot during a 37-34 win over Tampa Bay heading into the bye.
Green wore a protective boot last week and indicated the move was precautionary, but it turned out to be more severe than initially thought. The Bengals (5-3) will likely be missing their most indispensable receiver heading into a game Sunday against the Saints (7-1) at Paul Brown Stadium.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Chiefs GM Brett Veach making all the right moves
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In a jubilant locker room deep within Arrowhead Stadium, a young man impeccably dressed who looked as if he'd stepped out of a college classroom greeted Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins with a brilliant smile and an enthusiastic high-five.
Watkins had just had another standout performance in another Chiefs win,
Then again, just about everything the Chiefs general manager does these days turns out all right.
His draft picks are thriving. His free-agent pickups have worked out brilliantly. And his myriad moves to cultivate depth and competition throughout the roster have allowed the Chiefs to not only deal with significant injuries but also race to an 8-1 start and take a stranglehold on the AFC West.
“Brett is very, very thorough and always prepared for whatever the scenario is, whether it’s the draft or free agency or just working the roster on a week-to-week basis,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said recently. “He and Andy (Reid) work well together and that’s an important part of the equation.”
Indeed, when Reid was hired as the Chiefs coach it was with the understanding that he would no longer handle the GM duties that bogged him down in Philadelphia. So, Hunt hired John Dorsey away from the Packers front office, and one of his top lieutenants was one of Reid’s protégés from Philly.
Veach had joined him there when he was not yet 30, the former Delaware standout taking an entry level job on Reid’s staff. But he quickly impressed everyone in the organization with his detail, work ethic and acumen, and he rose through the ranks before joining the front office in Kansas City.
When the decision came last summer to part with Dorsey, Veach was a somewhat unexpected choice.
But despite taking the reins on the eve of training camp, he nevertheless put his fingerprints on a roster that would win the division title. He traded for former first-round draft pick Cam Ervin, who now starts on the offensive line, and for Reggie Ragland, who now starts at linebacker.
He made a series of moves deeper down the depth chart, too, seemingly never taking a break.
Veach continued to make aggressive roster moves after the season, dealing away quarterback Alex Smith for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a draft pick and turning the job over to Patrick Mahomes.
The moves have paid off in every way possible: Mahomes is off to a record-setting start to his career, the Chiefs created some much-needed salary cap space, Fuller has been their best cornerback and the third-round pick they acquired has turned into more help for their rebuilt defense.
Yes, even Veach’s draft picks have paid off.
He was without a first-round selection in April because of the trade to select Mahomes last year, but he nevertheless moved adroitly around the draft board to acquire players he liked.
Second-round pick Breeland Speaks has started at outside linebacker with Justin Houston hurt, and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel have been regulars as third-round picks. Safety Armani Watts was pushing for a starting job before landing on injured reserve earlier this year and sixth-round pick Tremon Smith has been a special teams standout.
“Going back to last year,” Hunt said, “I was impressed with the short amount of time that he had to make some changes going into the 2017 season that ultimately really had an impact. That wasn’t something I was expecting. And Brett’s now had a full offseason, a draft and free agency, and he’s made a lot of moves, and I think we’re seeing the fruit of his labor this year.”
It’s not just the moves Veach has made, either. He’s also shown patience to stand pat when nothing suits his liking, such as he did when the trade deadline passed without a peep.
“He’s not going to do something just to do it to appease. He’s going to do what’s best for the Chiefs and he’s really good about that,” Reid said. “That’s just where he’s at.”
So far his best has been nearly perfect.
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 10
Tua Tagovailoa was already the favorite at 4/11 odds. After this week, his odds got better, and every other Heisman trophy candidate's odds decreased. Also, his team just shut out the 3rd ranked LSU Tigers.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
For 2nd straight week, Packers not good enough vs NFL’s best
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Green Bay had the ball in field goal range, on the cusp of breaking a fourth-quarter tie, when Patriots lineman Lawrence Guy knocked the ball out of Aaron Jones' grasp .
Instead of taking their first lead of the game, the Packers watched the Patriots march to back-to-back scores and put
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Green Bay had the ball in field goal range, on the cusp of breaking a fourth-quarter tie, when Patriots lineman Lawrence Guy knocked the ball out of Aaron Jones’ grasp .
Instead of taking their first lead of the game, the Packers watched the Patriots march to back-to-back scores and put away a 31-17 victory on Sunday night.
“It was obviously a big play in the game,” Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy said. “That was a turning point.”
One week after fumbling away a late chance to defeat the then-unbeaten Los Angeles Rams, the Packers blew another fourth-quarter opportunity against the defending AFC champions, and Tom Brady — with some passing help from receiver Julian Edelman — led the Patriots to their sixth straight win.
“Jonesy’s had a really nice year for us, so that one play obviously doesn’t lose the game,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “But it’s plays like that — by all of us, myself included — that have just hindered us from finishing games out.”
In just the second matchup ever between Brady, a three-time NFL MVP, and Rodgers, who has won the award twice, Green Bay (3-4-1) played the Patriots even for 45 minutes before Jones’ fumble stalled their best chance to take the lead.
“It’s happening in the worst times,” said Rodgers, who completed 24 of 43 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. “When we have to play our best in those crunch times, we haven’t been playing our best.”
Brady completed four passes in a row before tossing it back to Edelman, who threw across the field to James White. The Patriots running back scampered for most of the 37 yards to the 2; he ran it in from the 1 for his second score of the game.
The Packers failed to get a first down, then Brady hit Josh Gordon inside the 40; he shook off cornerback Tramon Williams before dashing into the end zone.
Last week, the Rams kicked a field goal to take a 29-27 lead with 2:05 to play. But Packers kickoff returner Ty Montgomery brought the ball out of the end zone and fumbled, costing Rodgers a chance for a game-winning drive.
Against New England, the Packers also settled for a field goal in the first quarter after a delay of game penalty at the 9.
“We’re hurting ourselves with negative yardage plays and missed throws and turnovers at the wrong time,” Rodgers said.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Rams confidence unshaken after season’s first loss
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald stood calmly in front of his locker while he answered for his unit's worst performance this season.
He sounded disappointed, but not discouraged.
"This is just one game. We will fix it," Donald said after the Rams yielded a season-high 487 yards in their first loss,
The Rams hoped their vaunted defensive front could pressure Drew Brees and slow the Saints’ prolific offense.
It didn’t happen. Los Angeles (8-1) went without a sack — another first this season.
The Rams were unable clamp down on Brees and company for more than a few series.
“It’s easier said than done when you’ve got arguably one of the best receivers and one of the best running backs in the game who has power and balance,” safety Lamarcus Joyner said.
Michael Thomas finished with a New Orleans-record 211 yards receiving, including a 72-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach. Alvin Kamara had 82 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go with 34 yards receiving and another score.
And Brees went 25 of 36 for 346 yards and four touchdowns.
“When you play against a quarterback like that, you’ve got to try to get as much pressure as you can on him,” Donald said. “At times we did, but we’ve just got to be more consistent.”
Both teams scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions, starting with Kamara’s 11-yard run and Todd Gurley’s 8-yard score.
Gurley’s score have him a TD in a Rams-record 12 straight games, passing Hall of Famer Elroy Hirsch.
The tenor changed when outside linebacker Samson Ebukam stripped Saints running back Mark Ingram and Donald recovered on the Saints 22. But four plays later, Johnny Hekker was ruled down just short of a first down on a fake field goal.
“We came into this game feeling like we needed to be aggressive. We wanted to be aggressive. That kind of embodies the identity we do have,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “It didn’t work out today, but that’s not going to stop of us from continuing to fight and make sure we’re making aggressive decisions that are also smart.”
New Orleans reeled off three consecutive touchdown drives following the stop, while Los Angeles missed a field goal and turned the ball over on an interception.
The Rams defense adjusted effectively in the third quarter, coming up with two straight stops while Los Angeles’ offense roared back into rhythm, eventually erasing a three-touchdown deficit and tying it at 35 on Jared Goff’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp and Gerald Everett’s 2-point conversion.
But Brees and Thomas stepped up when New Orleans (7-1) needed a big play.
“The offense came out and got points on the board and got an opportunity to get back in the game and win,” Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said. “But we just didn’t make the correct stops at the correct times.”
Thomas’ long touchdown reception with 3:52 left was followed on New Orleans’ next possession by Kamara’s clinching 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 with less than two minutes to play.
If the race for the top playoff seed in the NFC comes down to a tiebreaker between New Orleans and Los Angeles, the Saints will have it.
Sunday’s game might have been a preview of a future matchup between the teams with even more at stake.
“They’re the upper echelon and we are too in the NFC,” Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth said. “They’re a great football team. Tremendous football team.”
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
NFL Week 9 Football Props: Seahawks vs. Chargers
For the Seattle Seahawks, it's been a bit of a rollercoaster season. They seem to be playing well, but nobody is talking about them as serious playoff contenders. They're three losses have each been by only one score, and they came dangerously close to handing the Rams their first loss a few weeks back.
The Chargers will be rooting for the Browns this weekend, and Seattle will be hoping the Drew Brees can continue his hot streak against the Rams. Both of these teams are in the playoff race for wild card spots, and even possibly as divisional winners, but it will take a lot for them to catch up to their divisional rivals. The Chargers come into Seattle as 1 point favorites, but Everyone knows that the Seahawks at home are a dangerous team.
Alternate lines are available at Sugar House Sportsbook if you live in the state of New Jersey.
Seahawks vs. Chargers Props
What to Look For – Week 9 Wide Receivers/Kickers
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASON
|
CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH 100+ REC. YARDS
|
Calvin Johnson
|
Detroit
|
2012
|
8
|
Adam Thielen
|
Minnesota
|
2018
|
8*
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
YEARS
|
CONSECUTIVE SEASONS
|
Rod Smith
|
Denver
|
2000-02
|
3
|
Wes Welker
|
New England
|
2007-09
|
3
|
Victor Cruz
|
New York Giants
|
2011-12
|
2
|
J.T. Smith
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
1986-87
|
2
|
Wes Welker
|
New England
|
2011-12
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Adam Thielen
|
Minnesota
|
2017-18*
|
1*
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
FEWEST GAMES TO 10,000 RECEIVING YARDS
|
Calvin Johnson
|
Detroit
|
115
|
Antonio Brown
|
Pittsburgh
|
116
|
Torry Holt
|
St. Louis
|
116
|
Lance Alworth^
|
San Diego
|
120
|
Jerry Rice^
|
San Francisco
|
121
|
Marvin Harrison^
|
Indianapolis
|
122
|
|
|
|
Julio Jones
|
Atlanta
|
102*
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM(S)
|
RECEIVING YARDS IN 1ST 8 SEASONS
|
Torry Holt
|
St. Louis
|
10,675
|
Calvin Johnson
|
Detroit
|
10,405
|
Jerry Rice^
|
San Francisco
|
10,273
|
Randy Moss^
|
Minnesota, Oakland
|
10,147
|
Marvin Harrison^
|
Indianapolis
|
10,072
|
|
|
|
Julio Jones
|
Atlanta
|
9,866*
Steelers’ offense seeks success in Baltimore
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to create some mid-season separation in the AFC North.
To do that, they will have to beat the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, a venue where the Steelers have found it difficult to win and generate offense at times in the
“We just focus on this opportunity ahead of us,” Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said. “We don’t focus on the magnitude of the division. We know if we take care of our business, things will work out for themselves. It’s another opportunity this week to do what we desire to do.”
The first-place Steelers (4-2-1) have won three straight after a 1-2-1 start. Their last loss came Sept. 30 against the Ravens at Heinz Field, as the Steelers converted 2-of-12 third downs and rushed for just 19 yards in that game.
“I don’t think there would be any player that would say they felt like they played their best game,” Steelers’ offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said. “And when we had a chance to look back through it, we were pretty critical of what we did and what we didn’t do. It was a pretty good eye-opener.”
The Steelers offense has found its stride since then, while Baltimore (4-4) has lost three of four. But the Ravens have experienced past success against the Steelers in Baltimore.
The Steelers beat the Ravens 26-9 last season in Baltimore. But prior to last season’s win, the Steelers lost the previous four games and five of their last six road games against the Ravens dating back to September 2011.
Brown has just 40 receptions for 427 yards and one touchdown in eight games at Baltimore. That’s an average of five catches and 53 yards per game for the four-time All-Pro.
Brown, who leads the league this season with eight touchdowns, has never had a 100-yard game against the Ravens in Baltimore.
“It’s a tough place to play,” Fichtner said. “There’s great fan support and it’s loud. They get excited playing in their crowd. Snap-count is always an issue. We’ve had some big games there in my past 12 years here. It’s an exciting place to play.”
Roethlisberger owns a career completion percentage of 64 percent, but he’s completed just 57 percent of his passes in Baltimore.
Roethlisberger, who ranks sixth in the league in passing yards this season, has never had a 300-yard game in Baltimore. He’s thrown nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions at M&T Bank Stadium, and has been sacked 29 times in 10 games, including eight in the last four contests.
The Steelers are 3-6 in games Roethlisberger has started in Baltimore. Roethlisberger enters Sunday’s game against the Ravens with a broken index finger on his non-throwing hand. He sustained the injury at some point in Pittsburgh’s home win against Cleveland last Sunday.
Roethlisberger fully practiced Thursday and Friday.
“Ben’s a tough guy, and he’s been through a lot,” Brown said. “He’s one of the toughest ever to do it. You don’t see him complaining. This guy’s a warrior.”
Brown hopes the Steelers can pick up an important victory on Sunday at a place where wins and yards have been hard to come by.
“It’s a hostile environment with fiery fans,” Brown said. “It’s one of those environments you love to excel in. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to go out and compete this weekend.”
NOTES: Steelers CBs Coty Sensabaugh (toe) and Artie Burns (ankle) are both questionable for Sunday’s game, while OT Marcus Gilbert (knee) is doubtful. Sensabaugh fully practiced on Friday, while Burns left practice early with his ankle injury. Matt Feiler will start at right tackle for the second straight week if Gilbert cannot play.
Adams’ ascent to productive WR for Packers started vs. Pats
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams can trace his ascent to becoming one of the most productive receivers in the NFL to a cold night in late November four years ago.
That game against the New England Patriots is proof of how much a rookie must be prepared at any
“Well I mean, I let everybody know as far as my approach to the game ever since I got here was just to be ready at all times,” Adams said this week.
It’s a lesson that the Packers’ current crop of rookie receivers can draw from when Green Bay faces New England again on Sunday night at Foxboro.
In 2014, Adams took advantage of more looks when the Patriots decided to focus on then-top Packers wideout Jordy Nelson. Adams had six catches for 121 yards on 11 targets, getting as many receptions and targets as he had drawn the three previous games combined.
“Yeah, that was probably my coming out game,” Adams said.
Now Adams is quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ top option, the receiver that usually draws an opponent’s best cornerback. Adams has had at least 132 yards receiving in each of his last three games.
“Well, he’s big for us. I think he can do it all from the wide receiver position and we’re expecting a lot of attention by the Patriots secondary” on Adams, coach Mike McCarthy said.
If that’s the case, it could mean more looks for rookie wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Equanimeous St. Brown.
The 6-foot-4 Valdes-Scantling has especially taken advantage of more work in recent games with injuries to starters Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison. They returned last week, but Valdes-Scantling still caught a touchdown pass last week, his second in three games.
Adams has offered simple, but important advice to the rookies, just like how Nelson did to Adams four years ago.
“Don’t try to be (Adams.) Don’t try to be Cobb, don’t try to be (Allison). Don’t try to be anybody else that you see,” Valdes-Scantling said in recounting a piece of advice from Adams.
Valdes-Scantling could draw another start against the Patriots with Allison listed as doubtful for Sunday after injuring his groin in practice this week to go with an already sore hamstring. Cobb is questionable again with a hamstring injury but seems to be improving.
“Be yourself. Everybody does things well, but what you do well, just keep doing it,” Valdes-Scantling added about Adams’ advice.
Adams has become an all-around receiver. Explosiveness and an ability to make moves allow him to gain extra yards after a catch.
But while the 26-21 win over the Patriots in 2014 might have been his springboard, it took a while for Adams to gain the kind of consistency that now makes him an important part of the offense.
For example, following the Patriots game, Adams managed just four catches for 29 yards over his last four regular-season games combined in 2014. Then he had seven catches for 117 yards and a score in a 26-21 win in the playoffs over the Dallas Cowboys.
Adams has 28 touchdown catches since the 2016 season. Opposing secondaries have caught on to Adams’ rise, yet he’s still coming up clutch for Rodgers.
“He’s going to look to guys who maybe he hasn’t looked to as much coming up,” Adams said. “If that’s how they decide to go about the game, remove (me) from the game, I’m still going to do my best to contribute as much as I can to this offense. I know the rest of the guys will be ready as well.”
Linebacker Nick Perry (ankle) and safety Jermaine Whitehead (back) are the only other players on the injury report, listed as questionable for Sunday.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL