Titans-Chargers Preview Capsule
TENNESSEE (3-3) vs. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4-2) at London
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE – Chargers by 7
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Titans 3-3, Chargers 3-3
SERIES RECORD – Chargers lead 27-17-1
LAST MEETING – Chargers beat Titans 43-35, Nov. 6, 2016
LAST WEEK – Titans lost to Ravens 21-0; Chargers beat Browns 38-14
AP PRO32 RANKING – Titans No. 18, Chargers No. 5
TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (22), PASS (30).
TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (26), PASS (5).
CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (6), PASS (13).
CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (11), PASS (17).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Chargers have won 10 of last 11 in series. … This first game between teams with Anthony Lynn coaching Chargers and Mike Vrabel with Titans. … Titans making franchise’s trip to London for first regular-season game outside U.S. Chargers making second trip to London. They lost to the Saints 37-32 on Oct. 26, 2008. … Titans gave up 11 sacks last week after allowing only nine combined through first five games. … Titans rank third in NFL, giving up just 17.8 points per game. … Tennessee has lost two straight. … QB Marcus Mariota has passed for 240 yards or more in past two times he has faced AFC West team. He threw for 313 yards and two TDs in last meeting vs. Chargers. … S Kevin Byard has nine interceptions since start of 2017 season, tied for most in league in that span. … Titans have 30 penalties, third fewest in NFL. … Chargers are 13-5 since starting last season 0-4. … Chargers QB Philip Rivers leads AFC and second in NFL with 115.1 passer rating. He has 13 TD passes and four interceptions in seven games vs. Titans. … RB Austin Ekeler averaging NFL leading 8.5 yards per touch. … WR Tyrell Williams has six receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns in past two games. … Chargers’ defense has eight sacks past two weeks after having eight in first four games. … K Caleb Sturgis (quad) remains questionable after missing last week’s game. Michael Badgley became seventh kicker to make field goal for Chargers since start of 2017. … Fantasy tip: Chargers RB Melvin Gordon has rushed for over 100 yards in back-to-back games for first time since 2016.
Patriots-Bears Preview Capsule
NEW ENGLAND (4-2) at CHICAGO (3-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Patriots by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD — New England 3-3, Chicago 3-2
SERIES RECORD — Patriots lead 9-4
LAST MEETING — Patriots beat Bears 51-23, Oct. 26, 2014
LAST WEEK — Patriots beat Chiefs 43-40; Bears lost to Miami
LAST WEEK — Patriots beat Chiefs 43-40; Bears lost to Miami 31-28, OT
AP PRO32 RANKING — Patriots No. 2, Bears No. 13 (tie)
PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (11), PASS (19).
PATRIOTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (18), PASS (21).
BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (8), PASS (22).
BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (4), PASS (16).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Tom Brady is 4-0 against Bears, one of five teams he has yet to lose to. Others are Atlanta (5-0), Dallas (4-0), Minnesota (4-0) and Tampa Bay (4-0). … Brady completed 30 of 35 passes for 354 yards with five TDs and no INTs in last meeting with Bears. In four career games against Chicago he has 1,318 yards passing, 11 TDs and only three INTs. … In his past three games, rookie RB Sony Michel has rushed for 316 yards, four TDs. … RB James White has touchdown catch in three of his past four games. … TE Rob Gronkowski has 381 yards receiving in his past four road games. … LB Dont’a Hightower had 10 tackles and half-sack in last meeting with Chicago. … Bears had three-game win streak stopped by Miami. … Chicago remains in sole possession of NFC North lead for first time since late in 2013. … Bears’ losses are by combined four points, including 24-23 in opener at Green Bay. … LB Khalil Mack hurt ankle early against Miami, failed to get sack, forced fumble for first time this season. … QB Mitchell Trubisky threw for 316 yards, three TDs, one interception last week. He has 670 yards, nine TDs, one INT over past two games. … RB Tarik Cohen had 90 yards receiving, 31 rushing last week. He’s aiming for third straight game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage. … WR Taylor Gabriel has 214 yards receiving, two TDs in past two games. … CB Kyle Fuller had two INTs last week. … Fantasy tip: Gronkowski figures to be more involved this week after catching just three passes against Kansas City, though he did have 97 yards. Bears don’t have height in the secondary to handle 6-foot-6 Gronkowski.
Breakfast Club helps former NFL players get healthy together
Kevin Mawae played 16 seasons in the NFL, earning eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro honors. Yet the former offensive lineman found himself struggling to walk in the summer of 2017.
With each step came stabbing pains because of severe plantar fasciitis.
Kevin Mawae played 16 seasons in the NFL, earning eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro honors. Yet the former offensive lineman found himself struggling to walk in the summer of 2017.

With each step came stabbing pains because of severe plantar fasciitis.
With each step came stabbing pains because of severe plantar fasciitis.
The Breakfast Club came to his rescue by figuring out what caused his pain instead of focusing only on the symptoms.
“I started through the program, and it turns out for me I just got to stretch and take care of my body instead of being complacent in that area,” Mawae said.
The Breakfast Club is a free six-week program for former players with at least two credited seasons at EXOS workout facilities or YMCAs, bringing them together for three workouts a week, along with physical therapy and a nutritionist. The club started in February 2015 in Arizona through The Trust, which developed out of the 2011 labor agreement following a lengthy lockout. The Trust was created to help players transition to non-football lives once their careers end.
Mawae, a former president of the NFL Players Association, joined such former players as Pittsburgh linebacker Levon Kirkland and long snapper Jason Kyle, who played for four teams, in the club session in Scottsdale, Arizona. Mawae also spent four weeks with the club this summer before reporting for fall practice in August in his new job as a quality control analyst at Arizona State for coach Herm Edwards.
The man who played center his final 14 years in the NFL had a simple issue: He never stretched.
“So to finally get from where I could barely touch my shins to where I can put my hands on the ground now in a straight-legged stretch, that’s a huge accomplishment for me,” Mawae said.
A nutritionist also helps each player with an individual eating plan and teaches them how to pick healthy foods when shopping. They also get a cookbook developed to assist with making better choices.
Support comes from The Trust, which assists former players with career counseling, finances and education . Connecting former players and helping them take care of their bodies is where the Breakfast Club comes in. Bahati Van Pelt, executive director of The Trust, credits former player Aaron Taylor for creating the group workout concept by asking if EXOS could provide a workout plan if he got 10 players together in San Diego.
The concept quickly grew from a couple groups to five a year, then 12, and now through expansion with about 400 former players having taken part.
The Breakfast Club has been in the Dallas area; Miami; Tampa; Birmingham, Alabama; Jacksonville, Florida; Brentwood, Tennessee; Kansas City, Missouri; and New Orleans. Van Pelt said they went to New Orleans last year because several former players reached out to Tulane, a medical partner of The Trust, when they had a large enough group for a Breakfast Club.
“Anytime we can have a player-driven, organized community that players are willing to buy into and incorporate and be active in, a part of that’s a no-brainer for us,” Van Pelt said.
With so many former NFL players in the Atlanta region, The Trust needed another gym option in areas without EXOS facilities. That led to the YMCA, where a free one-year membership is renewable and keeps former players working out once the club’s six-week sessions end.
Former players only have to register with The Trust, which is identifying more cities to host future Breakfast Clubs. The current club started Oct. 8 in Carlsbad, California, near San Diego, with players including former offensive tackle Vaughn Parker, now 47 who played 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Chargers.
The biggest benefit may be recreating the locker room vibe that disappears after football. Van Pelt said they’ve had former players ask when the club is coming back to their towns.
“It brought back that feeling of being in the locker room, of having a workout in your position group and having an accountability partner with your wellness,” Van Pelt said. “So if I don’t come work out on a Monday and Wednesday, I have teammates that are going to check in on me and find out what’s going on and make sure I’m there on Friday.”
Getting moving again with a routine matters most for players accustomed to living by practice and meeting schedules through high school, college and the NFL.
But Mawae said no former player wants to be a statistic, and the club can help men live longer, healthier lives.
“It doesn’t mean you can’t have a drink every now and then, you can’t indulge in sweets or candies or whatever, you can’t just relax for a week. That just means you don’t live a sedentary lifestyle where all your previous injuries can pile up and debilitate you,” Mawae said.
“And unfortunately for a lot of the players that retire, that’s exactly what happens.”
NFL happy with more scoring, close games
NEW YORK (AP) — Plenty of scoring and close games are good for business in the NFL.
Teams are scoring at a record pace. The number of points (4,489), touchdowns (504) and touchdown passes (328) are the most in league history through six weeks.
And, games are coming down to the end.
NEW YORK (AP) — Plenty of scoring and close games are good for business in the NFL.
Teams are scoring at a record pace. The number of points (4,489), touchdowns (504) and touchdown passes (328) are the most in league history through six weeks.
And, games are coming down to the end.
Sixty-nine percent of all games (64 of 93) have been within one score in the fourth quarter. A total of 54 games have been decided by one score — eight points or less. That’s tied for the most in league history at this point. There have been 28 games decided by three points or fewer, second-most at this point. At least one game has reached overtime the first six weeks for the first time since extra time was instituted in 1974.
“I don’t think there has been a better time to be an NFL fan,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday. “The quality of the games and the enjoyment that comes with that, I hear it from the fans all the time — that is No. 1 for them. From our standpoint, we look at this as a great moment for us, the tremendous growth and the tremendous popularity of our game.”
One of the key factors contributing to the scoring output is the emphasis on calling defensive holding penalties. The total is up to 36 from 11 through six weeks last season. The increase in roughing-the-passer penalties and eliminating use of the helmet to initiate hits are also important factors.
League officials also point to an influx of talented young quarterbacks. However, scoring could taper off once defenses make adjustments and weather could affect games later in the season.
Here’s a look inside more numbers going into Week 7:
MORE THIELEN: Vikings receiver Adam Thielen has at least 100 yards receiving in each of Minnesota’s first six games this season. Only Charley Hennigan had more with seven in 1961 for Houston. Thielen’s 58 catches lead the NFL and he’s on pace for 155 receptions.
BREEZING UP: Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning’s career record for yards passing last week and now is one TD pass away from joining Manning (539), Brett Favre (508) and Tom Brady (501) in the 500 TD club. The Saints visit the Ravens on Sunday.
CHASING LT: Rams running back Todd Gurley has 11 TDs rushing and receiving. He’s on pace for 29. Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson set the record with 31 in 2006 for the Chargers.
THE KICKING GOAT: Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is 10 points away from breaking Morten Anderson’s scoring record. Anderson had 2,544 points on 565 field goals and 849 extra points. Vinatieri has 2,535 points and already broke Anderson’s record for most field goals. He’s at 570 and counting.
PAT’S STATS: Patrick Mahomes has 18 TD passes in his first seven career games. Only Kurt Warner (21) and Deshaun Watson (20) had more through eight.
BIG PLAY TY: Mahomes’ teammate on the Chiefs, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, already has 14 career TDs of 50 yards or more. Only Gale Sayers (16) and Randy Moss (15) had more before age 25.
Rams’ McVay laments sharing division with 49ers’ Shanahan
Arizona Cardinals: A day after Broncos linebacker Von Miller said his team would kick the Cardinals' (expletive) in Thursday night's game, Arizona head coach Steve Wilks told reporters he doesn't expect his guys to need the bulletin-board material for motivation. "I hope not, from a
Arizona Cardinals: A day after Broncos linebacker Von Miller said his team would kick the Cardinals’ (expletive) in Thursday night’s game, Arizona head coach Steve Wilks told reporters he doesn’t expect his guys to need the bulletin-board material for motivation. “I hope not, from a standpoint of trying to get guys ready to play football,” Wilks said. The 1-5 Cardinals will be without guards Mike Iupati (back) and Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring) for the game, while guard Justin Pugh is questionable with a hand injury. Safety Tre Boston (shoulder, ribs) is also out, while cornerback Jamar Taylor (back) is questionable.
Los Angeles Rams: As they prepare to meet for the third time as head coaches, Sean McVay lamented that he can’t talk football as much with good friend Kyle Shanahan as much as he used to, now that they lead division rivals. “Any time that we cross paths at the combine or whatever it might be, we always enjoy talking ball, and it doesn’t have to be anything where you’re giving your secrets away,” McVay told reporters. “We certainly still talk. I know that I feel like I wish he wasn’t in our division and we didn’t have to play twice a year so that we could be a little bit more open with our dialogue. … But, we’re fortunate to even be in these roles. So we’ll take it, but I would prefer not to have Kyle Shanahan in our division, if you ask me.”
San Francisco 49ers: The offense took a big step forward last week in scoring 30 points against the Green Bay Packers, and while it wasn’t enough for a win, Shanahan is optimistic about the group with the return of wideout Marquise Goodwin from injury. “We’d been missing Quise a lot,” Shanahan said. “He’s been battling to get back. … He played very well for us, not just the plays he made, but he blocked very well and did a lot of good things when he wasn’t getting the ball. That loosens up the coverage for everyone. Quise does a good job and he also helps out other people and helps our run game.” Goodwin totaled 126 yards and a pair of scores on four catches against Green Bay.
Seattle Seahawks: Seattle hit its bye coming off its best game of the season, a 27-3 romp over the Raiders in London, and defensive end Frank Clark capped the triumph by being named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Clark hounded rookie tackle Kolton Miller to rack up 2.5 sacks, including two sack-fumbles that were recovered by teammates, in just 29 defensive snaps as he battled an illness. In a contract year, Clark now has 5.5 sacks this season, best on the team and 1.5 shy of the NFL lead (J.J. Watt, Danielle Hunter).
NFL notebook: Broncos CEO hints Joseph’s job in danger
Denver Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis indicated Wednesday that head coach Vance Joseph's job could be in danger if he doesn't right the ship soon.
In acknowledging concern over nearly 10,000 no-shows in Denver's home loss to the unbeaten Los
Denver Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis indicated Wednesday that head coach Vance Joseph’s job could be in danger if he doesn’t right the ship soon.
In acknowledging concern over nearly 10,000 no-shows in Denver’s home loss to the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams last weekend, Ellis did not shy away from alluding to possible changes if the Broncos continue to struggle on the field and at the gates.
“I understand it, between weather and performance, these things happen,” Ellis told The Athletic from the NFL owners meetings in New York. “We’ve got to figure out a way to stop talking about how we need to do things differently and actually do things differently.”
“We [made an in-season coaching change] in 2010, I think,” Ellis added, referring to Josh McDaniels being fired with four games remaining in that season. “So we’ll see, we’ll see. I’m trying to stay focused on one game at a time and see where we go from there, and having conversations with [general manager] John Elway and see where we go.”
–Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Week 7’s game against the Detroit Lions in Miami as he continues to battle a right (throwing) shoulder injury, head coach Adam Gase announced.
Tannehill did not throw during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice, and backup Brock Osweiler was expected to take all of the first-team reps, per the Miami Herald.
Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating the team’s handling of Tannehill’s injury and how it was disclosed on injury reports last week, according to multiple reports. Tannehill had been listed as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before being downgraded to questionable on Friday. However, NFL rules require a designation of limited when a player is unable to take all of his normal reps, which Gase has said was the case for Tannehill on Thursday.
–Newly signed quarterback Derek Anderson will start Sunday for the Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis, coach Sean McDermott announced. “It’s the right decision for our football team right now,” McDermott said.
Rookie starter Josh Allen is out indefinitely with an elbow sprain, and McDermott chose not to turn to interception-prone Nathan Peterman, who started the season at quarterback but quickly was benched in favor of Allen.
Anderson, 35, is in his 13th season in the NFL and spent four seasons in Cleveland, one in Arizona and seven with the Carolina Panthers.
–Leonard Fournette did not practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a signal that he might not play for the third straight week because of the hamstring injury he sustained in Week 1.
Fournette has missed four of the last five games with a hamstring injury. Coach Doug Marrone told reporters that Fournette will try to practice Thursday. The Jaguars (3-3) lost their past two games, and Fournette has yet to finish a game this year.
Fournette’s replacement, T.J. Yeldon (foot, ankle), also missed practice Wednesday. Veteran Jamaal Charles, signed last week, and rookie David Williams are the other running backs on the Jacksonville roster.
–Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice on after missing the past two games with chest and hamstring injuries.
Hilton was listed as a full participant as the Colts prepared for Sunday’s visit from the Bills. Neither Hilton nor Colts coach Frank Reich confirmed that Hilton would play, but Andrew Luck’s top target acknowledged the team could really use him in uniform.
“I don’t wanna go out there and hurt myself,” Hilton said. “So, for me, I’ll give it a test today. We’re in a must-win game, so I’ve gotta be out there.”
–Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL is focusing on listening and learning, which has resulted in increased quality on and off the field.
“When you have people working together, listening to one another and that level of respect, I think everyone feels better,” Goodell said as the NFL fall owners meetings wrapped.
Goodell said overall quality and competitiveness are up across the league with a margin of victory on pace to be the third- or fourth-closest in NFL history. While some are concerned with growing protection of quarterbacks, Goodell said the focus on player safety is coming through in every game.
–Just four months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, Houston Texans safety Andre Hal is practicing with the team again.
Hal has been on the non-football illness list since his diagnosis in early June. With the lymphoma in remission and Hal back at practice, the Texans have 21 days to decide whether to activate him as part of the 53-man roster.
The team announced June 8 that Hal had been diagnosed with nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma. It was diagnosed after Hal reported he had blurry vision while practicing, and the cancer was discovered in his armpit and stomach.
–Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced that he has abandoned his 600 million pound bid to buy London’s Wembley Stadium from the Football Association.
The FA’s leadership was due to vote on Khan’s proposal next week, and Khan did not expect enough support in his favor.
Colts WR Hilton returns to practice
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the past two games with chest and hamstring injuries.
"The guys need me," HIlton said earlier in the day. "So I'm here for them."
Hilton was listed as
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the past two games with chest and hamstring injuries.
“The guys need me,” HIlton said earlier in the day. “So I’m here for them.”
Hilton was listed as a full participant as the Colts prepared for Sunday’s visit from the Buffalo Bills. Neither Hilton nor Colts coach Frank Reich confirmed that Hilton would play against the Bills, but Andrew Luck’s top target acknowledged the team could really use him in uniform.
“I don’t wanna go out there and hurt myself,” Hilton said. “So, for me, I’ll give it a test today. We’re in a must-win game, so I’ve gotta be out there.”
Hilton has 21 receptions for 294 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season. He eclipsed 100 yards in his most recent game, a 37-34 overtime loss against the Houston Texans on Sept. 30.
As he had missed just two games in his first six seasons, which included four Pro Bowl selections, Hilton told reporters he is eager to work back into shape.
“Just watching it on TV not being there with them, you know, it hurts me,” Hilton said. “It hurts me a lot.”
Jags owner withdraws bid to buy London’s Wembley
Shad Khan, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, won't be adding the home of English soccer to his portfolio.
Khan announced Wednesday that he has abandoned his 600 million pound bid to buy London's Wembley Stadium from the Football Association.
Shad Khan, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, won’t be adding the home of English soccer to his portfolio.
Khan announced Wednesday that he has abandoned his 600 million pound bid to buy London’s Wembley Stadium from the Football Association.
The FA’s leadership was due to vote on Khan’s proposal next week.
“At this moment, following last week’s FA council hearing, it appears there is no definitive mandate to sell Wembley and my current proposal, subsequently, would earn the backing of only a slim majority of the FA Council, well short of the conclusive margin that the FA chairman has required,” Khan said in a statement.
“Unfortunately, given where we are today, I’ve concluded that the outcome of a vote next week would be far from sufficient in expressing the broad support favored by the FA Chairman to sell Wembley Stadium. Until a time when it is evident there is an unmistakable directive from the FA to explore and close a sale, I am respectfully withdrawing my offer to purchase Wembley Stadium.”
FA chief executive Martin Glenn said in a statement, “At a recent meeting with Mr. Khan he expressed to us that, without stronger support from within the game, his offer is being seen as more divisive than it was anticipated to be and has decided to withdraw his proposal. Wembley Stadium is an iconic venue that is revered around world and it will continue to thrive under the ownership and direction of The FA.”
Khan also owns a London-based Premier League soccer team, Fulham FC, but he reportedly was not planning to move the club’s base to Wembley. The Jaguars have played at Wembley five times since 2013, and they are due to play the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles there on Oct. 28.
In future years, the NFL is scheduled to play four games a year in London, two at Wembley and two at Tottenham Hotspur’s under-construction stadium in North London.
Wembley serves as the home of the England national soccer team as well as playoff rounds of the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Football League.
Eagles’ Wentz limited in practice with back injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was one of four players limited in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's injury report.
Coming off a Thursday night win over the New York Giants and with a few extra days of rest before the
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was one of four players limited in practice on Wednesday, according to the team’s injury report.
Coming off a Thursday night win over the New York Giants and with a few extra days of rest before the Eagles host the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, Wentz did not fully participate in practice because of a back injury.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the team expects Wentz to practice without restrictions Thursday. The Eagles’ third-year passer missed this season’s first two games after recovering from a season-ending left ACL injury last December.
The three other players who did not complete a full practice Wednesday were tackle Jason Peters (biceps), defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf).
Six Eagles were sidelined for all of Wednesday’s practice — tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), safety Corey Graham (hamstring), plus linebackers D.J. Alexander (quadricep) and linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee).
–Field Level Media
Rams WR Reynolds ready to start in place of injured Kupp
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds prepares every week as if he is a starter.
With Cooper Kupp not expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a knee injury, Reynolds will finally get to take his mindset literally.
"If you practice like
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds prepares every week as if he is a starter.
With Cooper Kupp not expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a knee injury, Reynolds will finally get to take his mindset literally.
“If you practice like you’re a starter or prepare like you’re a starter, you know, you’re pretty much a starter,” Reynolds said Wednesday.
“You know everything. You know your assignments. You know what you’re supposed to do, and that’s like 95 percent of offense. If you know what you are doing then you’ll be pretty good.”
In his second season out of Texas A&M, Reynolds proved his worth as a reserve against Seattle in Week 5 when Kupp got a concussion late in the second quarter. Reynolds had two receptions for 39 yards and one carry for 10 yards, all on three consecutive plays during Los Angeles’ first possession of the third quarter.
When quarterback Jared Goff called the fly sweep, Reynolds was still tired from making his first catches of the season. But the whole sequence confirmed that Reynolds was capable of playing without a drop-off behind the three starters in Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods.
“I kind of just chuckled and was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be fine,” running back Todd Gurley said.
For Reynolds, who had played just nine of the Rams’ 267 offensive snaps through the first five games, the quick introduction got him right in the flow of the game.
“I wasn’t used to three plays in a row like that from being a backup kind of guy,” Reynolds said. “But definitely being able to go in there and get those catches, it builds some confidence for me leading through the rest of the game and it helped a lot.”
Reynolds was pressed back into action when Kupp sprained his knee at Denver on Sunday, though he did not make as much of an impact as the previous week. He had one reception for a 2-yard loss and had another pass hit him in the facemask, bouncing up in the air and being intercepted.
It was only the sixth turnover of the season for the Rams, something Reynolds credits to Goff’s timing and the overall rhythm of the offense. He is still getting used to it after playing nearly 60 percent of snaps the past two games.
Still, Reynolds has made substantial strides in his overall understanding of coach Sean McVay’s offense.
“I’m able to work things out,” Reynolds said. “I’m feeling a lot more comfortable with the offense and knowing my assignments, so it definitely slows the game down for me.”
The difference will be on display this week, as McVay effectively ruled out Kupp from the Rams’ third straight road game.
To add depth at receiver, the Rams signed free agent Nick Williams on Tuesday. Williams has familiarity with some of the terminology and schemes McVay uses after playing in Washington, Atlanta and Tennessee. Williams most recently worked with former Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur in a stint with the Titans earlier this season.
The addition of Williams became even more important as Reynolds was limited during Wednesday’s walkthrough because of a hand injury. Despite leaving the locker room with his hand wrapped in ice, Reynolds was looking ahead to a possible matchup with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.
“He’s an elite athlete, but at the same time I’m a player,” Reynolds said. “We’re going to have to compete. I’m not starstruck.”
NOTES: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), OLB Matt Longacre (back) and LG Rodger Saffold (knee) did not participate Wednesday.
Eagles’ Jason Peters expected to play with torn biceps
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters isn't expected to miss a game despite tearing his biceps.
The 36-year-old Peters was limited in Wednesday's practice, but coach Doug Pederson says "there's no concern with injuring him any further" and "he'll be ready to go" for Sunday's game against Carolina.
The 36-year-old Peters was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but coach Doug Pederson says “there’s no concern with injuring him any further” and “he’ll be ready to go” for Sunday’s game against Carolina.
Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Peters in the starting lineup after the two-time All-Pro tore an ACL last October and missed Philadelphia’s run to a Super Bowl title. Vaitai has filled in this season when Peters has left a couple of games because of various injuries.
The Eagles have two games remaining before a bye week, but Pederson says he isn’t planning to rest Peters.
Broncos CEO unafraid of in-season coaching change
Is Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals a must-win for Vance Joseph and his 2-4 Denver Broncos?
Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis indicated Wednesday that the time for action -- i.e. drastic changes on the coaching staff, including Joseph -- may
Is Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals a must-win for Vance Joseph and his 2-4 Denver Broncos?
Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis indicated Wednesday that the time for action — i.e. drastic changes on the coaching staff, including Joseph — may be near if the team can not right its season quickly.
In acknowledging concern over nearly 10,000 no-shows in Denver’s home loss to the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams last weekend, Ellis did not shy away from alluding to possible changes if the Broncos continue to struggle on the field and at the gates.
“I understand it, between weather and performance, these things happen,” Ellis told The Athletic on Wednesday from the NFL owners meetings in New York. “We’ve got to figure out a way to stop talking about how we need to do things differently and actually do things differently.”
Coming off a 5-11 season in Joseph’s rookie campaign, the organization’s plan for 2018 included a strong draft and big-money signing of quarterback Case Keenum. So far this season, the new mix has not translated into more wins.
When pressed last week before the Rams game on whether changes needed to be made, Ellis portrayed confidence is saying the Broncos “know what needs to be done to fix” their issues. While at the time Ellis praised Joseph, the CEO stopped short of promising no drastic measures.
“We’re all pulling for him and supporting him and we’ll see where this goes,” Ellis told reporters about Joseph.
Wednesday in New York, Ellis sounded open to an in-season coaching change, if the Broncos could not rebound soon.
“We did it in 2010, I think,” Ellis told The Athletic, referring to Josh McDaniels being fired with four games remaining in the season. “So we’ll see, we’ll see. I’m trying to stay focused on one game at a time and see where we go from there, and having conversations with [general manager] John Elway and see where we go.”
Heading into this Sunday’s game against 1-5 Arizona, the Broncos will be without right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), outside linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist) and cornerback Adam Jones (quad). Left guard Ronald Leary (Achilles) was lost for the season against the Rams last week and will be placed on injured reserve.
–Field Level Media
Fans weigh in on future of Cowboys coach Garrett
Dallas Cowboys: When DallasCowboys.com reported Tuesday that the organization, according to sources, is pondering offering head coach Jason Garrett a contract extension, fans went wild on social media. Owner Jerry Jones denied the report on a local radio show, but it was clear by
Dallas Cowboys: When DallasCowboys.com reported Tuesday that the organization, according to sources, is pondering offering head coach Jason Garrett a contract extension, fans went wild on social media. Owner Jerry Jones denied the report on a local radio show, but it was clear by the fans’ reactions that they think the Garrett era has run its course in Dallas. Garrett is in his ninth season and has a 70-56 career record, including 3-3 this season. The Cowboys have qualified for the playoffs in two seasons during his run, going 1-2. The reaction of one fan on Twitter: “If he gets one we should all boycott. He’s horrible.” And another: “Don’t fear fam. Couple more losses will do it. … We wasted too many talents as an organization. At one point we had 9 dudes in the pro bowl at the same time and still did nothing.”
New York Giants: As the Eli Manning era limps to its eventual end in New York, there’s a lot of talk about his replacement. And there’s a thought that the Giants might not want to draft and develop a quarterback, but instead acquire a veteran to complement Odell Beckham Jr. and a productive corps of receivers, as well as running back Saquon Barkley. One name the Giants have been linked to is Oakland signal-caller Derek Carr, who might become available if the 1-5 Raiders are ready to hit the reset button. Carr has four years and about $78 million left on his deal; the Raiders could save $15 million against the cap by parting ways with him this offseason.
Philadelphia Eagles: Quarterback Carson Wentz missed practice Wednesday with what was termed a minor back injury, but he’s expected to practice Thursday and play Sunday when the Eagles host the Carolina Panthers. ESPN’s Tim McManus reported Wentz was believed to have muscle spasms. That’s a relief for the Eagles, who had a long list of players miss practice on Wednesday: LB D.J. Alexander (quad), CB Rasul Douglas (not injury related), LB Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), S Corey Graham (hamstring), OT Lane Johnson (ankle), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring) and RB Darren Sproles (knee).
Washington Redskins: Quarterback Alex Smith, acquired in the offseason, still is finding his way in the Redskins offense and trying to build some chemistry with the team’s receivers. Coach Jay Gruden told reporters this week that Smith, who has thrown for 1,205 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, needs to be quicker in making his decisions. “I think the critical side of me, the coaching side of me, there are some things we’ve got to clean up,” Gruden said. “Get his eyes in certain progressions a little bit quicker and maybe get off some a little bit quicker. Sometimes he hangs on too long giving guys too much of a chance where he needs get off of them, get to the next guy. But for the most part, I thought he improved from last week to this week and there is still some improvement to do for everybody across the board. I like where he’s at. I like that he’s buying in and he’s learning.”
Duffner aims to turn around Buccaneers’ defense
Atlanta Falcons: With starting running back Devonta Freeman (groin) on injured reserve, the club is hoping Tevin Coleman can find his stride. The fourth-year pro has a team-leading 260 rushing yards but has tallied 35 or fewer in four of six games. Coleman's best game was
Atlanta Falcons: With starting running back Devonta Freeman (groin) on injured reserve, the club is hoping Tevin Coleman can find his stride. The fourth-year pro has a team-leading 260 rushing yards but has tallied 35 or fewer in four of six games. Coleman’s best game was a 107-yard effort against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. Rookie Ito Smith is also an option and has 102 rushing yards on the campaign but he has just 27 on 14 carries over the past two games. Smith has recorded a rushing touchdown in three straight games. Getting the ground game clicking is a priority with Atlanta ranking 29th in the NFL at 86.0 rushing yards per game.
Carolina Panthers: The Panthers have a road test against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as they look to end an early season trend. Carolina is 3-0 at home but lost both its road contests, including a 23-17 loss to the Washington Redskins last weekend. The three-turnover showing wasn’t a good sign for a team that believes it can advance deep into the playoffs this season. “We’ve got a great group of guys that are coming together, obviously,” coach Ron Rivera told reporters. “But you’ve got to win football games, and that’s probably the biggest thing. You can put up all of the points you want, put all the yards up but people won’t look at you (as great). To me, it’s as simple as that. We had a little bit of a setback last week. We will bounce back from it.”
New Orleans Saints: The team is coming off a bye but receiver Ted Ginn Jr. is still struggling with the knee injury that caused him to miss the Week 5 game against the Washington Redskins. Ginn didn’t practice on Wednesday, nor did rookie defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth. Ginn’s absence against the Redskins opened the door for rookie Tre’Quan Smith, who caught two touchdown passes — including a 62-yarder on the play in which quarterback Drew Brees set the all-time record for career passing yardage. Smith had three receptions for 111 yards in that contest and figures to be part of the game plan whether or not Ginn is healthy.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: New defensive coordinator Mark Duffner’s first task is getting the unit to be more stingy in terms of other teams lighting up the scoreboard. The Buccaneers are last in the NFL in scoring defense (34.6), prompting the firing of Mike Smith earlier this week. Duffner, who was defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001-02, is happy to get another opportunity at age 65. “I think every coach has aspirations to take on more responsibility,” Duffner told reporters. “I’ve been a defensive coordinator in the NFL before and I’ve been a college head coach, so is this something I was dying to do? I just love coaching. I like working with young men and trying to help them get better.”
Chiefs’ offense looking to fine tune in red zone
Denver Broncos: Trying to end a four-game losing streak Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz., the Broncos will be without starting right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), third cornerback Adam Jones (quad), outside linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist) and safety/special teamer Dymonte Thomas (chest). Also part
Denver Broncos: Trying to end a four-game losing streak Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz., the Broncos will be without starting right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), third cornerback Adam Jones (quad), outside linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist) and safety/special teamer Dymonte Thomas (chest). Also part of that group is left guard Ronald Leary, who was lost for the year with a torn Achilles last week and will be placed on injured reserve. While it won’t help this week, Denver could get reinforcements soon in safety Su’a Cravens and wideout Jordan Taylor, who returned to practice this week. Recovering from meniscus surgery, Cravens can be activated from injured reserve in two weeks, while Taylor has been on the PUP list after having offseason surgery on both hips.
Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs’ offense has been one of the league’s very best, but some hiccups in the red zone in Foxborough last week have Andy Reid & Co. focused on improvement as the Bengals come to town. “I take responsibility for that,” Reid said. “We want to score touchdowns. I love [kicker Harrison] Butker, but I would rather score a touchdown.” Quarterback Patrick Mahomes shouldered the blame for the issues against the Patriots after he missed a few throws. “You can’t miss like Kareem (Hunt) on that seam route and Tyreek (Hill) on the deep cross and (Travis) Kelce on the corner,” Mahomes said. “I know they’re tough throws on some of those, but when you play really good teams, and we are playing a really good team this week, we’ve got find ways to get in that end zone.’
Los Angeles Chargers: With the Chargers’ struggles to draw interest from fans since their move to Los Angeles, the viability of the team remaining in L.A. was a topic of discussion at league meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to ESPN. Per the report, the topic was not brought up formally, but there were many side discussions about the Chargers’ issues building a fan base. The team initially targeted a goal of generating $400 million in revenue once it moved into the new stadium in Inglewood, Calif., but that target is expected to be cut to $150 million, per ESPN, with much of the projected cut accounted for in lowered ticket prices.
Oakland Raiders: With the Raiders in turmoil at 1-5 and new head coach Jon Gruden showing he’s not afraid to make changes, trade rumors have begun flying surrounding recent first-round picks Amari Cooper, Karl Joseph and Gareon Conley. Some have even speculated about the future of quarterback Derek Carr, whom the Raiders made the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time when he signed an extension in June of 2017. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora suggested the team could look to trade Carr near the NFL Combine, guessing the New York Giants as a possible destination. Parting ways with Carr after the season would save Oakland $15 million against the cap and leave a dead-money charge of $7.5 million.
Rivers, Chargers determined to keep win streak going
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are on a roll with a three-game winning streak.
Philip Rivers is determined to keep the momentum going, even with an overseas trip and a game in London looming.
"The guys have been great and we know we're in kind of a groove right now,"
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are on a roll with a three-game winning streak.
Philip Rivers is determined to keep the momentum going, even with an overseas trip and a game in London looming.
“The guys have been great and we know we’re in kind of a groove right now,” the 36-year-old quarterback said. “This is a different week, but our mindset is whatever you normally do, just do it. We want to keep this going.”
The Chargers returned to the practice field Wednesday, brimming with confidence after their 38-14 victory over the Browns three days earlier. The decisive win raised their record to 4-2 and kept them one game behind AFC-leading Kansas City.
The team remains in Cleveland and is training at suburban Baldwin Wallace University, hoping to maintain some normalcy before its Sunday game against the Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in England.
“We practiced today at the same time that we’ll play (6:30 a.m. Pacific time), so that should help our bodies get accustomed to the time change,” said Rivers, who has thrown 15 touchdowns and has the second-best passer rating in the NFL at 115.1.
“As a player, Wednesday always feels like the start of the workweek — and we were all ready for it today. The challenge will be Thursday night to Friday morning with us flying all night to get to London.”
Los Angeles linebacker Denzel Perryman joked that avoiding jetlag will be easy, saying, “If you get some sleep medicine, you’ll be all right.”
The fourth-year pro turned serious when asked if the Chargers’ focus was where it should be, namely stopping Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and running backs Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis.
“It’s a different environment and different weather here, but we got some good work done today,” Perryman said. “We know Tennessee has got a lot of nice weapons and an explosive offense with a nice duo back there. And Mariota, he can run and pass, so he’s a difficult matchup. But we’ll be ready for them, no doubt.”
The extended road trip has taken on special significance for Rivers, who has only played in London once in 15 pro seasons. He threw a costly late interception in the Chargers’ 37-32 loss to New Orleans on Oct. 26, 2008.
Rivers noted this will likely be his last game in England, given his age and the league’s rotation of all 32 franchises for international games.
“It’s been 10 years, but shoot, I remember everything about it,” he said. “Staying right next to the stadium before the game, and every time the ball went in the air, there were oohs and aahs.
“That was one of the first times the NFL had been to Wembley, so it’s a little more common now, but I’m sure we’ll see a lot of Chargers and Titans fans there supporting their favorite teams.”
Making this trip even more important, a win would make Los Angeles 5-2 on the season, which Rivers has only experienced twice before in 2006 and 2014. The latter team faltered down the stretch and missed the playoffs.
With Melvin Gordon now one of the top running backs in the league and standout defensive end Joey Bosa expected back in early November from a left foot injury, Rivers doesn’t want to let this opportunity slip away.
“We’ve got a chance to get to 5-2 and we’ve got to do whatever it takes to get there,” he said. “If you had told us back in August we’d be in this position, we’d have taken it. We feel pretty good about ourselves right now.”
NOTES: Chargers coach Anthony Lynn expects linebacker Jatavis Brown (groin) and kicker Caleb Sturgis (right quadriceps) to be game-time decisions. Michael Badgley made his NFL debut filling in for Sturgis against the Browns, making all five of his extra points and his lone field-goal attempt. … C Mike Pouncey (knee), WR Travis Benjamin (foot), TE Virgil Green (ribs), NT Damion Square (shoulder) were limited in practice, while Bosa and LB Kyzir White (knee) remain out.
Saints’ already potent offense widening options
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — No team has done more to limit Saints running back Alvin Kamara's influence on a game this season than New Orleans itself.
That was by design, and Kamara says he's OK with it if an increasingly dynamic offense helps the Saints keep winning.
"I'm not worried about touches, whether
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — No team has done more to limit Saints running back Alvin Kamara’s influence on a game this season than New Orleans itself.
That was by design, and Kamara says he’s OK with it if an increasingly dynamic offense helps the Saints keep winning.
“I’m not worried about touches, whether it’s a lot or a little,” Kamara said after practice Wednesday. “Just take advantage of the plays that come.”
The Saints relied heavily on Kamara and receiver Michael Thomas in the first month of the season, when Kamara had more than 600 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage and Thomas made 42 catches for 445 yards.
In the most recent game before their Week 6 bye, the Saints demonstrated in a lopsided victory over Washington that they no longer need to do that.
Suddenly, quarterback Drew Brees had more options when deciding where to go with the ball. That development could make it considerably harder to defend an offense that twice put up more than 400 yards and at least 40 points before running back Mark Ingram or rookie receiver Tre’Quan Smith had touched the ball once this season, and before fellow receiver Cameron Meredith, seen as a key acquisition in free agency, had made as many as two catches.
“Everybody on the offense can make a play at any moment,” said Kamara, whose six carries for 24 yards and three catches for 15 yards against Washington represented by far his lowest production this season. “We’re a good offense and we’re doing what we’re supposed to do.”
Ravens coach John Harbaugh, whose team hosts New Orleans on Sunday, said the Saints have “two of the premier backs in the whole game” and an offense that is “back to full strength.”
“It kind of completes the picture that the Saints have for their offense,” Harbaugh said.
Meredith, who missed last season with a knee injury after leading Chicago in receiving in 2016, did not make his first catch with the Saints until Week 3, when his 11-yard touchdown was his only reception of that game. During the two games that followed, he caught eight passes for 103 yards.
“The more time we get together as a unit, it’s only going to progress,” Meredith said. “We’ve got young guys who are learning on the fly. All of that stuff is going to play a part.”
Smith made his first catch in Week 4, then caught three passes in Week 5 for 111 yards, including touchdowns of 62 and 35 yards.
Ingram rushed 16 times for 53 yards and two TDs, and also caught two passes for 20 yards, in his 2018 debut after serving a four-game suspension for use of a banned substance.
Meanwhile, New Orleans has found opportunities to further stress defenses by inserting Taysom Hill into games as a change-of-pace, read-option QB.
Saints coach Sean Payton said he expected his offense to eventually become more diversified as the season wore on and will “continue to look at that and keep finding ways to mix and match who’s in the game and how we can get them the ball.”
That has long been Payton’s strong suit, Brees said.
“Everybody has their package of plays, the things that they’re going to know stone cold so that when they go out there they can play with a ton of confidence and everybody knows that their opportunity can come at any moment,” said Brees, who has completed 78 percent of his passes for 1,658 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception.
“One game it’s one guy carrying the load in the backfield for 100-plus yards and a couple touchdowns. The next game it might be the tight end position. The next game it might be a young guy like Tre’Quan coming up with two touchdown catches — three catches for over 100 yards. You just never know. And all those guys understand the importance of their role every week.”
Brees said the re-introduction of Ingram, combined with the emergence of Smith and Meredith, should only make it easier for the Saints’ offense to adjust during games to the way they’re being defended.
“We try to paint the picture for each guy that, ‘Hey, we’re not sure what we’re going to get (defensively), but if we start getting this, man, this is your opportunity,” Brees said.
Cowboys look to solve road puzzle with trip to Washington
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Well more than half of Dak Prescott's sacks and all four of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback's interceptions have come on the road.
There are plenty of other numbers to illustrate the stark contrast between the Cowboys at home and away from AT&T Stadium, starting with the symmetrical records of
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Well more than half of Dak Prescott’s sacks and all four of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s interceptions have come on the road.
There are plenty of other numbers to illustrate the stark contrast between the Cowboys at home and away from AT&T Stadium, starting with the symmetrical records of 3-0 and 0-3.
While a visit to NFC East-leading Washington on Sunday is a chance for at least a tie for first place along with their first winning record this season, the Cowboys would probably view it as a road breakthrough more than anything.
“We’ve talked about it all year,” right guard Zack Martin said. “It’s usually been reversed. We’ve usually been better on the road than we have at home. I think the biggest thing is our communication on the road has not been anywhere near how it’s been at home.”
Communication speaks to the protection issues with Prescott, whose passer rating is more than 40 points lower on the road — 67 compared to 108.
Toss in the NFL’s second-lowest road scoring average (12.3 points per game), and the Cowboys haven’t given themselves much of a chance in losses at Carolina to open the season, followed by Seattle and Houston. They’ve alternated road and home games — and losses and wins — all season.
Dallas has transformed into one of the NFL’s youngest teams over the past couple of seasons, and coach Jason Garrett has mentioned youth a few times when asked about the difficulties away from home. The question is whether it’s the primary reason.
“Possibly, but that’s irrelevant,” Garrett said. “What’s relevant is we have to do a better job of it. At times on the road, when we were all together and communicated well and everybody was on the same page, we executed pretty well. But there are too many examples in each of those games where we didn’t do that.”
While the passing yardage is close to the same, it’s somewhat misleading because the Cowboys struck for big plays early in home wins over the New York Giants and Jacksonville and turned to the running game to protect leads in the second half.
And there’s something to be said for the rushing attack, which the Dallas offense is built around, being reliable on the road. The Cowboys are averaging 119 yards on the ground in the three road defeats.
The only time Ezekiel Elliott, second in the NFL in rushing, was truly shut down was the 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans. He averaged a season-low 2.7 yards per carry, and when he was stuffed on third-and-1 in overtime, Garrett was criticized for punting from the Houston 42-yard line. The Texans drove to the winning field goal.
“That’s our focus this week is going into this game, having great communication and starting fast, putting points on the board,” Elliott said.
The Cowboys are converting less than 25 percent of third downs on the road, which is partly explained by long-yardage situations caused by penalties.
There also have been several instances of silent counts gone awry, with linemen getting slow starts on snaps and causing problems for Prescott. The third-year QB has been sacked 13 times on the road compared to six sacks at home.
“Up front it’s being on the same page with the calls and communicating, whether it be different snap counts or different line calls when it’s real loud, or different signals to different guys,” Martin said. “That’s really what’s killed us the first three road games.”
The Cowboys also had two big changes to their line — one expected and one not. Four-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick is out indefinitely with a nerve disorder and won’t be eligible to play for at least seven more games. Rookie Connor Williams is starting at left guard.
“From Carolina to where we are now, I think we’ve come a long way,” Martin said. “I think guys are getting a lot more comfortable in there. We still have a long way to go. I think we’re making progress week by week and that’s what you want to see.”
NOTES: DE David Irving was limited in practice while still dealing with personal issues. He’s been in a custody battle involving his daughter. … WR Tavon Austin (groin) and LB Joe Thomas (foot) didn’t practice. Both injuries could be long-term issues. … LB Sean Lee (hamstring) was limited. The question with the 2016 All-Pro is whether to keep him out a fourth straight game for the extra healing time that goes with the open week after playing the Redskins.
Manning teams up with Bryant for NFL version of ‘Detail’
Peyton Manning will be doing analysis of NFL games this season after all.
ESPN and Kobe Bryant's Granity Studios announced Wednesday that Manning will be part of a football edition of the "Detail" franchise. The eight-episode series will be on the ESPN+ streaming service and debuts on Thursday.
Bryant said during a phone
Peyton Manning will be doing analysis of NFL games this season after all.
ESPN and Kobe Bryant’s Granity Studios announced Wednesday that Manning will be part of a football edition of the “Detail” franchise. The eight-episode series will be on the ESPN+ streaming service and debuts on Thursday.
Bryant said during a phone interview with The Associated Press that he started discussions with Manning once “Detail” premiered last April.
“I had an idea in the back of my mind once I came up with it on where it can expand to other sports,” Bryant said. “Peyton was the perfect choice. He seemingly spoke a foreign language while on the field but he can outline what he is seeing and why they are making adjustments.”
“Detail” debuted with 10 episodes during the NBA playoffs, often focusing on one player. The football iteration will carry the same blueprint. Manning’s first episode analyzes Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen’s game last week against the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL Films will also work in collaboration with Granity Studios in producing and editing the series. Bryant said the series is an extension of Manning watching game film and saying what he usually wrote in his notebook.
Manning was courted by Fox and ESPN for their Thursday and Monday night packages but he declined. Whether this is a first step toward him exploring a role as a full-time analyst beginning next season remains to be seen.
“I’ve always enjoyed talking football with coaches, players and passionate fans, and that’s at the core of this show,” Manning said in a statement. “I’m honored to help expand Kobe’s Detail to a football audience.”
The NBA and the NFL aren’t the only sports that “Detail” will focus on. A UFC edition will debut next year when ESPN takes over as the rights holder. Bryant is also interested in adding baseball and soccer editions.
Bryant said a second season of NBA “Detail” is on track to debut after the All-Star break in February.
“I had fun looking at it analytically because that is hard to turn that off,” Bryant said. “It is taking everything as is but seeing how film should be looked at. There is a curiosity in watching the game and the broad concepts. Then everything opens up as a young kid and athlete.”
Bryant was in Minneapolis on Wednesday but said he is excited to see LeBron James’ home debut with the Lakers on Saturday against Houston.
“I think they are going to do better than what most people think. It is an exciting time for LA and to have that energy back,” Bryant said.
Follow Joe Reedy at https://twitter.com/joereedy
Texans S Hal returns with cancer in remission
Just four months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, Houston Texans safety Andre Hal is practicing with the team again.
Hal has been on the non-football illness list since his diagnosis in early June. With the lymphoma in remission and Hal back
Just four months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, Houston Texans safety Andre Hal is practicing with the team again.
Hal has been on the non-football illness list since his diagnosis in early June. With the lymphoma in remission and Hal back at practice, the Texans have 21 days to decide whether to activate him as part of the 53-man roster.
Texans coach Bill O’Brien said the team was excited Wednesday morning when it was announced that Hal would be practicing.
The team announced June 8 that Hal had been diagnosed with nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma. It was diagnosed after Hal reported he had blurry vision while practicing, and the cancer was discovered in his armpit and stomach.
“I had my faith in God,” said Hal, who elected not to do chemotherapy with hopes of returning to the field sooner. “I did everything I could to beat this. The cancer went away.”
Hal, a product of Vanderbilt, was selected by the Texans in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 61 games with the Texans (38 starts) and has nine career interceptions.
Dolphins’ Tannehill ruled out; NFL investigating injury reporting
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Week 7's game against the Detroit Lions as he continues to battle a right (throwing) shoulder injury, head coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday.

Tannehill did not throw during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, and
Tannehill did not throw during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, and
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Week 7’s game against the Detroit Lions as he continues to battle a right (throwing) shoulder injury, head coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday.
Tannehill did not throw during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice, and backup Brock Osweiler was expected to take all of the first-team reps, per the Miami Herald. Osweiler, who started Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, met the media at the podium on Wednesday, part of the normal routine for the starting quarterback.
Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating the team’s handling of Tannehill’s injury and how it was disclosed on injury reports last week, according to multiple reports. Such investigations are not uncommon, particularly when involving prominent players, but there is reason to believe the Dolphins’ injury report last week was inaccurate.
Tannehill had been listed on the report as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before being downgraded to limited on Friday, when he was designated as questionable to face the Bears. However, NFL rules require a designation of limited when a player is unable to take all of his normal reps, which Gase has said was the case for Tannehill on Thursday, as Osweiler took some first-team reps during that practice.
If the NFL finds rules violations, it can levy punishments that include fines of the team or people involved, suspension or the docking of draft choices.
Osweiler went 28 of 44 for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the overtime win over the Bears, though an incredible 274 of his yards came after the catch. He was just 7 of 16 with both interceptions on throws that traveled at least 5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
Tannehill, 30, has lost multiple games due to injury in three consecutive seasons after starting the first 77 games of his career. He missed the final three games of the 2016 season with a sprained ACL and all of last season after the ligament tore fully.
–Field Level Media