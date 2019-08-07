Tiger’s odds sagging entering The Northern Trust

Count sportsbooks among those who don’t know what to expect out of Tiger Woods this week at The Northern Trust.

Woods has played 12 competitive rounds of golf since winning the Masters in April. He is still ranked No. 5 in the world, but missed the cut at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship, while finishing T9 at the Memorial and T21 at the U.S. Open.

Entering the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, it’s not even certain that the 43-year-old will get to defend at the Tour Championship. Woods arrived in New Jersey this week ranked 28th in the Cup standings, and he will need to perform well over the next two events just to qualify to play at East Lake in Atlanta.

Woods is not among the top 10 favorites at The Northern Trust by PointsBet, BetAmerica or FanDuel, who list his pre-tournament odds at 22/1, 25/1 and 31/1, respectively. And those odds are likely lower than his recent performance otherwise would warrant simply by Woods’ stature in the game.

With only 121 players in the field there are no cut-line bets, but PointsBet does have him at +575 to finish in the top 5, +300 to finish in the top 10, +140 to finish in the top 20 and -200 to finish in the top 40.

The sportsbook is also offering two head-to-heads, vs. Patrick Cantlay (+113) and Rickie Fowler (-105), while FanDuel is not offering any H2H wagers.

PointsBet and BetAmerica also have Woods, a notorious slow starter in tournaments, at +4000 to lead after Thursday’s first round.

PointsBet lists Woods at +250 to have the lowest tournament score out of a grouping with Webb Simpson (+225), Xander Schauffele (+250) and Adam Scott (+320). FanDuel has the same group bet with Simpson (+230), Woods (+240), Schauffele (+250) and Scott (+300).

Out of the 76 players from the United States in the field, the sportsbook has Woods sixth, along with Simpson, at +1600 to be the country’s top finisher. World No. 1 Brooks Koepka leads the way at +550, followed by No. 2 Dustin Johnson. FanDuel has Woods at +1500 and BetAmerica has him at +1600 in the same prop bet.

For those itching for more action on Woods, FanDuel is offering the top finisher outside of pre-tournament favorites Koepka, Johnson, Rory McIlroy or Jon Rahm. Justin Thomas (+1000) is No. 1, followed by defending FedEx Cup champ Justin Rose (+1300), Cantlay (+1400) and Simpson and Woods (+1600).

