Tiger Woods long shot to win BMW Championship

Tiger Woods has won two major championships at Medinah Country Club and is ranked sixth in the world entering this week’s BMW Championship.

He’s also recovering from an oblique injury that forced him to withdraw from last week’s The Northern Trust and has only 13 competitive rounds under his belt since winning the Masters in April.

So it’s certainly not surprising that sportsbooks list him as a long shot to win the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs outside Chicago this week.

In fact, it’s likely only because his name is Tiger Woods that PointsBet is offering 40/1 odds on him winning the BMW. That’s compared to 50/1 by DraftKings and FanDuel.

The BMW is a no-cut event with only 69 players in the field. Woods is projected to need an 11th-place or higher finish to advance to Atlanta next week and defend his Tour Championship title.

DraftKings is offering +900 on Woods finishing in the top 5 (PointsBet +800, FanDuel +650) and +450 on him claiming a top 10 finish (PointsBet +360, FanDuel +310).

None of the three books are offering Woods in H2H or group bets, but PointsBet does have him listed as the ninth favorite to be the top finisher from the United States, offered at +2000 along with Jordan Spieth. DraftKings is also offering a +150 bet on Woods finishing in the top 20 and +4500 odds that the notoriously slow starter leads after the first round.

DraftKings currently has No. 1 Brooks Koepka as the favorite to win the FedEx Cup at +250, with Woods well down the list at +8000.

Woods, 43, said he felt much better during his pro-am round Wednesday after playing nine holes.

“Way, way better,” he said. “It was nice to take those days off and let it calm down and get a bunch of treatment on it. It feels so much better. I played the front nine today and played quite well. It was nice to see. Took the back nine off, chipped and putted quite a bit. It feels a lot better than it did on Friday. That’s for sure.”

