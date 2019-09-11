Tiger to face Rory after dramatic comeback
Tiger Woods reached deep to ignite a vintage Tiger charge on the back nine Friday, rallying to beat Patrick Cantlay and win Group 13 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
That sets up a dramatic showdown with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy in Saturday’s knockout rounds among the 16 players who advanced out of the round-robin group stage.
Needing to beat the 18th-seeded Cantlay and have No. 61 Aaron Wise at least tie with No. 44 Brandt Snedeker to force a playoff, Woods built a 1-up lead after the first hole. But Cantlay recovered to win three of the next seven holes and was still 1-up after the 10th.
That’s when Tiger began to make his charge, winning the next two holes with birdies to regain the lead.
“Patrick got a bad break there at (No.) 9. He drove it over the bunker, it rolled in the hazard, and I got a free hole,” Woods acknowledged to the Golf Channel. “I just basically tried to carry the momentum to the back nine. Made a big putt at 11 and got it rolling from there.”
That was an understatement, as Woods holed out for eagle from 81 yards on the 13th hole with Cantlay’s ball just right of the driveable par-4.
“I thought three was going to be the number to halve the hole with him there,” Woods told to Golf Channel. “Pretty much a guaranteed up-and-down from there (for Cantlay), so I just tried to get it up there close and make him earn it with a three of my own.
“And next thing you know, it falls in. I’ll take it.”
Woods put a vice-grip on the match with another lengthy birdie putt on No. 14 to take a 3-up lead.
He nearly closed the match out on No. 15, shortly after Snedeker conceded his 6 and 4 defeat to Wise, but Woods’ birdie putt settled just left of the cup.
He yanked his tee shot on No. 16 well right, but received a huge break when the ball ricocheted back into the fairway while Cantlay’s drive found a fairway bunker. With Woods needing only a two-putt from six feet to win the hole, Cantlay conceded the match 4 and 2.
Woods advanced out of the group with a 2-1-0 record, while Cantlay and Snedeker tied with 1 1/2 points and Wise claimed the one critical point Woods needed along with his victory.
The last time Woods reached the round of 16 in a Match Play event was 2008, which he went on to win.
“I needed to have two things to happen,” Woods said with McIlroy still working to close out his match. “The fact that Aaron won his match gave me an opportunity to advance, and potentially Rory tomorrow. I’ll be ready.”
Woods will need to maintain the form he found over the final six holes Friday. No. 4 McIlroy breezed through Group 4 with a 3-0-0 record, beating England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick (No. 32) 4 and 2 on Friday after dominating No. 64 Luke List 5 and 4 and No. 47 Justin Harding of South Africa 3 and 2 over the first two days.
He has yet to trail in a match this week.
Woods and McIlroy will square off for the first time in the event.
“Look, it’s exciting,” McIlroy told the Golf Channel shortly after beating Fitzpatrick. “It’s exciting for the tournament, I’m sure it’s going to be exciting for us. I feel good about my game. I’ve played well all year, I’ve continued to do that this week.
“It’s going to be exciting. It’s definitely going to be one of those where I need to go out there and stick to my game plan and not really look at what he does … until I maybe have to towards the end.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Colts' Luck marries longtime girlfriend
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck married his longtime girlfriend over the
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck married his longtime girlfriend over the weekend, according to the Indianapolis Star.
Luck and Nicole Pechanec, both 29, reportedly were married in the Czech Republic, where she had trained as a gymnast in her teens and later competed with the national team. She was born in New Jersey to Czechoslovakian parents.
The two met at Stanford, where Luck was a star quarterback and Pechanec was a captain on the gymnastics team.
Both graduated with architectural design degrees from Stanford in 2012, though Pechanec also has an MBA from Indiana and works as a field producer for ESPN and NBC, according to the Star.
Neither Luck nor his agent confirmed the report.
–Field Level Media
Raiders agree to deals with RB Crowell, LB Marshall
The Oakland Raiders continued their offseason acquisitions on Thursday, agreeing to deals with running back Isaiah Crowell and linebacker Brandon Marshall.
Crowell, who became the odd man out with the New York Jets when the team signed Le’Veon Bell, agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Raiders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said.
With Bell on board, the Jets released Crowell, 26, earlier this month to save $3 million against the salary cap. Last season, he led the team with 685 rushing yards and had six touchdowns in 13 games.
Signed by Cleveland as an undrafted free agent from Alabama State in 2014, Crowell spent four seasons with the Browns before moving on the Jets. He has 3,803 rushing yards to go with 922 career receiving yards and 28 overall touchdowns.
The Denver Broncos released Marshall, who had spent six seasons with the team, earlier this month to cut $4.84 million from the salary cap. While the Raiders had not yet confirmed the signing, Marshall, 29, shared a photo of himself dressed in the silver and black on social media Thursday afternoon.
Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Marshall’s deal is for one year and worth as much as $4.1 million.
Marshall, a fifth-round draft choice by Jacksonville in 2012, spent one season in Jacksonville before moving on to Denver. In his career, he has 423 tackles, two interceptions, five forced fumbles and 6.5 sacks.
–Field Level Media
Bears trade RB Howard to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles acquired running back Jordan Howard from the Chicago Bears on Thursday for a sixth-round draft pick in 2020.
The pick could be upgraded to a fifth-rounder next season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who did not specify the parameters for the higher selection. The Eagles confirmed the deal on their website.
Howard, 24, rushed for 3,370 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons with Chicago. The former fifth-round pick out of Indiana also caught 72 passes for 568 yards and a score.
The Bears leaned heavily on Howard in his first two seasons, but he did not fit as well into the offensive scheme of head coach Matt Nagy in 2018. The presence of running backs Tarik Cohen and free agent signee Mike Davis, coupled with the fact that Howard will be a free agent at the end of this season, prompted Chicago to shop him.
Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long expressed confusion upon hearing of the deal.
“Dude what,” Long tweeted.
Minutes later, Long shared a more positive reaction.
“(I am) happy Jordan went from one good team to another he deserves to win!” Long wrote. “Philly you’re gonna love him.”
Howard provides an immediate boost to the Eagles’ backfield. Rookie Josh Adams led the team with 511 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2018.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Month after hiring, Schiano quits as Pats' DC
Greg Schiano, hired last month as the New England Patriots defensive coordinator, stepped down Thursday, the team announced.
“This is not the result of any one event, but rather a realization that I need to spend more time on my faith and family,” Schiano said in a statement. “I don’t want to look back years from now and wish I had done things differently. Therefore, I am taking time away from the game to recalibrate my priorities.”
Schiano, a longtime ally of Belichick, was hired Feb. 6 to replace Brian Flores, the Patriots’ defensive play-caller who left to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
Schiano, 52, was most recently the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. He was 11-21 in two seasons as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach in 2012 and 2013 before being fired. Schiano was 68-67 in 11 seasons as the head coach at Rutgers (2001-2011). Belichick’s son, Steve Belichick, was a long snapper at Rutgers.
–Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver, considered a potential top-five selection in the draft, who skipped some on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, likely helped solidify his high draft stock at the Cougars’ pro day.
His official numbers were 4.73 seconds for the 40-yard dash, 4.22 seconds for the short shuttle and 7.15 seconds for the 3-cone drill.
For context, Oliver’s short shuttle was 0.02 seconds faster than the time posted at the 2018 combine by running back Saquan Barkley, who went on to become the second pick in the draft and rush for 1,307 yards as a rookie for the New York Giants.
–Andy Dalton has started all but eight games at quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in the past eight seasons, but the team is taking a wait-and-see approach about its future at the position.
Dalton did miss the final five games of last season because of torn thumb ligaments. Owner Mike Brown told the Cincinnati Enquirer that there will be no offseason talk of a contract extension with the 31-year-old Dalton, who is signed through 2020.
“I think it’s a good year for (Dalton) to show like he can, like we think he will. After he re-establishes himself, we would want to get together with him and see if we can extend it,” Brown said. Dalton is set to make $16 million this season in the second-to-last year of a six-year deal.
–The Dallas Cowboys finalized a long-rumored trade for defensive end Robert Quinn, sending a 2020 sixth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins, the Cowboys announced.
The Dolphins, seeking salary-cap relief, have been shopping Quinn for a trade, allowing him to visit other teams. He reportedly met with the Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
–The Carolina Panthers and running back Cameron Artis-Payne agreed on a one-year deal to bring the 2015 draft pick back to Charlotte for the 2019 season.
Artis-Payne played just 48 offensive snaps last season, rushing for 69 yards and a score in nine games.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys DB Jones had hip surgery
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones underwent hip surgery on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.
Jones, who has not missed a game in his four-year career, is hopeful to be ready for training camp.
Jones, 26, is headed into the final year of his rookie contract, with his fifth-year option set to pay him $6.26 million.
The 27th overall pick in 2015, Jones played primarily cornerback as a rookie before spending the next two years at safety.
Jones moved back to corner full time in 2018 and had a strong season, earning a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro designation.
Jones has played in all 64 games through four NFL seasons, starting each of the past 58 games (59 starts total) for the Cowboys while collecting two interceptions, 37 passes defensed and 284 tackles.
–Field Level Media
AAF players now eligible to sign with NFL teams
Players under contract to Alliance of American Football teams are eligible to sign with NFL teams effective immediately, the AAF announced Thursday.
In the wake of the suspension of play of the struggling AAF on Tuesday, the NFL had told its teams not to contact AAF players because they remained legally under contract and had not yet been released.
The AAF played eight of its 10 scheduled weeks of the regular season.
Players were interested in joining the AAF to give them a chance to show the NFL what they could do. On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated listed about a dozen players whom evaluators said could have a shot at the NFL. They included quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and John Wolford; running back Zac Stacy; and defensive backs Keith Reaser and Derron Smith.
–Field Level Media
Raiders release WR Roberts day after signing Grant
The Oakland Raiders released wide receiver Seth Roberts, the team announced.
The move comes a day after the Raiders signed WR Ryan Grant. The Raiders have also added Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson to their receiving corps.
Roberts, 28, was set to make $4.45 million this season. He caught 45 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns last season for Oakland.
Roberts has 158 receptions and 13 touchdowns for his career, all with the Raiders.
–Field Level Media
Browns sign ex-AAF QB Gilbert, FA safety Burnett
The Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns, still busy retooling this offseason, signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert and safety Morgan Burnett on Friday.
Gilbert became available when the Alliance of American Football suspended operations earlier this week. The former sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams had led the AAF with 2,152 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season, playing for the Orlando Apollos.
He will compete for the backup spot behind Baker Mayfield, who, like Gilbert, went to Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas (Gilbert graduated in 2009, Mayfield in 2013).
Burnett was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The Steelers played Burnett primarily at dime linebacker during his one season in Pittsburgh, but the former Green Bay Packers veteran is hoping to return to safety.
Burnett, 30, signed a two-year deal, according to Cleveland.com.
The Browns also signed wideout and return specialist Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi.
–Field Level Media
Report: RB Pressley suspended two games by NFL
Former Arizona Hotshots running back Jhurell Pressley is facing a two-game suspension by the NFL for “a pending issue,” according to a report by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport added that Pressley is scheduled for workouts next week with two unnamed teams.
In eight weeks of action in the AAF, Pressley led the league in rushing, with 96 carries for 431 yards and one touchdown.
He entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. He had stints with the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants before joining the AAF.
–Field Level Media
Trade rumors won't keep Rosen from Cardinals' workouts
He may or may not be on the trading block, but Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen is planning to report for duty when the team’s strength and conditioning program begins on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
In a Friday morning tweet, Schefter wrote, “Despite being the subject of rampant trade speculation, Arizona QB Josh Rosen is expected to report to and participate in the start of the Cardinals’ off-season workout program on Monday. Some players who have been subject of trade speculation have declined to report to workouts.”
According to Schefter’s sources, the Cardinals have not actively shopped around Rosen with any teams ahead of the NFL draft that begins April 25, though they have been approached. Speculation around the league is that the Cardinals will take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.
At the recent NFL meetings, new Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, replacing the fired Steve Wilks after Arizona finished 3-13 last season, was asked about needing to restore Rosen’s confidence after his rough rookie campaign.
“Have you been around Josh?” Kingsbury said. “I don’t think he needs help with the confidence factor. He’ a confident young man and that’s what you love about him. He’s got very think skin. All of this kind of falls off his back and he’s ready to go prove what he can do.”
When Kingsbury was still head coach at Texas Tech last year, he said that if he was in the position to draft a player No. 1 overall, he would choose Murray, who was recruited to Texas A&M when the coach was offensive coordinator of the Aggies.
“That was obviously generous words from him,” Murray said during the recent NFL combine. “But that’s the relationship. He’s always been very fond of me, and I respect that and I’ve never taken that for granted. He’s always someone I can go to if I needed anything. It would be fun. It’d be a great deal if I was picked No. 1.”
Rosen, the former UCLA quarterback who was picked 10th overall by the Cardinals a year ago, then became their starter in Week 4, completed 217 of 393 passes (55.2 percent) for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with 14 interceptions in 14 games (13 starts) as a rookie. He finished last in the league in passer rating (66.7) and Total QBR (25.9).
Among the NFL team reportedly interested in making a deal for Rosen are the Washington Redskins, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.
–Field Level Media
Vikings sign two DBs from AAF
The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday the signing of two defensive backs from the Alliance of American Football, which suspended operations earlier this week.
Safety Derron Smith and cornerback Duke Thomas played for the San Antonio Commanders.
Smith, 27, had 21 tackles and three interceptions in seven games with San Antonio. Selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, he played 31 games in two-plus seasons there before being selected off their practice squad by the Cleveland Browns. He played in seven games for the Browns in 2017.
Thomas had a team-high 22 tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery for the Commanders.
Thomas, undrafted out of Texas in 2016, has not appeared in an NFL game, although he spent time on the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Vikings CB Hill suspended for PED violation
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Friday.
Hill will be allowed to participate in all offseason activities as well as preseason practices and games.
He will be eligible to return to the Vikings on Sept. 28, one day after Minnesota’s Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Hill, 22, had 36 tackles and one interception in 16 games (three starts) last season as an undrafted rookie.
He reportedly failed a drug test at the 2018 NFL Combine and also reportedly failed at least one drug test as a college player at Texas.
–Field Level Media
Kim leads; Fowler, Spieth lurking at Valero Texas Open
South Korea’s Si Woo Kim shot a 6-under-par 66 on Thursday for a one-shot lead following the first round of the Valero Texas Open.
Kim blistered the par-72 TPC San Antonio course for eight birdies to more than compensate for a pair of bogeys. It was a big bounce-back for Kim, who bowed out of last week’s WGC-Match Play event with an 0-3 record in group play.
Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, a San Antonio resident, and Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas are one shot back at 5 under, along with J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard.
An 11-player group another shot off the pace includes Rickie Fowler, the top-ranked player in the field this week at No. 8, and former world No. 1 Jordan Spieth. Beginning his round on the back nine, Fowler reeled off three birdies through his first five holes before playing his final 13 holes in 1 under.
Spieth started on the front side of the course, taking advantage of both par-5s in making the turn in 3-under 33. After a string of four pars, the former University of Texas star mixed in a pair of birdies against his lone bogey of the day.
Spieth, seeking his first top-10 since last year’s Open Championship, managed his 4 under despite hitting just five fairways.
“The swing’s getting there,” Spieth told the Golf Channel. “The putting stroke feels really good. It’s progressing day to day, just didn’t quite get to the hole… which I think everyone is struggling with.
“These were ideal scoring conditions. I’m surprised there weren’t lower numbers, except for the fact that to get to where these hole locations are, you really have to be in the fairway. And the fairways are difficult to hit, whether the wind is blowing or not here. You could probably expect more of the same conditions the rest of the week. It doesn’t seem as though we’re going to get the normal south Texas conditions.”
Matt Kuchar, already a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and coming off a runner-up finish last week, is at 3-under par following a round that included six birdies and three bogeys.
NOTES: Defending champion Andrew Landry is in a tie for 51st at 1 under. … Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard, who finished fourth at the Match Play after taking out Tiger Woods, is tied for 131st at 3 over. … Spieth, who has fallen to No. 32 in the world rankings, is one of 15 players in the field who also have a spot in next week’s Masters. … The tournament dates back to 1922 at Brackenridge Park and has been held at TPC San Antonio since 2010.
–Field Level Media
Saints agree to terms with CB Williams
The New Orleans Saints are bringing back cornerback P.J. Williams, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the fifth-year pro.
Williams, selected by the Saints in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft from Florida State, has appeared in 33 games for New Orleans with 15 starts. He has made a total of 107 tackles (83 solo) and picked off three passes, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He also forced two fumbles and had 20 passes defensed.
Last season, Williams earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 8 following the Saints’ 30-20 victory over Minnesota when he returned an interception 45 yards for a score.
He started both postseason games, registering 11 tackles (nine solo) and two passes defensed. For the season, he appeared in 15 regular-season games with seven starts and came away with a career-high 53 tackles (44 solo), one sack, the pick-six, nine passes defensed and two forced fumble.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Wilson gives Seahawks April 15 deadline
Quarterback Russell Wilson has told the Seattle Seahawks that he wants a new contract by April 15, the first day of the offseason workout program, the Seattle Times reported Tuesday.
It is believed Wilson’s side and the Seahawks have met recently.
Wilson, 30, is entering the final year of a four-year, $87.6 million contract signed July 31, 2015, and he is scheduled to earn a base salary of $17 million in the 2019 season.
While the Seahawks tend to finalize contracts the summer before the season begins, Wilson wants to move up the timeline to remove the distractions of contract talks like the ones he endured before signing in 2015.
–The New England Patriots and newly acquired Michael Bennett agreed on a reworked contract that gives the defensive lineman a raise heading into the 2019 season, ESPN reported.
The base value of the final two years of Bennett’s contract increases from $15.7 million to $16.75 million and includes a $4 million signing bonus, according to the report. Bennett, 33, will earn $3 million this season with $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses. He stands to earn a base of $7 million in 2020.
The move also frees up about $700,000 in cap space for the Patriots this season, giving the club $18 million overall.
–The Denver Broncos began their offseason workout program without Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris Jr.
The conditioning program is voluntary, but Harris’ absence is noteworthy because the eight-year veteran has never previously skipped a voluntary workout.
The Broncos exercised their $1 million option on Harris last month and the 29-year-old has one year and $7.8 million remaining on his contract. His no-show most likely indicates he wants to see his contract extended sooner rather than later.
–Houston Texans safety and cancer survivor Andre Hal announced his retirement, saying his decision was not health-related.
Hal was diagnosed last June with Hodgkin lymphoma after experiencing blurry vision while practicing. Four months later, with the cancer in remission, he returned to the Texans and played in eight regular-season games and their playoff loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
“My health did not have anything to do with my decision,” Hal wrote Tuesday. “I am completely healthy. Thank you to the Houston Texans organization for giving me the opportunity to live my childhood dream. I also want to thank my family and friends for all of their support. I truly appreciate it.”
–The Texans have hired Jack Easterby, the Patriots’ former “character” coach, as their executive vice president of team development, the team announced.
The Patriots hired Easterby in 2013 to help the team cope with the murder charges against tight end Aaron Hernandez. Easterby’s contract expired this winter, and he decided to pursue other interests.
He left the Patriots in February. After his departure, the Boston Globe reported Easterby thought his job “had run its course,” but he also wasn’t comfortable with the solicitation charges against team owner Robert Kraft.
–The Dallas Cowboys extended defensive end Randy Gregory’s contract for one year and $735,000, NFL Network reported.
Gregory was set to enter the final year of his contract, but it’s unclear if he will be eligible to play in 2019 after being suspended indefinitely in February, his fourth suspension under the league’s substance abuse agreement.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars signed running back Benny Cunningham, one day after reaching an agreement with running back Alfred Blue.
Both visited the team on Monday, and now both will back up Leonard Fournette on the depth chart. No terms were disclosed.
–The Indianapolis Colts claimed safety Derrick Kindred off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
Kindred, 25, was cut by Cleveland on Monday. A fourth-round pick in 2016, he has two interceptions and 12 passes defensed in 42 career games (17 starts).
–The Kansas City Chiefs signed free agent tight end Blake Bell, multiple outlets reported.
Bell, 27, was a college quarterback at Oklahoma. He has 30 catches for 357 yards in 50 games (12 starts) with three teams through four NFL seasons.
–Field Level Media
Ravens agree to contract with ex-Raiders WR Roberts
Wide receiver Seth Roberts, a day after getting released by the Oakland Raiders, has agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal, pending a physical, the team announced.
Roberts, 28, was set to make $4.45 million this season with the Raiders.
He caught 45 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games last season (seven starts) for Oakland. He was released Thursday, a day after the Raiders signed wide receiver Ryan Grant. The Raiders have also added Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson to their receiving corps.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went to Instagram on Thursday to thank Roberts for his production while they played together in Oakland.
“I appreciate everything you did for our team,” Carr wrote. “From game winning touchdown after game winning touchdown. Your relentless work ethic that took you from an Undrafted rookie to someone who made a team, earned a starting spot, and always showed up when I needed you. From catching passes during the defensives (sic) set of plays every single day, to you even trying to run me over on a reverse haha! Thank you!”
After cutting Michael Crabtree and seeing free agent John Brown sign with the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens will need additional experience among their receiving corps. Willie Snead IV (211 career receptions for 2,622 yards) and Chris Moore (44 for 490) are the team’s only other wide receivers with a regular-season NFL catch.
Roberts has 158 receptions, 1,826 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns during his four-year career, all with the Raiders. Undrafted out of West Alabama in 2014, he spent his rookie year on the Raiders’ practice squad.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cowboys, Lawrence make progress in contract talks
The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence are making progress in contract talks, according to multiple reports, after negotiations were termed to be at an “impasse” last week.
“This is some optimism that things could be wrapped up in the near future,” NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said on “Up To The Minute Live” on Friday.
The Cowboys tagged Lawrence in March for the second year in a row and have until July 15 to sign him to a long-term extension. Lawrence played the 2018 season on his $17.1 million tender, and he can make $20.5 million in 2019, but reports have indicated he is unlikely to participate in training camp if he doesn’t receive a long-term extension.
The two sides have apparently gotten closer since team owner Jerry Jones declared an “impasse” last week, adding, “We’re apart. But certainly optimistic. … We’ll continue to chop wood.”
Lawrence, who turns 27 on April 28, is reportedly seeking a multi-year deal worth upward of that $20.5 million tag amount. He also could reportedly delay the shoulder surgery he needs until a long-term resolution is reached, which could explain why contract talks are heating up now and not closer to the July 15 deadline.
In the past two seasons, Lawrence has a combined 25 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 122 tackles. The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said the recent progress likely means the Cowboys’ offer has reached the $20 million-plus per-year range. Garafolo said the average annual salary on a long-term deal should land somewhere between the $20.5 million franchise tag figure and the $23.5 million per year contract of Chicago linebacker Khalil Mack, the league’s highest paid defender.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys, Lawrence agree for five years, reported $105M
