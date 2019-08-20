Tiger closes with 69 at The Players
Tiger closes with 69 at The Players
Finishing his round just as the leaders were teeing off, Tiger Woods closed with a 3-under-par 69 at The Players Championship on Sunday.
It was Woods’ only sub-70 round of the week, and he finished the tournament 6-under par following rounds of 70, 71 and 72 the first three days.
Woods got his final round started in the right direction with a birdie on the par-5 second hole. He added two more birdies on Nos. 4 and 7, making the turn in 3-under 33. He picked up one more on the par-5 11th hole, but gave the shot back with a bogey on No. 14.
He avoided another potential blowup on the famed 17th hole when his tee shot stopped on the front fringe of the island green. Woods, who put two balls in the water in posting a quadruple-bogey seven on the hole Friday, was able to get up and down to save par.
Woods also parred the final hole to close out his tournament.
Woods said this week that the neck injury that forced him to skip the Arnold Palmer Invitational is no longer an issue, but he has yet to commit to either of the lead-up tournaments to The Masters — next week’s Valspar Championship or the WGC-Match Play event the following week.
NFL notebook: TE Eifert returns to Bengals
Injury-plagued tight end Tyler Eifert is re-signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, he announced on Twitter on Saturday. Eifert is signing a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.
Eifert, a product of Notre Dame, was the No. 21 overall selection by the Bengals in 2013 and played 15 games that season. Since then, he has only reached double-digit games in a season once.
That was 2015, when he scored 13 touchdowns in 13 games. He made the Pro Bowl that year, but an ankle injury in that game limited his action the following season.
Eifert, 28, has had season-ending surgery each of the past three seasons. In 2018, it was a broken ankle suffered in Week 4 that sent him to injured reserve.
–The Oakland Raiders released veteran left tackle Donald Penn in what was called a mutual decision.
Penn, who turns 36 next month, indicated that he wants to return for a 13th NFL season elsewhere in 2019.
Penn missed 12 games with a groin injury in 2018 and was slated to count $7.2 million against Oakland’s salary cap this season.
–New Orleans Saints center Max Unger retired in a surprising development, multiple outlets reported.
Unger, who turns 33 next month, completed his 10th NFL season and earned his third Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He had one year left on a three-year, $22 million contract and was set to earn $5.1 million in base salary in 2019.
Unger started 130 regular-season and 12 postseason games with the Seattle Seahawks (2009-14) and Saints (2015-18).
–When suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving shared a post — in which he appeared to be smoking marijuana — on Instagram and announced his retirement last week, it was with coach Jason Garrett’s encouragement, he said.
“He told me I should just quit, smoke all the weed I want, the team didn’t need me,” Irving told USA Today in an interview. “I’m a distraction to the team.”
Irving said he suffers from mental illnesses that he attributes to football and that players should have the option to treat their ailments with cannabis.
“People need to understand I’m not doing this — I didn’t quit football to smoke weed,” Irving said. “That would be idiotic. I understand that. … It’s about wellness, about rights. People need to understand that.”
–The Jacksonville Jaguars stayed busy in free agency, announcing the signings of wide receiver Chris Conley and offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi. NFL Media also reported they were signing former Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan, 27, who missed last season with a torn ACL.
Conley, 26, played for the Kansas City Chiefs over his first four seasons, making 104 catches for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns. He emerged as a scoring target for Patrick Mahomes last season, catching 32 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns.
Ogbuehi, 26, started 25 of 35 games over his first four seasons, all with the Cincinnati Bengals, but appeared in just two games last season.
–New head coach Bruce Arians is bringing a familiar face to Tampa Bay, with the Buccaneers signing offensive lineman Earl Watford to a one-year deal.
Watford, who spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and spent his first five seasons playing for Arians.
Watford, 28, has played both guard spots and right tackle over his NFL career, which spans 55 games and 22 starts. Financial terms of his deal were not disclosed.
AAF roundup: Hotshots hand Apollos first defeat
Jhurell Pressley’s 1-yard touchdown run with 5:21 left in the fourth quarter led the Arizona Hotshots to a 22-17 win over host Orlando, handing the Apollos their first loss in the Alliance of American Football.
John Wolford’s two-point conversion pass to Marquis Bundy followed Pressley’s touchdown and represented the game’s final points.
Wolford completed 16 of 27 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. Former Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Nick Folk made two of three field-goal attempts for Arizona (3-3), connecting from 55 yards in the first quarter.
Garrett Gilbert threw two touchdown passes and one interception for Orlando (5-1). The former Carolina Panthers backup finished 23 of 48 for 269 yards.
Stallions 22, Express 9
Josh Woodrum threw for two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions, leading Salt Lake to a win over Memphis at Salt Lake City.
Woodrum’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Nick Truesdell and his 14-yard scoring toss to Anthony Denham, each followed by a successful two-point conversion, put the Stallions (2-4) on top 16-0 in the first quarter.
Memphis (1-5) got within 16-9 after a second-quarter field goal and an 11-yard Brandon Silvers-to-Zac Stacy touchdown pass. However, short field goals from Taylor Bertolet in the second quarter and fourth quarter helped Salt Lake put the game away.
Express quarterback Zach Mettenberger was knocked out of the game after sustaining a left ankle injury on his team’s first offensive play from scrimmage. Mettenberger, a former Tennessee Titans starter, was sacked by Stallions defensive end Karter Schult, who fell on the QB’s ankle. Silvers replaced Mettenberger and threw for 242 yards.
The Express, who are in last place in the East Division, fell to 0-4 on the road by losing to the last-place team in the West Division.
Eagles DL Ngata goes out on top — of Mt. Kilimanjaro
Defensive lineman Haloti Ngata went to great lengths – rather heights – to announce his retirement.
The 13-year-NFL veteran posted a photo on Instagram Monday morning showing him standing atop Mount Kilimanjaro holding a banner that read, “I’m retiring from the NFL on top.”
“Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude. Thank you Lord for letting play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years,” his social media post read, in part.
Ngata, 35, was a two-time All-Pro who played in five Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.
The No. 12 overall selection by the Ravens in the 2006 NFL Draft, he spent nine seasons with the Ravens, followed by three seasons in Detroit and one in Philadelphia. In seven of his nine campaigns in Baltimore, the Ravens were in the top five in the league in run defense.
Ngata played in 180 career games (174 starts) and had 519 tackles (63 for loss), 91 quarterback hits, 32.5 sacks, five interceptions and seven forced fumbles.
Report: Ex-Raiders WR Nelson to visit Seahawks
Free agent wide receiver Jordy Nelson will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
The New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs are among other teams interested in Nelson, per the report.
The veteran receiver became available last week when the Oakland Raiders released him following their trade for former Pittsburgh Steelers star wideout Antonio Brown and acquisition of former Los Angeles Chargers deep threat Tyrell Williams in free agency.
Nelson signed a two-year, $14.2 million deal last spring with Oakland. The Raiders already had paid him a $3.6 million roster bonus for 2019.
Nelson, who turns 34 in May, has been released in consecutive offseasons after the Green Bay Packers let him go last spring. He had 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts) last season.
Nelson had 97 grabs for 1,257 yards and a league-high 14 scores in 2016 while coming off a torn ACL, but he posted just 53 catches for 482 yards in 2017, marking a career-low 9.1 yards per catch. In 10 career seasons, he has 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns.
GM Gettleman: Giants ‘couldn’t refuse’ offer for OBJ, defends Manning
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said Monday that he traded star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. because the Cleveland Browns made an offer that was impossible to pass up.
“This was purely a football decision,” Gettleman told reporters in his first public comments since trading the three-time Pro Bowler Beckham for two draft picks and safety Jabrill Peppers. “Odell was a tremendous talent making him a valuable asset … With football being the ultimate team sport, we turned that fact into three assets.”
The trade last Wednesday ended months of speculation that Beckham was on his way out of New York. After signing Beckham to a five-year, $95 million contract in 2018, the Giants saw their season spiral downward.
“We didn’t sign him to trade him, but things changed,” Gettleman said. “Frankly, what changed, is another team made us an offer we couldn’t refuse.”
The Browns sent the Giants a first-round pick and a third-round pick along with Peppers.
Gettleman said he didn’t seek the Browns as trade partners. He conceded he called the Buffalo Bills after their failed attempt to acquire another disgruntled star wideout, Antonio Brown, failed, however.
“I completely understand why people would debate the merits of this deal. This trade really won’t be able to be fully evaluated until we get further down the road. We did not enter this decision to trade Odell lightly,” Gettleman added.
Gettleman wasn’t eager to share his plan for the team, though.
“Very honestly, it’s not my responsibility to tell you guys what I’m doing,” he told reporters. “That’s not my job. That’s not my responsibility. Trust me, we’ve got a plan. You’ve got to be patient. Everyone wants the answers now. Over time, you’ll see it.”
Part of that plan that concerns some fans and critics includes Gettleman’s apparent continued trust in longtime starting quarterback Eli Manning, who has won two Super Bowls with New York but whose performance has dipped over the past few seasons (8-23 record as starter since 2017).
Manning, 38, recently received a $5 million bonus amid an upcoming draft with the Giants holding two first-round picks, including the No. 6 overall selection. But Gettleman defended his veteran quarterback to reporters on Monday.
“This narrative that Eli is overpaid and can’t play is a crock,” Gettleman said, per NJ.com. “At the end of the day, you have to say, ‘Gettleman is out of his mind’ or ‘he knows what he is talking about when he evaluates players.’ That’s really where it’s at. I’m OK if you disagree with me.”
Reports: Bengals release LB Burfict
Linebacker Vontaze Burfict was informed he would be released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, according to multiple reports.
He had two seasons remaining on a $33.2 million contract extension, but releasing him results in a cap charge of only $1.8 million.
Burfict managed only 43 games in the past five seasons, encountering repeated head injuries — seven documented concussions — and three suspensions.
According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Burfict amassed more than $4 million in on-field conduct fines. He was suspended by the NFL to start both the 2016 and 2017 seasons for violation of player-safety policies and in 2018 for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
He was a physical force for the Bengals in the middle of Marvin Lewis’ defense., but when the Bengals parted with Lewis, a change at linebacker was expected under first-year coach Zac Taylor.
Burfict had 298 tackles in his first two seasons with the team and played in every game.
Burfict, 28, was an undrafted free agent signee with Cincinnati after an All-America career at Arizona State.
A poor performance at the NFL Scouting Combine — he ran a 5.09 40-yard dash and reportedly failed a drug test — coupled with concerns about his temperament and decision-making on and off the field left Burfict looking for work after the 2012 draft.
Report: Chiefs to sign ex-Packers CB Breeland
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland to a three-year contract, ESPN reported on Monday.
The 27-year-old Breeland played seven games with the Green Bay Packers last season, starting five, after originally agreeing to a three-year, $24 million free-agent deal with the Carolina Panthers last March. That agreement was nixed because of a failed physical (foot).
A former fourth-round pick of the Washington Redskins, Breeland has played in 67 career games (63 starts), collecting 10 interceptions and 64 passes defensed while forcing seven fumbles in five NFL seasons.
The Chiefs have spent much of this month remaking their defense, which ranked 31st in total yards allowed per game (405.5) last season. The team released veteran stalwarts in safety Eric Berry and pass-rushing linebacker Justin Houston, and the Chiefs also traded defensive end Dee Ford to San Francisco. In free agency, the Chiefs have added safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Alex Okafor.
McIlroy jumps to No. 4 in world rankings
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy jumped two spots to No. 4 in the official world rankings on Monday, a day after claiming his first win in more than a year at The Players Championship.
Dustin Johnson tied for fifth at TPC Sawgrass to maintain his slim margin at the top over England’s Justin Rose, who managed to tie for eighth after rallying to make the cut. Brooks Koepka is No. 3, followed by McIlroy, who has steadily moved up since entering the year ranked eighth. He has yet to finish worse than a tie for sixth place in six events in 2019.
No. 5 Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau both moved down a spot, and were followed by Italy’s Francesco Molinari, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Spain’s Jon Rahm in the top 10.
England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Australia’s Jason Day moved past Tiger Woods, who dropped to No. 13 following his T30 at The Players.
Former No. 1 Jordan Spieth missed the cut and continued his slide, falling another five spots to No. 30. He has three missed cuts and has not finished better than T35 in nine events since the second leg of last season’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.
The top 50 features 23 Americans and eight Englishmen.
–Phil Mickelson, who dropped a spot to No. 21 with his missed cut, has committed to the PGA Tour’s new stop in at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., this summer. The July 4-7 event outside of Minneapolis takes place three weeks after the U.S. Open and two weekends before the British Open.
In a statement, Mickelson said the event was a “perfect slot” for his schedule.
Report: ESPN meets with Manning about ‘MNF’ job
ESPN apparently is trying to convince Peyton Manning to join the “Monday Night Football” broadcast team.
The Hollywood Reporter revealed Monday that ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro and content chief Connor Schell flew to Denver a week ago to meet with the future Hall of Fame quarterback. It’s unclear if Manning, who retired after leading the Broncos to a Super Bowl win in 2016, is interested in assuming the analyst role.
This is believed to be at least the second overture the network has made to Manning, 42.
Once Jon Gruden announced last winter that he was leaving the broadcast booth to return to coaching, ESPN reportedly reached out to Manning before hiring Jason Witten. After being criticized for his performance as an analyst, Witten decided to return to the Dallas Cowboys and reclaim his tight end position.
Manning is well-known to television audiences for his endeavors off the field, working as a pitchman for insurance, pizza and credit cards. He also has done some work for ESPN, analyzing quarterbacks for ESPN+.
If Manning declines to join ESPN, the network likely will go with a team of play-by-play man Joe Tessitore and analyst Booger McFarland, according to author Jim Miller, who wrote a book about the network.
“They’re going to have a two-man booth unless somehow Peyton changes his mind,” Miller said earlier this month on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. “They have a relationship with Peyton because of the ESPN+ show right now and Peyton has thought about this, but if you’re Peyton, what’s the upside?”
“I believe from everything I’ve heard it’s going to be the two of them (Tessitore and McFarland) and the only third possibility would be Peyton. Peyton is the only reason to pull up a third chair. If they start auditioning people and bringing somebody else in as a third that isn’t Peyton, I’d be surprised and I’d ask, why?”
Redskins sign OT Flowers
The Washington Redskins signed free-agent offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, the team announced Monday.
Flowers was signed to a one-year, $4 million deal, according to multiple reports.
Flowers was the ninth overall selection by the New York Giants in 2015 but didn’t pan out as an impact lineman. The Giants released him last October.
Flowers finished last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and he started the final seven games of the season.
Overall, Flowers has playing 59 games (55 starts) during his four seasons.
Peterson officially back with Redskins
Adrian Peterson is officially back with the Washington Redskins after the team announced his signing on Monday.
Multiple outlets reported last Wednesday that Peterson agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with Washington.
Peterson rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games for the Redskins last season after signing late in training camp following Derrius Guice’s torn ACL.
The 1,000-yard campaign was the eighth of Peterson’s career, topped by his memorable 2,097-yard season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012, when he fell 8 yards shy of Eric Dickerson’s all-time mark set in 1984.
The seven-time Pro Bowler ranks eighth in NFL history with 13,318 rushing yards and would pass three more players — Jerome Bettis (13,662), LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) and Curtis Martin (14,101) — with another 1,000-yard season.
Peterson, who turns 34 on Thursday, is tied with Jim Brown for fifth all-time with 106 career rushing scores. He needs five more to pass Walter Payton for fourth.
Peterson also had 272 receptions for 2,223 yards and six touchdowns during his 149-game career.
Cowboys host WR Cobb
Free agent wide receiver Randall Cobb is visiting the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.
According to multiple reports, Cobb’s scheduled visit will take place at The Star, Dallas’ posh team headquarters in Frisco, Texas. The Cowboys could use Cobb for his ability to operate out of the slot after losing Cole Beasley to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.
A 2011 second-round pick who spent eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Cobb has 470 career receptions and 41 touchdowns but was dogged by soft-tissue injuries last season.
Cobb turns 29 in August and reportedly drew interest last season from the New England Patriots. The Patriots also were involved in the bidding last week for Beasley.
A hamstring injury limited Cobb to a nine games in 2018, and he recorded 38 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns.
AAF roundup: Perez leads Iron to wild win over Fleet
Playing just miles from his childhood home in Chula Vista, Calif., Luis Perez threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns and set up the game-winning field goal as the Birmingham Iron survived the San Diego Fleet on Sunday, 32-29.
Perez, a former professional bowler who began playing quarterback in college and spent the 2018 preseason with the Los Angeles Rams, threw touchdowns of 13, 83 and 23 yards before driving the Iron in range for a 44-yard field goal attempt, which former Chargers kicker Nick Novak hit to win on the final play. Perez also ran for 28 yards and threw two interceptions.
Former Cleveland Browns first-round pick Trent Richardson had 23 touches for 90 yards and two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, to extend his league lead to 10. No other AAF player has more than six scores. San Diego quarterback Mike Bercovici, who spent the 2018 preseason with the Chargers, finished 17 of 34 for 311 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Commanders 37, Legends 6
The San Antonio defense intercepted host Atlanta quarterback Aaron Murray three times, returning one for a score, in a dominating victory.
Derron Smith, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, capped the scoring with an 87-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter. Zack Sanchez, a 2016 fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, and De’Vante Bausby, who played in six games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, also had interceptions. The Commanders, who moved to 4-2, also scored on a 79-yard punt return by Greg Ward Jr.
Murray, a former Georgia star whom the Kansas City Chiefs drafted in the fifth round in 2014, finished 30 of 41 for 215 yards with the three picks and a touchdown as the Legends fell to 2-5. Commanders quarterback Logan Woodside, a 2017 seventh-round pick by the Bengals, went 17 of 23 for 164 yards and two scores.
The San Antonio defense intercepted Atlanta quarterback Aaron Murray three times, returning one for a score, and the visiting Commanders dominated the Legends 37-6 on Sunday afternoon.
Derron Smith, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, capped the scoring with an 87-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter. Zack Sanchez, a 2016 fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, and De’Vante Bausby, who played in six games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, also had interceptions. The Commanders, who moved to 5-2, also scored on a 79-yard punt return by Greg Ward Jr.
Murray, a former Georgia star whom the Kansas City Chiefs drafted in the fifth round in 2014, finished 30 of 41 for 215 yards with the three picks and a touchdown as the Legends fell to 2-5. Commanders quarterback Logan Woodside, a 2017 seventh-round pick by the Bengals, went 17 of 23 for 164 yards and two scores.
McIlroy hangs on to win The Players by one over Furyk
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy marshalled the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, and clutch play down the stretch, to finish at 16-under par and capture a one-shot victory over American Jim Furyk on Sunday at The Players Championship on the demanding TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
McIlroy finished with an erratic 2-under 70 over the final 18 holes that featured six birdies, a bogey and a double bogey. But with the rest of the field also struggling, it was enough for the win.
McIlroy took the lead for good with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 16th. A nervy swing on the par-3 17th, with its famed island green led to a par; he then ripped a driver off the tee on the closing hole, found the middle of the fairway, hit the green in regulation and two-putted for the victory.
The 48-year-old Furyk put a charge through the chilled and wind-swept gallery with a 67 that included a 3-foot putt for birdie on the closing hole. That putt allowed Furyk the clubhouse lead for about an hour as he made a bid to become the oldest winner of the event.
Eddie Pepperell of England and Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela each fired 66s to finish in a tie for third at 14 under, with World No. 1 Dustin Johnson (69), Brandt Snedeker (69), and England’s Tommy Fleetwood (73) tied for fifth another stroke back.
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan (67), Justin Rose of England (68), Brian Harman (70), and Australia’s Jason Day (72) finished tied for eighth at 11-under par.
The win was McIlroy’s first since last year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational and the 15th of his PGA Tour career. Eight of McIroy’s PGA Tour victories have come when he trailed entering the final round and he has now posted top-10 finishes in six of seven starts this season.
McIlroy started the day at 14 under, tied with Fleetwood, a shot off the pace set after 54 holes by Spain’s Jon Rahm.
Rahm struggled early on with bogeys on three of his first four holes, righted the ship for a while but ended his chances with a double bogey on the watery 17th and finished tied for 12th at 11 under after a 76.
Defending champion Webb Simpson tied for 16th at 10 under after a 68 in the final round, while Tiger Woods finished in a tie for 30th at 6-under par upon carding a 69 on Sunday.
The PGA Tour moves back down the Florida coast to Palm Harbor next week for the Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort.
Report: Steelers add former Rams LB Barron
The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with linebacker Mark Barron, ESPN reported Sunday.
Barron was recently released by the Los Angeles Rams after 4 1/2 seasons with the organization.
Barron had 60 tackles in 2018 while being limited to 12 games due to an ankle injury. He also had one sack and one forced fumble.
The 29-year-old Barron has nine career sacks, eight interceptions five forced fumbles in 104 games (93 starts) over seven NFL seasons.
Barron spent his first 2 1/2 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mississippi State DE Sweat has minor heart condition
Highly regarded defensive end Montez Sweat was discovered to have a pre-existing heart condition at the recent NFL Scouting Combine, NFL.com reported Sunday.
Sweat’s condition wasn’t publicly known prior to the combine. Doctors determined his condition to be low-risk, according to NFL.com, and allowed Sweat to participate.
Sweat ran a blazing 4.41-second, 40-yard dash at the combine, topping the previous mark for a defensive lineman shared by North Carolina State’s Manny Lawson (2006) and Isaac Hilton from Hampton (2004). The performance elevated him into contention to be a possible Top 10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Sweat’s agents provided a statement to NFL.com on Sunday.
“Because of privacy issues we are not allowed to comment specifically,” the statement began, “but I will tell you that this is not news. Montez is the same person that was medically cleared to play and dominate the SEC, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL combine. No change in health and no change in domination!”
Sweat ranked among the SEC leaders in sacks and tackles for loss in each of his two seasons (2017-18) with the Bulldogs, tallying a combined 22.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in 2017-18.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Sweat posted a time that was faster than all but one of 23 running backs tested.
Reports: Dolphins sign QB Fitzpatrick to 2-year deal
The Miami Dolphins reportedly signed 36-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a two-year deal on Sunday, two days after trading Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans.
The journeyman Fitzpatrick joins his third AFC East organization and eighth team overall.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal was worth $11 million, with incentives that could boost the total to $17 to $20 million.
The Dolphins are hoping for some “Fitzmagic” in South Beach. Last season with Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick made headlines by becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for 400-plus yards in three consecutive games.
While juggling the Buccaneers’ starting job with Jameis Winston, Fitzpatrick finished the season with a 2-5 record. He completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,366 yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
He played previously in the AFC East as a starter with the Buffalo Bills (2009-12) and the New York Jets (2015-16). His best season was with New York in 2015 when he went 10-6 and set career highs in passing yards (3,905) and touchdowns (31).
Fitzpatrick began his career with the then-St. Louis Rams (2005-06) and has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals (2007-08), Tennessee Titans (2013) and Houston Texans (2014).
In 141 games (126 starts) he owns a 50-75-1 record with 29,357 passing yards, 190 touchdowns and 148 interceptions.
Tiger feels ‘close’ after carding 69 in TPC final round
Finishing his round just as the leaders were teeing off, Tiger Woods closed with a 3-under-par 69 at The Players Championship on Sunday.
It was his only sub-70 round of the week. He finished the tournament at 6-under par after rounds of 70, 71 and 72 the first three days at TPC Sawgrass Stadium in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
“I felt like I was playing well,” Woods said after his round Sunday. “My score didn’t really indicate that going into the final day, but I was hitting the golf ball well and I’m frustrated at lipping more putts out than I think I have in a very long time. Just one of those weeks where just nothing really got rolling enough to get me going.”
Woods got his final round started in the right direction with a birdie on the par-5 second hole. He added two more birdies on Nos. 4 and 7, making the turn in 3-under 33. He picked up one more on the par-5 11th hole, but gave the shot back with a bogey on No. 14.
He avoided another potential blowup on the famed 17th hole when his tee shot stopped on the front fringe of the island green. Woods, who put two balls in the water in posting a quadruple-bogey seven on the hole Friday, was able to get up and down to save par.
“I was close to getting over the hurdle and getting things rolling, and unfortunately I made a seven over at 17 (on Friday),” Woods said. “I missed a few putts that I could have very easily got the momentum going that could have gotten me on a run.”
Woods also recorded a par on the final hole to close out his tournament.
Woods said this week that the neck injury that forced him to skip the Arnold Palmer Invitational is no longer an issue and he will next play in the WGC-Match Play at Austin, Texas, in two weeks as he takes aim at The Masters on April 11-14.
“I’m guaranteed to play three (rounds at the WGC-Match Play) instead of when I played it was only one guaranteed, so that’s kind of nice knowing that I’ll be able to get at least three good rounds in, possibly more if I play well, and that’s basically like a tournament,” Woods said.
Giants QB Manning receives $5M roster bonus
Eli Manning has a lot more green in his pocket this St. Patrick’s Day.
The New York Giants paid their veteran quarterback a $5 million roster bonus that was due Saturday, virtually assuring he will remain with the Giants in 2019.
If the Giants were to change their mind and release the 38-year-old Manning, they would lose that money plus $6.2 million in dead salary cap space.
The Giants have the Nos. 6 and 17 overall picks in next month’s NFL draft, and after passing on selecting a quarterback last year in favor of running back Saquon Barkley, New York is expected to take a QB in the first round.
A rookie quarterback could learn from Manning for a year, just as Patrick Mahomes did behind Alex Smith in Kansas City. Mahomes, in his second season in 2018, was the league MVP.
Manning, the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, is entering the final year of a four-year, $84 million contract extension signed in 2015. His 55,981 career passing yards place him seventh on the all-time list.
