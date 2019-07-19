Tiger 500-1 to rally for The Open Championship

Tiger Woods entered The Open Championship as a 20-1 bet to claim his 16th career major title this week at Royal Portrush.

After a sloppy and disastrous 7-over-par 78 in Thursday’s opening round, PointsBet and FanDuel dropped those odds to 500-1, as Woods will need a stellar round on Friday to even sniff the cut line.

He was given the same odds to win as David Duval, who carded a 91 on Thursday.

Woods began the week ranked No. 5 in the world, with an opportunity to climb as high as No. 2 with a victory. Others in his odds category entering Friday include the likes of Champions tour regular Tom Lehman, 528th-ranked Innchoon Hwang of South Korea, No. 350 Nino Bertasio of Italy and No. No. 327 Yosuke Asaji of Japan.

Woods looked so out of sorts, admitting after his round that he’s not feeling 100 percent physically, that Rory McIlroy has odds twice as good to win the tournament despite sitting another shot back at 8 over.

After offering everything from whether Woods would be paired with Sergio Garcia at some point during the tournament to whether he would keep the flagstick in on the final shot of a victory, the only Tiger-related prop bet being offered by PointsBet on Thursday was a “3-ball” bet. Woods is favored at +169 to play better on Friday than England’s Matt Wallace (+176, currently at 2 over) and former Masters champion Patrick Reed (+183, currently at even par).

For those who believe Woods can make one of his vaunted comebacks, PointsBet is offering a 30-1 bet that Woods can rally to finish within the top 10. FanDuel is offering 100-1 that he can climb his way into the top 5, but a less aggressive play is the 10-1 to rally for a top 40 finish.

Then again, that’s shorter odds than the 11-1 FanDuel is offering for the same bet on Phil Mickelson, who begins Round 2 two shots ahead of Woods at 5 over.

–Field Level Media