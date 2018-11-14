Thursday Night Preview – Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks
PRESS RELEASE
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes continues to rewrite record books
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes walked off the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with another record on his resume and the Kansas City Chiefs another win toward earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.
He didn't have much chance to savor any of it.
Mahomes quickly learned that the stepfather
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes walked off the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with another record on his resume and the Kansas City Chiefs another win toward earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.
He didn’t have much chance to savor any of it.
Mahomes quickly learned that the stepfather of his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, had died after a medical emergency during the game. Mahomes quickly skipped out on the postgame celebration and joined Matthews, who posted the sobering news on her social media accounts that evening.
“Today is a day I will never forget,” she wrote in the caption of a photo. “Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my stepdad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100 (percent) he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us, cheering loud that his Chiefs won today!”
Mahomes is not expected to miss any preparation for Monday night’s showdown with the Rams in Los Angeles, though Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he would be fine if it happens.
The Chiefs were off Tuesday and Wednesday, giving Mahomes and his family time to cope.
“We’re sorry to hear about what took place,” Reid said. “Prayers and blessings are with the family. I talked to Patrick and they’re doing well for the circumstances that took place. As they go through this mourning period our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
This season has already been a whirlwind for Mahomes, who was thrust into the starting job after the trade of Alex Smith to Washington and whose ability was justifiably questioned.
He was a product of the Texas Tech offensive system. His big arm was tempered by problems with his accuracy. He had leadership abilities, but could they translate from college to the NFL?
Mahomes has answered all those questions every week.
He threw six touchdown passes in a game. He led the Chiefs to tough road wins over the Chargers and Steelers, and went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady in New England. He has thrown so few interceptions that any questions about his decision-making have been left in September.
With two more TD passes against the Cardinals, he broke the franchise single-season record of 30 that Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson set during the 1964 season — with six games to go.
“Pat is just a competitor,” Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt said, “and a great guy and he’s always trying to win. We needed all 31 of those touchdowns and he got them.”
Well, the Chiefs probably didn’t need all of them.
The Chiefs have scored 353 points through their first 10 games, the most in club history, and have been held to fewer than 30 only twice. Three times they’ve scored more than 40, including their 43-40 loss to the Patriots that remains the only blemish on their record.
To put into perspective just how good Mahomes has been this season, consider this: He threw for 249 yards against the Cardinals for a passer rating of 125.4, the eighth time this season he’s been over 100.0 — the third most in a single season in franchise history.
Yet some people considered the end of his streak of eight consecutive 300-yard passing games to be a relative disappointment, as if he failed to live up to some otherworldly expectation.
His teammates certainly weren’t in that camp.
“That’s something I’d do on ‘Madden,'” wide receiver Tyreek Hill said of Mahomes’ TD record. “For him to come in and do that, that’s amazing. A lot of people doubted him, saying he wasn’t going to do this or wasn’t going to do that. He’s shutting a lot of people up right now and I’m proud of him. He’s just got to continue to move forward and stay humble. He’ll be all right.”
He’s been far better than that this season.
Oddsmakers in Las Vegas have made the 23-year-old Mahomes the front-runner to win the league’s MVP award, ahead of Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Rams running back Todd Gurley. And if he keeps going at his current rate, he will no doubt continue to rewrite the Chiefs record book.
Maybe even the page that lists the Chiefs’ rather unimpressive postseason history.
“Listen, he’s had a heck of a year,” Reid said. “Comes out every day bringing energy and he makes sure that he has his things in order. When he does that, and he’s got a lot on his plate as far as responsibility goes to run that offense, and he takes care of that. He’s in a position where he can make everyone better around him, and he’s doing that. I’m proud of him.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jets’ frustrated Adams: ‘I’m a winner. It’s just tough’
NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Adams was still having a tough time trying to process everything two days later.
The New York Jets playmaking safety absolutely can't stand losing, and the team's embarrassing 41-10 defeat at the hands of the Matt Barkley-led Buffalo Bills on Sunday stung him.
"We just want to get back to
NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Adams was still having a tough time trying to process everything two days later.
The New York Jets playmaking safety absolutely can’t stand losing, and the team’s embarrassing 41-10 defeat at the hands of the Matt Barkley-led Buffalo Bills on Sunday stung him.
“We just want to get back to that winning feeling,” Adams said Tuesday during his weekly paid radio spot on WFAN. “Golly, I hate to say it, man, but I felt like I almost forgot what it feels like. And I’m a winner. It’s just tough.”
The Jets (3-7) have lost four straight as they hit the bye week with speculation surrounding the future of coach Todd Bowles, who appears will remain in his job for now. Beyond this season, however, would seem unlikely.
Adams has been vocal in his support of Bowles, repeatedly saying it’s on the players to execute on the field. He said in an interview with Bleacher Report during the offseason that when he arrived to the team as a first-rounder out of LSU, there was a questionable culture surrounding the Jets in which they were used to losing and not everyone put out a full effort.
He was asked on WFAN’s “Carlin, Maggie & Bart Show” if that culture had changed, and Adams pulled no punches.
“Honestly, I could sit here and sugarcoat everything, but things have not changed,” he said. “Obviously, we’re still losing. And I’m not saying that we have guys like that in the locker room, but at the same time, it’s not changing. It hasn’t changed and we’ve been losing. At the end of the day, we’re going to get it fixed. Soon, the sun will shine.”
It would be difficult for Adams to spin anything in a positive light when the team has seven losses, and he again made it clear he fully supports Bowles. But, his remarks certainly won’t help his coach in the eyes of the Jets’ brass.
Adams acknowledged that the Jets prepared during practice last week to face rookie Josh Allen as Buffalo’s starting quarterback — despite Allen missing the three previous games with an injured elbow — and there was little film on Barkley, the fourth-stringer who wasn’t named the starter until Saturday.
Barkley, who hadn’t played since the 2016 season finale while with Chicago, threw two touchdown passes to lead the Bills to a rout.
Adams acknowledged that he didn’t have his best performance, but said the Jets lacked energy in the game and he saw “people were down” on the sideline. But he wouldn’t say whether he thought the team quit Sunday.
“Just know one thing: As long as I’m on the team, I will not let that happen as best I can, and I damn sure won’t quit,” Adams said.
He also added that he spoke to teammates at halftime — “there were definitely some words said” — when the Jets were trailing 31-3.
“We just got whooped, man,” Adams said. “It’s really as clear as day.”
Adams is generally considered one of the main emotional leaders on the team, despite being in just his second season. He said he was heading home to Louisiana for a few days before the team gets back together for work next Monday.
“A lot of frustration, a lot of emotions,” Adams said. “I’ve got to be around family, man. I’ve got to get down south and just clear my mind. I’m not going to sit here and say I’m happy. I’m not happy with what’s going on. Obviously, no one is in the building. I always say this: I classify myself as a winner no matter what. It’s very tough to go out there and come up short.
“I’ve got to get away, man. I’ve got to go home and just be around my loved ones.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
FANTASY PLAYS: Week 11 waiver adds with 6 teams on bye
Six teams — including all of the AFC East — are off this week. But besides the Patriots, no other team has essential fantasy starters to replace.
San Francisco's break forces you to fill in for running back Matt Breida and tight end George Kittle. Cleveland's only regular fantasy starters are Nick Chubb and Jarvis
Six teams — including all of the AFC East — are off this week. But besides the Patriots, no other team has essential fantasy starters to replace.
San Francisco’s break forces you to fill in for running back Matt Breida and tight end George Kittle. Cleveland’s only regular fantasy starters are Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry. Still, you must deftly navigate the waiver wire for potential playoff contributors, especially with trade deadlines about to pass in most leagues.
RUNNING BACKS
JAYLEN SAMUELS, Steelers (Owned in 0.2 percent of leagues): Le’Veon Bell is no longer relevant in Pittsburgh, so now is the time to grab James Conner’s handcuff. When Conner left last week’s game against the Panthers, Samuels scored his first NFL touchdown. This is the time of year to start cutting players from your bench that you will never comfortably start and roster the immediate backups of your best RBs.
THEO RIDDICK, Lions (19.5): He has started to re-emerge since the Lions traded Golden Tate, working in the slot and replacing the departed WR as a key target to move the chains. Riddick is purely an add in point-per-reception leagues, but a viable one. The upside is not high, but with 13 catches for 96 yards in his last two games, there is an adequate floor for your flex spot.
RASHAAD PENNY, Seahawks (13.1): The rookie delivered his best performance to date in Week 10, rushing for 108 yards on a dozen carries and registering his first NFL scoring run. Penny displayed the explosive abilities that made him a first round pick. But you have to be patient with him, as Chris Carson may return to the mix and Mike Davis is the team’s best receiver at RB. Penny may ride your bench in the near future as part of a committee, but Carson is oft-injured and Penny may eventually ascend because he is the most talented RB of the three.
WIDE RECEIVERS
ANTHONY MILLER, Bears (13.4): Another potentially explosive rookie, Miller is healthy and starting to make his presence felt in the rapidly improving Chicago offense. He came through with his best performance so far in Week 10, catching five passes for 122 yards and a TD. Miller has scored twice in his last three games and three in his last five. He has yet to display a wider range of his big-play skills, and he may soon approach fantasy WR3 status.
DONTE MONCRIEF, Jaguars (15.1); Fantasy owners seem to avoid Jacksonville WRs as a rule, but Moncrief has at least performed respectably enough to make him a quality bye week and injury fill-in. In a dire situation, if you have to start Moncrief, he will provide good enough PPR numbers. He has four double-figure PPR performances in his past six games, and two of those have been 20-point outings.
JOSH REYNOLDS, Rams (1.1): Cooper Kupp is done for the year with a knee injury, so you have to take a cautious flier on Reynolds again, who was mediocre in terms of catches and yardage last time Kupp was out but did deliver a two-TD game in Week 8. Reynolds will be fourth, and maybe even fifth in targets for the Rams now, but you have to take a waiver shot on a player with more possible opportunity in a great offense.
TIGHT ENDS
JONNU SMITH, Titans (0.6): Marcus Mariota has started to raise his game recently, and Smith has been involved enough to make savvy fantasy owners raise an eyebrow. Smith has scored in each of his past two games and has the abilities to start contributing more often on key passing downs.
GERALD EVERETT, Rams (1.4): The Los Angeles tight ends could also benefit from the absence of Kupp. Everett scored in Week 10 and along with Tyler Higbee, could start to get more offensive attention from Jared Goff in the weeks ahead.
NICK VANNETT, Seahawks (9.5): He has scored in two consecutive games, as he is getting more attention from Russell Wilson in red zone situations. He’s not much more than a TE2 in fantasy but can certainly fill in on a bye week.
QUARTERBACK
LAMAR JACKSON, Ravens (6.7): Injury issues and mediocre play appear to be putting Joe Flacco on the hot seat. While Robert Griffin III could get a chance to move in first, Jackson should get his chance if the Ravens get booted out of the playoff race soon, and his dual threat abilities will make him an intriguing fantasy option.
___
For more Week 11 fantasy advice, visit RotoExperts: https://rotoexperts.com
Report: Chiefs-Rams game in Mexico City in jeopardy
Monday night's marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City
Monday night’s marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs reportedly could be relocated from Mexico City to Los Angeles or postponed due to unsafe field conditions.
The playing surface at Azteca Stadium is “a mess” and the safety of the players is a significant enough concern that the league is considering a venue change, ESPN reported Tuesday.
“We are working closely with the field manager at Azteca Stadium and others to ensure that we have an NFL-quality surface for our game, and we are looking forward to kicking off in Mexico City on Monday night,” said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.
Two recent events apparently damaged the hybrid playing surface, a combination of grass and synthetic filler. The stadium hosted a large music concert on Nov. 7 and a soccer match on Saturday.
It wasn’t immediately clear when the league would announce a final decision, although ESPN reported that NFL officials are expected to meet at the stadium on Tuesday to review the surface.
The Chiefs and Rams share the best record in the NFL at 9-1.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys’ Jones calls Riley interest ‘speculation’
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday denied reports that he is interested in Oklahoma Sooners head
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday denied reports that he is interested in Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.
“That would be total drawing it out of the air,” Jones said during his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “Totally speculation.”
Riley’s name came up Sunday when NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Cowboys “have an affinity” for Riley “if they move on from Jason Garrett.”
On Sunday night, Garrett likely boosted his job security by leading the Cowboys (4-5) to a 27-20 road win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Garrett, 52, has been the head coach in Dallas since midway through the 2010 season, compiling a 71-58 record with two postseason appearances (2014, 2016).
Riley’s name pops up frequently in NFL coaching conversations. The 35-year-old Lubbock, Texas, native led the Sooners to a 12-2 record and a Rose Bowl appearance in his first season as head coach in 2017. This season, No. 6 Oklahoma is 9-1 heading into Saturday’s game against Kansas.
–Field Level Media
Seven From Sunday – Week 10
PRESS RELEASE
PRESS RELEASE
- Four quarterbacks – Pittsburgh’s BEN ROETHLISBERGER (158.3), Cleveland’s BAKER MAYFIELD (151.2), New Orleans’ DREW BREES (150.4) and Chicago’s MITCHELL TRUBISKY (148.6) – have recorded a passer rating of at least 145 (minimum 20 attempts) through Sunday afternoon.
The four quarterbacks with a 145+ passer rating (minimum 20 attempts) in Week 10 are the most in a single week in NFL history, surpassing the previous high of three which occurred four different times, most recently in Week 3 of the 2017 season.
- The NEW ORLEANS SAINTS defeated Cincinnati, 51-14, at Paul Brown Stadium, marking the team’s eighth consecutive win. The Saints have scored at least 40 points in five games this season and joined the 2013 Denver Broncos and 2000 St. Louis Rams as the only teams in NFL history to score 40 or more points in five of its first nine games of a season.
Saints quarterback DREW BREES completed 22 of 25 (88 percent) for 265 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 150.4 passer rating and added a rushing touchdown in the win. Brees, who has 509 career touchdown passes, surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer BRETT FAVRE (508) for the second-most passing touchdowns in league annals. Only PEYTON MANNING (539) has more career touchdown passes.
New Orleans running back ALVIN KAMARA had 102 scrimmage yards (56 rushing, 46 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns in the Saints’ win. Kamara, who played in his 25th career game on Sunday, recorded his ninth game with at least two touchdowns since entering the league in 2017. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers CURTIS MARTIN (10) and STEVE VAN BUREN (10) and EDGERRIN JAMES (10) have more multi-touchdown games in their first 25 career games in league history.
Saints wide receiver MICHAEL THOMAS had eight catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. Thomas has 274 catches in 40 career games and surpassed ODELL BECKHAM, JR. (266) for the most receptions by a player in his first 40 career games in NFL history.
Thomas (78) is tied with Minnesota’s ADAM THIELEN (78) for the league lead in catches this season. Thomas and Thielen joined JULIO JONES (80 catches in 2015) and Pro Football Hall of Famer MARVIN HARRISON (75 in 2002) as the only players in NFL history with at least 75 catches in their team’s first nine games of a season.
- Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES completed 21 of 28 passes (75 percent) for 249 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 125.4 passer rating in the Chiefs’ 26-14 victory over Arizona.
Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 31 touchdown passes this season, surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer LEN DAWSON (30 touchdown passes in 1964) for the most touchdown passes in a single season in franchise history.
- Indianapolis quarterback ANDREW LUCK completed 21 of 29 passes (72.4 percent) for 285 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 123.5 passer rating in the Colts’ 29-26 victory against Jacksonville.
Luck has thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of his past six games and is one of three quarterbacks in NFL history to record at least six consecutive games with three or more touchdown passes in a single season, joining TOM BRADY (10 consecutive games in 2007) and PEYTON MANNING (eight in 2004). Brady and Manning were each named Associated Press Most Valuable Player in those respective seasons.
Colts tight end ERIC EBRON had three catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in the victory. Ebron joined New England’s ROB GRONKOWSKI (two receiving, one rushing on December 4, 2011 vs. Indianapolis) as the only tight ends in NFL history to record at least two touchdown catches and one rushing touchdown in a single game.
- Cleveland rookie quarterback BAKER MAYFIELD threw three touchdown passes and rookie running back NICK CHUBB had 209 scrimmage yards (176 rushing, 33 receiving) with two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the Browns’ 28-16 win over Atlanta.
Mayfield completed 17 of 20 passes (85 percent), including his first 13 pass attempts of the game, for 216 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 151.2 passer rating in the win. Mayfield is the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to record a passer rating of at least 150 on 20 or more pass attempts in a single game.
Chubb scored on a 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, the longest rushing touchdown in franchise history and the second-longest touchdown run by a rookie in NFL history. Only the Steelers’ BOBBY GAGE (97 yards in 1949) has a longer touchdown run as a rookie.
- Buffalo running back LE SEAN MC COY rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the Bills’ 41-10 victory at the New York Jets.
McCoy has 10 career games with at least 100 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, joining ADRIAN PETERSON (17) as the only active players with at least 10 such games.
Bills quarterback MATT BARKLEY passed for 232 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 117.4 passer rating in his Buffalo debut.
Barkley’s 117.4 passer rating is the second-highest by a Bills quarterback making his team debut behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM KELLY’s 119.8 rating on September 7, 1986 (minimum 20 attempts).
- Other notable performances from Sunday include:
- Arizona wide receiver LARRY FITZGERALD had six catches for 50 yards in the Cardinals’ Week 10 loss at Kansas City.
Fitzgerald has 15,952 career receiving yards and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer TERRELL OWENS (15,934) for the second-most receiving yards in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer JERRY RICE (22,895) has more career receiving yards.
- Arizona wide receiver LARRY FITZGERALD had six catches for 50 yards in the Cardinals’ Week 10 loss at Kansas City.
-
- New England quarterback TOM BRADY passed for 254 yards in the Patriots’ loss at Tennessee.
Brady appeared in his 300th career game (including the postseason), joining Pro Football Hall of Famer BRETT FAVRE (326) as the only quarterbacks in league annals to appear in 300 career games.
- New England quarterback TOM BRADY passed for 254 yards in the Patriots’ loss at Tennessee.
-
- Los Angeles Rams running back TODD GURLEY had 160 scrimmage yards (120 rushing, 40 receiving) and a rushing touchdown in the Rams’ 36-31 win against Seattle.
Gurley has scored at least one touchdown in each of the Rams’ first 10 games this season and joins Pro Football Hall of Famers O.J. SIMPSON (14 games in 1975), LENNY MOORE (14 in 1964) and ELROY “CRAZY LEGS” HIRSCH (10 in 1951) as the only players in league annals to score a touchdown in each of their team’s first 10 games of a season.
- Los Angeles Rams running back TODD GURLEY had 160 scrimmage yards (120 rushing, 40 receiving) and a rushing touchdown in the Rams’ 36-31 win against Seattle.
-
- Atlanta wide receiver JULIO JONES had seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons’ loss at Cleveland.
Jones, who has 10,094 career receiving yards, reached 10,000 receiving yards in his 104th career game, surpassing CALVIN JOHNSON (115) for the fewest games in NFL history to reach the milestone.
Jones has 45 career games with at least 100 receiving yards, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer RANDY MOSS (45) for the most such games by a player in his first eight career seasons.
- Atlanta wide receiver JULIO JONES had seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons’ loss at Cleveland.
Courtesy of NFL Communications
Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell a no-show as deadline approaches
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Le'Veon Bell watch is almost over for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The star running back has until 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon to sign his one-year franchise tender and be eligible to play this season. Coach Mike Tomlin says the AFC North-leading Steelers (6-2-1) have not heard from Bell, but added the
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Le’Veon Bell watch is almost over for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The star running back has until 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon to sign his one-year franchise tender and be eligible to play this season. Coach Mike Tomlin says the AFC North-leading Steelers (6-2-1) have not heard from Bell, but added the team understands there is a business element to Bell’s decision to stay away from the team.
The 26-year-old and the Steelers have been unable to come to terms on a new long-term contract in each of the past two offseasons. Bell, a two-time All-Pro, was scheduled to make $14.4 million this year under the terms of the franchise tag, but he has already forfeited $8.5 million.
Bell can become a free agent in March.
Pittsburgh is rolling even with Bell out of the lineup. The Steelers have won five straight games heading into a visit to Jacksonville on Sunday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 11
Tua Tagovailoa's odds decreased, but he's still the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red
Tua Tagovailoa’s odds decreased, but he’s still the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red means the player’s odds have regressed.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
Hue Jackson back in Cincinnati, helping to run defense
CINCINNATI (AP) — Hue Jackson has landed back in Cincinnati, where he'll help head coach Marvin Lewis try to resurrect the Bengals' historically bad defense.
The Bengals hired Jackson as a special assistant on Tuesday, a day after Cincinnati fired its defensive coordinator and put Lewis in charge of running the unit. Lewis says Jackson
CINCINNATI (AP) — Hue Jackson has landed back in Cincinnati, where he’ll help head coach Marvin Lewis try to resurrect the Bengals’ historically bad defense.
The Bengals hired Jackson as a special assistant on Tuesday, a day after Cincinnati fired its defensive coordinator and put Lewis in charge of running the unit. Lewis says Jackson will help him prepare the defense each week and he’ll be on the field during games helping him with decisions.
It’s Jackson’s third stint with the Bengals. He was their offensive coordinator before the Browns hired him as head coach after the 2015 season. Jackson was fired last month after winning only three games in Cleveland.
The Bengals (5-4) are on pace to give up the most yards in NFL history.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Patriots face growing list of issues heading into bye week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have been adept at masking most of their issues this season.
After a 1-2 start by New England that seemed to offer at least a sliver of opportunity for someone to end its streak of nine straight AFC East titles, it hushed those rumblings by running off six straight
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have been adept at masking most of their issues this season.
After a 1-2 start by New England that seemed to offer at least a sliver of opportunity for someone to end its streak of nine straight AFC East titles, it hushed those rumblings by running off six straight victories.
But recent injuries, mounting issues on the offensive line and mistakes on defense returned during a 34-10 loss at Tennessee on Sunday.
It left coach Bill Belichick with a refrain he repeated both after the game and again Monday when asked for his assessment.
“None of it was good enough,” he said.
It’s also brought back a small cloud of uncertainty about the prospects of a team that now enters its bye week facing the task of playing catch-up to a 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs team for home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.
“You better learn from a game like this, because the weeks get harder and harder,” receiver Julian Edelman said following Sunday’s loss. “We’ve got to fix it because this is when you start separating or you start falling behind.”
Tom Brady put together an MVP season in 2017 despite losing Edelman to a preseason knee injury. He was able to do it largely because of the strong seasons from tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Dion Lewis and receiver Brandin Cooks.
And despite a slow start, the defense was strong down the stretch, ending the regular season allowing just 18.5 points per game.
Fast-forward to 2018 and so much has changed following roster changes in the offseason.
Lewis signed with the Titans in free agency, creating a hole at running back that the Patriots have had trouble plugging. Cooks was traded and Brady has yet to develop consistent chemistry with a revamped group of receivers that has also had injuries.
As a result, Brady spent a good portion his 300th career NFL game Sunday under increasing pressure. He was sacked three times and hurried a total of six times by the Titans. He’s only been sacked 16 times this season, but he’s working harder in the pocket.
Brady already has seven interceptions in 2018, one fewer than he had in all of 2017. They haven’t all been the result of pressure from the defense. But he’s had more overthrows working behind an increasingly injury-battered line that may be missing the leadership of free agency departure Nate Solder at left tackle.
Trent Brown, who the Patriots acquired to fill Solder’s spot, has started all 10 games and been solid. But he’s now part of a growing list of offensive linemen nursing injuries.
Brown missed the final drive of the first half against the Titans because of illness. LaAdrian Waddle replaced him for that series, with Brown returning early in the third quarter. But Brown left again with an injured back.
Even more concerning for the Patriots (7-3) was the sight of Edelman leaving with an ankle injury. Gronkowski, who sat out Sunday, has now missed two of the last three games with ankle and back injuries. His backup, Dwayne Allen, could also miss some time after injuring his knee against Tennessee.
Brady tried to lean on Josh Gordon, who has shined in recent weeks since his trade from Cleveland. But Gordon had just four catches on 12 targets against the Titans.
It added up to Brady being held without a touchdown pass for the second time in three weeks. His passer rating is down from 102.8 last season to 94.8 this season.
Defensively there are concerns, too. After finding a groove in the second half of 2017, the Patriots haven’t quite turned the same corner with linebacker coach Brian Flores calling plays following the departure of former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. They are allowing 24 points and giving up 381 yards per game and continue to struggle with mobile quarterbacks.
Brady said this upcoming bye week must feature a lot of self-assessment.
“I think the coaches will do a lot of self-scouting. I think we as players have to do the same thing,” he said. “Hopefully we learn from it. All of these games are a little bit different. … The ones that we’re going to play will be a little bit different. Winning football takes a lot of things. It takes a lot of good performances from a lot of people. Losing football is the exact opposite.
“Winning in the NFL is hard. You can’t just show up expecting to win.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower
Bears supporting Parkey after tough day against Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — This time, the Chicago Bears were good enough to overcome a tough day for Cody Parkey.
That might not be the case very soon.
A day after Parkey missed two extra points and two field-goal attempts in a 34-22 victory over Detroit, coach Matt Nagy reiterated he has no plans
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — This time, the Chicago Bears were good enough to overcome a tough day for Cody Parkey.
That might not be the case very soon.
A day after Parkey missed two extra points and two field-goal attempts in a 34-22 victory over Detroit, coach Matt Nagy reiterated he has no plans to take a look at another kicker this week. But he acknowledged Parkey’s performance is only going to take on greater importance as the NFC North-leading Bears try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since after the 2010 season.
“The end of this regular season, these are huge now. You got to make them,” Nagy said Monday, “and it’s just too important, they’re too crucial.”
The most remarkable part of Parkey’s trouble against Detroit might have been how he missed the four kicks, finding an upright each time.
After Chicago scored on its first drive, Parkey kicked the extra point off the right upright. He hit the left upright on an extra point in the second quarter. On consecutive Chicago drives in the third quarter, Parkey rattled the right upright on a 41-yard field goal and again on a 34-yard attempt.
“I don’t think I’ve hit the post four times in my whole life and I’ve been kicking probably for 15 years,” Parkey said right after Chicago’s third straight win.
It got so bad that the crowd roared when the Bears went for a 2-point conversion after a touchdown later in the third. But Parkey’s teammates offered their support.
“Everyone has a bad game every once in a while, so we’re going to rally around him, continue to have his back,” quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said, “and I know next week when we need it he’s going to make a big kick and we’re not even going to think twice about it. We’re a family in that locker room, we have each other’s back no matter what.”
Parkey connected on 21 of 23 field-goal attempts and 26 of 29 extra points last season with Miami, prompting Chicago to give him a four-year deal in free agency worth a little more than $15 million. It included a signing bonus of $2.25 million and a fully guaranteed base salary for the first two years, making it unlikely the Bears will cut him.
The 26-year-old Parkey has missed five field goals in 18 attempts this season. The empty extra points were his first two in 32 tries.
Nagy chalked up the performance to a bad day.
“You go back to a few weeks ago when Mason Crosby missed a few for Green Bay and then the next week he ended up kicking the game winner,” Nagy said. “It’s just a crazy cycle and it’s just a matter of your patience that you have with it and fortunately for us yesterday we did have the lead. … But now, he also needs to take the next step of trying to figure out how he can get better and we’ll go ahead and do that.”
One way might be some practice time at Soldier Field, one of the NFL’s toughest spots for kickers because of its proximity to Lake Michigan. Nagy said they are discussing the possibility.
How quickly Parkey can recover from his difficulties against Detroit could be huge for Chicago (6-3), which hosts Minnesota on Sunday night. The Vikings have won four of five and are second in the division with a 5-3-1 record.
The Bears and Lions play again on Thanksgiving in Detroit, and Chicago also hosts Green Bay and visits Minnesota before the season ends. Asked about balancing support for Parkey with any frustration with his performance, Nagy said he believes in being honest.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat anything and he wouldn’t want that from me,” he said. “So we’ll have our own conversations and keep it between us, but I’ll always handle it as best as I can for the team and for him and then just stick with my gut.”
___
Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Quick change: Packers move on after win, prep for Seattle
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — It can be difficult enough for NFL players to have just three days to prepare for a Thursday night game.
The Green Bay Packers have another unique wrinkle in their schedule: they must fly west this year for their Thursday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
It didn't leave much
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — It can be difficult enough for NFL players to have just three days to prepare for a Thursday night game.
The Green Bay Packers have another unique wrinkle in their schedule: they must fly west this year for their Thursday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
It didn’t leave much time for the Packers to wind down on Monday, a day after the 31-12 win over the Miami Dolphins.
“You’ve got to take care of your body, make sure you’re doing the right things these next couple days to get ready,” defensive lineman Kenny Clark said. “Mentally, you just put your head in the film, get a chance to look at them early.”
The abbreviated practice plans have the Packers (4-4-1) flying to Seattle on Tuesday night following what would be the most extensive practice of the week. Coaches did some preliminary preparation last week for the Seahawks, though the primary focus was on beating the Dolphins.
That goal was accomplished, even as more injuries took a toll on the defense.
Safety Kentrell Brice (left ankle), linebacker Nick Perry (knee) and Bashaud Breeland (groin) left the Dolphins game. They’re all starters, and another starter, cornerback Kevin King, missed the game with a hamstring injury.
The defense bent but did not break, holding Miami to four field goals in spite of being put in some tricky situations. Two turnovers on special teams gave the Dolphins the ball at midfield or better. A failed fourth-and-2 for the offense had Miami starting at the Packers 45.
The Dolphins managed just field goals each time, while the Packers kept scoring touchdowns.
“We really played everybody that was up in our secondary, and everybody was ready when their number was called, and they really made plays for us,” Breeland said after the game. He picked off Brock Osweiler deep in Miami territory and returned the ball to the 12 to set up a touchdown late in the third quarter.
Breeland’s injury appeared to be relatively minor, and he hoped to be ready for Thursday.
A positive for the Packers’ defense is that backups played fairly well to fill voids, including reserve safety Raven Greene. He had a sack and also took a direct snap on a fake punt for a 26-yard run.
It’s a confidence-building win especially for a secondary that has had instability over the past few weeks, starting with the trade of starting safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington. Another safety, Jermaine Whitehead, was released last week. Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams has started at safety alongside Brice the past couple of games.
“It took everybody today, man. It was a good, team win,” Williams said Sunday.
Green Bay eventually took advantage of backup Brock Osweiler, who was starting for a fifth straight game in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill. They got to Osweiler for six sacks. The Dolphins were just as banged up at receiver, too, losing Davante Parker and Jakeem Grant during the game.
But Miami gets a bye this week to rest up. The Packers figure to take it easier in practice on Tuesday, which would probably have been the case regardless of all the injuries in their secondary.
That puts a premium, then on the mental part of the game and preparation.
“Full speed ahead. Some guys might try to click through the film last night,” McCarthy said. “A number of coaches just went right upstairs after the game … but as far as the team, we don’t have any time to spend on, we have to get right into Seattle.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Dolphins’ Tannehill begins latest throwing program
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has begun his latest throwing program with the goal of returning for the next game Nov. 25 at Indianapolis, although that may be a long shot.
Tannehill was shut down after an earlier throwing program produced little progress. He missed his fifth game in a row
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has begun his latest throwing program with the goal of returning for the next game Nov. 25 at Indianapolis, although that may be a long shot.
Tannehill was shut down after an earlier throwing program produced little progress. He missed his fifth game in a row Sunday when the Dolphins lost at Green Bay.
Coach Adam Gase says Tannehill resumed throwing Sunday and felt good. Gase says if Tannehill can get through this week with his shoulder feeling good every day, there’s a chance he could play at Indy.
The Dolphins have a bye this week. Brock Osweiler is 2-3 as Tannehill’s replacement.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.
Bowles remains Jets coach despite team’s struggles, bad loss
NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Bowles remains coach of the New York Jets despite the team's struggles that included an embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Bowles' job status appeared extremely shaky after the Jets' 41-10 loss, their fourth consecutive defeat that dropped the team to 3-7. Fans at MetLife Stadium booed the
NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Bowles remains coach of the New York Jets despite the team’s struggles that included an embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Bowles’ job status appeared extremely shaky after the Jets’ 41-10 loss, their fourth consecutive defeat that dropped the team to 3-7. Fans at MetLife Stadium booed the team throughout and chanted for the Jets to fire Bowles.
That sentiment was echoed by many fans on social media and sports radio Monday morning. Several published stories also speculated that the time to make a change would be now with the Jets heading into a bye-week break.
Instead, owner Christopher Johnson opted to not fire Bowles. The two were scheduled to have their usual weekly meeting later Monday, but no change was expected.
Bowles says the Jets are evaluating everything this week, including his staff, the lineup and himself.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bills coach: QB Allen will regain starting job when healthy
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says rookie quarterback Josh Allen will reclaim the starting job should he be healthy when the team returns from its bye week off.
McDermott made the announcement Monday, a day after journeyman backup Matt Barkley threw two touchdowns in a 41-10 win at the New
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says rookie quarterback Josh Allen will reclaim the starting job should he be healthy when the team returns from its bye week off.
McDermott made the announcement Monday, a day after journeyman backup Matt Barkley threw two touchdowns in a 41-10 win at the New York Jets. As well as Barkley played in his first start in two years and two weeks after signing with Buffalo, McDermott stressed Allen is the starter and his continued development is important.
Buffalo is 3-7, and is off until hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 25.
Allen has a 2-3 record and missed the past four games since spraining his right throwing elbow. The first-round draft pick began testing his arm on Nov. 2, and spent all of last week practicing on a limited basis. He wasn’t ruled out from playing against the Jets until Saturday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bills RB McCoy breaks silence by saying he’s frustrated
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy ended his near two-week silence by saying he wanted to keep his frustrations to himself in what's been a miserable season.
"I was just upset how everything's been going, 2-7," McCoy said Friday, referring to the Bills' record. "That's frustrating. I want to win
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy ended his near two-week silence by saying he wanted to keep his frustrations to himself in what’s been a miserable season.
“I was just upset how everything’s been going, 2-7,” McCoy said Friday, referring to the Bills’ record. “That’s frustrating. I want to win games, so I just kind of took that approach. Just kind of upset. But my mindset is just try to get better.”
The comments were the first from McCoy since a 25-6 loss against New England on Oct. 29. He’s ducked interview requests ever since, including canceling his weekly news conferences each of the past two Wednesdays after combining for 23 yards rushing on 22 carries over two games.
“There’s plays to be made and we’re not making them. Got to play smarter. Got to play better. Simple as that,” McCoy said. “Can’t complain or pout about it. Just got to find ways to win games and make it happen.”
What bothers him even more is that at 30 , McCoy is beginning to realize he’s running out of time to achieve various objectives. They include winning a championship and establishing himself as one of the NFL’s premier running backs by becoming just the 17th player to reach 12,000 career yards rushing.
“Oh, it’ll take a little longer than I expect now,” said McCoy, whose 267 yards rushing this season have upped his career total to 10,359.
“The urgency is up. I want to win now. I want to add on to my legacy of course, a chance to get a ring. And those things are on my mind,” McCoy said. “So the frustration about losing, all them things, every player has a clock.”
In getting off to the worst start of a season in his 10-year career, McCoy hasn’t reached the end zone since scoring twice in a 24-17 win over Miami on Dec. 17. And he hasn’t topped 100 yards since finishing with 156 on a snow-covered field in a 13-7 overtime win against Indianapolis on Dec. 10.
At the rate the Bills’ anemic offense is producing in having scored an NFL-worst 96 points, McCoy wasn’t making any promises when the droughts might end with Buffalo preparing to play at the New York Jets on Sunday.
“I don’t have the answers, why and when, but I just look forward to getting there,” he said. “Just got to find a way to do it.”
McCoy didn’t want his frustrations to be interpreted as him being unhappy to still be in Buffalo after the NFL’s trading deadline passed on Oct. 30. And he’s pleased to hear general manager Brandon Beane say McCoy remains in the team’s plans through the final year of his contract next season.
“They’ve been good to me. I’m a loyal person, and I’m happy here,” said McCoy, in his fourth season in Buffalo since being acquired in a trade with Philadelphia. “I think sometimes people get that mixed up with the frustrations of losing. But for me to be in their plans, I like the way that sounds.”
Beane told The Associated Press this week he maintains his confidence in McCoy’s ability.
“We don’t see a guy who’s a declining player. We see a guy who’s still playing well, and he’s one of the better players at his position in the league,” Beane said. “He is working hard. He’s trying to be the best he can. And he’s going to continue to do that. And if he wasn’t, then we probably would’ve moved on.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Say his name: Rookie WR Valdes-Scantling on rise for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling turned to Twitter to give a tutorial about how to pronounce his first name.
Get it straight: It's "mar-QUEZ" and not "mar-KEZ."
"It happens all the time," Valdes-Scantling said this week about the mispronunciation. "So there is no 'k' in my name."
Keep making highlight-reel plays
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling turned to Twitter to give a tutorial about how to pronounce his first name.
Get it straight: It’s “mar-QUEZ” and not “mar-KEZ.”
“It happens all the time,” Valdes-Scantling said this week about the mispronunciation. “So there is no ‘k’ in my name.”
Keep making highlight-reel plays and announcers will catch on soon enough and get it right.
The fifth-round selection out of South Florida is about to get more consistent playing time after Geronimo Allison went on injured reserve this week. Green Bay hosts the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
This is quite the impression that Valdes-Scantling has left the last few weeks, with breakaway speed and a 6-foot-4 frame that allow him to snare jump balls.
“The biggest thing is just him gaining the trust of (quarterback Aaron Rodgers) as fast as he has,” veteran wideout Randall Cobb said. “It’s really impressive that Aaron wants to come to him in certain situations. He’s making those plays for him.”
To the tune of 17 catches for 358 yards and two scores so far for Valdes-Scantling, plus a team-high 21.1 yards per catch. He has touchdown catches in two of his last four games, with 100 yards receiving in each of the other two games during that span.
The production increase is in part due to helping fill in for Allison and Cobb while each player missed a few games with hamstring injuries. Cobb is questionable again for the Dolphins game because of hamstring trouble.
That leaves more opportunities for Valdes-Scantling to be the second receiver behind Davante Adams.
The process of gaining Rodgers’ trust, though, isn’t easy. It requires more than just making catches.
“It’s not going to happen in one day. You’ve got to learn the plays, you’ve got to know the plays,” Valdes-Scantling said. “He’s going to quiz you in practice, so you’ve just got to know all those things. It just happens over time.”
Proof of the payoff came late in the third quarter of last week’s loss at New England, with the game tied at 17. Deep in Packers territory, Rodgers rolled right, where he quickly found two defenders trying to close in on him for a sack.
The two-time NFL MVP threw a high pass that traveled about 30 yards to Valdes-Scantling at around the 36. The rookie adjusted near the sideline to the throw while on the run. With a defender a couple steps behind him, Valdes-Scantling turned and jumped high for the catch .
He’s the breakout contributor of the three receivers taken by the Packers in the draft.
Fourth-rounder J’Mon Moore has just one catch for 10 yards. Sixth-rounder Equanimeous St. Brown has seven catches for 143 yards, and moves up in the depth chart behind Valdes-Scantling.
“At the end of the day, (Valdes-Scantling) has been given some opportunities, probably more than we all anticipated due to the injury, and he’s just delivered,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “So you can see with the success and the production he’s had, his confidence grows more and more each week.”
NOTES: RT Bryan Bulaga (knee) and LB Blake Martinez (ankle) are also questionable for Sunday. CB Kevin King (hamstring) is out, as expected. … S Kentrell Brice (knee) and DL Mike Daniels (shoulder) were dropped from the injury report.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Beckham Jr. hopeful Giants can run the table
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Call Odell Beckham Jr. the eternal optimist.
When the New York Giants' flashy wide receiver was asked Friday what he hoped his 1-7 team would do for the remainder of the season, Beckham didn't pull any punches.
"I think the goal is to win eight games, go 9-7 and go
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Call Odell Beckham Jr. the eternal optimist.
When the New York Giants’ flashy wide receiver was asked Friday what he hoped his 1-7 team would do for the remainder of the season, Beckham didn’t pull any punches.
“I think the goal is to win eight games, go 9-7 and go to the playoffs,” Beckham said.
Even though no NFL team has ever pulled off such a comeback?
“It’s not an easy task,” Beckham added. “But that’s the goal. We want to win every game and I want to do everything I can to help that. The Giants have been there before, gone 9-7 and got into the playoffs. Anything is possible. It’s not impossible to win eight games. It wasn’t impossible to lose seven. Anything can happen.”
Beckham remained upbeat as his team prepared to face the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California on Monday night. He was certain his team is ready to turn it around, albeit in miraculous fashion — provided the Giants do a better job of scoring touchdowns.
“We’ve lost a lot of close games that we just didn’t pull through,” Beckham said. “We know what situations we’re in when we are in those close games. We just haven’t found a way to pull them through. It’s easy to sit up here and be like we want to win eight games knowing that it’s very tough to do. You just got to pull it all together now.
“I know we’re not in a very good situation, but you just got to make the most out of that.”
Beckham signed a five-year, $95 million contract, with approximately $65 million guaranteed, during training camp in August, so he’s the new face of the franchise moving forward. He was asked if he felt he had any pressure to be the one who kick-starts the offense.
“Not any more than I ever have,” said Beckham, who has caught 61 passes for 785 yards and two touchdowns this season. “Hopefully I can start catching some of these things and start taking them to the crib, making bigger plays. I put more on myself. Whatever happens is what’s going to happen, but I know that my mentality is not going to be to quit. I’m not going to be out there not trying to go hard every play. Any chance that I get, that’s just always how I’m going to be.”
Beckham was also asked if the Giants could eliminate some problems in scoring touchdowns once they get inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
“I think that any chance I get, and all of us get a chance to take something to the house, it’s time to go,” he said. “There’s no more holding back, playing it safe, or waiting for the next play, because you don’t know if you’re going to have a next play, and that’s just the mentality we have to take. Any chance I get now, and I catch one of these slants, there’s no motion wasted. It’s just got to be somebody has got to come catch me. You trust your training, you trust your speed — somebody has got to come catch me. I’m trying as much as I can to make these plays, explosive plays, and we all need to do that.”
Fellow wideout Sterling Shepard also recognizes his team’s struggles in the red zone.
“Explosive plays are always good themselves, but if you can take them all the way, then that obviously is better for the team,” said Shepard, who has 40 receptions for 542 yards and two touchdowns. “You just take them as they come and some of them will pop, some of them won’t, but an explosive play all around is good for the team. I think it’s we’re just not being assignment sound. I feel like one guy is always off or two guys off when we get into the red zone, and that can kill your chances of scoring.”
Beckham Jr. is befuddled why the Giants aren’t scoring more.
“Not to say that the opportunities haven’t been there, but they’ve been limited,” he noted.
But Beckham feels the tide is about to turn for him personally.
“I don’t know, but towards the back end of the season, I feel like I do better,” Beckham said. “As the season goes on, people’s bodies start to break down. I really try to maintain and I really try to be better than I was in Week 1 or Week 10. I feel a lot stronger going in towards the back end of the season. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. Now, it’s just time to do that.”
NOTES: Coming off a bye, the Giants had a full team at practice Friday. WR Jawill Davis (concussion), who had been out, returned to practice, so he will more than likely be the Giants’ main return option on punts and kickoffs Monday. Starting LB Alec Ogletree (hamstring) returned to practice, as did OT Chad Wheeler (ankle). . Olivier Vernon said that there was no difference in preparing to face 49ers QB Nick Mullens, who will be making the second start of his pro career. “We have to disrupt him and make him feel uncomfortable,” Vernon said. “There’s not a whole lot of film to watch on him, so we just have to have the mindset to get after him and get him out of a comfort zone.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
NFL fines Titans safety for celebrating on Cowboys’ logo
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL has fined Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard $10,026 for celebrating his end-zone interception on the Dallas Cowboys star logo at midfield.
Byard said Friday the fine was actually worth it as the interception helped change momentum by denying the Cowboys a possible touchdown. The Titans outscored the Cowboys 28-7
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL has fined Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard $10,026 for celebrating his end-zone interception on the Dallas Cowboys star logo at midfield.
Byard said Friday the fine was actually worth it as the interception helped change momentum by denying the Cowboys a possible touchdown. The Titans outscored the Cowboys 28-7 after the interception en route to a 28-14 victory Monday night.
“I actually kind of expected it to be more with all the crazy fines that are going on in the league right now,” Byard said. “I expected it to be more than $10,000. But I feel like it was worth it. I kind of knew it was coming, but I didn’t know the amount. … It was a momentum changer. If it was $10,000 it was worth it, because I’ll make that up on the back end.”
The 2017 All-Pro safety copied what Terrell Owens did 18 years ago in a win over the Cowboys in old Texas Stadium. The interception was the second this season for Byard and his 10th since the start of the 2017 season, tying him for the most in the NFL in that span.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel talked with Byard after the game and again Tuesday. Vrabel also talked to the rest of the team Wednesday to make sure they understand what is expected of them when celebrating.
“That’s not what we want as an organization, and that’s not what I want as a head coach,” Vrabel said. “I want our guys to play as hard as they possibly can for each other, between the whistle, and as physical and aggressive and as clean as they possibly can.”
Vrabel said he wants players to celebrate with a teammate.
“Find somebody else in a Titans uniform. Find a coach, and celebrate with them,” Vrabel said. “But we don’t need to do that. It’s not what we want to do. … That’s not what I want, and if that’s what they want, then we see it very differently.”
Notes: The Titans (4-4) will be without right tackle Jack Conklin (concussion protocol) against the New England Patriots (7-2) on Sunday. The Patriots eliminated Tennessee from the postseason in January. … WR Tajae Sharpe (ankle) told reporters in the locker room he will play. LB Derrick Morgan (shoulder), WR Taywan Taylor (left foot) and S Dane Cruikshank (knee) did not practice. DL Bennie Logan (knee) practiced Friday after being limited Thursday. LBs Daren Bates (illness) and Will Compton (hamstring) practiced.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bills QB Matt Barkley in the mix to start against Jets
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is backing off his previous commitment of having Nathan Peterman start against the New York Jets if rookie Josh Allen isn't cleared to play.
And that puts Matt Barkley in the mix to start Sunday.
McDermott reversed course Friday after he ruled out Derek Anderson
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is backing off his previous commitment of having Nathan Peterman start against the New York Jets if rookie Josh Allen isn’t cleared to play.
And that puts Matt Barkley in the mix to start Sunday.
McDermott reversed course Friday after he ruled out Derek Anderson and said Allen’s status remains uncertain four weeks since spraining his right throwing elbow. Asked of the possibility of Peterman starting, McDermott sidestepped the question by saying he preferred to keep the focus on Allen.
That’s a switch from Monday, when McDermott said Peterman would start if Allen and Anderson couldn’t play.
Allen is listed as questionable on Buffalo’s injury report.
A person familiar with situation told The Associated Press that Barkley is being considered ahead of Peterman, but a final decision hasn’t yet been made. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because McDermott did not reveal the team’s plans.
Peterman has thrown seven interceptions in four appearances this season, including three in a 41-9 loss to Chicago last weekend.
The Bills signed Barkley on Oct. 30. He is on his sixth team in six seasons, and hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2016, when he started six games with the Chicago Bears. Barkley was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals in September after hurting his knee in a preseason game.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL