The Latest: Vikings WR Thielen extends 100-yard streak to 7
The Latest on the NFL’s Week 7 (all times EDT):
4:05 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has become the fifth player in NFL history to get at least 100 yards receiving in seven consecutive games.
He reached the mark with a 21-yard catch in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Thielen joins Detroit’s Calvin Johnson (eight, 2012), Denver’s Demaryius Thomas (seven, 2014), Dallas’ Michael Irvin (seven, 1995) and Houston’s Charley Hennigan (seven, 1961) to accomplish the feat. He and Hennigan are the only players to do so in his team’s first seven games to open the season.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
___
3:55 p.m.
Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills limped to the locker room with a minute left in his team’s game against the Lions.
Miami earlier lost receiver Albert Wilson, who left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury after his foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled on a 25-yard reception.
Stills blindsided a security guard during the first half after he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir, and then went into the Dolphins medical tent for evaluation.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
3:35 p.m.
The New England Patriots are providing some help for Tom Brady against the Bears with their special teams.
Cordarrelle Patterson atoned for a fumble by taking a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, and Kyle Van Noy scooped up a block and returned it 29 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the second half.
It was Patterson’s sixth kick return TD since his debut with Minnesota in 2013, tops in the NFL in that span.
Dont’a Hightower had the block on Van Noy’s TD. It was the first blocked punt returned for a touchdown by New England since Tedy Bruschi accomplished the feat at Baltimore in 1996.
Brady also tossed two touchdown passes to help New England to a 31-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter at Soldier Field.
— Jay Cohen reporting from Chicago.
___
3 p.m.
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel has left the game against the Chicago Bears because of a knee injury.
The rookie had to be helped off the field after he got twisted around by Bilal Nichols as he was tackled on the first play of the second quarter. He lost a fumble on the play and had to be helped to the sideline. He spent several minutes in the medical tent before being carted off to the locker room.
In the previous three games, Michel rushed for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
The Patriots are already without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is inactive due to back and ankle injuries.
— Andrew Seligman reporting from Chicago.
___
2:45 p.m.
The Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles following his second fumble against Houston.
Bortles fumbled on the team’s third play of each half, and the Texans turned them into 10 points. They led 20-0 when former Cleveland quarterback Cody Kessler entered the game. Fans cheered Kessler’s entrance.
Bortles completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards in the first half. He also scrambled six times for 30 yards.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville.
___
2:40 p.m.
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell has been ruled out for the rest of the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a neck injury.
After a 2-yard run in the second quarter, Powell remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him. Powell got up and was able to walk to the sideline and then to the locker room. He had 20 yards on four carries in the game.
Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon are handling the carries out of the backfield the rest of the game.
Jets safety Doug Middleton, starting in place of the injured Marcus Maye, also left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. It was uncertain how Middleton was injured. He was in on punt coverage and then took the field on defense, but took a knee to signal he was hurt and headed straight to the locker room with Jets medical staff.
Minnesota left guard Tom Compton left in the first quarter with a knee injury and was questionable to return. He was replaced by Danny Isidora.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
___
2:30 p.m.
A security guard at the Dolphins-Lions game at Hard Rock Stadium was taken to the hospital with an apparent arm injury after Miami receiver Kenny Stills blindsided her.
Stills’ momentum carried him into the guard after he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir, and then went into the Dolphins medical tent for evaluation.
The Dolphins earlier lost receiver Albert Wilson with a right leg injury.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
2:20 p.m.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
Jacksonville trails Houston 13-0. That follows two more scoreless first halves against Kansas City (24-0) and Dallas (20-0). So the Jaguars have been outscored 57-0 in the first half of their past three games.
___
1:50 p.m.
Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson has left his team’s game against Detroit with a right leg injury. His right foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled after a 25-yard reception, and he limped to the locker room.
The fifth-year receiver leads the Dolphins in receptions (23) and receiving yards (359) along with four touchdowns.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:20 p.m.
Bills running back LeSean McCoy is out after getting injured on Buffalo’s opening series at Indianapolis.
McCoy was injured on the Bills’ second offensive play — a 1-yard run and walked slowly across the field and into the injury tent where he was checked by team doctors.
After a few minutes, McCoy came out of the tent and walked across the field with one arm around a trainer or team doctor. The team announced he was being evaluated for a head injury. McCoy was replaced in the lineup by veteran Chris Ivory.
Derek Anderson also started in place of injured quarterback Josh Allen.
— Michael Marot reporting from Indianapolis.
___
1:10 p.m.
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid again took a knee during The Star-Spangled Banner before the game against Philadelphia.
None of Reid’s Carolina teammates joined him or stood near him at midfield. Reid is trying to call attention to social and racial injustice.
The 26-year-old Reid made his return to the NFL after signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27, four months after filing a grievance against the NFL alleging teams colluded against signing him during free agency after he knelt during the national anthem alongside former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Reid had to be restrained by teammates as he jawed at Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins before the coin flip.
Reid left The Players Coalition last year because Jenkins, the coalition founder, had excluded Kaepernick from meetings, and asked players if they would stop protesting the anthem if the NFL made a charitable donation to causes they support.
In Miami, Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem, as they have done in the past, and defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist
— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia and Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:05 p.m.
Houston Texans safety Andre Hal, who returned to practice this week following treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was in the starting lineup at Jacksonville.
Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment. He received the news of his remission last month.
The 26-year-old Hal is in his fifth year with the Texans. He was drafted by Houston in 2014 out of Vanderbilt. He started all 16 games last season and had three interceptions.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida.
___
1 p.m.
The NFL’s Week 7 slate continues after the Los Angeles Chargers held off The Tennessee Titans in London 20-19.
The biggest matchup of the seven early afternoon games involves Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (4-2) traveling to Chicago to face the Bears (3-2) and young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
___
Cam Newton rallies Panthers to 21-17 win over Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Newton tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen with 1:22 left and the Carolina Panthers overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on Sunday.
Wes Horton sacked Carson Wentz, forcing a fumble on fourth down from the Panthers 14 to seal
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Newton tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen with 1:22 left and the Carolina Panthers overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on Sunday.
Wes Horton sacked Carson Wentz, forcing a fumble on fourth down from the Panthers 14 to seal the victory.
The Panthers improved to 4-2 with the biggest comeback in franchise history. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles fell to 3-4.
After Carolina took the lead, the Eagles started at their 30. A 48-yard pass interference penalty on James Bradberry against Alshon Jeffery put the ball at the Carolina 22. Eric Reid appeared to intercept Wentz’s overthrown pass but the play was overturned on a video review. Wentz threw incomplete to Jeffery in the end zone on third-and-2 and was stripped on the next play.
Down 17-0, the Panthers started their rally when Curtis Samuel ran in from the 14 on a reverse but Graham Gano missed the extra point.
Newton then quickly drove the Panthers 87 yards, tossing an 18-yard pass to Devin Funchess. He connected with Jarius Wright on the 2-point conversion to get Carolina within a field goal with 4:08 left.
The Panthers forced a three-and-out and got the ball at their 31 with 2:17 remaining.
Newton threw three straight incomplete passes, but took a hit on fourth down and still completed a 35-yard catch-and-run pass to Torrey Smith to reach the Philadelphia 34. A 22-yard pass to Christian McCaffrey gave Carolina first down at the 4. Newton ran it to the 1, setting up third down. He threw it to Olsen wide open in the back of the end zone.
Newton finished 25 of 39 for 269 yards and ran for 49 yards.
Wentz’s 11-yard TD pass to Jeffery gave Philadelphia a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Ertz had catches of 15 and 22 yards on the drive and Jeffery hauled in a 20-yard pass before the score.
Jeffery and his teammates had a unique celebration. He placed the ball on the ground and pretended to do a free kick.
Wentz tossed a 1-yard TD to Dallas Goedert to make it 17-0 in the third quarter, finishing off a 17-play, 94-yard drive that chewed up 9:22 on the clock.
DO OVERS
Gano made a 39-yard field goal that was nullified by a false start. He missed from 44 yards, but another false start allowed the Panthers to try again and they punted.
NOT GETTING ALONG
Reid and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins exchanged words and were separated before the coin toss. The two men have history going back to last year when Reid left The Players Coalition, which was co-founded by Jenkins. Reid and Jenkins are both fighting for the same cause — social and racial injustice — but have disagreed over how to do it. Reid recently called the coalition “an NFL funded subversion group” and he strongly supports his friend, Colin Kaepernick.
Reid also got into it with Ertz after tackling Wentz following a handoff in the first quarter. Both guys received personal foul penalties.
REID KNEELS
Reid again took a knee during the national anthem. He’s been doing it since Kaepernick, his former teammate on the 49ers, began taking a stance in 2016.
INJURIES
Panthers: DE Mario Addison twice left the game with a back injury and didn’t return after going out in the fourth quarter.
Eagles: RB Darren Sproles (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), DT Haloti Ngata (calf) and S Corey Graham (hamstring) were among the key players out of the lineup.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Eagles: Play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.
___
Colts, Luck use efficient air show to blow out Bills 37-5
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes and Marlon Mack had his first rushing scores of the season as the Indianapolis Colts blew out Buffalo 37-5 on Sunday.
The Colts (2-5) snapped a four-game losing streak and finally won their 300th game since moving to Indianapolis from Baltimore in 1984. Adam
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes and Marlon Mack had his first rushing scores of the season as the Indianapolis Colts blew out Buffalo 37-5 on Sunday.
The Colts (2-5) snapped a four-game losing streak and finally won their 300th game since moving to Indianapolis from Baltimore in 1984. Adam Vinatieri scored five points to move within five of breaking Morten Andersen’s NFL career record (2,544).
The Bills (2-5) lost their second straight, playing this one without injured starting quarterback Josh Allen.
Luck was 17 of 23 with 156 yards and extended the league’s longest active streak of consecutive games with a TD pass to 30 — breaking a tie with Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan for No. 8 all-time. It’s the third time in four weeks he’s thrown four TDs in a game.
Mack added 19 carries for 126 yards.
Derek Anderson made his first start since December 2016 and the 35-year-old quarterback was 20 of 31 with 175 yards, three interceptions and lost a fumble.
Playing Anderson instead of turnover-prone Nathan Peterman, and putting offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on the field didn’t change anything for the struggling Bills. They’ve scored two touchdowns and 31 points over the last four weeks.
It wasn’t nearly enough as Indy rebounded from a four-game funk to post its most lopsided victory margin since a 37-3 victory at Jacksonville on Sept. 29, 2013.
And Luck led the way.
He hooked up with Erik Swoope on a 17-yard pass to make it 6-0 early in the second quarter and then, just before getting hit on the next series, found Mack wide open in the right flat for a 29-yard scoring play. Mack’s 2-point conversion run gave the Colts a 14-0 lead.
After another defensive stop, Luck, on the run, connected with T.Y. Hilton for a 5-yard pass to make it 21-0 late in the first half. Mike Mitchell’s 47-yard interception return just before halftime set up Vinatieri for a 36-yard field goal to make it 24-0.
All the Bills could muster in the second half was a 34-yard field goal from Stephen Hauschka and a safety when Ryan Kelly’s snap sailed over the head of Luck and rolled through the end zone to make it 24-5.
Luck also threw a 1-yard TD pass to Hilton early in the fourth period and Mack closed it out with a 20-yard TD run.
INJURY REPORT
Bills: With only four active receivers Sunday and Allen (sprained right elbow) unavailable, the Bills endured another big blow on their second offensive play when running back LeSean McCoy left with a head injury. He did not return. McCoy’s replacement, Chris Ivory, also left briefly in the third quarter with what appeared to be a lower left leg or foot injury. He did return.
Colts: For the first time this season, Hilton, Mack and left tackle Anthony Castonzo played together in a game. But defensive tackle Jihad Ward was carted off the field with an injured right ankle in the first quarter and Swoope left with a knee injury. Neither returned.
UP NEXT
Bills: Host division rival New England next Monday night.
Colts: Will try to build momentum at Oakland before heading into the bye week.
___
Texans-Jaguars Stats
|Houston
|6
|7
|7
|0—20
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|7
|0—
|7
|First Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 44, 10:22.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 48, 2:39.
|Second Quarter
Hou_Miller 5 run (Fairbairn kick), 5:31.
|Third Quarter
Hou_Hopkins 10 pass from Watson (Fairbairn
|Houston
|6
|7
|7
|0—20
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|7
|0—
|7
|First Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 44, 10:22.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 48, 2:39.
|Second Quarter
Hou_Miller 5 run (Fairbairn kick), 5:31.
|Third Quarter
Hou_Hopkins 10 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 10:50.
Jac_Yeldon 6 pass from Kessler (Lambo kick), 2:18.
A_66,534.
___
|Hou
|Jac
|First downs
|15
|15
|Total Net Yards
|272
|259
|Rushes-yards
|37-141
|22-70
|Passing
|131
|189
|Punt Returns
|2-0
|1-21
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-2
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-24-0
|27-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|4-28
|Punts
|6-46.2
|6-45.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-35
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|29:35
|30:25
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Miller 22-100, Blue 8-28, Watson 7-13. Jacksonville, Bortles 6-30, Yeldon 12-28, Kessler 2-8, Williams 1-2, Charles 1-2.
PASSING_Houston, Watson 12-24-0-139. Jacksonville, Bortles 6-12-0-61, Kessler 21-30-1-156.
RECEIVING_Houston, Fuller 6-68, Hopkins 3-50, Ervin 1-19, Coutee 1-3, Miller 1-(minus 1). Jacksonville, Moncrief 7-76, Yeldon 5-40, Chark 4-31, Westbrook 4-17, Cole 2-21, Grinnage 2-17, Greene 1-8, Bohanon 1-5, Charles 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Bills-Colts Stats
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|5
|0—
|5
|Indianapolis
|0
|24
|0
|13—37
|Second Quarter
Ind_Swoope 17 pass from Luck (kick failed), 13:31.
Ind_Mack 29 pass from Luck (Mack run), 9:25.
Ind_Hilton 5 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 1:41.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 36, :00.
|Third Quarter
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|5
|0—
|5
|Indianapolis
|0
|24
|0
|13—37
|Second Quarter
Ind_Swoope 17 pass from Luck (kick failed), 13:31.
Ind_Mack 29 pass from Luck (Mack run), 9:25.
Ind_Hilton 5 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 1:41.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 36, :00.
|Third Quarter
Buf_FG Hauschka 34, 7:42.
Buf_safety, :20.
|Fourth Quarter
Ind_Hilton 1 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 13:13.
Ind_Mack 20 run (kick failed), 5:26.
A_56,848.
|Buf
|Ind
|First downs
|15
|22
|Total Net Yards
|303
|376
|Rushes-yards
|22-135
|37-220
|Passing
|168
|156
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-48
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-51
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-31-3
|17-23-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-7
|0-0
|Punts
|4-46.3
|4-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-59
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|26:41
|33:19
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Ivory 16-81, M.Murphy 4-53, McCoy 2-1. Indianapolis, Mack 19-126, Hines 5-47, Wilkins 6-46, Luck 3-5, Brissett 4-(minus 4).
PASSING_Buffalo, Anderson 20-31-3-175. Indianapolis, Luck 17-23-0-156.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, M.Murphy 5-17, Benjamin 4-71, Z.Jones 3-27, Ivory 3-25, Clay 3-14, Holmes 1-13, Croom 1-8. Indianapolis, Rogers 4-40, Hilton 4-25, Ebron 3-31, Mack 2-33, Swoope 1-17, Wilkins 1-8, Alie-Cox 1-7, Hines 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Texans take advantage of Bortles’ miscues, beat Jaguars 20-7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Blake Bortles fumbled on Jacksonville's third play of each half, leading to 10 points and his benching in a 20-7 loss to the streaking Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Texans (4-3) won their fourth consecutive game thanks to those two turnovers and took a one-game lead in the AFC
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Blake Bortles fumbled on Jacksonville’s third play of each half, leading to 10 points and his benching in a 20-7 loss to the streaking Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Texans (4-3) won their fourth consecutive game thanks to those two turnovers and took a one-game lead in the AFC South.
Deshaun Watson, who reportedly made the 800-mile road trip by bus instead of plane, had a touchdown pass despite playing with a bruised lung and injured ribs. Lamar Miller ran for a season-high 100 yards and a score .
Watson’s health and Jacksonville’s quarterback situation surely will be the main topics going forward.
Cody Kessler replaced Bortles in the third quarter and threw a short touchdown pass to T.J. Yeldon , creating speculation he might supplant Bortles in the starting lineup.
The Jaguars (3-4) signed Bortles to a three-year, $54 million contract in February with the belief he was good enough to lead the defensive-minded team back to the playoffs. Bortles has been downright awful in three straight losses, with two touchdown passes and eight turnovers.
Coach Doug Marrone clearly had seen enough when he made the switch Sunday. Marrone also benched Bortles in the 2017 preseason, only to give him the starting job back nine days later.
Bortles played turnover-free football in the postseason, gaining top executive Tom Coughlin’s confidence and landing the new contract. Now it’s unclear how much of the money he will get.
Bortles lost the ball both times trying to scramble. The first one led to a field goal, and Watson connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a 10-yard score following the second one . That was one of several one-on-one matchups Hopkins won against talkative cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Hopkins’ best was a one-handed catch for 31 yards along the sideline in the first quarter.
The Texans led 13-0 at the break, the third time in as many games Jacksonville has failed to score before halftime. The Jaguars had never done that previously in franchise history.
They also had scoreless halves against Kansas City (24-0) and Dallas (20-0), so the Jags were outscored 57-0 in the first half in three straight weeks.
HAL STARTS
Texans safety Andre Hal, who returned to practice this week following treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was in the starting lineup. Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment. He received the news of his remission last month.
The 26-year-old Hal, a seventh-round draft pick from Vanderbilt in 2014, is in his fifth year with the Texans. He started all 16 games last season and had three interceptions.
KEY INJURIES
Texans: WR Keke Coutee left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and was ruled out at halftime.
Jaguars: CB Tyler Patmon was ruled out in the second quarter because of a strained neck, forcing rookie safety Ronnie Harrison into a bigger role. … Backup linebacker Donald Payne injured in his left knee on a special teams play. … DE Calais Campbell left the game in the fourth with a stinger.
UP NEXT
Texans: Return home to host Miami on Thursday night.
Jaguars: Face Philadelphia in a “home game” at Wembley Stadium in London.
Cordarrelle Patterson atoned for a fumble by taking a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears,
Redskins short-handed on offense against Cowboys
Washington's offense is without a trio of key playmakers for Sunday's game against visiting Dallas.
Receivers Paul Richardson (shoulder and knee injuries) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) are inactive as well as third-down back Chris Thompson (rib and knee).
They are three of QB Alex Smith's top four targets so far this season, with
Washington’s offense is without a trio of key playmakers for Sunday’s game against visiting Dallas.
Receivers Paul Richardson (shoulder and knee injuries) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) are inactive as well as third-down back Chris Thompson (rib and knee).
They are three of QB Alex Smith’s top four targets so far this season, with Thompson leading the Redskins with 26 catches so far. Richardson ranks third on the team with 16, and Crowder is next with 13.
The Redskins are also without starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who has a shin injury.
The San Francisco 49ers will be short-handed at cornerback against the Los Angeles Rams. Richard Sherman is inactive because of a calf injury. Backup cornerback Jimmie Ward is also out with an injured hamstring.
___
DALLAS-WASHINGTON
Cowboys: WR Tavon Austin, LB Chris Covington, DT Caraun Reid, DT Daniel Ross, G Xavier Su’a-Filo, LB Joe Thomas, QB Mike White.
Redskins: WR Paul Richardson, CB Quinton Dunbar, RB Chris Thompson, S Troy Apke, C Casey Dunn, DL Geron Christian, WR Jamison Crowder.
___
LOS ANGELES RAMS-SAN FRANCISCO
Rams: WR Cooper Kupp, DB Darious Williams, RB Justin Davis, RB John Kelly, OL Brian Allen, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, DL Tanzel Smart.
49ers: CB Richard Sherman, CB Jimmie Ward, WR Dante Pettis, DT D.J. Jones, DT Jullien Taylor, OG Joshua Garnett, OT Shon Coleman.
___
NEW ORLEANS-BALTIMORE
Saints: DB J.T. Gray, C Will Clapp, DL Mitchell Loewen, T Jermon Bushrod, OL Andrus Pete, DT Taylor Stallworth, DE Trey Hendrickson.
Ravens: QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, CB Anthony Averett, CB Marlon Humphrey, OL Alex Lewis, OL James Hurst, OT Zach Sieler
___
TENNESSEE-LA CHARGERS
Titans: OLB Derrick Morgan, ILB Will Compton, SS Kenny Vaccaro, LG Quinton Spain, RT Tyler Marz, DE Matt Dickerson, CB Kenneth Durden.
Chargers: RB Melvin Gordon, DE Joey Bosa, K Caleb Sturgis, OLB Kyzir White, C Cole Toner, LT Trent Scott, RG Forrest Lamp.
___
CAROLINA-PHILADELPHIA
Panthers: LB Andre Smith, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, CB Corn Elder, OG Brendan Mahon, G Amini Silatolu, DE Marquis Haynes, DE Bryan Cox Jr.
Eagles: LB D.J. Alexander, LB Nathan Gerry, S Corey Graham, DT Haloti Ngata, CB Sidney Jones, G Matt Pryor, RB Darren Sproles.
___
DETROIT-MIAMI
Lions: WR Brandon Powell, RB Theo Riddick, CB Lenzy Pipkins, DE Kerry Hyder Jr., G Joe Dahl, OL Andrew Donnal, DE Ezekiel Ansah.
Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, QB Ryan Tannehill, S Maurice Smith, DE Jonathan Woodard, T Sam Young, TE A.J. Derby, DE Charles Harris.
___
BUFFALO-INDIANAPOLIS
Bills: WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, QB Josh Allen, RB Taiwan Jones, CB Ryan Lewis, OL Ike Boettger, OL Conor McDermott, OL Wyatt Teller.
Colts: DL Denico Autry, TE Jack Doyle, S Clayton Geathers, OL Denzelle Good, WR Ryan Grant, CB Arthur Maulet, RB Robert Turbin.
___
HOUSTON-JACKSONVILLE
Texans: RG Zach Fulton, TE Ryan Griffin, WR Vyncint Smith, CB Aaron Colvin, CB Shareece Wright, LB Brian Peters, DE Joel Heath.
Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette, RB Carlos Hyde, CB D.J. Hayden, CB Tre Herndon, DT Eli Ankou, TE James O’Shaughnessy, DE Dawuane Smoot.
___
MINNESOTA-NEW YORK JETS
Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook, LT Riley Reiff, S Andrew Sendejo, DT Linval Joseph, DE Everson Griffin, LB Devante Downs, QB Kyle Sloter.
Jets: CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Buster Skrine, S Marcus Maye, WR Quincy Enunwa, CB Derrick Jones, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, DL Folorunso Fatukasi
___
CLEVELAND-TAMPA BAY
Browns: QB Drew Stanton, LB Joe Schobert, WR Da’Mari Scott, CB E.J. Gaines, WR Rashard Higgins, DL Carl Davis.
Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, DT Gerald McCoy, DE Vinny Curry, RB Shaun Wilson, OL Alex Capps, OL Mike Liedtke, DE Demone Harris.
___
NEW ENGLAND-CHICAGO
Patriots: TE Rob Gronkowski, TE Jacob Hollister, DE John Simon, DE Keionta Davis, RT Marcus Cannon, C Brian Schwenke, DE Geneo Grissom.
Bears: CB Marcus Cooper, FB Michael Burton, LB Kylie Fitts, RT Rashaad Coward, RG Bryan Witzmann, WR Javon Wims, DT Nick Williams.
___
The rookie had to be helped off the field after he got twisted around by Bilal Nichols as he was tackled
Titans have no regrets over 2-point conversion attempt
LONDON (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hated the outcome.
But they loved the call.
LONDON (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hated the outcome.

But they loved the call.

The decision by Titans coach Mike Vrabel to go for a go-ahead 2-point conversion against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday doomed Tennessee (3-4) to a third straight loss when Marcus Mariota's pass to Taywan Taylor was tipped by
LONDON (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hated the outcome.
But they loved the call.
The decision by Titans coach Mike Vrabel to go for a go-ahead 2-point conversion against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday doomed Tennessee (3-4) to a third straight loss when Marcus Mariota’s pass to Taywan Taylor was tipped by safety Adrian Phillips in the end zone.
With the score 20-19 after Mariota threw a touchdown pass to Luke Stocker on fourth down with 31 seconds left, Vrabel had the option of playing it safe and heading for overtime by kicking an extra point. But there was no doubt in his players’ minds that he was right to go for the win.
“I love the call, everyone in this locker room loved the call,” wide receiver Tajae Sharpe said. “We wanted to be aggressive no matter what, and that’s what we did. Unfortunately it just didn’t go our way.”
Vrabel’s decision is likely to be second-guessed outside the Titans’ locker room, though, especially after the element of surprise disappeared when Tennessee’s first attempt at the 2-point conversion was negated by a defensive holding penalty.
The momentum was also in the Titans’ favor as they had rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half and had largely managed to control the Chargers’ high-powered offense aside from two long touchdown passes by Philip Rivers.
Vrabel said playing with a banged-up offensive line after right guard Josh Kline limped off during the final drive was “a consideration” when making the call. Although he also said he had already made the decision before Kline’s injury.
“When that drive started I thought in my mind that if we scored, when we scored, and it was less than 40 seconds we were going to go for 2 and win the game,” Vrabel said.
“If it was a minute and 30 (seconds), we kick the extra point and we go and play defense. … I got a lot of faith in my players converting third downs and converting those situations. Marcus was doing everything we needed to do to keep the plans alive. So I’m not going to second-guess the call. It just didn’t work out.”
Mariota finished with 237 yards passing and one touchdown, but also regretted an interception thrown from the Chargers 10-yard line on a play that began with 39 seconds left in the first half. A touchdown would have put Tennesee ahead 13-10 at halftime, but they instead found themselves trailing 17-6 after Rivers hit Mike Williams on a 55-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the second half.
Rivers also threw a 75-yard score to Tyrell Williams on the Chargers’ first play from scrimmage as Los Angeles came up with the big plays that eluded Tennesee.
Like Sharpe, though, Mariota defended Vrabel’s decision to go for 2.
“I love that he has confidence in us to go make that. We just didn’t execute,” Mariota said. “I should’ve done a better job maybe extending the play, knowing it was the last play. There’s definitely more I wish I could’ve done. But that being said, they did a good job of covering it.”
___
Bortles fumbled on the team's third play of each half, and the Texans turned them into 10 points. They led 20-0 when former Cleveland quarterback Cody Kessler entered the
Jacksonville trails Houston 13-0. That follows two more scoreless first halves against Kansas City (24-0) and Dallas
Report: Allen made stipulations for future Seahawks sale
Report: Allen made stipulations for future Seahawks sale
Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen's estate plan spells out what will happen with his sports franchises since he has no heirs, and that likely includes selling his football team to a buyer who will keep it in the region, according to a report.
Report: Allen made stipulations for future Seahawks sale
Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen’s estate plan spells out what will happen with his sports franchises since he has no heirs, and that likely includes selling his football team to a buyer who will keep it in the region, according to a report.
Allen, 65, passed away Monday due to complications of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The co-founder of Microsoft, he also owned the Portland Trail Blazers and a 20 percent stake in the Seattle Sounders.
CBS Sports’s Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that Allen, who wasn’t married and had no children, had stipulated what he wanted to happen with his franchises. He reported that league sources said an eventual sale of the team likely would require that any group or individual wanting to buy the team keep it in the region, just as Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson had required upon his death.
Allen was born and raised in Seattle.
La Canfora reported that Allen set up a trust account to keep the Seahawks operational until the franchise changes hands.
There has been plenty of speculation about who could buy the Seahawks, which Forbes last week estimated would sell for about $2.6 billion. That would be the record for an American sports franchise.
No one has rushed forward to express publicly an interest in buying the team, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones last week nominated another Seattle resident, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Forbes named Bezos the richest person in America earlier this month, estimating his net worth at $160 billion.
“Someone like that,” Jones said of Bezos. “I’d carry him piggyback to get him to the NFL.”
Forbes also estimated that the NBA’s Trail Blazers will sell for about $1.3 billion, while Allen’s 20 percent stake in the Sounders of Major League Soccer could bring about $60 million.
Allen purchased the Trail Blazers for $70 million in 1988 and the Seahawks nine years later for $194 million. He was one of the founders of the Sounders in 2007.
–Field Level Media
A big reason the Seahawks and the Sounders would command such relatively high valuations is that they play in CenturyLink Field, which is operated by Allen’s First and Goal Inc. Controlling the revenue and expenses of stadiums gives owners a huge advantage when it comes to selling sponsorships and premium seating. Having two teams in one building provides scale and reduces overhead.
Likewise, the Trail Blazers play in the Rose Quarter, a district owned by an affiliate of the team and managed by Allen’s Rip City Management. The $1.3 billion price tag for the Trail Blazers includes the NBA team and its arena, the Moda Center. But the Rose Quarter also includes the 12,000-seat Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the 6,500-seat Theater of the Clouds, the 40,000-square-foot Exhibit Hall and the Rose Quarter Commons. The other assets would add substantially more to the price.
TE Gronkowski to miss Patriots-Bears, Chicago’s Mack to play
TE Gronkowski to miss Patriots-Bears, Chicago's Mack to play
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is officially out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, who will have pass rusher Khalil Mack available.
According to NFL Network, Mack was on the field at 9 a.m. Central testing his ankle.
TE Gronkowski to miss Patriots-Bears, Chicago’s Mack to play
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is officially out for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, who will have pass rusher Khalil Mack available.
According to NFL Network, Mack was on the field at 9 a.m. Central testing his ankle. Mack has never missed an NFL game.
ESPN reported on Saturday that Gronkowski did not travel with his teammates to Chicago. He was already considered “highly unlikely” to play after the team downgraded him to doubtful.
Gronkowski has been limited in practice throughout the week because of ankle and back injuries. He was originally listed as questionable for Sunday’s game along with nine others. Three of those others — defensive ends Geneo Grissom and John Simon, along with tight end Jacob Hollister — were downgraded to out on Saturday.
Mack didn’t practice this week after injuring his ankle in Chicago’s overtime loss at Miami last Sunday.
Meanwhile, Patriots running back Sony Michel (knee) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (heel) were listed as questionable, but are expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The 29-year-old Gronkowski has battled injury issues throughout his career. He missed 10 regular-season games from 2016-17 but has yet to miss one this year.
Missing time this season could keep Gronkowski from reaching more than $4 million in contract incentives. He is due $109,375 for every game in which he is active, and he can earn up to $3.3 million more by hitting three of four benchmarks: playing 80-plus percent of the offensive snaps, making at least 70 catches, gaining at least 1,085 receiving yards or scoring at least nine touchdowns.
In six games this season, Gronkowski has 26 catches for 405 yards and one touchdown while playing 91 percent of snaps. He has hauled in 77 touchdown passes in 108 career games.
The Patriots (4-2) are tied with the Miami Dolphins for first place in the AFC East entering this weekend. They have scored at least 38 points in each of their past three games.
–Field Level Media
Report: Jaguars to sideline Fournette through bye
Report: Jaguars to sideline Fournette through bye
The Jacksonville Jaguars intend to keep injured running back Leonard Fournette out of the next two games, ESPN reported on Sunday.
With a bye week following those two games, that will allow Fournette nearly a month to recover from a lingering hamstring injury.
Report: Jaguars to sideline Fournette through bye
The Jacksonville Jaguars intend to keep injured running back Leonard Fournette out of the next two games, ESPN reported on Sunday.
With a bye week following those two games, that will allow Fournette nearly a month to recover from a lingering hamstring injury.
He will miss his third consecutive game Sunday with the injury after being ruled out against the Houston Texans. The Jaguars travel to London to play the Philadelphia Eagles next week.
Fournette suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener against the New York Giants and missed the next two games. He aggravated the injury Week 4 when he returned to play against the New York Jets.
Fournette has just 71 yards on 20 carries this season. T.J. Yeldon (299) again will be the main ballcarrier.
The Jaguars also traded with the Cleveland Browns for running back Carlos Hyde during the week.
–Field Level Media
Titans miss 2-point conversion, fall to Chargers
Titans miss 2-point conversion, fall to Chargers
Philip Rivers tossed two long touchdown passes and the quick-strike Los Angeles Chargers survived a late challenge by the Tennessee Titans for a 20-19 victory Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.
Rivers found Tyrell Williams for a 75-yard touchdown on the Chargers' first
Titans miss 2-point conversion, fall to Chargers
Philip Rivers tossed two long touchdown passes and the quick-strike Los Angeles Chargers survived a late challenge by the Tennessee Titans for a 20-19 victory Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.
Rivers found Tyrell Williams for a 75-yard touchdown on the Chargers’ first play from scrimmage and fired a 55-yard TD to a wide-open Mike Williams on the third play of the second half.
It was the fourth straight win for the Chargers (5-2) and the third straight loss for the Titans (3-4), whose season-long struggles in the red zone continued.
After being shut out last week by Baltimore, Tennessee ended a long touchdown drought when Derrick Henry punched it in from the 1 to cut Los Angeles’ lead to 17-13 in the third quarter. It was only the Titans’ seventh TD in seven games and their first in the month of October.
Mike Badgley’s second field goal, from 28 yards, capped a 14-play drive and put the Chargers up 20-13 with 12:30 to play. The rookie also hit from 29 yards in the first quarter.
The Titans answered with a 13-play, 89-yard drive, capped by Marcus Mariota’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Luke Stocker on fourth down.
Trailing by one with 31 seconds left, Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel elected to go for the two-point conversion and the win. Mariota’s pass to Tajae Sharpe was incomplete, but a defensive holding penalty gave him another shot. However, his pass to Taywan Taylor was tipped and fell incomplete.
Rivers completed 19 of 26 passes for 306 yards and Tyrell Williams had 118 yards on four catches. The 75-yard TD pass was the sixth of 75-plus yards in Rivers’ 15-year career, with four of those caught by Williams in the past three seasons.
Mariota was 24-of-32 passing for 237 yards, Tajae Sharpe caught seven passes for 101 yards and Dion Lewis rushed for a game-high 91 yards, including a 36-yard burst on the Titans’ final drive.
Tennessee reached the red zone on three of its four first-half possessions, but settled for two Ryan Succop field goals (28 and 33 yards) and trailed 10-6 at intermission despite dominating the time of possession (21:01 to 8:59).
The Titans had a first-and-goal just before halftime, but Mariota tossed the first red-zone interception of his four-year NFL career. Melvin Ingram tipped the pass and Denzel Perryman grabbed it at the 4-yard line.
Los Angeles played without star running back Melvin Gordon, inactive with a hamstring injury. He entered the weekend as the AFC’s leading rusher (466 yards).
–Field Level Media
The woman was blindsided, tumbled
The fifth-year receiver
McCoy was injured on the Bills' second offensive play — a 1-yard run and walked slowly across the field and into the
Giants, Falcons seek to shore up their weak links
ATLANTA (AP) — Something has to give when the Atlanta Falcons' porous defense faces the New York Giants' sluggish offense on Monday night.
The Falcons rank last in third-down percentage, second-worst in scoring average and third-worst in average yards allowed. They've been hit hard by injuries and won't get their defensive captain, middle
ATLANTA (AP) — Something has to give when the Atlanta Falcons’ porous defense faces the New York Giants’ sluggish offense on Monday night.
The Falcons rank last in third-down percentage, second-worst in scoring average and third-worst in average yards allowed. They’ve been hit hard by injuries and won’t get their defensive captain, middle linebacker Deion Jones, back for another four weeks.
New York struggles to sustain drives behind 37-year-old quarterback Eli Manning. He has been sacked 20 times, third-most in the NFL. Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has complained about the scheme and wants more touches. Injuries have caused problems, too.
“None of us have played or coached well enough to be where we want to be, so we own that,” first-year Giants coach Pat Shurmur said.
“Outside the building, it’s always giving praise and assigning blame. That’s the noise that happens outside the building. We correct each play specifically, each situation specifically, each event in a game specifically, with the idea that if a mistake is made, you correct it and move on. The goal is to not have it happen again. That’s where it is.”
The Falcons (2-4) lost starting safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen to season-ending injuries by the third game and were so lacking in depth last week that they lined up star receiver Julio Jones in the secondary on the final play of a narrow win over Tampa Bay.
It’s a good thing they did. Jones ran toward Jameis Winston after an 11-yard gain and forced the quarterback to lateral. Three more Bucs touched the ball before it bounced out of bounds near the goal line as time expired.
For takeaway-starved Atlanta, it was a rare fumble for a defense that’s forced just one this season, a ball that bounced out of bounds two weeks ago at Pittsburgh. The team’s only fumble recovery came on a fumbled punt return in the opener at Philadelphia.
“For us it has to be a mindset,” linebacker De’Vondre Campbell said. “Right now collectively, we’re not getting the job done.”
The Falcons had two interceptions last week, but they’ve struggled to bring steady pressure all year. It will help that defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is expected to return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for two games. Atlanta can’t afford to keep waiting, though, to knock the ball loose.
“It just has to be more at the front of our thinking and when we get our chances to own them, we’ve got to make sure we do that,” Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said. “The ball in the passing game — we’re making progress there with making interceptions — but we’ve got a ways to go in terms of forcing fumbles and getting them.”
New York (1-5) has lost three straight. Despite an outstanding start to the season by rookie running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants were held to 13 points in their previous game, a blowout loss at home to Philadelphia.
The team is dealing with some off-field issues, and Manning knows it can get carried away. After New York went 3-13 last season, this year could be headed in the same direction.
“That’s always a challenge,” Manning said. “It’s just a challenge to try to focus on the things that you can control, and that’s us and your assignments, the game, going out there and playing well. Keep the focus on that, and we’ll be OK.”
Giants receiver Sterling Shepard wants to score early and keep the ball away from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his solid set of receivers. Jones, Calvin Ridley, Mohamed Sanu and tight end Austin Hooper are as good a foursome as any in the league.
Atlanta has scored an average of 34.5 points in four home games.
“It’s just us going out and executing the game plan,” Shepard said. “If we can do that, I have no doubt in my mind that we can put up 30 and keep up with the Falcons’ offense. They’re going to score points, and we have to go into the game with the mentality that we’re going to do the same.”
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Chargers withstand Titans’ late rally, hold on for 20-19 win
LONDON (AP) — Philip Rivers threw for 306 yards with two touchdown passes and the Los Angeles Chargers held on for a 20-19 victory on Sunday in London after the Tennessee Titans failed twice on a go-ahead 2-point conversion with 31 seconds remaining.
Marcus Mariota completed 24 of 32 passes for 237 yards
LONDON (AP) — Philip Rivers threw for 306 yards with two touchdown passes and the Los Angeles Chargers held on for a 20-19 victory on Sunday in London after the Tennessee Titans failed twice on a go-ahead 2-point conversion with 31 seconds remaining.
Marcus Mariota completed 24 of 32 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown for the Titans (3-4), throwing a 1-yard completion to tight end Luke Stocker on fourth down to pull within one after a review determined the quarterback was down as he ran for the end zone on the previous play.
The Titans then twice tried to go for the 2-pointer and the win, with Mariota’s first attempt, a pass intended for Tajae Sharp, negated by a defensive holding call on the Chargers’ Casey Hayward and his second, to Taywan Taylor, tipped by safety Anthony Phillips.
The Chargers (5-2) won their fourth consecutive game despite the absence of Melvin Gordon, their starting running back, because of a hamstring injury.
Gordon, who entered the game third in the NFL in rushing with 466 yards and had scored a total of nine touchdowns this season.
Austin Ekeler, in his second season, earned his first start in Gordon’s place and ran for 42 yards on 12 carries, but it was Rivers who shouldered the burden for the Chargers.
He answered Ryan Succop’s opening 28-yard field goal with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams on Los Angeles’ first play from scrimmage — the longest touchdown scored in the NFL’s 11-year history of holding games in London.
Michael Badgley made it 10-3 with a 29-yard field goal before Succop responded by making one from 33 yards in the second quarter.
The Titans appeared poised to head into halftime with the lead before Mariota was intercepted by the Chargers’ Denzel Perryman at their 4-yard line when his pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage.
Rivers, who completed 19 of 26 passes, then extended the advantage to 17-6 just over a minute into the second half when he found Michael Williams on a 55-yard touchdown pass.
The Titans, who entered having lost their past two games, responded on the next possession when Derrick Henry had a 1-yard score to end a 10-quarter skid without a touchdown to climb back to 17-13.
Succop missed a field-goal attempt from 51 yards — only his second miss of the season — and after stopping Los Angeles, the Titans took over at their 11-yard line with 4:55 remaining, driving the length of the field on the final drive.
Running back Dion Lewis ran for 91 yards on 13 carries, including a 36-yard gain on the final drive that moved Tennessee into the Chargers’ territory.
The Titans made their first appearance in England, while the Chargers played at Wembley for the first time since Oct. 26, 2008, when they lost 37-32 to the New Orleans Saints.
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Los Angeles left tackle Russell Okung had his right fist raised during the anthem, but put it down before the start of “God Save The Queen.”
INJURIES
Tennessee: Right guard Josh Kline was injured with 43 seconds remaining and replaced by Corey Levin and did not return.
Los Angeles: Safety Adrian Philips injured an ankle late in the second quarter before returning in the third. Cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. briefly required attention after a hit on Mariota before halftime and WR Mike Williams also needed a moment after a hard fall in the fourth quarter but both returned.
UP NEXT
Tennessee: Hit the road for a Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 5.
Los Angeles: Travel to face the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 4.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL