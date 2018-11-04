The Latest: Vikings’ Cook makes immediate impact in return
The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times EST):
2:47 p.m.
Dalvin Cook has made an immediate impact for the Minnesota Vikings in his return to action after missing five of the past six games because of a hamstring injury.
The second-year running back had a career-long, 70-yard run in the second quarter against Detroit. That set up a short touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen. Cook has eight carries for 86 yards in the first half against the Lions, who are last in the league in run defense.
Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is back for the Lions after a six-game absence because of a shoulder injury. He sacked Cousins in the closing seconds of the second quarter to force a field goal. The Vikings lead early in the third quarter.
___
2:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has scored for the ninth time, setting a franchise record for touchdowns through the first eight games in a year.
His latest touchdown came on a 6-yard throw from Ben Roethlisberger, who threw a screen to him and watched as he made a move to get the space he needed to get into the end zone in the second quarter.
Brown also made a spectacular catch in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, but his leaping grab didn’t count because he was out of bounds.
___
2:09 p.m.
James Conner continues to do a fantastic job filling in for Le’Veon Bell.
Pittsburgh’s breakout running back scored his 10th touchdown on a 7-yard catch in the first quarter at Baltimore. Since 1950, no one has scored more touchdowns for the Steelers through eight games than Conner. He has made the most of his opportunity to play for Bell, who hasn’t signed his one-year franchise tender.
___
1:42 p.m.
The Washington Redskins are missing most of their starting offensive linemen just minutes into their game against Atlanta.
Washington lost left guard Shawn Lauvao to an injured left knee on its first drive and right tackle Morgan Moses to an injured right knee on its second possession. The Redskins started the game without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams after he had surgery on his right thumb.
Lauvao was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. Moses limped off the field. Both were listed as questionable to return.
The Redskins were behind Falcons 7-0 late in the first quarter.
___
1:22 p.m.
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith has shared a secret.
He acknowledged on the NFL Network he left his Carolina Panthers’ playbook for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, to find when he was released in 2013. It’s not unusual for players to share secrets about their former team after being released or waived, but it is difficult to recall anyone talking about it publicly.
“When I came in I had the playbook and said, ‘It will be on my desk and what you do with it is on you,'” Smith recalled .
Smith said the playbook was missing from his locker for a couple of days before it was returned and he took it home. Smith said he had a copy of the Panthers’ playbook because it was given to him by another player who was cut a couple years before he was released by the team. Smith said he thought the playbook might be helpful if he got into coaching after his playing career.
___
1 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is wearing custom cleats emblazoned with a Star of David, adorned with the phrase “Stronger Than Hate,” in response to recent shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The Star of David is in yellow and serves as the upper part of the Steelers logo.
Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the late-October shooting.
___
12:46 p.m.
The surging Pittsburgh Steelers and the slumping Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams kicking off Week 9.
The AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) are aiming for their fourth straight win on the road against the division rival Ravens (4-4), who have lost three of four.
Gregg Williams has a challenging debut as Cleveland’s interim head coach as the Browns (2-5-1) host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, who are a conference-best 7-1.
A pair of games later in the day, and night, should attract a lot of attention.
The undefeated Los Angeles Rams travel to face the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints, who have lost only once. Under the lights in New England, Tom Brady will match up with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
___
Star linebacker Khalil Mack is missing his second straight game for Chicago Bears, who will face turnover-prone Nathan Peterman after the Buffalo Bills ruled out quarterback Derek Anderson because of a concussion.
Mack was out Sunday with an injured right ankle. He went into Week 9 leading the Bears with five sacks and was tied for the NFL lead with four forced fumbles. Mack missed out on a happy homecoming of sorts after playing at the University at Buffalo. Chicago receiver Allen Robinson is also missing his second straight game with a groin injury.
Ezekiel Ansah is making a relatively surprising return, playing for the Detroit Lions at Minnesota after missing six-plus games with a shoulder injury. Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, who is tied for fourth in the league with 58 receptions, is sitting out for the first time this season for the Vikings because of a rib injury. Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook is active after missing five of previous six games because of a hamstring injury.
Kansas City’s high-powered offense is missing starting center Mitch Morse for the second week in a row with a concussion and Austin Reiter will take his spot against Cleveland. The Chiefs are also without linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and are replacing him with Breeland Speaks.
The Browns will be without starting rookie left tackle Desmond Harrison after he missed Friday’s practice with an unspecified illness. Greg Robinson, a former No. 2 overall pick, will start in his place. Linebacker Joe Schobert is missing his third straight game with hamstring pull. Cleveland has wide receiver Rashard Higgins active after he missed three games with a knee injury.
The Carolina Panthers are missing wide receiver Torrey Smith (knee) for a second straight game. Jarius Wright is scheduled to start, but D.J. Moore is expected to get the majority of snaps opposite No. 1 receiver Devin Funchess.
Receiver Kenny Stills is back in the Miami Dolphins’ lineup after missing a game with a groin injury. New York Jets receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa are both active, playing through ankle injuries.
Baltimore is without two starting offensive lineman and newcomer Ty Montgomery won’t make his Ravens debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is out and right tackle James Hurst (back) is sitting out a third straight game. Montgomery was obtained in a trade with Green Bay on Tuesday, but the running back and kick returner is inactive.
Washington is missing three key players on offense against visiting Atlanta, including Trent Williams. The Pro Bowl left tackle had surgery on his dislocated right thumb. Redskins receiver Jamison Crowder is out for a fourth consecutive game with an injured ankle and third-down back Chris Thompson (ribs) is also inactive. Falcons kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) is sitting out a second consecutive game.
Buffalo is without rookie starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who is also out with a concussion, and defensive end Trent Murphy (knee).
Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s early NFL games:
___
KANSAS CITY-CLEVELAND
Chiefs: S Eric Berry, RB Darrel Williams, LB Justin Houston, LB Frank Zombo, C Mitch Morse, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton.
Browns: QB Drew Stanton, WR Da’Mari Scott, DB Damarious Randall, LB Joe Schobert, OL Desmond Harrison, TE Pharaoh Brown, Chad Thomas.
___
DETROIT-MINNESOTA
Lions: RB Ameer Abdullah, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB Kelvin Sheppard, DE Eric Lee, DE Kerry Hyder Jr., G Joe Dahl, OT Andrew Donnal
Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stefon Diggs, RB Roc Thomas, SS Andrew Sendejo, LB Anthony Barr, LG Tom Compton, DE Tashawn Bower
___
CHICAGO-BUFFALO
Bears: LB Khalil Mack, WRs Allen Robinson II and Kevin white, DB Marcus Cooper, OL Rashaad Coward, TE Ben Braunecker and DT Bilal Nichols.
Bills: QBs Josh Allen and Derek Anderson, LB Tremaine Edmunds, DE Trent Murphy, OLs Ike Boettger and Conor McDermott and WR Cam Phillips.
___
TAMPA BAY-CAROLINA
Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, RB Ronald Jones II, CB M.J. Stewart, OL Evan Smith, OL Alex Cappa, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DE Demone Harris.
Panthers: WR Torrey Smith, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, G Amini Silatolu, G Brendan Mahon, DE Marquis Haynes, LB Andre Smith, CB Josh Hawkins.
___
NEW YORK JETS-MIAMI
Jets: CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Derrick Jones, LB Frankie Luvu, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, G Dakota Dozier, TE Neal Sterling, DL Folorunso Fatukasi.
Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill, LB Martrell Spaight, C Wesley Johnson, DE Jonathan Woodard, T Sam Young, TE A.J. Derby, DE Charles Harris.
___
PITTSBURGH-BALTIMORE
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, OT Zach Banner, OT Marcus Gilbert, DE L.T. Walton.
Ravens: QB Robert Griffin, OT Ronnie Stanley, OT James Hurst, TE Maxx Williams, WR Jordan Lasley, RB Ty Montgomery, LB Tim Williams.
___
ATLANTA-WASHINGTON
Falcons: CB Robert Alford (ankle), K Matt Bryant (right hamstring), RB Brian Hill, DE Steven Means, G Austin Pasztor, G Rees Odhiambo, OT Matt Gono.
Redskins: WR Jamison Crowder, RB Chris Thompson, LT Trent Williams, CB Adonis Alexander, S Kenny Ladler, C Casey Dunn, WR Brian Quick.
___
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel could play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the players will be evaluated during pregame workouts on the field.
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|3541
|1207
|2334
|Tampa Bay
|3273
|639
|2634
|San Francisco
|3191
|1212
|1979
|Minnesota
|3086
|697
|2389
|Philadelphia
|2935
|853
|2082
|Green Bay
|2885
|728
|2157
|N.Y. Giants
|2826
|623
|2203
|Atlanta
|2807
|583
|2224
|New Orleans
|2729
|756
|1973
|Chicago
|2679
|963
|1716
|Detroit
|2614
|768
|1846
|Carolina
|2566
|972
|1594
|Washington
|2385
|896
|1489
|Seattle
|2363
|943
|1420
|Dallas
|2240
|958
|1282
|Arizona
|1866
|540
|1326
|DEFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|2196
|674
|1522
|Washington
|2257
|561
|1696
|Seattle
|2291
|758
|1533
|Chicago
|2307
|582
|1725
|Green Bay
|2386
|834
|1552
|Carolina
|2457
|671
|1786
|Detroit
|2574
|1012
|1562
|New Orleans
|2619
|519
|2100
|L.A. Rams
|2651
|807
|1844
|Minnesota
|2691
|734
|1957
|Philadelphia
|2823
|670
|2153
|Tampa Bay
|2907
|678
|2229
|N.Y. Giants
|2931
|979
|1952
|Atlanta
|2936
|789
|2147
|Arizona
|2942
|1145
|1797
|San Francisco
|3165
|925
|2240
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|425.2
|114.9
|310.4
|Pittsburgh
|418.1
|100.0
|318.1
|L.A. Chargers
|402.7
|124.4
|278.3
|New England
|381.9
|115.2
|266.6
|Indianapolis
|381.5
|117.6
|263.9
|Denver
|380.8
|133.1
|247.6
|Baltimore
|379.2
|96.6
|282.6
|Houston
|379.0
|123.0
|256.0
|Oakland
|353.8
|95.0
|258.8
|Jacksonville
|352.5
|95.0
|257.5
|Cincinnati
|344.2
|92.8
|251.5
|Cleveland
|342.4
|127.4
|215.0
|Miami
|334.2
|108.0
|226.2
|N.Y. Jets
|314.1
|113.8
|200.4
|Tennessee
|280.9
|107.9
|173.0
|Buffalo
|246.4
|97.2
|149.1
|DEFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|293.8
|98.1
|195.6
|Jacksonville
|313.2
|123.2
|190.0
|Buffalo
|329.1
|106.4
|222.8
|Houston
|334.9
|95.1
|239.8
|Tennessee
|338.7
|112.3
|226.4
|Pittsburgh
|359.7
|94.4
|265.3
|L.A. Chargers
|362.3
|106.4
|255.9
|Indianapolis
|371.4
|109.9
|261.5
|Denver
|373.2
|135.8
|237.5
|N.Y. Jets
|374.6
|114.9
|259.8
|New England
|382.8
|105.5
|277.2
|Oakland
|407.1
|144.5
|262.6
|Miami
|408.0
|143.1
|264.9
|Cleveland
|414.5
|138.9
|275.6
|Kansas City
|432.4
|127.6
|304.8
|Cincinnati
|447.8
|128.4
|319.4
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|467.6
|91.3
|376.3
|L.A. Rams
|442.6
|150.9
|291.8
|Green Bay
|412.1
|104.0
|308.1
|Atlanta
|401.0
|83.3
|317.7
|New Orleans
|389.9
|108.0
|281.9
|Minnesota
|385.8
|87.1
|298.6
|Chicago
|382.7
|137.6
|245.1
|Detroit
|373.4
|109.7
|263.7
|Philadelphia
|366.9
|106.6
|260.2
|Carolina
|366.6
|138.9
|227.7
|San Francisco
|354.6
|134.7
|219.9
|N.Y. Giants
|353.2
|77.9
|275.4
|Washington
|340.7
|128.0
|212.7
|Seattle
|337.6
|134.7
|202.9
|Dallas
|320.0
|136.9
|183.1
|Arizona
|233.2
|67.5
|165.8
|DEFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|313.7
|96.3
|217.4
|Washington
|322.4
|80.1
|242.3
|Seattle
|327.3
|108.3
|219.0
|Chicago
|329.6
|83.1
|246.4
|L.A. Rams
|331.4
|100.9
|230.5
|Minnesota
|336.4
|91.8
|244.6
|Green Bay
|340.9
|119.1
|221.7
|Carolina
|351.0
|95.9
|255.1
|San Francisco
|351.7
|102.8
|248.9
|Philadelphia
|352.9
|83.8
|269.1
|N.Y. Giants
|366.4
|122.4
|244.0
|Detroit
|367.7
|144.6
|223.1
|Arizona
|367.8
|143.1
|224.6
|New Orleans
|374.1
|74.1
|300.0
|Tampa Bay
|415.3
|96.9
|318.4
|Atlanta
|419.4
|112.7
|306.7
