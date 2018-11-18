The Latest: Titans assistant leaves box during Colts game
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
1:40 p.m.
One of Tennessee’s assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.
It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches’ box after someone came out of the box and asked for assistance. The coach walked out under his own power but was asked to sit in the wheelchair so they could take him to a lower level for further examination.
1:35 p.m.
Saquon Barkley has two touchdowns already for the New York Giants.
The star rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to open the scoring for the Giants against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barkley added a 5-yard scoring run to give New York a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. At 2-7 entering Sunday, the Giants are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year.
1:15 p.m.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.
Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.
The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.
The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
11 a.m.
So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?
On byes.
In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).
The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.
New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.
Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.
Week 12
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|4231
|1176
|3055
|Pittsburgh
|3779
|951
|2828
|New England
|3772
|1085
|2687
|Cleveland
|3554
|1332
|2222
|L.A. Chargers
|3529
|1144
|2385
|Indianapolis
|3418
|1022
|2396
|Denver
|3394
|1140
|2254
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|4480
|1448
|3032
|Tampa Bay
|4075
|824
|3251
|Green Bay
|3988
|1088
|2900
|New Orleans
|3725
|1141
|2584
|Atlanta
|3680
|808
|2872
|San Francisco
|3565
|1336
|2229
|Seattle
|3511
|1543
|1968
|Minnesota
|3369
|825
|2544
|Philadelphia
|3356
|924
|2432
|Chicago
|3271
|1081
|2190
|Carolina
|3215
|1246
|1969
|Detroit
|3128
|910
|2218
|N.Y. Giants
|3103
|720
|2383
|Washington
|3037
|1091
|1946
|Dallas
|2947
|1201
|1746
|Arizona
|2126
|634
|1492
|DEFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|2876
|756
|2120
|Minnesota
|2900
|800
|2100
|Dallas
|2957
|870
|2087
|Carolina
|3215
|891
|2324
|Philadelphia
|3233
|841
|2392
|Washington
|3249
|818
|2431
|Detroit
|3259
|1194
|2065
|Arizona
|3272
|1263
|2009
|N.Y. Giants
|3305
|1103
|2202
|New Orleans
|3386
|721
|2665
|San Francisco
|3442
|1022
|2420
|Seattle
|3481
|1115
|2366
|Green Bay
|3491
|1261
|2230
|L.A. Rams
|3552
|1221
|2331
|Tampa Bay
|3600
|973
|2627
|Atlanta
|3729
|1079
|2650
