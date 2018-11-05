The Latest: Saints hand previously unbeaten Rams 1st loss
The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times EST):
7:49 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams’ undefeated run is over.
Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes and Michael Thomas had 12 receptions for 211 yards and a score in a 45-35 win for the New Orleans Saints over the previously unbeaten Rams.
New Orleans led 35-14 late in the second quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, the Rams rallied to tie it with 21 straight points.
The Saints, though, made enough plays on both sides of the ball to pull away again for the victory.
___
7:38 p.m.
Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes, helping the Houston Texans beat the Denver Broncos 19-17.
The Texans have won six in a row after opening with three losses. They joined the 1970 New York Giants as the only NFL teams to pull off that feat since 1970.
Philip Rivers also had two touchdown passes in a win, lifting the Los Angeles Chargers to a 25-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Rivers started his 200th straight game in the regular season, a milestone reached by just three other NFL quarterbacks: Brett Favre, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning.
___
7:25 p.m.
The New Orleans Saints have built another double-digit cushion against the Los Angeles Rams.
Drew Brees’ 72-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas converted a third down and helped New Orleans take a 45-35 lead with 3:52 left to play. New Orleans led the Rams 35-14 late in the first half, then gave up 21 straight points, before taking the lead back to put them on the brink of their first loss.
___
7:03 p.m.
Malcolm Brown should get credit from the judges for degree of difficulty .
The Los Angeles Rams running back scored in spectacular fashion in the third quarter on an 18-yard catch, helping his undefeated team rally at New Orleans.
Brown hurdled Saints safety Marcus Williams when he tried to take his legs out inside the 10. Brown landed on his right foot and then got his left foot down as he twisted near the sideline before lunging to get the ball over the goal line.
The Rams pulled into a 35-all tie early with 9:58 left to play after trailing by 21 points late in the second quarter.
___
6:14 p.m.
Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints have the Los Angeles Rams on the brink of defeat.
The Saints led the undefeated Rams 35-17 at halftime.
Brees had a lot to do with that. He was 17 of 22 for 211 yards with three touchdowns, to three different teammates, over the first two quarters.
Todd Gurley scored in his 12th straight game for the Rams, breaking a franchise record he shared with Hall of Famer Elroy Hirsch.
___
5:55 p.m.
Seattle took some choreographed steps toward having the best touchdown celebrations in the NFL.
Russell Wilson threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Jaron Brown midway through the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers, sparking the Seahawks’ latest display of creativity. Brown lined up behind three teammates in the end zone. Two of them slid to the left and two slid to the right, parting the way for Brown to finish off the fun with some dance moves.
In last week’s win at Detroit, the Seahawks acted out a baseball scene in the end zone.
___
5:32 p.m.
Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes in the first half at Denver, giving him 36 career touchdown passes and putting him in company with two Hall of Famers.
The Houston Texans quarterback threw 19 passes in seven games as a rookie in 2017 and is nearing that total in his second season through nine games.
Dan Marino and Kurt Warner are the only other players in NFL history to throw at least 35 touchdown passes over the first 16 games of their career.
___
5:10 p.m.
Philip Rivers is starting in his 200th consecutive game, a milestone just three NFL quarterbacks have ever reached.
Rivers took the first snap for the Los Angeles Chargers against Seattle to join Brett Favre, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning as the quarterbacks in league history to start at least 200 games. Favre started an NFL-record 297 straight times in the regular season.
___
4:40 p.m.
Houston didn’t waste time getting Demaryius Thomas the ball in his Texans debut against his old team.
The standout receiver turned a screen pass into a 31-yard gain on Houston’s fourth play of the game and he had an 18-yard reception on the next snap against the Denver Broncos.
His two catches for 49 yards set up a touchdown pass to Jordan Thomas.
___
4:14 p.m.
Julio Jones’ touchdown drought is done.
The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver caught a 35-yard scoring pass from Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins, dragging safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the way into the end zone. His score helped Atlanta beat Washington 38-14
It was Jones’ first touchdown since Nov. 26, 2017. He had played in 12 games since his previous score.
___
4:04 p.m.
The Washington Redskins’ banged-up offensive line got a break with the return of Morgan Moses against Atlanta. Or, maybe not. The right tackle returned in the second quarter after limping off the field in the first. Moses was then called for holding, negating a 28-yard gain that would have put Washington in position to attempt a field goal.
Washington lost left guard Shawn Lauvao to an injured left knee on its first drive against the Falcons. The Redskins started the game without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams after he had surgery on his right thumb. Lauvao was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.
Atlanta was leading 38-14 late in the game.
___
3:50 p.m.
Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seemed to survive a scare.
Roethlisberger went down after landing hard on the field after a sprint from the pocket, but was able to return after being out briefly. He was tackled from behind by Baltimore’s Za’Darius Smith and remained prone for a lengthy stretch of time. It appeared he landed hard on his shoulder, but appeared OK after being helped off the field.
The play occurred early in the fourth quarter with Pittsburgh leading the Ravens 20-13. Josh Dobbs came in to play quarterback for one play before Big Ben returned. Not long after that, Roethlisberger completed a 51-yard pass to Jesse James.
___
3:40 p.m.
The Denver Broncos are going to honor former receiver Demaryius Thomas with a video tribute before their game with Thomas’ new team, the Houston Texans.
Thomas returned to Denver five days after his trade to Houston.
The Broncos also put a “Thank you, D.T.” message on the 10-story high poster of Thomas that graces the south side of Mile High Stadium.
The message was right above the tunnel where the Texans’ buses pulled into the stadium.
—Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.
___
3:05 p.m.
Patrick Mahomes is lighting up the scoreboard again.
Kansas City’s quarterback had three touchdown passes early in the third quarter at Cleveland. Mahomes has 29 TD passes this season, one shy of the team record set by Hall of Famer Len Dawson in 1964.
Mahomes threw a 50-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt and an 11-yarder to Travis Kelce in the first half. He hooked up again with Kelce on a 13-yarder early in second half.
By halftime, he had more yards passing (3,042) and touchdown passes (28) in his first 10 career games than any other player in league history since 1950.
___
2:47 p.m.
Dalvin Cook has made an immediate impact for the Minnesota Vikings in his return to action after missing five of the past six games because of a hamstring injury.
The second-year running back had a career-long, 70-yard run in the second quarter against Detroit. That set up a short touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen. Cook has eight carries for 86 yards in the first half against the Lions, who are last in the league in run defense.
Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is back for the Lions after a six-game absence because of a shoulder injury. He sacked Cousins in the closing seconds of the second quarter to force a field goal. The Vikings lead early in the third quarter.
___
2:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has scored for the ninth time, setting a franchise record for touchdowns through the first eight games in a year.
His latest touchdown came on a 6-yard throw from Ben Roethlisberger, who threw a screen to him and watched as he made a move to get the space he needed to get into the end zone in the second quarter.
Brown also made a spectacular catch in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, but his leaping grab didn’t count because he was out of bounds.
___
2:09 p.m.
James Conner continues to do a fantastic job filling in for Le’Veon Bell.
Pittsburgh’s breakout running back scored his 10th touchdown on a 7-yard catch in the first quarter at Baltimore. Since 1950, no one has scored more touchdowns for the Steelers through eight games than Conner. He has made the most of his opportunity to play for Bell, who hasn’t signed his one-year franchise tender.
___
1:42 p.m.
The Washington Redskins are missing most of their starting offensive linemen just minutes into their game against Atlanta.
Washington lost left guard Shawn Lauvao to an injured left knee on its first drive and right tackle Morgan Moses to an injured right knee on its second possession. The Redskins started the game without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams after he had surgery on his right thumb.
Lauvao was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. Moses limped off the field. Both were listed as questionable to return.
The Redskins were behind Falcons 7-0 late in the first quarter.
___
1:22 p.m.
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith has shared a secret.
He acknowledged on the NFL Network he left his Carolina Panthers’ playbook for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, to find when he was released in 2013. It’s not unusual for players to share secrets about their former team after being released or waived, but it is difficult to recall anyone talking about it publicly.
“When I came in I had the playbook and said, ‘It will be on my desk and what you do with it is on you,'” Smith recalled .
Smith said the playbook was missing from his locker for a couple of days before it was returned and he took it home. Smith said he had a copy of the Panthers’ playbook because it was given to him by another player who was cut a couple years before he was released by the team. Smith said he thought the playbook might be helpful if he got into coaching after his playing career.
___
1 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is wearing custom cleats emblazoned with a Star of David, adorned with the phrase “Stronger Than Hate,” in response to recent shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The Star of David is in yellow and serves as the upper part of the Steelers logo.
Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the late-October shooting.
___
12:46 p.m.
The surging Pittsburgh Steelers and the slumping Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams kicking off Week 9.
The AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) are aiming for their fourth straight win on the road against the division rival Ravens (4-4), who have lost three of four.
Gregg Williams has a challenging debut as Cleveland’s interim head coach as the Browns (2-5-1) host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, who are a conference-best 7-1.
A pair of games later in the day, and night, should attract a lot of attention.
The undefeated Los Angeles Rams travel to face the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints, who have lost only once. Under the lights in New England, Tom Brady will match up with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
___
Bills go from anemic to comedic in 41-9 loss to Bears
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sean McDermott insists the Buffalo Bills have enough talent on offense to win in the NFL.
"I believe we do," the Bills coach said.
It sure didn't look that way in a 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, in what became the latest comedy of errors
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sean McDermott insists the Buffalo Bills have enough talent on offense to win in the NFL.
“I believe we do,” the Bills coach said.
It sure didn’t look that way in a 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, in what became the latest comedy of errors produced by an offense that’s proven more capable of committing turnovers than scoring touchdowns this season.
Nathan Peterman continued showing he’s nowhere close to resembling an NFL quarterback. He threw three interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — to up his career total to 13 interceptions in just 153 passing attempts, including playoffs.
Backup tight end Jason Croom lost a fumble , which was returned for another score.
The Bills (2-7) were held to under 10 points for the fifth time this season, and have managed just 96 in nine games.
And the only bright side was Peterman’s mean-nothing 1-yard touchdown run scored with 5:41 remaining to end Buffalo’s touchdown drought at 187 minutes and 19 seconds. It was the Bills’ eighth TD of the season, and first since Peterman’s 16-yard pass to Zay Jones in the fourth quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston three weeks ago.
“It was like a domino effect today,” receiver Kelvin Benjamin said. “It just kept stacking up on us. We really couldn’t catch back up.”
He was referring to a second quarter in which the Bears scored 28 points in span of 12:20, included Eddie Jackson’s 65-yard fumble return and Leonard Floyd returning a pass that tipped off of Jones’ hands 19 yards for a score.
“I don’t have the exact answer for it,” Jones said. “I don’t think I see anybody that’s not trying to give it their all. That’s the most discouraging thing about the whole situation right now is that the effort is there.”
Frustration is setting in on a team that has lost four straight and, off to its worst start since losing eight of its nine first games in 2010.
The Bills had no choice but to start Peterman , with rookie Josh Allen missing his third straight game with a sprained right elbow and Derek Anderson sidelined by a concussion.
Though Peterman’s struggles were anticipated, the Bills have no solutions in spurring a running attack that is suddenly regressing.
A week after LeSean McCoy had 13 yards on 12 carries in a 25-6 loss to New England , the running back was limited to 10 yards on 10 carries against the Bears.
McDermott even made the decision to sit McCoy for a majority of the second half while he tinkered with his offensive line. Rookie Wyatt Teller saw playing time at left guard, while Jeremiah Sirles eventually split time at right tackle.
McDermott was vague in saying he sat McCoy because of what the Bears were doing schematically.
McCoy, meantime, didn’t stick around to share his thoughts. He was spotted exiting the locker room before reporters were allowed to enter.
Though Peterman will bear the brunt of the blame, not all the interceptions were his fault.
Newly signed receiver Terrelle Pryor caught Peterman’s pass and lost control as he turned up field, with the ball landing in defensive back Adrian Amos’ hands. Three snaps into Buffalo’s next possession, Peterman’s hard pass over the middle struck Jones in the hand and bounced directly to Floyd, who returned it for a touchdown.
Peterman finished 31 of 49 for 189 yards and sacked four times in an outing reminiscent of his previous meltdowns. Peterman lost the starting job after faltering midway through a season-opening 47-3 loss at Baltimore. And then there were the five interceptions he threw in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers a year ago.
“I think I don’t feel snake-bitten. I never feel like a victim or anything like that,” Peterman said. “It’s life. Things don’t always bounce your way.”
Benjamin rallied to Peterman’s support, saying it’s unfair to pin the blame on him.
“We know how the outside world works. They’re going to bash him and try to break his confidence. But Nate’s a good dude,” Benjamin said. “Unfortunately, bad things keep happening. And that’s football.”
___
Rams-Saints Stats
|L.A. Rams
|7
|10
|10
|8—35
|New Orleans
|14
|21
|0
|10—45
|First Quarter
NO_Kamara 11 run (Lutz kick), 9:25.
La_Gurley 8 run (Zuerlein kick), 6:04.
NO_Kamara 16 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 1:40.
|Second Quarter
La_Cooks 4 pass from Goff
|L.A. Rams
|7
|10
|10
|8—35
|New Orleans
|14
|21
|0
|10—45
|First Quarter
NO_Kamara 11 run (Lutz kick), 9:25.
La_Gurley 8 run (Zuerlein kick), 6:04.
NO_Kamara 16 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 1:40.
|Second Quarter
La_Cooks 4 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 14:12.
NO_Smith 4 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 7:35.
NO_Watson 13 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 1:06.
NO_Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), :26.
La_FG Zuerlein 56, :00.
|Third Quarter
La_Brown 18 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 9:38.
La_FG Zuerlein 34, 1:30.
|Fourth Quarter
La_Kupp 41 pass from Goff (Everett pass from Goff), 9:48.
NO_FG Lutz 54, 6:23.
NO_Thomas 72 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 3:52.
A_73,086.
___
|La
|NO
|First downs
|23
|31
|Total Net Yards
|483
|487
|Rushes-yards
|19-92
|34-141
|Passing
|391
|346
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-88
|2-49
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-40-1
|25-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|1-47.0
|2-33.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-32
|2-20
|Time of Possession
|26:19
|33:41
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gurley 13-68, Goff 3-17, Woods 2-4, Hekker 1-3. New Orleans, Kamara 19-82, Ingram 9-33, Brees 4-16, Ta.Hill 2-10.
PASSING_Los Angeles, Goff 28-40-1-391. New Orleans, Brees 25-36-0-346.
RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Cooks 6-114, Gurley 6-11, Kupp 5-89, Woods 5-71, Everett 3-48, Higbee 2-40, Brown 1-18. New Orleans, Thomas 12-211, Kamara 4-34, Watson 3-62, Smith 2-23, J.Hill 2-10, Ingram 1-3, Line 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 51.
Fitzpatrick will keep starting QB job in Tampa Bay
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick played well enough to retain starting the quarterback job in Tampa Bay for another week.
Now if "Fitzmagic" can figure out how to keep the Buccaneers from digging themselves such a big hole early in games.
Fitzpatrick replaced the struggling Jameis Winston and threw for 243 yards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick played well enough to retain starting the quarterback job in Tampa Bay for another week.
Now if “Fitzmagic” can figure out how to keep the Buccaneers from digging themselves such a big hole early in games.
Fitzpatrick replaced the struggling Jameis Winston and threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Buccaneers to overcome a 28-point first half deficit as they lost 42-28 to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Fitzpatrick threw two interceptions, including one in the first quarter to Eric Reid that led to Carolina’s first touchdown.
“Ryan did some good things today,” said coach Dirk Koetter, who confirmed Fitzpatrick will start against the Redskins on Sunday. “We’ve got to play better across the board.”
That includes on defense, where the Bucs have gone five games this season without forcing a turnover. They haven’t had an interception since Week 3.
“If you’re not getting any help, you better not be turning it over on offense,” Koetter said.
Fitzpatrick didn’t get much help from his top receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson, who were essentially non-factors.
Evans was blanketed all day by cornerback James Bradberry and managed just one 16-yard reception on 10 targets. Jackson saw limited playing time and caught just two passes for 32 yards against rookie Donte Jackson, who intercepted Fitzpatrick on a downfield heave late in the fourth quarter to seal Carolina’s third straight win.
It was slot receiver Adam Humphries and tight end O.J. Howard who did most of the damage. Humphries had eight catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns, while Howard hauled in four catches for 53 yards and two more scores.
Despite the loss, Humphries said Fitzpatrick never gave up — and wouldn’t let his teammates, either.
“He’s a veteran, and he knows how to bounce back and handle adversity,” Humphries said. “Even after the pick, he wasn’t shaken up at all. You could just tell he was composed and was able to put a couple good drives together.”
Said Fitzpatrick: “Yeah, there was a lot of time left in the fourth quarter there when we brought it within seven. The thing I think about in our huddle is there is always that optimism and confidence, no matter who we are playing, no matter what the score is, winning or losing, we know what we are capable of. That is always a great feeling to know that, that huddle has that kind of confidence.”
Although the Bucs (3-5) have lost four of their last five and are four games behind the Saints and three behind the Panthers in the NFC South, Fitzpatrick remains upbeat that they can turn things around in the second half of the season.
Tampa Bay hosts Washington next week and then visits the New York Giants, giving them a shot to get back to .500 on the season.
“We know we have the talent. We can’t keep digging ourselves into these holes,” Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick got the starting nod after Winston turned the ball over 11 times in the previous 3 ½ games after returning from a league-imposed three-game suspension. He nearly rallied the Bucs back last week against Cincinnati after replacing Winston, but the comeback fell short with the Bengals holding on for a 37-34 win.
“We go out, we get behind, we get killed in the second quarter, then rally like (heck) in the third quarter and then everybody thinks we’re back in it and then we fade off at the end,” Koetter said. “That’s definitely the pattern that we’re in. If I knew one thing to fix it I’d do it right now, but I don’t know what that is.”
___
Rivers, Gordon leads Chargers past Seahawks 25-17
SEATTLE (AP) — Philip Rivers made his 200th consecutive start and kept the Los Angeles Chargers surging at the midpoint of the season, surviving a late rally by Seattle's Russell Wilson.
Rivers threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, Melvin Gordon added 113 yards rushing and the Chargers won their fifth straight with
SEATTLE (AP) — Philip Rivers made his 200th consecutive start and kept the Los Angeles Chargers surging at the midpoint of the season, surviving a late rally by Seattle’s Russell Wilson.
Rivers threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, Melvin Gordon added 113 yards rushing and the Chargers won their fifth straight with a 25-17 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Rivers threw touchdown passes of 12 yards to Tyrell Williams and 30 yards to Mike Williams, and let the Chargers defense stymie Russell Wilson until the final minutes. Seattle had won four of five following a 0-2 start.
Desmond King provided the deciding points for Los Angeles (6-2) by stepping in front of Wilson’s pass for David Moore and returning it 42 yards for a touchdown with 6:44 remaining to give the Chargers a 25-10 lead.
Wilson managed to make the final minutes nervous for Los Angeles.
Wilson hit Nick Vannett on a 6-yard TD with 1:50 remaining to cut the Chargers’ lead to one score. Seattle got the ball back with 1:24 left at its own 22 and after two completions and a roughing the passer penalty on Melvin Ingram, the Seahawks were at the Chargers 44 with 50 seconds left. Wilson scrambled for 16 yards to the Chargers 28 and, after a spike, Seattle had 30 seconds left.
Seattle (4-4) got a break when Michael Davis was called for pass interference in the end zone on the final play of regulation against Tyler Lockett, putting the ball at the 1 for an untimed down. Seattle’s J.R. Sweezy was called for false start backing the play up to the 6, and Wilson’s final attempt for David Moore in the back of the end zone was partially tipped by Jahleel Addae and fell incomplete.
Wilson was 26 of 39 for 235 yards, and threw a 10-yard TD pass to Jaron Brown on Seattle’s opening drive.
Rivers became the fourth quarterback in league history to start 200 straight games, joining Brett Favre, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning. Favre started an NFL-record 297 straight times in the regular season. This wasn’t like his 2010 performance in Seattle when Rivers threw for 455 yards, but he made key throws at important times, especially in the first half. The Chargers averaged 10 yards per play in the first half and scored touchdowns on three of their five possessions, the last one taking just 55 seconds to find the end zone on a 30-yard catch-and-run by Mike Williams.
Gordon averaged 7.1 yards per carry and ran through huge holes in the second half. His 34-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter gave him 34 TDs in his past 36 games after going scoreless in his first 14 games.
Seattle also didn’t have answers for Keenan Allen, who had 124 yards on six receptions.
INJURIES
Carson didn’t play much after the first quarter, spending most of the time on the sideline with a wrap on his upper left leg due to a hip injury. Carson had 40 yards on eight carries before going to the bench. … Seattle played the second half without starting strong safety Bradley McDougald due to a knee injury. He had been questionable on the final injury report. … Guard D.J. Fluker suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter.
REMEMBERING PAUL
Seattle played a lengthy tribute video honoring owner Paul Allen who died on Oct. 15 due to complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. They also had a moment of silence for Allen and had the “12 Flag” that’s raised before every game lowered to half-staff.
Seattle also had logos added to the field reading “PGA” similar to the patches the team had added to its uniforms.
KICKING WOES
Chargers kicker Caleb Sturgis might be looking for a new job after missing two extra points and a 42-yard field goal attempt. Sturgis is the first kicker with a missed extra point and missed field goal in three straight games since Raiders kicker Jim Breech in 1979.
UP NEXT
Chargers: Travel to Oakland to face the Raiders.
Seahawks: At NFC West foe Los Angeles Rams.
___
Thomas wins homecoming as Texans escape Denver 19-17
DENVER (AP) — Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal as time expired, leaving Demaryius Thomas a winner in his homecoming as the Houston Texans escaped Denver with a 19-17 win over the Broncos.
The Texans (6-3) won their sixth straight and the Broncos (3-6) lost for the sixth time in seven games.
DENVER (AP) — Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal as time expired, leaving Demaryius Thomas a winner in his homecoming as the Houston Texans escaped Denver with a 19-17 win over the Broncos.
The Texans (6-3) won their sixth straight and the Broncos (3-6) lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Thomas finished with three receptions for 61 yards, but two of them were back-to-back for 31 and 18 yards on the Texans’ opening touchdown drive.
McManus’ second miss of the game came after Case Keenum completed an 18-yard pass between two defenders to Emmanuel Sanders on fourth-and-8 from the Denver 45-yard line.
Keenum threw a 5-yard pass to tight end Jeff Heuerman, who had a career-best 10 catches for 83 yards and then running back Phillip Lindsay lost a yard.
After Denver called a timeout with 3 seconds left, the Texans did the same, then rushed the field in relief after McManus’ kick drifted wide right.
After the Broncos took a 17-16 lead on Keenum’s 12-yard dart to Heuerman between two defenders, Ka’imi Fairbairn put the Texans back ahead with a 37-yard field goal with 14:06 remaining.
It appeared as though Thomas was going to be the goat in his return to Denver just five days after his trade to the Texans when his false start helped thwart the Texans’ last possession.
The Broncos got the ball back at their 14 with 3:29 left.
Thomas had started all 114 games for the Broncos since Jan. 8, 2012, when he caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Tim Tebow on the first snap of overtime to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-23.
This time, he drew loud ovations when he emerged from the tunnel for pregame stretch and again during a video tribute after “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Outside the stadium, the Broncos put up a giant “Thank you, D.T.” banner at the bottom of a 10-story-high image of Thomas next to one of Miller, who said last week it was “super weird” not having Thomas as a teammate anymore.
“He’s not even No. 88 anymore. He’s No. 87,” Miller told The Associated Press. “All you can say is that just shows you this is a business.”
Thomas was among the Texans captains for the coin toss, which he lost by calling tails.
Denver deferred and Thomas went right to work , catching consecutive passes covering 31 and 18 yards as the Texans took a quick 7-0 lead on DeShaun Watson’s 7-yard TD pass to tight end Jordan Thomas .
Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. held DeAndre Hopkins without a catch for much of the first half but when the Texans had the ball in the red zone, Watson found Hopkins for an easy 16-yard TD in between bracket coverage by safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Adam Jones for a 13-3 lead.
That was Watson’s 36th career TD throw. The only other quarterbacks in NFL history to have 35 or more TD passes in their first 16 NFL games were Hall of Famers Kurt Warner and Dan Marino.
The Broncos pulled to 13-10 on Devontae Booker’s 14-yard TD run , but two decisions by Broncos coach Vance Joseph backfired in the final 18 seconds of the first half.
First, he trotted out McManus for a 62-yard field goal try that didn’t come close.
The Texans took over at the Broncos 48 and gained 20 yards on two plays. Fairbairn was wide right on a 46-yard field goal attempt but Joseph had called timeout and Fairbairn nailed the do-over for a 16-10 Houston halftime lead.
INJURY REPORT
Texans: OLB Duke Ejiofor left in the first half with a shoulder injury.
Broncos: Center Matt Paradis sustained a serious right ankle injury when Keenum rolled up on him just before halftime. Paradis had never missed a snap in his four-year career. Right guard Connor McGovern moved over to center and Elijah Wilkinson came in at McGovern’s spot.
UP NEXT
Texans: Travel to Washington on Nov. 18 after a bye.
Broncos: Visit Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18 after a bye.
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
Vikings: Pro Bowl fullback Bill ‘Boom Boom’ Brown dies at 80
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bill Brown, the Minnesota Vikings fullback who was a four-time Pro Bowl pick in 14 seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 80.
The Vikings announced the death Sunday, before a moment of silence for Brown prior to their game against Detroit. Brown's son-in-law, former Vikings quarterback Rich
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bill Brown, the Minnesota Vikings fullback who was a four-time Pro Bowl pick in 14 seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 80.
The Vikings announced the death Sunday, before a moment of silence for Brown prior to their game against Detroit. Brown’s son-in-law, former Vikings quarterback Rich Gannon, said on Twitter that Brown “passed away peacefully .” Tweeted Gannon: “He was an incredible man who was so good to me and everyone he ever met!”
Drafted in the second round by the Bears in 1961 out of Illinois, Brown was traded to the Vikings after his rookie year. Nicknamed “Boom Boom” for his punishing running style, Brown is fourth in Vikings history with 5,757 rushing yards. His best season was 1974, with 1,569 total yards and 16 touchdowns in 14 games.
___
Browns lose defenders, drop fourth in row to end rough week
CLEVELAND (AP) — The coach changed. Everything else with the Cleveland Browns stayed the same.
Unable to slow Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's thrill-a-minute offense, the Browns were soundly beaten — and beaten up — in a 37-21 loss on Sunday in Cleveland's first game under interim coach Gregg Williams.
Mahomes threw two
CLEVELAND (AP) — The coach changed. Everything else with the Cleveland Browns stayed the same.
Unable to slow Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s thrill-a-minute offense, the Browns were soundly beaten — and beaten up — in a 37-21 loss on Sunday in Cleveland’s first game under interim coach Gregg Williams.
Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Cleveland native Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt, another local kid who drove past FirstEnergy Stadium almost every day, scored three TDs as the Chiefs (8-1) overpowered the banged-up Browns (2-6-1) while sending them to their fourth straight loss.
It doesn’t figure to get better anytime soon for Cleveland, which had three more defensive starters get injured.
The pain isn’t going away.
“We have to keep going — next man up,” defensive end Myles Garrett said. “We have to do the best with what we have.”
The loss ended another tumultuous few days for the Browns, whose promising 2-2-1 start has dissolved into more disarray.
Still, rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield managed to extract some positives. He passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns.
“Offensively, I think there was a lot more good in this game than we had in the past,” said Mayfield, who twice connected with running back Duke Johnson on scores. “There is a lot to build on, but there is obviously so much more room for improvement. When you are playing a team like that, you have to stay in the game.
“You have to give yourself chances. You have to do the little things right. You have to chip away, take time off of the clock just because of the offense that they have. There was a lot of good on offense, but we just have to keep getting better.”
Cleveland’s hopes of staying with the Chiefs took a major hit when defensive backs Damarious Randall (groin), E.J. Gaines (concussion) and Denzel Ward (hip) were sidelined by injuries. Randall was scratched before the kickoff, and after Gaines and Ward went down in the first quarter, linebacker Christian Kirksey (hamstring) got hurt.
Stopping the Chiefs with a full roster is tough.
Short-handed, it’s impossible.
The Browns were already missing Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert, who sat out his third game in a row with a hamstring injury.
“The biggest thing that really affected us was that we lost two of our starting corners in the first drive,” cornerback T.J. Carrie said. “That definitely put us in a different situation. We practice with those guys throughout the week, and when those guys go down, it changes the game plan. They are a high-powered offense, and I don’t think we did a good job at all stopping their momentum.”
The injuries put more pressure on Williams, who did not relinquish his duties as defensive coordinator after being asked to replace Hue Jackson, who was fired on Monday along with offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
The Browns may have been outmanned by the more talented Chiefs, but Williams liked how his players fought through a week full of adversity.
“I never saw any flinch,” he said. “Never saw a flinch today. Never saw body language poor today. You have to build on that. This is the National Football League. There are no excuses. You have to continue to get better. You have to. We all have to.”
Williams set an early tone for his shell-shocked team with a fourth-down gamble on Cleveland’s first possession. The Browns converted then, but Williams’ choice to go for a 2-point conversion in the second quarter resulted in the Browns chasing points all afternoon.
Cleveland went 0 for 3 on conversion tries.
Following the game, Mayfield and Mahomes met at mid-field and shared a hug and some words of encouragement. They’ve been friends for years, college rivals and part of the NFL’s next wave of young quarterbacks.
While Mahomes appears to have it all — more talented teammates, a stable franchise — right now, Mayfield doesn’t think the Browns have to try to replicate Kansas City’s offense.
“What we do is perfectly fine,” he said. “We just have to be better at it. They have guys who are making their plays. Their quarterback is putting it in the right spot. He is giving them a chance to win. We just have to be better. We are not going to abandon ship with what we are doing and try to do the Chiefs offense. We just have to trust our guys, trust our playmakers and do our job.”
___
Gronkowski, Michel inactive for Pats’ matchup with Packers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will both be without key players in the Sunday night matchup between the Patriots and Packers.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel are both inactive for New England. Gronkowski is sitting for the second time in three games, this time
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will both be without key players in the Sunday night matchup between the Patriots and Packers.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel are both inactive for New England. Gronkowski is sitting for the second time in three games, this time with an ankle and back issue. Michel is missing his second straight game with a knee injury.
Receiver Geronimo Allison is inactive for the Packers.
Allison was a key contributor in the passing game before missing two weeks with a hamstring issue. He had one catch for 14 yards in returning against the Rams last week, then injured his groin this week in practice. He did not travel with the team.
The full list of inactive players:
GREEN BAY-NEW ENGLAND
Packers: WR Geronimo Allison, QB Tim Boyle, P Drew Kaser, CB Tony Brown, LB Korey Toomer, G Justin McCray, T Alex Light.
Patriots: TE Rob Gronkowski, RB Sony Michel, G Shaq Mason, OL Brian Schwenke, LB Nicholas Grigsby, TE Jacob Hollister, OL Cole Croston.
___
Chargers-Seahawks Stats
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|13
|0
|6—25
|Seattle
|7
|3
|0
|7—17
|First Quarter
Sea_Jar.Brown 10 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 6:55.
LAC_Ty.Williams 12 pass from Rivers (kick failed), :00.
|Second Quarter
LAC_Gordon 34 run (pass failed), 11:36.
LAC_M.Williams 30 pass from
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|13
|0
|6—25
|Seattle
|7
|3
|0
|7—17
|First Quarter
Sea_Jar.Brown 10 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 6:55.
LAC_Ty.Williams 12 pass from Rivers (kick failed), :00.
|Second Quarter
LAC_Gordon 34 run (pass failed), 11:36.
LAC_M.Williams 30 pass from Rivers (Sturgis kick), 1:10.
Sea_FG Janikowski 44, :00.
|Fourth Quarter
LAC_D.King 42 interception return (kick failed), 6:44.
Sea_Vannett 6 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 1:50.
A_68,989.
___
|LAC
|Sea
|First downs
|18
|25
|Total Net Yards
|375
|356
|Rushes-yards
|22-160
|32-154
|Passing
|215
|202
|Punt Returns
|4-17
|3-4
|Kickoff Returns
|2-22
|3-69
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-42
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-26-0
|26-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|4-33
|Punts
|6-43.0
|6-52.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-105
|10-83
|Time of Possession
|24:19
|35:41
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gordon 16-113, Allen 2-28, Ekeler 3-21, Benjamin 1-(minus 2). Seattle, Mik.Davis 15-62, Wilson 5-41, Carson 8-40, Penny 4-11.
PASSING_Los Angeles, Rivers 13-26-0-228. Seattle, Wilson 26-39-1-235.
RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Allen 6-124, V.Green 2-28, Ty.Williams 2-23, M.Williams 1-30, Ekeler 1-13, Gordon 1-10. Seattle, Mik.Davis 7-45, Vannett 6-52, Baldwin 4-77, Lockett 3-22, Penny 3-13, Moore 2-16, Jar.Brown 1-10.
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
Ravens need a break: enter bye week mired in 3-game skid
BALTIMORE (AP) — By the time the Baltimore Ravens play another game, they'll have gone five weeks without a victory.
After enduring nine straight weeks of football to get this far, the weary, aching Ravens will gladly take a week off before attempting to end a three-game losing streak.
Baltimore (4-5) will use
BALTIMORE (AP) — By the time the Baltimore Ravens play another game, they’ll have gone five weeks without a victory.
After enduring nine straight weeks of football to get this far, the weary, aching Ravens will gladly take a week off before attempting to end a three-game losing streak.
Baltimore (4-5) will use the time off to rest, regroup and assess what went wrong during an inexplicable skid following a 4-2 start.
“We’ll look at everything, as we always do during the bye week,” coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday’s 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh. “I think the biggest thing we need to do is get healthy and get fresh.”
Getting back starting tackles Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and James Hurst (back) will certainly help an offense that started the season going 12 for 12 in converting red zone opportunities into touchdowns over the first three games. Lately, though, those chances inside the 20 have resulted in field goals.
Twice in the first half, the Ravens drove deep into Pittsburgh territory and had to settle for field goals.
“It’s frustrating because in these types of games, you don’t get that many plays and that many opportunities, and obviously, scoring touchdowns is the name of the game,” quarterback Joe Flacco said.
In the first half, Pittsburgh scored two touchdowns and the Ravens got two field goals. That put Baltimore in a hole from which it could not recover.
“It helps if you can run it in,” Harbaugh said.
The Ravens have yet to get their running game on track. On Sunday, they finished with 61 yards rushing — including two attempts for 4 yards after halftime.
“I think we can turn it around,” wide receiver John Brown said. Brown was Flacco’s go-to guy early in the season, but his effectiveness has been negated by frequent double teams.
“Things happen. We have to find a way to get it right,” Brown said.
But a struggling offense is only one of Baltimore’s issues.
The NFL’s most dominant defense has suddenly become vulnerable to the pass, particularly the underneath routes that elongate drives and turn short throws into big gainers.
“They kept us on the field for a lot of long drives, just grinding us down,” defensive end Brent Urban said. “You can’t win like that.”
Since blanking the Titans 21-0 in Week 6, the Ravens have yielded 82 points in three defeats. Sixty-seven of those points came in a stretch of six periods through halftime of Sunday’s loss.
“That’s not up to our defensive standard,” defensive back Anthony Levine said. “We know what our standard is, and that isn’t it.”
With the Ravens struggling at the bye and in danger of missing the postseason for the fourth year in a row, it’s only natural that Harbaugh would start fielding questions about job security. He said Sunday he wasn’t concerned with being fired.
“I’ve never been someone who’s worried about keeping a job,” he said. “It’s always been, for me, (about) doing the job.”
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
For Jets on Sunday, trouble started with the snap
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Snapping the ball was a challenge Sunday for the New York Jets, and things didn't get any better after that.
Center Spencer Long reinjured a finger and had half-dozen off-target shotgun hikes, which compounded problems for quarterback Sam Darnold. He threw four interceptions — including a pick-six after
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Snapping the ball was a challenge Sunday for the New York Jets, and things didn’t get any better after that.
Center Spencer Long reinjured a finger and had half-dozen off-target shotgun hikes, which compounded problems for quarterback Sam Darnold. He threw four interceptions — including a pick-six after he snared a high snap — and the Jets never reached the end zone in a 13-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
“We need to be more consistent, myself included especially,” Long said. The injury on the middle finger of his right hand, which he dealt with earlier this season, finally forced him from the game.
Darnold stayed in to take more rookie lumps for the Jets (3-6). His most costly mistake was a pass toward the sideline intended for tight end Eric Tomlinson. Linebacker Jerome Baker cut in front for his first career interception and scored the game’s only touchdown untouched.
“I thought I’d be able to get it over him,” Darnold said.
As for the inconsistent snaps, he said: “It disrupts timing, but there’s no excuse for how I played out there.”
Baker’s score put Miami ahead 13-3 with 11 minutes left. Darnold threw two more interceptions in the final 2½ minutes, both on fourth-and-long.
Darnold finished 21 for 39 for 229 yards with four sacks and a passer rating of 31.8. That’s the third time he has been below 40.
“I just have to be sharper,” he said. “Personally, I have to have a better plan when I get to the line of scrimmage. I’ve got to know exactly where to go with the ball. If No. 1 or 2 isn’t there, I have to go to (No.) 3.”
Coach Todd Bowles said he’s not thinking about replacing Darnold with veteran Josh McCown.
“Not right now, no,” Bowles said.
His critique of Darnold’s performance: “There are plays he would like to have back.”
Interceptions aren’t a new problem — Darnold came into the game tied for the NFL lead with 10 . And lack of scoring is a familiar issue, too — the Jets have 33 points in the past three games, all losses.
Safety Jamal Adams called the latest defeat a 53-man effort but added, “It’s the same, same, same stuff. It’s frustrating. I’m not going to hold my tongue for anything anymore. Enough is enough. I’m not a loser.”
Despite a day of sputtering offense, the Jets had chances to pull the game out.
Trailing 6-3, they reached the Miami 20 early in the fourth quarter, but a sack and delay of game penalty forced them back, and Jason Myers missed a 50-yard field goal try.
“We were in it until the end,” Bowles said. “We just didn’t make enough plays to win it.”
___
___
Report: Bucs say Winston’s benching not about money
Report: Bucs say Winston's benching not about money
Jameis Winston's benching is all about the rest of this season and has nothing to do with Tampa Bay's concerns about the quarterbacks' $20.9 million option, according to a report Sunday.
The Buccaneers picked up Winston's fifth-year option in April. Per NFL
Report: Bucs say Winston’s benching not about money
Jameis Winston’s benching is all about the rest of this season and has nothing to do with Tampa Bay’s concerns about the quarterbacks’ $20.9 million option, according to a report Sunday.
The Buccaneers picked up Winston’s fifth-year option in April. Per NFL rules, all first-round picks get a fifth-year team option in their rookie contracts. Teams must exercise the option before the start of the league year of that player’s fourth season, or that player becomes a free agent after four seasons.
But the salary of that fifth season is guaranteed only for injury. Hence the speculation that the Bucs could be sitting Winston out to avoid the risk of him suffering an injury that could trigger the guarantee.
But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, team sources say that concern is not the reason Winston lost his starting job to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Winston was benched after throwing four interceptions last week, and Fitzpatrick was named the starter for Sunday’s game in Carolina.
Fitzpatrick threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns — but also threw two interceptions — in the Bucs’ 42-28 loss.
Tampa Bay entered the day 3-4 and in the thick of the wild-card race, but is now 3-5 and in last place in the NFC South. The Buccaneers are 1-2 in Winston’s three starts in 2018. He missed the first three games because of a suspension stemming from an alleged groping incident involving a female Uber driver in 2016.
Winston has thrown for 1,181 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions in parts of four games this season.
Bears score 2 TDs on defense, throttle hapless Bills
Bears score 2 TDs on defense, throttle hapless Bills
Jordan Howard ran for two touchdowns and the Chicago defense scored twice -- all four touchdowns coming in the second quarter -- as the Bears blew out the Buffalo Bills 41-9 on Sunday at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bears score 2 TDs on defense, throttle hapless Bills
Jordan Howard ran for two touchdowns and the Chicago defense scored twice — all four touchdowns coming in the second quarter — as the Bears blew out the Buffalo Bills 41-9 on Sunday at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Cornerback Eddie Jackson returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown and defensive end Leonard Floyd scored on a 19-yard interception return less than four minutes later for the Bears (5-3), who have four defensive touchdowns this season.
Chicago won despite totaling only 190 yards of offense and 11 first downs. Mitchell Trubisky completed 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards, a 2-yard touchdown pass to Trey Burke and an interception. Howard rushed for 47 yards on 14 carries.
Even with defensive star Khalil Mack sitting out for a second straight game with an ankle injury, the Bears held the Bills’ hapless offense to 264 yards and forced four turnovers, bringing their season takeaway total to 21.
Buffalo (2-7) scored a touchdown for the first time in three games but was held to less than 14 points for the seventh time this season (and sixth game in a row). The Bills have now totaled 96 points through the first nine games, the fewest in franchise history.
Nathan Peterman had another turnover-plagued performance for the Bills with three more interceptions. Peterman has now been intercepted 13 times in 133 career attempts, including playoffs. He finished 31 of 49 passing for 189 yards and led the Bills in rushing with 46 yards and a 1-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
The Bills turned to Peterman after he was twice benched for poor performance as rookie Josh Allen (elbow) and veteran Derek Anderson (concussion) were both out.
Chicago scored four touchdowns in a span of 12:20 to take a 28-0 lead before halftime.
Special teams miscues by the Bills gave the Bears a short field on their two second-quarter touchdown drives.
Howard walked in for a 1-yard touchdown to cap a 37-yard drive that was aided by Logan Thomas’ late-hit penalty on a punt return. Howard later scored on an 18-yard run in the final minute of the half after Tarik Cohen returned a punt 38 yards to the Buffalo 23.
Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith forced the fumble by Bills tight end Jason Croom that Jackson returned for a touchdown, and Floyd plucked a tipped pass out of the air for his defensive score, part of a stretch of three takeaways on consecutive drives for the Bears. Adrian Amos Jr. intercepted a pass that bounced off the hands of receiver Terrelle Pryor, who was signed by the Bills earlier this week, for the third turnover in the stretch. Kyle Fuller picked off Peterman in the third quarter.
Cody Parkey added 23- and 45-yard field goals in the second half. Burton’s touchdown reception came with 4:40 remaining.
Buffalo’s Stephen Hauschka made a 41-yard field early in the third quarter.
Dolphins S Jones pulls himself from game, coach says
Dolphins S Jones pulls himself from game, coach says
Veteran safety Reshad Jones pulled himself out of the game against the New York Jets on Sunday, but coach Adam Gase said after the game he didn't know why.
"I'll probably learn a little bit more tonight and try to figure
Dolphins S Jones pulls himself from game, coach says
Veteran safety Reshad Jones pulled himself out of the game against the New York Jets on Sunday, but coach Adam Gase said after the game he didn’t know why.
“I’ll probably learn a little bit more tonight and try to figure out what’s going on,” Gase said.
Jones removed himself after two defensive series in the Dolphins’ 13-6 win. He was replaced by rookie first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had started at cornerback and slid to safety.
Jones did not return and was seen engaged in a number of animated conversations on the sideline, according to multiple reports. He was seen limping on the sideline, but there was no report from the team that he had sustained an injury.
Jones was not in the locker room after the game to address questions from the media.
Jones has started seven games this season and has 34 tackles and two interceptions.
The Dolphins selected Jones, now 30, in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He has played in 117 games for the Dolphins and had 20 interceptions and 701 tackles entering Sunday’s game.
Cameron Wolfe, an ESPN reporter who covers the Dolphins, tweeted that Jones’ teammates were “hush hush on the matter, deferring to coaches.”
Jones signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension with Miami in 2017 that gave him $33 million in guaranteed money. Jones and the Dolphins agreed to restructure that contract this spring to free cap space while still paying Jones all of the money due.
–Field Level Media
NFL injury roundup: Ohio teams feeling the pain
NFL injury roundup: Ohio teams feeling the pain
The Cincinnati Bengals did not play this weekend, but that didn't keep them off the list of teams dealing with serious injury concerns.
NFL Network reported Sunday morning that wide receiver A.J. Green will visit a specialist during this week. He was
NFL injury roundup: Ohio teams feeling the pain
The Cincinnati Bengals did not play this weekend, but that didn’t keep them off the list of teams dealing with serious injury concerns.
NFL Network reported Sunday morning that wide receiver A.J. Green will visit a specialist during this week. He was wearing a protective walking boot at the team facility this week before players were dismissed until Monday.
NFL Network reported Green was scheduled to see foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay with “all options” on the table, including surgery.
Because Green experienced swelling, the Bengals are unsure what his status could be for Week 10, when the Bengals play the New Orleans Saints coming back from the bye.
–The Cleveland Browns, needing all the help they could get against the Kansas City Chiefs offense, lost multiple members of their secondary in the first quarter.
Cornerback E.J. Gaines, who missed the previous two games with a concussion, suffered another concussion against the Chiefs and did not return from the game. Also in the first quarter, cornerback Denzel Ward — the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft and tied for second in the league with three interceptions entering Week 9 — sustained a hip injury and also did not return.
The Browns already were without safety Damarious Randall (groin injury but reportedly a healthy scratch) and cornerback Terrance Mitchell (broken wrist). Not surprisingly, K.C. quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 375 games and three touchdowns in the 37-21 Chiefs win.
–The Washington Redskins lost a pair of offensive linemen in their 38-14 loss to Atlanta.
Guards Brandon Scherff (shoulder) and Shawn Lauvao (knee) left the game and did not return. According to multiple reports, both will undergo MRI exams on Monday. Tackle Trent Williams already was out with a thumb injury, undergoing surgery earlier in the week and reportedly expected to be out about a month.
Tackle Morgan Moses also left the game with a knee injury on Sunday, though he was able to return.
–The Dolphins also saw multiple linemen go down, as tackles Ja’Wuan James and Laremy Tunsil both left their game against the Jets with knee injuries.
James did return in the fourth quarter but Tunsil did not. He did not return.
According to reports, James was still sore after the game and is expected to get an MRI exam on Monday, while Tunsil said his injury is not serious.
NFL roundup: Chiefs, Mahomes light up Cleveland
NFL roundup: Chiefs, Mahomes light up Cleveland
Patrick Mahomes passed for 375 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, while running back Kareem Hunt scored three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs maintained the best record in the AFC by drilling the host Cleveland Browns 37-21.
The 300-yard passing performance was the
NFL roundup: Chiefs, Mahomes light up Cleveland
Patrick Mahomes passed for 375 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, while running back Kareem Hunt scored three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs maintained the best record in the AFC by drilling the host Cleveland Browns 37-21.
The 300-yard passing performance was the eighth straight for Mahomes, who has 29 touchdown passes.
Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 29 of 42 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Cleveland (2-6-1) suffered its fourth straight loss. It also marked Gregg Williams’ debut as head coach after the Browns fired Hue Jackson.
The Chiefs (8-1) scored on six of their first seven possessions, did not punt until the fourth quarter and averaged 8.6 yards per play. Five receivers had 50 or more yards, led by tight end Travis Kelce with 99 yards on seven receptions, with two touchdowns.
Steelers 23, Ravens 16
James Conner continued to excel with 163 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown catch as visiting Pittsburgh downed rival Baltimore.
Conner, the AFC offensive player of the month for October, rushed for 107 yards and had 56 receiving yards against the top-ranked defense in the NFL. He became the first player in Steelers history with 10 touchdowns in the first eight games of a season.
Ben Roethlisberger passed for 270 yards, including touchdowns to Conner and Antonio Brown, as Pittsburgh (5-2-1) won its fourth straight. Baltimore (4-5) has lost three straight.
Vikings 24, Lions 9
Danielle Hunter returned a Matthew Stafford fumble 32 yards for a touchdown and host Minnesota Vikings defense sacked Stafford 10 times in to top Detroit.
Kirk Cousins completed 18 of 22 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings (5-3-1). Adam Thielen caught Cousins’ touchdown pass but was limited to 22 yards on four receptions. He entered the game having tied an NFL record by reaching 100 yards receiving in each of the first eight games of the season.
Stafford completed 25 of 36 passes for 199 yards, Minnesota outgained Detroit 283-209 and the Lions (3-5) ran for only 66 yards.
Bears 41, Bills 9
Jordan Howard ran for two touchdowns and the Chicago defense scored twice for 28 points in the second quarter and the Bears blew out host Buffalo.
Cornerback Eddie Jackson returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown and defensive end Leonard Floyd scored on a 19-yard interception return less than four minutes later for the Bears (5-3), who have four defensive touchdowns this season.
Buffalo (2-7) scored a touchdown for the first time in three games but was held to less than 14 points for the seventh time this season (and sixth game in a row). The Bills have now totaled 96 points through the first nine games, the fewest in franchise history.
Panthers 42, Buccaneers 28
Second-year players Curtis Samuel and Christian McCaffrey each scored two touchdowns as Carolina Panthers turned a record-setting first half into a 14-point victory against visiting Tampa Bay.
Samuel’s 19-yard touchdown catch with 9:04 remaining halted Tampa Bay’s momentum as the Panthers (6-2) won their third game in a row. McCaffrey ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns as the Panthers set a franchise record with 35 first-half points.
Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to the starting lineup, replacing erratic Jameis Winston, and threw for 243 yards and four touchdown passes but was intercepted twice as Tampa Bay fell to 3-5.
Falcons 38, Redskins 14
Matt Ryan passed for 350 yards and four scores, including Julio Jones’ first touchdown reception of the season, and visiting Atlanta ended Washington’s three-game winning streak in a blowout.
Jones had seven catches for 121 yards and caught a 35-yard touchdown pass with 3:45 left to play, setting off an Atlanta celebration. Running back Tevin Coleman had two touchdown catches and rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley had another — from 40 yards — for the Falcons (4-4).
The Redskins (5-3) pulled to within 28-14 with 2:15 left in the third quarter when running back Kapri Bibbs scored from 3 yards out, but Atlanta added 10 fourth-quarter points.
Dolphins 13, Jets 6
Rookie Jerome Baker broke open a close game with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as host Miami topped AFC East rival New York.
The Dolphins (5-4) snapped a two-game losing streak while the Jets (3-6) have lost three games in a row.
Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold was intercepted a career-high four times. Miami led 6-3 when Baker made his play, cutting in front of a receiver on the right sideline. It was Baker’s first career interception, and it was preceded at the start of the play by a bad shotgun snap from center Spencer Long, who has a dislocated middle finger.
Mahomes, Chiefs rip Browns
Mahomes, Chiefs rip Browns
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 375 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, while running back Kareem Hunt scored three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs maintained the best record in the AFC by drilling the host Cleveland Browns 37-21.
The 300-yard passing performance was the eighth straight
Mahomes, Chiefs rip Browns
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 375 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, while running back Kareem Hunt scored three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs maintained the best record in the AFC by drilling the host Cleveland Browns 37-21.
The 300-yard passing performance was the eighth straight for Mahomes, who has 29 touchdown passes.
The duel between Mahomes and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was a rematch from their Big 12 days when they were first teammates at Texas Tech and later rivals after Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma.
Mayfield, a rookie who was the top pick in the 2018 draft, completed 29 of 42 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. Cleveland (2-6-1) suffered its fourth straight loss. It also marked Gregg Williams’ debut as head coach after the Browns fired Hue Jackson.
The Chiefs (8-1) scored on six of their first seven possessions, did not punt until the fourth quarter and averaged 9.3 yards per snap. Five receivers had 50 or more yards, led by tight end Travis Kelce with 99 yards on seven receptions, with two touchdowns.
Hunt had 91 yards on 17 carries. He and Kelce scored touchdowns to begin the third quarter, the second after Damien Williams blocked a punt to set up Kansas City on the Cleveland 26.
After purchasing more than 100 tickets for students attending his Cleveland high school, Hunt scored on a 50-yard run-and-catch on the Chiefs’ first possession. A 21-yard pass to Kelce keyed the 95-yard march, which gave Kansas City 48 points on opening drives this season.
The Chiefs tacked on first-half touchdowns on a pair of 75-yard drives, including a 1-yard dart by Hunt with 2:24 left, while securing a 21-15 halftime margin. It marked the fourth time Hunt, a second-year pro, scored a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game.
The Browns scored touchdowns on their last two drives of the half. Chubb crashed in from 3 yards out with 6:29 left and another running back, Duke Johnson, scored on a 19-yard pass with 26 seconds left.
Cleveland has lost 13 consecutive November games.
