The Latest: Saints breeze past Eagles to lead at half
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
6 p.m.
The Saints are in control at the half against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.
Drew Brees is 15 of 22 for 206 yards and two touchdowns as New Orleans built a 24-7 lead.
Carson Wentz is 8 of 12 but has thrown for just 77 yards with an interception. He has been sacked twice.
The Eagles’ secondary has taken another hit with starting safety Avonte Maddox leaving in the first quarter with a knee injury. Philadelphia was already without cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Rodney McLeod, who also have knee injuries.
5:30 p.m.
Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann is among the few players who knows exactly what current Redskins quarterback Alex Smith went through while suffering a season-ending broken leg – and Theismann was at the stadium when Smith got injured.
Theismann tells The Associated Press he turned away when Smith’s lower right fibia and tibia were broken in the third quarter of Washington’s 23-21 loss to visiting Houston on Sunday.
“It brought back vivid memories,” says Theismann, whose career ended when his leg was broken against the New York Giants on Nov. 18, 1985 — 33 years ago to the day.
“The irony of today is just hard to believe,” Theismann says.
5:27 p.m.
The Eagles say starting center Jason Kelce and starting safety Avonte Maddox each will miss the rest of Philadelphia’s game in New Orleans.
Both injuries occurred in the first quarter. Kelce hurt his left elbow at the end of the Eagles’ second possession. Maddox hurt his knee helping to defend an incomplete pass in the end zone on New Orleans’ second possession.
Maddox’s injury further decimates a secondary that came in without Jalen Mills, who was scratched because of a foot injury.
Philadelphia was already without starting cornerback Ronald Darby and starting safety Rodney McLeod with knee injuries.
The latest injures occurred while New Orleans, which came in on an eight-game winning streak, was in the process of building an early 17-0 lead.
The Eagles cut it to 17-7 on a 28-yard TD run by Josh Adams about halfway through the second quarter.
5:20 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget has been carted to the locker room with a knee injury during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers say he will not return.
Liuget missed the first four games due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He has provided a lift to the team’s pass rush unit since returning.
The Chargers had a 13-7 lead at halftime.
5:10 p.m.
Derek Carr and Josh Rosen are trading touchdown passes in the desert.
Carr has thrown for scores to Jared Cook and Brandon LaFell for the visiting Oakland Raiders in Arizona. Rosen has touchdown tosses to Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk for the Cardinals.
Rosen and Kirk connected on a 59-yard score.
The game between two of the worst teams in the league was tied at 14-all midway through the second quarter.
4:35 p.m.
Redskins quarterback Alex Smith’s season is over.
Coach Jay Gruden says Smith is done for the year because of a broken tibia and fibia in his right leg. Smith was hurt in the third quarter of Washington’s 23-21 loss to Houston.
Players from both teams walked off the sidelines to offer good wishes to Smith, who waved his right hand to fans as he was driven away.
Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose career ended with a broken leg during a game in 1985, tweeted: “I feel so bad for him.”
4 p.m.
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri added another record-breaking moment to his career when Indianapolis beat the Tennessee Titans 38-10.
Vinatieri participated in his 210th regular-season win, snapping a tie with the late George Blanda for the most in league history.
It has been a milestone season for the 45-year-old Vinatieri, the oldest active player in the league. He broke Morten Andersen’s career records for field goals and scoring earlier this season.
And now Vinatieri has more wins in 23 seasons than Blanda accrued in a 26-year career that spanned four decades.
Andrew Luck also moved into a tie for third all-time by throwing at least three touchdown passes in his seventh straight game. He’s tied with Dan Marino, who did it during the 1986 and 1987 seasons. Only Tom Brady (10) and Peyton Manning (eight) remain ahead of Luck.
3:20 p.m.
Detroit rookie Kerryon Johnson left the game against Carolina in the third quarter with an apparent left knee injury and is questionable to return.
Johnson has 87 yards on 15 carries on the day, including Detroit’s only touchdown so far. The Lions lead 13-7.
The Panthers also had a scare in the third quarter when quarterback Cam Newton appeared to hurt an ankle, but he missed only one play and was back for his team’s next possession, early in the fourth.
—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit
3:05 p.m.
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has been carted off the field with an air cast on his injured right ankle after being sacked by Houston Texans defenders J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson midway through the third quarter.
Smith covered his face with both hands, then a towel, as he was checked by medical personnel on the field.
Players from both teams walked off the sidelines to offer good wishes to Smith, who waved his right hand to fans as he was driven away.
Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose career ended with a broken leg during a game in 1985, tweeted: “I feel so bad for him.”
3 p.m.
Carolina kicker Graham Gano’s streak of successful field goals is over.
Gano had made 28 in a row —the longest active run in the NFL— before hitting the left upright from 34 yards in the third quarter at Detroit. The Lions then drove for a field goal to take a 13-7 lead over the Panthers.
Gano’s streak only included the regular season. He missed a field goal in the playoffs last season.
Backed up at his own 6-yard line in the third quarter, Carolina’s Cam Newton completed a short pass to D.J. Moore along the left sideline, and the speedy receiver turned it into an 82-yard gain.
But the Lions hustled back and tackled Moore at the Detroit 12, and then the defense held. Gano’s miss meant the Panthers came away with no points.
—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit
2:58 p.m.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made another switch at quarterback.
Jameis Winston is behind center, replacing starter Ryan Fitzpatrick after he was removed following his third interception against the New York Giants.
New York had a 24-14 lead on the visiting Bucs late in the third quarter.
2:50 p.m.
For the first time since Nov. 6, 2016, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been shut out in the first half.
Ben Roethlisberger, who last week against Carolina posted a perfect quarterback rating (158.3), was 8 of 19 for 53 yards and two interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars headed into halftime trailing 9-0.
Roethlisberger now has nine turnovers in his last three games against the Jaguars, including five in a 30-9 regular-season loss at home last year.
Blake Bortles hasn’t been much better, but the Jaguars are leaning on the run. In one 15-play possession, the Jaguars had 12 consecutive rushes.
2:30 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans lost their defensive coordinator in the first quarter and may have lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half against the Colts with an undisclosed injury.
Mariota was injured after being sacked by Denico Autry. He sat on the ground briefly before walking to the sideline and then to the locker room, even though the Titans were forced to use a timeout which would have allowed Mariota to stay in the game.
Backup Blaine Gabbert replaced Mariota and completed a six-yard pass on third-and-14. But an unnecessary roughness call on Indianapolis’ George Odum moved the ball to the Colts 24 and set up Ryan Succop for a 42-yard field goal to cut the Titans’ deficit to 24-3.
Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to an Indy hospital after leaving the press box in a wheelchair. The Titans later issued a statement saying he had left the stadium for further observation.
Tennessee came into the game with the league’s top-ranked scoring defense.
2:20 p.m.
Just as the Washington Redskins appeared on the verge of their first lead change of the entire season, Alex Smith threw an interception that was returned 101 yards for a touchdown by Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.
The play put Houston ahead 17-7 late in the second quarter at Washington.
The Texans were up 10-7 in the matchup of division leaders when the Redskins were driving with a chance to do something they hadn’t managed this season: taking a lead in a game during which they trailed.
On first-and-goal from the 7, Smith threw an incompletion. On second down, he was sacked for a loss of 2 yards. And on third-and-goal, he threw into the end zone for Jordan Reed, but the tight end cut in and the ball went outside — right into the arms of Reid.
On Washington’s ensuing possession, Smith was picked off again, this time by Brennan Scarlett.
2:19 p.m.
The Giants say that safety Landon Collins is expected to return after being evaluated for a concussion. He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter of New York’s game against Tampa Bay after trying to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble.
The Giants led 14-7 late at halftime.
2:10 p.m.
Current Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has pulled even with former Redskins RB John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing TDs in NFL history.
Peterson’s 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter Sunday, cutting Washington’s deficit to 10-7 against the Houston Texans in a matchup of division leaders.
Next in Peterson’s sights is Jim Brown, who is fifth on the league’s list with 106 rushing touchdowns.
The record of 164 is held by Emmitt Smith.
2:05 p.m.
New York Giants safety Landon Collins has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter of the game against Tampa Bay. He appeared to get hurt after failing to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble on a broken play from the 1.
The Giants were leading 14-7 late in the first half.
1:40 p.m.
One of Tennessee’s assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.
It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches’ box after someone came out of the box and asked for assistance. The coach walked out under his own power but was asked to sit in the wheelchair so they could take him to a lower level for further examination.
1:35 p.m.
Saquon Barkley has two touchdowns already for the New York Giants.
The star rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to open the scoring for the Giants against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barkley added a 5-yard scoring run to give New York a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. At 2-7 entering Sunday, the Giants are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year.
1:15 p.m.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.
Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.
The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.
The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
11 a.m.
So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?
On byes.
In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).
The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.
New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.
Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.
___
Redskins lose Smith for season to broken leg; Mariota hurt
Thirty-three years to the day after the Redskins lost quarterback Joe Theismann to a broken leg, Alex Smith's season ended on an eerily similar injury in Washington's 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Smith broke his right tibia and fibula on a sack by Kareem Jackson midway through the third quarter
Theismann ‘turned away’ after seeing Redskins QB Smith hurt
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Alex Smith seemed to know immediately this was bad. Really, really bad. He covered his face with both hands, then a white towel, before his fractured right leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field.
Luck keeps record perfect against Titans with 38-10 victory
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck followed the perfect plan Sunday.
He threw three more touchdown passes again, avoided getting sacked again and helped Adam Vinatieri achieve another record-breaking moment by leading the Colts to their fourth straight win.
Steelers rally to stun Jaguars in final seconds, 20-16
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger was far from perfect until the fourth quarter, and that was all that mattered for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
One week after Roethlisberger had a perfect quarterback rating, he overcame three interceptions and a 16-0 deficit by leading two late scoring drives. He lunged in from the 1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger was far from perfect until the fourth quarter, and that was all that mattered for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
One week after Roethlisberger had a perfect quarterback rating, he overcame three interceptions and a 16-0 deficit by leading two late scoring drives. He lunged in from the 1 for the winning score with 5 seconds left for a 20-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The Steelers (7-2-1) won their sixth straight and likely ended any playoff hopes for the Jaguars, who eliminated Pittsburgh in the divisional round last year. The Jaguars (3-7) dropped their sixth in a row in a game they controlled until the final five minutes.
Leonard Fournette ran for 95 yards and caught two passes for 46 yards that led to the Jaguars’ only touchdown when he launched himself from the 4 and scored for a 16-0 lead with 2:09 left in the third quarter.
Roethlisberger, who now has 10 turnovers in his last three games against Jacksonville, took over from there.
He got safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to bite on a pump fake and found Antonio Brown open deep in the middle of the field for a 78-yard touchdown.
Still trailing by 10 points with just under six minutes remaining, Roethlisberger found tight end Vance McDonald in the back of the end zone to cut the lead to 16-13 with 2:28 remaining.
The Jaguars went three-and-out, and Roethlisberger led a 68-yard drive. He hit JuJu Smith-Schuster on the left sideline for a 35-yard gain to the 27 that at least got the Steelers in field goal position.
James Conner dropped a sure touchdown when he got behind linebacker Telvin Smith Sr., but Roethlisberger hit Brown over the middle to the 2.
TEXANS 23, REDSKINS 21
Justin Reid returned an interception 101 yards to help the Texans overcome a mistake-prone Deshaun Watson for their seventh consecutive victory.
Washington’s loss came at a significant price when quarterback Alex Smith suffered a gruesome ankle injury on a sack in the third quarter. Smith’s right ankle turned the wrong way as he was sacked by Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt on a play eerily similar to Joe Theismann’s broken leg that came exactly 33 years ago to the day.
Colt McCoy replaced Smith and threw for a touchdown pass and led a long scoring drive for Washington (6-4), which likely will have to rely on the journeyman quarterback the rest of the way.
Adrian Peterson’s touchdown that put the Redskins up 21-20 early in the fourth quarter was the first lead change in a game involving the Redskins all season.
Watson threw for a touchdown and had two interceptions, completing 16 of 24 passes and taking three sacks. Houston (7-3) turned over the ball three times, but kept its winning streak going after Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 63-yard field-goal attempt with 3 seconds left.
Peterson ran for two touchdowns to continue climbing the NFL rushing chart, but was bottled up on a lot of his other carries. Peterson’s 3- and 7-yard TD runs gave him 105 in his career and moved him past former Redskins star John Riggins into sole possession of sixth, one behind Jim Brown for fifth.
Peterson finished with 51 yards on 16 carries.
COWBOYS 22, FALCONS 19
ATLANTA (AP) — Brett Maher shook off a missed extra point and kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play.
Matt Ryan threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones for Atlanta’s only touchdown with 1:52 remaining to tie the game. But Dallas drove 51 yards in 10 plays, setting up Maher’s winning kick as time expired .
The Cowboys (5-5), who gained a game on Washington in the NFC East, gave their playoff hopes a boost. Atlanta (4-6) lost its second straight game and now faces long odds to reach the postseason — especially playing in the NFC South, where the Falcons trail New Orleans and Carolina.
After a field goal battle between Maher and Atlanta’s Matt Bryant left the Falcons with a 9-6 lead heading to the final period, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott scored on a pair of runs to push the Cowboys to a 19-9 lead.
Grinding for every yard, Dallas needed 14 plays to cover 75 yards for the game’s first TD, Prescott’s 4-yard run after faking a handoff to Elliott. Prescott had a couple of 17-yard passes — one to Amari Cooper, another to Cole Beasley — but no other play on the possession went for more than 5 yards.
Maher hooked the extra point, however, leaving the Cowboys with a 12-9 lead.
They quickly extended the margin. On Atlanta’s next possession, Ryan threw a short pass to Calvin Ridley cutting over the middle. The ball was thrown a bit too hard, the rookie couldn’t hang on and it ricocheted into the arms of Dallas linebacker Leighton Vander Esch . He returned the interception 28 yards to the Atlanta 31.
Two plays later, Elliott darted through a big hole up the middle, shook off an attempted tackle from Damontae Kazee at the 15 and powered in for a 23-yard touchdown . Maher connected on this extra point, giving the Cowboys a 10-point lead with 12:26 remaining.
COLTS 38, TITANS 10
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck threw three touchdown passes and Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins both ran for scores. Indy (5-5) has won four straight for the first time since November 2014. Luck remained unbeaten in 10 starts against the Titans.
Tennessee (5-5) lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half after he reinjured his right elbow. Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees also was taken to a nearby hospital for observation after medical workers were called to the coaches’ box during the first quarter.
The 69-year-old Pees retired briefly after last season.
Luck’s mastery over Tennessee did not change. He shredded the league’s best scoring defense by going 23 of 29 with 297 yards with two TD passes to T.Y. Hilton. Luck has thrown at least one TD pass in a league-high 33 consecutive games and three or more in seven straight.
Adam Vinatieri added another milestone to his growing list by celebrating his 210th career win over a 23-season career with New England and Indy. That’s one more than George Blanda won during a 26-year career that spanned four decades. Earlier this season, Vinatieri, the league’s oldest active player at age 45, also broke Morten Andersen’s career records for field goals and scoring earlier this season.
RAVENS 24, BENGALS 21
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson juked and sprinted for 117 yards in his first NFL start, Gus Edwards ran for 115 and the Ravens ended a three-game losing streak.
Flashing the moves that enabled him to win the 2016 Heisman Trophy at Louisville, Jackson zipped in and out of the pocket for 27 carries. Though the Ravens (5-5) relied heavily on the run, Jackson also completed 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards with an interception.
Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco did not practice all week and was inactive with a right hip injury. That created an opening for Jackson, the 32nd overall pick in the NFL draft.
Before Sunday, the former Louisville star occasionally took snaps in running situations and replaced Flacco in the fourth quarter of two blowouts. Having to carry the load by himself, Jackson responded with a solid performance in a game the Ravens had to win.
Down 21-13 in the second half, Baltimore rallied to hand the sinking Bengals (5-5) their fourth loss in five games.
Edwards, an undrafted rookie free agent, scored on an 11-yard run and barreled in for the conversion late in the third quarter. Jackson then directed a 55-yard drive that ended with a field goal by Justin Tucker with 8:12 remaining.
Cincinnati’s Randy Bullock missed a potential tying 52-yard field goal with 3:59 left, and Andy Dalton’s fourth-down pass from the Baltimore 37 with 1:42 to go was knocked away by Marlon Humphrey.
LIONS 20, PANTHERS 19
DETROIT (AP) — Cam Newton threw an incomplete pass on a 2-point conversion with 1:07 left, letting the Lions hold on. Newton had time and receiver Jarius Wright open in the end zone, but the star quarterback sailed the pass high. Carolina coach Ron Rivera went for the win after Newton threw his third touchdown pass to DJ Moore, perhaps because usually reliable kicker Graham Gano missed an extra point and a field goal earlier in the game.
The Lions (4-6) recovered an onside kick to seal the victory and end a season-high three-game losing streak. They were in a position to win after Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead, 19-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 5:19 left.
The Panthers (6-4) have lost two straight for the first time this season.
Newton was 25 of 37 for 357 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Moore had seven receptions for 157 yards and a score.
Stafford was 23 of 37 for 220 yards with a touchdown. Golladay had eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.
GIANTS 38, BUCCANEERS 35
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley ran for a career-high 142 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Giants got consecutive games for the first time since December 2016.
Eli Manning also threw two touchdowns and linebacker Alec Ogletree returned one of the Giants’ four interceptions 15 yards for another score in New York’s biggest point output of the season.
The Giants (3-7) never trailed as Manning found a wide-open Barkley on a 6-yard TD pass on the opening series, and the No. 2 overall pick in the draft scored from 5 yards on the second possession to give New York the lead for good.
Odell Beckham Jr. had four catches for 74 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
Tampa Bay (3-7) made things interesting after Jameis Winston replaced a turnover-plagued Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter and led four touchdown drives. The last score came on a 41-yard pass to Mike Evans with 2:22 to play and got the Bucs within 38-35.
The Bucs got the ball back at their 20 with 23 seconds to play, but B.W. Webb intercepted Winston’s long throw down the sideline to ice the win and send Tampa Bay (3-7) to its fourth straight loss.
The Latest: Redskins QB Alex Smith out for year
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
4:35 p.m.
Redskins quarterback Alex Smith's season is over.
Roethlisberger leads Steelers to comeback win over Jags
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger was far from perfect until the fourth quarter, and that was all that mattered for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
One week after Roethlisberger had a perfect quarterback rating, he overcame three interceptions and a 16-0 deficit by leading two late scoring drives. He lunged in from the 1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger was far from perfect until the fourth quarter, and that was all that mattered for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
One week after Roethlisberger had a perfect quarterback rating, he overcame three interceptions and a 16-0 deficit by leading two late scoring drives. He lunged in from the 1 for the winning score with 5 seconds left for a 20-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The Steelers (7-2-1) won their sixth straight and likely ended any playoff hopes for the Jaguars, who eliminated Pittsburgh in the divisional round last year.
The Jaguars (3-7) dropped their sixth in a row in a game they controlled until the final five minutes.
Leonard Fournette ran for 95 yards and caught two passes for 46 yards that led to the Jaguars’ only touchdown when he launched himself from the 4 and scored for a 16-0 lead with 2:09 left in the third quarter.
Roethlisberger, who now has 10 turnovers in his last three games against Jacksonville, took over from there.
He got safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to bite on a pump fake and found Antonio Brown open deep in the middle of the field for a 78-yard touchdown.
Still trailing by 10 points with just under six minutes remaining, Roethlisberger found tight end Vance McDonald in the back of the end zone to cut the lead to 16-13 with 2:28 remaining.
Pittsburgh kicked off and the Jaguars went three-and-out, and then Roethlisberger led a 68-yard drive. He hit JuJu Smith-Schuster on the left sideline for a 35-yard gain to the 27 that at least got the Steelers in field goal position.
James Conner, throttled in the running game, dropped a sure touchdown when he got behind linebacker Telvin Smith Sr., turning his eyes to goal line as the ball bounced off his hands. No matter. Roethlisberger hit Brown over the middle to the 2, and after a pair of penalties, Roethlisberger rolled to his right and surged across the line on a 1-yard score that was upheld on review.
Roethlisberger was 27 of 47 for 314 yards, 170 of them in the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars held the ball nearly twice as long, with 13 rushing plays on a 15-play drive early in the game. But all they managed in the first half were three field goals from Josh Lambo. It was the first time in 33 games the Steelers had been blanked in the first half.
Blake Bortles was largely ineffective, throwing for just 104 yards and getting back six times. His biggest gains were to Fournette out of the backfield, and the Steelers stopped Jacksonville cold in the fourth quarter to get enough chances to win.
STEELER SACKS
Pittsburgh came into the game tied for the league lead with 31 sacks and got to Bortles six times. Javon Hargrave and T.J. Watt each had two.
Watt now has 17 career sacks, the most by a Steelers player in his first two seasons since Keith Willis, who had 15 in 1982 and 1983.
RAMSEY SHINES
One week after Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey tweeted after a loss to the Colts that “when I’m gone from here, y’all gone miss me,” he had his best game of the year. Ramsey had two interceptions, none bigger than in the end zone over Brown.
With the Steelers trailing 9-0 in the third quarter, Roethlisberger threw to Brown over the middle. Ramsay reached over Brown’s helmet and juggled the ball before pulling it in. He tried to run out of the end zone, stumbled and kept going until he was ruled down by contact.
Ramsey also broke across the middle on Brown and made a diving pick, somehow keeping the ball off the turf on a play initially ruled incomplete but overturned on review.
RUNNING GAME
James Conner came into the game with 771 yards rushing, tops in the AFC. He didn’t have much room against Jacksonville, gaining 25 yards on nine attempts.
UP NEXT
Steelers: On the road against the Denver Broncos next Sunday.
Jaguars: At the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.
Jackson carries 27 times, lifts Ravens past Bengals 24-21
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson juked and sprinted for 117 yards in his first NFL start, Gus Edwards ran for 115 and the Baltimore Ravens ground out a 24-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to end a three-game losing streak.
Steelers-Jaguars Stats
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|6
|14—20
|Jacksonville
|0
|9
|7
|0—16
|Second Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 48, 13:10.
Jac_FG Lambo 38, 8:34.
Jac_FG Lambo 43, 3:37.
|Third Quarter
Jac_Fournette 2 run (Lambo kick), 2:09.
Pit_A.Brown 78 pass from Roethlisberger (pass failed), 1:17.
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|6
|14—20
|Jacksonville
|0
|9
|7
|0—16
|Second Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 48, 13:10.
Jac_FG Lambo 38, 8:34.
Jac_FG Lambo 43, 3:37.
|Third Quarter
Jac_Fournette 2 run (Lambo kick), 2:09.
Pit_A.Brown 78 pass from Roethlisberger (pass failed), 1:17.
|Fourth Quarter
Pit_McDonald 11 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:28.
Pit_Roethlisberger 1 run (Boswell kick), :05.
A_67,683.
|Pit
|Jac
|First downs
|19
|15
|Total Net Yards
|323
|243
|Rushes-yards
|11-26
|43-179
|Passing
|297
|64
|Punt Returns
|3-13
|2-36
|Kickoff Returns
|2-44
|2-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-11
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-47-3
|10-18-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|6-40
|Punts
|6-51.0
|9-46.1
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-15
|11-111
|Time of Possession
|22:20
|37:40
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 9-25, Roethlisberger 2-1. Jacksonville, Fournette 28-95, Hyde 8-44, Yeldon 5-23, Bortles 2-17.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 27-47-3-314. Jacksonville, Bortles 10-18-0-104.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 8-104, Conner 6-24, A.Brown 5-117, Switzer 3-28, McDonald 3-27, Washington 1-11, Grimble 1-3. Jacksonville, Fournette 2-46, Westbrook 2-19, Chark 2-15, Yeldon 2-9, Moncrief 1-11, O’Shaughnessy 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Buccaneers-Giants Stats
|Tampa Bay
|0
|7
|7
|21—35
|New York
|7
|7
|10
|14—38
|First Quarter
NYG_Barkley 6 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 11:42.
|Second Quarter
NYG_Barkley 5 run (Rosas kick), 13:37.
TB_Fitzpatrick 1 run (Santos kick), 4:56.
|Third Quarter
|Tampa Bay
|0
|7
|7
|21—35
|New York
|7
|7
|10
|14—38
|First Quarter
NYG_Barkley 6 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 11:42.
|Second Quarter
NYG_Barkley 5 run (Rosas kick), 13:37.
TB_Fitzpatrick 1 run (Santos kick), 4:56.
|Third Quarter
NYG_Ogletree 15 interception return (Rosas kick), 14:13.
NYG_FG Rosas 52, 7:04.
TB_M.Evans 0 fumble recovery (Santos kick), 1:32.
|Fourth Quarter
NYG_Beckham 8 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 13:04.
TB_Barber 5 run (Santos kick), 9:47.
TB_Humphries 8 pass from Winston (Santos kick), 5:11.
NYG_Barkley 2 run (Rosas kick), 3:52.
TB_M.Evans 41 pass from Winston (Santos kick), 2:22.
A_75,863.
|TB
|NYG
|First downs
|31
|19
|Total Net Yards
|510
|359
|Rushes-yards
|30-151
|31-163
|Passing
|359
|196
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|7-137
|6-138
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|4-61
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-37-4
|17-18-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|4-35
|Punts
|1-44.0
|4-41.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-40
|8-60
|Time of Possession
|32:07
|27:53
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 18-106, Winston 5-16, Rodgers 3-15, Fitzpatrick 4-14. New York, Barkley 27-142, Beckham 1-11, Gallman 2-11, Manning 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick 13-21-3-167, Winston 12-16-1-199. New York, Manning 17-18-0-231.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, M.Evans 6-120, Howard 5-78, Jackson 4-38, Humphries 3-60, Godwin 3-50, Brate 2-16, Barber 2-4. New York, Beckham 4-74, Engram 2-66, Gallman 2-24, S.Shepard 2-22, Barkley 2-10, Penny 2-4, Ellison 1-12, Fowler 1-10, Coleman 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Bengals-Ravens Stats
|Cincinnati
|0
|7
|14
|0—21
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|8
|3—24
|First Quarter
Bal_Collins 7 run (Tucker kick), 7:31.
|Second Quarter
Cin_Mixon 1 run (Bullock kick), 12:57.
Bal_FG Tucker 28, 1:46.
Bal_FG Tucker 56, :00.
|Third Quarter
Cin_Lengel
|Cincinnati
|0
|7
|14
|0—21
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|8
|3—24
|First Quarter
Bal_Collins 7 run (Tucker kick), 7:31.
|Second Quarter
Cin_Mixon 1 run (Bullock kick), 12:57.
Bal_FG Tucker 28, 1:46.
Bal_FG Tucker 56, :00.
|Third Quarter
Cin_Lengel 4 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 11:46.
Cin_Ross 22 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 5:45.
Bal_Edwards 11 run (Edwards run), 1:03.
|Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 24, 8:12.
A_70,077.
|Cin
|Bal
|First downs
|15
|23
|Total Net Yards
|255
|403
|Rushes-yards
|16-48
|54-265
|Passing
|207
|138
|Punt Returns
|2-46
|2-14
|Kickoff Returns
|2-35
|4-67
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-22
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-37-0
|13-19-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|2-12
|Punts
|6-41.8
|4-39.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-58
|5-31
|Time of Possession
|21:51
|38:09
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Dalton 2-29, Mixon 12-14, Bernard 2-5. Baltimore, L.Jackson 27-117, Edwards 17-115, Collins 7-18, Moore 1-8, Montgomery 0-5, Allen 1-2, J.Brown 1-0.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Dalton 19-36-0-211, Boyd 0-1-0-0. Baltimore, L.Jackson 13-19-1-150.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Boyd 4-71, Bernard 4-20, Uzomah 3-41, Mixon 3-38, Ross 2-27, Tate 1-5, Franks 1-5, Lengel 1-4. Baltimore, Snead 5-51, Boyle 4-36, J.Brown 1-23, Andrews 1-19, Moore 1-14, Crabtree 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Bullock 52.
Maher boots FG on final play, Cowboys beat Falcons 22-19
ATLANTA (AP) — Brett Maher shook off a missed extra point and kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play, giving Dallas a 22-19 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday after the Cowboys squandered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Matt Ryan threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones
ATLANTA (AP) — Brett Maher shook off a missed extra point and kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play, giving Dallas a 22-19 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday after the Cowboys squandered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Matt Ryan threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones for Atlanta’s only touchdown with 1:52 remaining to tie the game. But Dallas drove 51 yards in 10 plays, setting up Maher’s winning kick as time expired .
The Cowboys (5-5), who started the day two games behind Washington in the NFC East, gave their playoff hopes a boost. Atlanta (4-6) lost its second straight game and now faces long odds to reach the postseason — especially playing in the NFC South, where the Falcons trail New Orleans and Carolina.
After a field goal battle between Maher and Atlanta’s Matt Bryant left the Falcons with a 9-6 lead heading to the final period, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott scored on a pair of runs to push the Cowboys to a 19-9 lead.
Grinding for every yard, Dallas needed 14 plays to cover 75 yards for the game’s first TD, Prescott’s 4-yard run after faking a handoff to Elliott . Prescott had a couple of 17-yard passes — one to Amari Cooper, another to Cole Beasley — but no other play on the possession went for more than 5 yards.
Maher hooked the extra point, however, leaving the Cowboys with a 12-9 lead.
They quickly extended the margin. On Atlanta’s next possession, Ryan threw a short pass to Calvin Ridley cutting over the middle. The ball was thrown a bit too hard, the rookie couldn’t hang on and it ricocheted into the arms of Dallas linebacker Leighton Vander Esch . He returned the interception 28 yards to the Atlanta 31.
Two plays later, Elliott darted through a big hole up the middle, shook off an attempted tackle from Damontae Kazee at the 15 and powered in for a 23-yard touchdown . Maher connected on this extra point, giving the Cowboys a 10-point lead with 12:26 remaining.
It didn’t hold up.
Suddenly coming to life offensively, the Falcons quickly drove to the Dallas 3 before settling for Bryant’s fourth field goal, a chip shot from 21 yards. The defense forced a punt, and Atlanta finally made it all the way to the end zone.
Ryan lofted a pass to Jones, who somehow managed to come down with the ball despite tight coverage from Chidobe Awuzie . When Jones held the ball aloft to celebrate, Awuzie swatted it away in disgust.
In the end, it was the Cowboys who celebrated.
INJURY REPORT
There appeared to be no serious injuries.
Three Atlanta players went down with minor ailments: cornerback Desmond Trufant (thigh), Kazee (shoulder) and linebacker Duke Riley (neck). All were able to return.
Three Dallas players were shaken up, but no details were released. Tackles La’el Collins and Tyron both left the game briefly, as did defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford.
UP NEXT
Cowboys: Return home to host Washington on Thanksgiving Day in what now shapes up as a crucial game.
Falcons: Also have a short turnaround before playing Thursday night at division-leading New Orleans. Atlanta likely needs to win out to have any shot at making its third straight playoff appearance.
Texans-Redskins Stats
|Houston
|10
|7
|3
|3—23
|Washington
|0
|7
|7
|7—21
|First Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 23, 9:32.
Hou_De.Hopkins 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 3:15.
|Second Quarter
Was_Peterson 3 run (Du.Hopkins kick), 14:14.
Hou_Reid 101 interception return (Fairbairn kick), 2:23.
|Houston
|10
|7
|3
|3—23
|Washington
|0
|7
|7
|7—21
|First Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 23, 9:32.
Hou_De.Hopkins 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 3:15.
|Second Quarter
Was_Peterson 3 run (Du.Hopkins kick), 14:14.
Hou_Reid 101 interception return (Fairbairn kick), 2:23.
|Third Quarter
Was_Reed 9 pass from McCoy (Du.Hopkins kick), 4:47.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 33, 1:19.
|Fourth Quarter
Was_Peterson 7 run (Du.Hopkins kick), 11:57.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 54, 7:30.
A_61,593.
|Hou
|Was
|First downs
|19
|23
|Total Net Yards
|320
|278
|Rushes-yards
|31-139
|29-124
|Passing
|181
|154
|Punt Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|4-78
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-109
|2-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-24-2
|18-39-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-27
|5-35
|Punts
|1-30.0
|5-40.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-40
|6-43
|Time of Possession
|29:03
|30:57
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Miller 20-86, Blue 8-46, Watson 3-7. Washington, Peterson 16-51, McCoy 5-35, A.Smith 4-33, Marshall 2-5, Bibbs 1-0, Quinn 1-0.
PASSING_Houston, Watson 16-24-2-208. Washington, A.Smith 12-27-2-135, McCoy 6-12-0-54.
RECEIVING_Houston, Coutee 5-77, De.Hopkins 5-56, Miller 3-22, Akins 2-42, J.Thomas 1-11. Washington, Reed 7-71, Quinn 4-49, Doctson 3-32, Bibbs 2-6, Floyd 1-18, Harris 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 44, Fairbairn 45. Washington, Du.Hopkins 63.
Barkley scores 3 TDs, Manning throws 2, Giants win again
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley ran for a career-high 142 yards and scored three touchdowns as the New York Giants held off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-35 on Sunday to win consecutive games for the first time since December 2016.
Eli Manning also threw two touchdowns and linebacker Alec Ogletree returned
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley ran for a career-high 142 yards and scored three touchdowns as the New York Giants held off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-35 on Sunday to win consecutive games for the first time since December 2016.
Eli Manning also threw two touchdowns and linebacker Alec Ogletree returned one of the Giants’ four interceptions 15 yards for another score in New York’s biggest point output of the season.
The Giants (3-7) never trailed as Manning found a wide-open Barkley on a 6-yard TD pass on the opening series, and the No. 2 overall pick in the draft scored from 5 yards out on the second possession to give New York the lead for good.
Odell Beckham Jr. had four catches for 74 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
Tampa Bay (3-7) made things interesting after Jameis Winston replaced a turnover-plagued Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter and led four touchdown drives. The last score came on a 41-yard pass to Mike Evans with 2:22 to play and got the Bucs within 38-35.
The Bucs got the ball back at their 20 with 23 seconds to play, but B.W. Webb intercepted Winston’s long throw down the sideline to ice the win and send Tampa Bay (3-7) to its fourth straight loss.
After Tampa Bay got within 31-28, Manning (17 of 18 for 231 yards) connected with tight end Evan Engram on a 54-yard pass and run on the second play after the kickoff, and Barkley capped the drive with a 2-yard run with 3:52 to play.
The Winston-to-Evans TD pass closed the gap to three points again.
Fitzpatrick scored on a fourth-down 1-yard run for the Tampa Bay, which squandered a chance to score on its opening possession when Fitzpatrick was stopped on a quarterback sneak inside the Giants’ 5.
Evans recovered a fumble in the end zone in the third quarter to start the comeback, Peyton Barber tallied from 5 yards out and Adam Humphries and Evans caught TD passes in the fourth quarter to get the Bucs within three points twice.
Winston finished 12 of 16 for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Barber rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries. Evans had six catches for 120 yards. Fitzpatrick was 13 of 21 for 167 and the three interceptions.
INJURIES
Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Giants DL Kerry Wynn left the game in the second half with a concussion.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Giants: Travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday.
Panthers go for 2 and fail late and lose 20-19 to Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Cam Newton threw an incomplete pass on a 2-point conversion with 1:07 left, letting the Detroit Lions hold on for a 20-19 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Newton had time and receiver Jarius Wright open in the end zone, but the star quarterback sailed the pass high. Carolina
DETROIT (AP) — Cam Newton threw an incomplete pass on a 2-point conversion with 1:07 left, letting the Detroit Lions hold on for a 20-19 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Newton had time and receiver Jarius Wright open in the end zone, but the star quarterback sailed the pass high. Carolina coach Ron Rivera went for the win after Newton threw his third touchdown pass to DJ Moore, perhaps because usually reliable kicker Graham Gano missed an extra point and a field goal earlier in the game.
The Lions (4-6) recovered an onside kick to seal the victory and end a season-high three-game losing streak. They were in a position to win after Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead, 19-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 5:19 left.
The Panthers (6-4) have lost two straight for the first time this season.
Newton was 25 of 37 for 357 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Moore had seven receptions for 157 yards and a score.
Stafford was 23 of 37 for 220 yards with a touchdown. Golladay had eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.
INJURY REPORT
Panthers: Newton left the game briefly in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury. CB Donte Jackson went out in the second quarter with what looked like an ankle injury, but returned.
Lions: Detroit rookie RB Kerryon Johnson left in the third with a left knee injury and didn’t return after running for 87 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Host Seattle on Sunday.
Lions: Host Chicago on Thursday.
Texans beat Redskins 23-21 to extend winning streak to 7
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Justin Reid returned an interception 101 yards to help the Houston Texans overcome a mistake-prone Deshaun Watson and beat the Washington Redskins 23-21 on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory.
Washington's loss came at a significant price when quarterback Alex Smith suffered a gruesome ankle injury on a sack
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Justin Reid returned an interception 101 yards to help the Houston Texans overcome a mistake-prone Deshaun Watson and beat the Washington Redskins 23-21 on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory.
Washington’s loss came at a significant price when quarterback Alex Smith suffered a gruesome ankle injury on a sack in the third quarter.
Smith’s right ankle turned the wrong way as he was sacked by Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt on a play eerily similar to Joe Theismann’s broken leg that came exactly 33 years ago to the day.
Colt McCoy replaced Smith and threw for a touchdown pass and led a long scoring drive for Washington (6-4), which likely will have to rely on the journeyman quarterback the rest of the way.
Adrian Peterson’s touchdown that put the Redskins up 21-20 early in the fourth quarter was the first lead change in a game involving the Redskins all season.
Watson threw for a touchdown and had two interceptions, completing 16 of 24 passes and taking three sacks. Houston (7-3) turned the ball over three times, but kept its winning streak going after Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 63-yard field-goal attempt with 3 seconds left.
PETERSON’S UP AND DOWN DAY
Peterson ran for two touchdowns to continue climbing the NFL rushing chart, but was bottled up on a lot of his other carries. Peterson’s 3- and 7-yard TD runs gave him 105 in his career and moved him past former Redskins star John Riggins into sole possession of sixth all time, one behind Jim Brown for fifth.
Peterson finished with 51 yards on 16 carries.
EMPTY SEATS
A week after Redskins cornerback Josh Norman criticized fans for not having players’ backs at home and said the team plays better on the road, FedEx Field had plenty of good seats still available. Most of the lower bowl of the stadium was full, but the middle and upper decks were fairly empty well into the game.
QUIET THOMAS
In his second game with the Texans, Demaryius Thomas was a non-factor. Watson only threw his way twice — once on a play wiped out by a penalty — and the former Broncos receiver did not have a catch.
Thomas stayed in Houston during the bye week in Houston to study the playbook and watch film after making a handful of newcomer mistakes in his debut. Thomas had three catches for 61 yards in that game, but disappeared from the offense Sunday.
MR. RELEVANT
Washington receiver Trey Quinn made a major impact in his return after missing more than two months with a high-ankle sprain. Quinn, who was “Mr. Irrelevant” caught four passes for 49 yards starting in place of injured wideout Jamison Crowder.
PICK-SIX
Reid’s big play was the second-longest interception return TD in NFL history, trailing only Pete Barnum’s 103 yards in 1926.
INJURIES
Texans: RG Zach Fulton left with a shoulder injury on the first drive, and LG Senio Kelemete left with an ankle injury in the second quarter. … CB Aaron Colvin missed his seventh game in a row with an ankle injury.
Redskins: DL Jonathan Allen was evaluated for a concussion but returned. … S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was pulled off the field before a third-down play in the fourth quarter, but returned for the next Houston possession. .. Crowder missed his sixth consecutive game with an ankle injury, RB Chris Thompson his third consecutive game with injured ribs and LT Trent Williams his third consecutive game after surgery for a dislocated right thumb.
UP NEXT
Texans: Host the division rival Tennessee Titans on Monday, Nov. 26.
Redskins: Visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.
The Latest: Colts K Adam Vinatieri secures another record
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
4 p.m.
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri added another record-breaking moment to his career when Indianapolis beat the Tennessee Titans 38-10.
Vinatieri participated in his 210th regular-season win, snapping a tie with the late George Blanda for the most in league history.
Cowboys-Falcons Stats
|Dallas
|3
|0
|3
|16—22
|Atlanta
|0
|6
|3
|10—19
|First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 21, 2:56.
|Second Quarter
Atl_FG Bryant 41, 14:52.
Atl_FG Bryant 45, :29.
|Third Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 50, 10:15.
Atl_FG Bryant 53, 7:12.
|Dallas
|3
|0
|3
|16—22
|Atlanta
|0
|6
|3
|10—19
|First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 21, 2:56.
|Second Quarter
Atl_FG Bryant 41, 14:52.
Atl_FG Bryant 45, :29.
|Third Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 50, 10:15.
Atl_FG Bryant 53, 7:12.
|Fourth Quarter
Dal_Prescott 4 run (kick failed), 14:19.
Dal_Elliott 23 run (Maher kick), 12:26.
Atl_FG Bryant 21, 8:26.
Atl_J.Jones 34 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 1:52.
Dal_FG Maher 42, :00.
A_74,447.
|Dal
|Atl
|First downs
|20
|19
|Total Net Yards
|323
|354
|Rushes-yards
|29-132
|18-80
|Passing
|191
|274
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-16
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-28
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-32-0
|24-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|3-17
|Punts
|3-44.3
|2-31.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-20
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|31:57
|28:03
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 23-122, Lewis 1-5, Prescott 4-5, R.Smith 1-0. Atlanta, Coleman 8-58, I.Smith 6-10, Ridley 1-5, Hall 1-3, Sanu 1-3, Ryan 1-1.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-32-0-208. Atlanta, Ryan 24-34-1-291.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Elliott 7-79, C.Beasley 5-51, Swaim 4-24, Cooper 3-36, R.Smith 2-8, Gallup 1-10. Atlanta, J.Jones 6-118, Sanu 4-56, Hooper 4-27, Ridley 3-32, Coleman 3-27, Paulsen 2-19, I.Smith 2-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Titans-Colts Stats
|Tennessee
|0
|3
|0
|7—10
|Indianapolis
|7
|17
|7
|7—38
|First Quarter
Ind_Mack 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 1:15.
|Second Quarter
Ind_FG Vinatieri 22, 10:59.
Ind_Hilton 68 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 7:26.
Ind_Wilkins 18 run (Vinatieri kick), 2:29.
Ten_FG Succop 42,
|Tennessee
|0
|3
|0
|7—10
|Indianapolis
|7
|17
|7
|7—38
|First Quarter
Ind_Mack 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 1:15.
|Second Quarter
Ind_FG Vinatieri 22, 10:59.
Ind_Hilton 68 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 7:26.
Ind_Wilkins 18 run (Vinatieri kick), 2:29.
Ten_FG Succop 42, :00.
|Third Quarter
Ind_Hilton 14 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 7:24.
|Fourth Quarter
Ind_Inman 7 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 12:12.
Ten_Sharpe 1 pass from Gabbert (Succop kick), 1:49.
A_57,401.
|Ten
|Ind
|First downs
|16
|26
|Total Net Yards
|263
|397
|Rushes-yards
|25-87
|28-102
|Passing
|176
|295
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-65
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-10
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-29-2
|24-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-27
|0-0
|Punts
|6-49.3
|3-47.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-112
|7-60
|Time of Possession
|28:44
|31:16
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 9-46, D.Lewis 10-24, Mariota 4-17, Batson 1-1, Davis 1-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Mack 16-61, Wilkins 4-30, Hines 5-14, Brissett 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Tennessee, Mariota 10-13-1-85, Gabbert 11-16-1-118. Indianapolis, Luck 23-29-0-297, Ebron 0-1-0-0, Brissett 1-2-0-(minus 2).
RECEIVING_Tennessee, J.Smith 6-44, Sharpe 5-37, Firkser 3-44, Davis 2-30, Stocker 2-16, Pruitt 1-19, D.Lewis 1-8, Batson 1-5. Indianapolis, Hilton 9-155, Doyle 4-43, Inman 4-34, Grant 2-15, Rogers 2-9, Hines 1-20, Pascal 1-11, Mack 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Chiefs, Rams and ESPN crew under huge Monday night spotlight
LOS ANGELES (AP) — ESPN's "Monday Night Football" crew is under the spotlight every week, but attention will be further magnified when the Los Angeles Rams host the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup of 9-1 teams.
