The Latest: Redskins QB Alex Smith carted off field

3:05 p.m.

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has been carted off the field with an air cast on his injured right ankle after being sacked by Houston Texans defenders J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson midway through the third quarter.

Smith covered his face with both hands, then a towel, as he was checked by medical personnel on the field.

Players from both teams walked off the sidelines to offer good wishes to Smith, who waved his right hand to fans as he was driven away.

Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose career ended with a broken leg during a game in 1985, tweeted: “I feel so bad for him.”

3 p.m.

Carolina kicker Graham Gano’s streak of successful field goals is over.

Gano had made 28 in a row —the longest active run in the NFL— before hitting the left upright from 34 yards in the third quarter at Detroit. The Lions then drove for a field goal to take a 13-7 lead over the Panthers.

Gano’s streak only included the regular season. He missed a field goal in the playoffs last season.

Backed up at his own 6-yard line in the third quarter, Carolina’s Cam Newton completed a short pass to D.J. Moore along the left sideline, and the speedy receiver turned it into an 82-yard gain.

But the Lions hustled back and tackled Moore at the Detroit 12, and then the defense held. Gano’s miss meant the Panthers came away with no points.

—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit

2:58 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made another switch at quarterback.

Jameis Winston is behind center, replacing starter Ryan Fitzpatrick after he was removed following his third interception against the New York Giants.

New York had a 24-14 lead on the visiting Bucs late in the third quarter.

2:50 p.m.

For the first time since Nov. 6, 2016, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been shut out in the first half.

Ben Roethlisberger, who last week against Carolina posted a perfect quarterback rating (158.3), was 8 of 19 for 53 yards and two interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars headed into halftime trailing 9-0.

Roethlisberger now has nine turnovers in his last three games against the Jaguars, including five in a 30-9 regular-season loss at home last year.

Blake Bortles hasn’t been much better, but the Jaguars are leaning on the run. In one 15-play possession, the Jaguars had 12 consecutive rushes.

2:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans lost their defensive coordinator in the first quarter and may have lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half against the Colts with an undisclosed injury.

Mariota was injured after being sacked by Denico Autry. He sat on the ground briefly before walking to the sideline and then to the locker room, even though the Titans were forced to use a timeout which would have allowed Mariota to stay in the game.

Backup Blaine Gabbert replaced Mariota and completed a six-yard pass on third-and-14. But an unnecessary roughness call on Indianapolis’ George Odum moved the ball to the Colts 24 and set up Ryan Succop for a 42-yard field goal to cut the Titans’ deficit to 24-3.

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to an Indy hospital after leaving the press box in a wheelchair. The Titans later issued a statement saying he had left the stadium for further observation.

Tennessee came into the game with the league’s top-ranked scoring defense.

2:20 p.m.

Just as the Washington Redskins appeared on the verge of their first lead change of the entire season, Alex Smith threw an interception that was returned 101 yards for a touchdown by Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.

The play put Houston ahead 17-7 late in the second quarter at Washington.

The Texans were up 10-7 in the matchup of division leaders when the Redskins were driving with a chance to do something they hadn’t managed this season: taking a lead in a game during which they trailed.

On first-and-goal from the 7, Smith threw an incompletion. On second down, he was sacked for a loss of 2 yards. And on third-and-goal, he threw into the end zone for Jordan Reed, but the tight end cut in and the ball went outside — right into the arms of Reid.

On Washington’s ensuing possession, Smith was picked off again, this time by Brennan Scarlett.

2:19 p.m.

The Giants say that safety Landon Collins is expected to return after being evaluated for a concussion. He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter of New York’s game against Tampa Bay after trying to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble.

The Giants led 14-7 late at halftime.

2:10 p.m.

Current Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has pulled even with former Redskins RB John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing TDs in NFL history.

Peterson’s 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter Sunday, cutting Washington’s deficit to 10-7 against the Houston Texans in a matchup of division leaders.

Next in Peterson’s sights is Jim Brown, who is fifth on the league’s list with 106 rushing touchdowns.

The record of 164 is held by Emmitt Smith.

2:05 p.m.

New York Giants safety Landon Collins has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter of the game against Tampa Bay. He appeared to get hurt after failing to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble on a broken play from the 1.

The Giants were leading 14-7 late in the first half.

1:40 p.m.

One of Tennessee’s assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.

It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches’ box after someone came out of the box and asked for assistance. The coach walked out under his own power but was asked to sit in the wheelchair so they could take him to a lower level for further examination.

1:35 p.m.

Saquon Barkley has two touchdowns already for the New York Giants.

The star rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to open the scoring for the Giants against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barkley added a 5-yard scoring run to give New York a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. At 2-7 entering Sunday, the Giants are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year.

1:15 p.m.

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.

Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.

The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.

The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

___

11 a.m.

So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?

On byes.

In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).

The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.

New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.

Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.

The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.

