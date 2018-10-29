The Latest: Rams halfway to 16-0 after comeback against Pack
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
7:55 p.m.
Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams are halfway to 16-0 after a comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers.
The Rams remained unbeaten by overcoming their largest deficit of the season to beat Aaron Rodgers and Co. 29-27 despite trailing by 10 points after the first quarter.
And they did it despite a pro-Packers crowd that loudly supported the visiting team at the Coliseum.
Gurley accounted for 195 yards — 114 on 25 carries, and another 81 on six catches — and a TD. Greg Zuerlein made the go-ahead 34-yard field goal with a little more than two minutes left, before Green Bay’s Ty Montgomery fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Rams recovered.
Next for LA (8-0) is a game against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.
In other late afternoon NFL action:
— Andrew Luck threw a trio of TD passes to push the Indianapolis Colts past Jon Gruden and Oakland 42-28 to win in consecutive weeks for the first time in three years;
— A couple of rookies, Josh Rosen and Christian Kirk, teamed up for a 9-yard scoring pass with 34 seconds left, and the Arizona Cardinals edged the San Francisco 49ers 18-15 in a game between two teams that entered the day with matching 1-6 records.
In Sunday’s last game, the Minnesota Vikings host the Saints at night.
7 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald is now alone in seventh place for most career NFL touchdown catches with 112.
Fitzgerald broke a tie at 111 with Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee Tony Gonzalez by grabbing a 13-yard scoring pass from Josh Rosen in the fourth quarter against San Francisco.
No. 6 on the list is Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, who is still active and has 115 TD receptions.
The record of 197 is held by former 49ers star Jerry Rice.
6:10 p.m.
A fake punt, a safety and back-to-back big gains on calls reversed by video replay are helping the Los Angeles Rams keep it close with the Green Bay Packers.
The unbeaten Rams trailed Green Bay 10-8 at halftime, but they were down by a season-high 10 points before getting back in it.
With LA’s high-powered offense getting stymied by Green Bay’s inspired defense, the Rams had to get creative.
Punter Johnny Hekker completed a pass to former Packers cornerback Sam Shields to convert a first down. Later, Shields downed a punt by Hekker at the Green Bay 1, where the defense scored the hosts’ first points with a safety.
The Rams then put together their only scoring drive of the first half, picking up 57 yards on consecutive catches by Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley. Both passes were initially ruled incomplete on close plays.
Josh Reynolds caught a 1-yard TD toss from Jared Goff with 21 seconds left in the half, but the 2-point conversion attempt failed.
5:50 p.m.
Two of the NFL’s worst teams are playing like it. Just look at the halftime score: The San Francisco 49ers lead the Arizona Cardinals 5-3.
No, this is not baseball. Or hockey. Or soccer. It’s the pass-happy, point-happy NFL.
The 49ers have accumulated a paltry 61 total yards, but lead thanks to Robbie Gould’s 27-yard field goal and a safety when Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen was sacked.
Arizona’s offense has 111 yards in its first game under new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Its only points came via Phil Dawson’s 31-yard field goal in the first quarter.
Rosen has thrown an interception and been sacked three times.
The 49ers and Cardinals entered the day with matching 1-6 records.
5:25 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has scored more points than anyone in NFL history, breaking the record on a 25-yard field goal with 26 seconds left in the first half against the Oakland Raiders.
That increased Vinatieri’s total to 2,547 points, three more than Morten Andersen.
Vinatieri entered Sunday trailing Anderson’s mark by four points and pulled even with an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter.
5:10 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams are trailing after the first quarter for the first time this season, thanks to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard TD plunge after back-to-back big throws by Rodgers, who staked the Packers to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter at the Coliseum.
The 10-point deficit is the biggest faced at any time in any game all season by the unbeaten Rams.
Backed by big cheers from the Packers’ huge West Coast fan base, Green Bay outgained the Rams 142-38 in the first quarter.
Los Angeles coach Sean McVay’s high-powered offense got off to a slow start with just 38 yards on its first 12 plays.
4:50 p.m.
Pat Mahomes just keeps putting up big numbers for the Kansas City Chiefs at age 23.
Adrian Peterson is doing the same for the Washington Redskins at age 33.
No wonder both of those teams are in first place.
Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Sammy Watkins, and the Chiefs improved to 7-1 by beating the AFC West rival Denver Broncos 30-23.
Peterson ran for a season-high 149 yards, 64 on a late TD run, and added a 7-yard scoring catch to help the Redskins top the New York Giants 20-13 and stay atop the NFC East at 5-2. Washington hasn’t started a season that well since 2008.
In other early games Sunday:
— Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown paired up for two scores in Pittsburgh’s 33-18 victory over Cleveland, which has lost 25 road games in a row — one shy of the NFL record;
— Cam Newton threw for two TDs and ran for another to lead the Panthers past the Ravens and the league’s top-rated defense 36-21;
— Russell Wilson connected for three scoring passes in the second quarter and led Seattle past Detroit 28-14 for the Seahawks’ fourth victory in five games;
— Chicago won without injured linebacker Khalil Mack, using two TD tosses by Mitchell Trubisky to top the New York Jets 24-10;
— the Bengals picked off Jameis Winston four times before he was benched and Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play in Cincinnati’s 37-34 win over Tampa Bay;
— Carson Wentz overcame turnovers on Super Bowl champion Philadelphia’s first two possessions to throw three TD passes and help the Eagles beat the Jaguars 25-18 in London.
4:35 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is now tied for the all-time NFL lead in points scored.
Vinatieri made an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders, giving him 2,544 career points. That pulled him even with Morten Andersen for the most in league history.
The 45-year-old Vinatieri is in his 23rd NFL season.
4 p.m.
Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was benched and replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter after throwing four interceptions against Cincinnati.
Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was just 18 for 35 for 276 yards, one TD and the four picks.
Fitzpatrick started the first three games this season, while Winston was serving a suspension.
3:20 p.m.
Well, this was an appropriate way to mark a TD at World Series time.
Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter in Seattle’s clever touchdown celebration at Detroit.
After one of the Seahawks’ three second-quarter TDs, Seattle players acted out a baseball scene in the end zone. The “pitch” was Lockett throwing the football to Baldwin, and when Baldwin was hit by the ball, he ran at Lockett as if charging the mound, then threw a phantom punch.
Two other Seattle receivers joined in on the fun: Jaron Brown acted as the catcher, and David Moore served as the umpire.
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown throws with No. 343.
That came on a 1-yard TD toss to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds left in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. That was Big Ben’s second touchdown pass of the day.
No. 7 in NFL history is New York Giants QB Eli Manning, who entered Sunday with 346.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
Washington Redskins running back Peterson surpassed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 on the career rushing chart with a 4-yard gain around the right end late in the first half against the New York Giants.
That play put Peterson at 12,743 yards for his career, ahead of Dorsett’s total of 12,739. Even when Peterson lost 3 yards on his next carry, he stayed in front of Dorsett.
Next on the list is No. 8 Eric Dickerson with 13,259 yards. The record-holder is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355.
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
Rams rally to beat Packers to stay unbeaten
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Greg Zuerlein hit a 34-yard field goal with 2:05 left and Ramik Wilson forced and recovered Ty Montgomery's fumble on the ensuing kickoff return, allowing the Los Angeles Rams to remain unbeaten without a late defensive stand in a 29-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Greg Zuerlein hit a 34-yard field goal with 2:05 left and Ramik Wilson forced and recovered Ty Montgomery’s fumble on the ensuing kickoff return, allowing the Los Angeles Rams to remain unbeaten without a late defensive stand in a 29-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Jared Goff passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns while the Rams (8-0) were sternly tested by the Packers (3-3-1) and Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 286 yards.
Both teams rallied from 10-point deficits to take a lead in front of a bipartisan Coliseum crowd, but Rodgers never got the chance to mount one of his trademark winning drives.
Instead, the Rams extended their best start to a season since 1969 with another key play from LA’s superlative special teams — and two crushing special-teams mistakes by Green Bay.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers with 8:50 left to put the Packers ahead 27-26, but Goff and Todd Gurley drove the Rams into range for Zuerlein’s second field goal of the fourth quarter after a 25-yard punt by JK Scott.
Montgomery then coughed up his return. Gurley ran 17 yards for a key first down and stopped before reaching the end zone in the final seconds — probably enraging his fantasy owners, but allowing the Rams to run out the clock.
Josh Reynolds caught two touchdown passes for Los Angeles, while Gurley rushed for 114 yards and scored a touchdown in his franchise record-tying 11th consecutive game on a 30-yard pass in the third quarter.
Rookie Rosen rallies Cardinals past 49ers 18-15
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Rosen threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Christian Kirk with 34 seconds to play to rally the Arizona Cardinals to an 18-15 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a matchup of teams with two of the worst records in the NFL.
The Cardinals beat San Francisco for the eighth straight time and second time in three weeks.
Arizona (2-6) got two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Rosen after the 49ers (1-7) had built a 15-3 lead.
Rosen’s 13-yard pass to Larry Fitzgerald cut the lead to 15-10 with 11:06 to play. Fitzgerald also caught a 2-point conversion pass after Kirk’s TD.
Fitzgerald, in his 15th NFL season, caught eight passes for 102 yards, his best game of the season.
C.J. Beathard connected with Marquise Goodwin on a 55-yard play for the 49ers’ only touchdown.
San Francisco was slogging along with a 5-3 lead before Goodwin beat Patrick Peterson and took a short pass over the middle, then raced to the end zone to make it 12-3 in the third quarter. Robbie Gould’s second field goal of the game, from 20 yards, boosted the lead to 15-3.
San Francisco appeared to get a critical turnover with 4:44 to play, needing a coach’s challenge to get it. Arizona tight end Jermaine Gresham fumbled along the sideline and the 49ers’ Fred Warner recovered at the San Francisco 31. Officials initially ruled a 49er touched the ball while out of bounds, but the 49ers challenged and replays showed the player tried but failed to touch it.
But the Niners couldn’t move the ball and Arizona went 73 yards in 12 plays for the winning score, using 1:42.
The two TD drives came under the direction of new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who was promoted from quarterbacks coach after Mike McCoy was fired.
In a first half dominated by strong defense and shaky offense, the 49ers led 5-3 at the break.
San Francisco scored first when, backed up deep in Arizona territory, Rosen was called for intentional grounding in the end zone. The resulting safety made it 2-0.
The only real scoring drive of the first half resulted in Dawson’s 31-yard field goal that put Arizona up 3-2. The 12-play, 78-yard drive was kept alive by a third-down pass interference penalty on Reuben Foster.
The only turnover of the first half set up San Francisco’s go-ahead field goal. Jaquiski Tartt stepped in front of intended receiver Kirk and intercepted Rosen’s pass, returning it 21 yards to the Cardinals 12. But the 49ers couldn’t move the ball and Gould’s 27-yard field goal put San Francisco ahead 5-3.
FITZ HITS 112
Fitzgerald’s 112th career touchdown catch moves him past Tony Gonzalez alone into seventh on the NFL career list. He’s caught a TD pass in each of his last two games after getting none the first six games of the season. He needs three to tie Antonio Gates for sixth.
INJURIES
The already beat-up 49ers lost two important defensive players.
Foster left early with a hamstring injury. Tartt was knocked out with a shoulder injury.
49ers defensive back Amare Exum Jr. left in the fourth quarter with a head injury.
UP NEXT
49ers: host Oakland on Thursday night.
Cardinals: have bye week, play at Kansas City on Nov. 11.
Browns battered by Steelers, drop 25th straight on road
PITTSBURGH (AP) — All those positive vibes created by their big win over Baltimore three weeks ago are gone — mostly forgotten.
The Browns are fading fast.
And coach Hue Jackson or offensive coordinator Todd Haley could vanish soon.
"We have to go to the drawing board," Jackson said following a 33-18 loss
PITTSBURGH (AP) — All those positive vibes created by their big win over Baltimore three weeks ago are gone — mostly forgotten.
The Browns are fading fast.
And coach Hue Jackson or offensive coordinator Todd Haley could vanish soon.
“We have to go to the drawing board,” Jackson said following a 33-18 loss Sunday to the Steelers that wasn’t that close. “We have to get better. We aren’t where we need to be, bottom line.”
Cleveland squandered early scoring chances, settling for field goals when touchdowns were needed, and the Browns (2-5-1) dropped their third straight game, raising more questions about Jackson’s future.
A week after pledging to do whatever was necessary to fix Haley’s offense, Jackson, now 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, doesn’t seem to have a strong handle on any aspect of his team.
Cleveland gained 119 yards in the first quarter — but just 118 more over the final three. The Browns line didn’t do enough to protect rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield; the playmakers didn’t make enough plays; and once again, Cleveland’s offense bogged down after the defense forced turnovers.
The Browns also allowed 421 yards and missed numerous chances to tackle Steelers running back James Conner, who picked up 146 and scored twice. Also, kicker Greg Joseph was off target on a field goal and extra point.
Following the game, Jackson used the word “disheartening” to describe the wayward kicks.
He might as well been talking about his team’s overall performance as the Browns dropped their 15th straight game at Heinz Field.
“It was a chance for us again to make a mark in the AFC North,” Jackson said. “Seems like we didn’t grab what I think we had a chance to grab.”
The loss followed another turbulent week for the Browns, who have lost 25 consecutive road games — one shy of the NFL record held by the Detroit Lions (2007-10). Jackson’s postgame comments in Tampa Bay last week about “diving” in to help Haley turned into awkward news conferences during which both coaches insisted they were united.
Jackson refused to dignify a report that he may soon fire Haley if the team doesn’t improve on offense.
“I don’t want to talk about or give legs to anything about last week,” Jackson said. “I said what I said out of frustration. That’s over and done with. Let’s go watch the tape and see how we can get better.”
Jackson said he has no issues with Haley.
“There’s nothing wrong with my relationship with Haley,” he said. “I said what I said last week, and obviously, it had legs, but I never said I wanted to take away play calling. I said I wanted to help. That’s it. Now all of the sudden it’s this big ol’ thing because sure everyone’s going to look and say what’s going on? The only thing that’s going on is we need to get better. We need to coach better.”
Jackson believes he still has the attention of his players, and isn’t concerned about them giving in.
“Still up,” he said about the team’s overall mood. “Frustrated, mad, don’t like to lose like that. But this team will stick together and keep fighting.”
Defensive end Myles Garrett raised some eyebrows when he was asked if the Browns, who tied the Steelers in Week 1 and beat the Ravens in overtime on Oct. 8, are going backward.
“I think we just took the wrong approach this time,” he said, referring to Cleveland’s defensive game plan. “I think we should’ve just stayed with what we did the first time, just go with base calls and punch them in the mouth.”
Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a pair of touchdown passes, but spent much of the day under pressure from Pittsburgh’s rush.
Mayfield was only sacked twice, and he did all he could to avoid a question about the Jackson-Haley relationship.
“I try not to pay attention to that stuff,” he said. “I’m invested in the game plan and invested in trying to learn and grow with some of these receivers. Trying to get the timing down, trying to get the trust, so that’s above my pay grade. I’m not worried about that. When it comes down to it, we come out here, we have to play the game to win.”
Browns left guard Joel Bitonio echoed Mayfield’s remarks. He wasn’t going to get caught in a perceived tug-of-war between his coaches or comment on Haley, who had a forgettable return trip to Pittsburgh as an opponent after six seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator.
“We’re trying to do our best with what we have out there,” Bitonio said. “I don’t think you can pinpoint it on one person.”
Vikes CB Rhodes among 6 starters out; Saints CB Apple starts
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have six injured starters out against New Orleans: cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot), running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), left guard Tom Compton (knee) and left tackle Riley Reiff (foot).
Rhodes, Barr and Compton were hurt in the previous game. Cook
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have six injured starters out against New Orleans: cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot), running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), left guard Tom Compton (knee) and left tackle Riley Reiff (foot).
Rhodes, Barr and Compton were hurt in the previous game. Cook is inactive for the fifth time in six games. Reiff and Sendejo are out for the third straight game. Nose tackle Linval Joseph returned to the lineup Sunday night after missing the previous game with ankle, elbow and knee injuries.
For the Saints, cornerback Eli Apple makes his debut in place of Ken Crawley, who is not injured. Crawley started five of the first six games. Apple was acquired earlier this week in a trade with the New York Giants.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Manning shakes head when asked about waiving no-trade clause
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning isn't looking to be traded.
Less than an hour after being sacked seven times in a 20-13 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Manning shook his head in a no response when asked if he would be willing to waive his
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning isn’t looking to be traded.
Less than an hour after being sacked seven times in a 20-13 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Manning shook his head in a no response when asked if he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause with the NFL trading deadline set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The Giants have a 1-7 record after losing their fifth straight game, and the offense has been struggling with the 37-year-old Manning running the show for new coach Pat Shurmur. New York has scored 20 or fewer points in six games.
“I want to stay here,” said the two-time Super Bowl MVP who completed 30 of 47 passes for 312 yards and two interceptions. He has thrown seven touchdowns this season, and the Giants have allowed 31 sacks.
Winston’s 4 INTs leave Bucs with a quarterback question
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick finished his postgame media session, turned the corner and saw Jameis Winston heading down the hallway. The two quarterbacks exchanged a supportive fist-bump.
It also might have been a passing-of-the-torch moment.
Fitzpatrick took over after Winston threw four interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — and rallied
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick finished his postgame media session, turned the corner and saw Jameis Winston heading down the hallway. The two quarterbacks exchanged a supportive fist-bump.
It also might have been a passing-of-the-torch moment.
Fitzpatrick took over after Winston threw four interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — and rallied Tampa Bay with such an impressive performance that the job might be back in his hands. The Buccaneers have to pick one or the other following their 37-34 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Nobody will be surprised if it’s the bearded one.
Fitzpatrick had only a couple of minutes to warm up after Jessie Bates returned Winston’s fourth interception for a 34-16 lead. Fitzpatrick led the Buccaneers (3-4) to a field goal and a pair of touchdowns, including his tying 18-yard pass and conversion with 1:05 left.
“It doesn’t take a lot to get this thing going,” Fitzpatrick said, moving his arm in a warmup motion.
He finished 11 of 15 for 194 yards with a passer rating of 154.9, just shy of perfect.
Was it good enough — and was Winston bad enough — to prompt another quarterback change in Tampa Bay?
“Today is not the day I need to decide that,” coach Dirk Koetter said.
Winston opened the season on suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and Fitzpatrick put up big numbers as his fill-in. Winston returned but has struggled, creating an opening for Fitzpatrick to reclaim the job.
Winston was benched after matching his career high with four interceptions, the third time he’s thrown so many in his career. He has 10 interceptions, one fewer than all last season. Winston has thrown at least two interceptions in five straight games, tied for the most since 1990.
“I’m definitely the reason we came up short with this game, and I know that I have to fix it,” said Winston, who was 18 of 35 for 276 yards and was sacked five times.
Two of his throws sailed in the gusty wind, and two others were simply forced. The decisive one went directly to Bates, who had a clear path for his 21-yard return.
“Just a bad decision,” Winston said. “Just a really bad decision. Just a really, really bad decision.”
Tampa Bay tried to fix its porous defense by switching coordinators. The Bengals (5-3) had a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver in the first half while pulling ahead by 21 points. They managed only 95 yards in the second half, 50 of them in their drive to Randy Bullock’s 44-yard field goal on the final play.
Tampa Bay has the most productive offense in the league when it’s not turning the ball over.
DeSean Jackson caught a 60-yard touchdown pass that moved him ahead of Jerry Rice for the NFL record. He has 24 TDs of at least 60 yards. It also was Jackson’s 29th career TD of at least 50 yards, tying Randy Moss for second-most since the 1970 merger behind Rice’s 36.
Mike Evans had six catches for 179 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown from Fitzpatrick . It was Fitzpatrick’s fifth TD pass of at least 50 yards this season — most in the NFL.
And it wasn’t enough.
“We can’t turn it over seven times in two weeks,” Koetter said. “That’s obvious.”
Luck’s 3 TD passes lead Colts past Raiders 42-28
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Luck threw his third touchdown pass of the game to break a tie with 5:28 to go and the Indianapolis Colts won in consecutive weeks for the first time in three years, beating the Oakland Raiders 42-28 on Sunday.
Luck connected with all three of his tight ends with the 10-yard pass to Jack Doyle putting the Colts (3-5) up 35-28. Luck connected earlier in the game on passes to Mo Alie-Cox and Eric Ebron and finished with 239 yards against an overmatched defense for the Raiders (1-6).
Marlon Mack ran for a career-high 132 yards and two touchdowns, breaking the personal mark he set last week against Buffalo with 126 yards. Mack’s second TD came after Doug Martin lost a fumble for Oakland and sealed the victory.
Derek Carr threw three TD passes and ran for a fourth just days after Oakland traded his top receiver Amari Cooper to Dallas . But it wasn’t enough to prevent another loss in what is quickly becoming a lost season to begin coach Jon Gruden’s second stint with the team.
The Colts started fast with Mo Alie-Cox making a one-handed 26-yard touchdown catch and Adam Vinatieri adding a field goal to make it 10-0 before the Raiders finally found their stride.
Carr threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter to put Oakland on top and added a 1-yard sneak for a score on fourth down to make it 21-13 early in the third.
The game went back and forth from there with Luck tying it with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Eric Ebron and a 2-point conversion pass to Chester Rogers.
Carr then avoided a sack before finding Brandon LaFell for a 6-yard touchdown late in the third before the Colts tied it back up early in the fourth on Mack’s 4-yard run .
MOST POINTS IN NFL HISTORY
Vinatieri set the record as the NFL’s top all-time scorer in the first half. He kicked a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter to tie Morten Andersen with 2,544 points and then added a 25-yarder late in the second to set the record . Viantieri scored three more points, giving him 2,550 for his career.
RARE RUSH
Carr scored on a 1-yard sneak on fourth down in the third quarter for the Raiders for his first career touchdown run. Oakland hadn’t had a quarterback run for a TD since Terrelle Pryor scored on a 93-yard run against Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2013. Only the Chargers had gone longer without a TD run for a QB.
BACK TO BACK
Mack followed up last week’s big game with another strong performance. This is just the sixth time the Colts have had a 100-yard rusher during Luck’s seven NFL seasons and the first time since Joseph Addai did it in 2007 that a back topped the century mark in consecutive games.
INJURIES
The Raiders lost backup OL T.J. Clemmings to a knee injury in the second half. … Colts S Mike Mitchell left in the second half with a calf injury.
UP NEXT
Colts: Host Jacksonville on Nov. 11.
Raiders: Visit 49ers on Thursday night.
Ravens ‘very concerned’ after latest loss drops them to 4-4
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens find themselves 4-4 at the midway point of the NFL season and with a once vaunted and top-ranked defense suddenly looking inward for answers.
"I'm very concerned," Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce said. "We have to find a way to correct this ASAP if we want
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens find themselves 4-4 at the midway point of the NFL season and with a once vaunted and top-ranked defense suddenly looking inward for answers.
“I’m very concerned,” Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce said. “We have to find a way to correct this ASAP if we want to reach our goal, which is to get to the playoffs.”
For the second week in row, the league’s top-ranked defense struggled against an NFC South opponent.
Baltimore allowed Cam Newton and the Panthers to roll up 386 yards on offense and score 24 first half points in a 36-21 loss Sunday in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated. Newton scored three touchdowns in all, and the Panthers used misdirection plays to keep the Ravens off balance.
Baltimore never sacked Newton and failed to create a turnover.
It didn’t help that Joe Flacco threw two interceptions and running back Alex Collins fumbled, leading to a Carolina touchdown.
But the defense, which has been the strength of this team, once again wasn’t there.
The loss comes one week after Baltimore’s defense allowed Drew Brees to throw for 212 yards and two touchdowns and the Saints to run for 134 yards in a 24-23 loss.
“You know, we are 4-4. We’re an average team,” safety Eric Weddle said. “We just lost, got blown out. So we’re, I wouldn’t say rock bottom, but we have to look at ourselves and get back to work.”
Division foes Pittsburgh (4-2-1) and Cincinnati (5-3) both won Sunday, leaving the Ravens in third and in need of a win next week when they host the Steelers, who’ve won three straight.
“It’s a huge game,” Weddle said. “Obviously a divisional game leading into the bye. The way our division is shaping up, this is a big game for us. Look at yourself — don’t get emotional, don’t get sensitive. This is part of the National Football League, so get coached up, look at the things you didn’t do well and move on. Don’t let this loss linger in any way. Just continue to get better. That’s all we can do. “
Added Pierce: “It’s personal pride and we have to man up to what everybody’s doing and see what is going on, because two weeks in a row we didn’t get the job done.”
Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs said the team will need to rely on its veteran leaders to get through this tough time — and stay even keeled along the way.
“We are not going to get too low, but the attention to detail increases now,” Suggs said. “We have to play better in the red zone, and we have to play better situational football. Therefore, the game doesn’t get so on top of us. We are extremely disappointed, but we have enough veterans on this team and we understand the task at hand. Especially with all these home games we’ve got coming, so if we handle our business at home, we will be all right.”
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said he was “surprised” at his team’s disappointing performance, particularly after they jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and seemed to have momentum.
“Yeah, I didn’t expect that,” Harbaugh said. “We just didn’t click in anything. We weren’t good in any area. There was nothing we did well and that starts with me. I mean, that’s where it belongs, so put it on me and then move forward and get ready for Pittsburgh.”
Jets struggle on offense in 24-10 loss to Bears
CHICAGO (AP) — Sam Darnold and the New York Jets did a good job of protecting the ball.
They just didn't do very much when they had it.
Playing without two of its top receivers, New York managed just 207 yards in a 24-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Darnold passed
CHICAGO (AP) — Sam Darnold and the New York Jets did a good job of protecting the ball.
They just didn’t do very much when they had it.
Playing without two of its top receivers, New York managed just 207 yards in a 24-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Darnold passed for a career-low 153 yards in his eighth NFL start, and Isaiah Crowell was the Jets’ top rusher with a measly 25 yards on 13 carries.
Just a quiet, ho-hum sort of day for everyone in green-and-white.
“We just couldn’t really get anything going,” Crowell said. “I’ve got to watch the film, but I mean it was frustrating at the same time.”
It was New York’s first game since running back Bilal Powell sustained a season-ending neck injury during last weekend’s 37-17 loss to Minnesota. Leading receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa were inactive due to injuries, and tight end Neal Sterling departed in the first half with a concussion.
Rishard Matthews made his Jets debut after signing with the team on Tuesday, but the veteran receiver was shut out. Asked if New York (3-5) might need to add another offensive option, coach Todd Bowles said they would discuss the possibility this week.
“We had a lot of new people out there,” Bowles said. “I mean they fought hard, they played hard. We’re not going to use injuries as an excuse. Just got to make more plays.”
A week after Darnold threw three interceptions and lost a fumble against the Vikings, the Jets played turnover-free ball against the opportunistic Bears. But they hurt themselves with five false start penalties. The flags contributed to a 3-for-14 performance on third down and just 12 first downs overall, compared to 22 for the Bears.
“I think the biggest thing for us offensively is just staying in manageable down distances, not getting false starts, not getting penalties,” Darnold said.
New York’s longest play of the day was nearly intercepted by Kyle Fuller, but it went off his hands and Deontay Burnett took the ball to the Chicago 18 for a 29-yard reception with about 12 minutes left. Darnold then finished the drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to rookie Chris Herndon , making it 17-10 with 11:10 remaining.
But the Bears responded with an eight-play, 79-yard drive, culminating in Jordan Howard’s 2-yard touchdown run, and the Jets never threatened again.
“Very proud of the way they fought and stayed together,” Bowles said. “This is one of the first games the entire year that we stayed together as a team and fought collectively. Execution was not great, obviously, and we got to make more plays and we know that.”
The lack of execution was particularly glaring before New York rallied in the final period. The Jets had just four first downs and 98 yards heading into the fourth quarter.
Before Herndon caught a TD pass for the third straight week, the Jets’ only scoring drive ended with a 42-yard field goal by Jason Myers in the second quarter.
“It’s frustrating for everyone,” said Darnold, who was 14 of 29 and was sacked once. “I mean, we just got to play better. We got to, like I said before, it’s about staying in manageable down distances. First and second down, getting off the ball, running the football, and completing the football. So that’s really all it is. If we can do that we’ll be a good football team.”
___
Steelers bring comfort to city following synagogue tragedy
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shaken by an unspeakable tragedy, this city needed something to ease its pain.
The Steelers brought some joy to their grieving community.
Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Brown, James Conner ran for two scores, and Pittsburgh beat the Cleveland Browns 33-18 on Sunday while offering some solace
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shaken by an unspeakable tragedy, this city needed something to ease its pain.
The Steelers brought some joy to their grieving community.
Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Brown, James Conner ran for two scores, and Pittsburgh beat the Cleveland Browns 33-18 on Sunday while offering some solace to an area still in shock after a synagogue shooting.
The Steelers (4-2-1) overcame a slow start and their own mistakes to win their 15th straight at Heinz Field over the Browns (2-5-1), who have lost 25 consecutive road games — one shy of the NFL record.
Maybe more importantly, the win delivered a few hours of comfort to Pittsburgh’s fans and Western Pennsylvania still in shock a day after a gunman stormed into the Tree of Life Synagogue and killed 11 people. A moment of silence was observed before the game and several signs with the Steelers’ helmet logo — inlaid with a Star of David — were displayed by fans.
“We’re thankful for a victory, but we also understand that there are bigger things,” Roethlisberger said. “There’s life. I’m glad that we could give people maybe three hours of a break of maybe not thinking about it all the time, and that’s what sports does sometimes is it helps you to kind of heal. But it’s over and people are going to celebrate and enjoy this, but reality still sets in for a lot of people.”
The shooting was felt by all Pittsburghers, and was close to the Steelers. Michele Rosenthal, the team’s former community relations manager, had two brothers, Cecil and David, killed in the attack.
“We love you Michelle and we’re thinking about you,” said Roethlisberger, who was not surprised to the city pull together. “I know the Boston Strong thing, but it’s true everywhere. That’s what Pittsburghers are. We’re family. There’s so much love here in this town — for the sports, for each other, for all the different races, ethnicities, religions and everything we have.”
Roethlisberger connected on TD passes of 43 and 1 yard with Brown , and Conner continued to minimize Le’Veon Bell’s absence. Conner ran for 60 yards on a 78-yard drive he capped with a 12-yard TD run in the third quarter that put the Steelers ahead 23-12.
Conner’s 22-yard run with 2:04 left made it 33-12 before the Browns scored a late TD.
“Today was much bigger than a game of football,” said Conner, who played at Pitt before joining the Steelers and ran for 146 yards Sunday. “It was good that we got the win to try and uplift some spirits and vibes of everybody in our city. It’s really a tragedy. Our city took a hit and our hearts are with all of the victims and their families. We still have those in mind.”
Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a pair of TD passes, but the Browns squandered some early scoring chances and remain winless in Pittsburgh since 2003.
The loss will put further heat on embattled Browns coach Hue Jackson, who dropped to 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons. Cleveland has lost three straight since beating Baltimore in overtime.
“It’s disheartening,” Jackson said. “We’ve got work to do.”
Conner’s first TD came after Steelers return man Ryan Switzer inexplicably allowed a free kick following a safety to roll free and the Browns recovered at Pittsburgh’s 24-yard line.
The Steelers then committed three penalties — roughing the passer, interference and holding — to give Cleveland a first down at the 1. On the next play, Mayfield avoided pressure and lofted his scoring pass to rookie Antonio Callaway, who caught it despite being held to pull the Browns within 16-12.
But with the momentum in Cleveland’s favor, Pittsburgh grabbed control of the game and in turn soothed some pain after Saturday’s stunning shooting.
“We have a lot of healing to do,” said defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. “Our city can overcome this, but everybody’s gotta love and care. We’ll continue to do our part. I know everybody in this locker room cares so much for everybody that was involved in that and we’re going to continue to care.”
Conner, who has filled in while Bell holds out in a contract dispute, ripped off runs of 30 and 16 yards and then broke several tackles on his scoring run.
Roethlisberger’s second TD pass with 10 seconds to go in the first half put the Steelers ahead 14-6, and left the Browns thinking about settling for Greg Joseph field goals and not getting touchdowns.
Pittsburgh gambled by going on fourth-and-1 at the 4 on the previous play before Roethlisberger drilled his pass to Brown, who lined up wide and came back toward his QB to make the catch and step into the end zone. The score completed an 87-yard drive that ate up 7:12 and included the Steelers maintaining possession after Roethlisberger appeared to fumble before replay review showed his knee was down.
The Steelers started slowly, failing to get a first down in the first quarter when they were outgained 119-16.
But the Browns failed to score a touchdown on three trips inside the Pittsburgh 27-yard line, and after Joseph missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt that would have put Cleveland ahead 9-0, Pittsburgh pounced.
Roethlisberger’s pump fake fooled Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward, allowing Brown to get behind him down the left sideline, and Roethlisberger made an easy throw to his favorite target.
MOVING UP
Roethlisberger’s second TD pass to Brown moved him past Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton (342) on the career list. Eli Manning (346) is seventh. Peyton Manning holds the record with 539 TD passes.
DYNAMIC DUO
Roethlisberger and Brown have combined for 67 TDs, tied for seventh most in league history. Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne also had 67 scores.
POSITIVE NOTE
The Browns had two more takeaways to give them 22 — 9 more than all last season. The 22 takeaways are their most through eight weeks since 1982.
INJURIES
Steelers: CB Coty Sensabaugh left with a foot injury in the second half.
Browns: RB Duke Johnson injured his leg while running after a screen pass on the game’s second play and was ineffective afterward.
UP NEXT
Steelers: Visit Baltimore on Nov. 4.
Browns: Host Kansas City on Nov. 4.
Broncos’ awful week ends with squandered chance vs Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos wrapped up an awful week off the field with a miserable performance on it.
First came the rumors that a handful of players would be on the trading block, then came the controversial Halloween party thrown by Von Miller, after which backup quarterback Chad Kelley
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos wrapped up an awful week off the field with a miserable performance on it.
First came the rumors that a handful of players would be on the trading block, then came the controversial Halloween party thrown by Von Miller, after which backup quarterback Chad Kelley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing and summarily cut from the roster.
Throw in the rift that has developed within team owner Pat Bowlen’s family and, well, the 30-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday may not have been the worst thing to happen to them all week.
Might have been the most disappointing, though.
The Broncos (3-5) got a big performance from undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay in his first career start, including 95 yards and a touchdown. Case Keenum threw for 262 yards and a couple of touchdowns, and the defense managed to hold Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt to 50 yards on 16 carries.
But the Broncos also committed a series of frustrating mistakes that scuttled any chance of pulling off the upset.
They were flagged 10 times for 83 yards — though in reality, those numbers could have been much higher had there not been offsetting and declined penalties. Keenum threw a late pick as the Broncos were trying to rally, and a lost fumble late proved just as costly.
“I’m tired of it, man. I’m fed up with it,” Broncos cornerback Chris Harris said. “We’re beating ourselves every week. I can’t even count the number of penalties we had. We can’t do that if we want to come in here and beat the Chiefs.”
Harris said the Broncos were aware referee Shawn Hochuli’s crew throws more flags that just about any other crew in the NFL, and he tried to adjust accordingly. But it wasn’t evident by the number of yellow flags that littered the turf all afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.
“We’ll get a defensive stop and penalty. We get in a good situation, penalty,” he said. “We just kill ourselves. We get a nice drive going, 20-yard play, penalty. Every time.”
Now, a team that started the season with wins over Seattle and Oakland has lost five of its past six, and it needs a quick turnaround to avoid its first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72.
“There were a lot of times when we had some good momentum, some good starts to drives, and self-inflicted wounds,” Keenum said.
“That’s nearly impossible to beat a team like the Chiefs when you’re hurting yourself like that. We’ll watch and learn from it. That’s not an excuse.”
The Broncos had excuses available for their poor play , even if they were loath to use them.
Harris heard his name among those swirling in trade rumors, along with fellow cornerback Brandon Roby and wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. And with Kelly booted from the team, it would have been Kevin Hogan under center if anything happened to Keenum.
Broncos coach Vance Joseph will no doubt begin feeling a bit more heat, and even general manager John Elway might hear some grumbling despite all the goodwill he’s earned over the years.
There is even dysfunction within the team’s ownership structure after Bowlen’s brother, Bill, filed a complaint in district court seeking to remove the trustees who have been running the franchise since 2014, when the 74-year-old Pat Bowlen stepped down because of Alzheimer’s disease.
Now another loss in a season rapidly filling with them.
Miller still thinks the season can be turned around, beginning with a home game against Houston. That is followed by tough games against the Chargers and Steelers, but then comes a soft finishing stretch that includes games against the Bengals, 49ers, Browns and Raiders.
“It’s surprising, especially the way we started,” Miller said of the uphill battle Denver faces over the season’s second half.
“Seeing the team we put out there every week, it’s surprising. We have a great team, we have great coaching. We’ve got all the ingredients that win football games. We’re just not doing it. We’re an undisciplined football team. It’s just extremely frustrating.”
The Latest: Rodgers puts Rams in biggest hole all season
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
5:10 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams are trailing after the first quarter for the first time this season, thanks to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard TD plunge after back-to-back big throws by
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
5:10 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams are trailing after the first quarter for the first time this season, thanks to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard TD plunge after back-to-back big throws by Rodgers, who staked the Packers to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter at the Coliseum.
The 10-point deficit is the biggest faced at any time in any game all season by the unbeaten Rams.
Backed by big cheers from the Packers’ huge West Coast fan base, Green Bay outgained the Rams 142-38 in the first quarter.
Los Angeles coach Sean McVay’s high-powered offense got off to a slow start with just 38 yards on its first 12 plays.
___
4:50 p.m.
Pat Mahomes just keeps putting up big numbers for the Kansas City Chiefs at age 23.
Adrian Peterson is doing the same for the Washington Redskins at age 33.
No wonder both of those teams are in first place.
Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Sammy Watkins, and the Chiefs improved to 7-1 by beating the AFC West rival Denver Broncos 30-23.
Peterson ran for a season-high 149 yards, 64 on a late TD run, and added a 7-yard scoring catch to help the Redskins top the New York Giants 20-13 and stay atop the NFC East at 5-2. Washington hasn’t started a season that well since 2008.
In other early games Sunday:
— Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown paired up for two scores in Pittsburgh’s 33-18 victory over Cleveland, which has lost 25 road games in a row — one shy of the NFL record;
— Cam Newton threw for two TDs and ran for another to lead the Panthers past the Ravens and the league’s top-rated defense 36-21;
— Russell Wilson connected for three scoring passes in the second quarter and led Seattle past Detroit 28-14 for the Seahawks’ fourth victory in five games;
— Chicago won without injured linebacker Khalil Mack, using two TD tosses by Mitchell Trubisky to top the New York Jets 24-10;
— the Bengals picked off Jameis Winston four times before he was benched and Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play in Cincinnati’s 37-34 win over Tampa Bay;
— Carson Wentz overcame turnovers on Super Bowl champion Philadelphia’s first two possessions to throw three TD passes and help the Eagles beat the Jaguars 25-18 in London.
___
4:35 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is now tied for the all-time NFL lead in points scored.
Vinatieri made an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders, giving him 2,544 career points. That pulled him even with Morten Andersen for the most in league history.
The 45-year-old Vinatieri is in his 23rd NFL season.
___
4 p.m.
Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was benched and replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter after throwing four interceptions against Cincinnati.
Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was just 18 for 35 for 276 yards, one TD and the four picks.
Fitzpatrick started the first three games this season, while Winston was serving a suspension.
___
3:20 p.m.
Well, this was an appropriate way to mark a TD at World Series time.
Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter in Seattle’s clever touchdown celebration at Detroit.
After one of the Seahawks’ three second-quarter TDs, Seattle players acted out a baseball scene in the end zone. The “pitch” was Lockett throwing the football to Baldwin, and when Baldwin was hit by the ball, he ran at Lockett as if charging the mound, then threw a phantom punch.
Two other Seattle receivers joined in on the fun: Jaron Brown acted as the catcher, and David Moore served as the umpire.
___
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown throws with No. 343.
That came on a 1-yard TD toss to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds left in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. That was Big Ben’s second touchdown pass of the day.
No. 7 in NFL history is New York Giants QB Eli Manning, who entered Sunday with 346.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
Washington Redskins running back Peterson surpassed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 on the career rushing chart with a 4-yard gain around the right end late in the first half against the New York Giants.
That play put Peterson at 12,743 yards for his career, ahead of Dorsett’s total of 12,739. Even when Peterson lost 3 yards on his next carry, he stayed in front of Dorsett.
Next on the list is No. 8 Eric Dickerson with 13,259 yards. The record-holder is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355.
___
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
___
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
___
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
___
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
___
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
