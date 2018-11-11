The Latest: Packers cash in on Dolphins turnover

The Titans sacked Brady a season-high three times, and former New England cornerback Logan Ryan broke up a Brady pass to Julian

The New England Patriots have pulled quarterback Tom Brady while trailing the Titans 34-10 in the fourth quarter.

The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times EST):

3:50 p.m.

The Titans sacked Brady a season-high three times, and former New England cornerback Logan Ryan broke up a Brady pass to Julian Edelman on fourth down with 10:48 left to end a Patriots’ scoring threat.

Edelman went to the locker room after that pass was broken up. He is questionable to return with an injured ankle.

Brian Hoyer replaced Brady after Derrick Henry’s 10-yard run out of the wildcat put the Titans up 34-10 with 7:13 left.

The Patriots also were playing without left tackle Trent Brown, who left in the third quarter with an injured back. Tight end Dwayne Allen is questionable to return with an injured knee.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

3:10 p.m.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has plenty to talk about now while enjoying his best game of the season.

Three quarters into Buffalo’s game at the New York Jets, McCoy has already topped 100 yards rushing for the first time since gaining 156 on a snow-covered field in a 13-7 overtime win over Indianapolis on Dec. 10.

He has also scored two touchdowns rushing for the first time since scoring twice in a 30-27 win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 22, 2017.

The touchdowns were the first of the season for McCoy. And the come two days after the 10th-year player broke nearly two weeks of silence by telling reporters he was frustrated with his lack of production.

McCoy entered the game with 267 yards rushing this season, and had 103 midway through the third quarter.

McCoy also surpassed 500 career points, and vaulted into 26th place on the career yards rushing list by moving ahead of Marshawn Lynch (10,379), Eddie George (10,441) and Tiki Barber (10,449).

___

2:50 p.m.

Cleveland Browns rookie Nick Chubb broke a club record and maybe Atlanta’s back with a 92-yard TD run.

The running back took a handoff at Cleveland’s 8, cut right and avoided a few tacklers before streaking to the end zone to give Cleveland a 28-10 lead midway through the third quarter.

Chubb’s 92-yard run is the longest in team history, topping the 90-yard run by Bobby Mitchell in 1959 against Washington.

It was Chubb’s second touchdown of the game. He also caught a 13-yard pass from Baker Mayfield in the second quarter.

___

2:45 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans are following up their big win in Dallas with a strong first half against the Patriots.

Tennessee scored a season-high 28 points to beat the Cowboys on Monday night, and they now lead New England 24-10 at halftime.

The Titans scored a season-high 17 points in the first quarter with touchdown passes by Marcus Mariota on each of their first two possessions. Mariota is 11 of 16 for 152 yards.

The Titans have been getting plenty of pressure on Tom Brady. Former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan sacked Brady on the final play of the first half, the Titans’ second sack of the first half.

James Develin has run for a TD, and Stephen Gostkowski connected on one of his two 52-yard field goal attempt for New England.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

___

2:40 p.m.

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is donating a game check to the families of the victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.

Whitworth will give his check from Los Angeles’ game against Seattle to the Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victims Fund. The fund was set up to help the families of the 12 people killed by a gunman in Thousand Oaks, the home of the Rams’ training complex.

Whitworth is in the second season of a three-year, $36 million deal with the Rams. He has played a major role in the Rams’ transformation into an elite NFC team under Sean McVay.

Whitworth, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Michael Brockers and other players are also auctioning off their game jerseys to benefit the victims’ fund and American Red Cross Southern California Wildfire Relief.

Two wildfires are also burning in the same general area of the western Los Angeles suburbs.

2:30 p.m.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has moved ahead of Brett Favre for second place on the career regular-season touchdown list with a sensational first half at Cincinnati.

He’s thrown three TD passes as the Saints have raced ahead 35-7, reaching the end zone on all five possessions. Brees has 509 career TD passes, one more than Favre.

Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.

The Saints have piled up 311 yards, and they have 21 first downs on 40 plays. Brees is 18 of 20 for 214 yards.

___

2:15 p.m.

Baker Mayfield enjoyed a perfect half.

Cleveland’s rookie quarterback completed 12 of 12 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against Atlanta. Mayfield connected on a 28-yard TD with Rashard Higgins and threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Nick Chubb.

Mayfield finished the half with a 158.3 quarterback rating, the highest possible score. The Browns did have one interception in the half, but it was thrown by running back Dontrell Hilliard, who attempted to hit a well-covered Mayfield on a trick play.

___

2:10 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes has broken the Kansas City Chiefs record for touchdown passes in a season.

The first-year starter threw his 31st of the season — and second of the game to Tyreek Hill — to pass Len Dawson. The Hall of Famer threw 30 in 1964.

The record-setter came on third-and-goal from the Arizona 14. Hill celebrated by leaping into the stands, just as he did on his first TD catch, then playing with the TV cameras.

That last bit earned Hill an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City

___

2 p.m.

Atlanta receiver Julio Jones has reached 10,000 yards receiving faster than any player in NFL history.

Jones reached the plateau in his 104th career game, catching a 30-yard pass in the second quarter from Matt Ryan. Calvin Johnson held the previous mark, getting to 10,000 yards in his 115th game. Torry Holt and Antonio Brown got there in 116 games.

Jones caught a short pass over the middle and broke a couple tackles on his first reception of the game. He came in with 933 yards receiving this season.

Moments later, Jones caught a 1-yard TD pass from Ryan to give the Falcons a 10-7 lead.

___

1:50 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills have scored twice in the first quarter against the New York Jets to match their combined total from their previous four games.

LeSean McCoy opened the scoring with a 28-yard run, 5 more than he totaled in his previous two games. And then tight end Jason Croom recovered teammate Zay Jones’ fumble in the end zone to put the Bills ahead 14-0.

Buffalo’s 14 points are the most they’ve scored in seven games, since a 27-6 victory at Minnesota on Sept. 23. And the Bills are doing this with Matt Barkley making his debut at quarterback less than two weeks after signing with Buffalo.

___

1:40 p.m.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees has thrown two touchdown passes against Cincinnati to up his regular-season total to 508 and match Brett Favre for second on the NFL career list.

Brees first TD was a 7-yarder to Michael Thomas midway through the first quarter. Mark Ingram II then turned a screen pass into a 28-yard touchdown

Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.

___

1:25 p.m.

Six teams reached the end zone on the opening possession of their games Sunday to get Week 10 off to a high-scoring start.

Kansas City, which lost the coin toss for the first time all season, went 75 yards in 56 seconds. Three plays were needed, with Patrick Mahomes connecting with Tyreek Hill for 38 yards, then for a 37-yard touchdown.

Tennessee’s Darius Jennings returned the opening kickoff 58 yards, then the Titans needed seven plays to go 40 yards, capped by Marcus Mariota 4-yard TD pass to Jonnu Smith against New England.

Chicago’s Tarik Cohen had a 3-yard TD run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive vs. Detroit. But Cody Parkey missed the extra point.

Indianapolis covered 75 yards in seven plays and Andrew Luck found Eric Ebron for a 53-yard scoring pass against Jacksonville.

Buffalo used a mere two plays against the Jets, with newcomer Matt Barkley throwing 47 yards to Robert Foster before LeSean McCoy broke from a lengthy slump for his first touchdown this season, on a 28-yard run.

And Drew Brees threw his 507th career touchdown pass, leaving him one behind Brett Favre for second place on the career list, capping a 15-play, 75-yard drive that consumed 8 minutes, 30 seconds. It ended with Michael Thomas’ diving 7-yard catch.

___

1:15 p.m.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes needed only 56 seconds to throw his first touchdown pass against Arizona, moving him into a tie with Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the single-season franchise record.

Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill down the sideline for 38 yards on the game’s first play. Then, after an incompletion, Mahomes found Hill again for a 37-yard touchdown reception.

It was the 30th thrown by Mahomes this season. Dawson threw 30 during the 1964 season.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City.

___

1:10 p.m.

The Indianapolis Colts honored kicker Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s new career scoring leader, with a brief highlight show during pregame introduction before their game against Jacksonville.

Vinatieri received a roaring ovation from the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd when he was announced as the final starter. The 45-year-old waved to the crowd and slapped hands with a group of fans gathered around the American flag on the field.

Vinatieri broke Morten Andersen’s record two weeks ago at Oakland, but the Colts had a bye last week and Sunday marked the first time Indy could celebrate the record-breaking moment on its home turf.

___

1 p.m.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey was the last of the Titans defense introduced before kickoff for Tennessee’s game against New England.

Casey took the field carrying an American flag, and first shaking hands with a soldier as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service being held on Veteran’s Day. A soldier accompanied each Titans starter onto the field for a few steps.

Country artist Little Big Town performed the national anthem, which featured a flyover by military helicopters.

___

11:30 a.m.

Drew Brees and Tom Brady enter Week 10 of the NFL’s schedule neck and neck in closing in on matching Brett Favre for second place on the career regular-season list.

Brees has 506 touchdowns passing, two behind Favre, as the New Orleans Saints play at Cincinnati. And Brady has 505 with his New England Patriots playing at Tennessee. Both are a little more than 30 behind Peyton Manning’s record of 539.

Brady does have chance to pass Manning on the career touchdowns passing list, including playoffs. Manning has 579, only three more than Brady.

On the other end of the quarterback matchup spectrum Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will feature a battle of the backups rather than far more intriguing AFC East showdown of two rookie first-round picks.

Matt Barkley is starting in place of Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who will miss his fourth straight game with a sprained throwing elbow. For New York, Josh McCown is starting in place Sam Darnold, who is sidelined by a strained right foot. Darnold was drafted third overall, four spots ahead of Allen.

___

