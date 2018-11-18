The Latest: Ingram scores again, Saints up big on Eagles

The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):

6:42 p.m.

It’s turning into a blowout in New Orleans for the Saints against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Running back Mark Ingram was tripped up a carry on first-and-goal from the 1, but he landed with the ball in the end zone to give the Saints a 38-7 lead with 5:34 left in the third quarter.

The Saints have scored touchdowns on three straight drives.

Ingram has rushed for two scores. Drew Brees has three touchdown passes.

___

6 p.m.

The Saints are in control at the half against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

Drew Brees is 15 of 22 for 206 yards and two touchdowns as New Orleans built a 24-7 lead.

Carson Wentz is 8 of 12 but has thrown for just 77 yards with an interception. He has been sacked twice.

The Eagles’ secondary has taken another hit with starting safety Avonte Maddox leaving in the first quarter with a knee injury. Philadelphia was already without cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Rodney McLeod, who also have knee injuries.

___

5:30 p.m.

Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann is among the few players who knows exactly what current Redskins quarterback Alex Smith went through while suffering a season-ending broken leg – and Theismann was at the stadium when Smith got injured.

Theismann tells The Associated Press he turned away when Smith’s lower right fibia and tibia were broken in the third quarter of Washington’s 23-21 loss to visiting Houston on Sunday.

“It brought back vivid memories,” says Theismann, whose career ended when his leg was broken against the New York Giants on Nov. 18, 1985 — 33 years ago to the day.

“The irony of today is just hard to believe,” Theismann says.

___

5:27 p.m.

The Eagles say starting center Jason Kelce and starting safety Avonte Maddox each will miss the rest of Philadelphia’s game in New Orleans.

Both injuries occurred in the first quarter. Kelce hurt his left elbow at the end of the Eagles’ second possession. Maddox hurt his knee helping to defend an incomplete pass in the end zone on New Orleans’ second possession.

Maddox’s injury further decimates a secondary that came in without Jalen Mills, who was scratched because of a foot injury.

Philadelphia was already without starting cornerback Ronald Darby and starting safety Rodney McLeod with knee injuries.

The latest injures occurred while New Orleans, which came in on an eight-game winning streak, was in the process of building an early 17-0 lead.

The Eagles cut it to 17-7 on a 28-yard TD run by Josh Adams about halfway through the second quarter.

___

5:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget has been carted to the locker room with a knee injury during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers say he will not return.

Liuget missed the first four games due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He has provided a lift to the team’s pass rush unit since returning.

The Chargers had a 13-7 lead at halftime.

___

5:10 p.m.

Derek Carr and Josh Rosen are trading touchdown passes in the desert.

Carr has thrown for scores to Jared Cook and Brandon LaFell for the visiting Oakland Raiders in Arizona. Rosen has touchdown tosses to Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk for the Cardinals.

Rosen and Kirk connected on a 59-yard score.

The game between two of the worst teams in the league was tied at 14-all midway through the second quarter.

___

4:35 p.m.

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith’s season is over.

Coach Jay Gruden says Smith is done for the year because of a broken tibia and fibia in his right leg. Smith was hurt in the third quarter of Washington’s 23-21 loss to Houston.

Players from both teams walked off the sidelines to offer good wishes to Smith, who waved his right hand to fans as he was driven away.

Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose career ended with a broken leg during a game in 1985, tweeted: “I feel so bad for him.”

___

4 p.m.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri added another record-breaking moment to his career when Indianapolis beat the Tennessee Titans 38-10.

Vinatieri participated in his 210th regular-season win, snapping a tie with the late George Blanda for the most in league history.

It has been a milestone season for the 45-year-old Vinatieri, the oldest active player in the league. He broke Morten Andersen’s career records for field goals and scoring earlier this season.

And now Vinatieri has more wins in 23 seasons than Blanda accrued in a 26-year career that spanned four decades.

Andrew Luck also moved into a tie for third all-time by throwing at least three touchdown passes in his seventh straight game. He’s tied with Dan Marino, who did it during the 1986 and 1987 seasons. Only Tom Brady (10) and Peyton Manning (eight) remain ahead of Luck.

___

3:20 p.m.

Detroit rookie Kerryon Johnson left the game against Carolina in the third quarter with an apparent left knee injury and is questionable to return.

Johnson has 87 yards on 15 carries on the day, including Detroit’s only touchdown so far. The Lions lead 13-7.

The Panthers also had a scare in the third quarter when quarterback Cam Newton appeared to hurt an ankle, but he missed only one play and was back for his team’s next possession, early in the fourth.

—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit

___

3:05 p.m.

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has been carted off the field with an air cast on his injured right ankle after being sacked by Houston Texans defenders J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson midway through the third quarter.

Smith covered his face with both hands, then a towel, as he was checked by medical personnel on the field.

Players from both teams walked off the sidelines to offer good wishes to Smith, who waved his right hand to fans as he was driven away.

Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose career ended with a broken leg during a game in 1985, tweeted: “I feel so bad for him.”

___

3 p.m.

Carolina kicker Graham Gano’s streak of successful field goals is over.

Gano had made 28 in a row —the longest active run in the NFL— before hitting the left upright from 34 yards in the third quarter at Detroit. The Lions then drove for a field goal to take a 13-7 lead over the Panthers.

Gano’s streak only included the regular season. He missed a field goal in the playoffs last season.

Backed up at his own 6-yard line in the third quarter, Carolina’s Cam Newton completed a short pass to D.J. Moore along the left sideline, and the speedy receiver turned it into an 82-yard gain.

But the Lions hustled back and tackled Moore at the Detroit 12, and then the defense held. Gano’s miss meant the Panthers came away with no points.

—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit

___

2:58 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made another switch at quarterback.

Jameis Winston is behind center, replacing starter Ryan Fitzpatrick after he was removed following his third interception against the New York Giants.

New York had a 24-14 lead on the visiting Bucs late in the third quarter.

___

2:50 p.m.

For the first time since Nov. 6, 2016, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been shut out in the first half.

Ben Roethlisberger, who last week against Carolina posted a perfect quarterback rating (158.3), was 8 of 19 for 53 yards and two interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars headed into halftime trailing 9-0.

Roethlisberger now has nine turnovers in his last three games against the Jaguars, including five in a 30-9 regular-season loss at home last year.

Blake Bortles hasn’t been much better, but the Jaguars are leaning on the run. In one 15-play possession, the Jaguars had 12 consecutive rushes.

___

2:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans lost their defensive coordinator in the first quarter and may have lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half against the Colts with an undisclosed injury.

Mariota was injured after being sacked by Denico Autry. He sat on the ground briefly before walking to the sideline and then to the locker room, even though the Titans were forced to use a timeout which would have allowed Mariota to stay in the game.

Backup Blaine Gabbert replaced Mariota and completed a six-yard pass on third-and-14. But an unnecessary roughness call on Indianapolis’ George Odum moved the ball to the Colts 24 and set up Ryan Succop for a 42-yard field goal to cut the Titans’ deficit to 24-3.

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to an Indy hospital after leaving the press box in a wheelchair. The Titans later issued a statement saying he had left the stadium for further observation.

Tennessee came into the game with the league’s top-ranked scoring defense.

___

2:20 p.m.

Just as the Washington Redskins appeared on the verge of their first lead change of the entire season, Alex Smith threw an interception that was returned 101 yards for a touchdown by Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.

The play put Houston ahead 17-7 late in the second quarter at Washington.

The Texans were up 10-7 in the matchup of division leaders when the Redskins were driving with a chance to do something they hadn’t managed this season: taking a lead in a game during which they trailed.

On first-and-goal from the 7, Smith threw an incompletion. On second down, he was sacked for a loss of 2 yards. And on third-and-goal, he threw into the end zone for Jordan Reed, but the tight end cut in and the ball went outside — right into the arms of Reid.

On Washington’s ensuing possession, Smith was picked off again, this time by Brennan Scarlett.

___

2:19 p.m.

The Giants say that safety Landon Collins is expected to return after being evaluated for a concussion. He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter of New York’s game against Tampa Bay after trying to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble.

The Giants led 14-7 late at halftime.

___

2:10 p.m.

Current Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has pulled even with former Redskins RB John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing TDs in NFL history.

Peterson’s 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter Sunday, cutting Washington’s deficit to 10-7 against the Houston Texans in a matchup of division leaders.

Next in Peterson’s sights is Jim Brown, who is fifth on the league’s list with 106 rushing touchdowns.

The record of 164 is held by Emmitt Smith.

___

2:05 p.m.

New York Giants safety Landon Collins has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter of the game against Tampa Bay. He appeared to get hurt after failing to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble on a broken play from the 1.

The Giants were leading 14-7 late in the first half.

___

1:40 p.m.

One of Tennessee’s assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.

It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches’ box after someone came out of the box and asked for assistance. The coach walked out under his own power but was asked to sit in the wheelchair so they could take him to a lower level for further examination.

___

1:35 p.m.

Saquon Barkley has two touchdowns already for the New York Giants.

The star rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to open the scoring for the Giants against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barkley added a 5-yard scoring run to give New York a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. At 2-7 entering Sunday, the Giants are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year.

___

1:15 p.m.

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.

Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.

The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.

The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

___

11 a.m.

So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?

On byes.

In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).

The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.

New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.

Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.

The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.

___

