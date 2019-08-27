Texans to induct late owner McNair into Ring of Honor
The Houston Texans are inducting Bob McNair into their Ring of Honor, the team announced Tuesday.
McNair, who is the late owner and founder of the AFC South franchise, will be honored on Oct. 6 during the Texans’ home game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium.
The date holds significant weight for the Texans, who were awarded the NFL’s 32nd franchise on Oct. 6, 1999, after McNair advocated for the league to return to Houston after the Oilers moved and became the Tennessee Titans following the 1996 season.
The Texans debuted in 2002, and the city of Houston hosted Super Bowls after the 2003 and 2016 seasons.
McNair died on Nov. 23, 2018. He was 81.
Pats suspended WR Gordon works out with Brady
Suspended New England Patriots wideout
Suspended New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon and quarterback Tom Brady got together for a workout this week.
Brady posted a GIF on Instagram on Wednesday showing him throwing to Gordon, with the caption “Practice makes perfect.” ESPN reported the photo came from a workout on Tuesday.
Brady regularly connects with teammates for workouts during the offseason, but Gordon’s future is murky after he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement from a yearlong ban for substance abuse. According to The Athletic, the league does not have an update on Gordon’s status, with the preseason less than two months away.
The Patriots have supported Gordon since the suspension, offering him a restricted free agent tender, which Gordon signed in April. If he is able to play this season, New England would welcome him back.
Gordon, 28, played one game for the Cleveland Browns last year before being traded to the Patriots in September. In 12 games, he caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
After breaking into the NFL with the Browns in 2012 and making the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse.
Report: Falcons expect Jones extension before camp
The Atlanta Falcons are "confident" they will re-sign wide receiver
The Atlanta Falcons are “confident” they will re-sign wide receiver Julio Jones to a new long-term extension before training camp begins next month, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The team reports for camp on July 22.
Jones has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020. He signed a contract adjustment as training camp opened last July — giving him $4.4 million, including $2.9 million from his 2019 salary, up front — and the team reportedly promised to do a full extension this offseason. That came after Jones missed the Falcons’ entire offseason program and threatened to hold out into training camp.
The 30-year-old again missed voluntary workouts this summer, but he showed for mandatory minicamp. He told reporters in April he isn’t concerned with being the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.
Bleacher Report reported in late March the Falcons and Jones were closing in on a four- or five-year deal averaging $20 million annually, but nothing has developed since.
In his eighth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection — fifth in a row — after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
Report: Savage expected to join Jets’ scouting staff
Former Senior Bowl director and Cleveland Browns general manager Phil Savage is expected to join the New York Jets’ personnel department under new general manager Joe Douglas, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Per the report, Savage’s role is not yet fully defined, but an announcement “should come this week,” absent a setback. NFL Network also reports Ravens assistant director of pro personnel Chad Alexander will join the Jets as director of player personnel.
ESPN reports the Jets are hiring Indianapolis Colts vice president of player personnel Rex Hogan as assistant general manager, after Hogan served as New York’s senior director of college scouting from 2015-2017.
Savage, 54, worked with Douglas when both were with the Baltimore Ravens, Savage as director of college scouting (1996-2002) and then director of player personnel (2003-04) and Douglas as a scout (2000-2014). Alexander knows both men well, having worked for the Ravens since 1999.
Both Savage and Douglas also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, though they did not cross paths (Savage from 2010-12 and Douglas from 2016-19).
Savage served as the Browns’ GM from 2005-08, helping the team to its only 10-win season since 1994 when they went 10-6 in 2007.
He became the executive director of the Senior Bowl — the annual showcase of top senior college prospects in Mobile, Ala. — in 2012 and ran the event for six years before stepping down in May 2018.
The Jets previously missed out on other reported targets for Douglas’ staff. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay pulled his name out of consideration, while the Eagles promoted Andy Weidl — to VP of player personnel, Douglas’ old job — and Ian Cunningham (to assistant director of player personnel) to prevent them from following Douglas to New York.
Lions QB Stafford reportedly played with broken back
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played through broken bones in his back last year, according to a team reporter.
Mike O’Hara, a long-time Lions beat reporter who now works for the team’s website, said of Stafford on a recent episode of his podcast, “He had a broken back last year. Broken bones in his back.”
Asked by podcast host Ken Brown if he was allowed to say that, O’Hara replied that the information had “been reported. I read that. Word gets out in the NFL.”
O’Hara told MLive he stands by his words. Meanwhile, MLive reports Stafford played through injuries that were more serious than reported, although the outlet did not confirm any broken bones.
After taking 12 hits against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 2, Stafford was listed with a back injury for the final four weeks of the 2018 season, including limited participation and questionable designations for games in Weeks 14-16. He played in all four games, throwing for 691 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Lions went 2-2.
Stafford, 31, has played in 128 straight games since missing 19 across his first two seasons. That’s the sixth-longest start streak by a quarterback in NFL history and the third-longest active streak (behind Philip Rivers and Matt Ryan).
He posted down numbers across the board last season, throwing for 3,777 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, his worst marks since 2010, 2012 and 2015.
Thousands of Broncos fans pay tribute to Bowlen
More than
More than 5,000 Denver Broncos fans attended owner Pat Bowlen’s memorial service on Tuesday, according to the team.
Bowlen died last week at age 75 after a fight with Alzheimer’s disease. The team hosted a public memorial service at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, where fans walked past photos and memorabilia from Bowlen’s life and watched a video tribute in his honor.
Former Broncos players such as John Elway, Rod Smith and Peyton Manning also attended the service. Bowlen posthumously will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August.
Beth Bowlen Wallace thanked fans and friends for sharing stories about her father and his impact on the community.
“It’s been very comforting,” Bowlen Wallace said. “It’s been an overwhelming time emotionally for all of us, but to see the fans and to see the players and the staff that have come through has brought great comfort because we realize, which we already did, it just solidifies how much my father meant to this community. It’s mirrored back to them how much this community meant to my father.”
Brittany Bowlen said her father might not have believed the public response.
“He’d be incredibly overwhelmed by all of the support and love,” she said. “And there would definitely be a small part of him that would be like, ‘What the heck?’
“It’s pretty astonishing to see all of these artifacts and things that were important to him in life and meet all of these people that truly loved him. I think he’d be really incredibly overwhelmed by the support. I think it would be moving for him. It really would.”
Golf Glance: Final prep before Solheim Cup
Field
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Tour Championship (Rory McIlroy)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Sept. 12-15
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: CP Women’s Open (Jin Young Ko)
THIS WEEK: Cambia Portland Classic, Aug. 29-Sept. 1
Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore. (Par 72, 6,476 yards)
Purse: $1.3 million (Winner: $195,000)
Defending champion: Marina Alex
Race to the CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko
Television: Thursday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. ET; Friday-Sunday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. ET (All times Golf Channel)
NOTES: Ko makes her first appearance at the event coming off her fourth victory of 2019. She has not missed a cut in her past 25 starts and has two four-event streaks of top-3 finishes. Ko has finished outside of the top 25 only three times in her past 25 events. … No. 2 Sung Hyun Park is also making her Portland debut after having a five consecutive T-10 streak snapped last week. … Alex used a final-round 65 last year to overtake Georgia Hall for her first career LPGA Tour victory. She is attempting to join Kathy Whitworth, Annika Sorenstam and Brooke Henderson as the only players to successfully defend at the event. … There are 10 combined players from the USA and Europe Solheim Cup players in the field. … Henderson holds the tournament scoring record of 267 (-21) in 2015. … Players from South Korea have won 12 of the first 25 events on Tour this year.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Solheim Cup, The Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, Sept. 12-15
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Boeing Classic (Brandt Jobe)
THIS WEEK: Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta, Aug. 30-Sept. 1
Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Par 70, 7,086 yards)
Purse: $2.35 million (Winner: $352,500)
Defending champion: Scott McCarron
Charles Schwab Cup leader: McCarron
Television: Friday-Sunday, 4-6:30 ET (Golf Channel)
NOTES: McCarron is the two-time defending champion. He carded a hole-in-one as part of a final-round 63 last year, winning by one shot over Scott Parel, Joe Durant and Kirk Triplett. … Jerry Kelly has nine Top-10s this season and is coming off a T3 at the Boeing Classic. … Davis Love III is in the field for the second consecutive year (T13 in 2018) as he seeks his first career Champions victory. … Former major champions Michael Campbell and Shaun Micheel were late additions to the field along with Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich., Sept. 13-15
Lamar Jackson’s ideal workload: ‘Probably 30 passes a game’
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was quick to extend his legs rather than flex his arm last season.
Jackson, however, said in a recent interview that he expects to throw the ball considerably more in 2019.
When asked by Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio on Monday what the ideal ratio of run-to-pass would be for the club, the 22-year-old Jackson replied, “Probably throwing, probably 30 passes a game.”
“Running, I probably won’t have as many attempts as last year,” he added. “We have a great backfield, and we’re just going to take what the defense gives us and take advantage of it and just go from there.”
Jackson did not record a single game with 30 passing attempts during his eight starts in his rookie season in 2018. He topped out at 25 in a 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 25.
By comparison, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the league by averaging 42.2 pass attempts per game. Coincidentally, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco attempted 42.1 passes per contest prior to be injured and later benched in favor of Jackson last year.
Jackson was quick to use his legs shortly after replacing Flacco last season. He averaged 17 runs per game and set the NFL single-season record for rushing attempts by a quarterback (147).
“Last year was, (when) a lot of things break down, I’d just use my legs,” Jackson said. “Not trying to force anything, force turnovers or anything like that. I’ve been working on ball security this year. I had a lot of fumbles — fumbles that really shouldn’t have fumbles, but it happens. It’s going to be a drastic change this year.”
Panthers’ Rivera: ‘No doubt’ Newton will be ready for opener
Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is confident that quarterback Cam Newton will be under center for the team’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Rivera said Tuesday that there is “no doubt in my mind” that Newton will be on the field after sustaining a mid-foot sprain during last week’s preseason game against the New England Patriots.
Rivera’s stance on Newton is stronger than the one made last week by general manager Marty Hurney, who said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the quarterback’s availability for the Sept. 8 game against the visiting Rams.
Newton has since shed the walking boot and worked with the team’s athletic training staff the last two days.
The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player was making his preseason debut against the Patriots, his first game action since having shoulder surgery in April. Newton went 4-of-6 passing for 30 yards and was sacked twice before departing.
Newton, 30, is entering his ninth NFL season. He completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season.
Redskins’ Gruden expects TE Reed for Week 1
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden expects tight end Jordan Reed to be out of concussion protocol and ready to play in the regular-season opener Sept. 8 at the Philadelphia Eagles.
“We’re quite confident that Jordan will be fine,” Gruden told reporters Monday.
Reed was put in the league’s concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. He has a history of concussions, with at least three during his time in Washington.
Asked earlier this week if there’s concern about Reed’s long-term health, Gruden said, “I can’t say one way or the other. Right now it’s about getting him well.”
Reed, 29, has caught 329 passes for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in six seasons with the Redskins, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2016. Last year, in 13 games (eight starts), he had 54 catches for 558 yards and two TDs.
Tiger underwent surgery on left knee last week
Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he had surgery performed on his left knee last week to repair minor cartilage damage.
“I expect Tiger to make a full recovery,” Dr.Vern Cooley, who performed the procedure, said in a statement.
“We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems.”
Woods, 43, concluded his 2019 PGA season on Aug. 18 with a tied-for-37th finish at the BMW Championship. He finished the campaign ranked No. 42 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Woods plans to return in late October to participate in the first-ever ZoZo Championship in Japan. He will also captain the United States team at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia later this year.
“I would like to thank Dr. Cooley and his team,” Woods said. “I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks. I look forward to traveling and playing in Japan in October.”
Reports: Texans’ Clowney fires agent, visits Dolphins
Houston Texans'
Houston Texans’ pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is looking for new representation and has even visited a potential new team, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.
Clowney, who reportedly is frustrated with talks involving his NFL future, fired agent Bus Cook. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Clowney apparently did so over five days ago.
The 26-year-old Clowney has yet to sign his franchise tender, which is worth either $15.967 million or $17.128 million depending on the grievance over whether he’s a defensive end or an outside linebacker, and has skipped all of training camp. He cannot be traded until the tender is signed, giving him leverage over any potential deal.
Multiple outlets also reported that Clowney met with the Miami Dolphins and had an in-person sitdown with head coach Brian Flores.
The Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins consider themselves the favorite among the potential destinations for Clowney, who has also been linked with the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles. The Houston Chronicle reported that the Seahawks and Eagles are preferred by Clowney.
The Texans open the regular season on Monday, Sept. 9, at the New Orleans Saints.
Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, has flashed his edge-rushing skills after being limited by injuries at the start of his pro career. Clowney had 9.5 sacks in 2017 while starting every game, and he posted nine sacks last season while appearing in 15 games (14 starts). He has 21 quarterback hits in each of the last two years.
He has 29 sacks over the past four seasons and has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past three years.
Clowney can be a free agent in March 2020, if he is not tagged again. He cannot sign a contract extension with the Texans — or any team that acquires him — until the 2019 season is over.
RB Smart, known as ‘He Hate Me,’ missing in S.C.
The former NFL running back who wore “He Hate Me” on his jersey during his season in the XFL has gone missing in South Carolina, police said.
The Lancaster (S.C.) County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Torrold “Rod” Smart is a “missing endangered person” and it is seeking information regarding his whereabouts. His last known location was Indian Land, S.C., where he was seen last Wednesday morning.
Smart, 42, played college football at Western Kentucky. As an undrafted free agent in 2000, he was signed by the San Diego Chargers but was released. The following year, he played for the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL, then later in 2001 played in the Canadian Football League and with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played four more seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
He gained 1,814 all-purpose yards in his five-year NFL career, plus 364 more during two playoff runs with the Panthers.
“It is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an advisory posted to its Facebook page. “Mr. Smart’s family is worried about his safety and well-being.”
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Smart to call (803) 283-3388.
Falcons owner ‘hopeful’ for Jones deal by Week 1
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank remains hopeful wide receiver Julio Jones will pocket a new contract before the start of the regular season, but admits time is running out to beat that deadline.
“I’ve said this publicly and privately to Julio and Julio has said the same thing to me, both privately and publicly,” Blank said. “We expect Julio to be a Falcon for life and we have no reason to think that’s going to change at all. “The negotiations continue to move along in a positive way. It’s a big contract and it’s complex and what have you. It takes a little more time than we’d like. Probably a little more time than he would like, but I know we are in a good place.”
Between Blank and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, the Falcons have voiced plenty of hopeful optimism about signing Jones. First, the team wanted a deal before training camp. Now, another deadline is quickly approaching. Blank said negotiations are “serious” between the two sides.
“We’ll have to let things take their course. I know that we are definitely in serious negotiations,” he told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “It’s our goal and their goal as well to get it done before the start of the season.”
Jones has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020. He signed a contract adjustment as training camp opened last July — giving him $4.4 million, including $2.9 million from his 2019 salary, up front — and the team reportedly promised to do a full extension this offseason. That came after Jones missed the Falcons’ entire offseason program and threatened to hold out into training camp.
The 30-year-old again missed voluntary workouts this summer, but he showed for mandatory minicamp. He told reporters in April he isn’t concerned with being the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.
But Dimitroff said the Falcons fully expect that to happen in light of the new deal for Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas worth $100 million.
Bleacher Report reported in late March the Falcons and Jones were closing in on a four- or five-year deal averaging $20 million annually, but nothing has developed since.
Entering his ninth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection — fifth in a row — after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
NFL creates rule exception for Oakley’s helmet shield
The NFL made an exception to its rules on tinted helmet shields after announcing a four-year partnership with Oakley on Tuesday.
As part of the deal, Oakley's Prizm Clear shield will be available for players to wear for this upcoming season. The
The NFL made an exception to its rules on tinted helmet shields after announcing a four-year partnership with Oakley on Tuesday.
As part of the deal, Oakley’s Prizm Clear shield will be available for players to wear for this upcoming season. The Prizm Clear has only a slight color tint.
The NFL rulebook says tinted eye shields may only be worn if the league approves a request after being supplied medical documentation. However, the Prizm Clear shield is an approved exception.
Oakley has produced helmet shields for over 20 years. The brand signed 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes II earlier this year in its first ever endorsement deal with an NFL player.
Report: USWNT’s Lloyd has offer to kick in NFL
Carli Lloyd received an offer to kick in an NFL preseason game this week, her trainer told FOX Sports.
Alas, Lloyd has plans, as the United States women’s national team is scheduled to play Thursday against Portugal.
Lloyd attended a joint training camp practice last Tuesday and with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens on a break in their workout, she repeatedly drilled 40-yard field goals and even an attempt from 55 that went through — and then went viral, prompting conversation about the potential for a female soccer player to transition into professional football.
According to Lloyd’s trainer, James Galanis, a team he wouldn’t name offered Lloyd a roster spot and a chance to kick in an NFL preseason game Thursday night.
“The one that called today, I don’t want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next (game). They were willing to put her on the roster,” Galanis said.
Lloyd said earlier this week she was intrigued by the challenge.
“I know that I could probably do it,” Lloyd said, adding in a Sports Illustrated interview that NFL teams made inquiries after seeing video of her kicking session.
“The mindset I have, I think with practice, I know I have to work on my steps and my technique, but I think I could do it and do it well. It could be a huge pivotal moment. There is no reason why a woman could not do this,” she told NBCSports.com.
Lloyd, 37, is from New Jersey and said she has always rooted for the Eagles. The Tuesday kicking session came about in an impromptu manner but Lloyd is now considering whether the moment could be greater than she imagined because of the viral nature of the video.
“I’m laughing about it, but the more I think about it, this has the chance to be sort of a pioneering moment for women,” Lloyd told NBC.
Gronkowski not planning return, partners with CBD company
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is physically ready to
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is physically ready to play football again, but he’s not sure if the desire will ever return.
Gronkowski, in a public appearance to discuss his partnership with CBDMedic, also discussed his retirement from football on Tuesday.
The three-time Super Bowl Champion said he needed to recover after retiring from football due to all the injuries he accumulated in his career. He got emotional explaining how the injuries made him feel.
“I want to be clear to my fans: I needed to recover,” Gronkowski said. “I was not in a good place. Football was bringing me down, and I didn’t like it. I was losing that joy in life.”
He said CBD has helped him feel much better, and will now advocate for its use in the NFL and other sports leagues. It is currently banned by the NFL.
Gronkowski also said he is healthy enough to play in the NFL. But that’s not the entire equation.
“Physically, I’ll be ready. I could play right now if I wanted to play, hands down,” Gronkowski said. “I can run fast right now, I’m feeling good. Physically-wise, I can do it. Mentally, desire-wise, it’s not there.”
Gronk said if he feels the desire and passion to return to football, he would do it, but he doesn’t see it happening.
“It could be the case in six months, it could be the case in two years, could be the case in three years, could be the case in three months,” Gronkowski said. “But I truly don’t see it in the foreseeable future.”
Texans’ O’Brien on RBs: ‘We have a good situation’
Houston Texans
Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien is still entertaining high hopes for his backfield in the wake of Lamar Miller’s season-ending injury.
“I think if you look at our running back situation right now, we have a good situation,” O’Brien said. “I think adding Duke Johnson was a good move. He’s been good in the meeting room, in practice, very professional attitude.
“We’ll see what happens. Anything can happen.”
His optimistic attitude notwithstanding, O’Brien saw Miller sustain a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee during Saturday’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Houston officially placed Miller on injured reserve on Monday afternoon.
Recent trade acquisition Duke Johnson is expected to see an increased workload for the Texans, who released fellow running back D’Onta Foreman on Aug. 4.
Johnson was acquired from the Cleveland Browns for a conditional draft pick earlier this month, with the selection becoming a third-rounder if the 25-year-old is active for at least 10 games.
“I wouldn’t call him a third-down back,” O’Brien said of Johnson. “I think that he’s a sub-back in some things that he does because that’s how he’s been used in the past. I think with us he’ll be used in a lot of different ways, and he’s had a lot of snaps. He’s been out there playing a lot.
“… I don’t think it’ll be him exclusively. We’ve got a lot of other guys at that position that we can mix and match with.”
Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015, spent four seasons with the Browns. He totaled 3,456 yards from scrimmage along with eight receiving and five rushing touchdowns.
The Texans also have running backs Taiwan Jones, Karan Higdon, Buddy Howell, Damarea Crockett, Josh Ferguson and Cullen Gillaspia on the roster.
RB Smart, known as ‘He Hate Me,’ reported safe
The former NFL running back who wore “He Hate Me” on his jersey during his season in the XFL was found safe after going missing in South Carolina, according to a report from the Charlotte Observer.
Police said Tuesday evening that Torrold “Rod” Smart was located and was OK, the Observer reported. Earlier in the day, the Lancaster (S.C.) County Sheriff’s Office said Smart was a “missing endangered person” and was seeking information regarding his whereabouts.
Smart, 42, played college football at Western Kentucky. As an undrafted free agent in 2000, he was signed by the then-San Diego Chargers but was released. The following year, he played for the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL, then later in 2001 played in the Canadian Football League and with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played four more seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
He gained 1,814 all-purpose yards in his five-year NFL career, plus 364 more during two playoff runs with the Panthers.
“It is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an advisory posted to its Facebook page. “Mr. Smart’s family is worried about his safety and well-being.”
Packers claim TE Roberts off waivers from Lions
The Green Bay Packers claimed tight end
The Green Bay Packers claimed tight end Michael Roberts off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday, according to multiple reports.
The Lions released Roberts on Friday after his trade to the New England Patriots for a 2020 seventh-round pick was rescinded due to a failed physical. New England was expected to have interest in claiming Roberts, but Green Bay had a higher waiver priority.
Roberts, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017 after catching 13 touchdowns as a senior. The 25-year-old has 13 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 23 NFL games, with 48 yards and two scores coming in one game last season (at Miami).
He’ll join a Packers tight end group that includes veterans Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis and third-round rookie Jace Sternberger.
New England has been searching to bolster the position since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski earlier this year.
Report: Titans RB Lewis fined for lowering helmet
There is no offseason when it comes to NFL
There is no offseason when it comes to NFL fines.
A source told NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport on Monday that the league fined Titans running back Dion Lewis $28,075 for unnecessary roughness and lowering his helmet in Tennessee’s Aug. 17 preseason game against the New England Patriots.
Despite Lewis going unpenalized on the play in question, the eighth-year veteran will still be docked big money despite NFL players only receiving minimal preseason pay. Yahoo Sports reported Monday that veteran players receive $2,000 weekly from the beginning of training camp through the week before the regular season starts.
Lewis, 28, reportedly played just 10 snaps in the game, recording four carries for 16 yards and one catch for 9 yards.
Lewis is entering his second season with the Titans after spending three years with the Patriots (2015-17), in addition to two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2011-12). He also was on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster in 2014 but didn’t get into a game.
He started seven of 16 games in 2018, rushing for 517 yards on 155 carries while adding 59 receptions for 400 yards.
