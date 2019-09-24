Texans TE Griffin arrested in Nashville
Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin was arrested in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday night after allegedly punching a hotel window.
The 2019 NFL Draft is currently being held in Nashville. The Texans took tight end Kahale Warring out of San Diego State in the third round earlier Friday night.
The 29-year-old Griffin was charged with vandalism and public intoxication, according to court records, and released Saturday morning on $1,750 bond.
Griffin, who suffered a bloody left hand in the incident, faces a May 31 court date.
A former sixth-round pick, Griffin is in the final year of his contract.
He had 24 catches for 305 yards last season. In his six seasons, all with the Texans, he has 136 catches for 1,491 yards and seven scores.
UCLA TE Wilson is this year’s Mr. Irrelevant
Caleb Wilson earned the Mr.
Caleb Wilson earned the Mr. Irrelevant tag as the final pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the UCLA tight end still has family bragging rights.
After selecting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals closed the draft by taking Wilson with the 254th selection on Saturday.
Wilson led the Bruins in receptions (60) and receiving yards (965) in 2018, setting school records for his position in both categories. He caught four touchdown passes.
In three seasons at UCLA, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Wilson caught 114 passes for 1,675 yards and five scores in 24 games.
His father, Chris Wilson, was not the last player selected in the 1992 draft. Taken in the 12th round by the Chicago Bears, the former Oklahoma linebacker was pick No. 331 out of 336 that year.
Chris Wilson, now 50, never made an NFL roster, but has enjoyed a long coaching career in college and the pros. As a defensive line coach with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-18, he helped the team win a championship in Super Bowl LII.
The final pick of the draft has been referred to as Mr. Irrelevant since 1976. The town of Newport Beach, Calif., hosts a celebration in the lucky pick’s honor each summer.
Mr. Irrelevant of the 2018 draft was SMU wide receiver Trey Quinn, who played in three games and made nine catches for 75 yards and a touchdown as a Washington Redskins rookie.
Report: Seahawks WR Baldwin’s career in doubt
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin’s career could be in doubt due to the cumulative effect of multiple injuries, ESPN reported Friday night during the 2019 NFL Draft.
According to the report, there’s “a real chance” Baldwin, 30, has already played his last NFL down.
Baldwin has had three surgeries this offseason — on his knee, shoulder and abdomen — after battling nagging injuries throughout the 2018 campaign. Prior to 2018, Baldwin had missed a total of two games in his seven-year career, but he missed three last season.
General manager John Schneider told reporters last week that Baldwin was recovering, but he declined to put a timetable on the receiver’s return. The expectation was Baldwin would likely miss the team’s offseason workouts.
“He’s a tough guy, though,” Schneider said. “If anybody can recover from surgeries like this, it’s Doug.”
Head coach Pete Carroll said in February the team was “counting on” Baldwin in 2019.
Baldwin finished with 50 catches for 618 yards and five touchdowns last season. The first two marks were the second-worst of his career, and his five scores were his fewest in a season since 2014.
The Seahawks added a wideout in the draft on Friday, trading up to take Ole Miss’ D.K. Metcalf with the final pick of the second round. Many considered Metcalf a contender to be the first wideout off the board, but he wound up as the ninth.
Baldwin has played predominantly in the slot throughout his career, while Metcalf is primarily an outside receiver and a vertical threat.
NFL draft notebook: QBs Finley, Stidham taken in fourth round
The Cincinnati Bengals traded three picks Saturday to move up six spots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, selecting former North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley with the 104th overall pick.
He was the first of two quarterbacks taken in the round, with New England selecting Jarrett Stidham of Auburn with pick No. 133, perhaps looking at him as the eventual successor to Tom Brady, who will turn 42 before the start of the 2019 season.
Other notable picks in the fourth round:
–Defensive end Anthony Nelson (No. 107 overall to Tampa Bay), joining safety Amani Hooker (No. 116 to Tennessee) to give Iowa two players selected in the round.
–Punter Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah), a 27-year-old Australian, to San Francisco (No. 110).
–Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (Ohio State) to Atlanta (No. 111).
–Running back Bryce Love (Stanford) to Washington (No. 112).
–RB Justice Hill (Oklahoma State) to Baltimore (No. 113).
–RB Benny Snell (Kentucky) to Pittsburgh (No. 122).
–Wide receiver Riley Ridley (Georgia) to Chicago (No. 126).
NFL draft notebook: Teams eye quarterbacks on Day 3
Quarterbacks took center stage Saturday on the third and final day of the 2019 NFL Draft, with three teams focusing on prospects that one day perhaps could replace franchise quarterbacks and three others looking for some insurance.
In Cincinnati, the Bengals traded three picks to move up six spots in the fourth round, selecting former North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley with the 104th overall pick. Team owner Mike Brown has said veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, whose contract runs through 2020, won’t be a candidate for a contract extension until Brown sees how Dalton fits into the system of new coach Zac Taylor.
He was the first of two quarterbacks taken in the fourth round, with New England selecting Jarrett Stidham of Auburn with pick No. 133, perhaps looking at him as the eventual successor to Tom Brady, who will turn 42 before the start of the 2019 season.
Brady, himself, was famously a sixth-round selection in 2000 NFL Draft.
Two more quarterbacks went off the board late in the fifth round, with the Los Angeles Chargers selecting Easton Stick of FCS champion North Dakota State with pick No. 166 overall. Stick replaced Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz and won two national championships in his three seasons as the starter.
In Los Angeles, Philip Rivers — the No. 4 overall selection in 2004 — is entering his 16th season.
One pick later, the Eagles took Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson as a backup to Wentz.
In the sixth round, the Jacksonville Jaguars rolled the dice on Gardner Minshew of Washington State with the No. 178 overall pick. The Jaguars released veteran Blake Bortles in the offseason and signed Nick Foles as the starter.
The Baltimore Ravens selected Trace McSorley of Penn State later in the sixth round with pick No. 197. The Ravens traded Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos and have second-year pro Lamar Jackson leading the offense.
Quarterbacks who were passed over include Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson, Boise State’s Brett Rypien and Washington’s Jake Browning. Jackson signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent after the draft, Rypien landed with the Denver Broncos and Browning was nearing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
Other notable picks on Day 3:
–Defensive end Anthony Nelson (No. 107 overall to Tampa Bay), joined by safety Amani Hooker (No. 116 to Tennessee) to give Iowa two players selected in the round.
–Punter Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah), a 27-year-old Australian, to San Francisco (No. 110).
–Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (Ohio State) to Atlanta (No. 111).
–Running back Bryce Love (Stanford) to Washington (No. 112).
–RB Justice Hill (Oklahoma State) to Baltimore (No. 113).
–RB Benny Snell (Kentucky) to Pittsburgh (No. 122).
–Wide receiver Riley Ridley (Georgia) to Chicago (No. 126).
–RB Myles Gaskin (Washington) to Miami (No. 234)
–Tight end Caleb Wilson (UCLA) to Arizona (No. 254 and final pick)
Chargers draft Division II OL Pipkins in third round
The Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Chargers selected offensive lineman Trey Pipkins from Division II Sioux Falls in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night.
Pipkins, 22, earned first-team Division II All-America honors and was one of only five D-II players invited to the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle was a 2018 finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award, presented to the top offensive lineman in NCAA Division II.
Selected 91st overall, he is only the second player from the school to be drafted. Punter Brian Hansen was picked in the ninth round by the New Orleans Saints in 1984.
“There are some players at Division II and Division III who can dominate but not have enough athletic traits to play at this level,” Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said. “He has NFL size and feet. There’s a lot to work with.”
Brady’s heir? Patriots draft Auburn QB Stidham
Jarrett Stidham became the
Jarrett Stidham became the 10th quarterback drafted by the New England Patriots since the franchise selected Tom Brady with the 199th pick in 2000.
Stidham, 22, was a two-year starter at Auburn after transferring out of Baylor during the program’s sexual assault scandal. He passed for 36 touchdowns and 5,952 yards in 27 games with the Tigers. The Patriots drafted him 133rd on Saturday and the fourth-round pick will be under contract for four years. He left school with one year of eligibility remaining.
“He’s like a coach on the field. From a coach, you’re on the sideline, and you trust the guy, you give him more freedom,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.
Brady, 42, is in the final year of his contract but says he’s not near retirement. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer’s contract also expires after 2019.
Stidham completed 64.3 percent of his passes and averaged 8.5 yards per attempt. He’s regarded as a heady passer who fits best in a pro-style system at 6-2, 218 pounds.
Report: Murray turned down extra $14M from Athletics
The
The Oakland Athletics reportedly offered Kyler Murray, their 2018 first-round draft pick, a whole lot of money to give up his football dreams.
Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday that Oakland offered to add a guaranteed $14 million to his $4.6 million signing bonus to try to persuade the Heisman Trophy winner to play baseball. The A’s also would have added him to their 40-man roster.
Instead, the 21-year-old Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma last season, walked away from baseball to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. He could be the first player selected when the draft kicks off on April 25 in Nashville, Tenn.
When the A’s drafted him with the No. 9 overall selection last summer, they told him he could play one more season of college football before reporting to the club.
“Circumstances change,” Missy Murray, Kyler’s mom, told Sports Illustrated.
Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns in 14 games for the Sooners.
Redskins, Ioannidis agree to $21.75M extension
Washington Redskins defensive end Matt Ioannidis agreed to a three-year extension worth $21.75 million on Thursday, NFL Network reported.
Ioannidis was drafted 152nd overall in 2016 out of Temple and was entering the final year of his rookie contract.
In 38 career games, Ioannidis has 19 starts and 12.0 sacks, including 7.5 last season.
Report: Panthers restructure Kuechly’s contract, create $7M in cap space
The
The Carolina Panthers restructured the contract of star linebacker Luke Kuechly to free up more than $7 million in cap space, ESPN reported Thursday.
The Panthers converted $9.05 million of Kuechly’s 2019 salary into a bonus, a move that gives the cap-strapped club an additional $7.24 million to play with one week ahead of the NFL Draft, according to the report. The Panthers had just $1.34 million in cap space prior to the restructure.
It’s the second consecutive year the Panthers have given Kuechly upfront money. The 28-year-old linebacker is coming off his fifth first team All-Pro bid.
Kuechly posted 130 tackles – including a career-high 20 for loss – last year to go with two sacks and an interception in 16 games.
Kuechly has made the Pro Bowl the past six seasons.
Cards QB Rosen calls situation ‘annoying’ but respects ‘higher-ups’
Arizona Cardinals quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen spoke publicly for the first time about the limbo he finds himself in with the team that drafted him last year, telling SI TV that it’s “annoying” but that he “definitely understands the situation.”
The Cardinals hold the No. 1 pick in next week’s NFL Draft and speculation is rampant that the team, with new coach Kliff Kingsbury at the helm, will select former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.
“I definitely understand the situation,” Rosen told SI TV. “I mean, it’s annoying but, like, it is what it is. Football’s a business, and I definitely respect the higher-ups and their decisions. … Whatever decisions are made, it’s my duty to prove them right if they keep me, and prove them wrong if they ship me off.”
The Cardinals went 3-13 last year under former coach Steve Wilks. Rosen started 13 games and passed for 2,278 yards, throwing for 11 touchdowns against 14 interceptions in his rookie season.
“I think the season went as poorly as it could possibly go,” Rosen said in the clip provided by SI. “We won three games and each one of those wins, to me, it felt like we won the Super Bowl. That feeling is so intoxicating and that’s why I want nothing more than to be a part of a team next year and have the same opportunities to go out and compete.”
Rosen was conspicuous in his omission from the Cardinals’ hype video — save for a brief shot of him 56 seconds in — released Thursday along with a 2019 promotional calendar.
Johnson, Fowler commit to inaugural Detroit tourney
World
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler both committed Thursday to play in the first ever PGA Tour event in Detroit this June.
Johnson and Fowler, currently ranked 10th in the world, join a field that includes two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and 2016 PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held at the Detroit Golf Club from June 27-30. The course was designed by Donald Ross and has been a fixture in Detroit for more than 100 years.
In other PGA Tour news, viral sensation Hosung Choi has received a sponsor’s exemption and will play in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill., on July 10-14. Choi was invited to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year but missed the cut.
Seahawks QB Wilson set to be NFL’s highest paid
Russell Wilson is on the verge of being the NFL's highest-paid player.
The 30-year-old quarterback shook on a four-year deal worth a reported $140 million with the Seattle Seahawks, ending days of negotiations around Wilson's self-imposed deadline.
Wilson
Russell Wilson is on the verge of being the NFL’s highest-paid player.
The 30-year-old quarterback shook on a four-year deal worth a reported $140 million with the Seattle Seahawks, ending days of negotiations around Wilson’s self-imposed deadline.
Wilson announced the deal in an Instagram video recorded from bed, lying next to his famous wife, Ciara.
“Hey Seattle, we got a deal. Go Hawks. But I’ma see y’all in the morning. Time for y’all to go to bed.”
The 2019 season would have been Wilson’s last on his existing contract – at $19 million – and market value has escalated rapidly in the past 13 months. Kirk Cousins (Vikings), Matt Ryan (Falcons) and Aaron Rodgers (Packers) helped push the new annual average value for franchise quarterbacks $35 million, which is where Wilson’s deal falls. Rodgers AAV is $33.5 million.
According to multiple reports, Wilson’s contract includes a new record for guaranteed money – $65 million – which pushes him past Rodgers ($57.5M).
Wilson had 35 touchdown passes and a 110.9 passer rating last season.
With his deal done, the Seahawks will be hard-pressed to find the cash under the cap to get market-value contracts for both Frank Clark and Bobby Wagner. Clark, currently under the franchise tag at $17.9 million for 2019, is the subject of trade speculation. Wagner played like an ascending linebacker in 2018 but this offseason has been kind to players at his position, too.
The Jets signed free agent linebacker C.J. Mosley to a five-year, $85 million deal in March.
Woods jumps to 6th in rankings; Johnson reclaims No. 1
Tiger
Tiger Woods’ final-round rally to win the Masters on Sunday in Augusta, Ga., boosted him to No. 6 in the Official World Golf Rankings, which were updated Sunday evening.
Woods, 43, entered the tournament at No. 12 in the world, equaling his highest ranking since late in the 2014 season. In the time in between, he dipped as low as 1,199th in the rankings, while undergoing four back surgeries and believing he might never play again.
He climbed all the way to 26th within eight months of his lowest point before reaching 13th by the end of the 2018 season, following a victory at the Tour Championship.
Woods started Sunday two strokes back of Italy’s Francesco Molinari, a margin that remained through 11 holes, before overcoming the gap in the closing stretch to claim his fifth green jacket.
The last time Woods held the world’s top ranking was 10 weeks into the 2014 season. He holds the all-time records for most consecutive weeks (281) and most career weeks (683) atop the rankings.
Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the world after tying for second place, one stroke back of Woods. Johnson birdied four times in a five-hole span on the back nine to shoot 68.
England’s Justin Rose, who missed the cut by one stroke at 4 over through two rounds, had taken the title from Johnson last week, after Johnson took it from Rose in early March. Rose dropped to No. 2, with Brooks Koepka, who also tied for second on Sunday, moving from fourth to third.
–Field Level Media
Report: Seahawks QB Wilson won’t sign deal after Monday
The self-imposed deadline set by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hits Monday, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported he will not sign a long-term deal with the team once it passes.
With the NFL draft next week and reports franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark is on the trade block, it could be a busy two weeks ahead for the Seahawks.
Multiple outlets reported Clark, who is seeking a long-term deal worth more than $100 million, could be traded. The Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and other teams are reportedly kicking the tires on a trade after Clark recorded 32 sacks in the past three seasons in Seattle.
The Seahawks have only $12 million in available salary cap space.
Less certain is the direction the Seahawks are taking with Wilson as offseason workouts officially begin Monday.
Wilson informed the team he wanted a new long-term contract by April 15. According to reports, the two sides have engaged in discussions that would net Wilson one of the top deals — perhaps the highest-paying — in the NFL, approaching $30 million annually. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ deal pays more than $33 million per year and included $96 million guaranteed.
NFL Network reported Monday that “agent Mark Rodgers has been on the ground in Seattle for the last 3 days to negotiate with team brass. They are working on it, but time is running out before offseason conditioning begins.”
Wilson informed the Seahawks that he would report to the team facility Monday for the start of workouts with or without a new deal. His current contract expires after the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks could trade Clark; deadline hits for Wilson deal
Franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark is on the trade block as the self-imposed deadline set by quarterback Russell Wilson hits, meaning a busy two weeks could be ahead for the Seattle Seahawks.
Multiple outlets reported Clark, who is seeking a long-term deal worth more than $100 million, could be traded. The Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and other teams are reportedly kicking the tires on a trade after Clark recorded 32 sacks in the past three seasons in Seattle.
Less certain is the direction the Seahawks are taking with Wilson as offseason workouts officially begin Monday.
Wilson informed the team he wanted a new long-term contract by April 15. According to reports, the two sides have engaged in discussions that would net Wilson one of the top deals — perhaps the highest-paying — in the NFL, approaching $30 million annually.
NFL Network reported Monday that “agent Mark Rodgers has been on the ground in Seattle for the last 3 days to negotiate with team brass. They are working on it, but time is running out before offseason conditioning begins.”
Wilson informed the Seahawks that he would report to the team facility Monday for the start of workouts with or without a new deal. His current contract expires after the 2019 season.
Report: Chiefs WR Hill to attend offseason workouts
Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill was in attendance as the Chiefs opened offseason workouts Monday, Yahoo Sports reported.
Authorities have been investigating two incidents of suspected child abuse last month at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Hill, 25, has not been charged with any crimes.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro, Hill set career highs with 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Hill is under investigation for an alleged March 14 battery incident involving a juvenile, according to multiple published reports. The Kansas City Star reported that Hill’s 3-year-old son suffered a broken arm in the incident.
Overland Park police responded to the same address on March 5 to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. Hill’s name is listed on the report.
His fiancee, Crystal Espinal, is listed on the March 14 report under the category of “others involved.” The Star reported that Espinal is pregnant with twins and that she is the mother of the 3-year-old whose arm was broken.
Hill reportedly choked and punched Espinal when she was pregnant in December 2014. Hill was arrested and dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team. He later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation and received three years’ probation.
The Chiefs issued a statement last month acknowledging they were aware of the situation.
“We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities,” the team said. “We’ll have no further comment at this time.”
NFL 2019 schedule hits Wednesday
The NFL will release the 2019 schedule Wednesday night during a televised show on NFL Network, the league announced Tuesday.
The unveiling begins at 8 p.m., and it comes one week before the NFL Draft, which starts April 25.
The NFL previously announced that the season will kick off Sept. 5 with a game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, a storied rivalry to commemorate the league’s 100th anniversary.
The NFL released the preseason schedule last week.
Report: Eagles RB Adams recovering from shoulder surgery
Philadelphia Eagles running back
Philadelphia Eagles running back Josh Adams will reportedly miss the start of the offseason conditioning program recovering from shoulder surgery.
Adams had surgery to repair a torn labrum following the Eagles divisional round playoff loss against the New Orleans Saints in January, NJ Advance Media reported Monday.
Adams, 22, was given a six-month timetable for his recovery and is expected to join the team for training camp in July.
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, Adams rushed for a team-high 511 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games as a 2018 rookie.
Healthy running backs on the Philadelphia roster include the recently acquired Jordan Howard, Wendell Smallwood, Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey. Corey Clement is recovering from a season-ending knee injury.
Brady, Bennett no-shows for Patriots’ voluntary workouts
Brady, Bennett no-shows for Patriots' voluntary workouts
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was a no-show for the team’s first day of voluntary workouts, ESPN reported.
The entity also said defensive end Michael Bennett didn’t report for Monday’s start to the offseason program.
Brady’s absence wasn’t a major surprise since he skipped the voluntary workouts last year and the 41-year-old had hinted he was unlikely to take part this offseason either.
Not taking part in the voluntary workouts last year didn’t seem to hurt since the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl.
“My greatest challenge in 2019 is going to be continuing to prepare the way I want with my body, my mind,” Brady said back in February. “It always has its unique challenges. I’ve already got my offseason mapped out. … It will be a lot of time with my family and try to get ready for another year.”
Bennett reportedly lives in Hawaii in the offseason and does his training on the islands. The Patriots acquired the 33-year-old from the Philadelphia Eagles last month.
Woods draws TV crowd, despite early Masters start
Tiger Woods' victory at
Tiger Woods’ victory at The Masters also delivered strong TV ratings.
CBS Sports started its Sunday telecast five hours earlier than normal, at 9 a.m. ET, due to weather-shifted tee times. The final round became the highest-rated morning sports golf broadcast in at least 34 years (since metered market ratings began) with a 7.7 overnight rating/21 share.
Combined with an encore presentation, the final round combined for a 11.1 rating, which would be the best for the final round of The Masters since 2010, when Phil Mickelson won and Woods finished tied for fourth as he returned from a scandal that began with him driving into a fire hydrant.
Because of the early start, though, the live rating was the lowest for the final round of the Masters since 2004 (7.3). As it was, the 7.7 rating was still the best for any round of golf since last year’s final round in Augusta, Ga.
The live telecast peaked from 2:15-2:30 p.m. ET with a 12.1 rating as Woods earned his fifth green jacket — first since 2005 — and his 15th major title. It’s the highest peak rating for the Masters since 2013, according to CBS.
A rating is the percentage of homes watching a program out of total number of TV homes. Share is percentage of televisions in use.
