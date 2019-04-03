Texans hire ex-Patriots ‘character’ coach
The Houston Texans have hired Jack Easterby, the New England Patriots former “character” coach, as their executive vice president of team development, the team announced Tuesday.
The Patriots hired Easterby in 2013 to help the team cope with the murder charges against tight end Aaron Hernandez. Easterby’s contract expired this winter, and he decided to pursue other interests.
He left the Patriots in February. After his departure, the Boston Globe reported Easterby thought his job “had run its course,” but he also wasn’t comfortable with the solicitation charges against team owner Robert Kraft.
Easterby’s title with the Patriots was character coach/team development, and he was uniquely qualified to fill that role.
While studying sports management at Newberry College in South Carolina, he was captain of the basketball and golf teams. The Jacksonville Jaguars hired him in football operations to work with the salary cap, but he decided numbers weren’t for him. He enrolled at Erskine and Liberty Theological Seminaries, according to a 2018 profile of him on the Patriots’ website.
He soon became the character coach for South Carolina’s athletic department, then joined the Kansas City Chiefs before heading to New England, where he also served as team chaplain.
–Field Level Media
The Cleveland Browns, still busy retooling this offseason, are expected to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert and safety Morgan Burnett on Friday, according to Cleveland.com.
Gilbert became available when the Alliance of American Football suspended operations earlier this week. The former sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams had led the AAF with 2,152 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season, playing for the Orlando Apollos.
He would compete for the back up spot to Baker Mayfield with the Browns.
Burnett was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The Steelers converted Burnett to dime cornerback during his one season in Pittsburgh, but the former Green Bay Packers veteran is hoping to return to safety.
Burnett, 30, is expected to sign a two-year deal, according to the report.
–Field Level Media
The Oakland Raiders released wide receiver Seth Roberts, the team announced.
The move comes a day after the Raiders signed WR Ryan Grant. The Raiders have also added Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson to their receiving corps.
Roberts, 28, was set to make $4.45 million this season. He caught 45 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns last season for Oakland.
Roberts has 158 receptions and 13 touchdowns for his career, all with the Raiders.
–Field Level Media
A day after ESPN aired an interview with former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy discussing how he was dismissed by the team last December, an explosive report looked at the complicated and disastrous relationship between McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and how it impacted the team.
The lengthy Bleacher Report story, published Thursday, concluded that the coach-quarterback duo had a frosty relationship since McCarthy’s tenure began in 2006. That was the year after McCarthy, previously offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, favored Utah’s Alex Smith over Cal’s Rodgers with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft.
“Aaron’s always had a chip on his shoulder with Mike,” said Ryan Grant, a Packers running back from 2007-12. “The guy who ended up becoming your coach passed on you when he had a chance. Aaron was upset that Mike passed on him — that Mike actually verbally said that Alex Smith was a better quarterback.”
Several players and coaches were quizzed over the complicated relationship in trying to explain why the Packers never turned into a New England Patriots-like dynasty. Allegations included McCarthy missing team meetings to have massages in his office, ex-general manager Ted Thompson falling asleep in meetings and Rodgers routinely changing play calls.
–Cornerback Keith Reaser became the first player from the Alliance of American Football to move to an NFL team, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports.
The AAF announced earlier Thursday that league players now could sign with NFL teams. The AAF played eight of its 10 scheduled weeks of the regular season.
Reaser, who played for the Orlando Apollos, was a fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2014. In three-plus seasons with the 49ers, he played in 29 games, recording 34 tackles. He also played one game for the Chiefs in 2017, making four tackles and one sack, but was placed on the waived-injured list in 2018.
–De’Vante Bausby, who tied for the AAF lead with four interceptions, signed with the Denver Broncos, according to multiple media reports. He played for the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF.
Bausby, 26, appeared in four games with the Chicago Bears in 2016 and six games (one start) with the Philadelphia Eagles last year. He has 26 career NFL tackles.
–The Carolina Panthers also reportedly signed an AAF player, adding former Arizona State wide receiver Rashad Ross, who had been playing for the Arizona Hotshots.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 29-year-old Ross, who caught 36 passes for 583 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and a league-best seven touchdowns, will be a candidate to win the team’s final receiver roster spot.
Ross spent parts of three NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins, last playing a game in 2016 with Washington. He has never caught an NFL pass but has returned 34 kickoffs in his career, including one for a touchdown in 2015.
–The Arizona Cardinals hosted top defensive line draft candidates Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams, NFL Network reported.
Bosa met with Cardinals brass last week in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and his visit to the team facility Thursday had been reported earlier this week. Each team may bring 30 players to its facilities for a visit, which cannot include a workout.
Bosa, a defensive end, is considered the top defensive player — if not No. 1 overall — in the draft and Williams the top interior defensive lineman. The Cardinals are being almost universally predicted to take former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first pick of the draft later this month.
–Free agent linebacker Kyle Emanuel announced his retirement from the NFL in a Twitter post.
Selected by the San Diego Chargers in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Emanuel spent four years with the franchise. He appeared in 63 games for the Chargers. A Nebraska native, he played at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.
He played out his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract and had visited the Detroit Lions and had drawn other interest from other teams, according to multiple reports. Emanuel ends his career with 147 tackles (11 for loss), 10 quarterback hits, four sacks and two interceptions.
–Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton surrendered to police in Florida, marking his third arrest of 2019.
The Miami Herald reported that Walton was arrested on felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, along with marijuana possession and reckless driving in connection with an incident that occurred March 12 in North Miami-Dade.
On Feb. 16, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in Florida after what police reportedly said stemmed from an argument he had with a couple at his condominium complex over his car blocking the entrance to a parking garage. He also was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in January and is awaiting trial.
–The New York Jets confirmed they will play the 2019 season and beyond with new uniforms, helmets and logos.
The team revealed the new look on its Twitter account, marking the first uniform change for the franchise since 1998, calling it the “beginning of a new legacy.”
The Jets called their new colors “Gotham Green, Spotlight White and Stealth Black.”
–Field Level Media
South Korea’s Si Woo Kim shot a 6-under-par 66 on Thursday for a one-shot lead following the first round of the Valero Texas Open.
Kim blistered the par-72 TPC San Antonio course for eight birdies to more than compensate for a pair of bogeys. It was a big bounce-back for Kim, who bowed out of last week’s WGC-Match Play event with an 0-3 record in group play.
Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, a San Antonio resident, and Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas are one shot back at 5 under, along with J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard.
An 11-player group another shot off the pace includes Rickie Fowler, the top-ranked player in the field this week at No. 8, and former world No. 1 Jordan Spieth. Beginning his round on the back nine, Fowler reeled off three birdies through his first five holes before playing his final 13 holes in 1 under.
Spieth started on the front side of the course, taking advantage of both par-5s in making the turn in 3-under 33. After a string of four pars, the former University of Texas star mixed in a pair of birdies against his lone bogey of the day.
Spieth, seeking his first top-10 since last year’s Open Championship, managed his 4 under despite hitting just five fairways.
“The swing’s getting there,” Spieth told the Golf Channel. “The putting stroke feels really good. It’s progressing day to day, just didn’t quite get to the hole… which I think everyone is struggling with.
“These were ideal scoring conditions. I’m surprised there weren’t lower numbers, except for the fact that to get to where these hole locations are, you really have to be in the fairway. And the fairways are difficult to hit, whether the wind is blowing or not here. You could probably expect more of the same conditions the rest of the week. It doesn’t seem as though we’re going to get the normal south Texas conditions.”
Matt Kuchar, already a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and coming off a runner-up finish last week, is at 3-under par following a round that included six birdies and three bogeys.
NOTES: Defending champion Andrew Landry is in a tie for 51st at 1 under. … Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard, who finished fourth at the Match Play after taking out Tiger Woods, is tied for 131st at 3 over. … Spieth, who has fallen to No. 32 in the world rankings, is one of 15 players in the field who also have a spot in next week’s Masters. … The tournament dates back to 1922 at Brackenridge Park and has been held at TPC San Antonio since 2010.
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods is taking his match-play prowess on the road — again — in a series of head-to-head matches set to stream on GolfTV’s over-the-top (OTT) platforms, according to Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav.
Zaslav announced the news on Wednesday while speaking at the CAA World Congress of Sports at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, Calif., and said one match is already planned for Tokyo and most will take place outside of the United States.
No timeline was given for when the matches will begin.
“Tiger is going to decide what is the best format,” Zaslav said. “Should it be one-on-one? Two-on-two? Should we have two matches going on at the same time? But he’s all in.”
GolfTV was announced last year as part of a long-term partnership between Discovery and the PGA Tour. In November 2018, Discovery secured a multi-year deal with Woods to provide exclusive content for the international streaming service, which launched in January.
Zaslav cited Woods’ made-for-TV spectacle, “The Match,” with Phil Mickelson last Thanksgiving weekend as inspiration for the GolfTV series. The event, hosted by Turner Sports as a pay-per-view event on its B/R Live platform, logged 750,000 unique users.
“We looked at it and said, ‘(That’s) pretty interesting,'” he said. “One million people came in and wanted to watch it — could we improve on it? What could we do? So, we’re going to do a number of those type events (and) Tiger’s excited about it.”
Woods lost to Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard in the quarterfinals of last week’s WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas. His next Tour start will be next week’s Masters, where Woods will go for his fifth green jacket and first since 2005.
–Field Level Media
A day after ESPN aired an interview with former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy discussing how he was dismissed by the team last December, an explosive report looked at the complicated and disastrous relationship between McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and how it impacted the team.
Reporter Tyler Dunne dissected the situation in a lengthy story for Bleacher Report, published Thursday, and concluded that the coach-quarterback duo had a frosty relationship since the beginning of McCarthy’s tenure in 2006. That was the year after McCarthy, who previously was the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, favored Utah quarterback Alex Smith over Cal quarterback Rodgers.
The 49ers took Smith with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft. After an agonizing wait of more than four hours, Rodgers heard his name called by the Packers with the No. 24 overall pick.
“Aaron’s always had a chip on his shoulder with Mike,” said Ryan Grant, a Packers running back from 2007-12. “The guy who ended up becoming your coach passed on you when he had a chance. Aaron was upset that Mike passed on him — that Mike actually verbally said that Alex Smith was a better quarterback.”
Dunne interviewed dozens of players and coaches who gave insight into the complicated relationship and tried to help him place blame on why the Packers never turned into a New England Patriots-like dynasty. McCarthy and Rodgers won just one Super Bowl together — Super Bowl XLV in 2011.
According to Dunne: “One ex-Packers scout puts it on both. He describes Rodgers as an arrogant quarterback quick to blame everyone but himself — one who’s ‘not as smart as he thinks he is’ –yet kindly points out that McCarthy basically quit on his team.
Other points made in the lengthy article:
–McCarthy missed team meetings to have massages in his office, sneaking the therapist up the back stairway as meetings took place in the building.
–Former general manager Ted Thompson used to fall asleep in meetings.
–Rodgers routinely would disagree with McCarthy’s play calls and improvise his own plays. One source said Rodgers claimed McCarthy had “one of the lowest (football) IQs, if not the lowest IQ, of any coach he’s ever had.”
–Assistant coach Alex Van Pelt, who had developed a good working relationship with Rodgers, wasn’t brought back when his contract expired because McCarthy felt threatened by Van Pelt.
–Field Level Media
Cornerback Keith Reaser became the first player from the Alliance of American Football to move to an NFL team, signing Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports.
The AAF announced earlier Thursday that league players now could sign with NFL teams.
In the wake of the suspension of play of the struggling AAF on Tuesday, the NFL had told its teams not to contact AAF players because they remained legally under contract and had not yet been released.
The AAF played eight of its 10 scheduled weeks of the regular season.
Reaser, who played for the Orlando Apollos, was a fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft. In three-plus seasons with the 49ers, he played in 29 games with 30 tackles and one quarterback sack. He also played one game for the Chiefs in 2017, making four tackles, but was placed on the waived-injured list in 2018.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Reaser got a $50,000 signing bonus and can earn another $25,000 as a roster bonus and $25,000 more as a workout bonus.
Players were interested in joining the AAF to give them a chance to show the NFL what they could do. On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated listed Reaser among about a dozen players whom evaluators said could have a shot at the NFL.
They also included quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and John Wolford; running back Zac Stacy; and defensive back Derron Smith.
–Field Level Media
Players under contract to Alliance of American Football teams are eligible to sign with NFL teams effective immediately, the AAF announced Thursday.
In the wake of the suspension of play of the struggling AAF on Tuesday, the NFL had told its teams not to contact AAF players because they remained legally under contract and had not yet been released.
The AAF played eight of its 10 scheduled weeks of the regular season.
Players were interested in joining the AAF to give them a chance to show the NFL what they could do. On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated listed about a dozen players whom evaluators said could have a shot at the NFL. They included quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and John Wolford; running back Zac Stacy; and defensive backs Keith Reaser and Derron Smith.
–Field Level Media
Free agent linebacker Kyle Emanuel announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday.
Selected by the San Diego Chargers in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft, Emanuel spent four years with the franchise. He has played in 63 games for the franchise. A Nebraska native, he played collegiately at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.
He played out his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract and had visited the Detroit Lions and had drawn other interest from other teams, according to multiple reports.
In his Twitter post on Thursday, the 27-year-old Emanuel said injuries have played a part in his retirement.
“There is no one specific reason why I came to this decision, but as I contemplated it this offseason, something told me it was time to walk away,” he wrote. “Although it wasn’t the sole reason, the injuries have started to pile up and I had to take my long-term health into consideration. I have no idea what will come next which is scary and exciting at the same time but I can’t wait to get started on whatever it is.”
Emanuel ends his career with 133 tackles (11 for loss), 10 quarterback hits, four sacks and two interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton surrendered to police in Florida on Thursday, marking his third arrest of 2019.
The Miami Herald reported that Walton was arrested on felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, along with marijuana possession and reckless driving in connection with an incident that occurred March 12 in North Miami-Dade.
That evening, police tried to pull over Walton as he drove erratically. When he did park the car, he got out and ran away. He was shot in the back with a stun gun as tried to escape but managed to remove the prongs and vanish, according to the newspaper, citing court documents.
A search of the car, which had been rented in Walton’s name, resulted in police locating a 9 mm carbine rifle, several loaded clips and 14 grams of marijuana, according to police. He had purchased the weapon legally.
On Feb. 16, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in South Florida.
Police said those charges stemmed from an argument he had with a couple at his condominium complex over his car blocking the entrance to the parking garage, the Miami Herald reported.
A scuffle occurred when Walton, apparently angry the woman was recording their confrontation on her phone, took the phone from her, according to the Herald. Walton and the woman sustained scratches in the incident.
He also was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in January and is awaiting trial.
Walton, 22, played his college football at Miami and was taken by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He saw limited action, gaining 34 yards on 14 carries.
–Field Level Media
The Oakland Raiders released wide receiver Seth Roberts, according to multiple reports.
The move comes a day after the Raiders signed WR Ryan Grant. The Raiders have also added Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson to their receiving corps.
Roberts, 28, was set to make $4.45 million this season. He caught 45 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns last season for Oakland.
Roberts has 158 receptions and 13 touchdowns for his career, all with the Raiders.
–Field Level Media
The Arizona Cardinals are hosting top defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams on Thursday, NFL Network reported.
Bosa met with Cardinals brass last week in Fort Lauderdale and his visit to the team facility had been reported earlier this week. Each team may bring 30 players to their facilities for a visit, which cannot include a workout.
Bosa is considered the top defensive player – if not No. 1 overall – in the draft and Williams the top interior defensive lineman.
The Cardinals are being almost universally predicted to take former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first pick of the draft later this month.
The younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa missed half of last season at Ohio State with an abdominal injury. He’s working out with his brother in Florida and did not take part in workouts during his pro day.
–Field Level Media
Attorneys for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft argued in a public filing Wednesday that the cameras involved in the Jupiter (Fla.) Police Department’s prostitution investigation were installed illegally after a phony bomb threat, according to multiple outlets.
The filing, submitted in West Palm Beach, Fla., with a request to suppress videos from the case, states that police officers created “a phony ‘suspicious package’ warning” to have the Orchids of Asia Day Spa evacuated, allowing them to install hidden cameras inside several rooms of the massage parlor.
The filing adds that the police department’s approach was “the most drastic, invasive, indiscriminate spying conceivable by law enforcement… in order to prosecute what are at most misdemeanor offenses,” according to CNN. It also argues that constitutional protections against unreasonable searches were violated, according to ESPN, by using cameras to prosecute misdemeanor crimes, rather than felonies.
Kraft, 77, is charged with two counts of solicitation, a misdemeanor, stemming from video that police say shows two of his visits to the spa in January. Twenty-three others were also charged with solicitation at the spa, with around 300 men in total charged in a multi-county investigation that involved several other massage parlors.
According to USA Today, the filing says the bomb threat and camera installation occurred Jan. 18, the day before the first of Kraft’s alleged visits, which came on consecutive days. Kraft’s second alleged visit was Jan. 20, the morning of the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Chiefs in Kansas City.
Kraft entered a not-guilty plea and requested a jury trial last week, after previous reports indicated charges would be dropped if he agreed to acknowledge he would have been found guilty at trial. His attorneys have made multiple motions, Wednesday’s being the latest, to suppress the release of videos.
The Boston Globe filed a motion to intervene in the proceedings on Wednesday, joining other media in opposition to Kraft’s motion to block release of videos.
Kraft issued an apology last month, his only public comments on the matter.
“In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks,” Kraft’s statement read. “… I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.
“I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”
–Field Level Media
Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy was surprised to be fired before the end of the 2018 season.
McCarthy addressed the situation in his first sit-down interview since the Packers fired him Dec. 2, which he said “couldn’t have been handled any worse.”
“If we missed the playoffs, I expected change might happen,” McCarthy told ESPN in the conversation four months after his dismissal. “But the timing surprised me. Actually it stunned me. But time provides the opportunity for reflection and clarity, and that’s where I’m at now. And it’s clear to me now that both sides needed a change.”
McCarthy was fired immediately after his team’s 20-17 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals that left Green Bay 4-7-1. The Packers missed the postseason after finishing 6-9-1. McCarthy was in his 13th season with the Packers, which included a Super Bowl victory in 2011.
–Recently retired receiver Jordy Nelson says he would consider playing in 2019 — if Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers asks him to.
“It would probably be hard to say no,” Nelson said during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.”
Nelson, who turns 34 in May, announced his retirement last month after one season with the Oakland Raiders. He caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.
–Prosecutors in Houston announced they are dismissing their case against defensive end Michael Bennett, who had been accused of shoving an elderly, wheelchair-bound NRG Stadium worker during Super Bowl LI.
“We dismissed this case in the interest of justice,” said Vivian King, chief of staff of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “After looking at all the evidence, this was the right thing to do.”
Bennett, now with the Patriots, had been facing a felony charge of injury to the elderly, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman was accused of pushing and injuring a 66-year-old paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field to celebrate with his brother, former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, after New England defeated Atlanta on Feb. 5, 2017.
–The wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford announced she has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and will undergo surgery.
Kelly Stafford said an MRI showed she has acoustic neuroma, which is a benign tumor, that is abutting her cranial nerves.
She said she had been suffering from vertigo and experiencing other unusual symptoms and had the MRI performed on the advice of the Lions’ team doctor.
–The Raiders signed wideout Ryan Grant, adding the veteran to an overhauled position group that includes Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson.
Grant, 28, caught 35 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown in 14 games last season with Indianapolis.
He played the previous four seasons with Washington, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2014. In 64 games with the Redskins, Grant caught 84 passes for 985 yards and six touchdowns.
–The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of veteran guard Quinton Spain to a one-year deal.
Spain, 27, started 48 games for the Tennessee Titans over the past four seasons.
Spain is the sixth new addition to Buffalo’s offensive line this offseason, joining Spencer Long, Mitch Morse, Ty Nsekhe, Jon Feliciano and LaAdrian Waddle.
–The Atlanta Falcons re-signed linebacker Kemal Ishmael and guard Adam Gettis to one-year contracts.
Ishmael, who turns 28 in May, played 330 of his 394 total snaps last season on special teams. Gettis has not played in an NFL game since 2016, when he was with the New York Giants.
–The Cleveland Browns re-signed tight end/fullback Orson Charles. Terms were not announced.
Charles, 28, caught three passes for 23 yards in 13 games (two starts) for Cleveland last season.
–The Giants released wideout/return specialist Quadree Henderson, ESPN reported.
Henderson, 22, returned nine punts for 68 yards (7.6-yard average) and five kickoffs for 112 yards (22.4 average) in five games last season as an undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh. He did not catch a pass.
–Field Level Media
The Oakland Raiders signed wideout Ryan Grant on Wednesday, adding the veteran to an overhauled position group that includes Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson.
Grant, 28, caught 35 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown in 14 games last season with Indianapolis.
He played the previous four seasons with Washington, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2014. In 64 games with the Redskins, Grant caught 84 passes for 985 yards and six touchdowns.
Grant signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Colts in March 2018 after a failed physical voided a four-year, $29 million deal he had signed with the Baltimore Ravens.
Terms of his deal with the Raiders were not immediately available.
–Field Level Media
Prosecutors in Houston announced Wednesday they are dismissing their case against defensive end Michael Bennett, who had been accused of shoving an elderly, wheelchair-bound NRG Stadium worker during Super Bowl LI.
“We dismissed this case in the interest of justice,” said Vivian King, chief of staff of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “After looking at all the evidence, this was the right thing to do.”
Bennett, now with the New England Patriots, had been facing a felony charge of injury to the elderly, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman was accused of pushing and injuring a 66-year-old paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field to celebrate with his brother, former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, after New England defeated Atlanta on Feb. 5, 2017.
Houston police chief Art Acevedo called Bennett “morally bankrupt” when the charges were announced in March 2018.
“Mr. Bennett may think that because he’s an NFL player and some time passed … he may have thought that, number one, rules don’t apply to him, number two, he doesn’t have to respect the dignity of a paraplegic woman who’s trying to earn a living,” Acevedo said at a news conference.
Bennett’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, predicted a year ago that the case would ultimately be thrown out.
“There was no fighting, there was no pushing,” Hardin said. “The entire thing is ludicrous. That’s what I think we’ll find when it’s all over.”
Bennett, a member of the Seattle Seahawks at the time of the alleged incident, played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season and was traded to the Patriots last month.
–Field Level Media
Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy was surprised to be fired before the end of the 2018 season.
McCarthy addressed the situation in his first sit-down interview since the Packers fired him Dec. 2
“If we missed the playoffs, I expected change might happen,” McCarthy told ESPN in the conversation four months after his dismissal. “But the timing surprised me. Actually it stunned me. But time provides the opportunity for reflection and clarity, and that’s where I’m at now. And it’s clear to me now that both sides needed a change.”
McCarthy was fired immediately after his team’s 20-17 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He was in his 13th season with the Packers, which included a Super Bowl victory in 2011.
“It couldn’t have been handled any worse. Anytime you lose a close game, it’s a difficult time emotionally afterward, but when you lose a home game at Lambeau Field in December, it’s really hard,” McCarthy said of the loss, which moved the Packers to 4-7-1 on the season. “And that hasn’t happened very often. I walked out of my press conference, and I’m thinking about the game, thinking about how our playoff shot was now minimal. That’s where my head was at. And when I was told (team president) Mark Murphy wanted to see me — and the messenger was cold and the energy was bad. Mark said it was an ugly loss, and it was time to make change. He said something about the offense and the special teams, and he didn’t think it was going to get any better. There was no emotion to it. That was hard.”
McCarthy, 55, said he has spent the past four months “shifting from humiliation to reflection” but was buoyed by the support he received.
“When we won the Super Bowl, I received over 200 texts. That week, I had over 500. I got more than twice as many messages for getting fired than I did when I won the damn Super Bowl. It’s remarkable,” he said.
McCarthy’s record with the Packers was 125-77.
–Field Level Media
The wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford announced Wednesday she has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and will undergo surgery.
Kelly Stafford said an MRI showed she has acoustic neuroma, which is a benign tumor, that is abutting her cranial nerves.
She said she had been suffering from vertigo and experiencing other unusual symptoms and had the MRI performed on the advice of the Lions’ team doctor.
“All I heard was brain tumor & that they had to do surgery to take it out,” Kelly Stafford wrote on social media. “So that is what we are going to do & we believe we found the best doctor to do it.”
She did not announce the date of the surgery but asked for prayers.
The Stafford have three daughters, twins born in 2017 and another born last August. They met while both were students at Georgia and married in 2015.
–Field Level Media
Recently retired receiver Jordy said says he would consider playing in 2019 — if Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers asks him to.
“It would probably be hard to say no,” Nelson said during a guest appearance Wednesday morning on “The Dan Patrick Show.”
Nelson, who turns 34 in May, announced his retirement last month after one season with the Oakland Raiders. He caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.
The Packers could use an extra pair of hands, having recently lost Randall Cobb to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.
Teammates for a decade in Green Bay, Nelson caught 65 touchdown passes from Rodgers from 2008-17 plus five more scores in the postseason.
In Super Bowl XLV, Rodgers was the MVP and Nelson had nine receptions for 140 yards and a TD in a 31-25 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
–Field Level Media
The Buffalo Bills announced the signing Wednesday of veteran guard Quinton Spain to a one-year deal.
Spain, 27, started 48 games for the Tennessee Titans over the last four seasons.
Spain is the sixth new addition to Buffalo’s offensive line this offseason, joining Spencer Long, Mitch Morse, Ty Nsekhe, Jon Feliciano and LaAdrian Waddle.
The Bills made improving the line a priority after the offense finished 30th in scoring and total yards in 2018.
Pro Football Focus ranked the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Spain as the 35th-best guard in the NFL last season.
–Field Level Media