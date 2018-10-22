Texans have quick turnaround as they look to stay on a roll
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have put their 0-3 start behind them, winning four straight games capped by Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars to move into first place in the AFC South.
But they won’t have much time to celebrate their recent success with the Dolphins coming to town on Thursday night.
“We got a lot to prove,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “Anytime you win four games in a row you set a standard for yourself. I think it’s a standard that we’ll have to live up to, especially since it’s a short week.
“Miami is a hot team, so we have big challenge coming Thursday. We have to get over this game. It was a big game and a big win, but we have to get over it quickly.”
Coach Bill O’Brien knows that most people wrote his team off after its terrible start, but he insists he never doubted that he had a good team which could turn things around.
“I knew that the team had the resolve to be able to really take the cliche of one day at a time, one play at a time, really take that to heart and make it work,” he said. “Those are clichés unless you actually make them work, and this is the type of team we have. We have a mentally tough team.”
Quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed with his coach, but was quick to point out that they still have a lot of work to do.
“We were down and out, and everybody was counting us out,” Watson said. “The thing is we have guys on this team who understand that early on it doesn’t matter. We just put our heads down and kept working and now we have to continue to do the same thing.”
Houston’s first three wins in this streak were close games, with two of them coming in overtime. But on Sunday against the Jaguars, the Texans jumped out to a 20-0 lead and came away with a 20-7 win on a day they forced three turnovers.
Another key to Houston’s win over Jacksonville was success in the red zone. After struggling in the area all season, the Texans scored a touchdown on two of their three trips inside the 20-yard line on Sunday to roll to the easy win.
Despite Watson’s solid play in the win on Sunday, the Texans faced more questions about his health after it was revealed that he made the 800-mile trip from Houston to Jacksonville by bus because they were worried about how air pressure from flying would affect his bruised lung and injured ribs.
O’Brien wouldn’t provide any more details on Monday about why he took the bus, but said that he didn’t expect his travel to be impacted by his injury in the future.
While Watson continues to grow into his position and hopefully become the franchise quarterback the Texans have long searched for, on Thursday they’ll face the player they once thought would fill that role in Brock Osweiler.
Signed before this season to be Ryan Tannehill’s backup, Osweiler will start his third straight game on Thursday night with Tannehill still out with a shoulder injury.
It will be an interesting matchup considering Osweiler’s history with the Texans. Houston signed him to a $72 million contract before the 2016 season, but he was benched before the year was over and shipped to Cleveland before the next season.
Though he struggled during his time with the Texans, O’Brien has been impressed with his work in the past two weeks where he’s thrown for 619 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.
“They’re doing a great job with him,” O’Brien said. “Brock’s a very talented player and he’s a having a really good year right now for them. He’s doing a real good job.”
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says rookie quarterback Josh Allen will miss his second game due to a sprained elbow and newcomer Derek Anderson will start against the New England Patriots next week.
McDermott continues to list Allen as week to week after he hurt his right throwing arm in a 20-13 loss to Houston on Oct. 14.
Anderson will start despite showing plenty signs of rust in throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble in a 37-5 loss at Indianapolis on Sunday. It was Anderson’s first start in nearly two years, and after being lured out of semiretirement to sign with Buffalo on Oct. 9.
The veteran quarterback finished 20 of 31 for 175 yards and was also sacked twice against the Colts.
The Bills are 2-5 and will host the AFC East-leading Patriots in prime time on Oct. 29.
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu are active for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants after being listed as limited on the last injury report.
Ridley has an ankle injury and Sanu is dealing with a hip injury.
The Giants are without wide receivers Russell Shepard (neck) and Jawill Davis (concussion). The Giants have added receiver Quandree Henderson to their active roster.
As expected, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is returning for Atlanta after missing two games with an ankle injury. The Falcons also have defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin) active for the first time since Week 2.
The Giants’ other inactives are QB Kyle Lauletta, S Kamrin Moore, CB Mike Jordan, G Patrick Omameh, WR Jawill Davis, WR Russell Shepard and DL John Jenkins.
For the Falcons, PK Matt Bryant, RB Brian Hill, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, DE Steven Means, G Zac Kerin, OT Matt Gono and DT Michael Bennett are inactive.
NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Darnold’s final numbers looked every bit like those of a rookie quarterback who struggled through adversity all over the field.
Bad decisions, receivers’ slippery fingers, a cold, blustery wind and a swarming defense all contributed to the worst game of the Darnold’s young career. Still, the face of the New York Jets franchise refused to be flustered.
“Obviously, I learned a lot from that game,” Darnold said Monday, “and learned a lot from just watching tape.”
Darnold was 17 of 42 for 206 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions in New York’s 37-17 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
After going 6 of 9 for 87 yards and a touchdown with a 135.0 quarterback rating in the opening quarter, Darnold finished with a dismal 34.4 rating. The second and third quarters were the worst, when Darnold was a combined 2 of 13 for minus-1 yard.
New York was 2 of 13 in third-down situations, and the running game — which lost Bilal Powell to a neck injury early — couldn’t get off the ground while finishing with 71 yards.
“It’s not just Sam,” coach Todd Bowles said. “It’s the offense, defense and special teams. Our team has to do better, it’s not about just Sam. It’s about us coaching better. It’s about us playing better in all three phases.”
Through the first seven games of his NFL career, Darnold’s overall statistics are hardly eye-popping. And, really, they’re barely mediocre.
He has thrown for 1,552 yards with 10 touchdowns and an NFL-high 10 interceptions. Darnold’s 56.1 completion percentage is near the bottom of the league, with fellow rookies Josh Rosen of Arizona (55.0) and Josh Allen of Buffalo (54.0) the only QBs with at least 100 attempts lower than his. His 74.3 quarterback rating is also among the worst.
But there’s no panic in Darnold or the Jets , particularly because the No. 3 overall pick in the draft is getting a crash course in life as an NFL quarterback.
“On the positive side, I thought I was on time with a lot of the routes I was throwing,” Darnold said of his performance against the Vikings. “On the two touchdown drives, I thought we played really well. I thought I was able to hit the open guy.
“The negative, I think just continuing to really lock in on my progressions and really stick on one side of the field and understand what the safeties are doing and what the defense is doing a little bit better. So, just really continuing to grow that way.”
Darnold insisted the conditions at MetLife Stadium — 46 degrees at kickoff, swirling 16 mph winds and a wind chill of 39 — weren’t a factor in his performance. The California kid from USC will have to get used to days like this in the Northeast, though, especially because the only other game in which he played below 50 degrees was at Utah in 2016 when it was 45.
And, by the way, Darnold’s numbers Sunday were much better when he had the wind at his back.
“I think that might have been just a coincidence,” he said. “I feel like I threw the ball really well in the wind, whether we were going against it or with it. I didn’t really feel like that was much of an issue at all.”
Drops, however, were. The Jets had five against the Vikings. The last of Darnold’s interceptions came late in the fourth quarter when his perfectly placed pass went off the hands of Charone Peake and right to Minnesota’s Trae Waynes.
“Whether I throw it to the right guy or whether I made the wrong read,” Darnold said, “every single ball I throw I’ve got to throw it with confidence, and if I do that I think we’ll have a better chance.”
The Jets were also short-handed at receiver, something the team might need to address in the next few days.
Quincy Enunwa is out for a few weeks with a sprained ankle, and Terrelle Pryor was cut over the weekend while dealing with a groin injury. That left Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson and Andre Roberts — primarily a returner — as the only experienced players at the position, with Peake and just-promoted Deontay Burnett the others.
Kearse, who led the team in receptions last season, finished with none on Sunday and had only two balls thrown his way.
“Credit to them, they did a great job scheming and their players did an outstanding job executing their scheme,” Darnold said of the Vikings. “I think from that aspect, they got us. They did a great job of playing Jermaine and having a plan for him.
“We will be better. We will learn from it and grow from it.”
NOTES: The Jets fear S Doug Middleton has a torn pectoral muscle and could miss the rest of the season. He was starting in place of Marcus Maye, who’s out with a broken right thumb. … C Spencer Long has been dealing with an injured finger on his right hand that has contributed to some bad snaps, but he also limped off the field late against Minnesota. Bowles declined to provide an update.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have won two straight and three of four in large part because they finally have a running game.
In Sunday’s 32-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Lions churned out 248 yards on the ground, their highest single-game rushing output in 21 years.
The Lions averaged 7.1 yards per carry. Kerryon Johnson ran for 158 yards, including a 71-yard burst in the first quarter.
It was the first time all season that the Lions had executed more run plays than pass plays in a game.
“I think just as a team it makes it a lot better for everyone,” Johnson said. “I feel like (Lions quarterback) Matt (Stafford) feels like he doesn’t have as much pressure on him. Our O-line knows what they’re capable of doing. Our defense knows that we can go on sustained drives.
“I think as a team it just helps everybody mentally, and obviously it helps us win games.”
It was their best rushing performance since the Lions ran for 249 yards in a 32-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 23, 1997. Barry Sanders rambled for 216 yards in that game. It was also the first time Detroit averaged at least 7.0 yards per carry on at least 35 attempts since Nov. 24, 1991.
Johnson had 100 rushing yards in the first half, becoming the first Lions player to do so since Reggie Bush on Sept. 29, 2013. Johnson joined Isaiah Crowell as the only NFL running backs to rush for 100 yards in the first half of a game this season. Johnson also became only the fifth rookie running back to have multiple 100-yard rushing games in Lions history.
This is the same team that ran for just 39 yards in a season-opening 48-17 loss to the New York Jets.
“We’re always going to try to be balanced the best we can,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “We want to be able to run it if we have to and throw it when we have to do that. It was good to see the run game be productive.”
“Look, when you go out and you can execute and do it the right way, it looks really good. We’ve seen it when it doesn’t look so good the other way.”
Detroit is 11th in the NFL in rushing yardage, averaging 122.3 yards per game. The Lions were last in the league in rushing in 2017, averaging 76.3 yards per game.
That forced the team too often to be reliant on Stafford’s arm. He finished fourth among QBs in pass attempts last season. This season, Stafford is 19th in the NFL in pass attempts.
“As an offensive lineman, you know if you can establish the run game, you don’t have to sit there and drop back and pass the ball 50 times,” Lions left tackle Taylor Decker said. “That’s part of the game, but that’s not always the most fun for an offensive lineman.”
Run-blocking, where they get to attack the defense, is a far more enjoyable experience for the offensive linemen.
“When you’re able to establish a run game, that opens up everything else for us,” Decker said. “It’s going to open up our play-action pass. That’s going to open up our passing on third down, because we’re going to have a lot more calls to go to.”
As good as their ground game has been, the Lions believe that there are more yards to be gained.
“There are definitely plays that we see on film that we could have done a better job,” Patricia said. “We could have blocked better, we could have identified better, to get that extra yardage that was left out on the field.”
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Hue Jackson only wants to help. Honestly.
A day after Cleveland’s embattled coach strongly suggested he might take control of his team’s sputtering offense following an overtime loss at Tampa Bay, Jackson said he was merely offering assistance to coordinator Todd Haley and that he has no intention of calling plays.
Jackson said he spoke with Haley and that he plans to “infuse” himself into Cleveland’s offense.
“I still think that two heads are better than one in certain situations,” said Jackson, who served as Cleveland’s OC while going 1-31 during his first two seasons. “Obviously, somebody has to lead it and that is Todd’s job. But at the same time, if I see something where I can help and help us be a little bit better, I think that is my job, as well.”
As for his principal job, Jackson believes he still has the support of owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam despite his 3-35-1 record and the Browns’ inability to win tight games.
“No doubt. No doubt. None,” Jackson said of the Haslams’ backing. “No question.”
Why so confident, coach?
“Conversations,” he said without offering specifics.
But Jackson’s days could be dwindling if the Browns (2-4-1) don’t start stringing together some victories. On Sunday, they dropped their 24th straight road loss — two shy of tying the NFL record — when Tampa Bay’s Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 59-yard field goal. It was Cleveland’s fourth OT game already this season, and yet another example of a game the Browns could have won but found a way to lose.
Afterward, Jackson, who is now 3-14-1 in games decided by six points or less, grew irritated and defensive when pressed about his relationship with Haley, who came to Cleveland following six seasons with Pittsburgh. Jackson said his intention was not to butt heads with Haley and three times said, “I’m the head coach of the football team.”
Jackson explained he wasn’t criticizing Haley or any of his assistants and that his remarks were rooted in his passion to win.
“I think sometimes the way maybe it came off — and I take responsibility for that — was not in harshness of staff,” he said. “It was in harshness of ‘God, I want to win.’ I want to do whatever I think it is going to take to help our football team win. That is where my motivation was coming from.”
His comments rang hollow to some Browns fans irritated with the losing who want Jackson fired immediately. Twitter timelines filled with scathing comments about him and sports talk radio airwaves buzzed with anti-Jackson rants.
Jackson understands fans are angry. He is, too. But he’s more committed to building the Browns into a winner, and accepts full blame for their problems.
“When you’re a 1-31 coach from a year ago, everybody is going to take it as I am passing the buck,” he said. “People are going to feel the way that they feel. I am human just like anybody else, and I want to win. I want to assist. If there is an issue that I can help as a head coach, I would think that is something that you do. I did not feel like I said anything wrong.
“I know what I meant and I know what I said, and I still feel the same way today. I am not changing off of that. At the same time, people say, ‘He is not winning. He has to move it someplace else.’ That is not what I am trying to do. All of this falls squarely on me.”
While the Browns have been competitive and shown growth, they continue to be plagued by slow starts, mental mistakes and penalties. They were whistled 14 times for 114 yards against the Bucs, who picked up several key first downs on Cleveland infractions.
That’s not all on Jackson, who still seems to have his players’ attention.
Center JC Tretter, who played Sunday despite a sprained left ankle, said the Browns aren’t letting the losses divide them.
“We’re not frustrated to a point of fracture,” he said. “We’re frustrated because we’re not winning and we expect to win and the amount of preparation, the amount of work we put in, we feel that and we want to win. It’s frustrating. But it’s not to a point where we’re turning on each other or turning on the coaches.”
NOTES: RB Nick Chubb said he learned about Carlos Hyde’s trade to Jacksonville on Friday from one of his college coaches. “I didn’t believe it,” said Chubb, who gained 80 yards and scored a TD against the Bucs. “I got a call from Duke Johnson. We were surprised. We just talked it out. We didn’t understand why or what happened. It was a shock to everyone.” … Jackson has asked the NFL why Tampa Bay wasn’t flagged when QB Baker Mayfield was hit in the helmet. “That was disappointing,” Jackson said. “That is all that I can say.”
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Soon after Jon Gruden arrived for his second stint as Oakland Raiders coach last winter he called Amari Cooper a “focal point” of the offense and pointed to Khalil Mack as a reason why he came back to coaching.
Less than two months into his first season back in Oakland, both former Pro Bowlers are gone.
The Raiders returned from the bye week Monday and immediately made another big trade, dealing Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2019 first-round pick. That trade follows the one made just over a week before the start of the season that sent Mack to Chicago for a package that included a pair of first-round picks.
Now a team that won 12 games less than two years ago and was viewed as an up-and-coming franchise with core young players such as Mack, Cooper and quarterback is in full-fledged rebuild mode after a 1-5 start to the season.
“It’s disappointing. Real disappointing,” general manager Reggie McKenzie said. “It was starting to get that way last year when we somewhat took a nosedive, but I understand the NFL, the system will not allow you to keep them all.”
The Raiders have three first-round picks for the first time since 1988, when they took Hall of Famer Tim Brown, five-time Pro Bowler Terry McDaniel and Scott Davis.
They have plenty of holes on the roster as evidenced by the early season struggles and will now look to rebuild through the draft.
“We’re building this thing in concert together, I’m talking about me and coach Gru,” general manager Reggie McKenzie said. “We’re doing this thing together. When we make a deal, I think these picks are going to help this team tremendously, bottom line. It’s something I saw as a great opportunity. We’re not tanking this season. These guys will have to step up and continue to work to win some ballgames. That will always be the case.”
The deal came while the Raiders were on the practice field Monday and left his teammates surprised. But they later said it’s just part of the business of football and wished Cooper well in Dallas.
“We still have to come in here and perform on Sunday with whoever we got,” running back Jalen Richard said. “Just focus in on the Colts and let everybody upstairs handle what they have to handle.”
The deal is the latest move to raise questions about the relationship between McKenzie and Gruden. McKenzie was kept on as general manager after owner Mark Davis fired Jack Del Rio last offseason and lured Gruden back to coaching after several unsuccessful attempts.
While McKenzie kept his title as general manager, Gruden was given a 10-year contract worth up to $100 million, making him the clear top dog in the organization. McKenzie tried to downplay that even after the team dealt away two of his recent first-round picks and Gruden has been unwilling to give significant playing time to 2016 and ’17 first-rounders Karl Joseph and Gareon Conley.
“Gruden and I, we work together very well. Let’s make no mistakes about it,” McKenzie said. “Him pushing me out, that’s not happening. Me, not being able to work with Gruden, that’s furthest from the truth. OK? We work really well together. We’re in each other’s offices all the time. Talking about players, who’s up, who’s down. Who I would like to see play more. Practice squad guys. About moving this guy. Claiming this guy. Trading. Guys calling me about trading this guy, ‘Here’s what I think, what do you think?'”
While trading Mack depleted an already suspect defense lacking consistent pass rush, the move to cut ties with Cooper is more nuanced. He looked to be on his way to stardom after being picked fourth overall out of Alabama in 2015.
Cooper was the third receiver to start his career with back-to-back seasons with 1,000 yards receiving and 70 catches, following Odell Beckham Jr. and Marques Colston, but has been unable to build on that success the past two years.
He has just 70 catches for 960 yards since the start of 2016 as his inconsistency has become a bigger problem. Cooper has been held under 30 yards receiving in 13 of his past 26 games. Cooper has 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in three-plus seasons.
“I still think he is a first-round player,” McKenzie said. “That’s why I had to get a first-round pick. Now, has he been inconsistent? Absolutely. Absolutely. But has he shown greatness? Absolutely. The consistency is something that I am sure he has worked on and this guy is still a young player, you know. I think he is going to do well down in Dallas.”
NOTES: The Raiders placed RB Marshawn Lynch on IR with a groin injury. He will be eligible to return for the Christmas Eve game against Denver. … DT Eddie Vanderdoes resumed practice following offseason knee surgery. The Raiders have 21 days to decide whether to activate him or shut him down for the season. … LB James Cowser was signed to the practice squad.
And just like that, the Steelers (3-2-1) were back atop the division.
“We never panicked,” Dupree said. “We may have lost two games but we never panicked. We tied (but) we never panicked. We know what type of team we got.”
One with a chance in a way to start over seven weeks into the season. Pittsburgh is well-rested heading into a visit from the Browns (2-4-1) on Sunday, a rematch of a 21-21 tie in Week 1 that felt an awful lot like a loss to the Steelers, who led by 14 going into the fourth quarter only to see it slip away. Another setback a week later at home to the Chiefs , the continuing melodrama surrounding wide receiver Antonio Brown and the extended absence of All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell had Pittsburgh teetering.
Not so much anymore. Brown is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns and while Bell’s exact arrival date remains uncertain — his locker remained largely untouched on Monday while he continues to wait to sign his one-year franchise tender — the Steelers have survived thanks in large part to the rapid development of second-year back James Conner .
Bell told ESPN last month he planned to arrive before Cleveland visited Heinz Field. It still might happen, though it’s hard to imagine him being anywhere close to game ready if he shows up before Sunday. Now the same teammates who called Bell out when he failed to arrive in time for the opener are taking a more pragmatic approach to his extended sabbatical.
Center Maurkice Pouncey laughed when asked if there was a betting pool among the Steelers on when exactly Bell will be in his familiar spot just inside the team’s locker-room door.
“No bets are out there trust me, we are not gambling here,” Pouncey said.
Pouncey might not be, but Bell certainly is. He’s already sacrificed over $5.1 million of the $14.5 million in guaranteed money he was expected to receive this season playing on the tag. Bell’s plan remains a mystery to his teammates and the organization, one of the reasons Pouncey shrugged off questions about Bell’s status.
“Honestly I’m enjoying the ride just like you guys,” Pouncey said. “I want to see how it plays out. It seems pretty cool. I don’t know. I’m going to wait and see.”
The tension that accompanied Bell’s decision to go away — and stay away — has dissipated. If anything, the Steelers have moved on. That Bell didn’t show up for work Monday hardly qualifies as news. Pittsburgh is more focused on trying to carry forward the momentum it built while beating Atlanta and Cincinnati before heading into its off week, a modest two-game winning streak that suddenly made the Steelers the hottest team in the unpredictable AFC North.
Not that they feel the worst is behind them.
“For us to focus on something that means completely nothing at this point in the season (like the standings) is worthless,” defensive end Cam Heyward said. “I just think got to be a group on the hunt.”
Even if technically Pittsburgh is now the hunted, just as it has been while winning the division each of the last two seasons. Then again, things could change quickly. The Steelers host the Browns, then visit Baltimore the following week. They don’t play another division game until facing Cincinnati in the regular-season finale.
What the standings will look like then is anybody’s guess. Then again, being in the driver’s seat despite its wholly uneven play certainly beats the alternative.
“We don’t have to stand around looking at anybody else and wonder if a team is going to do this or that,” Heyward said. “We play every team once again in our division. We control our destiny, that’s the way you want it. But we got a lot of work to do to do that.”
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Embattled first-year coach Steve Wilks emphatically said the Arizona Cardinals are not going to trade star cornerback Patrick Peterson.
Wilks’ comment Monday came moments after a report via Twitter that said Peterson had asked the Cardinals to trade him by the Oct. 30 deadline.
“We’re not trading Patrick,” Wilks said. “That’s out of the question.”
The tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter was posted after Peterson had left the Arizona locker room following Monday’s practice. The cornerback, a first-round draft pick out of LSU who has made the Pro Bowl in each of his seven NFL seasons, usually speaks to the media on Thursdays.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the lessons his team learned losing improbable fashion will help his team the rest of the season.
Harbaugh praised his team’s performance against New Orleans — with the possible exception of one missed kick.
Playing without two starting offensive linemen and with standout cornerback Marlon Humphrey watching from the sideline on Sunday, the Ravens limited Drew Brees to 212 yards passing and scored the potential game-tying touchdown with 24 seconds left by virtue of a six-play, 81-yard drive engineered deftly by quarterback Joe Flacco.
Then, with overtime looming, Justin Tucker’s seemingly automatic conversion sailed to the right . He was previously 222 for 222 since turning pro in 2012.
The 24-23 defeat dropped Baltimore (4-3) out of a first-place tie in the AFC North with a matchup at Carolina upcoming Sunday.
“Our guys played very well,” Harbaugh said Monday. “Many of the things that we learned in this last game, we can apply to the rest of the season. And we’re going to try to do that and make the game a positive in that sense.”
At kickoff, the wind was blowing at 15 mph. Tucker didn’t use that as an excuse, though that might have been a factor in his unexpected misfire.
“The wind was definitely part of it,” Harbaugh insisted. “But at the end of the day, it’s a missed kick.”
Tucker couldn’t deny that.
“I feel like I cost us the game,” he said Sunday night. “Every single one of my teammates thus far has told me the opposite, and no one play wins or loses a game. But that’s a tough thing to grapple with when you’re the guy in that situation at the end of the game.”
Harbaugh considered for a moment going for a 2-point conversion, but dismissed the notion because the plan all along was to kick the ball in that situation.
“The numbers say to put it in overtime. That’s what the analytics say. It’s a clear choice,” Harbaugh said. “We have a Saturday morning meeting where we go through all those factors, and we had decided we would put it in overtime if it came to that.
“But you know, I had thoughts about going for 2. I was asked that, I thought about it. Your gut sometimes talks to you and you make a decision at the end based on that. At the end, I decided to go with what we talked about doing.”
One reason the Ravens are tough in overtime is because Tucker is the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history and is 36 for 50 over his career from at least 50 yards out.
Give Baltimore credit for getting in position to tie the game in the final minute, in part because the offensive line was thinned by injuries to Alex Lewis and James Hurst. Rookies Bradley Bozeman and Orlando Brown Jr. saw extensive action, and through it all Flacco was sacked only once.
“I thought they acquitted themselves very well,” Harbaugh said of Bozeman and Brown. “Both of them will learn from it. I think they’ll get a lot better because of the game experience they had and the speed of the game and all that. It was a positive in that sense.”
A victory would have given the Ravens sole possession of first place in the division. But who’s to say they would have won in overtime?
“It’s one of these games that could’ve went either way,” Flacco said. “There’s no sense in putting your head down and crying about stuff like this. You just have to move on.”
The Ravens don’t intend to let the loss define their season.
“We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves. We fell one point short,” said linebacker Terrell Suggs, who had the team’s lone sack of Brees. “We’ve got the best kicker in ball, so we’re not going to worry about that. We go back to the drawing board, get over this one quick, learn from your mistakes and get ready for Carolina.”
If that game comes down to a kick from Tucker in the closing seconds, there is a good chance he won’t be thinking about his miss against the Saints.
“Justin’s the best in the world at what he does, and he’s the most confident person that I know,” Flacco said. “It’s not going to be an issue.”
CINCINNATI (AP) — Marvin Lewis went to sit in his chair and realized someone had lowered it. The chair didn’t cooperate as he struggled to get it to a comfortable level.
“I guess that’s what happens when you get beat up,” the Bengals coach joked.
Beat up, and then some.
The Bengals unraveled in prime time yet again, playing their worst game on the Sunday night stage. A 45-10 loss at Kansas City was the second-most-lopsided during Lewis’ 16 seasons in Cincinnati, surpassed only by a game in which they rested starters to get ready for the playoffs.
There was a lot at stake in this one: national recognition and first place in the AFC North. The game was flexed from an afternoon slot to Sunday night so fans nationwide could see a pair of up-and-coming teams in an offensive showdown.
Instead, the Bengals (4-3) were dominated in every respect as millions watched.
“That’s when your pride gets affected,” receiver Tyler Boyd said Monday. “That hurts more than anything.”
For the first time this season, the Bengals are looking up in the standings. Pittsburgh (3-2-1) leads the division by percentage points. Much of the Bengals’ momentum from a 4-1 start has been wasted by another last-second home loss to the Steelers and a blowout at Kansas City in consecutive weeks.
Cincinnati has lost nine straight on Sunday night, when it’s 3-16 overall. The Bengals’ last such win was over the Dolphins in 2004. They’re 6-15 in prime-time games since 2011, when Andy Dalton and A.J. Green arrived — 0-6 on Sunday night, 2-5 on Monday night, 4-3 on Thursday night and 0-1 on Saturday night.
Back on the big stage, they missed tackles , botched coverages, missed blocks, messed up a fake punt and had an interception returned for a touchdown . They struggled to get even the simple things done right.
“This one’s going to be hard to swallow just because it was in front of everyone,” safety Jessie Bates said. “Everyone was watching.”
The Bengals are trying to escape their history of meltdowns in big games. They haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the sixth-longest streak of futility in NFL history. Lewis is 0-7 in the playoffs, the worst mark for a head coach.
They had a chance to end that Sunday night streak. Instead, they gave viewers reason to tune out early in the third quarter.
For one night, it was a Bengals rerun.
“It’s a bad look for the whole team to see this happen,” linebacker Preston Brown said. “It’s such a big score difference. You never want to go out there and get blown out on a Sunday night, (especially) when it’s been something we’ve been waiting to show the whole league what we can do.”
It was their sixth loss of at least 30 points during Lewis’ 16-year tenure. Their worst loss over that time was a 37-0 defeat against the Jets in 2009, when they rested regulars for the final regular-season game knowing they’d play the Jets again in the playoffs the following week. They lost that one, too.
They lost 37-3 at Kansas City in the final game of the 2005 season, when they had wrapped up the division title and were getting ready to play the Steelers in the first round.
The Bengals lost 35-3 at Indianapolis in 2008. They’ve had a pair of 31-point losses: 44-13 at Baltimore in the 2012 season opener and 34-3 against Baltimore in 2008.
They host Tampa Bay (3-3) on Sunday before heading into their bye week. Four of their next five games are at home.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings sputtered into the second quarter of their season after a concerning and humbling performance by their well-decorated defense in Los Angeles, raising questions about whether this team was still among the NFL’s elite and in contention for the Super Bowl.
Sure, that game came against the thriving Rams, the league’s only unbeaten team behind an offense that has been borderline-unstoppable.
This is the kind of challenge that coach Mike Zimmer’s group has so risen to, though, so the total of 556 yards posted by the Rams in that 38-31 victory was a jarring sight nonetheless. Zimmer went so far afterward as to bluntly declare he’d never overseen pass defense that poor in his entire career.
Three games later, well, order has been restored.
The Vikings defense has forced eight turnovers and allowed just five touchdowns while limiting opponents to only four conversions on 32 third-down plays. Not coincidentally, the Vikings won all three games. That included the 37-17 decision on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday.
“It’s definitely a mindset,” defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said. “Definitely got back to it. We’re just trying to compile wins any way possible.”
The turnaround has come just in time, too, because the Vikings (4-2-1) host Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints (5-1) this weekend. His will be a far more daunting presence than the past two games against still-developing rookies Sam Darnold of the Jets and Josh Rosen of the Arizona Cardinals.
“This guy’s amazing,” Zimmer said, “When you talk about Hall of Fame quarterbacks, obviously he’s going to be one, but he’s very cerebral, accurate. He’s moving well in the pocket. I was watching tape today on him like, ‘How old is this guy?'”
Brees, for the record, will turn 40 in less than three months. The Vikings could be trying to defend against his aerial attack with a 21-year-old, Holton Hill.
With fellow rookie Mike Hughes out for the season with a knee injury , Hill was summoned to play on the outside at right cornerback after Xavier Rhodes sprained his ankle in the fourth quarter against the Jets. On the next play, Hill intercepted Darnold’s pass to set up a touchdown drive.
“All the guys were saying, ‘All right, Hollywood, now it’s your time. Don’t let us down. Do you what you do. It’s just like practice,'” Hill said. “They gave us the defensive call, and the next thing I know, the ball is coming into my hands. Man, it was a blessing.”
With Terence Newman done playing and part of the coaching staff, the Vikings can be grateful they were able to acquire Hill after aggressively pursuing him after the draft.
The product of Texas was not picked after a positive drug test at the NFL scouting combine, according to an NFL Network report.
Rhodes was not seriously injured, Zimmer said, but there’s no position where depth is more valuable than cornerback, particularly when Brees and the Saints are coming to town. Zimmer credited Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Marcus Sherels for their work with Hill and the other young players at the position.
“I wouldn’t say Holton has everything down pat, but you know he’s got a lot of physical attributes that can translate into being a good corner, and now we’re working on continuing to get better with technique, getting better with fundamentals, getting better with the knowledge of the game,” Zimmer said.
Losing consecutive games for the first time exposed several flaws with the Chicago Bears.
Although coach Matt Nagy sees no easy fix after a 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots, he believes solutions are within reach for problems with Mitchell Trubisky’s passing, a fading pass rush, and a feeble running attack.
“Numbers don’t matter, we’ve got to get the wins, and we’ve lost two in a row now,” Nagy said Monday at Halas Hall. “I’ve also said that adversity strikes and you’ve got to be able to be prepared to have little peaks and valleys.
“We’re in a valley right now. So we’ve got to get out of the valley.”
The Bears (3-3) had 18 sacks in their first four games and led the league. They’ve had one for the past two games since linebacker Khalil Mack suffered an ankle injury.
Nagy said every pass rusher has to find ways to pressure the quarterback, not just Mack.
“We say it on the offensive line — you have to win your one-on-one battle,” Nagy said. “Defense? Same thing. You get home.
“It doesn’t mean you always get a sack or you always tip the ball, but you’re affecting the quarterback and you’re breaking down that green grass and he sees color when he throws. And that’s what we need more of.”
Nagy isn’t sure where Mack is health-wise in terms of percentage, but acknowledged Mack would have been rushing the passer more than he did Sunday if he were closer to 100 percent.
In each of the past two games, Mack had one tackle, and Sunday the Bears put Mack in pass coverage much of the time. They’ll have to keep gauging his availability.
“We all know that he’s not 100 percent, but where are you at?” Nagy said. “That’s where we trust him, he trusts us and then we go ahead with the action plan and that’s what we ended up doing. It’s not an easy decision or process.”
Offensively, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s wildness problems surfaced again against New England.
Even worse were Trubisky’s decisions to throw into coverage twice in the end zone. The Patriots dropped both easy interceptions, and he had two interceptions in the game.
“He played a game better than most people think he played,” Nagy said. “There were some throws now that he missed in the later part of the game — see, early in the game, there are some throws that look like he missed them, but he missed them because the guy isn’t open and it’s more of a throwaway.”
Trubisky went 26 for 50 for 333 yards with two touchdowns. At halftime, he was just 8 for 20 for 92 yards. Twice Trubisky should have been picked off, but the ball was dropped, and one of those came on a tackle-eligible play when Nagy said Trubisky should have known better than to pass.
“You can’t do that, right?” Nagy said. “He knows that… That’s a critical error that you cannot do. There’s no excuses for it. He knows it.”
The running game has been elusive to pin down for the Bears, who in the past counted this as a strong asset.
Jordan Howard has 311 yards on 90 attempts. As a team, the Bears have 182 attempts for 784 yards, but Trubisky has accounted for 245 yards largely through scrambles.
“The easy answer is that, again, learning this offense as a whole, all of us together and kind of going through this deal, the run game, trying to figure out the identity of who we are, has taken a little bit longer than the pass game,” Nagy said.
“And so what we’re going to do — that’s why we’re coaches — is figure out who we are, what we do best and we talk about it.”
Howard is averaging 3.5 yards a carry and has had only one game with more than 15 carries. He averaged 17.1 carries a game his first two seasons.
“It doesn’t mean that you change the pass-run ratio or anything like that, but when you do run, your yards per carry has to be better,” Nagy said.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton loves playing in the no-huddle, hurry-up offense, calling it “our edge.”
Tight Greg Olsen believes Newton excels in an upbeat offense.
But coach Ron Rivera pumped the breaks on the notion that the Panthers should shift to an up-tempo style offense for four quarters after erasing a 17-point fourth quarter deficit Sunday and stunning the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles 21-17.
Rivera said Monday that while he is open to using the no-huddle more in certain situations moving forward, he quickly added “I don’t think that is going to drive who we are as an offense.”
Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner went to the hurry-up offense in the fourth quarter to breathe some life into a listless offense that managed just seven first downs and no points through three quarters. Newton responded big time, completed 16 of 22 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the closing quarter, including the go-ahead score to Greg Olsen with 1:22 left.
Newton has excelled in the no-huddle offense throughout most of his eight-year NFL career, seemingly liking the rhythm of a fast-paced attack.
Many of those have come in the fourth quarter. Newton now has 15 career fourth quarter comebacks, the most of any active QB in the league, including Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (14).
That’s something that hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“I think we’re really good when we don’t huddle,” Olsen said. “… I think when we got into that tempo, and just stayed on rhythm, stayed ahead of the chains, it allowed us to just kind of settle in a little bit and then we saw guys, all different guys, making plays.”
Newton said he feels like it gives the team an edge over the defense.
“And coach always says it, being in a hurry up doesn’t mean rush, doesn’t mean mayhem, it’s just controlled tempo — and we are in control of that,” Newton said.
Newton isn’t sure why it all clicked so well on Sunday.
“I have been doing it my whole career, to a degree,” Newton said. “But we know in this league, given defensive wrinkles you see, that’s what it’s all about, making mid-game adjustments.”
Rivera said there are plusses and minuses to running the no-huddle offense, but it would be impractical to use it all of the time.
The Panthers host Baltimore and its physical defense on Sunday.
“Circumstances dictate a lot of things that happen more so than anything,” Rivera said. “And there have been situations where we have come out and started the game in no-huddle and gone three-and-out, so I just think it is situational. (But) do we need to look at it? Most certainly.”
Rivera said the benefit is that it often prevents defenses from substituting players for obvious passing downs. And when it begins to click, Newton seems unstoppable at times.
On the downside, Rivera said the no-huddle can cause unneeded stress on the defense when it’s not working.
“If you go three-and-out, three-and-out and three-and-out, your defense is constantly out there,” Rivera said. “So it can wear your defense out as well. It is mostly certainly a team thing and situational and by rhythm. I believe Norv has a good handle on it. I think what he did Sunday was right along the lines of trying to create energy. And he did that.”
NOTES: Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith has a sore knee, but said there is no structural damage after a late-game injury on Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are sticking with Blake Bortles as the team’s starting quarterback.
Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Monday, one day after benching Bortles early in the third quarter of a 20-7 loss to Houston.
Marrone says he “spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them Blake will be our team’s starting quarterback. I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win.”
Bortles fumbled on Jacksonville’s third play in each half, leading to 10 points for the Texans and prompting Marrone to switch to Cody Kessler. Marrone said after the game he would open up the QB job for the second time in as many years. Marrone also benched Bortles in the 2017 preseason, only to give him back the job nine days later.
Marrone took even less time to go back to Bortles this time around, saying he will start Sunday’s game against Philadelphia (3-4) in London.
The Jaguars (3-4) have lost three in a row and four of five.
Following an overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he could take over the playcalling duties from offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
“Trust me when I say I’m not trying to create any issue here, but I think if the offense is not playing well, and we haven’t over a period of time, being a head coach and an offensive guy who’s done this, I think I have every right as a head coach to jump in and see if I can help and assist and get this thing to where I think it needs to be, because we need to be better on offense,” he said. “And if that’s my specialty, then I need to be involved more and I will be.”
Jackson hired Haley in the offseason to run the offense. Haley previously served as the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals (2007-08), the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs (2099-11, and the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers (2012-17).
Jackson said Haley has called the plays this season but didn’t exactly give him a vote of confidence moving forward.
“Yeah, I mean, I’ve been respectful,” Jackson said. “That’s why you bring guys in and you make them the coordinator. Again, there are some things we’ve got to fix fast to get this thing back to where it needs to be.”
Haley has a reputation for being a bit prickly to work with, but Jackson said he isn’t worried about Haley’s potential reaction.
“It’s not going to be about butting heads,” Jackson said. “I’m the head coach of the football team. I will do what I feel I need to do to get this team where it needs to be.”
In his first two seasons as the coach of the Browns, Jackson called the plays, and the team finished 1-15 and 0-16.
This season, the Browns are 2-4-1 and in last place in the AFC North. They have played four overtime games, losing two of them. With No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield at quarterback, Jackson expects more from the offense.
The Browns’ offense was held scoreless in the first half Sunday against a Tampa Bay defense that had given up 125 first-half points this season. In the first half, the Browns were outgained 243 yards to 74. In the game, they converted just three of 14 third-down attempts.
On the season, the Browns average 21.6 points per game, which is good for 23rd in the NFL. They have thrown only eight touchdown passes this season.
–Field Level Media
The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 first-round pick, according to multiple reports Monday.
The move gives the Raiders five first-round picks over the next two years: Three in 2019 and two in 2020. They had already acquired first-rounders in 2019 and 2020 in a preseason deal with the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Khalil Mack.
ESPN reported Sunday that the Cowboys had done extensive work on Cooper as a possible trade target, and that the Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts had also shown interest in the wideout. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden previously told reporters Cooper was not being shopped, but multiple reports indicated Oakland would take a first-rounder for him.
Yahoo Sports reported after Monday’s deal that other teams were not willing to offer Oakland a first-rounder.
Cooper, 24, went to the Pro Bowl in his first two NFL seasons after the Raiders took him fourth overall in 2015, but he had a disappointing 2017 campaign and has been up and down this year. Currently recovering from a concussion sustained in London against the Seahawks in Week 6, Cooper has 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown in six games.
He has 225 grabs for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in 52 career games (47 starts), with 155 catches, 2,223 yards and 11 scores coming from 2015-16.
Cooper is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and is due $13.9 million in 2019 on his fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury only, before being scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency.
The trade comes 10 years and eight days after the Cowboys dealt first-, third-, sixth- and seventh-round picks to the Detroit Lions for wide receiver Roy Williams, who went on to total 1,324 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 40 games (29 starts) over three-plus seasons with the Cowboys.
Dallas also traded two first-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks for wideout Joey Galloway in 2000, but Galloway tore his ACL in his first game with the team and totaled 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns in 48 games (46 starts) over four seasons.
The deal leaves Oakland with just three of its own first-round picks on the roster: safety Karl Joseph (2016), cornerback Gareon Conley (2017) and left tackle Kolton Miller (2018).
Joseph is also reportedly on the trade block, while Conley and quarterback Derek Carr are not expected to be traded, according to an NFL Network report.
–Field Level Media
An MRI confirmed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, according to multiple reports Monday.
Multiple outlets reported Sunday that the team feared a torn ACL for Alexander, who went down after his leg buckled on a non-contact play shortly before halftime against the Cleveland Browns.
Alexander, 24, had seven tackles and a pass defensed on Sunday before departing. He had 45 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed this season, the final year of his rookie contract.
A Pro Bowl selection in 2017, Alexander reportedly had been in discussions with the team about a contract extension before the injury.
Tampa Bay also lost rookie linebacker Jack Cichy — who has a history of injuries, including a torn ACL as a senior at Wisconsin — to a knee injury on Sunday, but the severity is unclear. The team re-signed linebacker Devante Bond, who was waived with an injury settlement during final cuts, last week for additional depth.
–Field Level Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to team headquarters Monday morning after their Week 7 bye, again with no sign of disgruntled holdout running back Le’Veon Bell, according to multiple reports.
Previously, Bell told ESPN that he intends to end his holdout at some point to play this season, his sixth in the NFL, and it was speculated he’d be back by now. Bell has refused to sign the team’s $14.54 million franchise tag and wants a new contract. With each week he sits out, he is forfeiting $850,000.
The NFL pundits weighed in over the weekend with their projections about when Bell would return to work.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he doesn’t expect Bell to return until after the NFL’s Oct. 30 trade deadline because speculation is he doesn’t want to be traded. He can’t be traded until he signs the franchise tender, Schefter said, and he can’t return until he does so.
Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported that Bell’s side is negotiating with the Steelers over the terms of a possible two-week roster exemption. Glazer said the Steelers do not want to pay him during the exemption, and Bell, of course, wants to be paid.
Without Bell, the Steelers are 3-2-1 and in first place in the AFC North. Second-year running back James Conner as emerged as a replacement for Bell, carrying the ball 103 times for 453 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Steelers host Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel avoided serious injury to his left knee, according to an NFL Network report Monday, after going down awkwardly in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.
Per the report, Michel has a sprained medial collateral ligament and could miss some time, but likely not much after an MRI exam showed no serious damage.
Michel, a 2018 first-round draft pick from Georgia, was helped off the field after his leg was twisted by Bears defensive end Bilal Nichols. Michel fumbled on the play, letting go of the ball as he was twisted down. He was attended to in the medical tent before being carted off the field and into the locker room.
He finished with 35 yards on five touches, bringing his season total to 453 yards on 99 touches, including 95 carries for 422 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Michel, 23, has a history of left knee issues. He ruptured the ACL in his left knee during his sophomore season in high school, followed by an unspecified ligament injury in the SEC Championship Game in 2017. In training camp this summer, he sustained a left knee injury and underwent a procedure to have it drained.
The Patriots already lost their other 2018 first-round pick, fellow Georgia product Isaiah Wynn, to a season-ending Achilles tear.
–Field Level Media
Film Study: How the Lions found their ground game
It took long enough, but the Lions’ investment in improving their running game is paying off in Detroit.
Adding first-round guard Frank Ragnow and second-round back Kerryon Johnson this season has worked wonders in the latest overhaul by the Lions. Second-round pick Ameer Abdullah and a high-priced offensive line weren’t enough to do the trick in recent years.
A mauler at Arkansas, Ragnow made Dolphins defenders’ lives miserable on Sunday in Miami, mashing defensive tackles and clobbering linebackers in the hole.
Pulling from his left guard spot, Ragnow nailed linebacker Kiko Alonso in the hole to spring Johnson for a 71-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. On a 12-yard run by LeGarrette Blount later in the quarter, Ragnow rode defensive tackle Davon Godchaux a full 10 yards downfield before planting him in the turf, clearing a chasm of a hole to the right for a run designed to go left behind pulling right guard T.J. Lang.
Ragnow, center Graham Glasgow and fullback Nick Bellore capped the drive by paving a huge lane for Blount — known for powering his way through bodies across the goal line — to waltz into the end zone untouched from 2 yards out.
Tackles Taylor Decker and Rick Wagner each had their moments too, as the Lions racked up 248 yards — their highest single-game total since Barry Sanders’ penultimate season — on 35 carries (7.1-yard average). Taking out two Matthew Stafford kneeldowns and five runs that merely killed clock on the final drive, the Lions averaged 8.7 yards per tote (28 for 243).
Johnson was the star of the show. He displayed the same punishing style that helped him star at Auburn. Johnson dished it out twice to Alonso (who had a rough day), slamming him on his back with a stiff-arm after catching a screen pass and later knocking his helmet off after lowering his shoulder on a thunderous 4-yard carry.
But Johnson also showcased the game-breaking ability he has flashed often as a rookie, a level of explosiveness that wasn’t always evident at Auburn. The hole on his 71-yarder was ample, but his burst to and through it erased pursuit angles for Raekwon McMillan and Xavien Howard, forcing Reshad Jones to chase him down and prevent a 91-yard touchdown. Johnson tallied six other runs of at least 8 yards, including several where he bounced outside of Miami’s defensive ends and exploded upfield.
With average measurements of 6-foot-6 and 261.3 pounds, Detroit’s tight ends are known more for their blocking than receiving, and they certainly delivered on that reputation Sunday. On one play, all three aligned on the same side in a wing set to spring Johnson for an easy 18 yards. Each impressed in other ways as well.
Michael Roberts — who also had three grabs for 48 yards and two scores — battered defensive ends one-on-one and washed them down the line on double-team blocks. Levine Toilolo latched on and used his length to box out defenders, including a key seal on Johnson’s 71-yarder. Detroit employed Luke Willson several times as part of a full-house backfield, teaming him with Bellore for a pair of lead blockers.
With so much success on the ground, the Lions played off their run looks for explosive throws off play-action, including Roberts’ first touchdown (15 yards off a bootleg) and a 22-yard crossing route to Kenny Golladay.
Absent a true rushing threat for so long, Stafford is suddenly carrying a much lighter burden. His 22 attempts in Miami were his second fewest in a full game across his entire 10-year career, one game after he threw just 26 times (fifth fewest). He looked downright giddy on Sunday, pointing a finger to the sky with a goofy smile on his face anytime a Lions runner found even the slightest seam.
Detroit’s ground game has had some hiccups (2.6 yards per carry in Week 1, 3.4 in Week 5), but it now ranks well above average (4.9 average, fifth in NFL) after dominating a Dolphins unit that entered 11th in the NFL (4.0 average allowed). If the newfound success sticks, the Lions might just make some noise in a standing-room-only NFC North.
–Bama Boys putting the D back in D.C.
Washington hasn’t had a defense in ages.
The unit hasn’t ranked better than 13th in yards or 17th in points since 2009, and it has finished top 10 in both categories just once since 2005.
But through seven weeks, this year’s group ranks fifth in yards (325.7 per game) and seventh in points (20.2), thanks largely to the team’s last two first-round picks. Jonathan Allen (17th overall in 2017) and Da’Ron Payne (13th overall in 2018) have graduated from terrorizing SEC opponents at Alabama to hounding the NFL’s best O-line on Sunday.
Massive and country-strong, Allen and Payne apply their tools more effectively than most young players, consistently maintaining leverage with low pad level. While agile enough to shoot gaps, they both show excellent discipline in the run game, a credit to defensive line guru Jim Tomsula and their coaches at Alabama. They play through blockers (rather than around them) and simply discard them when the ball carrier nears. That brings fewer splash plays but translates to fewer holes and more clean-up tackles for linebackers.
The duo stifled the Cowboys’ league-best run game (5.2 yards per carry entering Week 7) all day on Sunday, allowing 73 yards on 22 carries (3.3-yard average), with 24 yards coming on two scrambles and 7 on an end-around to cornerback Jourdan Lewis, of all people. Ezekiel Elliott came in averaging 5.0 yards per tote but totaled 33 yards on 15 carries (2.2 average). After ranking in the bottom six in yards per carry each of the past three years, Washington is now up to seventh best (3.97).
Payne’s get-off and heavy hands repeatedly put center Joe Looney — who has actually impressed in relief of Pro Bowler Travis Frederick — two yards deep in the backfield after the snap. Allen shed blocks quickly throughout the day and rag-dolled any tight ends unlucky enough to draw him as their assignment.
But neither player is one-dimensional.
Both can affect the quarterback, a must for any interior D-linemen taken in the first round in the modern NFL. Allen leads the team with eight QB hits and is tied for the lead with 3.0 sacks, while Payne has four and 2.0, respectively. Even better, both players push the pocket when they don’t get there, which is how most of the team’s sacks have been created this season.
Allen is an excellent technician who rarely gets stuck on blocks. He picked up a sack off a stunt on Sunday, but spent much of the rest of the game haunting left guard Connor Williams. The Cowboys rookie dragged Allen down twice in the first three quarters to prevent sacks or QB hits, but avoided a holding penalty. He wasn’t so lucky early in the fourth, when he was forced to tackle Allen to avoid a sack, with the hold nullifying a third-and-4 conversion. Ryan Kerrigan strip-sacked Dak Prescott and Preston Smith recovered for a touchdown and a 20-10 lead on the next play.
Payne didn’t notch a sack but was arguably more impressive. He set up sacks by Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson by bulling blockers into Prescott’s lap, first going through Looney and then through Williams despite Looney’s help. Payne also looked like he belonged against Zack Martin, the NFL’s best guard. He backed Martin into Prescott on a few occasions, including one where he tipped a pass for a near-interception on the first play of Dallas’ final drive.
Supplementing the Allen and Payne duo inside is unheralded third-year man Matt Ioannidis, who has 3.0 sacks and four QB hits in just 181 snaps (48.3 percent). The 2016 fifth-rounder from Temple is more of a bull in a china shop who mashes right through blockers, but he also flashes craftiness, like on a hand-swipe, rip move for a strip-sack (and recovery) in Week 1.
Despite a lack of sacks (19th in sack rate), Washington’s defense ranks 11th in yards per pass allowed. But with this interior trio pushing pockets, it’s only a matter of time before the team’s edge rushers really get going. After entering with just two sacks all season, the outside linebackers combined for three on Sunday alone. Kerrigan, Anderson and Smith will get more chances as the season goes on, and this defense could be terrific if they can manage to get home.
–Fledgling stars shine in Santa Clara
You might have missed it as Todd Gurley piled up numbers in a 39-10 rout on Sunday, but the other side of the ball featured an excellent matchup of budding young studs.
By now, most know 49ers tight end George Kittle, whose stats (32 grabs, 527 yards, two scores) have him squarely on the fantasy map. While Kyle Shanahan’s scheme is certainly a big help, Kittle is well on his way to stardom.
The second-year pro is blazing fast (4.52 40-yard dash) and explosive (11-foot broad jump) for his size (6-foot-4, 247 pounds), and already flashes the craftiness to defeat man coverage as a route runner. His hands aren’t the most natural, but Kittle compensates with excellent run-after-catch ability, a weapon he can employ often with Shanahan springing him wide open. Just as important, he’s borderline dominant as a blocker — which he showed at Iowa — regularly stymieing defensive ends and driving smaller defenders into the turf or off the screen.
Two of the Rams’ unsung heroes — strong safety John Johnson and linebacker Cory Littleton — drew Kittle in coverage much of Sunday, and the ensuing battles were fantastic.
Kittle wound up leading all receivers with five grabs for 98 yards and a score, sneaking behind Littleton’s zone coverage a few times, including on a 35-yard gain late in the second quarter. He also used a crafty release, juking in and out before cutting back inside on a crosser to beat Littleton’s tight man coverage for 21 yards late in the third.
Against Johnson late in the second, Kittle got free with an inverted pivot route (a double move faking a quick out before breaking back in) to beat man coverage, but couldn’t corral a high throw from C.J. Beathard. One play later, he found paydirt in a zone pocket against Nickell Robey-Coleman, but Johnson would turn the tide after halftime.
On third-and-1 midway through the third, Kittle ran a crosser off of play-action and appeared to have a step on Johnson’s man coverage, but the safety broke hard to get a hand on the ball as it arrived. It tipped off both of Kittle’s hands and began to settle into his left before Johnson snatched it away for an acrobatic interception.
Johnson got a hand on the pass in part because Beathard couldn’t quite get enough on it, thanks to pressure from — you guessed it — Littleton. It was the second week in a row the duo teamed up for an interception, after Littleton carried a seam route in Denver and tipped the throw up for Johnson to corral.
Johnson, a 2017 third-rounder, and Littleton, in his third year after going undrafted, have quietly starred for Wade Phillips’ defense. They lead the team in tackles (43 and 58, respectively) while stuffing the stat sheet with a combined five tackles for loss (four for Littleton), four interceptions (three for Johnson) and 15 passes defensed (eight by Littleton). Littleton also had two sacks and blocked a punt on Sunday, his fifth (!) since the start of 2017 (one of the five, two weeks ago in Seattle, was not officially a block, as it traveled five yards beyond the line of scrimmage).
Rams coaches showed how much they value both players by pulling them for a rest in the fourth quarter Sunday, which they also did in a 34-0 win over Arizona in Week 2. Otherwise, neither player has missed a snap this year.
Aaron Donald (4.0 sacks, six QB hits on Sunday, plus one soul-snatching strip of Matt Breida) rightfully dominates headlines, while Ndamukong Suh and Marcus Peters are next in line for attention. But Johnson and Littleton are two pieces that tie the whole unit together, and their futures look awfully bright.
–David DeChant, Field Level Media