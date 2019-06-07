Texans fire GM Gaine after one season

NFL notebook: Bell works out at Jets’ minicamp

Running back Le’Veon Bell took part in on-field workouts at the New York Jets’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday after skipping most of the team’s spring voluntary workouts.

He worked with the first-team offense in 11-on-11 drills in what was his first competitive football since January 2018, when he last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bell sat out last season in a contract dispute and signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets.

–All-Pro Todd Gurley likely won’t be the workhorse out of the backfield for the Los Angeles Rams this season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams are going to incorporate a number of running backs into the game in 2019, including Darrell Henderson, their third-round draft pick in April.

“The days of Todd Gurley just being the straight-up, every-down bell cow are probably over, just based on his knee, his age, the position, the amount of carries he’s had.” Rapoport said. “This is a team that is clearly ready to spread the ball around.”

–All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman retired in San Francisco at age 31.

Bowman earned four All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl invitations during seven-plus seasons with the 49ers. Released during the 2017 season, he joined the Oakland Raiders and made 10 starts. He did not play in 2018.

–Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams skipped the start of mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract with the Washington Redskins.

Williams has two years left on his existing contract worth $24 million, which includes base salaries of $11 million in 2019 and $12.5 million in 2020.

Williams, who turns 31 before the start of training camp, underwent knee surgery last year and in April had an operation to remove a tumor from his head.

–Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson showed up for the start of mandatory minicamp and restated his desire to be traded.

Johnson was a no-show for the Browns’ voluntary offseason program last month after reportedly telling the team he wanted to move on.

General manager John Dorsey has said that second-year back Nick Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February.

–Indianapolis Colts rookie center Javon Patterson tore his ACL during organized team activities and will miss the 2019 season.

Coach Frank Reich confirmed the injury to Patterson, a seventh-round pick from Ole Miss. The Colts were expecting him to compete for a backup job on the interior of their offensive line.

–The New England Patriots released tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who signed a one-year deal in April and was expected to compete for a role after the offseason retirement of star Rob Gronkowski.

Rapoport reported that Seferian-Jenkins is dealing with personal issues that will take him at least a month to resolve.

–New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s request to trademark the nickname “Tom Terrific” is getting slammed, particularly by two former New York Mets who were teammates of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, Ed Kranepool and Art Shamsky.

Seaver, who is now battling dementia, never filed for a trademark of the nickname that first was popularized by the “Tom Terrific” cartoon. According to a USA Today report, Brady’s company, TEB Capital, has filed for two “Tom Terrific” trademarks, one for trading cards, posters and signed photographs, and another for clothing.

–Field Level Media