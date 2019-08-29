Texans extend Scarlett’s contract through 2020 season
The Houston Texans announced Wednesday that they signed outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett to a one-year contract extension through the 2020 season.
The deal is worth $3.75 million, according to the Houston Chronicle. Scarlett is making $2.05 million in 2019.
Scarlett, 26, appears to be one of the starting outside linebackers at the outset of the season with Jadeveon Clowney away due to a contract dispute.
He has 54 tackles, two sacks and one interception in 30 games (eight starts) over three NFL seasons. He had 18 tackles and one interception in 12 games (three starts) last season.
Scarlett has also been a special teams player during his tenure with the Texans, logging 520 snaps in the third phase.
According to reports Tuesday, Clowney recently fired his agent and met with Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
Redskins QB Smith still facing many hurdles
Washington
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith said “learning to run again” is one of the biggest hurdles he faces during his ongoing recovery from a devastating leg injury.
Making his first public comments since suffering a compound fracture in his right leg in November, the 35-year-old told a Fox 5 DC reporter he hasn’t given up hope of playing again.
“That’s the plan,” Smith told Angie Goff on her Oh My Goff podcast published Friday. “There are steps I’ve got to conquer before I get there. … Learning to run again. That’s a big one. I’m already throwing. Throwing isn’t a problem, but dropping, moving around, change of direction.”
Smith said he still has to wear an external fixator on his leg for another 4-6 weeks.
“The steps I’m at now are lifestyle steps,” he said. “I’m still working on playing basketball with my kids and running around after my daughter. Those are things I have to conquer anyway until I get to the point where I’m walking on the field. I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited about that challenge. The stronger I get every week, the more I do, the more hopeful I am that that’s a real possibility.”
Smith suffered compound and spiral fractures to his tibia and fibula in a Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans and underwent surgery Nov. 18. He then battled a subsequent infection and remained hospitalized until Dec. 16.
The Redskins acquired Smith from Kansas City before the 2018 season. He signed a four-year contract extension that put him under contract for five years and $111 million. It included $71 million in injury guarantees.
Washington hasn’t settled on a starter for 2019. The Redskins acquired veteran Case Keenum in a trade with Denver in March and drafted Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins in the first round in April. Colt McCoy is recovering from his own leg injury, but is expected to join the position battle in training camp.
Buccaneers waive RB Wilson
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived second-year running back Shaun Wilson on Friday.
Wilson played in five games as a rookie, rushing for 29 yards on six carries and catching three passes for five yards.
The 23-year-old Wilson also averaged 17.4 yards on seven kickoff returns. He finished the season on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury suffered on Nov. 11 against the Washington Redskins.
Wilson played college football at Duke.
Sucher, seeking first PGA win, leads Travelers
Zack Sucher,
Zack Sucher, who has missed the cut in 26 of his previous 36 PGA Tour events, is the surprise leader halfway through the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.
The 32-year-old Atlanta native shot a 5-under-par 65 on Friday at TPC River Highlands, and he holds a two-shot lead after closing the second round at 11-under 129.
Chez Reavie and Keegan Bradley are tied for second at 9 under after each shot 66 on Friday.
Ryan Moore (second-round 64) and Bronson Burgoon (68) share fourth place at 8 under. Australia’s Jason Day (63) and England’s Paul Casey (68) are among seven players tied for sixth at 7 under. Day produced the best round of the tournament.
Sucher’s only professional win came five years ago on the then-Web.com Tour. His best result in three previous events this year was a tie for 35th in the AT&T Byron Nelson. He didn’t appear in a PGA Tour event last year while fighting ankle and knee injuries, and he made the cut in just three of 14 events in 2017.
Sucher started hot on Friday while beginning on the back nine. He chipped in for eagle on the par-5 13th hole, then added three consecutive birdies from Nos. 15-17. Sucher added one birdie and one bogey on the front nine.
“Absolutely, it feels great,” Sucher said, according to AFP. “A lot of work to be done, but right now it’s feeling great. … I just feel a lot better in my game right now. After being out, just this year in general I’ve felt a whole lot better.
“This will be a little bit of a different feeling being in the final group of a PGA event. After the first few swings, I’ll settle in and be hopefully good to go.”
Day produced a stretch of four consecutive birdies among his seven birdies and no bogeys.
“It was disappointing to shoot even par yesterday because I know I played a lot better than the actual score showed,” Day said. “To capitalize on the opportunities that I had out there today, I definitely need it.”
Defending champion Bubba Watson shot a 66 on Friday, leaving him at 5 under, tied for 26th.
Among those missing the cut were Jordan Spieth (1 under on Friday, 2 over total), Tony Finau (1 over on Friday, 2 over total) and Phil Mickelson (6 over on Friday, 3 over total).
Saints QB Brees awarded $6M in diamond lawsuit
A jury awarded more than $6 million to Drew Brees in a lawsuit that claimed a San Diego County jeweler sold him overpriced diamonds.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback was not in court in San Diego on Friday for the verdict, but Brees and his wife, Brittany, both testified during the two-week trial against La Jolla, Calif., jeweler Vahid Moradi.
Their civil suit claimed Moradi valued gems that were purchased as an investment at $15 million, when they were worth millions less. Moradi denied the allegations.
“It was our position that Mr. Moradi breached his fiduciary duty, and that’s essentially what the jury said,” said attorney Andrew Kim, who co-represented the couple with Rebecca Riley, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. “They saw Mr. Moradi for exactly what he is: a grifter and a confidence man.”
Brees, 40, played for the Chargers in San Diego from 2001-05 before joining the Saints.
Broncos TE Butt to undergo another knee procedure
Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt will undergo yet another knee procedure, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, after a setback following Saturday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Butt, who has undergone three previous ACL repairs, will have a cleanup on his left knee that is considered minor in comparison to his previous surgeries. He had two ACL injuries while at Michigan and one last year with the Broncos.
A fifth-round draft pick in 2017, Butt has played in just three games with the Broncos because of his knee issues. He has eight receptions for 85 yards since he was a two-time All-Big Ten performer with the Wolverines.
On Saturday, the 24-year-old had two catches for 17 yards and saw action on 11 snaps. His lone NFL regular-season action came in the first three games last season before another ACL tear in practice leading into Week 4.
There is no timetable on Butt’s return. The Broncos did select tight end Noah Fant in the first round of this year’s draft out of Iowa. Fant is dealing with his own ankle injury and is trying to make it back in time for Denver’s Sept. 9 Monday night season opener at Oakland.
Patriots acquire OT Cunningham from Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals traded
The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive tackle Korey Cunningham to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round draft pick Wednesday, ESPN reported.
Cunningham announced on social media that he’d been dealt to the Patriots, who need a swing tackle behind starters Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon.
“Arizona!! Man, it’s been a fun year and a half out in the desert!” Cunningham wrote. “Thank you to (president Michael Bidwill), (general manager) Steve Keim, and the Cardinals organization for allowing me to start off my career here. Wish you guys nothing but the best of luck this season!
“With that being said, I was just notified that I have been traded to the New England Patriots. Beyond excited to continue my career and to get back to work!!”
Arizona took Cunningham, 24, in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Cincinnati, and he was forced into action as a rookie when starter D.J. Humphries was injured. In six starts at left tackle, Cunningham committed four holding penalties but allowed only 1.5 sacks, per STATS LLC.
He had been listed as the second-team right tackle on the Cardinals’ most recent depth chart.
Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick who missed his rookie year with a torn Achilles, is expected to start on Tom Brady’s blind side, with Cannon remaining on the right. The Patriots lost tackles Trent Brown and LaAdrian Waddle in free agency in March and then had free agent signee Jared Veldheer opt to retire in May.
Jaguars’ Ramsey to shadow Chiefs’ Hill in opener
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will travel with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the Sept. 8 season opener in Jacksonville, according to defensive coordinator Todd Wash.
“He’s going to draw Tyreek, and he’s got to cover him,” Wash told reporters. “We’re very blessed. Our linebackers can run. All of our guys can run. We can just say, ‘Hey, Jalen, you go take care of him.”’
That would be a different approach than Wash took when the teams met in Week 5 last season in Kansas City.
In that game, Ramsey played predominantly in his typical left cornerback position, though he occasionally crossed to the right side. Hill managed two catches in direct coverage against Ramsey, a 10-yarder on a short curl and a 36-yarder on a fade down the sideline, with Ramsey opposite his normal spot. The Chiefs won 30-14.
The two players sparred verbally during the week leading up to that meeting. Hill told reporters he looked forward to facing Ramsey, saying the cornerback was “alright, I guess” and adding, “I hope he presses me.”
Ramsey responded by downplaying it as a one-on-one matchup, emphasizing Hill’s role as a returner more than as a receiver.
“He made All-Pro as a return specialist — let’s get that right, as a return specialist — his rookie year,” Ramsey said at the time. “He went to two Pro Bowls as a return specialist — return specialist — two years. I made All-Pro in my position as a corner. Went to the Pro Bowl as a corner. So it’s not a wide-receiver-versus-corner matchup, so we can get that out of the way off the bat.”
Hill went on to garner Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors as a receiver in 2018, finishing with 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Ramsey went to his second straight Pro Bowl.
Entering his fourth season as defensive coordinator, Wash hasn’t typically had his cornerbacks shadow specific receivers for an entire game, but Ramsey and fellow Pro Bowler A.J. Bouye occasionally move around or swap sides situationally. D.J. Hayden typically mans the slot in the Jaguars’ nickel packages.
Report: Saints WR Thomas seeks $22M per year
New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas is reportedly seeking an average annual salary of $22 million, about $4 million more than the Saints’ latest offer.
Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported the sizable gap in the ongoing contract negotiations on Friday, adding that nothing would be resolved soon as Thomas is currently in Europe.
Thomas, 26, was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 with a league-leading 125 catches for 1,402 yards and nine touchdowns.
ESPN reported earlier this week that the Saints are “comfortable” with making Thomas the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.
General manager Mickey Loomis confirmed on Mad Dog Sports Radio that the Saints are working on a long-term deal, with Thomas entering the final year of his rookie contract.
“We’ve had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there’s something to report, but look, we love what Mike’s done for us,” Loomis said. “He’s a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him a Saint for a long time as well.”
The Saints recently agreed to a three-year deal with defensive end Cam Jordan, but locking up Thomas might be pushed into the 2020 offseason.
If the two sides remain far apart on value, Thomas could be given the franchise tag for 2020. The tag value for 2019 was $16.7 million.
Thomas’ four-year deal signed as a second-round pick out of Ohio State calls for him to be paid $1.15 million in salary in 2019.
NFL notebook: Suspended Pats WR Gordon works with Brady
Suspended
Suspended New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon and quarterback Tom Brady got together for a workout this week.
Brady posted a GIF on Instagram on Wednesday showing him throwing to Gordon, with the caption “Practice makes perfect.” ESPN reported the photo came from a workout Tuesday.
Brady regularly connects with teammates for workouts during the offseason, but Gordon’s future is murky after he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement from a yearlong ban for substance abuse.
The Patriots have supported Gordon since the suspension, offering him a restricted free agent tender, which Gordon signed in April. If he is able to play this season, New England would welcome him back.
Gordon, 28, played one game for the Cleveland Browns last year before being traded to the Patriots in September. In 12 games, he caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
— Police in Scottsdale, Ariz., arrested Arizona Cardinals defensive end Robert Nkemdiche for alleged speeding and driving without a license earlier this month, ABC 15 Arizona reported.
The incident occurred June 6 at 6:30 a.m., according to police documents obtained by the TV station. Police allege Nkemdiche was driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.
After pulling over Nkemdiche, police learned there was a warrant out for his arrest on an allegation of driving on a suspended license and failing to appear in court, per the police report.
— The Green Bay Packers waived tight end Michael Roberts after he failed a team physical, according to multiple reports. The Packers claimed Roberts off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday.
The Lions released Roberts on Friday after his trade to the New England Patriots for a 2020 seventh-round pick was rescinded due to a failed physical.
Roberts, 25, has 13 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 23 NFL games, with 48 yards and two scores coming in one game last season (at Miami).
Committee OKs interference replay through 2019
A rule change allowing for late-game instant replay of pass interference calls and non-calls should remain in effect for the 2019 season only, the NFL’s competitions committee has unanimously recommended.
Thursday’s announcement from NFL Football Operations indicates that the rule could be eliminated or extended after the season, depending on feedback throughout the year.
The call to make pass-interference plays reviewable arose after the NFC Championship Game in January, when the Los Angeles Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman wasn’t flagged on a play that league officials later admitted should have been a penalty. As a result, the Rams halted a drive by the Saints and ultimately won the game in overtime to earn a berth to Super Bowl LIII.
Under the new rule, the replay official will stop the game after the two-minute warning of each half and during overtime when there is “clear and obvious visual evidence” that a pass interference foul may or may not have occurred, based on viewing the play live or any initial replays.
In order to prevent excessive game stoppages, the criteria for a replay on pass interference will be stricter than other reviewable plays. Only a significant act that hinders a pass catcher’s ability to make a play will be overturned.
Six tied for lead at Travelers Championship
Six players
Six players are tied for the lead at 6 under par as wet conditions Thursday led to a bevy of low scores during the first round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.
A trio of Americans — Ryan Armour, Bronson Burgoon and Zack Sucher — posted 64s on the par-70 TPC River Highlands course along with Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and South Korea’s Kyoung-Hoon Lee.
Chez Reavie, fresh off a tie for third at the U.S. Open, continued his momentum with a 65. He is tied at 5 under with Keenan Bradley, Scott Langley, Brady Schnell, Robert Streb and England’s Paul Casey.
Patrick Cantlay reached 6 under before the Memorial champion put his tee shot in the water on the par-3 No. 8 — his 17th hole of the day. He finished in a pack of 12 players at 4 under that also includes England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who is playing in the event for the first time.
Cantlay turned professional at the event in 2012, a year after carding a 10-under 60 at TPC River Highlands — still the only 60 in PGA Tour history by an amateur. He led after 36 holes last year before finishing in a tie for 24th.
“I like coming back to places that I like playing golf at,” Cantlay said. “I hit the ball really well today. One missed shot cost me two.”
Another shot off the pace is Norway’s Viktor Hovland, who is making his professional debut after a tie for 12th at Pebble Beach last Sunday. Hovland is tied at 3 under with Phil Mickelson, the only back-to-back champion (2001-02) in event history. Mickelson is in the field for the first time since 2003.
Defending champion Bubba Watson has won the event three times, but he managed only a 1-under 69 on Thursday and is in a tie for 61st. That’s still two shots better than top-ranked Brooks Koepka, who continued his uninspired play outside of majors with a 1-over 71 that included four bogeys against three birdies.
Burgoon, 32, posted his first under-par opening round since March. Having missed the cut in 10 of his past 14 starts and currently 140th in the FedEx Cup standings, Burgoon needs a strong finish to the season to secure his Tour card for next season.
“My whole golf career has been an uphill battle, honestly,” he said. “I feel like I’ve made golf a little more complicated than it should be. I’m trying to simply things and get my mind where I can compete.
“One thing I can do is compete.”
NOTES: Hovland’s former Oklahoma State Cowboys teammate Matthew Wolff shot an even-par 70 in his pro debut. … Watson is one victory shy of Billy Casper’s event-record four. Watson and Koepka are paired with Tony Finau (1 over par) for the first two rounds. … Jordan Spieth shot a 3-over 73 on Thursday that included a triple-bogey on the par-5 13th hole when he put his tee shot out of bounds and another shot in the water. … Casey held a four-shot lead entering the final round last year, only to lose to Watson.
Colts trade CB Hairston to Jets for draft pick
The Indianapolis Colts are trading third-year cornerback Nate Hairston to the New York Jets for a sixth-round draft pick in 2020.
Hairston, 25, played in 27 games and registered 65 tackles, two sacks and one interception over the past two seasons. He made 11 starts.
A fifth-round pick in 2017 out of Temple, Hairston has two years left on his rookie contract.
The Colts are deep at cornerback, and Hairston was seen a potential casualty heading into Sunday’s roster cutdown.
49ers RB McKinnon has setback in practice
Back on the practice
Back on the practice field after a two-week layoff, San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon suffered another setback Tuesday in his return from a torn ACL.
General manager John Lynch told KNBR on Wednesday that the news is “not encouraging.”
McKinnon, 27, signed a four-year, $30 million contract with San Francisco in March 2018 but missed all of last season after injuring his right knee in practice before the season opener.
McKinnon had been sidelined for 18 days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to help relieve soreness in the knee.
McKinnon played in 58 games with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-17, rushing for 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns and catching 142 passes for 984 yards and five scores.
If McKinnon is unavailable, San Francisco’s backfield for the Sept. 8 opener at Tampa Bay will feature last year’s leading rusher Matt Breida and former Atlanta Falcon Tevin Coleman.
Reports: Free agent QB Osweiler visits Colts
Free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler has
Free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler has visited the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports.
The Colts are looking for a veteran backup to Jacoby Brissett, who was elevated to the starting job following Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement Saturday.
Brissett is the only quarterback on the current roster who has started an NFL game. Behind him on the depth chart are rookie Phillip Walker and second-year player Chad Kelly, who appeared in one game last season with the Denver Broncos.
Osweiler, 28, was a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012 and has played in 49 games (30 starts) with Denver, the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins.
Osweiler has a 15-15 record, passing for 7,418 yards with 37 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.
Brissett is 5-12 as a starter, including 4-11 with the Colts in 2017 when Luck was out for the season with a shoulder injury.
Indianapolis opens the season on the road on Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Koepka, McIlroy among nominees for Player of the Year
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka headlines the four players nominated for PGA Tour Player of the Year, announced Wednesday.
The PGA also released the nominees for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Both groups were selected by the tour’s player directors and members of the Player Advisory Council.
Nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award are Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. The rookies nominated for the Arnold Palmer Award are Cameron Champ, Sungjae Im, Adam Long, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff.
Koepka, 29, won three tournaments on the year, including the PGA Championship. He had nine top 10 finishes and tied for third place in the FedEx Cup.
Kuchar, 41, won two events and had eight top 10 finishes. He tied for 16th place in the FedEx Cup.
The winner of the FedEx Cup, the 30-year-old McIlroy, ended the season with three victories and 14 top 10 finishes. He also led the tour in scoring average at 69.057.
Schauffele, 25, won two tournaments and finished second in the FedEx Cup. He has six top 10 finishes.
Four of the five rookies nominated won a tournament in their first year: Champ, Long, Moriakawa and Wolff.
Im, a 21-year-old South Korean, led the group with 26 made cuts, and he finished in the top 25 on 16 occasions. His best tour finish was a tie for third place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Players who competed in at least 15 FedEx Cup events during the recently concluded season are eligible to vote before the deadline, which is Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. ET. The PGA Tour has not announced when the winners will be revealed.
NFL bars Hunt from Browns facility during suspension
The NFL denied the Cleveland Browns' petition to
The NFL denied the Cleveland Browns’ petition to allow Kareem Hunt to remain with the team while serving his eight-game suspension.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy told Cleveland.com that the running back is barred from the Browns facility during his entire suspension, which begins Sunday and ends after the Browns play the Denver Broncos on Nov. 3.
Hunt, 24, signed with the Browns on Feb. 11, about two and a half months after being cut by Kansas City. The Chiefs parted ways with their leading rusher after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel.
A third-round pick out of Toledo in 2017, Hunt rushed for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 scores in 27 games with the Chiefs. He won the NFL rushing title and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie with 1,327 yards.
Bills sign K Hauschka to 2-year extension
The Buffalo Bills signed kicker Stephen Hauschka to a two-year extension Wednesday.
Hauschka, 34, was entering the final year of a contract he signed with Buffalo in 2017 after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
“I’m super excited,” Hauschka said. “We’ve come to love this place. It’s such a great place to work and raise a family. The culture and environment we get to work and play in every single day is amazing. We’re going to turn this thing around and win a bunch of games here and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Hauschka made 22 of 28 field-goal attempts in 2018, including a streak of 17 straight that ranks as second longest in Bills history.
One of 10 active NFL players with more than 1,000 career points, Hauschka has made 242 of 280 field goals (86.4 percent) in 149 games with the Baltimore Ravens (2008-09), Denver Broncos (2010), Seahawks (2011-16) and Bills.
Hauschka won a Super Bowl ring with Seattle during the 2013 season.
Eagles QB McCown moonlighting as high school coach
The Philadelphia Eagles lured quarterback Josh
The Philadelphia Eagles lured quarterback Josh McCown out of retirement earlier this month to back up Carson Wentz, but his signing came with a big perk.
He is allowed to leave the team each Friday to fly to Charlotte, N.C., where his family lives and where he is part of the coaching staff at Myers Park High School. He wants to be with his other team on Friday nights.
McCown shared his story with Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, telling him he knew that if he returned to the NFL it would be with a team that has a good front office, coaching staff and roster. He found that in the Eagles, who are aware that at age 40, McCown wants to help in his sons’ football development.
The Eagles “understand the family dynamic,” McCown told Rosenblatt. “The proximity to Charlotte was a factor, and part of why it made sense to sign here.”
It’s almost 550 miles from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to Myers Park, and it seemingly is worth every mile to McCown, who has embraced the role.
“He does everything that a regular high school coach does,” head coach Scott Chadwick said. “He doesn’t just show up, he does all the dirty work.”
At practices before he signed with the Eagles, McCown lined the filed, picked up the balls scattered around and took part in every meeting. He even attended team camp in, as Chadwick described it, a very uncomfortable living environment.
His two sons — he also has two daughters — are on the Myers Park roster as quarterbacks, as is blue-chip recruit Drake Maye, who is committed to Alabama in the Class of 2021.
“He has bigger things to do, playing backup quarterback for the Eagles,” Maye said. “But he’s a great coach. It’s been a blessing.”
Myers Park is 1-0 on the young season, with its next game scheduled for Sept. 6. McCown will leave as soon as possible after the game to be back to finish preparations with the Eagles, who host division rival Washington to open the season on Sept. 8.
McCown, entering his 17th season, was a third-round draft pick by Arizona in 2002. He also has played for Detroit, Oakland, Carolina, Chicago, Tampa Bay and the New York Jets. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Eagles on Aug. 17.
Cowboys owner: ‘We want Zeke for the playoffs’
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t seem concerned about starting the regular season without star running back Ezekiel Elliott.
“We’ve got a marathon here,” Jones said during his radio show Wednesday on 105.3 FM The Fan. “We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of the season.”
Elliott, 24, is holding out over his contract status and working out on his own away from the team. It was reported recently that Dallas offered a deal that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league behind Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.
Elliott’s representatives have said he will not play the 2019 season without a new contract. The two-time NFL rushing champion’s current contract is set to pay him $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020.
On Wednesday, Jones said the Cowboys will be ready to open the season at home on Sept. 8 against the New York Giants — with or without Elliott.
“We have to be prepared to play without any given player,” he said. “We may very well play without a player that’s not coming in on his contract. We’ll play and we’ll play well.”
Cards’ Nkemdiche arrested after traffic stop
Police in Scottsdale, Ariz., arrested Arizona Cardinals defensive end
Police in Scottsdale, Ariz., arrested Arizona Cardinals defensive end Robert Nkemdiche for alleged speeding and driving without a license earlier this month, ABC 15 Arizona reported Wednesday.
The incident occurred June 6 at 6:30 a.m., according to police documents obtained by the TV station. Police allege that Nkemdiche was driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.
After pulling over Nkemdiche, police learned there was a warrant out for his arrest on an allegation of driving on a suspended license and failing to appear in court, per the police report.
The Cardinals issued a statement: “We are aware of the June 6th incident involving Robert Nkemdiche. We have alerted the NFL office in accordance with the league’s personal conduct policy and will comment further when appropriate.”
Per ABC 15, the police report also mentioned that officers found a “white powdery substance, consistent with cocaine” in a small case in the car’s interior console.
The police in the report wrote, “Based on the totality of the circumstances, it was decided not to pursue testing of the credit card holder in lieu of impounding the item for destruction with Robert’s cooperation.”
Nkemdiche, 24, was a first-round draft pick in 2016. He appeared in a total of 17 games for Arizona his first two seasons, then made his first six starts while playing in 10 games in 2018. Nkemdiche posted a career-high 32 tackles last season and registered the first 4.5 sacks of his career.
