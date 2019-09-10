Texans extend C Martin for reported three years, $33M
The Houston Texans and center Nick Martin agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday.
According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $33 million over three years. Martin was set to become a free agent in March and was due $1.1 million in salary this season.
The deal includes $18.35 million in guaranteed money, according to multiple outlets. The $11 million average puts Martin just shy of the league’s highest-paid center, as Rodney Hudson averages $11.25 million annually on his new deal.
Martin, 26, has started all 31 games he has played in since the start of 2017 after missing his entire rookie campaign due to an ankle injury that required surgery. He has allowed just 3.5 sacks and committed only four penalties over that span, according to STATS LLC.
The younger brother of Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin, Nick Martin was a second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2016.
The Texans also signed quarterback Alex McGough from the practice squad to the active roster and waived cornerback Cornell Armstrong.
According to multiple reports, the Jacksonville Jaguars had hoped to sign McGough off Houston’s practice squad for depth after losing Nick Foles to injury, but the Texans signed him before the Jaguars could. McGough spent the offseason with Jacksonville before being released at final cuts.
Houston starter Deshaun Watson bruised his lower back in Monday night’s opener in New Orleans but was able to finish the game.
Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and apparent
Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and apparent “Game of Thrones” fan Doug Baldwin appeared to announce his retirement Sunday night, signaling in a series of tweets that his watch has ended.
The Seahawks terminated the 30-year-old’s contract last week after he failed a physical. Following an injury-plagued 2018 season, Baldwin underwent surgeries on his knee, shoulder and abdomen.
Through multiple posts on Twitter, Baldwin wrote a letter to a younger version of himself.
“Because the end of one journey sees the beginning of another,” he wrote. “And guess what..it will be one hell of a journey. You will feel emotional and physical pain you never knew existed. You will fail over and over again. But don’t worry, all of it will be the reason why you succeed.
“But when the journey finally comes to the end, you will reflect on what that little boy caught between Gulf Breeze and Pensacola really wanted: to be seen and to be loved.”
He also posted a “Game of Thrones” GIF reading, “My watch has ended.”
An undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2011, Baldwin had 493 catches for 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Seahawks, reaching the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 and playing in 123 of a possible 128 games (90 starts). He ranks third in team history in catches and yards and second in receiving touchdowns.
He was part of Seattle’s Super Bowl XLVIII winning team and the squad that lost Super Bowl XLIV to the New England Patriots a year later.
Responding to the suspension
Responding to the suspension of his former swing coach Hank Haney, who made racially insensitive comments about LPGA players on his SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show, Tiger Woods said Friday that Haney “deserved” to be punished.
After shooting an even-par 72 on Friday at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, Woods was quizzed for his response upon news of Haney’s ban. Haney had mocked the LPGA and the success of some of the tour’s Korean players.
“He deserved it,” Woods told reporters after his second round at Muirfield Village. “Just can’t look at life like that.”
From 2004-10, Woods won six majors with the assistance of Haney, now 63.
On his SiriusXM show on Wednesday along with co-host Steve Johnson, Haney discussed the U.S. Women’s Open by saying of the likely winner, “I’m gonna predict a Korean.”
“I couldn’t name you six players on the LPGA Tour,” Haney continued. “Maybe I could. Well … I’d go with Lee. If I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right.”
Upon handing down the suspension SiriusXM released a statement criticizing the comments as “insensitive” and citing the punishment coming “at the PGA Tour’s instruction.”
Haney later posted an apology statement on his Twitter account, saying “I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their accomplishments.”
“He obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved,” Woods said.
New York Jets coach Adam Gase
New York Jets coach Adam Gase on Thursday dismissed speculation that All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell was on the trading block, calling it “ridiculous.”
After the Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and named Gase the interim GM last week, there was talk that Gase had objected to Maccagnan’s March signing of Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal.
“That’s ridiculous. That’s the first I’ve heard of that,” Gase said during his first news conference since the front-office makeover. Asked if he thought the Jets overpaid for Bell, Gase replied, “No.”
“No, the contract was what it was,” he said. “Everybody can criticize contracts all you want, but he’s here. I’m excited he’s here. I think the players are excited he’s here. I think the coaches are.”
–Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones expects star running back Ezekiel Elliott to avoid league discipline despite a recent incident involving security guards at a Las Vegas music festival.
Elliott briefly was placed in handcuffs and detained by police, but he was not arrested. A video showing part of the incident was released by the gossip website TMZ.
“I think that the main thing is that I don’t see anything that needs supporting,” Jones said. “In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way.”
–Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is reciprocating the Cleveland Browns’ interest and will visit Berea, Ohio, at team headquarters on Friday.
McCoy will take his first-ever free agency visit with the Browns after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Cleveland general manager John Dorsey called the defensive tackle “a good player the Browns want to get to know a little better.”
Other teams with reported interest include the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.
–Ndamukong Suh officially signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two days after his reported agreement.
Suh’s contract is worth $9.25 million and incentives could push it to $10 million, per multiple reports.
The 32-year-old Suh, entering his 10th season, played with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and had 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits and four passes defensed.
–San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward broke his collarbone diving for a ball during organized team activities and will miss eight to 12 weeks, the team announced.
That would give Ward a chance to return early in training camp, which begins in mid July, and a good shot at being ready for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener.
The team also announced top pick Nick Bosa will miss the rest of OTAs with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, but he’s expected to be ready for training camp.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars signed first-round defensive end Josh Allen to his four-year rookie contract. Like all first-round deals, it comes with a fifth-year team option.
Allen, chosen seventh overall, will make $22.7 million over four years, with the full figure guaranteed.
Allen sat out Thursday after bruising his right knee during the team’s first practice of organized team activities. He will sit out Friday as well.
“We’re just keeping him on the side, working,” head coach Doug Marrone told reporters before practice. “He’ll be fine. We’re not concerned about it.”
–The Denver Broncos signed first-round tight end Noah Fant to his rookie contract.
The deal is worth $12.6 million over four years, with $9.9 million fully guaranteed. Fant was chosen 20th overall last month after Denver traded down from No. 10.
–The Miami Dolphins signed free agent defensive tackle Adolphus Washington.
A third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2016, the 24-year-old Washington was waived by Buffalo after one game last season and joined the Cincinnati Bengals for four games. He has 4.5 career sacks in 35 games (21 starts).
–The New Orleans Saints worked out free agent running backs Rob Kelley, Javorius Allen and Fozzy Whittaker, the Times-Picayune reported.
Kelley started 16 games from 2016-17 in Washington, including a 2016 campaign with 704 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Allen had 1,249 rushing yards and eight scores across four years in Baltimore. Whittaker played in 53 games for Carolina from 2014-17 before missing 2018 with a torn ACL sustained last May.
Two days after Redskins
Two days after Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off the practice field with a season-ending torn left ACL, Washington placed him on injured reserve and signed free agent linebacker Jon Bostic.
Bostic, who turned 28 earlier this month, will essentially fill the substantial void left by Foster, who was injured after the first workout of the team’s offseason program.
A five-year veteran, Bostic started 14 of 16 games with Pittsburgh last season, recording 73 tackles and a career-best 2.5 sacks in his lone campaign with the Steelers. He has also played for Chicago (2013-14), New England (2015) and Indianapolis (2017) and spent 2016 with Detroit, but missed the entire season after suffering a season-ending foot injury during training camp.
For his career, Bostic has recorded 313 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 70 games (46 starts).
The move formally ends the season for Foster, who was emotionally distraught on Monday as he was assisted to the cart and into the locker room with an air cast on his left knee.
Foster crumpled to the ground on the third play and immediately was tended to by defensive coordinator Greg Manusky and team president Bruce Allen. Head coach Jay Gruden said Foster, in a non-contact drill while going about three-quarters speed, stepped on guard Tyler Catalina’s foot and “landed funny on his left leg.”
“Very disappointing what happened,” Gruden said after Monday’s workout. “His first rep as a Redskin, he runs through the gap and gets injured. … He’s devastated. He’s obviously guarded right now. He felt something happen in his leg. But he’s very upset about it.
The Redskins claimed Foster off of waivers when the San Francisco 49ers parted with the troubled linebacker last season. The 49ers let Foster go in the wake of a domestic violence accusation stemming from an alleged incident during a team road trip to Tampa, Fla.
Foster, 25, was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2017 (31st overall). He has played in 16 of a possible 32 games in his career.
The Cincinnati Bengals traded three picks Saturday to move up six spots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, selecting former North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley with the 104th overall pick.
He was the first of two quarterbacks taken in the round, with New England selecting Jarrett Stidham of Auburn with pick No. 133, perhaps looking at him as the eventual successor to Tom Brady, who will turn 42 before the start of the 2019 season.
Other notable picks in the fourth round:
–Defensive end Anthony Nelson (No. 107 overall to Tampa Bay), joining safety Amani Hooker (No. 116 to Tennessee) to give Iowa two players selected in the round.
–Punter Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah), a 27-year-old Australian, to San Francisco (No. 110).
–Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (Ohio State) to Atlanta (No. 111).
–Running back Bryce Love (Stanford) to Washington (No. 112).
–RB Justice Hill (Oklahoma State) to Baltimore (No. 113).
–RB Benny Snell (Kentucky) to Pittsburgh (No. 122).
–Wide receiver Riley Ridley (Georgia) to Chicago (No. 126).
Detroit Lions
1 (8). T.J. Hockenson, TE: 6-5, 251, Iowa
2 (43). Jahlani Tavai, LB: 6-2, 250, Hawaii
3 (81). Will Harris, S: 6-1, 207, Boston College
4 (117). Austin Bryant, DE: 6-4, 271, Clemson
5 (146). Amani Oruwariye, CB: 6-2, 205, Penn St.
6 (184). Travis Fulgham, WR: 6-3, 215, Old Dominion
6 (186). Ty Johnson, RB: 5-11, 210, Maryland
7 (224). Isaac Nauta, TE: 6-3, 244, Georgia
7 (229). PJ Johnson, DT: 6-4, 334, Arizona
Grade: C+
The Lions have been known to reach a tad under GM Bob Quinn — some work out great, like wideout Kenny Golladay — and Tavai and Harris both fit that trend. Both are good players who probably could have been had later on. Still, Hockenson was a great way to start, and Bryant — who fits Matt Patricia’s scheme perfectly — and Oruwariye were nice gets later on.
Best pick: Hockenson played just two years in college but is ready-made for the NFL. He’s already a great blocker who should improve as he adds strength. He shows route-running savvy and sticky hands to be a third-down threat right away, and also has the speed to threaten the seam.
Upside pick: Oruwariye is inconsistent in coverage and mostly poor as a tackler, but he has fantastic tools. At 6-foot-2, he moves fluidly and tested with 4.47 speed and explosive numbers in the vertical (36.5″) and broad jumps (120″). He could thrive with a bit of coaching.
The Arizona Cardinals still haven’t tipped their hand as to how they’ll use the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday, and teams continue to inquire about a trade, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
He also said general manager Steve Keim, coach Kliff Kingsbury and owner Michael Bidwill have a final meeting scheduled to make a decision.
The assumption is Cardinals will draft Kyler Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy and led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff in 2018. Reports over the weekend surfaced that the Cardinals plan to keep Josh Rosen at quarterback and draft a difference-maker on defense.
CBS Sports columnist Pete Prisco reported that Bidwill wanted the team to take Murray, but that has changed. “Now all of a sudden they’re pulling back and, from what I have been told, they’re going to go in a different direction,” Prisco said. “They’re not going to draft Kyler Murray.”
–Washington Redskins senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams made it clear that the team is still seeking an upgrade at quarterback after trading for Case Keenum last month.
The Redskins, who hold the 15th pick in Thursday’s first round, have been connected to some of the draft’s top quarterback prospects and also to Rosen, whom the Cardinals could trade if they draft Murray.
“Case has done a good job over the last couple of years where he’s been, and you know, we needed a quarterback and was able to trade for Case,” Williams told reporters. “But that does not put us out of the realm of picking a quarterback if there’s one there that we like at 15. We don’t know who’s going to be there at 15. We’ve got some guys we do like, and if those guys are there, that’s the discussion that has to be had.”
–Peyton Manning will not join ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast team this season, Sporting News reported.
The future Hall of Fame quarterback met with network executives last month in Denver about replacing Jason Witten, who has returned to the Dallas Cowboys after one season in the booth.
But Manning is reluctant to comment on games while his younger brother, Eli, is still playing, according to NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk. Eli’s New York Giants have two Monday night games scheduled in 2019.
–Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb clarified his recent comments about current Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
“For those of you who misread, didn’t understand, were confused or just didn’t like my comments let me clarify it for you,” McNabb wrote on Twitter. “Let me start by saying there’s no beef, riff or ill-will toward (Wentz) or the @Eagles. My comments were strictly based off of experience and understanding of how the business of football works.”
McNabb said on Saturday the team should consider drafting another quarterback if Wentz doesn’t take the Eagles beyond the second round of the playoffs within “two years or so.”
–A week after Russell Wilson agreed to his four-year, $140 million deal with the Seahawks, he reportedly decided to share the wealth with the Seattle offensive linemen, gifting them each $12,000 in Amazon stock.
Each of Wilson’s 13 linemen reportedly received a letter with the gift, expressing his gratitude and hopes that the gift would help them “prepare for life after football.”
“You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family. This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten,” he wrote in a letter first published by TMZ.
–Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett signed his franchise tender on Monday, locking in a one-year, $15,209,000 salary for 2019.
The team has been vocal about its intentions to sign Jarrett to a long-term deal, which the sides have until July 15 to negotiate. If no extension is agreed upon, he will play out 2019 on the tag.
The Falcons also announced the signing of free agent safety J.J. Wilcox, who spent 2018 with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.
–The Green Bay Packers intend to exercise their fifth-year option, expected to be worth about $8 million, on defensive tackle Kenny Clark for the 2020 season.
General manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed that plan to reporters, although the team has until a May 3 deadline to make the move official.
–Buffalo signed free agent running back T.J. Yeldon to a two-year contract. Terms were not disclosed.
Yeldon, 25, had 414 rushing yards and one touchdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
–The Denver Broncos signed defensive linemen Billy Winn and Mike Purcell, along with offensive lineman Jake Rodgers.
Winn was out of the league last year after missing all of 2017 with a knee injury. He had 19 tackles for Denver in 2016.
Tight end Benjamin Watson could end his short-lived retirement and is spending Thursday meeting with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports.
Watson is no stranger to the organization, which made him the No. 32 overall selection in the 2004 NFL Draft. He played six seasons in New England, followed by three seasons in Cleveland.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Watson also is considering the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers.
Watson, 38, played four of his previous five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, including last season’s run to the NFC Championship Game.
He announced his retirement in December.
“It’s time. It’s time to be done,” he said then. “I’m going to finish strong.”
In his career, Watson has played in 195 games, with 530 receptions for 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns. In 12 postseason games, he has 22 catches for 234 yards and three scores.
The Patriots are looking for depth at tight end following the retirement of All-Pro Rob Gronkowski.
On Wednesday, the Patriots announced the release of wide receiver Bruce Ellington. He signed with New England as a free agent on March 15.
Former Baltimore Colts defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti died Monday night. He was 92.
The Hall of Fame confirmed the news, which was met by an outpouring of support for the family in Indianapolis and Baltimore.
A veteran of the Battle of the Bulge against Nazi Germany, Marchetti was a nine-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selection. The Colts won back-to-back championships with Marchetti anchoring the defensive line.
“You’ll never know the sleepless nights I had when Green Bay was getting ready to play Baltimore,” the late Forrest Gregg, the Packers’ Hall of Fame offensive tackle, once said of Marchetti in an interview.
Marchetti was one of three defensive ends named to the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team in 1994. The others were Deacon Jones and Reggie White.
Marchetti played for the Colts from 1953-66 after one season with the Dallas Texans in 1952; he was a second-round pick of the New York Yanks, but that franchise moved to Dallas before the 1952 season. The Texans folded after a 1-11 season and moved to Baltimore.
A three-year starter after his tour in the U.S. Army, Marchetti was a two-way tackle and part of the undefeated University of San Francisco team in 1951.
–Field Level Media
Steve
Steve Williams, who caddied for Tiger Woods for 13 years, was as transfixed as any observer when his former employer made a run to his fifth Masters title earlier this month.
Williams, who retired to his native New Zealand in 2017, told ESPN in a story published Monday that he hadn’t watched any golf on television since retirement — until Woods was making a run on Sunday at Augusta. Williams said he tuned in from New Zealand — where it was around 5 a.m. on Monday — as the final grouping was reaching the 15th hole.
Woods went on to birdie that hole and take the outright lead for good, while Italy’s Francesco Molinari double-bogeyed and fell out of contention.
“Given the fact that two years ago, he stated that he was unlikely to play competitive golf again, or was seriously doubting it … he wouldn’t just say that in jest,” Williams told ESPN of Woods, who made his return to the tour last year after a fourth back surgery. “There would have been a lot of truth to it. For him to actually come back full cycle to win a major championship … it’s just an incredible story.
“It’s an amazing achievement of pure guts and hard work for him and just a true indication of what he is made of. It proves again what an amazing athlete he is. It’s just an amazing achievement.”
Williams, 55, became Woods’ caddie in 1999 and remained on the bag until Woods fired him in July of 2011, covering a span of 13 of Woods’ 14 major victories to that point. Joe LaCava has caddied for Woods since.
Williams, who had caddied for Adam Scott while Woods was away from the tour, joined Scott regularly from 2011 until September of 2017. Scott won the 2013 Masters with Williams.
After seeing Woods claim the 15th major of his career and his first since 2008, Williams touted how strongly the achievement will impact the sport.
“You look at it from a broader perspective,” Williams said. “Here in New Zealand, golf is somewhat struggling. The number of rounds is down, junior numbers are slipping. Now that Tiger has come right back there again, winning a major championship, possibly putting Jack’s (Nicklaus) record (of 18 career major wins) in play again … it just re-energizes the game.
“It’s absolutely awesome. He’s the only guy who can energize the game like that. All those kids who were watching had to think it was fantastic. And so what he’s done is a remarkable achievement. It’s so positive.”
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods won his fifth
Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters on Sunday in Augusta, Ga., and his first major tournament since the 2008 U.S. Open.
It was his 15th victory in a major tournament in his career, three off the record 18 held by Jack Nicklaus.
Woods finished the tournament at 13-under 275. He shot a final-round 70, closing out the victory with a bogey putt.
The 43-year-old Woods is the oldest Masters champ since Nicklaus won at age 46 in 1986.
“A big well done from me to Tiger,” Nicklaus said in a message read by Jim Nantz of CBS. “i am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic.”
Woods won his first major in the Masters in Augusta, Ga., in 1997.
It was his first major win after four back surgeries and a well-publicized personal scandal.
Xander Schauffele (68), Dustin Johnson(68), Brooks Koepka (70) finished one shot back.
For a team that doesn’t select a quarterback early in the 2019 NFL Draft, Duke’s Daniel Jones could be a strong consolation choice.
Jones generally is believed to be the fourth quarterback who will come off the board at the draft, following Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Missouri’s Drew Lock. He is a potential first-round pick, with much of the buzz focusing on the possibility that the New York Giants will select him at No. 17 overall, assuming they don’t go for another quarterback with the sixth overall pick.
New York also has the fifth pick of the second round.
Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula was among the team’s contingent at Duke’s pro day on Tuesday, when Jones drew positive reviews for his 40-time — a reported 4.67 seconds — and seemed to show better arm strength to pair with his known strong points of touch and accuracy.
Former NFL quarterback and current TV analyst Troy Aikman chimed in on Twitter: “Caught the tail-end of Duke’s Daniel Jones’ pro day on @nflnetwork and liked what I saw – accurate ball placement which is #1 for me when evaluating QBs”
Jones (6-5, 221) decided to skip his senior season after passing for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns against 29 interceptions in three seasons with the Blue Devils.
If the Giants view him as an eventual successor to Eli Manning, it could be a seamless transition. Duke coach David Cutcliffe coached Peyton (Tennessee) and Eli Manning (Ole Miss) in college, and Jones has attended the Manning Passing Academy.
When Eli visits Duke’s campus, Cutcliffe said on NFL Network, “Daniel follows him around like you would follow Mother Goose.”
After Tuesday’s workout, Jones told NFL Network that getting to know the Giants’ brass during the scouting process “has been awesome.” He is expected to have a private workout with the Giants later this week, according to ESPN.
“With a guy like Eli Manning, to have that opportunity, if I did, to learn from him and watch him on a day-in and day-out basis, and kind of study him would be awesome,” Jones said.
“I have been lucky to do that a couple of times when he has come down — and I have gotten a lot from that.”
Jones made a quick rise at Duke after his only other Division I offer was from FCS school Princeton.
“He did a lot of things naturally well,” Cutcliffe said of his impressions of Jones as a recruit. “I knew he had a shot at being special and, boy, was I right.”
Cutcliffe added that scouts should not be fooled by Jones’ boyish looks.
“I think some people probably read that as him being a guy who is not a fierce competitor and not tough,” Cutcliffe said. “Don’t challenge him. He is physically and mentally tough.”
The Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday agreed to trade pass-rushing linebacker Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2020 second-round pick, according to multiple reports.
Just last week, the Chiefs put a franchise tag on Ford, though reports indicated a deal was in the works.
A source told ESPN that Ford is expected to receive a multiyear deal in the range of five years, $87.5 million from the 49ers. The deal will become official on Wednesday, when the new league year begins.
Moving Ford seemed inevitable after the Chiefs decided to switch from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-3 under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. An undersized defensive end didn’t exactly seem to be the right fit.
“Still kind of assessing that,” Spagnuolo said in February when asked about Ford. “The one thing he can do, and we all know this, he is an explosive football player that makes a lot of plays. He’s had some production and if he is here with us, I’ll be excited to have him and be excited to work with him.”
Ford has 30.5 career sacks in five seasons, all with the Chiefs, including a personal-best 13 in 2018, when he attained career firsts by starting all 16 regular-season games and being selected to the Pro Bowl. He also forced a league-high seven fumbles.
Ford, 27, earned about $8.7 million in 2018 after the fifth-year option of his contract was exercised. The one-year franchise tag for linebackers is worth $15,443,000 in 2019.
On Sunday, the Chiefs released veteran linebacker Justin Houston, leaving them without their top two pass rushers from last season.
Tiger Woods arrived at TPC Sawgrass on Monday and declared himself ready for The Players Championship.
“I feel good, man,” he told Golfweek at the course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Last week, Woods withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, citing a neck strain.
“I didn’t want to push it. No need to,” Woods said about his choice to drop out of the tournament he’s won eight times. “Not at my age. Can’t do that anymore.”
Woods, 43, said he took most of the week off and didn’t touch a club until Saturday.
“Everything is good,” Woods said. “I feel good. I needed last week off.”
This will be the fourth tournament of the year for Woods. He has finished in the top 20 in each, with his best finish a tie for 10th place in the WGC-Mexico Championship three weeks ago.
The Oakland Raiders acquired wide receiver Antonio
The Oakland Raiders acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, according to multiple media outlets.
The Steelers will receive third- and fifth-round draft picks in exchange for the eccentric wide receiver, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Raiders will add money to Brown’s existing contract, which now calls for $50.1 million over the next three years with $30.1 million guaranteed.
Brown quickly embraced the deal. He posted a photo illustration of himself in a Raiders uniform only minutes after the deal was first reported.
The 30-year-old wideout now becomes the top offensive threat in Oakland after a remarkable but sometimes turbulent nine-season stint with Pittsburgh. Brown has surpassed 1,250 receiving yards in six straight years and hauled in double-digit touchdowns in four of his past five seasons.
The Steelers reportedly had sought a first-round pick for Brown before settling on Oakland’s offer. Several other teams, including the Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans, also had expressed interest in acquiring the playmaker before Pittsburgh decided to send him west.
Trade rumors had swirled for months amid a public spat between Brown and the Steelers. The disgruntled veteran did not play in last year’s must-win regular-season finale because he was “banged up,” which prompted Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to tell him to go home.
During the offseason, Brown held firm with his criticism of the franchise. He also ripped veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, whom he felt wrongly blamed him for an interception in a loss to the Denver Broncos in late November.
“He feels like he’s the owner,” Brown said during a recent appearance on “The Shop,” LeBron James’ HBO show. “Bro, you threw the (expletive) to the D-lineman! What the (expletive)? I’m over here wide open! You need to give me a better ball!”
A move to Oakland — and tens of millions in guaranteed money that Pittsburgh had not promised — represents a fresh start for Brown.
The Raiders drew scrutiny before the start of last season for trading Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears rather than meet his contract demands. Then the team shipped wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys, only to watch him thrive with his new team.
Brown’s arrival appears to signal a renewed aggressiveness in Oakland, where Jon Gruden will enter his second season at the helm. Brown also provides the best playmaking option yet for sixth-year quarterback Derek Carr, who is coming off a season in which he threw for a career-high 4,049 yards.
Last season, Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has 837 receptions for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns in his career.
The Raiders are not scheduled to face the Steelers during the regular season.
Caputi: 2019 NFL Mock Draft (Final)
It's Draft Day! In what might be the most difficult draft to mock in recent memory, here's my first and last attempt of the season. Trades are expected to considerably impact the early portion of the first round. In 2016, there were five trades on day one. In 2017, there were six
It’s Draft Day! In what might be the most difficult draft to mock in recent memory, here’s my first and last attempt of the season. Trades are expected to considerably impact the early portion of the first round. In 2016, there were five trades on day one. In 2017, there were six and last year there were seven. Expect movement – and for your reading pleasure, I’ve included a few in this mock.
Enjoy the process!
1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE. Ohio State
• At no point throughout the process have I logically felt the Cardinals were serious about Kyler Murray. Talent is required across the board and this woeful defense benefits from a plug and play edge with an All-Pro ceiling.
–
2. New York Giants: Kyler Murray, QB. Oklahoma (TRADE w/SF)
• Let’s assume the trade up includes both No 6. and 17. Big Blue has kept it close to the vest but must leverage this opportunity to reignite a dispirited fan base in the wake of the Odell Beckham trade.
–
3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE. Kentucky
• Premium pick, premium value position. Gang Green lacks a legitimate cornerstone piece to work with off the edge and Allen reminds me of peak Justin Houston in 2014 (his 22.0 sack season).
–
4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT. Houston
• In 2010, Jon Gruden participated in drafting Gerald McCoy, a 3-tech profile who some viewed as being the more natural interior pass rusher compared to Suh. Oliver can bench press interior lineman and plays with speed + leverage.
–
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quinnen Williams, DT. Alabama
• What would’ve been an ideal spot for a trade down becomes an opportunity. Williams offers positional flexibility for Bowles hybrid setup and tremendous upside. Never look a gift horse in the mouth.
–
6. San Francisco 49ers: Jonah Williams, OL. Alabama
• Following a trade down, the 49ers go to the well for another long-term piece along the offensive line. They could use immediate improvement at guard and 2018 first round pick Mike McGlinchey is presently the only tackle signed through 2020.
–
7. Cincinnati Bengals: Dwayne Haskins, QB. Ohio State (TRADE w/JAX)
• Simba 7 remains in-state and becomes a Bengal. A fresh, young, offensive-minded Zac Taylor begins his head coaching tenure with the Big Ten’s single-season total yard and touchdown record holder. Cincy can preemptively part with Andy Dalton at no cap penalty in 2020.
–
8. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DL. Michigan (TRADE w/DET)
• The always-aggressive Thomas Dimitroff has made at least one trade in every draft since becoming GM in 2008. There’s a buzz about Atlanta and Detroit making a deal. Movement skills are valued by Atlanta along the line and Grady Jarrett is a UFA in 2020.
–
9. Buffalo Bills: T.J. Hockenson, TE. Iowa
• After spending money on depth at receiver, it’s apparent the Bills brass wants to supply anointed franchise quarterback Josh Allen with as many options as possible as he develops. There remains a hole at tight end and Hockenson is the most complete player at his position in the class.
–
10. Denver Broncos: Devin White, LB. LSU
• If this isn’t a quarterback (and I’m about 50/50 on the matter here), White is the obvious and fortunate selection. Denver has a pair of stout run defenders in Jewell and Davis, but White totally revolutionizes the interior of Denver’s linebacking core.
–
11. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT. Florida (TRADE w/CIN)
• After moving down to acquire a pick or two, this is improved value for possibly the best long-term tackle in the draft. The talented in-state product helps Nick Foles in the short-term and perhaps whoever the starter is on the end of his bridge deal.
–
12. Green Bay Packers: Devin Bush, LB. Michigan
• It’s a new era under second-year GM Brian Gutekunst, who’s breaking some of the organizational molds created by Ted Thompson. With a pair of first round picks, the Pack are well-positioned to address the seemingly perennial need at linebacker with a unique talent in Bush.
–
13. Houston Texans: Andre Dillard, OT. Washington State (TRADE w/MIA)
• Houston, initially placed at No. 21 overall, are also armed with back-to-back second round picks (No. 54 and 55) – they must leverage their assets to bolster pass pro. Dillard is the most natural left tackle in the class and compares favorably to Duane Brown.
–
14. Detroit Lions: Brian Burns, EDGE. Florida State (TRADE w/DET)
• A fortuitous conclusion following a trade down, as Detroit is still able to inject twitch and athleticism off the edge to complement the signing of Trey Flowers. Lions get faster on defense.
–
15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB. Missouri
• It’s tough to predict how the ‘Skins will approach the quarterback position on draft day, but should this scenario materialize without a trade up it’d alleviate some of the organizational misfortune of Alex Smith’s injury. Prototypical, tools-based passer for Jay Gruden to polish.
–
16. Carolina Panthers: Noah Fant, TE. Iowa
• When healthy, Greg Olsen is still a threat but Fant is a unique weapon who can be aligned as a traditional tight end, as a big slot or even as a boundary mismatch a la Devin Funchess. Also a red-zone terror.
–
17. San Francisco 49ers: Marquise Brown, WR. Oklahoma (TRADE w/NYG)
• With the second of two first round picks (courtesy a mocked trade down with the Giants), San Francisco adds an electric vertical passing game weapon. Brown is ultra-productive and hurts defenses in space. He missed the combine due to a Lisfranc injury, but is expected to be ready for camp.
–
18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OG. Oklahoma
• Plainly put, Minnesota desperately needs to reinforce the offensive line and protect the Kirk Cousins investment. If they’re as intent on running the ball as Mike Zimmer wants, Ford is the ideal profile and they’ve had success with Sooners. Played right tackle in 2018, but he can be an elite guard.
–
19. Tennessee Titans: Garrett Bradbury, OG/C. NC State
• Interior offensive line was a legitimate sore spot in 2018 and while Rodger Saffold was added, more is required. Bradbury is a one-stop addition that will immediately elevate either the right guard or (his natural) center position. A former tight end, he has the athleticism to accommodate the mobile Mariota.
–
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB. LSU
• Perhaps the leader of a markedly imperfect but talented cornerback class, Greedy is the prototypical long, athletic boundary profile. I don’t rule out a handful of the remaining front-seven pieces still on the board either.
–
21. Seattle Seahawks: Clelin Ferrell, DE. Clemson
• Frank Clark out, Clelin Ferrell in. An economically savvy transaction for Seattle, also adding a polished plug and play edge with a three-down skill-set.
–
22. Baltimore Ravens: Elgton Jenkins, OG/C. Mississippi State
• Three-position interior power blocker with prototypical size. The ideal addition to accommodate the down-hill, man-to-man based approach that appeals to new offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
–
23. Miami Dolphins: Jeffery Simmons, DT. Mississippi State
• In this scenario, understand two things: 1. The ‘Phins have conceded this isn’t their year to address quarterback early, 2. They’re all-in on a rebuild year in 2019. Simmons is a top 10 talent and could be an All-Pro if given time to recover from a torn ACL suffered in February. No edge value remains, so they stash a gem.
–
24. Oakland Raiders: DeAndre Baker, CB. Georgia
• Perhaps he’s a nickel at the next level, but he provides sticky coverage and plays a physical game with experience on the boundary. Nevin Lawson was brought in for depth, but this represents a large improvement.
–
25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB. Alabama
• The roster is well-built, so aside from acquiring a succession plan for Jason Peters or preemptive receiver depth, this stands as a big talent upgrade in the backfield. Philly fields a stable of decent ‘backs, but few of which would start elsewhere and Jordan Howard is a UFA in 2020.
–
26. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT. Clemson
• If there’s one thing Chris Ballard has proven in his time relatively short time in Indy, it’s a willingness to build in the trenches. This is true of the organization he came from in KC – and what a bargain Wilkins would be at this point.
–
27. Oakland Raiders: Chris Lindstrom, OG. Boston College
• Rookie GM Mike Mayock puts his stamp on the first round by selecting a fellow Eagle alum. Too easy, right? Emotional attachment aside, trading Kelechi Osemele to the Jets has left behind a need at guard. Gruden has a first round O-line track record as well.
–
28. Los Angeles Chargers: Kaleb McGary, OT. Washington
• Telesco needs a trench upgrade, be it on offense or defense. A big, projectable blocker with power and length, Kaleb McGary steps into the right tackle spot immediately. He also projects quite well inside if required. A pick for the O-line is a pick for Rivers.
–
29. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB. Duke (TRADE w/SEA)
• After acquiring a cornerstone piece earlier in Devin White, Elway finds an opportunity to slide back into the late portion of round one to select his next quarterback – all the while securing the coveted fifth-year option contract. Seattle, after landing a Frank Clark replacement, trades out (but take a safety if they stay).
–
30. Green Bay Packers: Dalton Risner, OL. Kansas State
• The Pack could stand to upgrade and add depth in multiple areas along the offensive line. Risner is athletic and proportioned well enough to fill a need at 3-4 positions, be it immediately at guard or long-term at tackle.
–
31. Los Angeles Rams: Dexter Lawrence, NT. Clemson
• Imposing with brute strength, Lawrence profiles to be an outstanding fit as a central anchor in Wade Phillips’ base 3-4. Packing 340 nimble pounds of bulk, he should help keep Aaron Donald clean.
–
32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE. Alabama
• Austin Seferian-Jenkins has some untapped veteran upside, but more is required in the wake of Gronk’s retirement. Irv Smith Jr. is a field-stretcher who can accumulate after the catch. New England has succeeded with multiple tight end options in a variety of profiles.
–
Super Bowl 53 Betting Preview – Best Props Picks, Trends
It’s time for Super Bowl 53 betting and you haven’t done a bit of handicapping or studied a single prop and you just want to best bets to make on Super Bowl 53.
We have condensed 100,000 articles on Super Bowl betting and 75,000 more on Super Bowl props betting into one article. Your welcome.
It’s time for Super Bowl 53 betting and you haven’t done a bit of handicapping or studied a single prop and you just want to best bets to make on Super Bowl 53.
We have condensed 100,000 articles on Super Bowl betting and 75,000 more on Super Bowl props betting into one article. Your welcome.
What is the current Super Bowl 53 point spread?
Most Vegas and offshore sportsbooks have the New England Patriots favored by either 2.5 points or 3 points. Obviously, if you have the choice as a Patriots bettor, you want to find a -2.5 and if you are a Los Angeles Rams bettor, you should try to find the +3. A comparison of NFL odds providers will tell the story quickly today.
Where can I try Super Bowl 53 betting?
This depends on where you live, where you happen to be watching the game and what kind of NFL bettor you are. If you happen to be in Vegas today, good for you, it will be a blast! And there are plenty of casinos to place a side bet on the Patriots or Rams as well as action on thousands of fun prop bets.
Some US states are now regulated with online wagering and have offered up sports betting at racetracks, such as New Jersey. The rest of the wagering public will probably have their action at Super Bowl sportsbooks that offer services around the world. Most of the names will be familiar to you and most of them enjoy plenty of mainstream media attention.
What are the most popular Super Bowl props this year?
Every year, two pre-game props steal the show. The first is the National Anthem prop, where you can bet whether Gladys Knight’s version of the Star Spangled Banner will run over or under 1 minute and 50 seconds. Believe it or not, there is lots of handicapping and speculation (and betting) on this and some sites with too much time on their hands actually timed every national anthem from every Super Bowl and found some trends.
The second is the Super Bowl coin toss which for some reason more people bet on heads than tails every year. It’s one of those fun 50-50 props. An interesting trend here – when the Patriots lose the coin toss, they are 5-0 in Super Bowls. When the Pats win the coin toss, they are 0-3.
Who is the Super Bowl MVP betting favorite?
Surprise, surprise, Tom Brady is the big favorite here at about +125, meaning a $100 bet turns into a $125 profit if he wins. Rams QB Jared Goff is next in the +225 range. Winning QBs usually win the Super Bowl MVP (9 of the past 12 times).
There is also money on Patriots rookie RB Sony Michel and Rams RB Todd Gurley. As well, some people like the longshots and the only defensive player with any real betting value, which is Aaron Donald of the Rams.
What is the Super Bowl 53 betting over-under?
The total or over-under number was set around 57.5, one of the highest of all time. But bettors have been backing the UNDER so the number has crept down. The theory is that both teams like to run the ball, which chews up the clock and limits the number of possessions for each team.
What are some of the other cool prop bets?
Since the first Super Bowl prop 25 years ago, prop betting has grown like crazy. Now there are literally thousands of outcomes you can bet on for Super Bowl 53. Some of the fun ones:
Will any player kneel during the National Anthem?
How many times will Donald Trump tweet on Super Sunday?
Will Sony Michel score 2 or more TDS?
Will the stock market rise or fall on Monday, the day after the Super Bowl?
Many sites carry lists of literally hundreds of Super Bowl 53 props (along with their best bets) and list the places where you can wager on them and the current odds.
So we have saved you from 175,000 articles today. Instead, use this to find the best places to find odds and information to enjoy Super Bowl 53.
Your welcome.
Projected States with Legal Sports Betting (2019)
With the Paspa act gone states are quickly legalizing sports betting. Here are the States expected to legalize sports betting in 2019. Select a month on the graph to see which states will have legalized sports betting by that month.
With the Paspa act gone states are quickly legalizing sports betting. Here are the States expected to legalize sports betting in 2019. Select a month on the graph to see which states will have legalized sports betting by that month.
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
NFL Conference Championship Weekend: Over and Under Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we're making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we're offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Take the
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we’re making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we’re offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Take the over: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs
Total: 56.5
The Chiefs remain vulnerable against the run. The Colts averaged 6.2 yards per rush against them but weren’t able to establish the run consistently due to the score.
Meanwhile, the Patriots have really discovered a strong running game thanks to the emergence of Sony Michel. Look for them to keep it on the ground and set things up for the passing game to take advantage of a secondary that is also beatable.
You know Tom Brady will get some shots in, and there’s little doubt Patrick Mahomes will do the same. New England’s run defense is also vulnerable — only the Rams surrendered more yards per carry than the Pats and Chiefs this season — and Damien Williams and Spencer Ware should have plenty of success setting up the passing game. Kansas City could also get a shot in the arm from the return of injured guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.
These teams combined for 83 points in their first meeting, and this should be another track meet. After initial weather concerns, the latest forecast indicates this game won’t be played in sub-zero temperatures after all, and I think both teams will have just enough in them on offense to push this one into the 60s.
Predicted score: Chiefs 34, Patriots 28
Take the under: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints
Total: 56
Dating back to Week 13, the Saints have averaged fewer than 20 points per game. And while they scored 45 points the last time they faced Los Angeles, Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is too smart to let that happen again. Look for Aqib Talib — who didn’t play in that first meeting — to do a better job against productive star Saints receiver Michael Thomas, and don’t be surprised if underrated Rams linebacker Cory Littleton limits Alvin Kamara’s damage.
That could make life real tough against a defensive front featuring defensive player of the year shoo-in Aaron Donald as well as Ndamukong Suh, who looks inspired thus far in January.
And while the Rams also scored 35 points in that Week 9 meeting, that offense has also been less stable and consistent without Cooper Kupp down the stretch.
The Saints defense is certainly beatable, but keep in mind that New Orleans completely shut down the Eagles for three and a half quarters on Sunday and has surrendered 17 or fewer points in seven of its last nine games.
Not even sure this one will hit 50.
Predicted score: Rams 24, Saints 23
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 2-0
2018 season: 23-14-1
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist’s work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
WHAT TO LOOK FOR – DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS
LOWER SEED SUCCESS: The INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (11-6) and PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-7) both earned victories on Wild Card Weekend as the No. 6 seed in their respective conferences.
The Colts, who travel to Kansas City on Saturday (4:35 PM ET, NBC), and the Eagles, who
LOWER SEED SUCCESS: The INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (11-6) and PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-7) both earned victories on Wild Card Weekend as the No. 6 seed in their respective conferences.
The Colts, who travel to Kansas City on Saturday (4:35 PM ET, NBC), and the Eagles, who play at New Orleans on Sunday (4:40 PM ET, FOX), look to become the first No. 6 seeds to reach the Conference Championship since 2010, when both the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets accomplished the feat.
The No. 6 seeds to reach the Conference Championship since the 12-team playoff format began in 1990:
|
SEASON
|
TEAM
|
CONFERENCE
|
ADVANCED TO
|
2010
|
Green Bay
|
NFC
|
Won Super Bowl XLV
|
2010
|
New York Jets
|
AFC
|
Conference Championship
|
2008
|
Baltimore
|
AFC
|
Conference Championship
|
2008
|
Philadelphia
|
NFC
|
Conference Championship
|
2005
|
Pittsburgh
|
AFC
|
Won Super Bowl XL
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
Indianapolis
|
AFC
|
???
|
2018
|
Philadelphia
|
NFC
|
???
In the AFC, the LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (13-4, No. 5 seed), who face New England on Sunday (1:05 PM ET, CBS), and the sixth-seeded Colts are both still alive. With victories by both teams in the Divisional Playoffs, it would mark the first Conference Championship game featuring a No. 5 and No. 6 seed since the 12-team playoff format began in 1990.
WINNING WAYS: The DALLAS COWBOYS, who defeated Seattle 24-22 on Wild Card Weekend, and the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS, who had a bye last week, will each be playing in the Divisional Playoffs.
Dallas, who plays at the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night (8:15 PM ET, FOX), has 35 playoff wins and can tie the PITTSBURGH STEELERS (36) for the most postseason victories all-time. New England, who hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (1:05 PM ET, CBS), has 34 postseason victories and can surpass the GREEN BAY PACKERS (34) for the third-most playoff wins all-time.
The teams with the most postseason wins in NFL history:
|
TEAM
|
WINS
|
LOSSES
|
WIN PCT.
|
SUPER BOWL WINS
|
Pittsburgh
|
36
|
25
|
.590
|
6
|
Dallas
|
35
|
27
|
.565
|
5
|
Green Bay
|
34
|
22
|
.607
|
4
|
New England
|
34
|
20
|
.630
|
5
|
San Francisco
|
30
|
20
|
.600
|
5
TOUCHDOWN LEADERS: Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES and the Chiefs are set to face off against Indianapolis quarterback ANDREW LUCK and the Colts in the Divisional Playoffs on Saturday (4:35 PM ET, NBC).
Mahomes, who led the NFL with 50 touchdown passes, and Luck, who ranked second with 39 touchdown passes in 2018, have the most combined regular-season passing touchdowns (89) among any opposing quarterbacks in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era.
With Mahomes and Luck ranking first and second in regular-season touchdown passes, Saturday will mark the fifth time since 2002 that the top two passing touchdown leaders from the regular season will face off in the postseason.
The postseason games between the top two regular-season passing touchdown leaders since 2002:
|
SEASON
|
PLAYER (TEAM)
|
TD PASSES
|
PLAYER (TEAM)
|
TD PASSES
|
PLAYOFF ROUND
|
2016
|
Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|
40
|
Matt Ryan (Atl.)
|
38
|
NFC Championship
|
2014
|
Andrew Luck (Ind.)
|
40
|
Peyton Manning (Den.)
|
39
|
AFC Divisional
|
2009
|
Drew Brees (NO)
|
34
|
Peyton Manning (Ind.)
|
33*
|
Super Bowl XLIV
|
2009
|
Drew Brees (NO)
|
34
|
Brett Favre^ (Min.)
|
33*
|
NFC Championship
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|
50
|
Andrew Luck (Ind.)
|
39
|
AFC Divisional
^Pro Football Hall of Famer
*Tied for 2nd
AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: New England quarterback TOM BRADY and the Patriots welcome quarterback PHILIP RIVERS and the Los Angeles Chargers to Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1:05 PM ET, CBS).
Brady, who will be 41 years and 163 days old on Sunday, and Rivers, at 37 years and 36 days old, combine for a total of 28,688 days old, the oldest combined age by opposing starting quarterbacks in a postseason game in NFL history.
The oldest combined age by opposing starting quarterbacks in a postseason game in NFL history:
|
DATE
|
QUARTERBACK
|
TEAM
|
QUARTERBACK
|
TEAM
|
COMBINED DAYS OLD
|
1/13/19
|
Tom Brady
|
New England
|
Philip Rivers
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
28,688*
|
1/24/16
|
Peyton Manning
|
Denver
|
Tom Brady
|
New England
|
28,603
|
1/9/99
|
John Elway^
|
Denver
|
Dan Marino^
|
Miami
|
27,704
|
1/16/94
|
Warren Moon^
|
Houston Oilers
|
Joe Montana^
|
Kansas City
|
27,306
|
1/22/17
|
Tom Brady
|
New England
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
Pittsburgh
|
27,162
^Pro Football Hall of Famer
*Total days as of Sunday, January 13
RATED WELL: Philadelphia quarterback NICK FOLES and the Eagles head to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday (4:40 PM ET, FOX) to face New Orleans quarterback DREW BREES and the Saints.
Foles, who has the highest postseason passer rating (105.2) in NFL history, and Brees, who ranks fifth with a 100.7 passer rating, are two of five quarterbacks to have a passer rating of 100 or higher in the postseason (minimum 150 attempts).
The quarterbacks with the highest career postseason passer rating (minimum 150 attempts):
|
QUARTERBACK
|
COMP.
|
ATT.
|
YARDS
|
TDS
|
INTS
|
RATING
|
Nick Foles
|
125
|
179
|
1,432
|
10
|
3
|
105.2
|
Bart Starr^
|
130
|
213
|
1,753
|
15
|
3
|
104.8
|
Kurt Warner^
|
307
|
462
|
3,952
|
31
|
14
|
102.8
|
Matt Ryan
|
237
|
351
|
2,672
|
20
|
7
|
100.8
|
Drew Brees
|
354
|
537
|
4,209
|
29
|
9
|
100.7
^Pro Football Hall of Famer
Foles (69.8 percent) has the highest postseason completion percentage in league annals (minimum 150 attempts) and Brees (65.9 percent) ranks fifth.
The quarterbacks with the highest career postseason completion percentage (minimum 150 attempts):
|
QUARTERBACK
|
COMP.
|
ATT.
|
PCT.
|
Nick Foles
|
125
|
179
|
69.8
|
Matt Ryan
|
237
|
351
|
67.5
|
Kurt Warner^
|
307
|
462
|
66.5
|
Ken Anderson
|
110
|
166
|
66.3
^Pro Football Hall of Famer
SHOWDOWN IN SO CAL: Dallas running back EZEKIEL ELLIOTT and the Cowboys head to Southern California to take on defensive tackle AARON DONALD and the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night (8:15 PM ET, FOX).
Elliott, who led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards in 2018, rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown in Dallas’ Wild Card Weekend victory over Seattle. Elliott has recorded at least 125 rushing yards in each of his first two playoff appearances and can become the fourth player in NFL history to record three consecutive postseason games with at least 125 rushing yards.
The players with the most consecutive postseason games with at least 125 rushing yards in NFL history:
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
DATES
|
CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH 125+ RUSH YARDS
|
Terrell Davis^
|
Denver
|
1/11/98-1/17/99
|
4
|
Arian Foster
|
Houston
|
1/7/12-1/5/13
|
3
|
John Riggins^
|
Washington
|
1/15/83-1/30/83
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|
Dallas
|
1/15/17-1/5/19
|
2*
^Pro Football Hall of Famer
*Active Streak
Donald, who led the league with 20.5 sacks and earned the 2018 Deacon Jones Award as the NFL’s sack leader, became the 11th different player since 1982 to record at least 20 sacks in a single season.
With a Rams win on Saturday, Donald would join Pro Football Hall of Famer LAWRENCE TAYLOR (1986) as the only players to record at least 20 sacks and advance to the Conference Championship in the same season since 1982.
The players to record at least 20 sacks and advance to the Conference Championship in the same season since 1982:
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASON
|
SACKS
|
ADVANCED TO
|
Lawrence Taylor^
|
New York Giants
|
1986
|
20.5
|
Won Super Bowl XXI
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aaron Donald
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2018
|
20.5
|
???
^Pro Football Hall of Famer
