Testaverde’s son invited to Bucs’ rookie minicamp
Vincent Testaverde, the son of former Tampa Bay quarterback Vinny Testaverde, will try out for the Buccaneers during the team’s rookie minicamp.
His college coach at Albany, Greg Gattuso, made the announcement on Twitter.
The minicamp will be held May 10-11. Testaverde also took part in the Buccaneers’ local pro day workout.
The elder Testaverde, now 55, played at Miami, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1986. He was the No. 1 overall selection in the 1987 draft.
His son didn’t have the same collegiate success after leaving Jesuit High School in Tampa. He played the 2014 season as a walk-on at Texas Tech, appearing in one game, then transferred to Miami. He sat out a year and didn’t play the following season, then transferred to Albany.
At Albany, transfer rules forced him to sit out the 2017 season, and in his one season for the Great Danes, he threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
NFL draft drew record attendance, TV ratings
The 2019 NFL Draft was the best-attended and most-watched
The 2019 NFL Draft was the best-attended and most-watched draft in league history.
The NFL said Monday that more than 600,000 fans gathered in Nashville during the three-day event to soak in the draft atmosphere. The previous record was set in 2017, when 250,000 fans flocked to the streets of Philadelphia.
The draft, which aired on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and affiliated digital channels, drew more than 47.5 million viewers on channels measured by Nielsen, an increase of 5 percent from 2018, and a draft record.
“The 2019 NFL Draft was a tremendous continuation of the celebration of the NFL’s 100th season and an opportunity to welcome the next generation of stars,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
The 2020 draft will be held in Las Vegas, making it the first big event in what will be the NFL’s next destination. The Oakland Raiders are scheduled to begin play in Las Vegas in the 2020 season.
–Field Level Media
Cards GM Keim on QB Murray: ‘Wow’
Arizona general manager Steve Keim said he remembers the moment he decided the Cardinals would make former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray the first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
“When I closed my eyes and I visualized Kyler Murray running around State Farm Stadium in red and white, for whatever reason, all I saw was just fireworks, excitement, a must-see [environment] where fans have to go and show up and see this thing. Him being the architect was a phenomenal fit for me,” Keim told NBC’s Peter King.
That makes two seasons in a row that Keim has picked a quarterback in the first round, trading up in 2018 to draft UCLA’s Josh Rosen, who was dispatched to the Miami Dolphins in a trade on Friday night.
New coach Kliff Kingsbury recruited Murray, a Texas native, when he was a college coach recruiting in the state. But Keim and Kingsbury both said the coach didn’t insist on the selection.
“The thing I respect the most about Kliff is he never once interrupted the process,” Keim said, with Kingsbury sitting at the table with him and King. “He never once came down and put his fist on the table and said, ‘I want Kyler Murray. I have to have him.’ I knew that he loved him as a player, but he allowed the process to take care of itself. To me, that was the only way we were going to get it right.”
Keim said he put off watching tape of Murray until just six weeks ago. And when he did watch, he was mesmerized by the quarterback, who measured 5-foot-10 1/8 at the NFL Scouting Combine.
“I was reluctant to study him because I knew what we had in Josh Rosen,” Keim said. “As I watched the first game, I watched the second game, I couldn’t put down the controller. All I wanted to do was keep watching this kid on tape. I don’t know if I wrote down ‘wow’ 100 times, or 500 times, but my hand got tired of writing it. In the time I’ve been doing this, I haven’t seen a guy who could throw like him and run like him. I’ve seen guys who could do one of each, but I’ve never evaluated a guy who possesses the skill set to do both things at such a high level.”
–Field Level Media
Report: NFL considering exempt list for Chiefs’ Hill
The NFL is considering putting Tyreek Hill on the commissioner’s exempt list as early as this week, amid an ongoing criminal investigation surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs wideout, ESPN reported late Sunday night.
Overland Park (Kan.) Police reopened an investigation — regarding an injury to the child of Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal — after a local TV station on Thursday revealed an audiotape in which Hill threatens Espinal while the couple discuss their son’s injuries.
The commissioner’s exempt list isn’t typically used during the offseason, but the league is considering making an exception in this case, ESPN reported. The report adds that the NFL has the full audiotape.
The league has normally used the exempt designation when a legal situation or allegations against a player surface during the season, effectively suspending the player indefinitely (with pay) until the situation reaches a resolution. The NFL also conducts an investigation of its own during that time, determining if punishment is merited.
If Hill is placed on the list, he would be barred from team activities. But the Chiefs already suspended Hill from team activities — he participated in workouts earlier this offseason — following the emergence of the audiotape on Thursday. During the 11-minute audio clip, Espinal accuses Hill of breaking their son’s arm, and Hill tells Espinal she should be “terrified” of him.
On Wednesday, the district attorney’s office had declined charges against Hill and Espinal, saying that despite the belief a crime had been committed, there was no evidence as to who committed it. The case was reopened upon the emergence of the audiotape.
Through a statement and comments from general manager Brett Veach and chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, the Chiefs have said multiple times they are “deeply disturbed” by the tape.
“I’d just point out that Tyreek is not with the franchise right now, and we’re going to go through the process,” Hunt told reporters at the team’s annual draft party over the weekend. “We’ll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time.”
Hill could be subject to NFL discipline, regardless of whether he is charged by law enforcement.
–Field Level Media
Rahm/Palmer seize lead, don’t let up to win Zurich Classic
The team of Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer took sole possession of the lead on the first hole and never let it go Sunday to win the PGA Zurich Classic in New Orleans.
They shot a final-round 3-under-par 69 on the TPC Louisiana course to finish at 26-under-par 262, three shots ahead of the team of Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood.
Rahm/Palmer began the day tied with Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax at 23-under par before Stallings/Mullinax bogeyed the first hole and Rahm/Palmer birdied the second to take a two-shot lead.
Rahm, No. 11 in the World Golf Ranking, and Palmer, ranked No. 70, played as teammates for the first time in the event, which concluded with foursomes (alternate shot), repeating the second-round format. The teams played four-ball (best-ball) in the first and third rounds.
Rahm and Palmer each received $1,051,200 from the total prize money of $7.3 million. Rahm broke a tie with Rory McIlroy for the most top 10 finishes on Tour this season with his eighth.
The teams of KH Lee/Matt Every and Brian Gay/Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini finished tied for third at 21 under, and four teams tied for fourth at 20-under — Seamus Power/David Hearn, Roberto Castro/Cameron Tringale, Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown and Hank Lebioda/Curtis Luck.
Stallings/Mullinax finished tied for 13th after shooting a final-round 77 to finish at 18 under.
After a string of pars on holes 3-5, Rahm/Palmer had their first bogey of the day at No. 6, but still led by two strokes over Stallings/Mullinax and Garcia/Fleetwood.
Garcia/Fleetwood birdied No. 7 to get within one shot, then bogeyed nine and birdied 11 to again get within a shot. Stallings/Millinax joined them at 22-under when they birdied No. 7.
A bogey at No. 13 dropped Garcia/Fleetwood out of the second-place tie moments before Rahm/Palmer moved to 24-under and a two-shot lead with a birdie at No. 10.
The lead grew to three strokes when Stallings/Mullinax bogeyed No. 11, dropping into a second-place tie with Garcia/Fleetwood and Gay/Sabbatini.
Garcia/Fleetwood took sole possession of second place with a birdie on No. 17, but moments later Rahm/Palmer birdied No. 13, then birdied 14 to take a four-shot lead.
No official world rankings are awarded for the team event, but each member of the winning team will earn 400 FedEx Cup points and a two-year winner’s exemption on the PGA Tour along with entry into the Tournament of Championship and The Players Championship next year.
–Field Level Media
Report: Kicker Janikowski retiring
Kicker Sebastian Janikowski, who seemingly set as many marks off the field
Kicker Sebastian Janikowski, who seemingly set as many marks off the field as he did on it in a career that spanned nearly two decades, is retiring, ESPN reported Sunday.
“It was a good run. I still think of the Super Bowl — it still hurts,” the 41-year-old reportedly told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Super Bowl to which he referred was Super Bowl XXXVII, which his Oakland Raiders lost 48-21 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2003. The Raiders have been to the playoffs just once since.
According to ESPN, Janikowski said his body could just no longer take the physical toll inflicted by playing in the NFL.
In his 19-year career, Janikowski made 436 field goals (tied for ninth in NFL history) and attempted 542 (10th). His 1,913 career points are also 10th all time. His 1,799 points with the Raiders are a franchise record.
After 18 seasons with Oakland, the player nicknamed ‘Seabass’ last season made 22 of 27 field-goal attempts for Seattle. He also hit 2 of 3 field goals in a wild-card game in Dallas, but suffered a leg injury on the lone miss late in the first half. His absence in the second half forced the Seahawks to go for two points following both of their touchdowns (they converted both) but left them without a field-goal kicker in a 24-22 loss.
Janikowski made some of the biggest headlines of his career before he even signed his first contract. The Raiders selected him 17th overall in the 2000 draft, making him the first kicker taken in the first round since 1978. According to ESPN, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is now the only active player remaining from the 2000 draft.
Multiple times in his career, Janikowski also signed contracts that made him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. In 2010, he signed a four-year, $16 million deal with the Raiders. He made at least $3 million in base salary four different seasons and retires with $53,285,137 in career earnings according to spotrac.com — the most by a kicker in league history.
His 58 career field goals of at least 50 yards in length is another NFL record, six better than Jason Hanson. His 63-yard field goal in 2011 tied the NFL record at the time for the longest in history. Matt Prater has since broken it, albeit a 64-yard boot in the altitude of Denver.
–Field Level Media
Giants’ sixth-round pick shot in Kansas
New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was wounded and
New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was wounded and his former Washburn University teammate was killed in a shooting early Sunday in Topeka, Kansas, authorities said.
Dwane Simmons, 23, a defensive back from Lee’s Summit, Mo., died in the shooting at an off-campus party, the university announced.
Ballentine, 23, a cornerback who was drafted 180th overall on Saturday, is expected to make a full recovery, Washburn president Dr. Jerry Farley said in a statement. Details of his injuries were not released.
“Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general,” Farley said. “This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”
The Giants also released a statement on Sunday.
“We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”
Ballentine was just the sixth player from the Division II program to be drafted. He was one of only three D-II players selected to the 2019 Senior Bowl.
Topeka police are investigating the incident.
–Field Level Media
Undrafted free agent notebook: QB Jackson staying in Buffalo
Former University at Buffalo quarterback
Former University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson and the Buffalo Bills reached an agreement on an undrafted free agent deal.
“I truly thought he would be drafted,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters. “He was on our draft board to be drafted. I’m surprised. You saw his name still sitting there late in the seventh, and you start going, ‘Man, if this kid doesn’t get drafted, we’re going to have to go after him.’ And we did.”
Beane said the 6-foot-7, 249-pound Jackson must pass a physical before a contract can be signed. He then will have a chance to compete for a backup spot to Josh Allen with veterans Derek Anderson and Matt Barkley. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the deal includes a $75,000 guarantee.
Jackson left college with one year of eligibility remaining. In three seasons, he completed 55.8 percent of his passes for 6,999 yards, throwing for 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.
Other undrafted free agents and their reported destinations:
–C Nate Trewyn (Wisconsin-Whitewater), Buccaneers
–CB Saivion Smith (Alabama), Jaguars
–CB Chris Westry (Kentucky), Cowboys
–CB Davante Davis (Texas), Seahawks
–CB Kemon Hall (North Texas), Chargers
–CB Jalin Burrell (New Mexico), Chiefs
–DE Carl Granderson (Wyoming), Saints
–DE Kyle Phillips (Tennessee), Jets
–DE Malik Carney (North Carolina), Lions
–DE Kahzin Daniels (Charleston), Buccaneers
–DT Gerald Willis (Miami), Ravens
–DT Javier Edwards (Colorado), Texans
–DT Chris Nelson (Texas), Steelers
–K John Baron (San Diego State), Bears
–LB Gary Johnson (Texas), Chiefs
–LB Terrill Hanks (New Mexico State), Dolphins
–LB Josiah Tauaefa (Texas-San Antonio), Giants
–LB E.J. Ejiya (North Texas), Ravens
–OL Alex Bars (Notre Dame), Bears
–OL Fred Johnson (Florida), Steelers
–OL Garrett Brumfield (LSU), Steelers
–OL O’Shea Dugas (Louisiana Tech), Bengals
–OT Ryan Pope (San Diego State), Lions
–OT Koda Martin (Syracuse), Chargers
–OT Tyree St. Louis (Miami), Patriots
–QB Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State), Buccaneers
–QB Kyle Shurmur (Vanderbilt), Chiefs
–QB Jake Browning (Washington), Vikings
–QB Brett Rypien (Boise State), Broncos
–QB John Lovett (Princeton), Chiefs
–RB Elijah Holyfield (Georgia), Panthers
–RB Alex Barnes (Kansas State), Titans
–RB Devine Ozigbo (Nebraska), Saints
–S Micah Abernathy (Tennessee), Vikings
–S Dravon Askew-Henry (West Virginia), Steelers
–S Brandon Watson (Michigan), Jaguars
–TE Matt Sokol (Michigan State), Chargers
–TE Daniel Helm (Duke), Chargers
–TE Tyree Mayfield (Wyoming), 49ers
–TE Brandon Dillon (Marian), Vikings
–WR Emanuel Hall (Missouri), Bears
–WR Jason Moore (Findlay), Chargers
–WR DeMarkus Lodge (Ole Miss), Buccaneers
–WR Jazz Ferguson (Northwestern State), Seahawks
–WR Cody Thompson (Toledo), Chiefs
–WR Jaylen Smith (Louisville), Ravens
–WR Olamide Zaccheaus (Virginia), Falcons
–WR Malik Taylor (Ferris State), Buccaneers
–WR Trevion Thompson (Clemson), Chargers
–WR Preston Williams (Colorado State), Dolphins
–WR Deonte Harris (Assumption), Saints
–Field Level Media
Buccaneers defend decision to draft another kicker
Buccaneers defend decision to draft another kicker Buccaneers defend decision to draft another kicker
Questioned about their strategy after drafting a kicker for the second time in four years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defended the decision.
“We need to score more points,” coach Bruce Arians told ESPN on Saturday after the club selected Matt Gay of Utah in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
In 2016, the Buccaneers dealt third- and fourth-round picks to the Kansas City Chiefs to move up to draft Florida State kicker Roberto Aguayo with 59th overall pick
Aguayo, the first kicker taken in the second round since the New York Jets picked Mike Nugent in 2005, was a flop. In his only NFL season in 2016, he played in 16 games for the Bucs and missed nine of his 31 field-goal attempts and two extra points. He was cut in the 2017 preseason.
General manager Jason Licht, who drafted Aguayo, rejected the criticism of Saturday’s selection of Gay.
“You wouldn’t say the same thing for a receiver, if a receiver didn’t work out a couple years ago that you took in the second round, would you be afraid to take a receiver in the fifth round? No,” Licht told ESPN. “This is a very, very important position.”
In two seasons at Utah, Gay made 56 of 65 field-goal attempts and all 85 of his PATs.
Tampa Bay’s kicking game struggled last season with Chandler Catanzaro (nine games) and Cairo Santos (seven games). Combined, they converted 20 of 27 field goals and 40 of 44 extra points.
–Field Level Media
Seattle Seahawks draft review
1 (29). L.J. Collier, DE: 6-2, 283, TCU
2 (47). Marquise Blair, S: 6-1, 195, Utah
2 (64). D.K. Metcalf, WR: 6-3, 228, Ole Miss
3 (88). Cody Barton, OLB: 6-3, 237, Utah
4 (120). Gary Jennings Jr., WR: 6-1, 214, West Virginia
4 (124). Phil Haynes, OG: 6-4, 322, Wake Forest
4 (132). Ugochukwu Amadi, S: 5-9, 199, Oregon
5 (142). Ben Burr-Kirven, LB: 6-0, 230, Washington
6 (204). Travis Homer, RB: 5-10, 201, Miami
6 (209). Demarcus Christmas, DT: 6-3, 294, Florida State
7 (236). John Ursua, WR: 5-9, 178, Hawaii
Grade: B+
Two months ago, GM John Schneider had just four 2019 draft picks, so he deserves credit for working the board to get more. Collier and Blair felt like mild reaches, but Metcalf — whom some considered the draft’s top wideout — was a major steal. Barton and Burr-Kirven complement each other well, while Jennings and Ursua provide depth with Doug Baldwin’s future unclear.
Best pick: Collier isn’t an explosive pass rusher, but he fits very well in the Seahawks’ defense. He plays with great power and technique, and his size gives him inside-outside versatility like that which Michael Bennett displayed for years in Seattle. Collier won’t replace Frank Clark, but he’s a good start.
Upside pick: Metcalf might top out as a one-dimensional deep threat, which still would fit Seattle’s offense well. But he might become much more. Perhaps with a little less weightlifting and a bit more yoga, Metcalf could improve his flexibility, become a better route-runner and further weaponize his 4.33 speed.
–Field Level Media
Atlanta Falcons draft review
1 (14). Chris Lindstrom, OG: 6-4, 308, Boston College
1 (31). Kaleb McGary, OT: 6-7, 317, Washington
4 (111). Kendall Sheffield, CB: 5-11, 193, Ohio State
4 (135). John Cominsky, DE: 6-5, 286, Charleston (W.Va.)
5 (152). Qadree Ollison, RB: 6-1, 228, Pittsburgh
5 (172). Jordan Miller, CB: 6-1, 186, Washington
6 (203). Marcus Green, WR: 5-8, 190, Louisiana-Monroe
Grade: D+
It seemed as if the Falcons took a page from the Colts’ approach in 2018, throwing extra resources at the offensive line to ensure it’s fixed. That’s understandable, but both Lindstrom and McGary felt like slight reaches, and the latter cost Atlanta its second- and third-round picks in a trade-up. Sheffield is gifted, and Cominsky could rotate in early, but it’s a surprise to see no defensive tackle in a D-line-heavy draft.
Best pick: Even if he was a slight reach, Lindstrom is a very polished player with above-average movement skills. He could start immediately, even after the Falcons signed guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown in free agency, and he’s more mobile than both.
Upside pick: Sheffield isn’t a finished product, but he has a great combination of size, speed and press-man coverage ability, which perfectly fits the mold for cornerbacks in Dan Quinn’s defense. It will take some time, but Sheffield could become a top-end starter with more consistency.
–Field Level Media
Carolina Panthers draft review
1 (16). Brian Burns, OLB: 6-5, 249, Florida St.
2 (37). Greg Little, OT: 6-5, 310, Ole Miss
3 (100). Will Grier, QB: 6-3, 217, West Virginia
4 (115). Christian Miller, OLB: 6-3, 247, Alabama
5 (154). Jordan Scarlett, RB: 5-11, 208, Florida
6 (212). Dennis Daley, OT: 6-5, 317, South Carolina
7 (237). Terry Godwin, WR: 5-11, 184, Georgia
Grade: B-
Carolina is trending toward more 3-4 looks on defense, as Burns and Miller are lighter types who mostly used two-point stances in college. The Panthers couldn’t pass on Burns for a top offensive tackle at No. 16, so they traded up to secure Little in Round 2. Grier at No. 100 was a worthwhile flier given Cam Newton’s shoulder issues, and Carolina added some playmakers late.
Best pick: Burns must keep his added weight on and maintain his explosiveness, and he might be limited to passing downs early on. However, he has a premium skill — pass rush — that the Panthers need with Julius Peppers gone. It’s not all about his physical ability; he has a nice array of moves, including a nasty spin.
Upside pick: Little didn’t live up to his recruiting status at Ole Miss, but he had stretches of brilliance when using proper footwork and technique. With Daryl Williams around for at least one more year, he has time to develop.
–Field Level Media
New Orleans Saints draft review
2 (48). Erik
2 (48). Erik McCoy, C: 6-4, 303, Texas A&M
4 (105). Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S: 5-11, 210, Florida
6 (177). Saquan Hampton, S: 6-1, 206, Rutgers
7 (231). Alize Mack, TE: 6-4, 249, Notre Dame
7 (244). Kaden Elliss, LB: 6-2, 238, Idaho
Grade: D+
Often willing to mortgage the future — in both free agency and the draft — New Orleans traded its 2019 first-round pick for Marcus Davenport last year, then gave up its 2020 second-rounder to nab McCoy this year. McCoy is a nice replacement for Max Unger, but the bill eventually will come due. Getting Gardner-Johnson in Round 4 softens the blow, but there isn’t much else here.
Best pick: It appeared the Saints pegged free agent signing Nick Easton as their replacement for Unger, but McCoy is ready for the job if given the chance. He drew some buzz as a possible first-round pick and has the versatility to excel in both zone- and gap-blocking schemes.
Upside pick: Another prospect who garnered some fringe first-round buzz, Gardner-Johnson tested very well at the combine (4.48-second 40-yard dash at 210 pounds) and has some incredible plays on his tape. He needs to hone his instincts and be more consistent, but he has the athletic ability to line up anywhere.
–Field Level Media
Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft review
1 (5). Devin White, LB: 6-0, 237, LSU
2 (39). Sean Bunting, CB: 6-0, 195, Central Michigan
3 (94). Jamel Dean, CB: 6-1, 206, Auburn
3 (99). Mike Edwards, S: 5-11, 205, Kentucky
4 (107). Anthony Nelson, DE: 6-7, 271, Iowa
5 (145). Matt Gay, K: 6-0, 232, Utah
6 (208). Scott Miller, WR: 5-9, 174, Bowling Green
6 (215). Terry Beckner Jr., DT: 6-4, 296, Missouri
Grade: C+
White is an outstanding prospect, but is he more valuable than a top edge rusher such as Josh Allen? Bunting felt like a slight reach, and while he and Dean are talented, they are also indictments on 2018 second-rounders Carlton Davis and M.J. Stewart. Jason Licht surprisingly had the audacity to draft Gay after the failed Roberto Aguayo experiment, although he got nice contributors in Edwards and Nelson.
Best pick: Even if Allen might be more valuable, White is clearly a top-five player in this class. He’s instinctive, can slip run blocks and has the physical tools to thrive in coverage. He also excels as a blitzer, making him an immediate threat in Todd Bowles’ scheme.
Upside pick: Edwards isn’t big or particularly explosive, but he’s extremely versatile, having played deep, in the box and over the slot in both man and zone coverage. He has the instincts to handle each of those assignments, making him an ideal multi-tool piece in today’s NFL.
–Field Level Media
Arizona Cardinals draft review
1 (1). Kyler Murray, QB: 5-10, 207, Oklahoma
2 (33). Byron Murphy, CB: 5-11, 190, Washington
2 (62). Andy Isabella, WR: 5-9, 188, UMass
3 (65). Zach Allen, DE: 6-4, 281, Boston College
4 (103). Hakeem Butler, WR: 6-5, 227, Iowa State
5 (139). Deionte Thompson, S: 6-1, 195, Alabama
6 (174). Keesean Johnson, WR: 6-1, 201, Fresno State
6 (179). Lamont Gaillard, C: 6-3, 305, Georgia
7 (248). Joshua Miles, OT: 6-5, 314, Morgan State
7 (249). Michael Dogbe, DE: 6-3, 284, Temple
7 (254). Caleb Wilson, TE: 6-4, 240, UCLA
Grade: A-
Arizona could have had Josh Rosen, Nick Bosa and a 2020 fifth-rounder instead of Murray and Isabella, but there’s little else to quibble with. Murphy was arguably the draft’s top corner, Isabella can fly deep or win underneath, and Allen fits great as a 3-4 end. Even better, Butler and Thompson provide upside late-round upside, and Gaillard could contribute early.
Best pick: Butler might be the steal of the draft. A gigantic target with 4.48 speed, he can dominate on contested grabs or create long touchdowns after the catch. A penchant for drops likely caused Butler to slide, but he should at least thrive in the red zone, with potential as a top wideout.
Upside pick: A higher ceiling is why Murray is in Arizona and Josh Rosen is in Miami. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has drawn legitimate comparisons to Russell Wilson and yet has a better arm and movement traits than Wilson, suggesting the sky is the limit. Murray isn’t the most refined field-reader, but he’s so gifted, it might not matter.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Rams draft review
2 (61). Taylor Rapp, S: 6-0, 208, Washington
3 (70). Darrell Henderson, RB: 5-8, 208, Memphis
3 (79). David Long, CB: 5-11, 196, Michigan
3 (97). Bobby Evans, OT: 6-4, 312, Oklahoma
4 (134). Greg Gaines, DT: 6-1, 312, Washington
5 (169). David Edwards, OT: 6-6, 308, Wisconsin
7 (243). Nick Scott, S: 5-11, 201, Penn State
7 (251). Dakota Allen, LB: 6-1, 232, Texas Tech
Grade: B+
There isn’t a ton of star power, but the Rams did well after entering without a second-rounder (traded for Marcus Peters). They traded down from No. 31 and made a few more deals to add picks, then nabbed an instinctive safety, a potential chess-piece back and some quality depth. Evans eventually could replace Andrew Whitworth, and Gaines will help shore up an occasionally leaky run defense. Nicely done.
Best pick: Coincidentally, many have compared Rapp to Eric Weddle, a safety who lacks elite tools but always finds himself in the right spot. Now Rapp will learn from the master. Wade Phillips could deploy Rapp right away as a dime linebacker and rotate him in to spell Weddle occasionally.
Upside pick: Henderson’s selection shouldn’t raise concerns about Todd Gurley, but it could eat into Gurley’s snaps as a receiver. Henderson — who is also a home run threat as a runner — has terrific hands and shows rare body control to adjust to throws downfield. Sean McVay should have fun deploying him.
–Field Level Media
San Francisco 49ers draft review
San Francisco
1 (2). Nick Bosa, DE: 6-4, 266, Ohio St.
2 (36). Deebo Samuel, WR: 5-11, 214, South Carolina
3 (67). Jalen Hurd, WR: 6-5, 226, Baylor
4 (110). Mitch Wishnowsky, P: 6-2, 218, Utah
5 (148). Dre Greenlaw, LB: 6-0, 237, Arkansas
6 (176). Kaden Smith, TE: 6-5, 255, Stanford
6 (183). Justin Skule, OT: 6-7, 317, Vanderbilt
6 (198). Tim Harris, CB: 6-1, 205, Virginia
Grade: B
Drafting a punter in Round 4 can only knock a grade down so far. The 49ers got perhaps the draft’s best player in Bosa, then added versatile weapons for Kyle Shanahan in Samuel and Hurd. Smith also fits well in Shanahan’s scheme as a quality blocker and contested-catch artist who needs some help being schemed open. Wishnowsky and Greenlaw were reaches, but it’s a solid class.
Best pick: Bosa is perhaps a hair more athletic than his brother, Joey Bosa, and a tad better in the run game thanks to a thick lower half. As a rusher, he can win with speed, bend, power, hand moves or all of the above. Expect multiple Pro Bowl nods.
Upside pick: At his best, Samuel was clearly a first-rounder on tape. He’s short but thickly built and very sudden, with great route-running ability and the physicality to break tackles after the catch. He simply must remain healthy and motivated, which wasn’t always the case in college.
–Field Level Media
Houston Texans draft review
1 (23). Tytus Howard, OT: 6-5, 322, Alabama St.
2 (54). Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB: 6-2, 213, Kentucky
2 (55). Max Scharping, OT: 6-6, 327, Northern Illinois
3 (86). Kahale Warring, TE: 6-5, 252, San Diego St.
5 (161). Charles Omenihu, DE: 6-5, 280, Texas
6 (195). Xavier Crawford, CB: 5-11, 187, Central Michigan
7 (220). Cullen Gillaspia, FB: 6-1, 234, Texas A&M
Grade: C-
Houston addressed its biggest need in offensive tackle, but Howard and Scharping both come from lower levels of competition, and Howard is awfully raw to take in Round 1. The Texans could have had Jawaan Taylor at No. 23 or traded up slightly to get Andre Dillard instead. They made a few nice picks elsewhere, but the value just seems to be lacking a bit.
Best pick: Close behind offensive tackle, cornerback was Houston’s next-most glaring need, and the Texans got a good one in Johnson. He’s long, has solid speed and is very comfortable in zone, making him a great fit in Houston’s Cover-4-heavy scheme.
Upside pick: A former water polo player, Warring first played football as a senior in high school, so he remains quite raw. He still managed 49 catches for 620 yards and six scores in a rotational role from 2017-18. He’s huge, fast and can even block a little bit. There’s plenty of untapped potential here.
–Field Level Media
Indianapolis Colts draft review
Indianapolis Colts draft review
2 (34). Rock Ya-Sin, CB: 6-0, 192, Temple
2 (49). Ben Banogu, LB: 6-4, 250, TCU
2 (59). Parris Campbell, WR: 6-0, 205, Ohio St.
3 (89). Bobby Okereke, LB: 6-1, 239, Stanford
4 (109). Khari Willis, S: 5-11, 213, Michigan St.
5 (144). Marvin Tell III, S: 6-2, 198, USC
5 (164). E.J. Speed, LB: 6-4, 230, Tarleton St.
6 (199). Gerri Green, OLB: 6-4, 252, Mississippi St.
7 (240). Jackson Barton, OT: 6-7, 310, Utah
7 (246). Javon Patterson, C: 6-3, 307, Ole Miss
Grade: B+
There aren’t many headline-grabbing names here — just a bunch of solid players. Chris Ballard traded down a few times to add picks in the middle rounds, the meat of the draft, and then capitalized on the volume. The defense got help at all three levels, especially on the edge and in the secondary, and the offense still gained a dynamite playmaker in Campbell.
Best pick: Several teams had Ya-Sin graded as their top cornerback, and he easily could have gone in Round 1. He has quality tools, with good size and speed, and is very instinctive. That will fit well in coordinator Matt Eberflus’ zone scheme, which implemented more wrinkles late in 2018.
Upside pick: Incredibly productive in 2018 (90 catches, 1,063 yards, 12 TDs), Campbell still has plenty of room to grow. He didn’t run an extensive route tree at Ohio State — rarely going vertical — but impressed with his routes at the combine. His 4.31 speed will be deadly on Indy’s turf.
–Field Level Media
Buffalo Bills draft review
1 (9). Ed Oliver, DT: 6-2, 287, Houston
2 (38). Cody Ford, OG: 6-4, 329, Oklahoma
3 (74). Devin Singletary, RB: 5-8, 203, Florida Atlantic
3 (96). Dawson Knox, TE: 6-4, 254, Ole Miss
5 (147). Vosean Joseph, LB: 6-2, 230, Florida
6 (181). Jaquan Johnson, S: 5-10, 191, Miami
7 (225). Darryl Johnson, DE: 6-6, 253, North Carolina A&T
7 (228). Tommy Sweeney, TE: 6-5, 251, Boston College
Grade: B
General manager Brandon Beane must have been thrilled to see Oliver slip to No. 9, giving the Bills great value while filling a need at 3-technique. A small trade-up brought a first-round type of talent in Ford, and the middle rounds included several players who could contribute early, with Singletary the likely successor to LeSean McCoy and Knox an intriguing tight end.
Best pick: When a player as gifted and productive as Oliver falls to you, you sprint to the podium. He isn’t as polished as Aaron Donald was coming out of Pittsburgh, but Oliver has the same rare athletic gifts. He’ll be disruptive immediately while refining his pass-rush skills.
Upside pick: Knox’s touches were limited by Mississippi’s wealth of other weapons, but he’s an excellent athlete who shows natural hands and explosiveness after the catch. With plenty of experience as a blocker, both on the move and inline, he could become a great all-around player.
–Field Level Media
Jacksonville Jaguars draft review
Jacksonville
1 (7). Josh Allen, DE: 6-5, 262, Kentucky
2 (35). Jawaan Taylor, OT: 6-5, 312, Florida
3 (69). Josh Oliver, TE: 6-5, 249, San Jose St.
3 (98). Quincy Williams, S: 5-10, 239, Murray St.
5 (140). Ryquell Armstead, RB: 5-11, 220, Temple
6 (178). Gardner Minshew, QB: 6-1, 225, Washington St.
7 (235). Dontavius Russell, DT: 6-3, 319, Auburn
Grade: A-
In 2016, the Jaguars nabbed Jalen Ramsey and Myles Jack — both top-five prospects — when Jack slipped to Round 2 due to a knee concern. It was déjà vu in 2019, as they wound up with a top-five prospect in Allen and borderline top-10 prospect in Taylor. Meanwhile, Oliver could become a major weapon, and Armstead is nice insurance for Leonard Fournette.
Best pick: Allen. The decision became easy when Allen slipped to No. 7. The Jaguars have other edge rushers, but Yannick Ngakoue is due a major payday before long, and Allen provides additional versatility. If he becomes a better run defender, he could be a top-five edge defender.
Upside pick: Oliver. Big, fast and athletic, Oliver was a big-play machine at San Jose State, racking up yards after the catch and making a host of contested grabs. He needs some route-running refinement and must bulk up to be a better blocker, but the ceiling is quite high.
–Field Level Media